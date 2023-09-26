The Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in America, September Update: Spring Bounce Fades. 20-City Index -0.6% from Peak in 2022, Flat Year-over-Year

San Francisco -11% from peak, Seattle -10%, followed by Las Vegas, Phoenix, Portland, Denver, Dallas, San Diego, Los Angeles, Tampa.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index, released today, for the 20 metros it covers ticked up 0.6% in July from June, the smallest month-to-month increase since February, continuing the trend of ever-smaller month-to-month increases following the powerful bounce in the spring, when three months in a row, the month-to-month jumps were 1.5% or higher.
Compared to the peak in June 2022, the index was down 0.6%. Year-over-year, the index was essentially flat.
Today’s index for “July” is a three-month moving average of home prices whose sales were entered into public records in May, June, and July. That’s the time frame we’re looking at here.
Prices were down from their peaks in 2022 in 10 of the 20 metros in the index (% from peak):
- San Francisco Bay Area: -10.8%
- Seattle: -10.1%
- Las Vegas: -7.2%
- Phoenix: -6.7%
- Portland: -4.5%
- Denver: -4.3%
- Dallas: -4.1%
- San Diego: -2.5%
- Los Angeles: -1.7%
- Tampa: -0.8%
Prices set new highs in 10 of the 20 metros in the index (% YoY):
- Chicago: +4.4%
- Cleveland: +4.0%
- New York: +3.8%
- Detroit: +3.2%
- Atlanta: +2.2%
- Washington DC: +1.9%
- Miami: +1.9%
- Charlotte: +1.8%
- Boston: +1.3%
- Minneapolis: +1.0%
The most splendid housing bubbles by metro.
San Francisco Bay Area:
- Month to month: +0.1%, unchanged for three months
- Year over year: -6.2%.
- From the peak in May 2022: -10.8%.
This was the 9th month in a row of year-over-year declines. Note how during Housing Bust 1 the waves of declines were interrupted by year-over-year increases:
Seattle metro:
- Month to month: +0.5%.
- Year over year: -5.5%.
- From the peak in May 2022: -10.1%.
Las Vegas metro:
- Month to month: +1.1%.
- Year over year: -7.2%.
- From the peak in July 2022: -7.2%.
Phoenix metro:
- Month to month: +0.9%.
- Year over year: -6.6%.
- From the peak in June: -6.7%.
Denver metro:
- Month to month: +0.2%.
- Year over year: -2.8%.
- From the peak in May 2022: -4.3%.
Portland metro:
- Month to month: -0.2%.
- Year over year: -3.3%.
- From the peak in May 2022: -4.5%.
Dallas metro:
- Month to month: +0.3%.
- Year over year: -3.4%.
- From the peak in June 2022: -4.1%.
San Diego metro:
- Month to month: +0.7%.
- Year over year: +0.7%.
- From the peak in May 2022: -2.5%.
Los Angeles metro:
- Month to month: +0.6%.
- Year over year: +0.4%.
- From the peak in May 2022: -1.7%.
Tampa metro:
- Month to month: +0.7%.
- Year over year: -0.8%.
- From peak in July 2022: -0.8%
Washington D.C. metro:
- Month to month: +0.6%.
- Year over year: +1.9%.
- Set new high.
Boston metro:
- Month to month: +0.1%.
- Year over year: +1.3%.
- Eked out new high.
Miami metro:
- Month to month: +0.7%
- Year over year: +1.9%.
- Set new high.
New York metro:
- Month to month: +0.8%.
- Year over year: +3.8%.
- Set new high.
The Case-Shiller indices were set at 100 for the year 2000. This means that the index values of 417 today for Miami and San Diego are up by 317% since 2000, making those two metros the #1 Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in terms of price increases since 2000, followed by Los Angeles (+316%).
Methodology. The Case-Shiller Index uses the “sales pairs” method, comparing sales in the current month to when the same houses sold previously. The price changes are weighted based on how long ago the prior sale occurred, and adjustments are made for home improvements and other factors. This “sales pairs” method makes the Case-Shiller index a more reliable indicator than median price indices, but it lags months behind.
It’s Home-Price Inflation. By measuring how many dollars it takes to buy the same home over time, the Case-Shiller index is a measure of home price inflation. In my discussions of CPI inflation, I compare the Case-Shiller index to the CPI for Owners Equivalent of Rent, which shows the stunning distortions between home-price inflation and rent inflation (here, scroll down to the housing CPI section).
The remaining 6 of the 20 markets in the Case-Shiller index (Chicago, Charlotte, Minneapolis, Atlanta, Detroit, and Cleveland) had far less house price inflation since 2000, and don’t qualify for this list of the Most Splendid Housing Bubbles.
The Chicago metro still doesn’t qualify for this list, with an index value of 197, which is up by “only” 97% from 2000, and 91 points below the lowest-ranked metro of the Most Splendid Housing Bubbles, New York (index value = 288). But prices are on a roll in the Chicago metro. So here it is anyway:
- Month to month: +0.8%.
