The Acceleration of Inflation in the Second Half Has Begun, “Disinflation” Honeymoon Terminated

Month-to-month CPI spikes, core CPI and core services CPI accelerate, despite ongoing massive health insurance adjustment.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) jumped by 0.63% in August from July, the biggest month-to-month increase since June 2022. Annualized, this amounts to a red-hot 7.8%.
This jump comes despite the still ongoing ridiculous monthly adjustment to the health insurance CPI that caused it to collapse by 33.6% year-over-year. The September CPI, to be released in October, will be the last month with that adjustment; with the October CPI, to be released in November, it will flip, which will add upward momentum to the CPI readings. CPI, core CPI, and core services CPI have been understated significantly since October last year, when the monthly health insurance adjustment started, one of the biggest data distortions coming out of the pandemic (more in a moment).
With this month-to-month spike, the year-over-year CPI rate accelerated to 3.7%, the second year-over-year acceleration since June 2022, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics today (green in the chart below). July had already marked the end of the period of “disinflation” when the year-over-year inflation rate accelerated for the first time since June 2022.
The “Core” CPI, which attempts to track underlying inflation by excluding the volatile food and energy products, rose by a still hot 4.3% in August, compared to a year ago (red in the chart).
Given the narrower focus of core CPI, and the therefore proportionally bigger weight of health insurance in it, core CPI was even more distorted than overall CPI by the 33.6% collapse of the health insurance CPI.
Core CPI, month-to-month, was held down by the collapse of the health insurance CPI, and yet, it still accelerated to 0.28% in August from July.
Fuel prices will push CPI up further, even core CPI.
Starting with April, the year-over-year plunge in energy prices at the time, particularly gasoline, pushed the overall CPI increases below those of core CPI.
But on a month-to-month basis, gasoline prices have been surging all year – they jumped 10.6% in August from July – thereby whittling away at the year-over-year plunge as we went. In August, gasoline CPI was still down by 3.3% from August 2022.
Given how the gasoline CPI plunged in late 2022, we know that on a year-over-year basis, gasoline CPI will turn sharply positive later this year. The green line in the chart connects August 2023 and August 2022:
Gasoline accounts for about half of the total energy CPI. Note that gasoline, and energy overall, are still negative year-over-year, despite the sharp month-to-month increases. They will flip to positive, and become bigger drivers of CPI inflation over the coming months:
|CPI for Energy, by Category
|MoM
|YoY
|Overall Energy CPI
|5.6%
|-3.6%
|Gasoline
|10.6%
|-3.3%
|Utility natural gas to home
|0.1%
|-16.5%
|Electricity service
|0.2%
|2.1%
|Heating oil, propane, kerosene, firewood
|-12.4%
|8.4%
How fuel prices filter into “core” CPI.
Diesel has also been surging this year on a month-to-month basis. The price of diesel over time filters into the prices of consumer products that are shipped by truck and rail, which are nearly all consumer products. Jet fuel has been surging similarly, and that filters into products that are shipped by air, and into services via air fares. These products and services are reflected in core CPI, which is how core CPI reacts indirectly to rising energy costs.
The tougher second half has started.
We’ve been warning here about this for months while the media was touting the story that inflation was “vanquished” or whatever. We knew CPI would worsen dramatically in the second half for at least three reasons:
- Energy prices won’t plunge forever, and in fact gasoline prices began surging again.
- The “base effect,” which pushed down year-over-year CPI in the first half, is finished.
- The ridiculous “health insurance adjustment” that started with October 2022, will swing the other way, starting with the October CPI, to be released in November. More in a moment.
The collapse of the health insurance CPI.
The monthly adjustments to the health insurance CPI started with the October CPI last year will swing the other way with the October CPI this year, to be released in November (I discussed the details a month ago here).
The adjustment pushed down the health insurance CPI every month on a month-to-month basis by 3.4% to 4.3%, which has now caused the year-to-year health insurance CPI to collapse by 33.6%, despite maddening price increases of health insurance in the real world. I’ve called these monthly adjustments “odious” and “ridiculous” because that’s what they are. They’re one of the worst data distortions that came out of the pandemic.
A 4% month-to-month plunge, as opposed to a 1% month-to-month rise, as would be the case, represents a month-to-month swing of 5 percentage points!
The 33.6% year-over-year collapse, as opposed to something like a 12% increase, as would be the case, represents a swing of 45.6%.
The deeper we go into CPI and the narrower the metric – core CPI, services CPI, core services CPI – the worse this adjustment distorts the figures.
