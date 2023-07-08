Treasury Market Comes Out of Denial, Grapples with “Higher-for-Longer,” QT, Flood of New Issuance. Long-Term Yields Jump

Denial works great until it doesn’t.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The 10-year yield closed at 4.06% on Friday, the highest since early March, when it went to 4.08%, at which point the Fed’s intervention to halt the bank-panic unleashed a massive rally in all kinds of assets, including longer-term bonds, on the fervent hopes that this would be the beginning of QE all over again. It knocked the 10-year yield back down to the 3.3% range. But that rally in longer-term bonds has been replaced by a selloff, and yields have shot higher.
The last time before this rate-hike cycle that we saw a 10-year yield of 4.06% was during the Financial Crisis in 2008, when it was on the way down.
Over the three months from early August through early November last year, the 10-year yield spiked by a lightning-fast 1.6 percentage points from 2.6% to 4.2%, as bond prices plunged. This was followed by a rally in prices (yields fell again) – logical after that kind of move. And then in February, yields worked their way higher again until mid-March, when the Fed’s reaction spawned fervent hopes for QE, prices took off, and yields fell again.
But the bond market rally fizzled as it became clear that these QE hopes were in fact a fantasy, and that QT has in fact continued, despite the bank liquidity support measures: The Fed’s balance sheet has dropped below where it had been before the bank-panic bailout, to the lowest level since August 2021 (details here).
In addition, the market needs to absorb a huge amount of new issuance of Treasury securities, as the Treasury Department wants to refill its checking account, the Treasury General Account (TGA), and at the same time fund the ballooning deficits. So far, this additional issuance has been concentrated on short-term Treasury bills. But going forward, the Treasury Department is expected to increase the auction sizes of notes (2-10 years) and bonds (20 and 30 years). More supply coming on the market that needs to be absorbed, and higher yields will attract more buyers.
This flood of new longer-term notes and bonds is coming even as the Fed has stepped away from the Treasury market, has unloaded $665 billion in Treasuries from the peak in June 2022, and continues to shrink its Treasury holdings by about $60 billion a month. The Fed has already shed 20.5% of the Treasury securities it had bought under the pandemic QE.
So the longer-term Treasury market is beginning to come out of denial. It’s ever so gradually acknowledging that inflation is going to be higher for longer, and that interest rates are going to be higher for longer, and that some of these old assumptions about inflation and interest rates and pivots and QE are out the window.
Short-term Treasury market not in denial.
Short-term yields went haywire during the bank panic in March, and then again they went haywire during the Debt Ceiling fight. But they calmed down and dealt with the two rate hikes in March and May.
Now they’re confidently projecting two more rate hikes this year, having now gotten memo from the Fed’s FOMC meeting in June. The first hike, likely in July, is fully priced in, and the second one later this year is mostly priced in. Two rate hikes would take the Effective Federal Funds Rate (EFFR) from 5.08% now to about 5.58%.
The six-month yield closed on Friday at 5.53% and has been in this range for four days. Securities with a remaining maturity of six months mature by the end of this year, and that is the extent of what concerns them. They’re not in denial of anything, they’re on target:
The one-year yield, which eyes events that would happen over the next 12 months, closed on Friday at 5.41%. It has been above 5.4% for six days in a row. It is now fully pricing in one rate hike and getting closer to pricing in another rate hike. And it’s not pricing in a rate cut over the next 12 months, which makes sense, and there is no denial of higher for longer within its 12-month window.
Touching 4% for a few days doesn’t matter. It has to stay there, it has to break mismanaged banks and overleveraged companies, and Fed has to sit and watch and let it break, rather than intervening with a “new vehicle” thus preventing a drop to 3.5% like in March.
So let’s not celebrate victory yet, Nasdaq just rallied 30% on 10 year drop, 30 year has moved too little, there is still a long way to go before celebrating victory and there is a very flaky Fed that can intervene again!
We need real positive rates across the board because time has a value.
Interest rates should never have been at zero for 14 years. For having 1,000 PHD economists, they sure are stupid…or communists.
Now interest rates should be at 8%….not 5%.
Have you noticed the adults left the room in 2001?
….or criminals.
Good article that, once again, focus’ on what the data are.
My own interpretation of the information that you presented, is more structural than the breathless, orchestrated recitation of what the marginal buyer, or trader if one prefers, is doing.
I recommend short term securities, 6 mo and under with the caution that ” you snooze, you lose”. When a short term bond or bill matures, the principal and interest must be reinvested for the strategy to work. Check your propensity to procrastinate and decide for yourself whether it is a virtue or a fault.
Dang, Damn Right! One does need to roll… Maturity, Rate and Closing Date.
“And it’s not pricing in a rate cut over the next 12 months, which make sense,”
Should be “makes”, according to the Grammar Grand Inquisitor.
I wonder if it’s time to start moving out a bit on the maturity curve again. Although 10-yr at 4% isn’t screamingly cheap either.
I’m keeping it closer than 10 years, but I have been moving out a bit… I don’t know why. It just seems like the right thing to do.
As long as the Fed uses the money printer to address any deflationary prospects, inflation will error on the high side.
Unless you’ve been sleeping the past 15 years, it should be clear the Fed will accept long periods of elevated inflation in exchange for high investment prices.
