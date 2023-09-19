Worst “Rent” Inflation since 1983 & Red-Hot Homeownership CPI Fuel Canada’s CPI Surge. Bank of Canada in a Pickle of its Own Making

Inflation dished up another nasty surprise. Other costs jumped too. Gasoline didn’t help. This was a broad-based mess.
In a nasty big surprise of the type that inflation, once it’s running loose, likes to dish out, the Consumer Price Index in Canada re-accelerated in August for the second month in a row, to 4.0% year-over-year, according to Statistics Canada today, up from 3.3% in July, and 2.8% in June (red line in the chart below). As everywhere, part of it was the jump in gasoline prices. But that’s just a convenient side story.
The scary part is the red-hot inflation in housing: Inflation in rents has been shooting up and raged at the highest rate since 1983; and inflation in homeownership costs also surged.
Core CPI, which excludes food and energy, accelerated to 3.6% (green). June was Canada’s inflation-is-vanquished month. It was fun while it lasted. The other worrisome part is that on a month-to-month basis, inflation was broad-based, on top of the spikes in housing and gasoline.
Rent inflation, hottest since 1982. In August, the CPI for rents spiked by 6.5% year-over-year, the highest since 1983. This is another sign that housing – rents and ownership costs – started to fuel inflation, and that inflation isn’t going to just vanish unless housing stops fueling it.
This long-term chart shows what massive problem the Bank of Canada has on its hands:
“Among other factors, a higher interest rate environment, which may create barriers to homeownership, put upward pressure on the index,” Statistics Canada said.
“While rent prices accelerated in eight provinces, those with the fastest price growth were Newfoundland and Labrador (+8.4%), Alberta (+6.5%), Nova Scotia (+9.5%) and Manitoba (+6.1%),” Statistics Canada said.
The month-to-month jump in the rent CPI of 0.7% (8.7% annualized) was the second-highest this year, and third-highest in 14 months:
Homeownership inflation has accelerated on a month-to-month basis in the 0.5% to 0.7% range for the past five months. In August it rose by 0.6% from July. Year-over-year, it accelerated to 6.4%, the highest since February.
This CPI for “owned accommodation” includes (% year-over-year):
- Mortgage interest cost: +30.9%
- Homeowners’ home and mortgage insurance: +9.7%
- Homeowners’ maintenance and repairs: +6.0%
- Property taxes and other special charges: +3.6%
- Other owned accommodation expenses: -0.3%
- Homeowners’ replacement cost (the dropping home prices): -0.9%.
The other worrisome part is that on a month-to-month basis, inflation was broad-based, on top of the spikes in housing.
Major categories showed substantial inflation on a month-to-month basis: Transportation (+0.7% or 8.7% annualized!); clothing and footwear (+0.5%); health and personal care (+0.4%); durable goods, which were supposed to decline (+0.3%); recreation and reading (+0.3%); household operations (+0.3%); food (+0.2%).
The Bank of Canada is now in a pickle of its own making, after having repressed interest rates for many years and after unleashing a massive QE program during the pandemic, that it is now rapidly unwinding. These erstwhile policies had the effect of creating one of the biggest housing bubbles in the world, that is now deflating.
With inflation resurging, while economic growth fizzled, the BoC left its overnight rate unchanged at 5.0% at the last meeting on September 6. With an eye on inflation, it added a clear bias for further tightening: The BoC “remains concerned about the persistence of underlying inflationary pressures, and is prepared to increase the policy interest rate further if needed,” it said in the statement. It has been mentioning the housing market as a source of concern. So it now has a lot more reasons to be frazzled about the housing market and how it fuels inflation.
Justin seems very pleased with the current Canadian state of affairs and really isn’t interested in changing much of anything.
Makes you wonder if Jerome will think it’s prudent to “hold” tomorrow when clearly the rate of inflation is going the wrong direction.
Funny how they express concern, but never do what’s necessary to get inflation under control.
The worker gets lip service, again, while the people with capital rest easy.
Thoughts and prayers for the poor Canadian renters.
Thank you, Federal Government, for spending money you don’t have and a Federal Reserve which prints that money. That is the root cause of inflation, not greedy landlords or corporations, but our own elected representatives in Washington. “Inflation is always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon.” Milton Friedman.
Talk about this inflation or that inflation is nonsense. It starts with inflation of the money supply and will ultimately spread everywhere. An ice cream cone, a haircut or a new car; If the money supply is inflated 2%, everything will ultimately go up around 2%. Some item will increase faster than others. But in the end, prices will all go up 2%.
Australia has looked over at Canada and has said.
