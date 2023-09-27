S&P 500 Equal Weight Index Dips into Red Year-to-Date. Shows Entire Market Depends on 8 Giants, but They’re Swooning Too

QE giveth, QT taketh away. The two sucker rallies this year of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index got wiped out.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Stocks in the S&P 500 Equal Weight index [IQX] are not weighted by market capitalization. It contains the same stocks as the S&P 500 index, but each stock weighs the same within the index. The purpose is to see if the performance of a small number of stocks with huge market capitalizations is driving the overall index and is in effect hiding what is happening to the rest of the market.
The S&P 500 Equal Weight index today fell into the negative year-to-date (-0.6% YTD at the moment), after having dropped over 9% since July 31. It thereby has totally wiped out the two big sucker rallies this year (red line in the chart below).
- sucker rally in January through February 2 was wiped out by mid-March
- sucker rally from mid-March through July 31 now also wiped out.
But the market-capitalization-weighted S&P 500 index [SPX] is dominated by 8 companies with huge market capitalizations that account for 29% of the index. Those eight stocks have experienced a massive run-up this year through July 31 amid the tech and AI hype-and-hoopla show. That rally has only been partially wiped out. And those companies carry the S&P 500. Since July 31, the S&P 500 index has dropped 7% but is still up 10.5% year-to-date (green line):
The sucker rally starting in mid-March was fueled by the $400 billion in insta-liquidity that the Fed threw at the banking sector over a matter of weeks. The Fed has now drained that $400 billion, plus it has drained another $318 billion with its record QT. Since peak-balance-sheet in April 2022, its assets have dropped by nearly $1 trillion.
The top 8 companies by market capitalization in the S&P 500 index that account for 29% of the index include these standouts:
Nvidia [NVDA] spiked by 244% in seven months from January through July, amid the glorious AI hype-and-hoopla show. Since July 31, Nvidia has dropped 15%. But it’s still up 193% year-to-date. It weighs 2.9% of the S&P 500 index.
Tesla [TSLA] exploded by 171% from January through July 18 and has since then dropped 18% but is still up 119% year-to-date. And it’s still down 43% from its all-time high in November 2021. Tesla weighs 1.9% in the S&P 500 index.
Meta [META] spiked by 162% from January through July 28, and has since then dropped about 10%. It’s still down 24% from its all-time higher in September 2021. Meta weighs 1.9% in the S&P 500.
Apple [AAPL] surged 57% from January through July 31 to a new all-time high of $198.23, and has since then dropped 13%. But it’s still up 36% year-to-date. Apple weighs 7.1% in the S&P 500 index.
Alphabet’s two classes of shares, [GOOGL] and [GOOG], have a weight of 2.13% and 1.82% respectively in the S&P 500 index, giving the company a combined weight of 3.95%. It surged by 55% through September 19, but didn’t get back to its all-time high, and has since then dropped by 6%. Year-to-date, the stock is still up 45%. From its all-time high in November 2021, the stock is down about 13%.
Because Alphabet is listed as two stocks, the 8 companies consist of 9 stocks that make up 29% of the S&P 500 index. The right column shows the year-to-date gain at the moment:
|Top 8 Companies by market cap in the S&P 500 Index
|Weight
|Gain YTD
|1
|Apple
|AAPL
|7.1%
|36%
|2
|Microsoft
|MSFT
|6.5%
|30%
|3
|Amazon
|AMZN
|3.2%
|45%
|4
|Nvidia
|NVDA
|2.9%
|192%
|5
|Alphabet Cl A
|GOOGL
|2.1%
|45%
|6
|Tesla
|TSLA
|1.9%
|119%
|7
|Meta Platforms
|META
|1.9%
|134%
|8
|Berkshire Hathaway Cl B
|BRK.B
|1.8%
|15%
|9
|Alphabet Cl C
|GOOG
|1.8%
|45%
|Total
|29.1%
The top-heaviness of the S&P 500 makes the overall stock market indices and funds that track them immensely vulnerable to a deflation in just a handful of the tech-bubble stocks.
The peeling-away of the S&P 500 index from the S&P 500 Equal Weight index took form in 2018 as the entire world focused their investments on just a handful of US stocks and drove their prices and market caps – and therefore their weight in the index – into the wild blue yonder.
The peak of the indices on January 3, 2022 occurred just after the Fed began tapering QE and after it put the first-rate hike in this cycle on the table for March 2022. QE and interest rate repression fueled this market, and now the record QT approaching $1 trillion and much higher rates for much longer are sapping the markets. QE giveth, QT taketh away.
