End of Easy Money: Financial Conditions Loosen Again for Junk-Rated Companies. But Some that Long Teetered Finally Go Over the Bankruptcy Cliff

Tightening is a slow process, and there is still a flood of excess liquidity chasing after yield.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Financial conditions for junk-rated companies have tightened only a little since the Fed started tightening in early 2022, from the loosey-goosey levels in 2021, and they remain loose by historical standards, though the Fed has jacked up interest rates by five percentage points in order to tighten financial conditions, including for junk rated companies. These junk-rated companies generally don’t have enough cash flow left over, after paying their operating expenses, to cover all their interest payments; in other words, they have to borrow new money to pay interest on existing debts, which puts them into a precarious spot when financial conditions tighten.
One measure of tightening financial conditions for junk-rated companies is the spread between junk-rated debt and debt that has no credit risk (Treasuries). For example, the average spread of BB-rated bonds, the upper end of junk (my cheat sheet for corporate credit rating scales by ratings agency) was just 2.66 percentage points as of Friday’s close (for an average yield of 7.13%).
That spread of 2.66 percentage points has narrowed from 3.6 percentage points in March during the bank panic, and from 4.1 percentage points in July 2022!
In March 2020, the BB-spread widened to over 8 percentage points. During the Financial Crisis, it widened to over 14 percentage points. So this spread of 2.66 percentage points is still narrow, still speaking of loose financial conditions, with investors still chasing yield and taking on risks with little extra compensation.
Here is the long-term view. This is one of the astounding signs of our times: still too much liquidity chasing yield, taking on big risks for little extra compensation, despite the Fed’s tightening:
Some companies that have long teetered go over the cliff.
Lots of these overindebted junk-rated companies will have to restructure their debts in bankruptcy court at the expense of stockholders, unsecured bondholders, even secured bondholders, and holders of their leveraged loans. That’s part of the cycle, that’s how it’s supposed to work, that’s how the corporate-debt burden on the economy gets relieved.
Investors got paid to take those risks, and they took those risks to make money, and now those risks are coming home to roost.
Bankruptcy filings by larger corporations in the first half of this year rose to the highest level since the same period in 2010, when they were coming down from the Financial Crisis.
Another 54 of these companies filed for bankruptcy in June, same as in May, bringing the first-half total to 340, according to S&P Global’s bankruptcy report for companies that are publicly traded whose bankruptcy filings list at least $2 million in assets or liabilities, and for private companies with publicly traded debt (such as bonds) whose bankruptcy filings list at least $10 million in assets or liabilities.
But they’re up by only 20% from the Good Times in 2019 and by only 9% from 2016, when the US Oil Bust sent a bunch of oil & gas companies scrambling for bankruptcy protection, though the Fed has now jacked up interest rates by 5 percentage points.
And in 2021 and 2022, bankruptcy filings had plunged to abnormal lows as the economy was awash in Easy Money trying to find a place to go.
During the pandemic, the Fed bent over backwards to bail out corporate America, including by buying corporate bonds and bond ETFs, including ETFs that focused on junk bonds. And it cut its policy rates to near 0%, and it bought trillions of dollars of Treasury securities and MBS over a few months, flooding the economy with what would ultimately be $4.6 trillion of insta-liquidity that went chasing after everything, and of course, now we have inflation.
So the Fed is now doing the opposite: interest rates are over 5% and QT marches on. And you’d think this rapid tightening – the most rapid in 40 years – would have a more serious impact on financial conditions and on bankruptcy filings.
And it’s sort-of astounding — I mean, nothing astounds us anymore here, but still — that the financial conditions are still so loose, and that corporate bankruptcy filings haven’t shot higher.
Sure, some badly managed banks collapsed, and SVB Holdings is included in this list of bankruptcy filings. Other companies finally filed this year that should have filed long ago but because of easy money were able to drag out the moment.
This included several big retailers – most prominently Bed Bath & Beyond, David’s Bridal, Christmas Tree Shops, and Tuesday Morning – that in 2023 finally joined the slew of big retailers that have filed for bankruptcy since 2017, and most of them were liquidated.
Their enemy wasn’t high interest rates and tightening financial conditions, but a structural change in how Americans shop: ecommerce. This retailer-bankruptcy-and-liquidation dance has been going on for years, and we here have covered it since 2017 under the category of Brick-and-Mortar Meltdown. And it will keep melting down year after year until it’s done, and tightening might only speed up the process.
