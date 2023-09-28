Another Recession Indicator Refuses to See a Recession: Corporate Profits without Federal Reserve Banks Hit Record

Massively inflated during the pandemic, corporate profits are still not normalizing, and bode well for future investments and economic growth.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
So I’ll just start with this, and then I’ll follow with the essential nitty-gritty:
“Corporate profits” (all businesses that file corporate tax returns, including LLCs and S corporations, see nitty-gritty #2 below) before taxes (nitty-gritty #3) and excluding the Federal Reserve (nitty-gritty #1) but with “CCAdj” (nitty-gritty #6) and with “IVA” (nitty-gritty #7)…
…rose 1.3% from the prior quarter and 6.2% year-over-year, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $3.33 trillion in Q2, the highest ever, driven by record profits in nonfinancial industries. according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis today.
Corporate profits: no recession on the horizon.
“Profitability provides a summary measure of corporate financial health and thus serves as an essential indicator of economic performance. Profits are a source of retained earnings, providing much of the funding for capital investments that raise productive capacity,” the BEA explains in its methodology.
You can see in the chart above how the Great Recession was preceded for a whole year by a decline in corporate profits that started in Q4 2006. The Great Recession began in December 2007.
The nitty-gritty about “corporate profits.”
1. What the heck is the Fed doing in here? Well… The 12 regional Federal Reserve Banks, on whose financial statements the Fed’s profits are accounted for, are private corporations and are therefore included in the headline figures for corporate profits by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. The Fed has been losing large amounts of money by paying out more in interest to banks and money market funds than it earns in interest on its still vast but shrinking portfolio of securities. But in terms of profits from current production by US businesses, the Fed’s profits or losses are irrelevant. So I exclude them here (and I rail about them there).
2. A broad measure of business profits. “Corporations” is the term used by the BEA for all entities that are required to file federal corporate tax returns, including private corporations, LLCs, and S corporations, plus by some organizations that do not file corporate tax returns. So this is a very broad measure of business profits from current production.
3. Before income taxes: by measuring profits before income taxes, it eliminates the effects of changes in tax policies.
4. Before capital gains received & dividends received. By eliminating capital gains and dividends received, the measure shows profits from current production, rather than financial gains.
5. Based on corporate tax return data and financial accounting data. The BEA obtains this data from the IRS and from financial accounting data of public companies, and it combines and adjusts the data.
6. With capital consumption adjustment (CCAdj). Tax-return measures of depreciation (based on historical-cost accounting) are converted to measures of consumption of fixed capital, based on current cost with consistent service lives and with empirically based depreciation schedules.
7. With inventory valuation adjustments (IVA). An adjustment to corporate profits and to proprietors’ income in order to remove inventory “profits” (company buys a widget for $1, and after having it in inventory for a month, the supplier raises prices by 20%, and now the value of the inventory jumps to $1.20, creating $0.20 in profits from inventory, with a related increase in sales price), which are more like a capital-gain than profits from current production.
So, OK, now….
Profits by nonfinancial domestic Industries.
Nonfinancial industries include Utilities, Manufacturing, Wholesale trade, Retail trade, Transportation and warehousing, Information, and Other nonfinancial (a huge category we’ll look at in a moment).
Total profits in nonfinancial domestic industries rose by 1.8% for the quarter, and by 3.2% year-over-year, to a record seasonally adjusted annual rate of $2.46 trillion. This does not include foreign profits by US companies.
Profits have doubled from 2019! This stuff is just astounding when you look at it:
The three largest nonfinancial categories by profit:
Profits in the manufacturing industries fell 3.7% for the quarter, but still rose a hair year-over-year to $711 billion seasonally adjusted annual rate, the second quarter-to-quarter decline in a row, after the gigantic spike during the pandemic. Profits remain extremely high.
Profits in the retail trade, incl. Ecommerce, spiked by 12.1% for the quarter and by 21% year-over-year to a record $353 billion seasonally adjusted annual rate. Just astounding, in part because retailers’ costs have gone up more slowly (or actually fell) than they’d jacked up their prices:
Profits in “Other nonfinancial” industries was roughly flat for the quarter and fell 7.1% year-over-year, after the gigantic spike during the pandemic.
This is a huge category that includes mining; construction; real estate and rental and leasing; professional, scientific, and technical services; administrative and waste management services; educational services; health care and social assistance; arts, entertainment, and recreation; accommodation and food services; agriculture, forestry, fishing, and hunting; and other services, except government.
These kinds of charts show just how distorted pricing and sales were during the pandemic.
