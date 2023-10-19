Home Prices Fall Further. Peak was June 2022. Demand Crashes, Price Cuts Jump, Supply & Days on Market Rise

NAR, the Realtor lobbying group, demands its easy-money heroin back that the Fed has confiscated.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The national median price of previously owned houses, condos, and co-ops fell to $394,300 in September, down by 4.7% from the peak 18 months ago, in June 2022, according to data from the National Association of Realtors (NAR) today.
June is usually the seasonal price-peak of the year, but June 2023 was below the peak in June 2022 for the first time since the Housing Bust, and prices skidded lower since then.
Due to the price plunge last year in July through September, the median price was up year-over-year by 2.8%, but that was a lower rate than the 3.2% year-over-year in August (historic data via YCharts):
Price reductions jumped to 37.5% of active listings in September, blowing by the pre-pandemic highs, as sellers are getting more motivated to sell their homes while buyers have vanished at these prices (data via realtor.com):
Sales of previously owned houses, condos, and co-ops crashed to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 3.96 million homes in September, the lowest since the depth of the housing bust in 2010. Compared to the Septembers in prior years (historic data via YCharts):
- From 2022: -15.4% from already depressed levels
- From 2021: -35.9%.
- From 2019: -26.8%.
- From 2018: -23.6%.
The NAR demands its easy-money heroin back from the Fed.
“The Federal Reserve simply cannot keep raising interest rates in light of softening inflation and weakening job gains,” whined NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun in the press release, because the NAR is a lobbying group for Realtors, and Realtors make commissions off every sale they handle, coming and going, and as sales volume plunges, their income plunges.
The industry has gotten hooked on the heroin of the Fed’s easy money between 2008 and 2022 that caused mortgage rates to plunge below 3%, and home prices to inflate to the moon, and now they hate the normalization of interest rates, and they want their heroin back.
Obviously, Realtors and the NAR could boost sales volume by pressuring their clients to lower asking prices by a big chunk to bring them in line with 8% mortgage rates, and these lower prices would bring out the buyers, and that would help getting the market out of the deep-freeze, but no. It’s much better to whine to the Fed about handing out more heroin.
Actual sales – not seasonally adjusted annual rate – fell 18.9% from the already depressed levels in September 2022 to 347,000 homes.
January and February usually mark the low points of the year; June marks the peak volume and the end of “spring selling season.” During the second half, sales careen lower. The actual sales data offer a better picture of sales and seasonality than the seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales above (data via NAR):
By region, sales plunged in all regions from the already beaten-down levels last year:
Demand and supply have vanished in equal measure.
I have described this phenomenon here: Homeowners with a 3% mortgage are not buying a new home, so they have vanished as buyers; and they’re therefore not listing their current home, and so they have also vanished as sellers. This phenomenon, according to my estimates, caused the entire housing market – buyers and sellers – to shrink by about 20%.
These homeowners vanished as both buyers and sellers at the same time. They left the market as buyers and sellers. As a result, there is less churn, and Realtors make money off the churn coming and going, and so the NAR whines about this situation that is so dire for them.
But as far as the market is concerned, with both buyers and sellers gone in equal measure, the balance is still there, but it’s just a lot lower: lower demand, lower supply, and lower churn, and less money for Realtors.
Realtors could help fix this situation by exhorting sellers to bring their asking prices in line with 8% mortgages, which would help this market emerge from the deepfreeze.
Cash buyers have pulled back too starting in mid-2022. Sales to cash buyers have stabilized at about 100,000 per month over the past five months, down about 20% from early 2022.
Days on the market lengthened further: Homes spent 48 days on the market in September before they were either sold or pulled off the market, up from 47 days in September 2022, according to data from realtor.com.
Supply rose to 3.4 months, the highest since June 2020, with 1.13 million homes for sale in September, according to NAR. Supply in 2017 through 2019 ranged between 3.0 and 4.3 months (historic data via YCharts).
Active listings rose by 4.9% in September from August — much more sharply than the slight increases or even decreases that were normal from August to September before the pandemic – to 702,000 homes. This cut the year-over-year gap by nearly half, to 4% (data via realtor.com):
Lawrence Yun’s ass should be out on the street. He’s no economist, he’s a cheerleader, just like the rest of that organization.
