Our Drunken Sailors Splurged at Stores & Auto Dealers amid Lower Prices of Durable Goods, Partied at Eating & Drinking Places, and Paid an Arm and a Leg at Gas Stations

They spent a record amount more at bars & restaurants than at food & beverage stores, which tells us something about our drunken sailors.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
We’ve long expected that consumers would shift their spending from goods that retailers sell, after the drunken binge during the pandemic, to services that retailers don’t sell, and they did.
But our drunken sailors just cannot give up on shopping, and retail sales have continued to surge despite the shift to services, and retail sales surged again in August, including at auto dealers, at restaurants, at food and beverage stores, at clothing stores (+0.9%, annualized +11%, oh dearie), and at general merchandise stores, despite a drop in prices of many goods that these retailers sell, including new and used vehicles, the largest category.
Total retail sales, including at food services and drinking places, jumped 0.6% in August from July, after the 0.5% jump in June. Compared to a year ago, retail sales rose 2.5%, seasonally adjusted. Not seasonally adjusted, retail sales rose 2.9% year-over-year to $719 billion. The chart shows the three-month moving average to tamp down on the artificial drama of the monthly ups and downs that can obscure the trends.
Inflation and retail sales.
Retailers sell mostly goods, and many goods prices, after spiking in 2020 and 2021, have flattened out or dropped from the peaks, including the biggie, motor vehicles. When holding retail sales against inflation, you cannot hold it against the overall CPI, which is dominated by services, which retailers don’t sell, and in services is where inflation is now raging. You have compare the goods retailers sell the CPIs for those goods.
Just for a feel, here are the CPIs for durable goods and nondurable goods that roughly cover what retailers sell.
The CPI for durable goods — which dominated by new and used vehicles, furniture, equipment, electronics, etc. — fell by 0.3% in August from July, and fell by 2.0% year-over-year:
The CPI for nondurable goods — dominated by gasoline, food, clothing, and supplies — jumped by 1.8% in August from July, and was 2.5% year-over-year:
More evidence they’re still partying.
Our drunken sailors love “experiences,” and they are now spending a lot more eating out and drinking out (red in the chart below) than they’re spending at food and beverage stores (green).
The gap hit a new record of $8.4 billion in August (three month moving average), which tells you something about our drunken sailors.
In 2019, for the first time, Americans spent more eating and drinking out than they spent at food and beverage stores. While this trend briefly reversed during the pandemic, when many restaurants and cafeterias were shut down, it has come back with a vengeance:
But sales at gas stations got a boost from big price increases.
Sales at gas stations move in lockstep with the price of gasoline. But sales at gas stations account for only 8% of total retail sales. Sales jumped 5.3% in August from July. But year-over-year, sales were still down 10.3%.
This chart shows the CPI for gasoline (green, right axis) and sales in billions of dollars at gas stations, including other merchandise that gas stations sell (red, left axis). Clearly, changes in sales move in lockstep with price changes:
There were some losers.
But some retailers were left holding the bag, so to speak, as the splendid pandemic boom they’d been through continues to unwind.
Other categories of brick-and-mortar retailers, such as department stores and electronics and appliance stores, have been getting wiped out systematically by ecommerce, as you can see in the charts below, and I have reported on their countless bankruptcies, liquidations, and store closings since 2016 under the leitmotif of Brick-and-Mortar Meltdown.
What they have in common is that they’re relatively small categories or retailers, way down the list that don’t move the needle much.
Retail sales are not a measure of “consumer spending.”
Consumer spending is far broader than retail sales. Consumer spending, while it includes spending on goods at retailers, is dominated by spending on services that retailers don’t sell, and we track this overall spending by our drunken sailors separately.
Retail sales by major category of retailers.
Are dollar amounts are seasonally adjusted. All charts show the three-month moving average to reduce the month-to-month ups and downs that can obscure the trends.
New and Used Vehicle and Parts Dealers (19% of total retail sales):
- Sales: $134 billion
- From prior month: +0.3%
- From prior month, 3mma: +0.1%
- Year-over-year, 3mma: +5.8%
Ecommerce and other “nonstore retailers” (16% of total retail sales), ecommerce retailers, ecommerce operations of brick-and-mortar retailers, and stalls and markets:
- Sales: $116 billion
- From prior month: +0%
- From prior month, 3mma: +0.8%
- Year-over-year, 3mma: +8.1%
Food services and drinking places (13% of total retail), includes restaurants, cafeterias, bars, etc. Our drunken sailors are spending more eating out than at grocery & beverage stores; see the two-tone chart further up:
- Sales: $91 billion
- From prior month: +0.3%
- From prior month, 3mma: +0.6%
- Year-over-year: +9.6%
Food and Beverage Stores (12% of total retail). Sales leveled off in prior months as food prices, after spiking, dipped. Now food prices are ticking up again:
- Sales: $82 billion
- From prior month: +0.4%
- From prior month, 3mma: +0.2%
- Year-over-year, 3mma: +1.9%
General merchandise stores, without department stores (9% of total retail):
- Sales: $62 billion
- From prior month: +0.3%
- From prior month, 3mma: +0.4%
- Year-over-year, 3mma: +2.7%
Building materials, garden supply and equipment stores (6% of total retail). Pandemic bubble bye-bye:
- Sales: $42 billion
- From prior month: +0.1%
- From prior month, 3mma: -0.3%
- Year-over-year, 3mma: -4.0%
Clothing and accessory stores (3.7% of retail):
- Sales: $26 billion
- From prior month: +0.9%
- From prior month, 3mma: +0.7%
- Year-over-year, 3mma: +1.0%
Miscellaneous store retailers, includes cannabis stores (2.2% of total retail): Specialty stores, from art-supply stores to wine-making supply stores.