- Year over year: +4.4%
- Set new high.
Spin it any way you like, but the salient fact here is that last year’s mini-correction in existing housing has been erased. Almost erased if you look at this index, entirely erased and then some if you look at the national index. Either way: erased. It’s time to stop being delusional about this. During the entire spring season, people around here plugged their ears when I tried to tell them that housing was very much on the rebound. Time to take your fingers out and listen: the bubble isn’t popped. God only knows what will pop it–something will, eventually–but 7.5% interest rates and “careful” QT didn’t do it.
Of course, prices are set at the margin, and this stunning return of Bubble 2.0 (can we call it Bubble 2.1?) is happening on minuscule trading volume, but that doesn’t help anyone trying to buy. Here in SoCal, people are more house-horny than ever; a lot of them just can’t qualify. But the ones who can, or have cash, are spending jaw-dropping amounts of money on any shack with four walls.
…just so I don’t sound like a complete Debbie Downer, I’ll point out that in this market the actual junk is still mostly sitting on the market for months, except for the exceedingly rare cases where it’s actually priced like junk. This tells me that experienced flippers are either being a lot more careful what they buy, or are short on money/leverage.
I’m going to have so much fun with you, like you won’t believe. Look at the data instead of your gospel. You’ve had your day in the sun.
What did happen is that the Fed’s $400 billion in quickie liquidity injection in March boosted all markets, housing and stocks, for a few months. Then the Fed withdrew all of the $400 billion plus another $400 billion so far…
Stocks have already turned south from the sucker-rally peak in July. The NAR’s median price, which lags about two months of deals being made, has already turned south. The Case Shiller here lags 4 months. It’s a three-month moving average through July, so it’s slow moving and behind. So you will see it turn south. In a number of metros it was already about flat MoM, or down. And that will spread.
Makes sense
Wolf, you’re taking this very personally. You’re also misunderstanding what I’m trying to tell you. I stated clearly that this is a bubble and that it will pop. When it does, I’ll be celebrating along with you. But what I’m also pointing out is that you and many of your commenters underrated the extent to which the reversal in the housing market this year was more than just a little spring selling season bounce. You dismissed it as such at the time, but little spring bounces during an actual housing correction don’t bounce all the way back up to the peak and make new highs. It’s OK to admit that you underestimated the stamina of this housing bubble. You’re in very good company, many very smart and savvy people got this wrong.
“…don’t bounce all the way back up to the peak”
Look at EACH city. THAT’S WHY I POSTED THEM. There are 10 of the 20 where prices didn’t bounce back all the way, far from it. Then among the other 10, there are some where prices barely dipped, and they bounced back and set new highs. This goes market by market, and not in lockstep. That’s why it takes a long time for the national average to move down. Some of those cities that set new highs had a pretty good bounce left. But others barely eked out a new high, and the top is rounding off. So you will see the number of cities that set a new high decline, and each month you can count them down.
From your previous article:
>>>”Sales of previously owned houses, condos, and co-ops continued to fall on a seasonally adjusted basis, to an annual rate of 4.04 million homes in August, roughly level with the deep-dismal rate of March 2020, which had been the lowest since the Housing Bust in 2010″<<<
——-
There are about 2 million real estate agents in the United States and their industry is now in a full-on recession…but that fact doesn't show up in unemployment stats because they don't get laid off, but they make a lot less money…. The same holds for house flippers and now for stock flippers… all of these people, (some make a significant amount of money during the rise in asset prices) but their declining incomes do NOT show up in the employment stats …but their declining incomes usually precede downturns in the overall economy (something that
most people are not paying attention to…)
Realist,
You’re back recession-mongering? You’ve been trolling this site for months under different logins with this cherry-picked little bitty stuff that you don’t even understand, while GDP is tracking hot. Relentlessly posting the same stuff month after month is a signature of trolls.
So let me shoot down your BS line by line:
1. “…doesn’t show up in unemployment stats…” ignorant BS. When a Realtor is out of work, they show up in the BLS jobs report just fine, they show up in the labor force, they show up in the number of unemployed, and they show up in the unemployment rate. Where they might not show up is in the claims of unemployment insurance.
2. If you think that some Realtors that lose their work will trigger a recession in an economy with 165 million working people, you’re nuts.
3. The mortgage industry already laid off a lot more people (started in late 2021), and it didn’t trigger a recession either.
4. In terms of your “2 million real estate agents…” Licensed real estate agents are just that — people that have a license. No telling what they do in their day jobs.
So there’s a different metric from the National Association of Realtors: “Total U.S. SentriLock cards rose 2% year-over-year to 228,910. SentriLock cards, comprised of SentriKey® and SentriCard®, allow REALTORS® to access the Sentrilock® lockbox and are an indicator of the number of REALTORS® who conduct the showing.” August. Looks like they’re in no mood to give up:
Better get these comments in while you’re still looking at peak housing season and before the cold seasons put the market on ice. As if it wasn’t already on ice.
