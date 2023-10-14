The Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in Canada: Prices Drop Further as Sales Slow and New Listings Jump Further

The Home Price Benchmark Index is down 14% from peak in March 2022, Toronto down 15%, after wild and woolly sucker rally over the spring.
The Canada Home Price Benchmark Index for single family houses in fell for the third month in a row, in September by 1.3% from August, after having dropped by 1.1% and by 0.5% in the prior two months, to $815,300 (all prices in Canadian dollars).
The three months in a row of declines came after a wild and woolly sucker rally in the spring, fueled by the spring buying season and fake hopes about rate cuts. But the Bank of Canada instead went on to hike rates further to 5.0%, and at the last meeting added a further tightening bias, while inflation has begun to resurge across the board, topped off with Canada’s worst rent inflation since 1983.
The breathtaking price plunge last year forms the base for this year’s year-over-year comparison; and after the wild and woolly sucker rally this spring, the benchmark price is up 1.6% year-over-year. Since the peak in March 2022, the benchmark price has now dropped by 14.2%, or by $135,300, according to data from the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) on Friday.
Sales dropped, supply rose. Home sales fell 1.9% in September from August, the third month in a row of declines. New listings “jumped” by 6.3% month over month, according to CREA. Since the low in March, new listings have surged by 35%. Supply rose to 3.7 months, over double the level of the pandemic low. “The recent trend of slowing sales and rising new listings continued in September,” CREA said.
Greater Toronto Area (GTA): The MLS Home Price Benchmark Index for single-family houses fell by 1.5% in September from August, after having fallen by 1.7% and by 0.8% in the prior two months, to $1.345 million.
From peak in February 2022, the index has dropped 15.4% or by $245,600. Due to the plunges last year during this time frame – the base for the year-over-year comparison – and the effects of said wild and woolly rally in the spring, the benchmark price was up 3.7% year-over-year.
These kinds of free-money-spike-and-end-of-free-money plunge would be hilarious, if they weren’t so serious.
In the Hamilton-Burlington metro (part of the “Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area” or GTHA), the single-family benchmark price fell by 1.3% in September from August, to $918,000.
From peak in February 2022, the price has dropped by 20.8%, or by $240,900. Given the plunge last year at this time that had followed the spike in the spring, the price in September was up 2.7% year-over-year.
Greater Vancouver: The MLS Home Price Benchmark Price for single-family houses dipped 0.1% in September from August, to $2.018 million:
- From peak in April 2022: -4.0% or -$83,900
- Year-over-year: +5.3%
Victoria: The single-family benchmark price fell 0.8% in September to $1.169 million:
- From peak in April 2022: -9.7% or -$125,000
- Year-over-year: +0.5%
Ottawa: The benchmark price of single-family houses fell by 1.3% in September, to $727,500:
- From peak in March 2022: -11.6% or -$95,700
- Year-over-year: +0.6%.
Calgary: The single-family benchmark price edged down by 0.1% from the record in the prior month, to $633,300, and was up by 9.6% year-over-year:
Montreal: The single-family benchmark price was unchanged for the month at $610,800:
- From peak in May 2022: -5.7% or -$36,800
- Year-over-year: +2.6%
Halifax-Dartmouth: The single-family benchmark price fell by 1.9%, to $534,300:
- From peak in April 2022: -7.8% or -$45,200
- Year-over-year: +8.3%.
Quebec City Area: The single-family benchmark price fell by 1.6% from the record in the prior month, to $383,300, and was up by 5.4% year-over-year:
Starting to see more price drops here in flyover land, with more supply and overpriced houses staying on market for a long time.
I second your anecdote.
Wealthy American suburbs in the Northwest are now a collection of 40 year old houses with walls filled of mold and degraded structure painted over multiple times to hide the rot.
With good overlays to improve looks, these pest infested, maintenance intensive and moisture damaged structures are still worth $2.5 million each.
Sometimes a builder comes by and buys one of these for their huge lot size and posh neighborhood and then rebuilds a bigger house and tries to sell it at $5 million.
God bless our soon to be homeless children
It’s not a good idea to live in an overpriced home, with extra footage, if you are living on a budget and need retirement income. You can sell the overpriced home for a nice price, put the money in a long-term CD and earn 5%. A home worth $800,000 could generate extra interest income of $40,000 per year, plus remove the burden of increasing RE tax and insurance rates. Good time to downsize, and make sure your legacy isn’t a house full of junk for heirs to deal with, especially if family isn’t local.