It’s important to recognize that Jerome Powell speaks to wealthy bankers and investors all day long. But when is the last time he spoke with a person who suffers from inflation? The old saying “out of sight, out of mind” applies here.
Drawing a quartering the bottom 50% will not get him fired. Stepping on the toes of the top 1% will.
Powell said he wants to be volker….
But he is another clapping seals down on pier 39 in embarkedero st, San Francisco
Good comment. I have been hearing similar sirens about wetting me beak in the 4% swill. Then the other side of my brain, reminds about all the times I was certain and wrong. So, naw.
The current yield curve is still controlled by QE, synthetic, as the Fed attempts a controlled implosion of the QE bubbles.
Control of the long term interest rates is the monkey wrench that fulfills the untidy, yet obvious, philosophical discrepancy between fully informing the great unwashed of the objective or consequences.
Farming Treasuries and CDs is more profitable than growing cannabis.
If that’s a cup and handle on the chart. A 5 percent 10 year is likely and very few think that’s possible. Beware.
My grandmother cautioned not to leave the tea cup on the table because the fairies would chip it. So yea a little of the old technical analysis being expressed in spite of how absurd it seems.
Thank goodness that you think like you do. What would this world be without you.
Predictable ?
As the generations mature, the new becomes mundane.
The future of “social media” will not be like it is today, charging through and breaking things. Like the current reigning surveillance capitalist model that is already obsolete.
Democratic reform is in the wind.
At this rate, we may have positive real returns on risk free debt by the end of the year. For the first time since what, 2008?
Watching the average mortgage rate approach 8% for very good credit borrowers…
I keep looking at the housing market waiting for it to crack.
“The suspense is killing me… I hope it lasts.”
— Willy Wonka
Many stock market bulls’ core assumptions is that once COVID disruptions are resolved (with a time lag), the low-inflation, low-rate environment of the last 15 years will return.
But what if that assumption is wrong? The 1930s’ low rates never returned until 2008.
Current trends contributing to a high-inflation economy:
1) Deglobalization, particularly with China
2) Declining immigration
3) Declining birth rates
4) Retiring Boomers
5) Resurgence of unions (it’s nothing like the 1970s, but membership is up in the last few years)
I really don’t think your list is all that compelling…
1) Deglobalization??? CHINA may lose a lot of jobs but it is doubtful they will be going anywhere except other low-cost countries. Vietnam, Philippines, Mexico, Central America, Bangladesh, Africa… lots of poor people in this world looking to work for cheap.
2) Declining Immigration??? Have you seen what is happening on our border recently?
3) Declining birth rates??? Are they really… or are we already past the biggest decline in that? It is the rare mother that I have ever talked to who didn’t wish they had “one more.” As the economy improves and jobs are plentiful, it is more likely that there is some catching up that will occur rather than a continuous slide.
4) Retiring Boomers? This is a factor for disinflation rather than inflation.
5) Unionization??? It is hard enough to get Millennials to listen to ONE boss… I don’t think they are going to be signing up in droves to PAY to have TWO.
If yields on longer term Treasuries spike, and/or banks begin to wobble again, the first move the Fed will probably contemplate is to stop QT and again begin reinvesting all of the proceeds of maturing bonds. Maintaining a bloated balance sheet at level keeps the Fed in the Treasury market in force on a regular basis but allows plausible deniability on QE. Wall Street will see it as a harbinger of a pivot but it might not be.
Perhaps,
I think the Fed policy has become to rectify the effects of it’s monetary malfeasance which includes the illogical long term interest rate curve.
A controlled implosion of the wrong headed bubbles in asset values they intentionally inflated.
When do treasury yields and the scale of the debt held by the public cause a crisis for the US federal budget?
Or will they at any reasonably conceivable point now?
Or is this simply not predictable?
Exactly. You hit the nail on the head. How much debt is too much and what is an acceptable growth rate. Well let’s take a look at the required growth rate in the national debt to compensate for the 7% of the GDP that we import.
The way one needs to consider the paradox is that it is a condition of why America is what it is.
Here’s the answer:
The last year and a half I have been fully invested in three and six month t-bills, in a kind of laddered way. So far so good. Higher longer.
I like the way Wolf does not write much about the stock market. To me, the stock market is boring, with almost every jackass pundit giving us his useless opinion.
I have a cynical view. Powell has to say “2%”, because if he doesn’t represent that inflation is the exception and 2% is the rule, a lot of overseas investors are going to have a bug up their behinds.
I also think that P/E multiples in the stock market are affected by interest rates, and if we hear that 2% has been discarded in favor of 4%, those P/E multiples could reduce. So, I wonder if there is a bit of gaslighting coming out of the Fed.
I’m still a skeptic. I think if it comes to push and shove, QE will resume. But, economy still looks overheated for the time being. They’re running fiscal deficits, and that is stimulative.
At some point, if the government keeps running deficits, they’re going to run into a problem with servicing free market interest rates on the national debt, and that is when the Fed will resume Large Scale Asset Purchases in order to reduce interest rates. And at the point that the Fed needs to do that for that reason, we will have reached a crisis point.
I don’t think that QE is going to resume… but I do think that the Fed will one day announce that they are happy keeping inflation in the historical range of 3 to 4%. But first they have to GET it into that range (for an extended period of time).