+1 to that. Greed machine.
I’d love to know how much the average initial mortgage payment has increased over time. Home prices and interest rates are up so surely it’s more than the official inflation rate, but how much more?
@Andrew,
You can calculate that using a spreadsheet such as MS Excel. You use the PMT() function.
Here is the monthly payment for a 30year mortgage at 3.5%, on $600,000
($2694.27)
If we increase the mortgage rate to 8%, the payment becomes ($4,402.59)
So in the example above, a 4.5% increase in the mortgage rate caused the monthly payment to increase by 63%
Similarly, it is possible to calculate increased household income required to meet greatly increased monthly mortgage payments, using traditional lending ratios.
Spoiler – it is a huge increase, in line with greatly increased monthly mortgage payments.
Shocker…home prices doubled or tripled from 2000 to 2021, not because median household incomes doubled or tripled (far, far from it) but because the G strangled interest/mortgage rates from 8% to 3% (by printing money and other tactics that grossly engorged funds available to loan as mortgages).
All that is happening now is that the fraud is unravelling.
DC/the F created a delusional economic fantasy land (at the cost of inflation, both hidden and later uncontrolled) that animated the corpse of the American real economy…Housing’s Zombie Economy…the Walking Dead.
Another more comprehensive way is to actually factor in property tax, down payment size, mortgage rate, HOA (if applicable) and also opportunity cost. Did some numbers around based on SoCal current housing price in decent neighborhood and the disparity is quite amusing to say the least….I often run these numbers just for a good laugh and to get an idea when it’s good time to buy compare to rent..on a rate like this you’re paying over $875K in interest for the duration…yup it’s a great time to buy.
Using a 3 bedroom 2 bath house you can rent, same neighborhood, similar style. Difference is close to $2K a month and this is after putting $350K also assuming 5.5% opportunity cost, which is pretty easy to do consider T bill pay close to that.
Rent $4500 a month
vs
Monthly total $6300 a month (Mortgage, HOA, maint, property tax)
$350k down on a $920K house 30yrs fix at 7.8%
Plus taxes & insurance. Maybe HOA. All expense qualifiers for mortgage approval. Plus car payments etc.
Basically a 2.75% mortgage of a $500k house is $1000 a month cheaper than 5.5%
And $500 a month cheaper than 8.0% rates.
Give or take, rough math.
I just always say, the$ 500k home families are doing wheelbarrows full out of Costco with their savings.
And just think, what if the fed ever cuts rates from 8-10% back to 3%… oh boy! 2 wheel barrows at Costco!
The Fed won’t cuts rates back to 3% unless something really bad happens. In that case, the homeowner in your example maybe loses his/her job and therefore can no longer afford the 3% mortgage.
Harvey, one guy was rattling around here at the halls of wolf. I think he was 60+ years old and lost his job.
He had so much equity that the bank worked with him. I’d guess if your equity was less than 20%, they may give them the boot. But maybe not!
Ah yes, good point!
To call that shill an economist would be an insult to a real economist…at least one that doesn’t preach QE and easy money is the way to fix all of our economy’s problem
Then again he can just carry his “economist” title like how banks like to call their middle manager VP…
Honestly how realtor’s continue to get paid 3% (each?!?) on transactions both saddens and befuddles me. Personally I’d rather pay them $xxx per hour and let the great ones earn more and the terrible ones find new careers. Leeches IMO.
6% is a tremendous amount to pay to sell a house.
Agreed. They hardly do anything aside from forwarding listing in the MLS and processing a few standardized documents at closing. They surely don’t deserve $12k for that effort.
$12k? On a pedestrian coastal area $2m tract home, try $120k. Might have something to do with why there are so many realtors….
Got fooled by a so called “great one” then the screwing started. Lesson learned never ever trust a RE agent!
“Get all the house you deserve”
The living pile of slime who sold me my home in 2005 actually said that. And like an idiot, I fell for it. So then I ended up underwater. And not by a small amount either. So far under water I could see Navy Seals training by looking up.
“May you live in interesting times”…that ring a bell for anyone?
