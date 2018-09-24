Gold in the “Everything Bubble”: Effective Diversification?

What do you do when nearly all asset classes are overvalued?
Diversification is one of the oldest principles by which people try to hang on to their wealth, however little they might have. Don’t put all your eggs in one basket, it goes. Diversification is not designed to maximize profits or minimize costs. It’s designed to get you through a smaller or larger fiasco, not necessarily unscathed but with at least some of your eggs intact so that you can go to market another day. This search for stability is a critical concept when looking at gold as diversification of risk in other asset classes.
There are many reasons to own or trade gold that are beyond the scope of my thoughts here on diversification. So I’ll leave them for another day.
The classic and most basic diversification for American households has been the triad of stocks, bonds, and real estate. In the past, it was often held that when stocks go up, bonds decline. This has to do in part with the Fed, which tends to raise rates when things get hot, thus driving up bond yields (which means by definition that bond prices decline). So stocks and bonds balanced each other out to some extent.
Throw in some leveraged real estate – the house you live in – and in the past, your assets were considered sufficiently diversified.
But this no longer applies today: Stocks, bonds, and real estate – both residential and commercial – all boomed together since the onset of QE in 2009. Other asset classes boomed to, including art and classic cars. Almost everything went up together in near lockstep. For a while, gold and silver, which had been on a surge since 2001 continued to surge. In other words, it was very difficult to achieve actual diversification.
It boils down to this: When all asset classes you own move together as they have in the Everything Bubble, you’re not diversified!
And when asset classes have risen together like this, it becomes very difficult to achieve diversification going forward – because now they’re at risk of all going down together.
So how does gold fit in?
Gold surged for a decade, peaked in 2011, and fell. Since 1995, the scope of the chart below, gold provided reasonable diversification to stocks, except for two years, from 2009 through 2011, when gold and stocks – as depicted by the S&P 500 index in the chart – moved in parallel (click on the chart to enlarge):
In the chart above, note that holding gold instead of stocks was a losing game from 1995 until 2008, but then stocks crashed, and gold was there as effective diversification. Then gold continued to surge for two more years, and people who owned gold loved it.
Properly functioning diversification is painful during good times. When one asset class surges, another should decline, giving some stability to the overall holdings, but also reducing performance during good times. This pain has been experienced by owners of gold since the peak in 2011, even as most other asset classes have soared.
Bonds are already heading lower, after their 35-year bull market. Stocks are perfectly primed for a long and complex downtrend. Many segments of commercial real estate and in many markets residential real estate are also primed for long downtrends. Other asset classes that make up the Everything Bubble are primed to head lower, or have already done so.
Will gold offer effective diversification?
As we saw in 2009-2011, stocks, bonds, real estate, and gold can move together. At that time, they moved up together. Going forward they can move down together – because there is no guarantee that diversification actually works as planned!
No one complains when their well-diversified holdings all go up together. But watch the wailing and gnashing of teeth when those well-diversified holdings all drop together. And there is a good chance that this might happen – after the joint run-up.
Gold, nevertheless, remains mostly outside that lock-step dynamic, and there has only been temporary correlation between gold and most asset classes since 1995. So theoretically, gold offers diversification.
Yet gold cycles are very long: Gold stayed below its 1980 peak for 20 years until 2001. And we’re only seven years into the current down-cycle. So there is no guarantee that gold will turn around and surge, or even remain flat, when the Everything Bubble is starting to deflate asset class by asset class. Which shows just how difficult it will be, after nine years of rampant asset price inflation, to achieve functional diversification.
Why are gold and silver price trends so long and so big — both, up and down? Read… My Theory about Gold and Silver for Long-Term Investors
Wolf, you always explaining complex things in simple and practical terms. Wish you had a book out with all of this. Thanks!
Thanks. A literary agent tried to encourage me to come up with a book proposal. He said it would really be a good compliment for my site. But when am I supposed to do this? I have near-zero free time as it is….
…I for one comiserate. Sometimes a project takes time to build an impetus, or for it to be “all there” to complete, then it takes its own priority and finds time. I don’t think it is something you can really force…at least now you know there is an audience waiting for if/when you do write on the topic.
Many financial advisors say you should have about 5-10% of your portfolio in gold as a long-term holding, for diversification purposes. Even Jim Cramer, the biggest stock bull of all time, tells you this. He calls it insurance against an economic catastrophe.
As a separate matter, I’ve noticed that gold moves opposite the USD on a daily basis, so if you have a lot of money in USD fixed rate instruments like CDs or bonds, gold seems to be a decent currency hedge. Of course, you can hedge the USD in other ways too.
The main reason I hold gold today is the story factor. Amazon, Tesla, pot growers, tulip bulbs, Bitcoin, etc., all had (or have) a story that cannot be disproven and creates some excitement. And there can be lots of stories told that involve the yellow metal.
