Fed Balance Sheet QT: -$105 Billion in August, -$864 Billion from Peak, to $8.1 Trillion, Lowest since July 2021

It shed 24% of the Treasury securities it had added during pandemic QE, footprint in ballooning Treasury market shrinks.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The Fed’s Quantitative Tightening (QT) and the liquidity unwind from the bank bailouts in March continued: Total assets dropped by $105 billion in August, and by $864 billion since peak-QE in April 2022, to $8.10 trillion, the lowest since July 2021, according to the Fed’s weekly balance sheet today.
At this pace, the Fed’s total assets will fall below $8 trillion in October.
Since the bank panic in March, the Fed has reduced its assets by $632 billion, as QT continued unperturbed on the same track as before the panic, and as the bank liquidity support measures got unwound.
From crisis to crisis to raging inflation: Note the cute little QT #1 between November 2017 and August 2019, when total assets dropped by $688 billion. QT #2, which started ramping up in the summer of 2022, has already reached $864 billion, but the Fed’s pile has gotten a lot bigger and there’s a lot more to take off the pile.
And now inflation is way above the Fed’s target, while during QT #1, inflation was at or below the Fed’s target:
QT continues relentlessly.
Treasury securities: -$59.5 billion in August, -$783 billion from peak in June 2022, to $4.99 trillion, the lowest since April 2021.
The Fed has shed 24% of the Treasury securities it bought during pandemic QE ($3.27 trillion).
Treasury notes and bonds “roll off” the balance sheet mid-month or at the end of the month when they mature and the Fed gets paid face value for them. The roll-off is capped at $60 billion per month, and about that much has been rolling off, minus the inflation protection the Fed earns on Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) which is added to the principal of the TIPS.
The Fed’s weight in the Treasury market dropped as its holdings of Treasury securities dropped to $4.99 trillion while the government’s debt ballooned to $32.9 trillion amid the tsunami of new issuance of Treasury securities to fund its deficit spending. This reduced the Fed’s holdings to 15.2% of total Treasury securities outstanding.
Mortgage-Backed Securities: -$19 billion in August, -$241 billion from the peak, to $2.50 trillion, the lowest since October 2021.
The Fed only holds government-backed “Agency MBS,” where taxpayers carry the credit risk. MBS come off the balance sheet primarily via pass-through principal payments that holders receive when mortgages are paid off (mortgaged homes are sold, mortgages are refinanced) and when mortgage payments are made.
The surge in mortgage rates has caused passthrough principal payments to slow to a trickle as fewer mortgages are getting paid off because home sales have plunged and refis have collapsed. So the MBS run-off has been between $15 billion and $21 billion a month, well below the $35-billion cap.
The bank-panic liquidity measures.
Repos with “foreign official” counterparties: $0, paid off in April. The Swiss National Bank likely used them to fund the dollar-liquidity support for the take-under of Credit Suisse by UBS.
Discount Window: roughly unchanged in August, at $2.0 billion, compared to $153 billion in March (red line in the chart below).
Discount Window lending to banks has been around for a long time. This is not free money, it’s expensive money: since the last rate hike, the Fed charges banks 5.50%. In addition, banks have to post collateral under strict limits and at “fair market value.” So banks pay off these Discount Window loans as soon as they can.
Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP): +$2.2 billion in August, to $108 billion (green line).
A creature of the March bank panic, this facility is less punitive than the Discount Window. Banks can borrow for up to one year, at a fixed rate, pegged to the one-year overnight index swap rate plus 10 basis points. And the collateral can be valued at purchase price rather than at the lower market price.
This $108 billion borrowed by banks from the Fed is tiny compared to the $22.8 trillion in commercial bank assets held by the 4,100 commercial banks in the US.
Loans at the Discount Window in red, loans at the BTFP in green. Clearly, some loans were shifted from the punitive terms of the Discount Window to the less punitive terms of the BTFP.