Never again. The next time I bought was in 2013. Bottom of the market where I lived, and THIS TIME, I picked up a modest 3 bed 2 bath 1 floor 1500 sq ft. On track to having it paid off in 13.5 years not 30
Hopefully you refinanced at around 3% and if so, wouldn’t it be better to not pay down your low interest mortgage when you can earn more in interest with that money?
yes awesome we live we learn debt free is the only way to not be a slave.
“Get all the house you deserve”
Yolo!!!
The battle cry of modern day salespeople, everywhere and selling anything, trained in nothing but the crack cocaine business model (“first one’s free/Yolo!”).
The truly horrific/tragic part of it is that the American consumer economy has been so deeply addicted, for so long, to the Debt Lifestyle Lie, that going cold turkey would likely flatline the American economy.
@Natalie,
“Lesson learned never ever trust a RE agent!”
Don’t trust the escrow company either. Make sure their math is correct.
And with our never ending tip culture only unique to US…I wouldn’t be surprise these RE agents stick you with the commission and then bust out the smartphone with the screen showing 15%/18%/20% tips on top…
I’ve used Assist2Sell before, they charged a flat fee.
We can’t get the Realtors to even open the house up for the appraisal. They want us to use lock boxes, while they sit on their asses in their homes or on the beach doing nothing. A few of them do a good job, but most are lazy and incompetent. My personal experiences are total failures. 6 transactions and all disasters in part because of the Realtors.
In high home price markets like bay area agent commission on a $2M+ average home is about $120k. Very few consumer industries have that kind of outrageous commissions for the level of service. Politicians from both sides protect these lobby groups.
There have been flat fee realty companies for at least 10 years. $400 – $600: sign, pictures and MLS listing, The listing agreement provides for you to allow for split of a standard commission to buyer broker, if any. I could provide names and links for Chicago area, but Wolf doesn’t go for that here. Sold 4 unit apt building in 2016 and house in 2021 this way. No prob.
Realtors have only exhorted buyers to overpay to “win the bid”.
Perhaps a not insignificant number of realtors are also speculating on homes and strs.
I’ve only dealt with a few realtors in my life so this is very anecdotal but three quarters of them “invested” in RE. Most memorably the last one I used to make a sale, between him and his wife who also is a realtor they owned around 20 properties together. I think probably most of the “successful” agents own more than just their primary, durring the huge run up it’s hard to imagine they could watch the large appreciation and not jump in if they had the means. There are however a lot of realtors and many are not that successful
Boston globe just reported a new (opened one year ago) high-end condo building in the seaport reduced their price by 20% below recent sales in the same building because no one is buying.
The seaport was massively overpriced in the first place.
I worked on a boat that docked in the seaport this past summer. When leaving work at night, I’d note how many lights were on in all the ritzy new towers.
I’d estimate a 20% occupancy rate in these towers, based on the number of windows with lights on.
I agree, it was and still is massively overpriced but now the condo someone bought just few months ago worth 20% less according to the building developers.
Boston globe also just reported that “Mass. home prices hit new highs in September”. Google it.
Yes, but in downtown Boston condo prices were 10% lower compared to last semester, did you see that part SocalJim?
The Fed voluntarily took control of the economy. Now it is unfair to blame these folks. They aren’t economist and shouldn’t have to be. They are trying to earn a living like the rest of us.
The fed should took blame for all these distortions in the economy because of a deranged monetary policy. Not sure what good came out of it. But ordinary folks will now bear the brunt
Who could have known locking 65% of the population, homeowners, into a 30 year mortgage rate based on ZIRP would create problems?
Let’s give the Fed a pass.
Sarc.
Bobber,
I think Aman is blaming the Fed for the economic distortions, but absolving Realtors. I’d point out that Realtors cheered on the boom created by easy money, and will now need to endure the bust caused by the end of easy money.
Aman notes Realtors are not economists, but as professionals they should understand the link between interest rates and the “product” they sell for a living. Perhaps this experience will teach Realtors that easy money policies and ZIRP are not good for the long-term stability of their industry. Who am I kidding…
If Bezos can get carried away with ZIRP and hire an army of people (assuming it to be the new norm) then consider the plight of ordinary real estate agents.
FYI Bezos has a high profile chief economist to guide him.