The health insurance CPI as a price index itself (not percent change) in August collapsed to the price level of November 2018, despite massive health insurance increases since then. This is why I have been so furious about this metric from day one: it renders core CPI and even more core services CPI essentially useless as an indicator of where underlying inflation is going. This is just effing nuts:
Core Services CPI accelerated, despite collapse of health insurance CPI.
The index for core services (without energy services) accelerated to 0.39% in August from July, the second month in a row of acceleration, despite the adjustment to the CPI for health insurance of -3.6% in August from July.
Year-over-year, the core services CPI rose by a still red-hot 5.9%, despite the 33.6% collapse of the health insurance CPI within it.
What happens when the health insurance adjustment flips?
Our other major inflation index, the PCE price index, which the Fed favors, uses different methods to track health insurance. It has its own flaws, but it is not distorted by this ridiculous health insurance adjustment. In the most recent release, the core services PCE price index spiked to the second worst level since 1985, an indication of what awaits core services CPI after the health insurance adjustment flips:
Services CPI by category.
You can see in the table how hot many price increases are. The table is sorted by weight of each service category in the overall CPI. The CPI for medical services is the third largest item, with a weight of 6.4% in overall CPI. Its weight in the services CPI is over 10%, and it has been repressed by the collapse of the health insurance CPI within it, and turned negative year-over-year.
|Major Services without Energy
|Weight in CPI
|MoM
|YoY
|Services without Energy
|62.4%
|0.4%
|5.9%
|Owner’s equivalent of rent
|25.6%
|0.4%
|7.3%
|Rent of primary residence
|7.6%
|0.5%
|7.8%
|Medical care services & insurance
|6.4%
|0.1%
|-2.1%
|Education and communication services
|4.9%
|0.1%
|2.6%
|Food services (food away from home)
|4.8%
|0.3%
|6.5%
|Recreation services, admission, movies, concerts, sports events
|3.1%
|-0.1%
|6.1%
|Motor vehicle insurance
|2.6%
|2.4%
|19.1%
|Other personal services (dry-cleaning, haircuts, legal services…)
|1.4%
|0.7%
|6.4%
|Motor vehicle maintenance & repair
|1.1%
|1.1%
|12.0%
|Hotels, motels, etc.
|1.1%
|-3.6%
|3.0%
|Water, sewer, trash collection services
|1.1%
|0.5%
|5.8%
|Video and audio services, cable
|1.0%
|0.6%
|5.9%
|Airline fares
|0.6%
|4.9%
|-13.3%
|Pet services, including veterinary
|0.6%
|-0.6%
|8.5%
|Tenants’ & Household insurance
|0.4%
|0.3%
|1.5%
|Car and truck rental
|0.1%
|1.3%
|-6.8%
|Postage & delivery services
|0.1%
|0.0%
|4.7%
The two CPIs for housing as a service (“shelter”).
“Rent of primary residence” re-accelerated to +0.48% for August. Year-over-year, +7.8% (red in the chart below). The August rate of 0.48% amounts to an annualized growth rate of 5.9%.
The survey follows the same large group of rental houses and apartments over time and tracks what tenants, who come and go, are actually paying in these units.
Owners’ equivalent rent: +0.38% for August, +7.3% year-over-year (green). This is based on what a large group of homeowners estimates their home would rent for.
The chart shows the year-over-year percentage change of both:
“Asking rents…” The Zillow Observed Rent Index (ZORI) and other private-sector rent indices track “asking rents,” which are advertised rents of vacant units on the market. The ZORI’s spike in 2021 through mid-2022 never fully made it into the CPI indices because rentals don’t turn over that much, and not many people actually ended up paying those spiking asking rents.
In late 2022, asking rents in dollar-terms began to dip, but quickly began to rise again this year, and started hitting new records in dollar-terms months ago. On a month-to-month basis, asking rents have been rising in a range of 0.33% to 0.62% (annualized 4.0% to 7.7%) over the past six months with some seasonality in it. So asking rents continue to increase at a fairly sharp clip, but not as fast as in 2021 and early 2022.
The chart shows the OER (green, left scale) as index values, not percent change; and the ZORI (red, right scale). The left and right axes are set so that they increase each by 50%, with the ZORI up by 47.3% since the beginning of 2017 and the OER up by 30.5%:
Rent inflation vs. home-price inflation: The red line represents the OER. The purple line represents the Case-Shiller Home Price Index. Both lines are index values set to 100 for January 2000:
Durable goods prices stabilize at nosebleed levels.