Bankruptcies occur for a variety of operational and financial reasons, such as years of mismanagement and bad decisions (including over-the-top risk taking and binging on debt); structural changes in the economy, such as the shift to ecommerce; competition; inadequate cost controls; fraud, etc. And tightening is just a wakeup call. It enforces a discipline that ultimately produces better economic outcomes in the future.
The medicine has not reached an effective dose.
What medicine? This patient was on Placebo!
“Inflation” helps the disease!
(….in keeping your metaphor, a way of saying inflation is also bailing out the junk)
Lol, no tightening visible from the long term bond spread.
Also, I hear FHLB is providing liquidity (advances) as well to make up for fed QT.
Your second line — what you “heard” — is ignorant BS designed by morons for morons, and you fell for it with exemplary energy. I don’t know who’s spreading this BS. But it needs to stop.
The FHLBs borrow to lend. They do NOT create money, like the Fed. The FHLB borrowed $1.46 trillion in the bond market, by issuing $515 billion short-term “discount notes” (similar to Treasury bills) and $944 billion in bonds. Then they lent this money in short-term advances to the banks.
FHLBs are part of “wholesale funding” for banks – and always have been.
The flow is:
Bond market => FHLB => banks.
To replace:
Bond market => banks, or depositor => banks
Because the FHLB borrows every dime it lends, it does NOT counteract or “make up for” QT. This meme that FHLB lending makes up for the Fed’s QT is braindead BS designed by morons for morons.
The FHLB can borrow at a lower rate because their securities are “agency” securities, with similar tax advantages as Treasury securities, and then they can lend to banks at a lower rate than some banks can borrow at from other sources, such as from depositors or in the bond market. Banks reduce their cost of funding that way, and make more money. That’s what is going on here.
Banks could still borrow in the market or from depositors, instead of from the FHLB, but they’d have to pay more in interest. It’s padding bank profits by lowering the cost of funding. That’s all this is doing.
BTW, this $1.46 trillion in FHLB debt outstanding (“agency securities”) is not counted as part of the US national debt though the US government is on the hook for it. Same with other “agency securities.”
I’ll be first to admit that Wolf understands FHLB advances better than I do. Whether or not they matter in the big picture, they certainly think they matter. I gathered this information off of their website:
“In the 2008 and 2020 crises, the FHLBanks were lenders of first resort and stepped up to keep liquidity in the market when other funding sources dried up.”
To put things in perspective, FHLB Advances (per FRED) exceeded one trillion dollars (as of Q1, most recent data). This is higher than 2008 and higher than 2020.
Wolf was replying to Leo’s full statement: “Also, I hear FHLB is providing liquidity (advances) as well to make up for fed QT.” Your comment seems focused on FHLBs providing “liquidity.” As a result, you’re missing Wolf’s key point in replying to Leo: “The FHLBs borrow to lend. They do NOT create money, like the Fed.”
When you mention FHLB “Advances” exceeding one trillion dollars, you have to remember the FHLBs borrowed those “advances” and removed them from somewhere else in the financial system. That’s why the FHLBs do not “make up for” the Fed’s QT as Leo asserts. QT destroys money, just as QE creates money. FHLBs can’t do either, they can only transfer existing money from the purchasers of their bonds to the banks that use FHLBs for wholesale funding. In short, FHLBs can’t “make up for QT” because they can’t engage in QE.
At least that’s my understanding of Wolf’s explanation.
Thetenyear,
FHLB is a lender, period. Banks have access to those loans. When those loans are cheaper than deposits for some banks, and cheaper than issuing bonds, or preferred shares, or whatever, banks borrow from the FHLBs, to save money.
That’s how it is.
It’s up to policy makers in Congress to change that.
What is new now is that deposits have gotten expensive for banks… 5.5% for 6-month CDs? That’s a horror for banks. They can borrow for less at the FHLB.
“It’s up to policy makers in Congress to change that.”
Just to add to that: Why does the government have to back lending to banks — with the original intent of making mortgages cheaper? Why does the government have to buy-insure-guarantee three-quarters of all residential mortgages just to make them cheaper? The government is running the residential lending show, and it’s now further diving into broader lending via the expansion of the FHLBs. The government already owns $1.2 trillion in student loans. The government has issued loan guarantees for all kinds of stuff for Corporate America. In my opinion, the government needs to stop its involvement in all of this. It’s up to Congress. But that’s not going to happen.
