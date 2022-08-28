QT at the Bank of Canada: Assets Down 24% from Peak. Spiraling Losses on Bonds, to Be Paid for by Canadians

The BoC’s QT started much earlier and is way ahead of the Fed’s QT.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
On the Bank of Canada’s balance sheet released Friday, total assets of C$439 billion were down by 24% from the peak in March 2021 (C$575 billion). By comparison, the Fed’s balance sheet peaked in April 2022. The BoC’s Quantitative Tightening (QT) started in essence in April 2021 and is way ahead of the Fed’s QT. We’ll get to the details and the funny-looking shape in a moment:
Biggest categories of QE assets, gone or rolling off:
Repos: The BoC’s repo holdings peaked in June 2020 at C$210 billion, and then started unwinding. Most of them were gone by June 2021, and by June 2022 nearly all of them were gone. Now just C$400 million are left over, waiting to mature (green line in the chart below).
Canada Treasury bills: The short-term Canada Treasury bills that the BoC started purchasing in March 2020 peaked in July 2020 at C$140 billion. At that point, the BoC started to let them roll off the balance sheet when they matured. In March 2021, it announced that it would let them and repos go to zero, citing “moral hazard” as reason. By September 2021, the Treasury bills were mostly gone. By April 2022, they were totally gone, and remain gone today (purple line).
MBS: The BoC never bought a lot of these “mortgage bonds” to begin with. They peaked at just under C$10 billion in late 2020. In October 2020, the BoC said it would end buying MBS entirely, worried about the Canadian housing bubble. They have since then diminished due to the pass-through principal payments and remain a very small item, down to C$9 billion (yellow line).
Government of Canada (GoC) bonds: This is the biggie, the prime QE tool. In October 2020, the BoC announced that it would reduce its purchases of GoC bonds from C$5 billion a week to C$4 billion a week – but don’t call it “tapering,” it said at the time, though it was plain-old tapering.
In April 2021, by which time it held 40% of the outstanding GoC bonds, it reduced its purchases of GoC bonds to C$3 billion, citing “signs of extrapolative expectations and speculative behavior” in the housing market. In July 2021, the BoC reduced its purchases to C$2 billion a week.
In October 2021, it put the hammer down. In a surprise move, with inflation surging, it announced that it would end its purchases of GoC bonds entirely, beginning November 1, 2021, and would allow maturing bonds to roll off without replacement. There are no “caps” on the GoC bonds that roll off. Whatever matures, rolls off. The surprise announcement caused yields to spike.
This was the beginning of its official QT though total assets had already dropped a bunch because repos and Treasury bills had mostly vanished.
The BoC’s holdings of GoC bonds peaked at the end of December 2021 at C$435 billion and have in the eight months since declined by 12.6%, or by $54 billion, to $C381 billion (red line).
“Indemnity:” Losses on its securities holdings.
Note the brown line in the chart above – now the second-largest asset, “Indemnity.” This is the estimated value of the indemnity agreements between the federal government and the BoC. It represents the estimated losses from the securities holdings of the BoC if it were to sell them at current prices, which it would then be reimbursed for by the federal government.
As part of this QE craziness starting in March 2020, the federal government agreed to indemnify the BoC for any actual losses incurred on its bond portfolio. These losses were expected to pile up when bond yields begin to rise, as they’ve been doing since early 2021.
The BoC sets up the estimate of the losses as an asset on this balance sheet. If the BoC actually gets paid from the government for these losses, the amount is reduced by the reimbursement. This account is a form of a receivable, owed to the BoC by the federal government, for the losses on the bond holdings.
When yields rise, those losses rise. When yields fall, the losses decline (all bondholders experience that). During the bear-market summer rally that lasted in Canada, as well as in the US, from mid-June through mid-August, yields fell and bond prices rose.
But this rally ended in mid-August. Since then, yields have been rising and bond prices have been falling, and the estimated losses have also been rising again.
The chart below shows the detail of those estimated indemnities, based on the estimated losses. These indemnities peaked on the balance sheet dated June 15 at C$35 billion. Then, as yields fell and as losses fell, the value of the indemnities fell also, bottoming out at C$26 billion on the balance sheet dated August 10. Then they took off again. On the balance sheet dated August 24, released on Friday, they jumped back to C$31 billion:
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
That’s just loonie.
Wolf, Fed had laid out a clear plan for tightening for 3 months of June, July and August wrt both Treasuries (Max $30 Billions) and MBS (Max $17.5 Billions).
How has Fed done wrt to the plan month on month? If MBS has not settled, we can ignore it.
We must also ignore any tightening from April to June as the plan was for June 1 onwards.
This data would help folks realize how serious fed really is because “Actions speak louder than words” and because Fed would double tightening from September!
$816 CAD per person in Canada.
Taxes are gonna go up a bit more. :(
So the rich get richer and absorb no losses those get passed on to the kindle class and poor people.. what a great country and economic system we’ve created
Shame our current government just got re-elected, be best to remember who brought this hurt. “Budgets balance themselves” and all that garbage…
That “budgets balance themselves” trope is a dishonest truncation of the entire statement made by the Prime Minister at the time which went on to include a caveat about the necessity of economic growth to warrant the deficit spending in question.
The Fed has the same problem with losses in their portfolio as rates go up.
My guess is that the FED will do the same Canadian accounting trick by working out a deal with Biden & Congress to reimburse for bond losses.
Austrian School,
The Fed’s losses will be dealt with differently. It’s a little too complicated to get into in the comments, but when that’s starting to be a big thing, I’ll cover it. That part is not at the taxpayer’s expense.
