30-Year Treasury Yield Spikes past 5%, 30-year mortgage rates hit 8%, Mortgage Applications Plunge

Bond Bloodbath, Housing Market in Deep-Freeze, as delusions fade.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Today it’s the 30-year Treasury yield that pierced the 5% line. It currently trades at 5.02%, the highest since August 2007.
The first of the long-term yields to spike through the 5% line was the unloved 20-year Treasury yield on October 3; it currently trades at 5.25%.
These long-term yields above 5% are an indication that a form of normalcy is gradually being forced upon the bond market by the resurgence of inflation, and by the belated realization that this inflation isn’t just going away on its own somehow. This is a huge regime change, after years of the Fed’s QE and interest rate repression, and all prior assumptions are out the window.
The 10-year yield jumped to 4.92% at the moment, the highest since July 2007, edging within easy reach of the magic 5% line.
Bond market delusions fade.
It seems, the long-term Treasury market is gradually coming out of its delusion about inflation and normalizing interest rates after having spent 18 months believing in the hype about a Fed pivot and rate cuts to something like 0% that would be forced on the Fed by a steep recession, with lots of forever-QE to follow, or whatever.
Instead, consumers are earning lots of money and are spending like drunken sailors. Businesses are spending and investing too. And the government is the biggest drunken sailor of all, further boosting the economy, and throwing more fuel on inflation.
And this deficit-spending by the government has to be funded by piling enormous amounts of Treasury securities on the market that need to find buyers. Yield solves all demand problems by rising until demand emerges. And that’s in part what we’re seeing now.
All of this is happening as the Fed is unloading its balance sheet at record pace, having already shed over $1 trillion in securities in a little over a year.
Bond bloodbath for investors that bought during QE and still hold this stuff.
Higher yields mean lower prices. So this return to normalcy has been dishing out huge losses to investors who’d bought long-term bond funds or long-term bonds in the era of QE. Investors that own these way-under-water 30-year bonds outright can choose to hold the bonds to maturity at around 2050, when they will get face value back, and collect 1.5% or 1.8% coupon interest along the way.
Future bond buyers are looking at these juicy yields, and they’re licking their chops, hoping that yields will rise further to hit some magic number, at which point they’ll jump in, forming part of the demand for those bonds. There will always be enough buyers if the yield is high enough. And current bond buyers find those yields juicy enough, and a lot of demand emerges at 5%.
But investors that bought during QE are in a world of hurt. The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF [TLT], which focuses on Treasury bonds with a remaining maturity of 20 years or more, fell another 1.6% today at the moment and has plunged by 51% from the peak in August 2020, which had marked the peak of the 40-year bond bull market that had turned into the biggest bond bubble ever (data via YCharts).
The 8% mortgage rates are here.
The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate kissed 8% today, according to the daily measure by Mortgage News Daily. If mortgage rates stay there to enter the weekly averages at that level, it would be the highest since 2000. Ah, the good old times are coming back?
Housing market in deep freeze.
Mortgage applications to purchase a home have been on a steady collapse-track and in the last reporting week slid another 6% from the prior week to hit a new multi-decade low, and are 48% below the same week in 2019, according to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association today.
Mortgage applications to purchase a home are an indication of where home sales volume will be over the next few weeks. And home sales volume has already collapsed, and mortgage applications indicate that it will continue on this trend.
These 8% mortgage rates worked just fine back when prices were a lot lower. But prices have spiked in recent years, as the Fed repressed mortgage rates with QE and 0% short-term rates. And the resulting sky-high prices are impossible to make work with these mortgage rates.
In other words, the Fed-repressed mortgage rates have triggered a huge bout of home price inflation, and the surge in mortgage rates has now started to unwind it.
Mortgage applications to refinance a home plunged 10% for the week and were down by 87% from the same week in 2019, according to the MBA.
Most of the refis are cash-out refis, with non-cash-out refis having essentially vanished – they’re down about 97% from the same week in 2019, according to AEI Housing Center.
THANK YOU, BOND VIGILANTES!!!
The bond markets are awash in US Treasuries while the buyers are drying up resulting in failed or failing auctions which means the prices of the bonds fall and yields (interest rates) rise. Get used to it.
Got it. It’s called, in part, the bind vigilantes doing what they do. And RRP money is being pulled out and put into treasuries.
