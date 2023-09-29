PCE Inflation Index Revised Higher Going Back 2 Years. “Core Services” PCE Price Index Was Much Hotter

Fed’s favored inflation measures get a big upward revision going back across this bout of inflation.
The Bureau of Economic Analysis has adjusted its Personal Consumption Expenditure data going back to Adam and Eve as part of its “comprehensive update of the National Economic Accounts.” With these adjustments, the new versions of the PCE price index, the “core” PCE price index, and the “core services” PCE price index were revised higher across this bout of inflation. In other words, inflation has been hotter.
The revised PCE price index accelerated to 3.5% in August, from the revised 3.4% in July. The old version’s July reading had come in at 3.3%.
The new version’s June was raised higher to 3.2%, from the old version of 3.0%. The new version’s peak in June 2022 was revised higher to 7.12%, up from 6.98% for the old version. The chart shows the new revised index through August in red and the old data through July in green:
The revised “core” PCE price index (excludes food and energy products) rose 3.9% year-over-year for August, still nearly double the Fed’s target. But it was a deceleration from the revised 4.3% in July.
The revised July of 4.3% was up from the old July of 4.2%. The revised version (red) had topped out at 5.6% in February 2022, while the old version (green) had topped out at 5.4%.
“Core services” PCE price Index (services without energy services), a crucial metric because it shows where underlying inflation has gotten entrenched, was revised substantially higher for the years back through 2020.
The original version (green) had peaked at 5.54% in February 2023, which has now been revised to 5.82% (red). These are big upward revisions!
July was revised up from 5.40% to 5.45%. June was revised up from 5.00% to 5.24%.
Today’s core services PCE price index for August rose by 5.1%, a decelerating from the revised July.
On a month-to-month basis, the new core services PCE price index rose by 0.2% in August. A deceleration from the 0.5% spike in July, in hugely volatile month-to-month data:
The durable goods PCE price index was also revised going back to Adam and Eve, but not by significant amounts.
In August, the index fell by 1.9% from a year ago, unwinding the monster spike, driven by a drop in prices for motor vehicles, household furnishings, recreational goods and vehicles, and other goods (revised = red; old = green):
Thanks WR for this report.
So, this revision is always upward.
I can see how this data is being manipulated in various ways.
It was revised downward for the 3 years before 2020. It was revised upward for the years before 2017, etc. So you can cheery-pick to suit your narrative 🤣
Numbers generated to justify Fed not raising interest in August despite CPI reversing course seem to be very popular with wallstreet and mainstream media.
I see a Depth Charge rant coming any time now…
and it’s welcomed.
A .15 percent increase in core PCE would round to .2 percent.
A .14 percent increase in core PCE would round to .1 percent.
I wish the government would give us the data to two decimal places.
Maybe Wolf can provide us a link to the actual numbers from which the percent change is calculated, so we can calculate the percent change ourselves. I can find the CPI numbers, but not the PCE numbers.
Month-to-month:
PCE: +0.24%
Core PCE: +0.14%
Core services PCE: +0.20%
Durable Goods PCE: -0.33%
Thanks for the info, Wolf.
Why do these revisions happen so long after initial estimates?
These revisions went back many years. In addition they also shifted the index scale to move the value of “100” from 2012 to 2017, which then shifts the scale all the way back to the beginning of the data series. I had to revise my entire data set going back to the 1950s, LOL.
They do this every five years. Yesterday the revisions for GDP and its components came out, going back many years.
The best thing is to just grin and bear it since it happens every five years.
Id watch a documentary of you managing all your spreadsheets and data
looks like there is a big discrepancy between PCE core service and CPI core service. CPI service without the massive healthcare adjustment is still accelerating much higher.
I saw the revision to July, but not all the other revisions in the reporting I read this morning. This may explain the relative collapse in long-term yields early and subsequent rebound later in the day as all of the actual data was processed. I was paying particular attention to the 20-year treasury. Or maybe it was just random. Thanks for the detailed report Wolf.
Today’s news is that core PCE yoy came in at 3.9% in Aug (+0.1% mom) down from 4.3% in July (+0.2 mom).
For about last 6 months, the main stream media has always been highlighting the headline inflation, and gave the core in details.
Today, almost all of them highlighted the core PCE, which is falling, and touched the headline PCE, which is rising, in the details. They all suddenly started emphasizing the core PCE.
And it’s always a monthly number while GDP is always annualized.
But CNBC just said all is well with gumdrops and unicorns on PCE and The Fed will be happy! (I’m being facetious). Thanks, Wolf for explaining all of this data.
Is it useful or simply a manipulative game for the govt to drop out energy and food in some of the govt inflation measures?
Since humans need four things to survive, basically food, water, energy, and shelter; why is it useful to drop out 50% of what is needed by our species in order to calculate the direction of financial pain/theft, which we politely label as inflation? Too “volatile” and thus unpredictable at times, yet isn’t that the definition of life…unpredictable and volatile at times?
Perhaps an inflation metric indexed to weather change is more useful? How about a political inflation metrics, a war inflation metrics, a Fed inflation metric???
Fascinating yet extremely difficult to calculate, yes, but not by future A.I. which drives our human emotional hype train at the moment…
Good pick up Wolf
Not reading it any where else
Core is nearly double the target rate. Do you really think they will keep rates the same? Really? For how long? This is going to take a long time.
Higher for longer as the 10 year plus starts to rise going into high demand for Q4