Now try creating a house affordability index. Here 300 on case shiller = $1 Million in loan, can index as EMI calculated as per 30 year FRM loan.
Then plot it next to Case-Shiller. Surprise, it would jump more than 25% year on year! That’s the extent of how stupid this market is!
Same here in norcal. The market is very hot, inventory is at record lows, and prices have been going back up since Feb 2023. I am blown away how resilient this market has become
You need to specify where in Norcal, because you’re in the Sacramento area. So here is Sacramento:
Yup…not in paradise. Up and up we go…watching paint dry sure is a painful process…
Howdy Folks. This bubble had ZIRP, Printing, and lets throw a lock down into the mix. Govern ment papered over so many things, we probably have years or decades to go before we know how this ends. Yall do know inflation is here to stay and this nonsense was planned and executed on purpose…..
As predicted, although glancing at Chicago chart, the increase looks very obvious than other metros. I do see a slowdown beginning to show finally via price drops on mls (redfin). I also see a significant number of “back on market”.
This past summer it was nothing but price increases and sold over asking in a lot of cases with multiple offers. Amazing, how seasonal FOMO can ignite a price fever.
Who in their right mind would buy in Chicago?
People who want to live in Chicago, or to continue to live there.
Zombies….
I suppose it’s an upgrade from Saint Louis, Detroit, or Toronto ;)
With crazy property taxes in chicago, have people lost their mind or do they have a printing press to be able to pay these exorbitant prices. Exorbitant prices means exorbitant property taxes…..
“All is well in the garden.” – C. Gardner
Looking at the metro areas in decline, it is a classic double-top formation. Making lower highs with what I suspect will be lower lows. with the possibility of any unpredicted event happening in the next six months, we may see some further price declines in these areas. But as Wolf says the housing market is a slow-moving train and we’ll have to all watch it in slow motion.
Housing market moves slowly, as do the effects of high interest rates. Momentum builds and pricing trends accelerate. Movement to bonds and out of equities is driving stock prices down. Everyone fears a correction in asset prices and we are making preparatory moves to safety.
As we move into Autumn, watch for housing prices to drop more significantly as sellers finally accept lower offers.
Any calls on the price correctly? minus 10%, 20%, or 30%
I heard it’s different this time…
;P
Me too! Different, special, not like the others.
I can’t speak for national markets. But I can speak for Denver where my adult daughter is searching for a starter condo.
Prices here are coming down. Downward revisions in price on every property in her price range. She is waiting patiently for the best price and best location and will then ask for 5% less.
Come on San Francisco! Another 50% down and I can afford to buy!!
😅 yes, that’s part of the problem here. But condos are less expensive, and there are a lot of them. Over half of the transactions are condos. The chart here shows only prices for houses though.
Interesting that its mostly west-coast metros with yoy declines, while prices in east coast metros have made new highs.
I agree with Genti re double tops in the charts. 8% 30yrfm rates by eoy should hammer down east coast prices.
Bought a 2006 3br 2ba , 2car attached garage on a 1/4 acre near Leigh Acres in 2010 for 45k that someone had originally paid 170k and lost. In 2020 we sold it for 179k. Today on zilliow they say it’s worth 245k. Crazy!
Where’s the second top in housing bubble 1?
There is no rule book. Look at the stock market. It never follows any rules, despite what people claim.
During Housing Bubble 1, there was something that was back then called a “plateau” — “prices are on a permanently high plateau,” or whatever — which was supposed to become the base for the next surge.
I think that’s right. And I think no one can see the future Thx for the article.
I’m heading down to Laguna Seca Friday for the Rennsport weekend and will be staying with friends at my sister’s weekend place in Pebble Beach and thought I would see how the Pebble Beach real estate market was doing (according to Redfin)
Median Sale Price $2,740,000 -36.1% year-over-year
Median Sale Price per square foot $973, down 19.7% since last year
Number of Homes Sold 17 -19.0% year-over-year
Just to add more data, in my personal favorite investing market, Manchester, NH, prices continue to defy gravity. Zillow home price index up 5.9% YOY with listings going to pending in 6 days. I keep wondering when the heck reality will set in there, but it just doesn’t. Talking to a real estate agent friend of mine there and it seems that people under 30 have decided that’s the place to set down roots and continue to clobber each other with well over asking offers and that’s keeping the prices high.
I don’t expect as severe a correction as the 2008 correction. Homeowners in 2008 had very weak hands. Just about anyone, no matter how unqualified was approved for a mortgage. Homeowners held much less equity in their homes pre 2008 and were significantly less creditworthy. The result ‘weak hands’, a lot of folks walked away from a property they should have never qualified for and did not have much vested in to keep them there. ‘Predatory lending’ in the real-estate market seems to have disappeared since the 2008 correction. What I see today are homeowners that are stronger financially and don’t have the weak hands that the unvested 2008 homeowners had. Sales volume might be good data to analyze along with the Chase-Shiller when comparing the severity of the correction to 2008. Just doesn’t seem as severe this time although it is a bigger bubble. Time will tell.