I have a question maybe someone could answer. I’m going to buy 10 yr bond, I will get interest payments every 6 mo for 10 years, will I get my first interest payment immediately? 4 week bill I get interest payment immediately and then get my initial investment returned in 4 weeks. Im believing on the 10 year they ill take my money immediately and I won’t get anything for 6 months. Hope you understand what I’m trying to say, thanks.
You will get interest every 6 months. Your principal is tied up for 10 years or until you sell. Call your broker to be sure. I am only interested in buying T-Bills < 6 months.
A guy I knew once bought 30-year yielding 14% I think (if I remember correctly). I could not even understand what he was talking about. That was around 2004. I think he held it for many years.
I am happy to see interest rates finely getting to a rate of return near the underlying inflation rate. Savers can almost break even after inflation. J Powell is not responsible for this, however. This is just a market reaction to supply and demand. I see interest rates going higher before the economy crashes and burns. Like the commander in Nam once said, and you Vietnam Vets who read this site know and remember:
” Sometimes you have to destroy the village in order to save it”
Just change “village to “economy” and get the true agenda that is underway as we speak, whether anybody likes it or not.
This is what happens after 20 years of irresponsible Federal spending and incompetent Fed Policies.
But seriously though, Wolf.
What happens if somehow we get the $1.082T in reverse repo monies down close to zero. This is where a fair amount of the retail demand for treasuries is coming from, correct?
When that dries up, this will put a major damper on demand for treasuries with significant implications for even higher yields?
RRPs are where money market funds stash their cash. They used to stash their cash at banks. RRPs started paying more interest than banks, and had zero risk, so MM funds shifted those funds from banks to RRPs. MM funds were flooded with cash from all sides, including retail investors, as excess liquidity was washing around. And they put some of this cash into RRPs.
RRPs were at $0 before April 2021, and they’ll revert to $0 just fine. They should be $0.
Investors are switching from money market funds to Treasury securities or CDs to lock in the 5.5% yields could be one reason RRPs are falling.
MM funds themselves are putting more of their cash into Treasury securities that now pay more than RRPs.
RRPs represent one aspect of excess liquidity in the system, as a result of QE. And QT is wringing out that excess liquidity.
In September 2022, I said that RRPs could go back to $0 where they’d been. This is what I said:
“In theory, they can drop to near-zero as liquidity is wrung from the system via QT. There is no reason for the Fed to maintain a minimum balance of RRPs. This is demand based, and as other interest rates rise and liquidity vanishes, RRPs could drop to very low levels four years from now. So for our theoretical minimum, let’s say this is near $0.”
So we’re 13 months into this prediction, and there’s still $1.1 trillion left to be wrung out of RRPs.
https://wolfstreet.com/2022/09/05/by-how-much-can-the-fed-cut-its-assets-with-qt-feds-liabilities-set-a-floor/
You need to keep your eyes on reserves. They cannot go to $0 and they were never at $0. When they drop too low, there will be problems in the banking system.
Wahoo; 8% rates. And to think posters here mocked me a year or so back when I predicted 20%. People said rates were going to go negative because the government had no other choice, yada yada yada.
But now we are more than a third of the way to 20%,
I’m skeptical of 20%. Way, way, way too many people have centered their finances around their mcmansions and real estate speculation. If mortgages go to 20% housing values will collapse so tremendously that it will cause a nationwide crisis as probably 30% or more of homes will be underwater. Once a slight recession hits and jobs start drying up and these high wages go away, it will just be a feedback loop. The Fed and gov’t will step in and we’ll be right back to square one.
My parents bought their house in 2010-2011 for 300k. They refinanced 240k at 2.9% if I recall correctly. That’s about a 1000 dollar monthly payment on the mortgage alone. During the past year they’ve gotten unsolicited cash offers for 750k. Let’s be generous and say they bought now for 600k @ 8%. That’s now 4400 a month. At 500k with 20% rates that 8300 dollars a month. Even if we jump back to 300k @ 20% that’s 5k a month.
They financed that 300k around 5% which would be 1600 monthly.
If rates went to 20% that same house that cost 300k over a decade ago and has now well doubled in “value,” it would have to go down to 100k dollars to make it the same 1600. Granted inflation is much higher but even if we say income has doubled in 10-15 years, you’re still taking a massive loss as you would need to be at about 200k to make a ~3200 dollar payment.