- Sales: $15.4 billion
- Month over month: -1.3%
- Month over month 3mma: -0.3%
- Year-over-year, 3mma: +0.8%
Furniture and home furnishing stores (1.6% of total retail). Another pandemic bubble goes kaput.
- Sales: $11.1 billion
- From prior month: -1.0%
- From prior month, 3mma: -0.5%
- Year-over-year, 3mma: -6.1%
Department stores (1.6% of total retail sales, down from around 10% in the 1990s). Online sales by department store chains are not included here, but are included in ecommerce retail sales above.
- Sales: $11.0 billion
- From prior month: +0.3%
- From prior month, 3mma: +0.3%
- Year-over-year, 3mma: -3.8%
- From peak in 2001: -40% despite 22 years of inflation.
Sporting goods, hobby, book and music stores (1.2% of total retail):
- Sales: $8.6 billion
- Month over month: -1.6%
- Month over month, 3mma: -0.2%
- Year-over-year, 3mma: -0.2%.
Electronics & appliance stores (1.1% of total retail):
- Sales: $7.7 billion
- Month over month: +0.7%
- Month over month, 3mma: 0%
- Year-over-year, 3mma: -1.9%.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Howdy Mr Lone Wolf. This old sober sailor is guilty as charged. The wicked witch ZIRP is dead… Just about timing now to where the yellow brick road ends and how much to spend…..
I wonder how these people are paying for all that, besides racking up debt.
I loved going out or just be lazy and DoorDash everything. But you cannot go out to a dinner for two without hitting $100+ and to DoorDash something like Jack In The Box is at least $30 with tip… and this is like 1 combo meal.
Overall, that is just my experience. It is getting expensive being lazy, so I have been cutting back on the junk food and trying to cook at home more. Which is a win-win for my wallet and health.
Lots of people are making lots of money, and they’re getting the biggest pay increases in their lives, and they’re still finding better jobs that pay more, and record number of people are working, and the bottom 90% have over $40 trillion in net worth (assets minus debts). They’ve got $5 trillion in money markets, they’ve got $10 trillion in savings products at banks, they’ve got stocks and bonds and equity in real estate, etc. And they’re still making more than they’re spending, and they’re still adding to their wealth.
Another great article. Thanks, Wolf!
It’s all personal and anecdotal. We’ve saved SO much working from home the last 3 years, I think I need to retire because I’m now becoming a grumpy old man.
This Return to office is hurting.
Gas/vehicle servicing: I used to put 20K/year miles on my car going to the office and customers. At the current IRS mileage rate of 65.5 cent per mile, I am now spending 13K/year on gas and vehicle servicing. That is 10% of my after-tax income.
Clothing: I need to wear clothes now. another 5% of my income at these inflated prices.
Food services: If I am going to drive 1-2 hours into the office, Happy hour and lunch are required. Another 10% of my income with $20 lunches and the requisite Happy Hour to network(commiserate) with my co-workers. Another 10%.
So far, I am counting about 25% of my income going to stuff I used to feel comfortable with but now am spoiled and angry. I must be a saver.
Thank you for your efforts to stimulate the economy. LOL, yes there’s a lot of that going around. Thank god my Wolf Street media mogul empire’s headquarters is right here in the former master bedroom.
I’d be happy to visit you if I am in the area.
What is your clothing budget? What’s in the fridge?
My clothing budget: 2 pairs of blue jeans every two years. 1 pair of black dress jeans every 10 years. Bulk purchases of assorted sweatshirts, T-shirts, socks, underwear, etc. every five years. A black leather jacket every 20 years. Everything bought online at the lowest possible price.
I look best in jeans and sweatshirt, outright hot with a black leather jacket on top 😎🤣
I still have a lifetime supply of dress shirts, suits, sports jackets, and funky ties, along with cuffed slacks that are so old-fashioned they’re cool, in a world of skinny pants. I should have kept my double-breasted suits that I finally threw out 20 years ago.
However, the wife is a different story. She has to go to the office every day. Talk about standing helplessly in front of crammed huge closets and stammering, “I have nothing to wear.”
Awesome!
Oil back above $90 today. Consumer continues chugging along.
Yet you wouldn’t be able to tell if you listened to CNBC talking heads: they’re all in on the end of the tightening cycle & rate cuts in first half 2024.
Can you really call them drunken sailors when it seems like being drunk is the new norm…might need to come up with another description. This good time will probably never end so drunken spending is the normal spending period..
“Partied at Eating & Drinking Places”
Wolf, I wonder how much of this increase is because people are going out and celebrating vs. the huge increases in costs? If a cocktail was $10 last year and is now $15, how do you account for that since data shows total spending has increased due to inflation vs. people actually spending more money willingly because of pay raises?
I say this because some times I break into a cold sweat when I see the bill. Service charges and gratuity are often included as well which makes matters even worse.
These Drunken Sailors are partying like is 1999…. :)