I think lots of late stagers are heading this direction and starting to list their homes.
The other large segment of new listers are people who bought in 2020 to 2022 and are nervous watching their home equity dissipate, especially when they bought something relying on a WFH arrangement that didn’t pan out. The huge jump in RE taxes is likely unnerving these folks as well, as well as a prospective higher reset of variable mortgage loans.
Downsizing is one thing but to sell a paid off house to become a renter at the mercy of a landlord who is free to raise the rent every year? No thanks.
Don’t forget the huge jumps in cost of insurance due to a combo of inflation, increased valuations, and, in some cases, reduced competition.
Your “$40,000 in interest income” is also reduced by taxes. If you put it in an “at risk” account (aka stocks or munis), it could suffer a worse loss. Plus, your assumption is that the house is owned outright – which many are not.
Some of the $40K you tout also gets consumed by rent. If you have “stuff”, you still need renters insurance. You don’t escape unless you want that to go poof in the event of a natural disaster, fire, or burglary. You still have utilities. Moving isn’t cheap… even with a POD and doing the packing yourself. There is such a thing as false savings.
These “one size fits all” rants are naive. The key to anything is balance. With stagnant (at least in the U.S.) costs of servicing a mortgage, the increases in property taxes in certain areas are marginal (mine went up <$600 in the 6 years I've lived here), insurance increases (also marginal by taking advantage of discounts for alarm, multiple vehicles, adjusting coverage through buying an umbrella liability policy and reducing liability coverage on the vehicles and home, etc.) in OUR case work out to be about $2,000-$3,000 a month CHEAPER than renting a comparable home. If I factor in the loss of the 5% return on what we paid (we have no mortgage), our cost is $46,000 a year for housing…. 2700 square feet on a golf course with full mountain views vs. a cardboard cliff. That's less than $4K a month and still less than renting a comparable home in this community (which has increased based on current private rental listings to $4,500-5,000 a month). Two years ago, when interest was 2%, it was a huge win. Don't forget your interest rates can adjust downward as well as a house.
It's balance. There's no absolutely perfect one-size-fits-all solution.
And, by the way, why do most wealthy people own property and strive to own more? Because it's a "loser"? Geez. The key is don't let your eyes be bigger than your ability to support any purchase – car, house, truck, camper, fishing cabin, girlfriend…..
“car, house, truck, camper, fishing cabin, girlfriend…..”
A man with a plan. Love it. Gonna look up fishing cabins now.
Howdy El Katz Debt Free is the only way to be. That s real freedom….
A paid off $800,000 house in my area will have property taxes in the $6,000-$8,000 per year range. You still have to carry homeowners insurance which is no cheaper than renter’s insurance so that’s a wash. I pay $150 per YEAR in renter’s insurance.
Further, an $800k house is nothing to write home about, pretty much starter home territory. We’re talking 3/1 or 3/2 with 1,500 square feet or less, generally speaking. The rents on those are $2,500 to $2,800 max. Anything in the $3,000 and up rent range has to be nice. You have to pay utilities whether renting or owning, so that’s a wash.
So, selling the $800k house, sticking it into a 5% interest bearing product and renting the same house for $2,800 per month would yield you $6,400 net per year, or more than $500 per month. Keeping the paid-off house and paying property taxes would lead to a deficit of $12,000+ per year. ($6k property taxes, loss of $6,400 net interest income).
This does not even factor in maintenance and repair. I have worked on houses my whole life. They are money pits. The people who say “my house hardly ever needs anything” are riding a vehicle of delusion called “deferred maintenance” which threatens the structural integrity of a building over time.
When you factor in the service life of things like roofing, HVAC, paint, plumbing, septic, well pump, fridge, etc. you would likely come up with an average yearly maintenance/repair cost of somewhere in the neighborhood of $3k-$5k per year. So, the paid off “homeowner” is in the red by about $15k versus selling it and renting. The downside is the renter gets no chance at asset price appreciation, but those days look to be over.
Conclusion: Sell the overpriced POS, ALL DAY LONG.