I can tell you that my parents and every other middle class person they know and I know are banking on their residence being a good 50% of their retirement. AKA “The nest egg.”
The younger generation are getting the shaft anyways. Screw them over a little more. They’re not going to obliterate the middle aged and older to soften the blow to the millennials and zoomers. At least that’s my observation and opinion.
The younger generation needs to stop chasing tech money and learn how to build actual things, like houses.
I’m in the trades and there’s a huge need for youthful labor, especially those with the mentality that they have to put their time in and learn how to work. The scant youth we do get think they are on par with old masters (the everyone gets a trophy mentality is coming home to roost).
Someone has to build new homes. Oh wait, the youth think they can just print them or build them with robots. Good luck!
Who was raising those kids and giving them all trophies?
Dude wants kids to work for him for minimum wage stapling together cardboard houses while they are forced to pay $2500/mo renting their 1bd/1ba poorly built apartment. Nope.
If the job doesn’t have a potential big payout, why work it? Low pay isn’t worth the effort.
Starting pay is in the 20s per hour with no knowledge and no experience. Not exactly poor to be an apprentice and pay goes up pretty quickly when you prove your worth. And if you really pay attention, you gain knowledge of how to build homes, manage people and run a business. We’re building homes that will last 100+ years that are more sturdy than my own 50 year old house.
But don’t worry poor attitudes are pervasive. You’d fit right in.
They are 3D printing homes in Austin Georgetown area in a master planned community . Still requires skilled labor to put everything together!
Hey Trucker Guy. There is nothing wrong with skepticism.
This blog site is over flowing with rabid gamblers who are speculating on housing and stocks. They actually seem to believe that if their “investments” go down in price that the FED or government will bail them out.
But the only group I see the FED being worried about are it’s member banks, which also happens to be the cartel that owns the Federal Reserve.
When the banking system under Baby Bush collapsed 2007/08 who did the government bail out? It wasn’t the homeowners. It was the banks that made all those bad loans.
If you are a small investor nobody is coming to bail you out if you get in trouble.
The very first thing the government did when Republic broke the buck was raise FDIC insurance from $100,000 to $250,000.
Hit my 8% MBS ETF buy trigger just now, so two more levels to go for for full investment. Need 9%, and then 10% before 2024 elections, cost averaging in heavy each step into housing chaos. Then we can see if the politico bureau of buying voters steps in or not by around mid 2024 before elections. Seeing team Red ahead 4 pts in CNBC poll makes me think team blue is going to have to “fix” the economy by having the Fed hit one of their easy buttons sometime in 2024 (which I think will be long term destructive, short term gain) If not, hello stop loses around 10.5% mortgage rates.
Maybe Wolf can print me a Bondegeddon Loser Mug, I’ll take two dozen…HA
Better than Vegas, right? Could anyone have imagined before ZIRP and QE that shelter, a basic human necessity, would have been turned into a speculators Vegas frenzy? Sad and crazy at the same time…
I’d still be wary of buying duration like that. Rates still have a lot of room to go higher imo…
I agree, duration is a risk so I’m risking the “house money”, as I got lucky buying a ultrashort treasury ETF back in Sept 2020, and sold it last week for 162% gain. I did hold one share, and see it is up now 176% today, so upward it goes, wow!
Also considering going long between 5-5.5% on on the inverse of my treasury short ETF, yet going to be more cautious as I think the Fed would be inclined to buy MBS first. My best guess is when housing folds into total carnage during an election year, the entire economy folds also as we have built our consumer debt construct around people using housing loans as ATM machines. Plus if team red wins, I’m confident the new Fed replacement will be a ZIRP worshiper, if history is any guide.
I’m betting that 10% mortgage rates will catch a lot of attention, as humans love rounded numbers, and that is a big going from 2.5% to 10.0%.
And I’m serious about those mugs, I’d pay $100 for any Bondeggeddon mug with Wolfs Fed cartoon printed on it. A tee-shirt would be even better! Could place a burning housing market in the background with the Fed cartoon head sticking out of a helicopter window, holding a fire hose which is spraying money on the houses on fire. As moor money always fixes everything, right???
And time is running short on those Fed images, as there is a good chance that the Fed gets fired “IF” team red wins in 2024. Better sell some merch now and hedge your bets…
What does the 1995 arrow mean? 1995 numbers?