The reason monetary policy swings cause distortions is that at the time it feels real, the demand is real paid with real dollars.
And this time the Fed outdid itself. We had to create new fictitious assets (think NFT, crypto etc.) to absorb the deluge of cash that was injected.
I think we have to blame the Fed because such craziness was relatively rare prior to arrival of the maestro a.k.a Greenspan and his disciple Mr. Bernanke (who couldn’t see the greatest financial crisis brewing under his very nose yet was very confident in all his policies and decision)
The more I read about this stuff the more sympathy I have for the common man and the more I feel that the Fed has done great disservice to this country…..maybe I am being harsh :)
@Aman: No, you’re not being harsh. Zirp is a policy for the rich, to the rich, and by the rich – just executed by the so-called independent Fed.
It encourages risky behavior and penalizes the prudent.
It forces people to take huge risks on their savings – by chasing a decent return in the stock market which benefits “smart investors” who sit at the top of the food chain and know when to buy and when to exit. It also leaves people no choice but to buy high-priced essential assets like homes with the hope that the prices will increase or at least hold up.
Companies benefit from low interest rates while channeling all the profits to top management.
In summary, it is a pyramid scheme with people at the top of the pyramid sucking up all the money from those at the bottom. Unfortunately, this is how our economy has operated for the last 40+ years.
Aman,
I guess Bezos and the NAR have something in common: a high profile Chief Economist to guide them. Did Realtors get bad advice about the long-term consequences of ZIRP and QE from the NAR? Realtors purport to be professionals and are advised by a professional body that seems to have dropped the ball to their detriment. I may be wrong, but I’ve never heard the NAR discuss the potential negative impacts on the market resulting from ZIRP and QE if interest rates ever went up. The current situation is an outcome they should have considered by the NAR, but apparently it wasn’t.
I agree with nearly everything you say and am definitely sympathetic with the plight of the common man resulting from all of this financial folly, but I don’t necessarily put Realtors in that category. They are part of a professional organization with a strong lobbying component. They should have known the risks, but the easy money was just too good. Probably because, as you say, it was paid with real dollars.
I admit to not having a good experience with Realtors both times I used them. I’m sure there are many exceptions, but I learned that I’m my only advocate in a real estate negotiation and my grasp of my market is probably better than theirs. Either that, or they were lying to try and close a deal. Closing the deal seemed far more important than my interests as the client. The first time I was young, naive and let the deal close. The second time I called off the transaction and haven’t used a Realtor since.
Lower prices + no sales + rising mortgage rates = the dam breaks
Howdy Folks. Have to brag on my 2 sons. Each purchased starter homes
( a home you can afford and needs work ) . They currently sit with 50 to 60 percent equity in todays market…. 3 % mortgages or less also. Still have all their fingers but got a little bloody at times… Don t be afraid of work folks.
Physical labor is good for the soul. I enjoy it, especially since I had an office job most of my life. I welcome getting out and sweating.
YEP, one is a CPA and loves getting his hands dirty the other way…
Good luck to both…..
All hope is on hard working and sensible Americans. I have given up on Congress and Fed :)
Howdy Aman and thanks. Most of their friends and inlaws and both wives were against the idea. The wives now have beautiful homes and a small mortgage….
that looks like a double top to me. if that means anything.
meanwhile supply trend looks bullish.
i have no clue obviously but that’s how i see the charts.
Fed balance sheet only dropped by $20 billion this week. Pathetic.
You still don’t get it? The roll-offs are on automatic pilot based on what matures and on pass-through principal payments. Treasury securities roll off mid-month and end of month. By looking at just one week, you have no idea what the month will look like.
No, I get it. My frustration is that when the natural roll offs are this crappy, that they don’t sell any. I don’t like how the $90 billion cap is a one way ratchet.
The NAR, NAHB, and MBAs joint whiny letter to the uncle Powell begging for help shows how desperate they are. Hopefully, this forces many realtors into minimum wage jobs where most belong. Wal-Mart is still hiring greeters.
Howdy Fed up. Most RE agents were part time years ago.
Plus taxes & insurance. Maybe HOA. All expense qualifiers for mortgage approval. Plus car payments etc.
