“Unrealized Losses” on Securities Held by Banks, Oh Dearie, the Whole Schmear: +8%, to $558 Billion

How do you lose 47% on 30-year Treasuries? Buy at auction in Aug 2020. Or you can carry them at purchase price and hide the “unrealized loss” in the footnotes.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
“Unrealized losses” on securities triggered the bank panic earlier this year, in that uninsured depositors with millions or billions of dollars at these banks suddenly started looking at the footnote on page 125 of Silicon Valley Bank’s Q4 2022 quarterly report, and saw this thing about “unrealized losses,” and got scared and yanked their money out, electronically, all together in no time, engineering the fastest bank runs in history that took down Silvergate Capital, Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank, and First Republic. And this formerly boring line item hidden deep down in the footnotes was transformed into a hotly important indicator of where the entire financial system stands.
“Unrealized losses” are paper losses on securities that banks hold, but via a quirk in bank regulations, they don’t have to mark them to market value, but can carry them at purchase price.
On one level, it makes sense.
The closer the bonds get to the maturity date, the closer the market value gets to face value, and the unrealized losses vanish, and on the day the bonds mature, the banks get paid face value, and there are no losses, and everyone smiles.
On another level, the bank collapses.
During a bank run, when scared uninsured depositors yank their money out, banks have to sell assets to cover their cash outflows from the run. But now the banks only get market value for those securities – if that, during a fire sale – and not their original purchase price, and they have huge losses on those sales that vaporize their capital. No cash, no capital, no problem? Big problem.
That’s why we now have to pay attention to unrealized losses in the banking system.
Banks can hedge against rising interest rates, but some banks prefer to collapse.
Hedges against the risk of rising interest rates, such as interest-rate swaps, can be costly, and some banks don’t hedge, or don’t hedge enough, because executives prefer to show a little extra income to prop up the banks falling stock price and to fatten up their compensation.
SVB terminated or let expire nearly all its remaining interest-rate hedges in 2022, to where by the end of 2022, they were nearly all gone, and three months later it collapsed.
Where are banks now? Unrealized losses rise by 8% to $558 billion.
The balance of unrealized losses on securities – mostly Treasury securities and government-guaranteed mortgage-backed securities – at FDIC-insured commercial banks rose by $43 billion, or by 8%, to $558 billion in Q2, after two months of declines, according to the FDIC’s bank data on Thursday.
This $558 billion is the cumulative loss balance over time on all securities. The balance rose because longer-term yields rose in Q2: The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 3.84% on June 30, from 3.47% on March 31, and so bond prices fell over the period.
In the free-money periods, when yields fell and bond prices rose, banks had “unrealized gains” (green). And in the periods when yields rose and prices fell, banks had “unrealized losses” (red).
These unrealized losses of $558 billion were spread over two categories of bank accounting treatments:
- Unrealized losses on held-to-maturity (HTM) securities: $309.6 billion
- Unrealized losses on available-for-sale (AFS) securities: $248.9 billion.
The balance of unrealized losses is down by $131 billion from the peak in Q3 2022, in part because three banks with big unrealized losses collapsed, and their balance sheets vanished from the system, with losses getting transferred to the FDIC.
Already gotten worse in Q3 so far.
Thing is, today, the 10-year yield closed at 4.27%, and if it’s still at 4.27% at the end of September, it would be another 43 basis points higher than at the end of Q2, and the balance of unrealized losses will be higher yet again.
Bad-case scenarios: How big can the losses be on specific bonds?
A bank that bought $1 million of 10-year T-notes at the Treasury auction on August 12, 2020, at the very tippy-top of the 40-year bond bull market, ended up with a security that paid a coupon interest rate of 0.625% per year. Today, this security has seven more years to run before maturity, and so trades like a 7-year Treasury security, and the 7-year yield today in the market is 4.35%.
So how much is a security worth today with a coupon of 0.625% per year and with seven years to maturity, when the equivalent market yield is 4.35%?
Roughly, that $1,000,000 in 10-year T-notes might be worth $778,000 in the market today – thank you, bond-price calculator. Results may vary.
The bank that purchased this security at auction and carries it under HTM accounting rules on its books would show no loss on its income statement, and its earnings-per-share would be just fine, and it would pay its executives big-fat bonuses.
But on its balance sheet way down somewhere in the footnotes, it would show an “unrealized loss” of roughly $222,000, or roughly 22.2% of the purchase price.