The CPI for durable goods, after blasting into the astronomical zone, has been slowly meandering lower, but remains in the astronomical zone.
New vehicles CPI, after easing just a bit, rose again in August from July, and the price index is now just a hair away from setting a new high. Year-over-year, it’s up by 2.9%.
Thankfully, there are now changes underway. Tesla is massively cutting prices, while gaining market share at a blinding speed (it’s already #2 in California, and at this pace will surpass Toyota as #1 in 2024). And so now Tesla’s price cuts, followed by some other automakers, are whacking the industry’s oligopolistic pricing behavior.
For many years before the pandemic, the new vehicle CPI was essentially flat with some ups and downs, despite large increases of actual vehicle prices. This is the effect of “hedonic quality adjustments” to the CPIs for new and used vehicles, consumer electronics, and other products (here’s my infamous chart and detailed explanation of hedonic quality adjustments).
Used vehicle CPI has gone through some major gyrations after the historic 53% spike in used vehicle prices that started in 2020 and peaked at the end of 2021. In August, the used vehicle CPI fell by 1.2% seasonally adjusted from July and was down by 6.6% from a year ago. From the peak, it has now fallen by 10%.
The chart shows the seasonally adjusted (green) and not seasonally adjusted (red) index values. The past three years were wild pricing turmoil. You can also see the effects of the hedonic quality adjustments in the years before the pandemic.
|Durable goods by category
|MoM
|YoY
|Durable goods overall
|-0.3%
|-2.0%
|New vehicles
|0.3%
|2.9%
|Used vehicles
|-1.2%
|-6.6%
|Information technology (computers, smartphones, etc.)
|-0.8%
|-8.7%
|Sporting goods (bicycles, equipment, etc.)
|0.2%
|-1.2%
|Household furnishings (furniture, appliances, floor coverings, tools)
|0.3%
|1.7%
Food at home.
Food prices at grocery stores and markets have calmed down at astronomical levels, following the 24% spike during the pandemic. Instead of plunging to bring them back into line, food prices dipped just a little for a few months and now started rising again at roughly the pace before the pandemic, but from on top of these nosebleed levels!
The CPI for “food at home” rose by 0.2% in August from July. The 3.0% year-over-year increase was the smallest in two years.
|Food at home by category
|MoM
|YoY
|Overall Food at home
|0.2%
|3.0%
|Cereals and cereal products
|-0.3%
|4.3%
|Beef and veal
|1.2%
|6.3%
|Pork
|2.2%
|-1.9%
|Poultry
|1.0%
|-0.1%
|Fish and seafood
|0.1%
|-0.8%
|Eggs
|-2.5%
|-18.2%
|Dairy and related products
|-0.4%
|0.3%
|Fresh fruits
|-0.3%
|0.6%
|Fresh vegetables
|-0.1%
|1.0%
|Juices and nonalcoholic drinks
|0.3%
|5.8%
|Coffee
|-0.7%
|0.9%
|Fats and oils
|0.2%
|4.7%
|Baby food & formula
|0.4%
|8.4%
|Alcoholic beverages at home
|0.1%
|2.4%
I saw a chart on CNBC….salad dressing is up 12%. Ouch ;)
I don’t eat at home but I would have thought fast food would have went up more than 6.5% year over year. These past few months I’ve been getting slaughtered at fast food places. My costs for food have went from 400-500/month at mostly McDonald’s and subway to 700 or more.
And I’ve been losing weight. Can’t seem to buy any days meal for less than 20 bucks now.
I should go back over the road, rent is up 10% this year and I also have to pay for heating and Internet now so effectively a 15% jump. Verizon has upped my bill every month a few dollars, in 6 months it’s 30 dollars more expensive.
TG, that +6.5% sure isn’t from hedonic adjustments for higher quality.
I don’t eat FF but I observe the prices, and what I see is probably +25% over the last 2 years or so.
Short honeymoon.
I was talking to my insurance claim agent after making a claim for hail damage.
He said they have been swamped this year with claims. Get ready for future rising home insurance next year. Fires, Hail Damage, Flooding. They cannot keep up with all the claims. Not only are there more insurance claims, construction materials and labor up so insurance payouts are more. Insurance companies will look to recoup the payouts.
This means rent it going to go up in the future as it will be passed through from the landlord.
My auto insurance renewal went up thirty something percent over last year. Provider said more claims and higher cost per claim to blame for this area. Checked around and other providers weren’t any better or actually worse.