Sounds like some here need to go get their real estate license and have a go of it. Probably only a $10-$20k investment. Ongoing annual fees probably $8-$10k. Oh and by the way, you only get paid if transaction closes. Single listing expenses probably $2-$3k. Auto expenses. E & O insurance annual. Continuing education. 95% of all for sale by owners eventually hire a realtor. You all sound so smart but so bitter. Go get your own license. It’s so easy.
I think we need the Pow Pow’s pulling his hair out avatar pic modified with Lawrence Yun’s face instead….What a sack of S$$$….do they want some cheese with all that whine? I am still waiting for the letter from 2021 when the FED helped goose the market, where’s the whining then…oh it doesn’t work that way….
“The Federal Reserve simply cannot keep raising interest rates in light of softening inflation and weakening job gains,” whined NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun in the press release, because the NAR is a lobbying group for Realtors, and Realtors make commissions off every sale they handle, coming and going, and as sales volume plunges, their income plunges”
Howdy Phoenix. Pretty sure the NAR could continue cash RE sales when most businesses could not. They have quite a bit of power….
Wolf,
Here in my lil’ neck of the Seattle woods, we are seeing a strange phenomenon- spec builders touching the number from the top of the market, which you noted was in Jun’22. It’s now Oct’23 and that seems like a lifetime ago.
2.7 mil that was the bell.
ALL Four houses that have been rushed on the market, basically starter tract homes, are in and around this BIG number. None of them have big lots or great views or nice finishes.
Figure with the land permits and build out, these soon-to-broke spec builders / realtor/ investors could come down a MILLION or so on price…. And still nobody will buy these.
By the time they get around to pricing these houses right, mortgages might be at 10 percent. And there will be better homes back on the market, with better prices.
Already a nice house with a recent remodel is on the market for 1.5 mil and is just around the corner.
Spring is gonna be bloodbath
I think Mr. Yun is worried about lower for longer – lower NAR membership dues.
A few things to keep in mind:
1. There are several good papers that show people will continue to pay their mortgage even when underwater unless there is an adverse event like job loss.
2. Work from the Centre for Economic Policy Research (CEPR) on the individual-level foreclosure data from the NY Fed found that “investors were responsible for most of the growth in balances and virtually all of the rise in defaults for prime borrowers”. Additionally, “borrowing by individuals with low credit scores was virtually constant during this period” (01-06).
To me this says that we could easily see home prices continue to fall and homeowners with fixed rate mortgage will continue to make payments even if they go underwater. AND that investors could start to unload properties as prices fall causing inventory to go up.
So, if we don’t need subprime to create a housing bubble, and we don’t need subprime to generate foreclosures, and falling house prices don’t necessarily lead to foreclosure among owner-occupiers; then I can totally see a scenario where home prices come down (ideally to a level incomes can support at 6% mortgage rates) which causes investors to walk (good) and existing owners locked into low rate mortgages to go under water but not face foreclosure (not great but not horrible either).
A soft landing for me but not for thee.
“There are several good papers that show people will continue to pay their mortgage even when underwater unless there is an adverse event like job loss.”
This is me: I like my house and can afford my monthly payment/expenses. I don’t care what it is “worth” because to me it’s a roof over my head. I’ve put blood sweat and tears into this place and wouldn’t think of selling it.
“I can totally see a scenario where home prices come down, which causes investors to walk, and existing owners locked into low rate mortgages to go under water but not face foreclosure”
And on top of that, investors walking brings more inventory to the market, which further helps affordability for new homebuyers stuck with higher rates.
This would be a positive outcome.
Family member passed away and we just listed their house. We can’t sell it quick enough since it’s just a headache of bills we never asked for.
Sellers can spit in the face of buyers and stay on strike all they want. But fact is a lot of houses just need to get moved and get moved at whatever sellers can pay, they will.
To save some people from posting…yup not in my neighborhood, LA county still going on, these graphs are all applicable to rest of the country/state except for mine…which in this case is SoCal…
Oh..and this time is definitely different..
Transactions seems like the only statistic that really shows the effect of higher interest rates. The other stats, incremental so far. Stalemate right now, sellers want 2021 prices, buyers can’t afford them. I would be on sellers breaking first, a bit surprised the numbers do not show much movement yet. Perhaps sellers do not want to get out of their existing mortgage either.