And that $1,000,000 in 30-year T-bonds that a hapless bank bought at auction in August 2022, with a coupon of 1.375% might sell for about $529,000 today, for a loss of about $471,000, or 47%. That’s about the worst-case scenario, the punishment for buying at the peak of the 40-year bond bull market.
Uninsured depositors figured out where to look.
SVB, in its final quarterly report as a living bank for Q4 2022, in a footnote on page 125, disclosed unrealized losses of $15.2 billion on its HTM securities and unrealized losses of $2.5 billion on its AFS securities, for a total of $17.7 billion in unrealized losses.
The $15.2 billion in unrealized losses on its HTM bonds amounted to 16.7% of the carrying value of $91 billion of its HTM bonds.
Once uninsured depositors, some with billions on deposit at the bank, figured out where to look, they started yanking their money out, and SVB collapsed.
The declining pile of securities held by commercial banks.
The total balance of securities held by all commercial banks has been declining for 16 months in a row to $5.13 trillion in July, down by 10% or by $705 billion, from the peak in March 2022 ($5.84 trillion) when the Fed’s rate hikes began.
Several factors make up the $705 billion decline:
- Securities of the collapsed banks that the FDIC sold to the market (not to other banks) are no longer part of this.
- Banks have written down AFS securities to market value.
- Banks may have sold some securities.
The $558 billion in unrealized losses amount to about 11% of the total securities held by banks.
The chart also shows how banks gorged on these low-yielding securities at the worst possible time just before, during, and after the peak of the 40-year bond bull market – on the ancient strategy of buying high and selling low – as a result of the reckless money-printing by the Fed starting in March 2020 through early 2022. “Free money is a virus that turns investors brains to mush” is a well-documented and generally undisputed scientific fact I have been pointing out for a while now.
0% bonds are trash. Did the banks choose to buy them? Wasn’t it mandated during the stimulus period?
No, they bought willingly. They thought rates would go negative as in Europe.
gee even hedgies knew to use derivatives to minimize potential losses
no sympathy
yeah and then they compounded those foolish decisions going into 2022 and 2023 by buying into the pivot-monger Kool-Aid from all the squawkers deluding themselves into thinking that the Fed would just clueless ignore the worst inflation in 4 decades and pivot right back to easy money. Consensual hallucination like Wolf likes to say. And these idiots are still peddling the pivot-monger nonsense now even though JPow has explicitly warned that US inflation is heating back up again and the Fed is going to have to not only continue but get tougher in monetary policy tightening. Even the MMT evangelists admitted that the “create free money” charade could go on only long as inflation stayed low or nonexistent. Now we have ongoing sticky inflation on top of earlier massive inflation with incomes in the US not keeping up, and these pivot-mongers keep peddling this same line.
Are you talking about 0% coupon bonds or bonds with an actual effective yield of 0%?
3 month and 6 month T-bills are zero coupon. You buy them at some discount price, which varies from week to week, and then you always get $100 back when they mature. There is no periodic interest to speak of. For example, the 6-month auction for this week closed at $97.32, which gives you an effective yield of ~5.5% with no interest payments.
I don’t know who would have bought bonds with actual yield of 0% in USD when most if not all bonds priced in USD had at least some positive yield, however tiny.
Wolf, what is $558B as a percentage of all assets held by banks?
What is $558B as a percentage of total bank deposits held?
What is the average duration of these bonds?
What is $558B as percentage of total market-cap of these banks?
That would help understand the fragility or lack-of of the banking system when it comes to these bonds
The important question is what percentage is the $588 billion of total bank capital. So:
And this is the FDIC’s chart of average remaining maturities. In Q2, of the total assets, 8.7% had 3-5 years; 15.1% had 5-15 years, and 14.5% had over 15 years in remaining maturities:
Wolf, I think you’re double counting the losses on the AFS assets in these calculations. I mean, you can do whatever you want of course, it’s your site etc.
These AFS losses should already be reflected on the banks’ balance sheets (asset valuations, and thus equity and Tier 1 capital) whereas the HTM assets are carried at cost.
The numerator should be the 309.6bn in unrealized losses on the HTM securities.
Alternatively, you can add the AFS losses to the denominator to avoid such double counting. Maybe you did that already, I don’t know.
It’s funny, When I hold a CD in a traditional savings account, it shows the book value. When I hold a brokered CD in an investment account, then that thing actually show daily market value and “unrealized losses” .
Cash flow problems, plus the combined psychological effect of being underwater, realizing a mistake overpaying for something in the past, and having to endure years of low expected returns is simply too powerful. That the way to quickly get out of “unrealized losses” is to just rip the band-aid and turn them into “realized losses.”