Profits by financial domestic Industries.
This includes all financial companies except the Federal Reserve Banks, so domestic profits from banks and bank holding companies, other credit intermediation and related activities; securities, commodity contracts, and other financial investments and related activities; insurance carriers and related activities; and funds, trusts, and other financial vehicles.
Profits dipped by 2.8% for the quarter, but were still up by 45% (not a typo) year-over-year after the huge spike in profits in 2022 and Q1 2023. Remember, this is profits without dividends and without capital gains and losses (nitty-gritty #4), but profits from current production.
Another nutty pandemic-era financial-distortion chart:
So what we can see here is that corporate profits were massively distorted during and after the pandemic, with price increases far outstripping cost increases, and that they should be normalizing — meaning, dropping back to trend — but in Q2 were still not normalizing, far from it. And these profits bode well for future corporate investment and expansion projects – fueling more economic growth from the business-end of the economy.
I am in manufacturing and I approve this message.
Great article. Thanks much. Lately your content is the only stuff I’ll read. Market Watch etc. is plain crap. I don’t think the younger anylysts etc. get the bigger picture. They are bogged down with a lot of “I don’t even know what to call it”. I have also noticed that financial planners are starting to behave like Traders, at least with the speak I hear out there
This has been an interesting time for me personally. I’ve been a professional Trader since 1996. Thousands of trades; even the times when you called in every order and had a satellite dish that when the snow came you had to go brush it off. Thanks again for your bright insightfulness.
“Market Watch etc. is plain crap.”
SoCalBeachDude – please take notice and stop copy-pasting MW headlines here!
I’d rather he stick “MW” headlines here than “DM” headlines. Lesser evil?
MarketWatch (MW) is owned by DOW JONES just like The Wall Street Journal and has many EXCELLENT AND TIMELY articles on an array of financial topics every day, just as does Daily Mail (DM) which is the largest news publication in the world and has superb in depth coverage on many financial and other topics.
More ammunition for unions and workers to win big raises, which is inflationary.
The price gouging by corporations is inflationary. Workers are merely trying to maintain their lifestyle.
“Workers are merely trying to maintain their lifestyle.”
Perhaps some of them, but I’m not sure a 46% raise and 32 hour work week qualifies.
46% would qualify just fine. I’m on the market for another jet sky. Planning for two-month paid vacay. Like in France.
Don’t forget $1 Trillion on credit cards, $1 Trillion in car loans, and a $Trillion or two in student debt. Gotta maintain the lifestyle.
Yes, I don’t see any recession on the horizon either. Recession is not a good thing as it increases unemployment. But as long as they are mild, they eliminate unproductive and reckless business and improve the productivity in the long term. I see some mild recessions as minor fires that serve the well being of the forest.
We should accept that the FED eliminated any risk of potential recession on March ’23, by raining money from the sky (again), at the expense of persistently high asset prices and stubborn inflation. Thanks to this decision, instead of a recession, we are in an obese economy now: High consumption, high wealth disparity, high asset prices, low productivity, low equality.
China should be criticized in many aspects (especially human rights), but for the economic policies, at least we need to give them that they act more wisely by allowing reckless and unproductive companies to fail, instead of inflating their assets by printing large sums of money. They don’t have the problem of inflation, but they are refusing to print like crazy.
These are nominal numbers . Inflation adjusted profits are down and margins on revenues are down. Also it is too selective to include higher net income from banks without recognizing losses on their asset/liability mis-match. Bank shareholders have less real equity now than they did a year ago.
1. “Inflation adjusted profits are down and margins on revenues are down.”
Being silly? Corporate profits +6.2% yoy in Q2. DOUBLE yoy CPI at the end of Q2 (+3.1%).
2. “Also it is too selective to include higher net income from banks without recognizing losses on their asset/liability mis-match.”
Nonsense, part 1. Look at “nonfinancial profits” — second chart from top. It doesn’t include banks at all. And they hit a record. Financial profits (last chart) actually dipped a little.
Nonsense, part 2: That may factor into a decision whether or not to buy bank stocks, but not everything is about stocks, and this here has zero to do with stocks, though your text tells me that’s all you’re thinking about. Stocks can go to hell, and they ARE going to hell, while the economy can still do just fine.
This is profits from “current production” — that’s the recession indicator, not a stock market buy-sell signal, and it doesn’t make one iota of difference if bank stockholders lost their shirts.
You need to look away from stocks for a few minutes every now and then. It’s good for your health 😎
Amen brother Wolf !