For some reason a lot of multimillion dollar homes are being scooped up here in Raleigh. Dunno the story behind that.
Lowest since 1995. I think that’s the beginning of the MBA’s data.
Bonds are cheap now. They’re on sale. everyone should load up the trucks, as the Fed will pivot soon. Actually, go all in on STONKS!
US Treasuries will be getting much cheaper in the days ahead!
Einhal, that is not very nice, some newer readers might actually believe you.
This IS normalizing. When stock traders say “normal” they mean infinite free money for stock traders.
A few articles ago I commented that we’d have 8% mortgages by EOY, but I didn’t think we’d get there that quickly.
Patiently waiting for these rates to bring housing down. There’s no way my house is worth what my city claims it is.
All good news but the home prices are not getting any break.
IN Southern CA, the asking prices and thus selling prices are still crazy high despite these high rates.
High prices with high rates is a double whammy for buyers.
recently, a colleague was basting how he has amassed 8 rentals though out USA in last 2 year.
We need some serious price correction if the prices are to be affordable.
Was i a new subdivision, 120 miles inland from So Cal beaches. The homes. The new homes are priced at 580K plus and most of the homes are sold out. The median income in this area is $45K.
Yup, there’s a certain amount of insanity, stupidity, FOMOism in SoCal that’s probably unmatched by most regions of the country…If you talk to someone from Irvine or South OC, they will probably tell you their house are made of gold if not better….. The price decline is not part of their vocab..sadly the market is still proving them right for the most part…
Well, like Wolf said the other day, real estate is regional.
The company I work at have American clients. We are the ones who help with advertising their products.
We’re busy in spite of the TikTok trend of long lines for job fairs. Lots of OT and so much work.
The American economy seems like it’s still booming for some reason. The Canadian companies tend to lay off staff in the thousands these days.
American economy is indeed booming looking at all the metrics.
People are still spending like drunken sailor along with Government.
Restaurants are packed, concert tickets are all time high with sold out, hotels/strs are full, airline tickets are high and crowded.
People are not scaling back on their spending YET.
The U.S. is booming because the federal government is borrowing and spending $2 trillion per year.
Airline tickets appear to be on a downward trend and are much cheaper than last year.
As Wolf says “return to normalcy”. Over the past 50 years the average Fed Funds Rate is about 5% and the average 30 year mortgage rate is a little over 7%, as I have been saying for too long. If you take out the ZIRP years, they are both much higher. Anyway, these averages are not too different from today’s. Housing is frozen not so much because of high mortgage rates, but because of ridiculously high prices, spawned by ZIRP. These prices will fall, but it is a slow process, like trying to turn the Titanic.
The market is frozen due to a combination of both, interest rates on loans and property prices.
Something has to give to get going again.
“These prices will fall, but it is a slow process, like trying to turn the Titanic.”
I wouldn’t be so sure that prices will fall much farther from here, maybe…maybe not. It’s reasonable that prices could also remain the same +/-10% for a long time. Long enough for the rest of inflation to catch up.
It’s reasonable that many people who own a house with a 2.x% mortgage will choose to rent their house out rather than sell it.
Yeah, well where are they going to live while renting their house? You homeowners crack me up sometimes.
You don’t always have to sell a house to buy a house. Use the proceeds from the overpriced rent you are charging to offset the overpriced mortgage you are paying on your new house. Sometimes you have to take a little risk to build wealth. It is a mistake to not try to take advantage of the cheap debt you have locked in.
I think he’s saying that they’ll buy another house but not sell their original one. The problem with that is there simply isn’t enough rental demand for people to all cover their costs that way. Not to mention being a landlord sucks.
I hear that a lot, and I don’t doubt that many people do exactly that. But is there Really no danger the lenders won’t start stepping in and stopping it? I’m damn sure it’s a violation of the mortgage terms in most cases, and isn’t somebody somewhere along the chain losing money from these violations?
“It’s reasonable that many people who own a house with a 2.x% mortgage will choose to rent their house out rather than sell it.”
No thanks, I’ll skip all that hassle and simply live in my home.
Hopefully, the Fed pivots soon and drops mortgage rates back down to 2.8%, because people have a God-given right for their house value to go up by 10% a year.