Most cash buyers are not stupid. Nobody wants to buy “high”, i.e., when it is clear home prices have to drop a lot more to make them interesting again, at least from an historical perspective.
I imagine a lot of Uber drivers nowadays are former realtors. I needed an in-home notary to come by the other day. She said she is also a realtor. I chuckled. At least she didn’t tell me “It is a good time to buy”.
The new part timer at my office day job is a realtor, but took the job because of the slowdown in sales.
The lower highs and lower lows in the Existing Home Sales (Actual) graph is comforting.
Look out below!
I noticed the condo sales here in the Swamp have taken a beating in the last 6 months. They are still selling but the prices have crashed. We are looking at 15% price drops YoY. This has to do with affordability issues. Most of the buyers are 1st time buyers, and condos are their entry into the housing market. The rise in mortgage rates are the primary culprit.
Condo prices also have to factor the HOA fee into their monthly payment. If the HOA is going up due to inflation, then prices will have to fall *even further* to maintin the same affordability (vs a prop w/ no HOA).
The national median price fell 4.7% from the peak 18 months ago. That’s nothing to be excited about considering home prices went up 40%.
The home builders association complaining about interest rates being too high wouldn’t have anything to complain about if they would just lower their prices. If the Fed were to lower the rates it would just fuel another buying frenzy and prices would go up even higher.
Wolf:
Great article as usual.
You mentioned free money from 2008 to 2022. If I recall correctly, the FED is (or was?) also sitting on large amount of mortgage bonds and in the initial stages of the great recession, there were articles about banks sitting on houses that are on default (on mortgage payment) so as not to flood the housing market. Do you have any new information on this angle?
Also, you said, “Realtors could help fix this situation by exhorting sellers to bring their asking prices in line with 8% mortgages, which would help this market emerge from the deepfreeze.”. Well, I am sure they do (they will be happy with small reduction in the commission rather than no commission). So, a better suggestion would be, “Why can’t they reduce the total commission from 6% to 3%” to bring down the price overall? A house price and purchase decision are based on emotion and not related to what the realtor does (Yes, I sold my house in Cincinnati in June 2023 via word of mouth and two or three text messages and emails, based on openly available data on price around my neighborhood, taking into account what improvements I made or I did not and my carrying cost for moving to Tucson in April etc. I figured I shared part of the commission with the buyer and retained part with me).
Thank you.
“there were articles about banks sitting on houses that are on default”
This occurred in 2008-2012. Not now. Most homeowners that bought a couple of years ago or before can just sell the home, pay off the mortgage, and walk away with some cash — due to the price surge in recent years. Mortgage defaults now are minuscule.
“Why can’t they reduce the total commission from 6% to 3%” to bring down the price overall?”
That would be good just because it ends a monopolistic ripoff. But a 3% reduction is nothing. They need to start with a 20% reduction and go down from there to make 8% mortgages work.
All the finger pointing is funny. Markets are buyers and sellers, nothing else.
The world is on fire, are you laughing? – the Buddha
Two points
1. The Fed broke the real estate market with their errant policies. We would be better off if 30yr mortgages had stayed st 5% for the past 13 years. Who benefited by the gyrations snd pegging rates to all time lows? Ive got some names.
2. The giant increases in FL home insurance have blind sided many and will have a surprise effect and those prices. Imagine you live in a community in which half have skipped their home insurance. Then a storm hits. The people without insurance throw their keys in the mailbox and walk away. Now what is your property worth?
The whole piece is great, but this paragraph really made me smile:
“Obviously, Realtors and the NAR could boost sales volume by pressuring their clients to lower asking prices by a big chunk to bring them in line with 8% mortgage rates, and these lower prices would bring out the buyers, and that would help getting the market out of the deep-freeze, but no. It’s much better to whine to the Fed about handing out more heroin.”
*applause*
Actually, I’m pretty sure the realtors do say that. Because they’re in a volume business. If their clients reduce their price by 10% and thereby sell their home say 2 weeks faster, the realtor is only down 0.3% and on balance, they come ahead if they can flip the home faster and move on to the next one.