I hope renting works out for Depth Charge, but for most people with a paid off house they like staying in the house is the best option (next best is selling a home and buying a cheaper one for all cash) P.S. To anyone looking for a fishing cabin make sure it is high above the river or lake. Our little on the cabin on the Yellowstone in MT has flooded twice since 2008 and I laughed when I read last year when it flooded “The devastating flooding that occurred along the Yellowstone River this week constitutes a 1 in 500-year event”. P.P.S I cut the drywall at exactly 4′ up the first time I had to cut it all the wet moldy stuff out so the last time it flooded it was easier to replace the wet moldy drywall).
El Katz,
You come from the South if I recall. Your logic may hold in the South and Midwest, but it surely doesn’t hold on the Coasts, where housing prices have gone up 200% to 300% while rents have gone up no more than 40% over the same time period.
On the Coasts and other high priced areas, the best play is to sell near the top, that is, for anybody who is financially minded and wants to build wealth and security. Renting in the short term can or downsizing can make you a lot of money at this stage of the RE cycle.
Anybody who doesn’t factor in opportunity cost of various options is financially naive. Buying an overpriced house and hoping to break even in 15 years is a financial disaster from a finance perspective. You’ve earned nothing on your biggest financial investment.
An $800K house with property taxes of $6000-8000. What a bargain. Here in San Antonio, that house would have $21,000 in property taxes and an additional $8,000 in homeowners insurance.
I dont see either late stagers or recent buyers selling here (Florida) Mostly lots of folks waiting to buy… and waiting… and waiting.
Most are waiting for either interest rates or prices or both to drop and it’s just not happening.
I’m shocked the global housing markets have held up so well as the US bond market implodes. Per Bloomberg, worst total bond loss in the last 150 years for the USA, in which the world tends to not ignore when setting rates globally…
“Bondegeddon” is real in relative terms (not absolute levels), per Bloomberg:
In terms of total returns, this is the biggest bond market rout in 150 years. Last year was in fact US bond investors’ worst year since 1871, with a total return of minus 15.7%, even worse than the annus horribilis of 2009. For 2023, the year-to-date return has been almost minus 10%; annualized, that’s minus 17.3% — even worse than 2022. We are looking at bond investors’ two worst years in a century and a half.
We all know the reason for the bond rout. The Fed is monkeying with the money supply, and it has no respect for consequences.
It’s no coincidence the greatest bond losses in 150 years occurred shortly after the Fed embarked on its radical QE money printing program.
The 20% inflation we’ve seen since 2020, and insane RE prices are other consequences.
To be frank, the Fed has been completely short-sighted and out of control.
The Fed needs to continue raising rates and start selling its asset portfolio at a quicker pace, including the MBS, before the consequences deepen.
Still nosebleed territory. Cheaper to rent for canucks?
It’s *way* cheaper to rent.
Prices will fall further or CAD will if they cut before the Fed.
BoC talking about another raise this week because they have to raise if the Fed raise, so they are preparing the ground to make it look like their decision.
Absolute clown show.
Some fool in the other thread was saying that the rent and sale price disparity means rents have to come up. No one can ever realize that sale prices can come down.
Rate spike will be required to deflate prices and allow for lower rates in future that make U.S. debt service manageable. Be ready, the deals will be amazing!
It does not suit him that house prices fall, but he dreams of rising rents. He must be a rentier – a dreamer, lol
I want everything, the entire financial system, to crash and burn just to have the schadenfreude when the speculators, investors, and other parasites lose their shirts.
IMHO the idea that rent prices have to rise to match the mortgage costs is precisely what current Canadian government aims to achieve. This government is firmly on the side of home owners, and props them up with various actions (like extending amortization periods for distressed homeowners, or flooding the country with hundreds of thousands immigrants annually, etc.)
Government is the one who insured all these insane mortgages, and may well go broke should all these over-leveraged home owners start to default on their recently bought homes. Squeezing extra cash from renters (perhaps all their cash) in order to prop up housing market is seen by the government as an additional defense against housing crash.
They said that because rents only go up, which is why owning rental property is a great long term investment. Notice I said long term investment, not short term trading vehicle.
The party will come if interest rates stay at these levels. The mass refinance in Canada is at 5 years
If I understand correctly, the Canadian mortgage industry structures rates to reset periodically.
Are there stats that indicate:
~ what proportion reset in the next 1, 2, or 3 years?
~ what proportion of homes are 100% equity?