Only a pinko commie would suggest otherwise.
haha…I am sure NAR and other housing industries are banking on this…hence why they sent a letter to Pow Pow urging him to look at interest rates and the “damage” it can do to the economy…
It’s funny how much these clowns are crying over spilled milk when the market is still price sky high in every metric…don’t cry about spilled milk when it hasn’t spilled yet…
Where was their letter when home prices spiked 20-30% in a matter of a year or two and crushed affordability even further for future potential buyers?
Housing market deep freeze? Does it mean it will turn into an iceberg soon and sink the Titanic (aka slow turning housing market?) Sure doesn’t feel like that in SoCal…some people are still buying at nosebleed pricing sadly..
Oh well, small silver lining, at least parking money in treasury earn a decent return..
“Tops” always feel like they will last forever, especially to dopes.
The challenge faced by the U.S. real estate market today is that homeowners are not erecting for-sale signs on their front lawns. So, prices continue to move higher.
As long as inflation remains elevated, which is guaranteed because of high levels of govt spending on wars and domestic programs, home prices will continue to grind higher.
The national median price has been grinding lower.
LOL
I can only speak for my small town in rural New England because I pay zero attention to pricing beyond its borders (besides what gets posted hear for national or city data). Inventory here is way way down but the people who are competing for this inventory are almost exclusively very wealthy (and not in need of a mortgages) or compensated very well, because the working class population gave up some time ago. In fact the working class largely gave up around 2018-2019 in this town, so this trend predates the covid stimulus bonanza.
And thus prices are still going higher and higher. The local only data confirms this. The pool of well-offs buyers is competing extra hard for access and it is absolutely insane.
One of my rental properties is in a HOA and the HOA has a list of every sales price for nearly 20 years. The prices of these homes have never eased off and are still setting new records as they sell, each new listing with a bolder and bolder asking price (and almost immediately snapped up).
I understand the metrics of median house prices and people being house-locked by low mortgage rates and unavailability of suitable listings, but if the Fed is trying hard, some slices of society are just not feeling it so the news on the ground in my locale is that they’re going to have to try much harder if they want to make headway in deflating asset prices.
Your mileage may vary and nothing I say extrapolates beyond this small town’s borders.
The discount will come to you too, you just need patience.
This market is slow and develops over years, not months.
I love the ” mortgage rates and high prices don’t matter cause rich people don’t care,” argument. I heard the same thing from a friend of mine who sold boats in the Spring of 2001. He said Rich people always had money and would pay whatever for a boat because money did not matter when it came to toys.
I also heard it from the manager of a high end RV factory ($700,000 up) I sold parts to in 2007. He said Rich people bought these expensive RV’s with all of their sacks of cash and it did not matter if interest rates went up, the economy crashed or housing went bust because they would buy these RV’s because they “wanted them”. A few months later the sales of these RV’s ( and all others) dropped to nothing and the company was bankrupt.
People love the idea of rich people being stupid and paying to much for what they are selling. But it never works out that way in the end.
Yep it just takes a few months for greed to turn into panics, and bankruptcies soar. Manias go so high when they reverse its a waterfall straight down, and even the rich get washed. Suggestion if you’re rich. Place a beautiful Tulip on your nightstand by your bed. So beautiful. And ponder, someone traded their mansion for one of these.
@Digger Dave Does your HOA really show prices going up “every single year” from 2004 to 2014? I have not looked at every submarket in the US but I have not seen or heard or single submarket that was up “every single year” before during and after the 2008 financial crisis.
@Hubberts Curve you are correct that “rich people are not stupid”. It just seems like it when people see them “overpaying” for things (like $3K to take their granddaughters to see Taylor Swift), but once they don’t “need” to overpay few rich people will do it. I know many people that have helped their kids buy “overpriced” ~$3mm “starter homes” on the SF Peninsula since they want the kids and grandkids close “now” not after prices drop down the road (I don’t know a single rich person that does not think prices are headed down)…
The first HOA sale in this complex was in 2006 after the developer went bankrupt and the local market was flooded with these units. They have steadily risen since. There have been condition adjustments and a few foreclosures but there have no downward trends yet.
This local market did decline slightly during 2008-2012 but it never spiked as high pre-2007 as certain markets did.
This is not a region. This is one small town with a 4-figure population an hour away from any sizeable community. It used to be manufacturing and farming center now it’s just a giant retirement home.