All that currency and stimulus has to go somewhere Wolf!
But I digress, if you are not a professional trader, or in the banking/finance/government club with access to inside information, then keep your “investing” simple; buy stock in companies that deliver services and items you use every day. Make sure they pay a decent dividend, have reasonable P/E ratios, and are well managed. If you are fortunate to “hit” some of those big gains, book some profits. Buy short term T-bills while you look for other entry points, and opportunities.
I have nothing but disgust for those who gamble/speculate and have turned the “market” into this lawless casino. That is NOT the role of an efficient market. No surprise the USA is no longer leading innovation globally. Gambling and financial “products” do nothing to advance our economy. More like eating your seed corn.
It’s the trading of the AI, by the AI, for the AI.
Imagine how dumb the average person is, and realize all of AI is dumber than that.
“But I digress, if you are not a professional trader, or in the banking/finance/government club with access to inside information, then keep your “investing” simple; buy stock in companies that deliver services and items you use every day.”
How is that working for Intel and Cisco?
90% of stocks are owned by the top 10%. 99% of BTC is owned by the top 1% of BTC addresses. When the market is that cornered and you’re not in the club, you won’t do so hot and probably better off investing elsewhere.
Jesse Livermore “gambled” in the stock market and made really decent returns, in 1929.
Gambling has always been with us. The markets were never turned, the world was and continues to be a casino from the day the crust solidified…
Livermore have not (mostly) gambled, but speculated. And there is nothing wrong with speculating. In fact, speculation is a necessity. And those who can’t tell a difference need to read a book or something.
Just a reminder the average (however defined) can be either the most useful or most misleading statistic.
Sooo negative. Hey Bed and Bath is up 5 cents or 13% !
I feel a short squeeze coming. Might make a move.
Re: their symbol: BBBYQ, does the Q mean anything?
The correct term is BBBYQ+
Or it could be BBB’s new streaming service?
Seriously though, Q means the company is in bankruptcy.
Or it’s cooked….. (BBBYQ reads like BBQ)
Q means “in bankruptcy”.
That thing is a trap!
You’ll be able to buy it, and then one day your app tells you it’s frozen, and you can’t sell it until it goes for pennies on the dollar.
This market is just stupid and feels like ponzi scheme for the rich, sucker rally little peeps into hype big cap, pump and dump, rinse and repeat…
Another sign of stupidity and insanity, look at the many SPACS stock or the likes of Vinfast, WeWork..etc as Wolf pointed out many times here. Can’t help to roll my eyes hard enough everytime I hear MSM financial pundit talking about the market like it’s some wise sage with infinite wisdom..
Good, useful stuff.
I don’t think I saw the respective PE ratios listed…but they are a useful measure of “air” in a valuation.
Apple/MS/Google have (massive) real earnings…some others less so…
On the other hand, some measure of Apple/MS/Google mkt penetration (revenue to ? Ratio…) would be helpful too. 30-35 PE ratios don’t look horrific until you realize that A/M/G already thoroughly dominate their sectors…the 2x-3x normal growth implied by a 35 PE makes A/M/G look a lot more vulnerable (Is Google going to start building $50k homes? Is Apple going to build $1000 cars? Is MS going to patent a cancer cure?)
Giants can’t grow to the moon…if anything they stagnate and topple.
The concern with the big companies like Apple, Microsoft, Google, etc, is they become (if not already) monopolistic. As far as growth, it would be cantillon effect related. So moving away from business to consumers, to focus on B2B, and then more on govt contracts to get as close to the money printer. Consumers will start to matter less and less as they can just get massive govt contracts and with other businesses as needed.
Very interesting point. I didn’t know the details of the S&P index before. it would be very interesting to see the same thing for the NASDAQ, as most startups lost more than 80% value in last two years. I see no story pushing up asset prices other than the another round of money printing expectations from the FED.
On a broad perspective, unless the FED manipulates the asset prices by printing money and raining it from the sky whenever there is a minor liquidity stress, and lets the balance sheet roll down naturally instead, the asset prices (stocks, RE, crypto) should eventually go down. Even if the FED cuts rates in November (which nobody thinks they will do, including me) the assets will go down to healthy reasonable levels with a stable, determined QT. The only unpredictable variable is the FED’s money printing addiction here. Will they allow the reckless spenders and lenders fail and let a productive economy to take on or lead to obese economy with bubbles and hypes with no real productivity? Will see the answer in next 12 months.
I held all cash, no stocks. Would like to say no FOMO here, but I took a calculated risk and got out ahead. I am waiting for bargains in RE. Considered joining in with a friend’s group for hard money lending, but I am going to sit very still and watch carefully. Higher and longer message is starting to really sink in.