If the cash flow problem belongs to somebody else, then….
Jeffery Snider has a term for where this phenomena would fall into broadly: “Footnote Dollars”
sad to say when leverage at bank is 10:1
this represent 26% of their reserves
tic toc goes bankster clock
Just spitballin but what if JPow cuts to Zero and then the banks can sell all their bonds and JPow can just hike back to 5.5%.
Crisis averted. You can thank me later.
You clearly don’t understand banks. If JPow cuts to 0% and bond prices (bong prices?) spike, the banks wouldn’t sell them; they’d buy even more, just like they did in 2020-2022. They figured out how to time the market 🤣
I don’t follow interest rates much since one would have to be in market for said products
bankster told me today 30 year is at 8%
wow-so I can then carry back at 9%
Heh, heh.
So, why couldn’t JPowell hold a secret meeting with the top dogs of the TBTF major banks at Jekyll Island (1910 anyone?) and tell the bankers, “here’s what I’m going to do. I’m going to save your butts; I’ll cut rates to 0% for a month or so, giving you all a chance to sell your bonds. Then I’m going to start jacking up rates again back to 5+%.
As Carlin said, “It’s a big club, and you ain’t in it.”
“and bond prices (bong prices?)”
lol, concisely stated and so true in the implication
Sell to whom? Social Security Fund or 401ks?
For every one of the US Treasuries there is a buyer, and that included all $33 TRILLION of them which will soon be $40 TRILLION and about 50% mature each year and have to be paid in full to the owners and then replaced through new issuance.
Banks are not allowed to fail via BTFP, real estate is not allowed to fall via enormous MBS holdings, government debt will certainly be rescued via QE, CRE will be backdoor bailed out, pensions will be bailed out, the stock market hasn’t corrected in almost 15 years. How is this not Socialism? Where is the howling? Have the plebs figured out that they can vote themselves more money and it’s all going to work out – to the moon?
“Banks are not allowed to fail via BTFP…”
They’re allowed to fail just fine. Three of the bigger ones already did. The BTFP is minuscule, $107 billion for 4,000 banks with $22.8 trillion with a T in assets.
Would you let all the criminals out the front door in broad daylight for all to see, or out the back under cover of darkness?
First Republic, SVB et al, have already been taken out the back door and shot…
1. I can’t even imagine people having more than 250,000 in their accounts. I have to work hard to keep this much money in my account. Hence, no worries.
2. Ok, if there might be a bank run or general panic. This issue can be easily solved.
3. Banks can go to FDIC. Give all their bonds (T-notes)
4. FDIC will go to FED’s
5. FEDs print money and give to FDIC and keep the bonds and redeem them on their maturity date.
6. FDIC pays all the little people.
Golly, it’s the magic MMT unicorn that poops inflation.
lol just loving the colorful monetary policy metaphors tonight. And true too, when the “adults in charge” abdicate their responsibility to preserve American’s buying power to this level, they might as well of been eating magic mushrooms the whole time. In fact they probably could’ve come up with better policies while high than what they actually did in the last 3 years, with such genius ideas like QE with mass MBS purchases when the US housing bubble was already turning 1 BR starter homes in crime ridden neighborhoods into luxury items.
No quirks here, it was deliberate.
Obviously not.
$700 billions is but a key stroke on Fed’s balance sheet.
I have seen figures that the Fed’s balance sheet for May 2023 was $540billions in the red on her treasuries and MBS.
If true, and considering Fed owns about 20% of the total market, this would mean that true losses by the remaining banks and institutions who own the other 80% would be over $2trillion, not?
NO.
“ and the 7-year yield today in the market is 4.35%”
Where do I go to see the current “yield today in the market?”
Google “7 year Treasury Rate”.
Almost everything in the fixed income market is priced at a spread to “riskless” Treasury rates of same/similar maturity.
To the U.S. Treasury web page titled “Daily Treasury Par Yield Curve Rates.”
Google: US treasury yield 7 years
First chart in the article shows how buying these low rate bonds were picking up pennies in front of the steamroller. The tiny upside available (unless they truly believed rates would go deeply negative) was way outweighed by the risk of rates rising.
Well, SOMEBODY had to buy the nearly $33 trillion in US Treasuries. And many more TRILLIONS of net new issuance are in the works along with repaying around $15 trillion of year at maturity and replacing those with around $15 trillion a year with newly issued US Treasuries.
The bigger balance that is neglected is the unrealized fmv losses on loans. That is also disclosed in the footnotes. That is simply interest rate risk, not tagging on any credit risk.
