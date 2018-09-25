The Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in America

Seattle’s historic spike falters. New York condo prices back where they were last Sept. House-price bubbles in other metros get even more splendid.
Home prices in the US surged 6.0% in July compared to a year ago (not seasonally-adjusted), and 0.4% compared to June, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index released this morning. The index is now 11.2% above the July 2006 peak of the first housing bubble in this millennium, “Housing Bubble 1,” which was called a “healthy” housing market during it, and was called “bubble” and “unsustainable” only after its collapse. However, collective memory changes, and now, this peak of the collapsed bubble has become the new-normal base of what is once again a “healthy” housing market. The index has surged 53% from the bottom of “Housing Bust 1”:
In some of the hot local housing markets, indications are starting to accumulate that fundamentals are deteriorating: declining sales, rising inventories, reduced asking prices, increasing number of days on the market, and the like — for example, in the Bay Area county of Sonoma. But there are few signs yet that any deteriorating fundamentals have impacted the bubbliest markets as depicted by the Case-Shiller Home Price index, with the exception New York’s condo situation and the suddenly halted spike in Seattle.
The Case-Shiller Index is a rolling three-month average; today’s release is for May, June, and July. The index is based on “home price sales pairs.” It compares the sales price of a home in the current month to the last transaction of the same home years earlier. The index incorporates other factors and uses algorithms to arrive at each data point. It was set at 100 for January 2000; an index value of 200 means prices as figured by the index have doubled. The index does not say anything about absolute dollar-price levels. As such, it is very different from alternative measures, such as “median” prices that are often cited.
The index is not inflation adjusted. It’s itself a measure of inflation — not consumer price inflation but asset price inflation, specifically home-price inflation. It shows to what extent the dollar is losing purchasing power with regards to buying the same home over time.
So here are the most splendid housing bubbles in major metro areas in the US:
Boston:
Home prices in the Boston metro jumped 6.0% from a year ago, according to the Case-Shiller Home Price Index. During Housing Bubble 1, from January 2000 to October 2005 in Boston, the index soared 82% before dropping. It now exceeds that crazy peak by 18.7%:
Seattle:
Home prices in the Seattle metro did the unthinkable and unspeakable, after a historic spike: They edged down a tiny bit in July from June. This is interesting not because of the size of the decline (it’s small), but because of the fact that price increases were the norm in every July through 2011. July should be a seasonally strong month. But not this year. So the wait has started for confirmation of the inflection point. Over the past 12 months, the index has jumped 12.0% and is up 35% from the peak of Seattle’s crazy Housing Bubble 1 (July 2007):
Denver:
Home prices rose 0.3% in July on a monthly basis, according to the Case-Shiller index for the Denver metro, the 33rd monthly increase in a row. The index is up 8.0% from a year ago and 55% from the peak in July 2006:
Dallas-Fort Worth:
Home prices in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro rose for the 54th month in a row in July, and are up 5.0% from a year ago, according to the Case-Shiller index. Since its peak during Housing Bubble 1 in June 2007, the index has surged 48%:
Atlanta:
Home prices in the Atlanta metro rose 0.5% in July from June, according to the Case-Shiller index, and 5.8% over the 12-month period. They now exceed the peak of Housing Bubble 1 in July 2007 by 8%:
Portland:
The Case-Shiller index for the Portland metro in July rose 0.5% from a month ago, 5.6% from a year earlier, and 26% from the nutty peak of Housing Bubble 1 in July 2007. It has ballooned 135% since 2000:
San Francisco Bay Area:
The Case-Shiller index for “San Francisco” includes five counties: The city/county of San Francisco, the northern part of Silicon Valley (San Mateo County), part of the East Bay (the counties of Alameda and Contra Costa), and part of the North Bay (Marin County). In July, the index rose 0.6% from the prior month and 10.8% from a year ago. It’s up 41% from the crazy peak of Housing Bubble 1 and up 170% since 2000:
Los Angeles:
The Case-Shiller index for the Los Angeles metro edged up in July and rose 6.4% year-over-year. Between January 2000 and July 2006, the index had skyrocketed 174% before its majestic collapse. The index now exceeds the crazy sugar-loaf peak of Housing Bubble 1 by 3%:
New York City Condos:
Condo prices in the New York City metro edged up 0.5% from the prior month, after three months in a row of declines, according to the Case-Shiller condo index. Prices have dropped 1.5% from the peak in March, are nearly flat year-over-year (up only 0.47%), and are at the lowest level since September 2017. For confirmation that this dip in condo prices is a visible sign of a deflating housing bubble on this list of the most splendid housing bubbles in America, we need confirmation in form of a year-over-year decline, for example, with the index value for August coming in lower than August last year. Until then, it’s too early to speak of a trend even if it’s starting to look like one:
The above charts are representations, based on Case-Shiller data, of the most splendid housing bubbles in America. The index covers other cities that have not yet reached prior bubble highs, such as Miami and Las Vegas, and so these cities don’t yet fit into the theme of this series.