Well said, and thank you Wolf.
The United States government should not be in the private or commercial banking business.
Hey Wolf,
It might help all of us here to get some more information on the FHLB and its activities. I’ve been looking at their bonds lately, but I’d love to get a more in-depth article from someone who is experienced with them (like you) to give us how they’re actually affecting the overall loan and housing markets.
I watched a good FHLB primer. They were born in about 1934 to try to help individuals get home loans by taking them on as collateral.
Ninety years later their mission has morphed to being a lender to big banks. Spiking FHLB loans mean banking system has stress.
“Spiking FHLB loans mean banking system has stress.”
What it means is that deposits have gotten expensive for banks… 5.5% for 6-month CDs? And then the inconvenience and expense of having to sell those CDs through a broker. They can borrow for less at the FHLB. And so they save money by borrowing from the FHLB.
Remember that banks’ basic business model is to borrow short and lend long. They need to borrow cheaply. But short-rates have gotten expensive. Banks used to borrow from depositors cheaply or for nothing. Now, deposits are fleeing to money market funds or Treasury bills if banks don’t offer higher rates. This comment section is full of these kinds of comments.
But banks cannot offer all their clients 5.5%; way too expensive. They’ll keep the sticky deposits at 0.1%, or 1% or 2%, and to replace the much smaller amounts of fleeing deposits, they raise money in the wholesale market: brokered CDs and FHLBs.
It sounds like a bank can borrow from at least five sources – depositors, the bond market, other banks, the FHLB, or the Fed.
(I guess Fannie, Freddie, etc. are more for selling off loans/laying off risk rather than borrowing per se…although I can envision possible gray areas).
My guess is that the Fed has to be the lowest cost source of debt…but that it comes with more limitations, strings, and scrutiny. I would hope that the FHLB (with its implicit Gvt backing) would be the next least attractive to banks (but who knows…the FHLB may have been captured by the banking industry and act more like an insiders club than an Agency per se).
I wonder how much cheaper FHLB loans to banks are, compared to Fed loans.
The Fed’s collateral requirements are very tight. Depositors, other banks, and preferred stockholders (bond market) don’t require collateral at all. FHLB’s have much looser collateral requirements than the the Fed (mortgages including CRE, HELOCs, PPP loans, etc.)
Good article
Oh it’s TERRIBLE to see all those rich people losing money like that! Has the FED not thought about the agony those people are going through…?
Seems like a good time to be short JNK.
Nope, been there done that and covered for a tiny loss. Like watching paint dry. You’re better off going after individual companies that are complete scams, like some of these restaurant chains that are bleeding red ink
Raise taxes. Claw back the free money that has nowhere good to go. Reduce inflation and reduce deficits.
And before the inevitable complaint: no, the idea is not to raise government spending. It’s only to reduce deficits.
Raise taxes? Question is on who? More politically impossible to raise taxes on anyone than ever.
Individual income taxes will go up in 2025 or 2026 when the Trump tax cuts expire.
And of course taxes go up on the working class…
Will also be a huge housing crash.
what ever the fed reserve does the current federal government under cuts with ma$$ive $pending ! its seems every local-county- state governmental body is still struggling to get all the funds they have received from dc out the door !- cities are still getting “emergency covid funds” ! it will end but I for one have no idea when
Good article explaining junk interest spread. I still believe that the money managers are convinced QE is coming back and they just have to wait it out. They will be wrong.
I suspect lots of this crap is hidden away in funds that people own and know nothing about
It’s coming. Jamie Dimon said as much; US banks are going to consolidate and shrink and that means companies as well.
Keep thinking about the threat to the US dollar and you will be on the right side of what happens.
One thing to keep in mind is that your typical “leveraged” (ie, junk) loan has a term of 7 years and roughly the same for junk bonds (which long ago used to be 10 yr maturities…but which have been sliding for a long time…last year’s junk issues’ maturities fell to 5.1 yrs!!!…nobody wants to be owed money when the music stops…)…so it takes a while for “interest rate winters” to kill off junk issuing companies…whose true moment of truth is when they have to try and roll-over their debts’ *principal*.