Perhaps the banks believed Ben Bernanke when he dais he does not expect the federal funds rate to rise back to its long term average of around 4% in his lifetime.
Sarcasm off.
The Federal Reserve said it failed Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) in its oversight. Now here we are with about $600 billion in unrealized loses, about twice what the Fed added with SVB & company. This Federal Reserve bond ballast is limiting Bank liquidity, lending, and perhaps worse the stock price. So, why not exchange that old low interest (loss) paper for new high interest bonds. Since the Fed rolls the bonds off at maturity, there isn’t any loss realized at all ever. Finally, since SVB was considered “systemic” the Fed has to bail out all these banks anyway.
I don’t feel sorry for these banks that made these stupid investments. Let them lose their shirts and even go under. No bailouts, or bail ins. Let the stockholders take the losses, as well as all the uninsured depositors who put their money in these banks.
How is investing in US government Treasuries a stupid investment?
Is that a serious question? I’m happy to explain if it is.
Yes! A good banking crisis will finally pop the everything bubbles and purge the disgorgement of 10 years of ZIRP and QE.
That’s the twisted thinking of lots of people, including our favorite recession-mongers here, LOL
‘ well-documented and generally undisputed scientific fact…’
Argh, No, come back from the clouds of scientific fallacy!!
Your point belongs more on the sure ground of uncomfortable reality!
If SVB had paid a market interest rate to its high net-worth customers, they would have stayed.
So now the Fed cannot raise rates to fight inflation for fear that banks will collapse further or have they been given enough time to prepare?
No. And most huge banks still only pay around 0.02% on deposits including my favorite bank, JPMC, which is extremely stable and where I keep most of my funds.
If you’re still getting only 0.02% at JPMC, I guess you deserve what you get?
Recent crap from a September 7, 2023 FDIC bank profile thing:
“Our next chart shows that the allowance for credit losses grew at a faster pace than noncurrent loan balances, resulting in an increase in the reserve coverage ratio. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to noncurrent loans increased from 203.6 percent one year ago to 224.8 percent this quarter, the highest level since we began publishing the Quarterly Banking Profile in 1986.”
Everything is fine, relax, banks are great investments, and the FDIC has unlimited cash to bail out banks, because they have an insurance fund stuffed with long term Treasuries…
Sure, where did you think the CRE problem loans would show up? On your shopping list? And do you even know what an “allowance for credit losses” even is?
Note that the “noncurrent loans and leases” (blue line) remain very low:
And here are the changes in loan-loss provisions:
Can I buy my 2.375% 30y mortgage back at market price today?
7.22% today, 27 years left, your “buy back” would be 43cents on the dollar on that 80% loan. Congrats you only need to pay 65% of that offer you signed on on the purchasing contract due to “Interest Rate Shock.”
What could be sweeter than a sweet deal? But they’d rather you refinance instead.
Doesn’t anyone make a decision and stick with it anymore?
“That’s why we now have to pay attention to unrealized losses in the banking system.”
Pay attention? The Fed will always step in with their balance sheet firehose of money to erase the problem and make depositors whole. Even the bankers that made bad decisions will largely walk away in good shape.
Why would somebody like me worry about unrealized losses in the banking system? Even though I’m middle aged, the fed has helicoptered money into every financial event that gave off the slightest scent of a banking panic throughout my entire adult life. They even backtracked on their balance sheet reduction by hundreds of billions of dollars just last March. As far as the Fed is concerned, it worked beautifully, so they’ll do it again for the next panic in a heartbeat. If the next panic is bigger, they’ll get a bigger helicopter to douse the fire with even more money.
The Fed is stuck. We’re in a spiral that we will not be able to get out of without pain so immense that it would even hurt the rich. Pain for the rich is clearly not acceptable and must be delayed as long as possible, so we will continue to spiral until the dollar is dead, however many years that takes.
“They even backtracked on their balance sheet reduction by hundreds of billions of dollars just last March.”
LOL, they backtracked on their backtracked on the balance sheet reduction:
https://wolfstreet.com/2023/09/07/fed-balance-sheet-qt-105-billion-in-august-864-billion-from-peak-to-8-1-trillion-lowest-since-july-2021/
Executives at the banks just bet on others monies for their own golden parachute. They are always the winner no matter bond yield turning positive or negative. Obviously, this is a clear arena on the accounting front that require amendment to reflect the “Mark to Market” value.
The past Enron accounting scandal should serve as a valuable textbook materials to made changes to these accounting loophole that better serve an average joe.
Love the self quote. Lol