Loans to FDIC: -$14 billion in August, to $134 billion.
The FDIC has been selling the assets that it took on with the takedowns of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank, and First Republic. It has started selling its MBS holdings to the market at a fairly steady clip. Two days ago, it announced that it would start selling a $33 billion CRE loan portfolio that it took on from Signature Bank. Nearly half of those CRE loans are backed by multifamily rent-stabilized or rent-controlled properties in New York. As the FDIC sends the asset-sales proceeds to the Fed, the loan balance declines.
The time to sell mbs was 20-22, they missed their window although arguably window is still open as it won’t have any effect on availability of mortgages until rates drop to 6.5 anyway, so sell sell Jerry
They own $2.5 Trillion of mortgage backed securities paying like 3%. Now rates are 7.5%. What would they get by selling … 70 cents on the dollar?
Finally….. From snail’s pace to turtle pace. May be they will advance to sloath face next year (if they don’t stop). QE was at the Ferrari speed however. Buying 1.3T mortgage BS when housing market was on fire was the most stupid monetary policy ever.
Fed must start selling mortgage BS yesterday. And it will be very easy indeed. Because mortgage originations are crazy low, there is quite a large share of mortgage BS buyers. But it will hurt the pockets of the rich, so they wont do that.
Mortgage originations are low but so are mortgage retirements. So it is not clear that there is an unsated demand for MBS.
Even though most politicians, economists, and mainstream pundits won’t admit it, central banks exist to help governments finance themselves by stealthily transferring wealth away from the average person’s savings.
It’s the hidden, but real, reason why central banks exist.
Kramartini,
There will be demand at the right price, price discovery is important and it’s sad the fed is the asset inflation department instead of making sound economic decisions. In 2 years it’ll be too late & actually damaging to sell mbs, time is still now.
They should never have bought a single MBS.
That’s the problem.
Was waiting anxiously for Wolf’s balance sheet update. 105 billion is actually quite respectable. It would be nice if it was 105 billion every month.
When they have reached a peak taking the Fed Funds Rate as high as they think they can go… THEN (and only then) you will see them accelerate the QT. The Fed learned an important lesson back in 2019 when they tried to be too aggressive with both QT and raising interest rates simultaneously. I don’t think you will see them repeat that mistake.
Wolf,
Best case (or worst depending on how you look at it), what is the lowest limit to the Fed balance sheet taking the unwind to the bitter end?
This depends on the Fed’s liabilities. RRPs can go to $0. Reserves maybe as low as $1.5 trillion. Cash in circulation is now $2.4 trillion. TGA maybe $700 billion. So that’s about $4.6 trillion. So its assets would have to be $4.6 trillion also. That may be the lowest it can go.
Too little, too late. US fate is sealed. Inflationary debt spiral.
Whatever the Fed is doing or not doing with the balance sheet doesn’t seem to be working. Inflation is still out of control.
The solution? Education. It’ our only hope.
All the highly educated people at the Fed with their fancy degrees and they still can’t figure out how to fix this inflation mess. Doesn’t seem like “education” is the solution here.
“We must unlearn what we know about M2” J Powell, February 2021 ….
just before the inflation spike and just after a massive increase in M2.
The genie is out of the bottle.
Producers keep charging more, and consumers keep happily paying more, with vengeful aggressiveness might I add.
Instead of going on buyer’s strike, refusing to pay obscene prices, consumers are just demanding more cash from their employers (and getting it!)
brilliant synopsis of what is “really going on today.” We’ll hit a pay-rate ceiling in early October and the fat lady will over and she’s gonna be singing too (loudly but endo of q1 ’24).
I’ve never seen a labor market with employers so afraid of layoffs at scale. The COVID labor shortage really made a lasting impression on the mentality, with employers now hoarding talent like their companies depended on it.
Something tells me that is beginning to change though. We shall see.
Hoarding talent, hoarding houses, hoarding physical items which creates a self-fulfilling prophecy for inflation.