You can start seeing the cracks in RE industry in my big tech city. Nobody wants to show what the new comps are going to be. Lots of “Call the broker for prices” or “Negotiable” on the listings. Don’t want to jinx their listing. Certain asset types being carefully monitored as signals for comps with the new reality. Office and retail I feel really bad. Industrial mix bag and MF ok for now.
Raw land without entitlements, no dice. Refi in the next couple years will be bad. Have to wait to get a more clearer picture, but my CRE amigos are grim. Architects are nervous, watch their billable hours stats when the projects dry up. City is grim with their REET budget forecasts. But otherwise, lots of drunk sailors in my high tech neighborhood.
Houses in my neighborhood are still selling at list or above. Means nothing to me because I own my home and I am going to sit very still and watch. Or go to somewhere warm and chill for a few months and forget my troubles.
Stay safe.
So, I’m shorting s&p, the pe multiples of companies discussed are bananas, further as likely are the remaining companies in the s&p.
All these firms have been on a borrowing binge, with higher for longer and increasing interest expense, dropping margins I see all these guys PE multiples contracting from avg 23.4, if to median of 15, I’m hoping I see a 50% in value of my short etf.
Where is Michael Engels with his Elliott wave number speak when you need him?
Patience. Oil prices and interest rates will eventually work their way into stock prices, real estate prices, etc. It’s just going to take a while – or a catalyst.
Wolf…… if you have a 7 year time horizon, would you dollar cost average into DIA or SPY or both ?
With a seven year time horizon probably better off dollar averaging into silver gold or Bitcoin…I don’t know if you read the article but it’s about inflated stock prices so the idea that over time they will continue to go up is the exact opposite take away of what you should be thinking from this article🤷🤦
Right from the article:
“The top-heaviness of the S&P 500 makes the overall stock market indices and funds that track them immensely vulnerable to a deflation in just a handful of the tech-bubble stocks.”
In my mind, laddering T-bills to chase rates higher is the better trade for a 7-year horizon.
Dca into stocks ready to decline is just a bad strategy, see how far they fall on fundamentals and shocks to come, then dca in then. Meantime short these stocks through etfs and them Park in short term treasuries.
I disagree w trope that u cannot market time, its a false premise. One can generally tell w rudimentary analysis that prospects for secular stocks are downside, wait for the drop then enter.
How much of these gains for the big 8 have depended on stock buybacks? For example, FB announced 45 billion after the stock hit $90 (and then it went up to $300), Apple 90 billion in buybacks for this year.
How long do you estimate this can continue before higher interest rates and tax on buybacks put a stop to this charade?
I did some digging and I hope these numbers are accurate to illustrate the point.
– Apple long term debt for the quarter ending June 30, 2023 was $98.071B, a 3.56% increase year-over-year
-Microsoft long term debt for the quarter ending June 30, 2023 was $41.990B, a 10.72% decline year-over-year.
– Amazon long term debt for the quarter ending June 30, 2023 was $63.092B, a 8.68% increase year-over-year.
Stock buybacks are a huge driver in pushing up the stock price.
Go look at Dillards
Dillards stock in 2019 was 60. Now it is 334. It is up 350%. Guess what. They have not grown sales at all. Sales has not dropped but remained flat at 7 Billion the past 6 or 7 years. Income has not increased. But they take their profit and buy the stock back. Thus a constant income while the common share decrease means you have EPS growth YOY. Dillards Market cap is 5 billion on 7 billion in sales. The market does not go up….just the price of the shares. Actually Dillards Market cap was about 6.5 billion when the stock was at 60. The value of the company has shrunk while the stock has gone up over 300%.
If Macys would take their 800 million in profit and buy back stock they could buy back almost 25% of the company. This would cause the stock to jump at least 25% as long as sales and income stay flat.
“The value of the company has shrunk while the stock has gone up over 300%.”
Nothing necessarily wrong with that. With fewer shares remaining, each share represents a bigger piece of the company. The question is whether the buybacks were in the interests of shareholders. That depends on the circumstances.
How is a five-bagger NOT in the interests of shareholders? Especially in an obviously stagnant-to-declining industry and in comparison to the competition (Macy’s, Kohl’s).
Returning cash to shareholders is precisely what DDS should do.
Dillards had massive earnings growth, on a nominal and per share basis, so yes their stock would go up.