Freakonomics had a really interesting chapter where they compared the price at which realtors sell *their own* home vs. the local average representing what realtors sell other people’s homes at. And it turns out realtors consistently sold their own homes at higher prices than their clients. The reason? Again, on a $500k home, if the owner keeps the house on the market for another month and gets a 10% higher price, they make $50k which is not bad compensation for waiting a month. OTOH, the realtor only makes an extra $1k, which is not worth the extra work of showing the house for another month.
So the truth is, realtors push their clients into bad deals all the time (convince sellers to accept lower offers, and convince buyers to make higher offers) because they’re not served with working an extra month for a slight bump in their gross compensation.
Yeah I was going to quote the same. The funny thing is, most people who aren’t realtors hate realtors because they feel conned into getting into a pricier home than they intended or whatever when they were buyers. However, when people become sellers and invite realtors to sell their home who will they choose? They almost always pick the realtor that promises they can sell for the highest price, then when it doesn’t happen the realtor has to convince the seller to try dropping the price a little (not 20% lol), at which point the seller either tries dropping the price or gives up and takes the property off the market then tries again with another agent. So realtors who are honest and realistic likely don’t get the business. On the sell side I’d argue it’s the owners who are the bottleneck, because an agent would probably much prefer to make a few sales quickly at a lower price and commission than wait forever to make 1 sale even if their take is higher on it. RE is going to take a long time to reset, people won’t sell unless they really have to, and when a lot of people “have to” sell we will already be in a recession, whenever the hell that comes.
Considering the over 7% mortgage rates at that time, these prices are extremely exorbitant. But people around me are still buying. Their common motto is “I will refinance when the rates get lower”. I am not sure this idea is fueled by the realtors or not. This may be one of the reasons why prices are still ridiculous squared. The other is the rounds of reckless and extravagant rounds of money printing (the last one in March 2023) by the irresponsible FED.
I love your graphs, but why are they not always zero based on the x axis? Makes the movement sometimes look more dramatic than reality, if it is not zero based.
Why does a 10-year S&P 500 chart not start at 0? Why does a 10-year GDP chart not start at 0? Why do people make stupid suggestions?
I much prefer straight numbers. How about starting at 11? And can you change the lines to blue? That would make the data more relevant. ;-)
The Federal and State governments still give too much real estate stimulus. What kind of insanity allows a tax deduction for second home mortgage interest? We have tax coffers that need to be filled with an economy flush with an obscene excess of private equity liquidity. California has made a good start in limiting mortgage interest deductions, but the second home is still there, in a state that has a hard time zoning a first home. These treasuries need money desperately; it is amazing that real estate lobbyists could outweigh defense money to essentially maintain our empire, that doesn’t even collect money in the historically successful method of tribute from vassal states.
Aren’t realty companies abandoning NAR like a sinking ship?
Oh and now it looks like the DOJ is going after them.
While both buyers and sellers appear to be on strike, the capitulation seems to be primarily buyers. A 4% decline in price is nothing compared to the > 2x rise in interest rates.
While there are non-economic reasons that force people to sell (job loss, divorce, etc), there are also non-economic reasons that force people to buy (getting married, having a baby, needing to move to a good school district, etc). In a crappy economy, forces like job loss are greater and so more sellers capitulate than buyers. But in a good economy like our current one, fewer sellers are forced to sell, while more buyers are willing to capitulate and pay whatever is needed (if your kids start school in August then like it or not, you’re getting a house in a good district by then, whatever the price).
IMHO, we won’t see drastic price drops unless we go into a recession (and the Fed is aiming for a mild recession), when sell-side pressure starts to increase.
” . . .down by 4.7% from the peak 18 months ago, in June 2022
. . . the median price was up year-over-year by 2.8%, but that was a lower rate than the 3.2% year-over-year in August”
I trimmed off the fat. So all of that is to say, it’s been a BIG FAT NOTHING BURGER.
Who for goodness sake would have thought that housing would have held up like it has as 30YFRM raced past 7% and are now at 8%?
NOBODY! That’s who. Go dig into the bowels of mortgage applications and tell us what % of the mortgages from the last 15 months have been 30YFR vs adjustable in some manner?
Anyone who’s bought a house out of FOMO over the last 12 months is just utterly crazy.