Higher for longer is the Fed story at the moment the 10 year hit 4.69 during intraday trading! Probably a 15 year high ! Stock prices and profits can be decoupled for decades
Reminds me of the famous imploding stock prices from unprofitable companies maybe Mr Issac can explain those charts .
Profits will continue to increase for a while until cash runs short since, even if inflation goes to zero, prices (and profits) for virtually all goods and services are substantially higher than pre pandemic and not headed down until after we DO have a recession, whenever that may be… post election?
1. October shutdown + November Pivot = Another bull run
2. People in my swamp area are already booking vacations on anticipation of a shutdown.
3. Now feds are raising rates. At some point they must pivot and reduce rates. Why sell or cause recession artificially.
4. My bank (a big one) still refuses to increase rates for savings account. I buy T-bills anyway.
5. Before I was born, fed rates were very high > 10%, still corporate were able to make profit. USA was manufacturing back then.
6. This growth may not stop or we can redefine it.
So companies can easily afford and need to pass on a significant share of the gains to workers hammered by inflation. Wages need to go up for people just to get even.
So message is: Buy equity.
That’s not the message at all. Equity is incredibly overvalued, which is why stocks have dropped since their peak in late 2021. They dropped not because the economy is bad but because they had been driven to ridiculous highs by 14 years of QE and interest rate repression, and now we have the opposite, QT and much higher rates, and that’s what caused stocks to drop, not the economy, which is doing fine.
The only reason ‘the economy’ APPEARS to be ‘doing fine’ is due to the vast government overspending of more than $2 trillion a year just on the federal level which is now hitting a brick wall and impeding federal government shut down and federal spending is now about 44% of US GDP is which an outrageous record high.
Yes, government deficits are a huge problem for current inflation and future government finances, but they do stimulate economic growth, and economic growth is what we’re talking about here.
BTW, no one knows how to turn off that spigot. A government shutdown just puts a bucket under the spigot, and when the shutdown is over, the bucket, which by then is full, gets poured out into the economy, and the spigot keeps running. That’s how it always happened.
In theory, the longer the economy holds up, the longer the Fed can continue with higher interest rates and QT, so the more asset prices can be suppressed before the Fed pivots to lower rates.
So actually, this strong economy might kill the stock market before the economy softens.
But looking forward, we DO have student loan repayments starting (or is did that get put off again) so forward-looking there is a reason to be cautious on revenues and profits. I keep hearing companies announcing softness in their unit sales.
Some observations and comments on this information:
– The BEA must be relying on other data sources than just the IRS for 2023 as most companies have not reported any business activity to the IRS yet for 2023 (given that most companies utilize a traditional calendar year end for tax reporting). Are they also pulling information from public 10-Q filings for Q1 and Q2 2023 for their assessment? If so, this may skew the results somewhat as it captures information from public companies only (for 2023).
– Remember that while the income statement or P&L represents the source of this information, two other financial statements are equally important to understand – the balance sheet and cash flow statement. As for the balance sheet, remember this is where cash goes to die, losses go to hide, and the BS goes to lie. I’m not saying that companies are intentionally inflating earnings but in my experience, losses tend to “catch-up” (and are finally reported in the income statement) when financial stress levels begin to elevate which we are just beginning to see as a result of increasing interest rates, QT, and other factors. Trust me when I say, its amazing how fast inventory loses value, receivables become uncollectible, hard/soft capital assets are abandoned, and previously unforeseen liabilities begin to amass, all triggering losses.
– As for the recent record profits, actually, this is not a surprise given the massive combination of monetary (think QE/Fed balance sheet expansion and zero interest rates through 2022) and fiscal stimulants (think PPP, ERTC, loan deferrals, record current deficits, etc.) provided to the economy over the past 3+ years. As a reference point, per FRED, the measure of M1 amounted to $4 trillion as of 1/20. This ballooned to $20.6 trillion as of 2/22 and has only begun to recede to $18.3 trillion as of 8/23. Too be quite honest, it would be almost impossible to have not increased profits over the past three years given the levels of monetary and fiscal stimulus injected into the economy. If the Fed and federal government are going to really tackle inflation (which I don’t believe they want to do as it is easier to inflate away old debts), a coordinated effort will be needed to decreases federal spending, accelerates QT, contracts the money supply, and yes, forces a nasty recession on the economy.