Also, has the current mortgage regime (using adjustable 5 year rate) been in existence for many decades? Specifically, it would be interesting to see home prices held in past rate-hike cycles (e.g. 1987).
(Apologies if these are questions covered in past articles or posts that I missed…)
The 2008 crisis did not affect Canada the way it affected the US and the rest of the world.
The bubble continued to inflate in Canada.
Therefore, today the Canadian real estate bubble is the largest in the world.
There is no way Canada can get away with the problems of other countries again.
“Are there stats that indicate:
~ what proportion reset in the next 1, 2, or 3 years?”
I don’t think there’s a publicly available stat for it, probably the banks have info like this on their customers. Since 5yrs is by far the most popular term and homes get bought every year I would assume the number of refinances happening every year won’t be vastly different though.
What’d be more interesting to visualize is the number of homeowners who bought in at various price points. There’s a ton of people who are nowhere near those peaks. So dramatic falls in price are affecting a very small number of homeowners. Interest rates will affect everyone in time but many people should be able to handle the cost outside of the most recent buyers.
Having said that, RE and Construction combined are like 21% of Canada’s GDP. So if sales stay down it will have an effect on the economy. All the projects that started will continue but when they’re completed I think that’s when the slowdown shows up in other stats.
Thing is though, we trade something like 70% with the US, if US economy keeps chugging along it might not be a catastrophic recession here. In reality we are still short labour in trades, in our company we are still understaffed on large city projects across various provinces, other sectors of the economy might hold up better. It’s not yet clear that we are going to have a 2008 type scenario played out, it depends on US economy as well
As far as I could gather, total residential mortgage debt in Canada hovers around C$ 2T, with circa C$ 320B refinancing in 2023 and C$ 370B refinancing in 2024.
The smaller refinancing (since 20% of C$ 2T is C$ 400BI is probably due to early refinancing to take advantage of lower rates in 2020 and 2021.
‘Popularity of fixed versus variable mortgage rates
Moreover, according to a report published by the Bank of Canada, variable-rate mortgages accounted for roughly a third of Canadian mortgage debt by the end of 2022, as compared to just 20% in 2019.’
So a third have no term, they go up as soon as the rates go up. This is the crux of the crisis, it’s happening now. Folks who were at 3% have seen it bumped every month until now at eight.
The auto plunge for 5 year was popular before rates went lower and lower, frustrating folks who went 5 yr.
Canadian government officials will try everything in their power to keep the bubble blown. They are allowing massive influx of immigrants, with minimal new housing. They are allowing banks to refinance people into longer mortgages to reduce monthly payments in order to keep them paying on their ridiculously overpriced homes.
This is the opposite of what government should be doing. The more egregious example I can think of is how people in Hong Kong are stuffed into deplorable housing conditions, while the bureaucrats and land owners make sure that the supply of good housing is never increased to the point where it balances the supply-demand equation.
When you fly over Canada or the United States you realize there is abundant real estate that can be developed and that the scarcity of housing is a mere function of government policies and corruption.
If you want affordable housing, reform the government regulations on housing and reduce the flood of illegal immigrants. Or here is an idea – let’s tax undeveloped land at a higher tax rate so that people who have no intention of actually building on it are forced to sell and thereby provide an abundance of low priced land for developers to increase home building. I read online that government fees and delays and regulations add $100K to the price of a home. Not sure if that is true, but I do think that if the federal housing agency were to focus on incentives to reduce building costs and maybe also helping the industry to become more cost efficient with new building techniques (current building techniques are hundreds of years old), that could also provide affordable housing for all.
Nearly all of the problems government creates is by trying to fund the demand side of the equation to help out businesses, thereby distorting the prices paid, instead of creating an environment that increases the supply to help out consumers. Greater supply, and competition, always leads to more prosperity for a greater number of people and less billionaires. Insurance, education, healthcare and housing are some of the industries that enjoy the greatest amount of government support and also have had the highest inflation as a result.
It isnt rocket science, it is simply the greed of the rich, again, with government serving the interests of the rich.
A lot of Canadians had variable-rate mortgages, so they’re already getting hosed, though some are arranged such that the payments stay fixed and the mortgage total rises accordingly — until the term is up and then it must be financed again. Those people will face a reckoning as the terms expire, but I don’t know either the percentage that such “homeowners” represent, nor the number of years it will take before all of them are forced to refinance. A rough guess might be 20% of variable rate mortgage holders each year?