It’s not an argument, it’s a statement of fact for one single small town. So the mania is at least still alive here… for now…but past performance does not predict future success.
I’ve been thinking about why the Boston metro market (and NE in general) has had such sticky prices.
I wonder if part of it is the lack of buildable land – most areas within commuting distance of Boston have already been developed because its such an old city.
But, I guess that logic wouldn’t apply to your rural town.
This is what I see in NH. A generation started their careers during/after the financial crisis, was saddled with student debt and watched as housing marched up 25-30k a year before covid and then 75k a year during. Theyre in their mid 30s and are sick of dumping 25 grand a year into the rent hole with guaranteed 5-7% rent hikes since forever. If they finally go the job that can afford it they will buy the expensive house, because theyve only ever known it getting worse. “Just wait it out till your 40 the prices will go down” is not going to resonate with them. Meanwhile the humping and dog barking continues unabated in their neighboring units. That 4k mortgage looks sweeter every passing second.
What do the non millionaire classes do in these wealthy pocket towns? Who works in the grocery stores, delivers your pizzas, snakes your clogged drains, collects your garbage and the bazillion other things that get done on a daily basis by the ordinary non-wealthy? Sooner or later these people move out of town. Then what’s left? Millionaires with piles of garbage in their lawn, clogged drains and a 5 year supply of Digiornos?
Doesn’t seem sustainable to me.
The Fed is driving the 30 year up…and intentionally. Not as much for inflation but to hurt Russia and China.
The stuff people come up with is just funny.
An emoji says a thousand words???: 🥳
Yield curve has to flatten more. Its been inverted far too long. Main St. hating it though. R2K getting crushed.
This is an interesting point. Yields and interests have seen the highest points since several decades, but I think (most) investors do not care. S&P is up 13% YTD, NASDAQ is up 29% YTD, bitcoin is up 70% YTD, residential is up 6% YTD.
Either the economy is astonishingly fueled by reckless debt or there is a ginormous amount of liquidity revolving around thanks to the gargantuan money printing by FED or (most) investors strongly believe that FED will start printing again in 2024. Whatever the reason is, it seems that the investors seem like they became immune to rates and yields. May be because they saw that in March 2023, the FED showed its hand, which implied that the FED cannot let the even slightest risk of market collapse and is ready to recklessly print immediately (again). So, the investors are heavily emboldened.
“Whatever the reason is, it seems that the investors seem like they became immune to rates and yields.”
It may be because interest rates are closer to historically normal. Rates will likely need to increase significantly more to have a chilling effect.
Maybe. But I think differently. It used to be said the markets would not bear against 3%, then 4%, now it is 5%. Two years ago, nobody could believe FED policy rates could go above 3%.
How much the markets can hold more? I don’t know. With such a massive liquidity, may be the markets can even bear two digit yields.
I have joined a sports betting site, and the cash pot has grown 20% in the last year along. People are betting their last nickel to try to win the $1,000 pot. I wonder if this is a sign of desperation or just people have money to burn. I do it for the fun of it. I went around collecting the $10 entry fee, and found 50% of American’s don’t have the $10 to enter the pool. One dude, I felt sorry for him and bought him the ticket for the $10 entry fee. I hope he wins. I won last year and cashed in $800 right before Christmas.
How I wish Canadians had the ability to lock in their Mortgage interest rate for more than 10 years! Imaging having a 30 year rate locked in at 2%! There were some lucky people in the US who got around that rate not too long ago.
Howdy Folks. They taught the youngins not to save $$$. I can promise you how to find some real FREEDOM. Become debt free as quick as you can.
8% mortgages are a return to historic normal, so 5.5% 30 year treasuries should be a return to normal. What next? The Treasury needs to refill their chequing account soon; old bonds need to be rolled over. Deficits of $1T+ need to be financed. China does not want to buy. Is the rate high enough for someone else to absorb them? This is the first wave of inflation. There will be more. Debt must be inflated away.
Leverage amplifies capital gains when the asset price growth is more than the cost of capital. That was certainly true in housing over the last 10-15 years with mortgages at 3-4% and price growth at 7%+.
Now the reverse process kicks in. Having a 30yr fixed rate will provide some cushion but ultimately with higher rates, assets will get repriced. Happened with mathematical precision in bonds (see TLT). Expect a few years of stagnation in all kinds of assets.