For example, people may think gold will skyrocket if fiat currencies inflate and go down in flames. We may already be seeing the beginnings of that. Further, it might be credibly said that gold is the only asset that has had enduring value throughout history. It’s the only asset with a fixed supply, etc. You get the point.
I wouldn’t be surprised to see gold rise 1000%. I also wouldn’t be surprised if it was the same price 20 years from now.
The simplest strategy for gold is to buy some and hope you never have to sell it. If you don’t sell it then you know that your strategy is working, if you do have to sell then you are thankful that you have it to sell. If you sell and you think that you could have invested in something else that would have kept better value, realise that you are not thinking straight, because your gold was not bought as speculation on its dollar value.
That strategy beats all bubbles, everything bubbles, total bubbles and more.
A couple of questions from a gold neophyte.
Are you talking about buying bullion/gold bars?
If so, where would you buy them? The shops that advertise “We buy/sell gold” do not inspire any confidence. I presume they scam desperate folks out of their jewelry.
Old Dog,
Here is a WOLF STREET reader who shared his experiences of buying physical gold — the nitty-gritty. Lots of useful comments too if you’re trying to buy. So this might be helpful…
https://wolfstreet.com/2018/09/04/the-experience-of-actually-buying-physical-gold/
Gold is very popular, talked about more than bitcoin. Comprehension of the value is about same as bitcoin. Perhaps all signs of common dislike of the dollar (fiat is another popular word).
As Andy and Wolf replied. I keep some physical gold stored out of the way is all, can be coins or whatever – people have their preferences for different reasons, as well on as how much they like to keep. There are no hard and fast rules, but it is good to read up a bit to get some idea of how other people go about it. For me it doesn’t do much but sit there, gets forgotten mostly, but when you feel circumstance might stress you it is reassuring to remember it is there, even if you do not ever sell it. It is something of a precaution to own some gold, and brings a small feeling of independence or reassurance.
Gold is ageless and you only have to be right once. With all the bubbles, fraud, and fin-tech that abounds to separate you from your savings a little gold is probably a good idea. I always wondered why central banks call it a reserve. Why not just stick with Treasuries from a country that has over 21 Trillion debt and a 500 billion annual trade deficit. What the he’ll. I’m sure the failing soft coup de’ tat is a passing misunderstanding between TPTB.
Water is ageless, and amazing, and source of life, and pays dividend if one invests in utility, but i digress.
One can live without gold. The next big wars will revolve around water.
One thing about owning gold is that it cannot go bankrupt and won’t go to zero. Compare that to TSLA, WeWork (private) and other money hemorrhaging ventures.
See Harry Browne’s Permanent Portfolio strategy. 25% each in cash, long term Treasury bonds, stocks, and gold with rebalancing.
“There are many reasons to own or trade gold that are beyond the scope of my thoughts here on diversification. So I’ll leave them for another day.”
Much of the “expert ” opinion re financial matters is shallow, opinionated and biased, so there’s great need for the kind of analyses you publish, Wolf. That’s particularly true with regard to precious metals, I think – almost all of what we see comes from dealers.
So I hope we see your “another day” pretty soon.
Agreed. Much of the “expert” opinion is just mindless regurgitation of old maxims. There are plenty of reasons to own gold – not only because of a potential disaster, but because all of the other currencies are essentially worthless.
I have long said that in this country, we have a government office of Weights and Measurements to insure that standards are met and that things are what they are. Why do we not have this same standard applied to our currency???
Other than coal, what asset do people dislike the most? Precious metals. But it’s a long term game.
I’d say ‘disliking precious metals’ is an oximoron, but i’d be breaking the rules on the numbers of comments i think.
For all those who remember the story of ‘The Tortoise and the Hare’.
Stocks, property and bonds are the Hare and cash is the Tortoise.
At the end of the day, the Tortoise won.
regarding statement: “Throw in some leveraged real estate – the house you live in – and in the past, your assets were considered sufficiently diversified.”
Instead, how about: “Throw in a paid for house and some property, and everything else you might want to invest in doesn’t really matter, you are safe and able to survive.”
Of course there are property holdings and there are worthwhile property holdings. Arable land, water access, treed property in a low-tax rule-of-law country might be a tad more valuable than some of the higher tax and denser populated areas of the World.
regarding gold and holding for secure investment:
Of far more value than gold might be in this order:
health
supportive family and friends
community
land and home (paid for)
adequate income
skills
tools..fishing and hunting gear
stores
protection
Gold isn’t even on my list. Just about any other metal has more value as far as I’m concerned. My neighbour looks at the gold prices several times per day and bitches about the ‘manipulators’. My buddy stews about his paper gold. I go for a walk.