What is already happening though is that the Fed’s remittances to the US Treasury of its profits will decline/end as its bond losses eat into its interest income. For 2021, the Fed remitted $107 billion to the Treasury Dept. In 2022, this may go to zero, and that’s money that the taxpayer will not receive for 2022:
https://wolfstreet.com/2022/01/15/the-fed-released-its-preliminary-financial-statement-for-2021/
That part is not at the taxpayer’s expense.
ROTFL
sorry i couldn’t help me self.
But please keep paying tribute to the banking sector for God’s sake.
Most all of us are.
Banking Rates are going (already) negative worldwide as
we watch daily a blundering insufficient central off shore cartel steal the pay check (inflation) and offering our offspring a bowl of bugs.
I could go on.
Shandy
Wolf you never cover gold in your articles ,is it a lack of knowledge or your not interested in this subject
I covered gold occasionally, but not much has changed since then, gold is still gold, and it does what it does, and it’s hanging in there. Here are a couple of examples:
https://wolfstreet.com/2018/09/04/my-theory-about-gold-and-silver-for-long-term-investors/
https://wolfstreet.com/2018/09/24/gold-as-effective-diversification-in-the-everything-bubble-stocks-bonds-real-estate/
It’s toonie
Million,billions trillions quadrillions its all bs ,as gates said we all end u broke . Maybe some self centered equilibrium t o think about it’s all relative .
I made it 1 day ,already In moderation f*** computers
“moderation” is a tripwire because I get tired of complaints about moderation.
“gates” (your prior comment, now released) is also a tripwire because I get tired of BS about gates, and I want to look at it first before it sees the light of day.
“orange” (which you didn’t use) is also a tripwire because I get tired of Trump-haters trying to dodge my “trump” trip wire.
etc. etc.
Don’t complain about it. Take it like a real commenter. Thanks.
Its now the House of Orange
Gotta keep up with the times.
Thanks will try to do better in future comments also try not to be political ,because everyone has a opinion,only creates bad vibes
Hi again from Tokyo, and full disclosure: I read the article! I’ll probably get clobbered for asking such a stupid question now, and it’s the Good Proprietor’s fault really (since I get so much of my financial ignorance eradicated thanks to this site), but:
-Could someone kindly explain to me the difference between: “Canada Treasury Bills” and “Government of Canada (GofC) Bonds”? And are US “T-Bills” also difference from “Government of US Bonds?” I really have no idea.
Domo Arigato!
Juicifer,
I’m always glad when readers ask these kinds of questions in the comments. That’s in part what the comments are for.
“Bills” (Canada Treasury bills, US Treasury bills, etc.) are short-term, meaning one year or less in duration, and they pay interest by adding it to the principal when they mature. For example, if you buy a 1-year bill for $1,000 that pays 3% interest, you will receive no interest payments during the year, but when it matures, you will get $1,030.
“Notes” and “bonds” are securities with a duration of 2 years or more. Securities between 2-year and 10-year maturities are “notes,” longer than 10 years are “bonds.” They pay interest every six months or once a year (the “coupon”), and when they mature, you get face value.
Usually, “notes” and “bonds” are lumped together and called “Treasury bonds” or “GoC bonds.”
OMG :)
why can’t you just google something like “bills vs bonds”?
Jucifer – Bills are shorter-duration bonds, but they’re still government debt bonds.
In the US Treasury space, Investopedia says there are Bills (maturing in 4 weeks to 1 year), Notes (2-10 years), and Bonds (20 or 30 years).
Paying it Forward…
When are these Central Bankers going to pay for their incompetence and be sent to prison ?
If the Fed drained $2 trillion+ from the system, would the average QT denier notice? https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/RRPONTSYD
I think people get caught up in the word “overnight” when it comes to our Fed – it doesn’t matter that these are 1 day transactions when the amounts do not vary much day to day and in fact have tended to go up.
As our esteemed Wolf continues to point out in these articles, there is a lot of movement happening with central banks around the world. QT and interest rate increases are honestly just starting to flush through the system. There is a lot of debt pegged to 3 month LIBOR/90 day SOFR which by definition lags quite a bit: https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/SOFR90DAYAVG. Highly leveraged businesses with floating rate debt are in trouble and the fun is just beginning. Highly leveraged governments who continue to deficit spend are in trouble and the fun is just beginning.
Indemnity looks like nitroglycerin to me . But I’m just a simple kind of guy ,with common sense . Coerrect me if I’m wrong
Yay Canada content! Much appreciated
Endorsed. Other than the fellow who writes the BondEconomics blog, it’s very difficult to find anything that analyses the Canadian economic scene — I generally have to try to draw analogous conclusions based upon US, UK or Australian sources.
Here is all my Canada content – something like 1-2 a month, maybe, it seems, going back years:
https://wolfstreet.com/category/all/canada/
[“Indemnity.” This is the estimated value of the indemnity agreements between the federal government and the BoC. It represents the estimated losses from the securities holdings of the BoC if it were to sell them at current prices, which it would then be reimbursed for by the federal government. ]
I’m trying to understand this. Why would the BoC have to sell at current prices? If the bonds are held to maturity, then there are no loses correct?
Welfare for rich?
I think it’s the difference of the value of the bond being cheaper with a higher interest rate…
The bond decreases in value below par and the GoC has to make up the difference….
With the BoC removing the punch bowl, and the frequent mortgage refinance Canadians have to do, what effect would it have on a property bubble pop…
Would it accelerate a decline or not make a difference…
Can the Canadian economy stand a 40-50% haircut on property values?
Seems like an elephant is stomping around in a dark room…