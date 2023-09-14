Our Drunken Sailors Splurged at Stores & Auto Dealers amid Lower Prices of Durable Goods, Partied at Eating & Drinking Places, and Paid an Arm and a Leg at Gas Stations

They spent a record amount more at bars & restaurants than at food & beverage stores, which tells us something about our drunken sailors.

We’ve long expected that consumers would shift their spending from goods that retailers sell, after the drunken binge during the pandemic, to services that retailers don’t sell, and they did.

But our drunken sailors just cannot give up on shopping, and retail sales have continued to surge despite the shift to services, and retail sales surged again in August, including at auto dealers, at restaurants, at food and beverage stores, at clothing stores (+0.9%, annualized +11%, oh dearie), and at general merchandise stores, despite a drop in prices of many goods that these retailers sell, including new and used vehicles, the largest category.

Total retail sales, including at food services and drinking places, jumped 0.6% in August from July, after the 0.5% jump in June. Compared to a year ago, retail sales rose 2.5%, seasonally adjusted. Not seasonally adjusted, retail sales rose 2.9% year-over-year to $719 billion. The chart shows the three-month moving average to tamp down on the artificial drama of the monthly ups and downs that can obscure the trends.

Inflation and retail sales.

Retailers sell mostly goods, and many goods prices, after spiking in 2020 and 2021, have flattened out or dropped from the peaks, including the biggie, motor vehicles. When holding retail sales against inflation, you cannot hold it against the overall CPI, which is dominated by services, which retailers don’t sell, and in services is where inflation is now raging. You have compare the goods retailers sell the CPIs for those goods.

Just for a feel, here are the CPIs for durable goods and nondurable goods that roughly cover what retailers sell.

The CPI for durable goods — which dominated by new and used vehicles, furniture, equipment, electronics, etc. — fell by 0.3% in August from July, and fell by 2.0% year-over-year:

The CPI for nondurable goods — dominated by gasoline, food, clothing, and supplies — jumped by 1.8% in August from July, and was 2.5% year-over-year:

More evidence they’re still partying.

Our drunken sailors love “experiences,” and they are now spending a lot more eating out and drinking out (red in the chart below) than they’re spending at food and beverage stores (green).

The gap hit a new record of $8.4 billion in August (three month moving average), which tells you something about our drunken sailors.

In 2019, for the first time, Americans spent more eating and drinking out than they spent at food and beverage stores. While this trend briefly reversed during the pandemic, when many restaurants and cafeterias were shut down, it has come back with a vengeance:

But sales at gas stations got a boost from big price increases.

Sales at gas stations move in lockstep with the price of gasoline. But sales at gas stations account for only 8% of total retail sales. Sales jumped 5.3% in August from July. But year-over-year, sales were still down 10.3%.

This chart shows the CPI for gasoline (green, right axis) and sales in billions of dollars at gas stations, including other merchandise that gas stations sell (red, left axis). Clearly, changes in sales move in lockstep with price changes:

There were some losers.

But some retailers were left holding the bag, so to speak, as the splendid pandemic boom they’d been through continues to unwind.

Other categories of brick-and-mortar retailers, such as department stores and electronics and appliance stores, have been getting wiped out systematically by ecommerce, as you can see in the charts below, and I have reported on their countless bankruptcies, liquidations, and store closings since 2016 under the leitmotif of Brick-and-Mortar Meltdown.

What they have in common is that they’re relatively small categories or retailers, way down the list that don’t move the needle much.

Retail sales are not a measure of “consumer spending.”

Consumer spending is far broader than retail sales. Consumer spending, while it includes spending on goods at retailers, is dominated by spending on services that retailers don’t sell, and we track this overall spending by our drunken sailors separately.

Retail sales by major category of retailers.

Are dollar amounts are seasonally adjusted. All charts show the three-month moving average to reduce the month-to-month ups and downs that can obscure the trends.

New and Used Vehicle and Parts Dealers (19% of total retail sales):

Sales: $134 billion

From prior month: +0.3%

From prior month, 3mma: +0.1%

Year-over-year, 3mma: +5.8%

Ecommerce and other “nonstore retailers” (16% of total retail sales), ecommerce retailers, ecommerce operations of brick-and-mortar retailers, and stalls and markets:

Sales: $116 billion

From prior month: +0%

From prior month, 3mma: +0.8%

Year-over-year, 3mma: +8.1%

Food services and drinking places (13% of total retail), includes restaurants, cafeterias, bars, etc. Our drunken sailors are spending more eating out than at grocery & beverage stores; see the two-tone chart further up:

Sales: $91 billion

From prior month: +0.3%

From prior month, 3mma: +0.6%

Year-over-year: +9.6%

Food and Beverage Stores (12% of total retail). Sales leveled off in prior months as food prices, after spiking, dipped. Now food prices are ticking up again:

Sales: $82 billion

From prior month: +0.4%

From prior month, 3mma: +0.2%

Year-over-year, 3mma: +1.9%

General merchandise stores, without department stores (9% of total retail):

Sales: $62 billion

From prior month: +0.3%

From prior month, 3mma: +0.4%

Year-over-year, 3mma: +2.7%

Building materials, garden supply and equipment stores (6% of total retail). Pandemic bubble bye-bye:

Sales: $42 billion

From prior month: +0.1%

From prior month, 3mma: -0.3%

Year-over-year, 3mma: -4.0%

Clothing and accessory stores (3.7% of retail):

Sales: $26 billion

From prior month: +0.9%

From prior month, 3mma: +0.7%

Year-over-year, 3mma: +1.0%

Miscellaneous store retailers, includes cannabis stores (2.2% of total retail): Specialty stores, from art-supply stores to wine-making supply stores.

Sales: $15.4 billion

Month over month: -1.3%

Month over month 3mma: -0.3%

Year-over-year, 3mma: +0.8%

Furniture and home furnishing stores (1.6% of total retail). Another pandemic bubble goes kaput.

Sales: $11.1 billion

From prior month: -1.0%

From prior month, 3mma: -0.5%

Year-over-year, 3mma: -6.1%

Department stores (1.6% of total retail sales, down from around 10% in the 1990s). Online sales by department store chains are not included here, but are included in ecommerce retail sales above.

Sales: $11.0 billion

From prior month: +0.3%

From prior month, 3mma: +0.3%

Year-over-year, 3mma: -3.8%

From peak in 2001: -40% despite 22 years of inflation.

Sporting goods, hobby, book and music stores (1.2% of total retail):

Sales: $8.6 billion

Month over month: -1.6%

Month over month, 3mma: -0.2%

Year-over-year, 3mma: -0.2%.

Electronics & appliance stores (1.1% of total retail):

Sales: $7.7 billion

Month over month: +0.7%

Month over month, 3mma: 0%

Year-over-year, 3mma: -1.9%.

