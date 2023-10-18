“Rent” Inflation in Canada Spikes to Highest since 1983, amid Spike in Population. Homeownership CPI Remains Red-Hot

Prices eased in other categories.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The scary part about inflation in Canada is the red-hot rent inflation, which has shot up in nearly a straight line to 7.3% in September year-over-year, the highest rate since July 1983 when it was on the way down, according to Statistics Canada today. This rent inflation is a huge problem for Canadians.
The Bank of Canada has cited inflation in the housing sector as a major problem. Initially, the problem was in inflation in home prices, before overall consumer-price inflation had even begun to rage. Now the issue of spiking rents gets added to the pile:
The Bank of Canada, which has been citing housing inflation as one of the factors in its rate-hike decisions, has contributed to this inflation in the housing sector by repressing interest rates and massively engaging in money printing, until it had a change of mind when inflation began to rage.
The population spike was another big contributor to rent inflation, following the government’s decision to open the floodgates to immigration. It doesn’t take a genius to figure out that the people pouring into the country are chasing after housing – most of them initially rental housing. And when they push up demand at the lower portion of the rent scale, rents rise in response, and then those rent increases percolate up the ladder.
The population of Canada increased by 1.16 million people over the past four quarters, or by 2.1%, to 40.1 million in Q3, according to Statistics Canada. This was between two and five times the growth rate in prior years. In addition to whatever other issues this sudden surge in population poses, it turns the rental-housing market into an inflation hotbed. Note the spike in the population in the quarter:
The month-to-month CPI for rent spiked by 0.83% in September from October (annualized 10.4%!). This month-to-month measure is a notoriously volatile measure, as you can see in the chart, but after a while it adds up:
Homeownership CPI accelerated on a month-to-month basis to 0.61% in September (7.6% annualized), and has been in the same range around +0.6% since April.
Year-over-year, the CPI for homeownership or “owned accommodation” eased a tad to 6.3% in September from 6.4% in the prior month, which had been the highest since February.
The index includes, year-over-year:
- Mortgage interest cost: +30.6%;
- Homeowners’ replacement cost (the dropping home prices): -1.1%;
- Homeowners’ home and mortgage insurance: +8.2%
- Homeowners’ maintenance and repairs; +3.3%;
- Property taxes and other special charges: +3.6%;
- Other owned accommodation expenses: 0.1%.
Overall CPI was pushed down by month-to-month declines in durable goods, energy, food purchased at stores, purchase costs of passenger vehicles, and big month-to-month drops in the costs of healthcare services (-1.0%), travel accommodation (-2.45%), and transportation (-1.0%). Overall CPI is the red line in the chart below.
Among the items pushing up were rents, owned accommodation, and medicinal cannabis. The services CPI remained unchanged.
Core CPI, which excludes food and energy, was essentially flat on a month-to-month basis, and decelerated to 3.2% year-over-year (green).
Baby Trudeau imported voters. Apparently some are arriving, freaking out and leaving. Most are hanging around trying to rent.
To hit Canada’s immigration numbers they had to take 25% from one country: India
I presume this is because people from lots of other countries are starting to pull out, so to hit the numbers they had to draw so many from one place.
This means demand will seize up and qualifications will be “do you have a pulse “. You can’t trust any of the degrees from India and many from Canada.
I think the main reason so many migrants are coming from India is just that India still has a young and growing population. You’re hardly going to get hoards of young migrants from the EU or Japan – they don’t even produce enough young people to replace their own populations. I think Indonesia and Nigeria are about the only other big growing populations, but they have language issues and less developed education systems.
From talking to Indian friends though, one issue that might come to a head soon for places like Canada, is that life can be quite good for an educated skilled worker in parts of India now. Apparently doctors are moving back there because they can have a better quality of life (including things like cheap nannies etc).
Overshoot. Humanity has exceeded the Earth’s resources. Until population decreases significantly, inflation spikes are a given.
If lot of people buy multiple properties then yes there will be shortages…..
By corollary, if lots of people sell multiple properties there will be a house for everyone. Good job you guys, we deserve a Nobel.
C. K. Cunningham,
I beg to differ with you. Any and all shortages taking place are man made (by the WEF and their appointed minions) and not due to over population.
To study as an international student in Canada, you have to show proof of at least $10,000 in a bank account. Same goes for permanent residency.
This is inflationary.
Quebec just upped the limit to squeeze the scam.
Apparently Quebec will “fall behind” because all the fake students buying fake degrees won’t come any more.
Canada is just one big scam machine, a grift at the national level. Headed by a drama teacher, who was asked if he’d like to dress up as PM by *someone* in the shadows.
What actually is this place?
Canada is probably going to implode, probably this winter.
They can’t raise rates, loads of people are up to their eyes in debt and very financially illiterate.
Really weird place. Very expensive. Everything looks old and shabby. Wages are low, taxes are high, the state does nothing except collect taxes. People seem very cross.
Capital controls at some point I reckon.
Globe and Mail
> The mortgage guidelines Ms. Freeland referenced in her announcement were introduced by the FCAC in July. They set expectations for how banks should provide support for existing residential mortgage borrowers who are facing “severe” financial challenges.
> The guidelines also outline processes for helping these borrowers adjust to higher costs by lengthening their amortization periods – the amounts of time they have to pay down their loans.
> But three major Canadian banks disclosed that about 20 per cent of their residential mortgage borrowers are seeing their loan balances grow, because their monthly payments no longer cover all the interest they owe.
> “Our objective is to protect Canadians by ensuring their financial institutions treat them fairly and provide them with the tailored mortgage relief they need.”
Is price discovery legal in Canada?
Also for those not familiar, Canada has 5 major banks!
If inflation continues to rise, I don’t believe BOC will turn a blind eye. This would lead to even more terrible inflation.
I don’t think there will be a soft landing. Apparently the bank wants a recession.
Well the banking regulator, federal agency, OSFI just turned out its report it promised last January in regards to mortgage lending practices. And…. what a load of disappointment and irresponsibility.
First – good news – lenders would be able reference the CRA (canada revenue) to be able to verify income. Could help reduce fraud and money laundering. That’s it for good news.
The rest – the disappointment and irresponsibility. Mandatory LTI and DTI (loan to income and debt to income) ratios – shot down. Why would we want anything to prevent risk and bubbles in the market? Stating, it doesn’t want to reduce lender risk – the lenders don’t insure alot of their loans – how about CMHC risk? The OSFI said it is willing to adjust MQR (minimum qualifying rate) and – wait for it – longer amortization terms.
The report basically screams of, “we want to sustain unsustainable price levels”. I’m pretty sure I’ve said it, but I’ll say it again – without a housing crash – housing affordability will not be returning to Canada.