Sometimes offering shares to the public is good for business when it needs equity capital. Sometimes reversing that through buybacks is a good idea when there excess cash. It is highly unlikely that any business will generate the exact amount of cash it needs to reinvest in operations. And leaving excess cash in the business to allow management to engage in empire building rarely ends well.
Personally, I am not the fan of shares buyback. On most instances, corporate America uses debt to buyback own shares in order to artificially propping up share price. Corporate executives enjoy the windfall while the company suffers eventually. How many cooperation are using their own profit to buyback share?
When the sales stagnant, rate environment getting tighter like now, the refinancing of bond surely getting hit. But these executives already pocket what they looted earlier and company share crash. They are not responsible for any of these consequences of their making. This is the game average Joes are playing now with the Casino stock market.
Good catch on the FB buyback…they got nailed early circa Nov 21 and it is hard to see their actual market (advertising) going gangbusters anytime soon.
And they have to battle Google for ad spend (which is finite).
In retrospect, the whole meta-world con becomes clear.
Knowing they inevitably had to battle Google for ad dollars, they tried to pivot to a pseudo real estate play (VR meta-land) where they owned *all* the walled-garden make-believe real estate.
Their own monopolist, test tube intranet they tried to hype the world into believing.
(AI, cough, AI…)
MW: US Treasury yields move toward or above 5%, raising risk ‘something may break’…
These “until something breaks” headlines are for 🤣 because the biggest thing that the Fed is in charge of already broke: price stability. Now the Fed is trying to glue it back together with higher rates.
Inflation has upended everything and thrown all assumptions out the window. Price stability is a huge thing, and it broke into a million little pieces.
Those 8 companies are about the only ones growing sales. People are chasing growth. A big cap mutual fund in my 401k is up 32% YTD. Crazy.
The market still hasn’t reached capitulation stage. The big five are still holding up and trashcoin is still above 26000. Investors are still complacent. It will get to them eventually.
PIVOT stories for November circulating.
FED pausing interest hikes or even cutting rates won’t lift the market up. But if they start money printing binge (again) that will change the equation.
Exactly. Retail investors have not sold stocks at all even during the bear market in 2022. Fidelity said over 90% did not change any fund elections and actually increased the percent of their paycheck % that goes into the stock market. Buy the dip.
I talk to some of my friends. They just say let it ride. When they talk to their financial advisors the advisor tells them yes, you are down a little from 2022 but you are now positioned for the next wave of growth.
Everyone is taught to not sell and stay invested and average down. It has worked for 40 years. Buy the HB1 crash. Buy the COVID crash. Buy the QE crash of 2023.
Of course there FA says ride it out… Either that or lose trails. Disgusting world we live in
I totally agree that market players are in the complacency stage.
Nvidia at 2.9% weight and a return of 192% (2.9 X 1.92) is responsible for 5.5% of the SP gain. Surreal.
When I noticed the Dow’s YTD was nearly zero, I wondered what impact the top SP top market caps were having….and now that I know…..I am going to calculate the weighted average forward PE and these top stocks.
for another shock.
Wolf…hope this isn’t verboten….but here’s an observation from boots son the ground. Your wisdom would be much valued here.
We keep hearing that Treasuries, primarily longer term are getting whacked with higher rates which is affecting the stock market. I do understand that higher rates = lower prices (if not held to term) but
this happened to me just 2 days ago.
I went to my brokerage co. and bought a 3 month T-Bill. There were about 10 choices with slightly different yields…about 5.45%.
Today I logged in again just to check what might be available & at what yields & prices…..NOTHING available. All sold out! I was quite surprised.
What do you think about this versus the MSM the last few days and the
“suckler rally” in the S&P?
Wait a minute. Confusion is breaking out?
When you go to a broker to buy a 3-month Treasury security in the secondary market (under the tab “3 Mo” or similar), you might be offered a 3-month T-bill that was issued a few weeks ago, with less than 3 months to run, or 1-year T-bill with 3 months left to run before maturity, or a 2-year note with 3 months left to run before maturity, or whatever.
I just looked at my broker, and it offers all kinds of Treasuries that mature in roughly three months, from 3-month T-bills issued earlier in September that mature in December, to others that mature in January. No shortage there. The yield to maturity (YTM) depends on the price you’re able to buy them at.
The entire range of maturities was plentifully available under the tabs: 3 Mo, 6 Mo, 9 Mo, 1 Yr, etc.
If you were looking for “STRIPS” (zero-coupon bonds), there might be none available below 1-yr.
If you buy a 3-month T-bill through your broker in the secondary market (meaning someone bought it at auction and is now trying to sell it), it will likely mature in less than three months. If it was issued one month ago, it will mature in two months, and you’re buying a 2-month yield.