Others (like me) are getting dinged as our fixed-rate terms expire. I took a 3 year fixed, the payments for which are significantly higher than the 4 year fixed that expired last month. I didn’t break my mortgage when the rates bottomed during Covid because the penalties for doing so here are painful. Turns out I was going to get burned regardless. I don’t know how many “homeowners” face this annually, but again I would guess about 20% of fixed-rate mortgage holders?
So maybe within 3 years or so everyone will have been forced into the higher rate environment.
What I’ve done several times is to extend my existing mortgage balance to ten years. No penalty with Scotiabank.
Correction:
It would be interesting to see how home prices held up in past rate-hike cycles.
Wolf …Everyone needs a Holiday. I am poor but I Take one for two months every year!
It is clear, that as a result of Zero or near zero interest rates the USA Fed is juggling huge balls of its own making.
You have been clear, it is slowly unfolding until it crashes into a heap of bank defaults and job losses… come back and enjoy everything New York maybe toast but it is not the World.. Sri Lanka showed me that life is short, live it, every day.
But I forget, you are driven….. That is a fools errand. Please take a break ! but thank you for your service to many . Take a break please.
Howdy Thunder If you worked those 2 months, you might not be poor anymore?
I think Wolf took some time off to motorcycle thru 4 continents. Or maybe it was 40 countries. Found his better half in Japan. Then rode motorcycle back to San Francisco. I could be off on geography, but pretty cool holiday.
3 years, 100 countries, without motorcycle.
Omg, I did not know we had 100 countries. And I’m even counting Canada. That is quite an adventure.
Fantastic start to the weekend.
Let’s remember what Canadians believed a few months ago:
– they won’t raise rates – wrong!
– prices will stay high “because of demand from immigrants”. Wrong!
– If prices did fall the government would prop them up “because people need high prices for their retirement ” – wrong!
40% of Canadians don’t understand who sets rates, erroneously thinking the government sets them.
What have they learned this far into the crisis?
NOTHING.
georgist
Glad to see you happy again
Caveat emptor.
“Let the buyer beware”
Canada has adjustable rates so totally different story vs the USA. No doubt their socialist govt will step in with “fairness” programs to fix the rates, etc. As a current home buyer here in the USA, sale/comp home prices (not wish-list prices) remain at/near their record highs due to 30 year fixed rate-lock, and there is record low resale inventory. Unemployment also near record lows and FED refuses to sell MBS. Decent homes sell within hours/days. There is simply no “price-crash” coming under these conditions.
Quebec anyone?
Quebec is weird. So much of it is a complete mess, yet nearly everyone is driving a leased newish SUV.
The roads are just so bad.
Wages are not high.
Taxes are high.
Healthcare is non-existent.
The province guaranteed an “adult” (not a teacher) in every classroom.
Generally it just looks pretty run-down.
Immigration is just *huge*. Traffic jams at all hours of the day, every one in two people looks Indian or Chinese. The government are lying about immigration levels.
In my job in tech it’s been flooded with cheap Indian/Chinese “developers” on work visas, who are nearly all ten-a-penny in terms of skillset and should 100% not have been granted any kind of “specialist” visa as any Canadian graduate would be at least as good.
So why is the government letting average developers in?
1. they force down wages
2. they force up housing prices
2% increase in population (and the rest as the govt are lying) and GDP is flat, plus they lie about inflation so the deflator used on GDP overstating “real” GDP, therefore real GDP is negative despite a 2% increase in population.
Nobody is having kids domestically, all the population gain comes from immigration.
Forget zombie ZIRP companies. We have a zombie ZIRP country.
Suckers Rally Indeed, I think anyone who gets in to any aspect of the housing market ( other than foreclosure operations) as an investment over the next few years is a Sucker. It can still be an ok time to buy a house to live in if you are willing to put down the Zillow ” Crack” and just live your life and ignore the value of your house. But anyone who thinks dabbling in it is a substitute for a real job will be taken to the woodshed by Mr. Market.
People buying overpriced homes to live in will suffer as well. A lot of their future earnings will be spent on the home that is declining or stagnant in value. They’ll have no money left over for savings in a high yielding environment. There’s a huge opportunity cost to buying that overpriced home.