Should we expect an interest rate increase this upcoming fed meeting?
I think a lot of people are going to be surprised. I think this will be the meeting the Fed does what it needs to, but not what everyone is expecting.
They can’t afford to let this get away from them.
@djreef I hope you’re right, but I fear they’re going to sit on their hands once again and… let this get away from them.
Cool, Pow Pow better stick to higher for longer…perhaps even telegraph couple more hikes will definitely be a thing to squash any remaining pivot hopium…
I sure can use more ROI on my T-bill, loving it so far since I don’t get the joy of seeing my house value go up in Zillow, 6 and hopefully 7% return will suffice
Thanks wolf,
So hike now before healthcare included or wait for it in November reading and fed meeting? Wouldn’t waiting be like cutting rates? Reminds me of inflation is transitory.
I was hoping for an early retirement but with this persistent and unpredictable inflation, I’ve decided that planning to work part-time during my 60s is the rational thing to do. I’m self employed and enjoy the consulting work I do which helps.
Retirees who have to navigate through this inflationary mess must be concerned.
Howdy OutWest. This retiree is living the dream now that ZIRP is dead. Inflation has interest rates higher and this squirrel is loving it. Now all I have to do is lock in when rates have peaked. Maybe they never will peak?
Debt-Free,
During ZIRP, inflation was ~1%. You got 0% yield. -1% real/year.
Now, inflation is say 5%. You get 5.50%, which is 3.5% after tax. -1,5% real/year. You (we) are worse off.
I’ll take legit 0% inflation and 0% yield!
Howdy Gattopardo This Old squirrel does not spend the savings or invest in the stock market. I know everybody says you are losing $ against inflation. Don t care, time to spend till I dead….
Gatto,
You’re making a lot of questionable assumptions in the statement: “Now, inflation is say 5%. You get 5.50%, which is 3.5% after tax. -1,5% real/year. You (we) are worse off.”
1. You’re picking an inflation rate out of the air that’s higher than any reported rate of inflation.
2. You’re assuming the taxpayer is in the highest marginal bracket of 37% in order to reduce interest income from 5.5% to 3.5%. As a percentage, very few taxpayers reach this bracket.
3. Lots of interest is earned in tax-deferred accounts and the taxpayer can withdraw from those accounts in the future when they are presumably in a lower tax bracket.
Everyone’s situation is different, but very few people fall into the group you seem are describing. I would also accept 0% inflation and 0% yield, but the current situation is much better than 9% inflation and 1.5% interest from June 2022.
stocks and housing like inflation. So hopefully your investments will keep up with the current inflation rate.
These higher interest rates are making retirees wealthy.
Some yes but not the majority. Majority of retirees are on small pensions and social security . Just take a look at the RV parks etc. Full of rich retirees I don’t think so. I wish I’m one of the not rich retiree. I have friends that are 85 still working at Home Depot .
Define wealthy.
Howdy wcl. I would like to? OK? No debt, live within your means, save some of your $$ always, live as free as you can.
Been doin’ that for many years.
Howdy Folks and Mr. Lone Wolf. Not many out there tell the truth like you or have a crystal ball such as yours. So, You are my rebel with a cause.
THANKS
Nice to hear Wolf talk about the impact of energy prices on core CPI, something not often discussed, although I mentioned it a week or two ago. The Fed will not get to its 2% target with federal funds rate just above normal and 30 year fixed mortgage rate just a little below normal (I define normal as average 1971 to 2022). The labor market is tight. Nominal wages are rising almost everywhere. There is not much of a slow down in the economy. I am guessing the Fed needs to go to around 7% and mortgages to around 9 or 10% to start to have any real impact. I doubt if Powell (Mr. lags of unknown length and variability) has the balls to do it and has probably been told not to by his handlers. He is no Paul Volcker. Perhaps Powell is hoping for a Black Swan event to bail him out.
As for me, I am laddering 6 month T-bills. I have as little money as possible in banks, and not just because they have lower rates. The COLA and ensuing increases help my I-bonds of which I have a lot, social security, and pension because all rise more-or-less by COLA. I got a $50,000 income increase this past year, thanks to rising T-bill yields. My wants and costs are relatively low, so my increase in income swamps the negative effects of inflation. I don’t spend like a drunken sailor, but I do buy whatever I want.
Powell is a clown on a wall steet payroll. Rest of the fed bunch not much better. All about mambo jumbo nonsense talk and no real action.