“Mate, hold my beer. That’s not rental inflation, THIS is rental inflation”
🐊🦘🇦🇺
See here for the figures for Sydney. Change the locality to see nationwide or other cities.
https://sqmresearch.com.au/weekly-rents.php?region=nsw%3A%3ASydney&type=c&t=1
“a higher interest rate environment, which may create barriers to homeownership, put upward pressure on the index”
It’s ridiculous how you see this theme again and again: blaming high interest rates for the high rent prices, as to imply that it is high interest rates that are keeping people from buying houses, and thus competing for more for rental units.
It is asset price, and asset price alone that has caused this disaster.
Crash the housing prices, and the rent prices will go down with it. Interest rates would become largely irrelevant, because any future drop in rates will allow refinancing opportunities in the future on a lower cost basis (“date the rate”).
But we can’t have that, now can we? Too much funny money “wealth” to cling on to and property tax grift to exploit from inflated asset prices.
My son recently bid 800k on a home with asking of 999K. Homes sold gor 825-850 last year. Buyers need to stop the insanity of paying these try idiculous prices!
Great comment/sound observations
Unfortunately, it’s not just a theme, it’s a nondisclosed government policy to preserve asset price bubbles. It’s amazing that governmental bodies are allowed to spout such nonsense. They have become servants of the top 5%.
“Crash the housing prices, and the rent prices will go down with it.”
How else do you crash housing prices if not for interest rates?
Sell the fing treasury and mbs hand over fist….
Very easily. First, get rid of government guarantees of mortgages. Second, get rid of tax deductions for mortgage interest. Third, make it illegal for non-U.S. citizens or permanent residents to buy residential real estate in desirable areas (with a formula to be determined).
Do all of that, and housing prices will crash, and crash hard.
At this moment, monthly rent prices are still much cheaper than PITI mortgage payments.
I believe this because otherwise speculators would be buying up houses for rental investments.
Either housing prices will come down or rent prices will go up to reach equilibrium.
If rent prices go up over the upcoming years, then it would be best to buy now.
If house prices go down and overshoot the comparable rent payments like they did in the US in 2012, then it would be best to continue renting.
It is likely house prices will go down and rent prices will go up until the PITI+maintenance reaches rent payments.
My crystal ball is broken and I’m not privy to any Canadian Fed insider information.
Rents won’t come down meaningfully, at least in the US. If you look at the FRED CPI for rent of residence it flattened out for about 3 years from 2007 to 2010, then just took off again.
Rents are already coming down in my locality. We’re talking a 25% drop from early 2022 prices. Meanwhile real estate asset prices are sky high.
Markets appear to correct for rents faster than RE asset prices, as without government interference like eviction moratoriums and “emergency” rental assistance, rental prices are controlled more by market forces. There is still the “only go up” delusion in my locality for RE asset prices, but if that sentiment ever reverses (as it did extremely suddenly in late 2008), then it’s game over.
BTW rents were not bad in 2007, but they are absurd right now. I made peanuts back then and could easily afford a 1 bedroom. A similar inflation-adjusted salary for the same apartment in 2022 would have been hand to mouth. It’s a different ballgame.
Good post. I think the real reason rents correct faster is that owners who want to sell figure they can hold out for the right buyer/Fed pivot/whatever, but a landlord who wants to rent real estate out realizes that every month a unit sits vacant is lost money, so they’re more likely to fill it, even if it’s for less than they want to get.
Remind me what was crashing so bad during the 2008 presidential election season, collapsing so fast that John McCain suspended his campaign vs Barack Obama?
Oh yeah, it was assets.
The fed made the same mistake by not tightening again in September. It’s going to bite them in the *ss next month, just like Canada
No, it’s going to bite the rest of us in the *ss.
Look Wolf, it is very simple, first you ramp up immigration to a level miles beyond anywhere it has been before (immigration is at the same volume in Canada as it is in the US currently, despite the US being 9 times larger in population).
Then, when all the immigration drives rents way up due to a shortage of housing, you get rid of this resulting inflation by raising rates. Higher rates will slow the economy by reducing the number of houses that gets built, and presto, problem solved. Er, kind of?
But seriously, there is no ‘overheated demand’ causing accelerating inflation story in Canada at the moment that I can see. Rent is up because of immigration/housing shortage. Interest rates are up because the central bank raised rates. And oil is up because of Saudi/Russian cutbacks on production. None of that is related to people having more money than they used to or wage increases (ie inflation).
You mention that inflation was broad based month to month, but the figures I saw showed that the increase in annual inflation rate from last month was entirely due to fuel prices. Yes, some areas are seeing inflation and some deflation but overall, it is the same picture as last month, except for oil. Good news is that food inflation seems to be trending down.
It seems like our best hope for some relief in Canada is an economic bank shot in which India orders an extra-judicial murder on Canadian soil, the Canadian PM gets pissy with the Indian PM and the Indian PM puts a stop on Indians coming to Canada, so then the pressure on rents can come down and the housing crisis will ease a little bit giving the central bank more room to hold the line on rates.