Get a feeling that a lot of this behavior isn’t inflation (obviously *some* of it is), but much of this is just twilight zone economy fakeness?
Buying stuff is like stealing.
I’m giving them $$ that I *know* will be worth far less soon and they’re giving me a physical good?
You sure you want to do this corporation x?
What is the fed’s logic for a cap on MBS runoff? I dont see how theyd exceed it, but in event that they do, they would buy more to make up the difference? For what purpose? Burn those off as fast as possible and if God sends some windfall their way in that regards, take it.
The Fed would love to speed it up but it doesn’t want to cause turmoil in the MBS markets. As to what they would do if the MBS rolled off faster than the plan… in the pre-COVID past they just bought a few more to balance it all out and called them “Reinvestment Purchases.” But then they switched gears and just bought extra Treasuries instead.
Ah we can’t have the precious housing market upset, can we?
That’s the real lever.
High house prices means you’re forced to work forever.
Keep them high or we lose the economic war against Eurasia.
What they did last time after QT had ended in mid-2019 was let the MBS roll off and replace the amounts with Treasury securities. So its MBS kept rolling off until March 2020, while Treasuries increased. But they announced that they would do this.
What was the Fed’s logic to delve into the long end….when for decades they did not?
From zero to $2.5 Trillion is quite a policy decision….and now they are jumping into their own “orifice”….as they must raise rates and at the same time create over a Trillion in unrealized losses in their portfolio.
The Fed has no business in the long end just for this reason alone.
Unemployment and Stable Prices, the heralded “dual mandate” are both current and real time issues.
I have to agree with Lucca. Wolf. Too much of this seems to be ‘theoretical’. Sure you have your charts and it’s math. You can’t argue with math, supposedly. But quantitative tightening… so what? What is it doing *noticeably* in the economy? What impact does this have for us small people? I’m not seeing a damn thing change.
Asset prices are coming down. Stocks are coming down. Stocks were being inflated up by QE and 0% starting in 2009. Now all that has reversed. But yes, if you don’t own assets, you might not feel QT. But you would feel its absence through even higher inflation.
I own plenty of assets, more than the average person, and I still don’t feel QT.
> it’s really bad but it would be even worse
Most regular people have completely lost all confidence in fiat money.
That’s why they’re spending like they are.
Want a new mobile phone? Yes they’re all $100 more now, but if I hold my joke $$ instead of spending them I’ll be even worse off.
That’s the mentality behind the spending. That mentality was curated by central banks over two decades. It will not be reversed easily.
The Magnificent Seven stocks combined market cap is 11 Trillion dollars. Sitting in everyone’s 401K. Soon to be 201K.
You got that Right – A 50 % Market Decline from Here
Thanks wolf,
I think of the cap for mbs at 35 billion way off their mark raising interest rates with their plan. I guess unintended consequences?
Comprehensive article.
For me the inflation, the continuous devaluation of labor and the constant pattern of using credit to buy housing is because no matter how much QT the Fed does, no matter how many MBS they let roll off, when the next downturn comes, we KNOW they’ll do it all again.
We’ve already had infinite deposit insurance, a full bailout of UST at par, what next? I’m not sure, but I am sure $$ won’t act as a store of value.
Wolf, do you know the reasoning of how/why the number of $60B was chosen as the cap?
I am curious about what the treasury run off would be without the $60 billion cap…
From the worst its down about 850 billion according to the chart….in about a year and a half…..so about 50 billion a month.
The real question is how long til the next emergency when they decide they must stop and start providing support.
Yes, the 105 billion rate is respectable…..but how long will they the actually do it.
For example……Once the real estate mess manifests itself in the market…..will the fed hold to its policy…….we all know the answer to this question.
It’s an old story…..if you deficit spend to invest in yourself the deficit should not matter…….if you deficit spend to eat chocolate sundaes and pad over reckless policies……the deficits may cause a heart attack.