– On the inflation front, anyone who thinks that the FED can “tame” inflation over a relatively short period (i.e., 12 to 24 months) without the benefit of a deep recession occurring is delusional. Looking back at the fact pattern starting with the end of the Great Recession, it took over a dozen years of massive increases in federal deficits/debt levels, damn near close to 0% short-term interest rates, a FED balance sheet that ballooned from $2 trillion in early 2010 to a peak of $9 trillion in 2022, and in the end, having to resort to “helicopter money hand outs to the masses” via all kinds of federal programs to finally ignite inflation and let the beast out of the cave. Thinking that inflation is going to be tackled over a one to two year period after the run-up and “juice” provided since 2010 is a fools’ errand. Its going to take years if not a decade to normalize the Feds balances sheet, money supply, and federal spending.
– One final comment/question – Wolf, can this information be translated into real/constant dollars and earnings? It would be interesting to evaluate these trends without the impact of inflation.
Just my two cents but from my perspective, the earnings information presented is a trailing indicator (in the current environment) as the overall economy has not yet normalized to a real/true economy, one that is not addicted to monetary and fiscal stimulus (which has clearly been the case over the past 3 years).
“– One final comment/question”
Stock prices are not adjusted for inflation, nor are stock indices, nor are cooperate revenues. So why should corporate profits suddenly be adjusted for inflation?
FYI: corporate profits +6.2% yoy in Q2, CPI yoy +3.1% at the end of Q2.
Unless something blows up, it looks like rates are staying “high”. Are 8% mortgages coming soon? That would mean the 30 year bonds would pay at least 5.5%; no?
Yes.
imagine the SHORT opportunity on the 10yr german bund….2.92% currently! LOL.
This basically means much higher for longer.
A lot of people thought that this much high rates would break something badly. But here we are, nothing is broken, except inflation which hits the poor the most.
Also, mortgage rates need to go much higher.
I think taxing back the printed money where it lands would achieve the goal quicker than higher rates.
FED doesn’t have the right tool to fix the problems they caused!
Costco is destroying your printed money and exchanging it for ounces of gold.
Haha what a world were living in.
Howdy Folks and Lone Wolf. More proof higher for longer is Higher for forever? THANKS
My personal take on what might be adding to corporate profitability.
1. Our benefits have been reduced substantially, including healthcare. Premiums have gone up a lot and some 401k contributions from the companies have been reduced. Recently, in my own company (and several others I work closely with) the companies do not pay for unused vacation (except for CA and a couple of others where it is mandatory). If you are fired or quit, good luck getting paid for unused vacation.
2. Monopoly could possibly be driving some of the profits as some smaller players were wiped out. We see this with banks.
3. There is still a lot of Covid money out there, and students were splurging like crazy during the moratorium.
4. I work with people who have not gotten a raise in years. Some younger folks who were hired during the pandemic make as much or more than those with several years more experience.
Retailers are still pouring it on to the point some items are ridiculously high cost. Beef keeps inching up. Couch food snacks and drinks of course keep going up because of their popularity and American tradition. Freetos are darn well worth $7 a bag, corn shortage or not. 60% paid for by food stamps.
Wolf :
Please do add a plot of corporate tax revenjue from 2001 to present.
Then look at the ratio of that tax to profit.
Here is just 2 points
2006 Q3 : 380B/1750B (tax/profit)
2023 Q2 : 403B/3375B
They are making out like bandits and not paying back to tax. No wonder the budget deficit is going to sheesh.
Yes, that’s an ancient problem. Corporate welfare state. The bigger the corporation, the bigger the welfare queen.
Take $2T of government debt out of this economy and see what corporate profits will do.
Yes. But no one knows how to turn off the spigot. So it’s not going to happen. We might dream about it, but it’s not going to happen.
If everything’s so awesome, let’s see more rate hikes and a lot more QT.
Enough of this pause and pivot baloney.
Your data support my notion that banks make a lot of money off of stupid customers. These are the ones who stick with .01% APY on savings, who pay overdraft fees, who do not pay off their credit cards on time, who withdraw from bank money market accounts more than six times a month, who pay big early withdrawal penalties on CDs, who buy bank CD’s at 4.5% or less, who have to pay for a new book of checks, who pay a fee for a bank “financial advisor”, and on and on with seemingly never-ending fees. The spread (difference in the borrowing and lending interest rates) must be enormous now. Now they just need to find enough suckers to take out loans.
And yet all the commercials say “let us handle your money, you live your life!”
And some orange bunny hops out. Like WTH? Is OSU celebrating Easter here?
This must be the Greed Indicator. I cannot wait to see this next year.
We’ll all be talking about being in the R… oh don’t say it! And these (bad) numbers will have CEOs apologizing and blaming the “perfect storm no one saw coming!”
My fingers are crossed.