(Although leveraged/junk bank loans typically have floating rates…which can apply the vise sooner, to a more limited extent).
And…these junk-y companies try to re-fi at lower rates whenever possible…so a whole lotta junk may have been issued in 2021…at 2021 ZIRP rates.
So, it may not be until 2026-2028 (when most/all of ZIRP era junk has to have rolled-over) that the full effect of unZIRP will have been felt.
And I’m sure there are plenty of speculators out there who are sure the Fed will have to pivot long before 2028…
Business cycles clean out the bad managers, concentrating first on those who are long on leverage and short on profits. The blood-letting seems nigh…
Though painful for their employees (and creditors), it is the worse for society if these companies are protected through policy/subsidy. But for Fed policy, many would never have materialized.
Wolf, is there any longer-term rule of thumb on BB spread-over-treasuries that you could point to as a “reasonable” target or norm? A post WWII average might be of interest.
This basically shows whatever Powell is doing to tighten financial condition is not enough or working.
And the astounding and infuriating thing is that when you read Fintwit or the front page of any economics website or newspaper you see one prominent pundit after another screeching for Powell to stop or even to start easing.
All these pundits and mainstream media are owned by the wealthy.
Wealthy don’t want the interruption to streaming of cheap money. Hence this clamor for pause or/and easing.
BTW: Powell already paused and I am sure he is waiting for good opportunity to ease and lower rates.
In next few years, I can assure you, the rates would be lower and fed balance sheet would be much higher.
I hope people can see through this and act accordingly.
Christmas Tree Shops was largely a browsing and impulse buy place, along with some regular staples, like a big step up from Dollar Tree. Used to go to the one around the corner almost weekly for this or that, better prices than online too. Place was always packed, could never get down an aisle and long lines at the reg even a weekday. On weekends, forget finding parking or a cart. Not quite as enjoyable as back when it was a dollhouse inside and out, but it certainly helped stretch the budget during the daycare days.
About a year ago it lost its huge selection (supply chain issues?) and got comically overpriced. All but stopped going, popped in randomly last month and it was deserted at 2pm on a Saturday. Was a bit of a zoo yesterday for only 10% discount on what little was left. It needs to die, but I’ll miss it.
Lili – I miss Minderbinder’s egg arbitrage in Jos. Heller’s ‘Catch-22’…
may we all find a better day.
I am a big believer in looking at 100 year history of valuations. Stock market is still in the 90% plus percentile on many valuation metrics and the junk bond market is priced for close to perfection as well. At some point we will have to swing to the bottom percentiles on a price to sales or market cap to gdp measures.
I think just falling to long term median is about a 60% lower valuation on the SP500 and junk spreads would blow out to double digits. But one day we will challenge the all time valuation lows which is price to sales or market cap to gdp falling 80% or so.
I did that for a long time, too, waiting for the stock market to revert to historical means. I think, though, that e-banking changed the dynamics efficiently that the new average is now higher. There’s simply more money from more people which makes for more demand with the same supply. I wouldn’t say that the current market is fairly valued but I would say that the “historical mean” is going to have changed since investing in the stock market became so easy.
It would also be revealing to examine the maturing issues for the ICE BofA US High-yield Index used on the chart.
Especially the next 3-4 years, in which I suspect the majority come due.
My old boss once told me good times breed bad businessmen while bad times breed good businessmen.
Seems we might be on the back side of record breaking “good times” at this point. Hope we haven’t completely lost the ability to manage in bad times.
I expect some big luxury designers to go bust by next year. They keep increasing their prices while the quality and design are in decline. Some of it is just pure junk not desirable at any price. Even the perfumes are not great anymore.
Glad to see you posting again Petunia…
These are the kinds of results you get with a fake inflation “fight.”
Don’t show up to a gunfight with just a knife.
That’s what should happen (from a logical and moral standpoint), but will the Fed allow it? QE and inflation are powerful tools to support asset prices, while avoiding excessive push back from the silent majority. The Fed reports to the top 1%.
Meant as a reply to Old School.
What FED intends to do is ample clear by what they have been doing for last 15 years or so.
Now FED has to do the charade of tightening by hiking rates and QT which are not really making any impact. FED can at least say, they are trying but they very well know that what they are doing is not enough.
Don’t believe me, look at the data for last 15 years or so. Home prices going up again, stocks/cryptos all up again.