The buy v. rent equation is dramatically skewed in favor of renting in nearly all locations. A few years of renting could greatly accelerate your wealth buildup. Even if you think your rents would be high, it surely beats the alternative of losing 5x that in equity and watching RE tax and insurance increases bleed you to death. RE tax increases in my area were 20-25% last year.
I would be interested in knowing how many people that criticize home ownership, rental properties, second homes etc. actually own or have any direct experience in that regard.
I ask only because as someone that does, I see so much inaccurate speculation on these subjects. Quite similar to those that make statements regarding finance or ecomonic issues that Wolf blows apart with the actual facts
Agree. We have been debt free on housing and rental property for many many years having made home ownership a priority from the age of 23. Now that I am in my late sixties, I worry about some friends who are facing the reality of renting in their senior years….in a rental market that is simply not affordable unless you are making big bucks. One couple I know just keeps moving to crappier places every few years. They take what they can get.
People forget these issues work in cycles, like a pendulum swings. As someone who once suffered a mortgage increase to 18% in the early eighties when my 5 year term was up, I have been amazed listening to current hopeful folks saying they could ‘handle’ a 7% mortgage. Well, that was our first mortgage rate on our first house. Oh yeah, got laid off at the same time and had to work away on 3 month contracts. Had a big garden. Did cash jobs under the table. Whatever it took to get by. I also remember my Dad saying interest rates would most likely never go below 12% in our lifetime. Well? He didn’t live long enough to see this free money cycle. Lately people have said rates will never rise very high because the economy will collapse and the Govt won’t let it. Nuts. It’ll do what market forces dictate and the only way individuals can weather the swings is to be debt free or at least be low in total debts.
Pretty soon the toys will come up for sale. Meanwhile, in our corner of Vancouver Island RE sales are non existent, but the prices have not yet begun to drop, at least not here. The last downturn, around 2010?, my neighbours across the river wanted a million for their place. It sat and sat on the market, and finally they sold it for $450K to people fleeing Victoria.
If folks manage their debts these swings are just interesting. But that means when times are roaring along and flush people need to remain on budget with a plan for an eventual downturn. And in a downturn people should also have faith it won’t last forever, because it won’t. It can get a while lot worse before it gets better. I grew up on stories about The Great Depression. My folks and in laws had a terrible time. We’re a long ways from that.
regards
I’m in Burlington, but we bought in 1997. I think we’ll be OK.
Once that price drops get really serious, it’s hard to imagine that they’ll let them fall to the levels that they should be at. I predict some really asinine government intervention to “stabilize” prices. Some politician will appear with an UMC family that had to give up one of the Mercedes because of the drop in their overpriced dwelling. I can posit some really malignantly evil financial machinations on the part of government to rescue these folks from their patently bad buying decisions.
Canada has a tiny currency. Any govt bailout will be punished by lower CAD, which will then feed through into inflation, so back to square one.
There is no way out of this when the Fed are not also conducting loose monetary policy.
Well, no way out other than the one way that Canadians hate: working hard and adding value to create wealth. They prefer mortgaging their kids’ future for free consumption.
Google “investing com yield curve canada”, look at how inverted the Canadian yield curve is compared to the USA one or even the UK. This suggests that bond investors expect BoC to lower rates and for Canada to have one whack of a recession.
They’ve created a real mess here and it just didn’t need to happen. Adding millions of people with dubious value addition, putting pressure on housing so that property speculation paid more than starting a business, the results of these crazy policies have destroyed quality of life for most.
Vancouver what an amazing home price environment must not be many sellers with prices still so high and enough buyers to keep prices up.
Enough buyers for sure. Like one or two billion at least
“I was in Canada once, but that doesn’t count ’cause it’s like attached.”
Definitely seeing some cracks show up in the housing market in Canada, but it is still early days.
Crazy high immigration/rents probably does put a floor on prices, but given the dependence of the economy on residential construction / housing, a prolonged price decline could start to generate a lot of downward momentum and get out of hand for a while before investors come in to buy stuff up on the cheap.
Not much to do right now but sit and watch, another rate hike would be a mistake in my opinion.
I would be so angry about these home prices, but it’s Canada, not Texas.
Don’t worry. Texas will catch up. The median home price in Austin is $US 480,000 which is equivalent to $CAN 656,000. Give it a little time.