In my opinion, the Fed is not trying hard to tackle inflation. They need to reduce the money supply, which means selling assets at a quicker pace. The Fed won’t do this because it appears their #1 goal is to protect asset prices. Inflation is secondary.
Agree 200%. When asset prices skyrocket, they sit on their couches and watch with a drink. When they are inching down a bit, they start printing money.
Thank you for the detailed report Wolf.
Howcome? I read the main stream news media today. They were essentially saying (!): “We are all fine. It was just a brief spike. And we just remembered a thing called ‘Core CPI’ though, and tt is heading down. Everything is going to be great. ” And the markets rallied, because CPI was BETTER THAN EXPECTATIONS (!) – The same gimmick every time!
Let’s get back to the real world. Last year has shown that interest rate hikes have limited effect on inflation. It trimmed the summit, but cannot bring it even close to 2%. Why? People are still spending, hoarding, getting into debt more and more, instead of saving. Why are they doing that? They think they can refinance their debts whenever rates go down. Nobody wants to caught with cash for FED’s next QE. Everybody wants to have as much debt as possible. And they all believe that next QE is close.
Solution: Aggressive tightening of liquidity. Unless you squeeze the money supply, inflation will continue to rise. Actually FED was going somewhat well for this (though terribly late), March 2023 pivot (I know Wolf doesn’t like this phrase) slowed the course heavily. Worse, it showed that QT is vulnerable. Fed need to kill the “pivot” story by aggressive tightening.
As we all know that fed does not have the ability to sell treasuries (because the yields will rocket and govt cannot service the debt), the only thing fed can do to reduce the inflation is 1) sell mortgage BS 2) shutdown BTFP. I agree that this may risk a recession. But there is no other way to return to 2%. As Wolf said, headline CPI will go even higher, possibly passing 4%. But I am pretty sure that mainstream media will sugarcoat that as well.
There is one more thing Powell can do. He can grow a pair and tell Congress the Fed cannot be effective at tackling inflation while huge government deficits continue. But that would require leadership.
And here I thought this group made fun of Zerohedge, yet Zerohedge has been pounding the table about hotter CPI for a while.
Higher oil prices are putting a massive strain on the economy. Walmart just lowered starting wages. Summer is just coming to an end (spring and summer are when the most economic activity occurs). Bank lending has flattened and been flat for months (how much inflation can there be if there aren’t new loans?). We just had two negative quarters of GDI.
How long do you really think CPI will remain hot once the recession gets rolling within the next few months? We have student loan payments resuming. Summer vacation is over. Pandemic savings is almost gone. People are having to pay rent/mortgage payments again. A pretty large percentage of people are carrying revolving high interest credit card balances. I highly doubt this article will age well. A one month print isn’t anything to get excited about.
Are you Jerome Powell?
Howdy Liberty. I will bet you 50 cents the article does age well. Very well in fact and I usually never make such bets or take chances. Bet me? HEE HEE
You may grow some grey hair waiting for this ‚recession’, pal.
Ah, you forgot about the $2T of deficit spending that. The party continues, the beer kegs keep rolling in.
Stock market actually went up today 📈
Wall Street investors doesn’t care about inflation – they care about interest rates. And since the Federal Reserve is close to the end of its tightening cycle (whether they raise by another .25 or .50% before reaching peak rates is immaterial to valuations), markets are unlikely to sell off unless this second wave of inflation becomes significant enough to warrant substantial further tightening.
Markets have finally priced out rate cuts this year (though with only 3 months remaining, it’s not much of a bold call anymore.)
At least that’s something. One of the few times in recent history that FOMC projections led the market, instead of the other way around.
Howdy Jackson. Follow the dots. I think a new one comes out soon.
Morons everywhere shouting from the rooftops about disinflation. Even the major financial press is falling victim to this narrative. Spitting out nonsense in the name of high value financial journalism.
Howdy Rob. Wells Fargo folks say lower rates march 2024. 225 Basis points. Banksters HEE HEE
The CPI y/y was down from 9.1% to 3% nonstop, without a counter trend.
It bounced back up from 3% to 3.7%. It’s the first stopping action after
a year : 0.7/6 = 10%.
The downtrend is strong. The CPI might cont down below the 3%.
LOL. Since when is CPI a stock (Computer Pirates Inc?) that depends on trading based on mass psychology?
Oil prices have surpassed US$90 again…Except it’s not summer driving season.
Interesting times…Hopefully, those 6% GICs are beating inflation