Speaking (loosely) of loosening, house prices are now *up* YoY according to Black Knight.
Only by 0.1%, but up is up–and there were a lot of people here plugging their ears and refusing to hear stories of packed open houses and bidding wars having returned to some metros this year. I guess now you’re going to have to plug your ears and refuse to hear hard data? Sure, this is just Black Knight, but what will you do when Case-Shiller inevitably reports the same? “Prices always go up during spring selling season” only works as a hand-wave for so long.
When Powell promised a “bit of a reset” in housing last year, many of us hoped he was employing his usual understatement and that he really meant a significant reset. As it turns out, on a national level we no longer even have the bit of a reset–just the same batshit prices but at higher rates. And the West coast metros where prices are still down YoY are closing that gap.
And the MBS rolloff continues at its glacial pace, accomplishing close to nothing, with no sign of outright MBS sales any time in the future.
Think of an aircraft carrier turning at sea, it takes a long time but once it begins its hard to stop….They just started turning it…
Pea Sea – The one part of you are not including is that now Treasury is issuing a pile of Treasuries and over time, this will drain excess liquidity. Last time the Fed reduce the balance sheet it only took a while before it hit the stock markets.
Real estate will take 3-5 years to hit bottom. At the end of this cycle, there will be a ton of pain and foreclosures.
Or at least a historically normal foreclosure rate.
Maybe if someone convinced Powell & Yellen to *** Stop Bailing out Billionaire Uninsured Depositors ***
Then the liquidity might slow or freeze. But the Billionaires are in control of our Plutocracy, the Law is ignored or made up.
“Reaching” for a mere 2.6% in yield over safe Treasuries is the definition of insanity.
I hope a lot of those junk bonds have a little surprise in store for investors in the next 3-5 years. Perhaps getting familiar with the rules of Chapter 11 bankruptcy would be a good start. Hint – if its not secured debt, you could end up with pennies on the dollar, or even nada.
Wolf,
Isn’t the credit default risk on the average junk bond currently running around 1.5% per year?
How does that compare to previous credit spread fluctuations?
Back to normal, from abnormal lows, expected to rise further:
Here is about “leveraged loans,” which are a good indicator. They’re issued by junk-rated companies, but banks sell them (too risky for them), either as loans to be traded, or they’re securitized (CLOs, etc.).
In June, 4 issuers of leveraged loans filed for bankruptcy (they’re included in the 54 bankruptcies above), bringing the default rate to near 3%. Over the past 12 months, $24 billion in defaults, via LCD/Pitchbook.
“After sharp rise, US leveraged loan default rate finally nears historical average,” approaching 3%. “Market pros expect the rate to climb higher still,”: LCD/Pitchbook.
Thanks. It is amazing with the current default rate that credit spreads haven’t opened up.
Are you seeing increased covenants in leveraged loans and/or convertibility features coming in yet? I haven’t found a lot of evidence of this becoming widespread to date.
And I am amazed this hasn’t happened yet.
During the dot com meltdown, it got started mid 2001.
This cycle, the downtrend began November 2021, so I would have expected this showing up in a big way by January of this year, but no dice.
I am really having trouble understanding why the bond market is not whipping out the standard asset backed security agreements by now.
There ***SHOULD*** have been enough defaults by now.
What explains this?
Home prices going back up in May 🤣
Market still frozen, mortgage rates at record highs.
What a mess 🤮
In May, the median home rice fell year-over-year by 3.1% to $396,100, the fourth month in a row of year-over-year declines, and the largest since December 2011 during Housing Bust 1, according to the National Association of Realtors.
https://wolfstreet.com/2023/06/22/home-prices-drop-year-over-year-by-most-since-2011-as-investors-pull-back-amid-dismal-sales-and-rising-supply/
It rose by 50 percent plus in last 3 years
So it is soothing to hear that it fell by 3 percent or so.
:)
Yeah — rocketing all the way up to the top of the bottom.
Hopefully it’s not the old playbook of load up on debt, take massive dividends and dump on the poor old Stockmarket retailer. You gotta read the fundamentals of the business and see which management has skin in the game
I’m getting close to 5% on my Treasury MM fund. Why would anyone want to venture into the junk bond market and take that risk for a minuscule extra interest rate. Well, some people are stupid but greedy.