If you buy a 3-month T-bill at auction from the government, you have to give your broker the order to buy them at the next auction date or you can order them directly at TreasuryDirect. There’s nothing to negotiate, and you get what the auction determines you get.
The government sold $71 billion in 3-month T-bills at the auction two days ago. There is another 3-month auction next week. These are now HUGE auctions because so much in T-bills needs to be rolled over plus the new issuance. So there are plenty of them to go around.
Howdy Folks and Lone Wolf. Feel like educating me? I understand if a tbill is purchased at treasury direct, it can only be sold before maturity after the transfer to a Brokerage. Besides that, what are some other advantages to purchasing t bills in the secondary market instead of Treasury Direct? Any additional interest to be earned? Is there a bid sell thingy? Thanks
Actually 3 month AND 6 month T-Bills were NOT available…only one year+
Who is your broker?
Here are T-Bill from the Fidelity website
3mo 6mo 9mo 1yr
U.S. Treasury 5.50% 5.53% 5.49% 5.51%
Mike Wilson pointed to the fact that the earnings recovery of half of these big 8 over the last year was fueled by cost reduction and not through top-line growth. High PEs cannot be sustained for those companies
True but they each have a big moat around them and have monopolies in their specific spaces. I am not sure how anyone can unseat them? Are their PE ratios high? Yes. But stock buybacks on even flat income will boost EPS growth.
These 4 are global monopolistic companies:
Google has very little search competition.
Microsoft has very little Software competition
Facebook has very little social media competition.
Amazon has crush retail.
Microsoft, Google, and Amazon pretty much own the cloud.
These 4 almost get all ad revenue from the whole world except for the counties that ban them. (China). All that add money leaving Europe, Asia, Africa heads to these 3 or 4 companies.
They are pretty insulated for now. I am amazed other countries do not try to put tariffs on ad revenue. Crazy how much of the advertising profits flows out of their countries into the US.
Big tech companies have more power than governments. They were allowed to become so large, they can claim to be the sole source of jobs and development. They have the support of most legislatures, so governments cannot seriously enforce antitrust, taxation, or other types of regulation against them. They drive the government agenda. And now AI will give them even more power.
Facebook’s the most vulnerable of the bunch. Fewer barriers to entry than the others, has happened with similar companies (Myspace), and the metaverse is dead.
Tariffs can trigger reciprocating tariffs, or at least threats of such. Easier to impose massive fines (with minimal or no pretext) and pocket those.
VTV, the Vanguard ETF, is also down on the year.
This is the problem with indexing. The more people who index, the more money that proportionately flows into the biggest names in the index. Has to be that way, basic math. Apple gets seven cents of every dollar thrown into the S&P, Microsoft gets 6½¢ and so on. Never mind the separate effect of people chasing performance and creating bubbles.
Most dividend stocks are going nowhere or getting killed, with the exception of oil. Look up phone companies, pharma or even consumer staples.
I don’t when this ends or what happens when it does, but at some point valuation wins. It ALWAYS does.
1) The Dow 1D : a buying tail. Aug 1 high minus Aug 25 low = 1650.
Sept 14 high minus today low = 1,692. The correction might be over.
2) The Dow isn’t H&S. The neckline is tilting too much. The Dow w/ a
cloud : equilibrium is too high above. It’s paper thin. It flipped on
Sept 18. Tomorrow DM #9.
3) SPX 1D : it flipped on Sept 15. Today DM #9. The rest : same bs.
4) SPX 1M : only 2TD left in Sept. Sept bar is larger than Aug and July,
on a lower vol. Something is wrong.
5) SPX 3M, quarterly : The lowest red Vol since 2009.
Generally P/E ratios reduce as interest rates rise. I think the stock market has been buoyed by all of this talk about inflation receding.
But now, we’re hearing about “higher for longer”, referring to interest rates. My takeaway is, if interest rates need to be higher for longer, then the reason, inflation, is being seen as higher for longer.
So, I can see a P/E multiple reduction.
I saw another reduction today, at the Strategic Petroleum Reserves. While one week is not much of a trend, me thinks that the government might be thinking that this inflation isn’t wrapped up like they’ve been saying it is. And, if it isn’t wrapped up, there is going to be pressure on P/E multiples.
When an index replaces a floundering company with a more successful one, my funds in the former are automatically moved to the latter, right?
I can remember looking to diversify, so I looked at several ETFs, ostensibly each with a different emphasis and perspective.
Lo and behold, their top holdings were all the same few tech darlings.