But the Case-Shiller data does not cover many cities whose home prices have completely blown through the roof, so to speak, such as the Nashville metro, whose home prices, according to the Federal Housing Financing Agency’s different methodology, have skyrocketed 45% above the peak of Housing Bubble 1. By any standard, the Nashville metro, and other metros like it, should be included in this list of the most splendid housing bubbles, but the publicly available Case-Shiller data does not cover them. So don’t feel disappointed if your splendid bubble-metro is not on this list.
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Rates matter. This is a good thing imo.
We’re at 7 yr high’s as of today.
2.55% 12 mo. CD, 2.9% 24 mo. CD as of today, 9/25. Risk-free rates are beginning to make inflated asset prices look like a really bad bet.
When rates were going up durin Volcker area, real estate didn’t crash, but it kept going up contrary to expectations.
I don’t think a crash is a sure thing despite higher rates.
I believe we are witnessing the acceleration of our dollar purchasing power loss and real estate might just be the only asset left still at the reach of normal people. Maybe we have reached a permanently high plateau….:-))
Stop with inflation by demand thinking, the boomers are now building assisted living places at a rapid, next is the nursing homes 25% of the 1946 cohort is gone….peak Boomer is in ten years….
Housing is going to be hit by dropping demand. Especially if we continue to hit Chinese trade, and the fools stop parking wealth in houses.
Of course, nobody else thinks houses could go into a secular decline. Base commodity prices are back to pathetic.
But inflation!
Children of the 70s, always hoping for massive inflation again.
Inflation is a monetary phenomenon. It is alive and well, as you can see in the charts above. Sorry if that doesn’t fit your narrative. Nobody is “hoping” for 70s style inflation again. We’re dreading it.
And yes, housing will be hit by falling demand at some point. All inflationary asset bubbles ultimately collapse under their own weight. Housing Bubble II is no exception.
Thoughts on millenials and gen x’rs filling the demand void and soaking up this supply coming online over the next decade?
Student loan debt is a big issue for both cohorts.
Pretty much all student debt will be forgiven within the next 5 years. As soon as Democrats take control. There is no other option and it panders to their base just as trump tax cuts surgically hurt democratic base.
So everyone will be student debt free soon :-)
Demand will always be there. Our whole form of government / politics depends on housing demand. They will pay people to buy houses if that’s what it takes
Yes!
We will NEVER build enough assisted living facilities and nursing homes in this country to meet the demand. Someone is going to become very, very wealthy building some kind of luxury, exclusive assisted living facility “brand” catering to Boomers entering their 70s and 80s. Staying and dying in a 4000+ sq ft McMansion is not going to be a viable option for most people.
Even if nominal prices today are same as at some point last year, the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) is higher for most due to:
1. Increasing mortgage rates
2. Limit of $10,000 for SALT deduction in places with either high property taxes or higher cost of homes.
In SF Bay Area, I predict houses will drop at least 30% by Mar 2019 due to:
1. Elimination of H4 EADs turning dual income immigrant households to single income
2. Tighten of H1 visa issuance
3. SALT cap of 10,000
I doubt H1-Bs were buying very many houses.
Sorry, but you are wrong!
I live in Sf Bay Area and personally know lots of such couples. Mostly Indian where husband is H1B visa holder and in certain cases wife has H1B too or qualified H4 EAD.
Lots of these people have mortgages; just take a trip to East Bay and South Bay – mostly Indian; Peninsula has Asian population.
Anecdotally houses are not selling within 2 weeks or much above asking as was typical until Mar 2018
Are they cash buyers?
Or how do they finance with no credit history?
Someone who was on H1B visa sometime back and who knows the system in and out and still has lot of friends on H1B, I can tell you for sure:
1) H1Bs are buying houses
2) With Trump, it is very difficult to be on H1B
3) H4EAD, one of the worst decision against Americans
4) With Trump, the quality of H1Bs have improved drastically
Let’s see how things pan out in next 2 years or so
The previous adminstration did let America be raped on multiple accounts:
1. H4 EAD
2. Lax H1B enforcement
3. Encouraging illegals to swarm the southern border.
That said, H1Bs are part of the lowest crime committing demographics. They may have displaced American workers but the workers voted (and in some cases were not asked) to get the Immigration agenda that exists.
I see a lot of pain for H1B and take no comfort in that. But no one gives 2 hoots to Americans whose jobs were taken – both H1Bs and offshoring.
Anyways, see how this plays out by Mar 2019
A 25-30% drop in the median price for the five Counties seems quite likely over 3–4 years.
That’s the usual correction, however it is unlikely to happen in one year even adding the disruption caused by Brexit to the issues you have listed.
5%-8% by late August 2019 would be my guess.
This for the Median price in the 5 County MSA.
Home prices are remarkably sticky on the way down.
High housing costs only ever benefit a small segment of the population. When businesses choose to relocate from one city or state to another, real estate and other overhead costs are usually a major factor in that decision. Expensive real estate is very bad for a region’s (and nation’s) economy.
I would tend to argue the opposite.
I do not see Fortune 500 companies relocating to the center of the country where real estate is very cheap.
Heck, General Electric is moving to Boston isn’t it?
I remember Charter Communications moved from St. Louis to Connecticut a few years ago and then raised my cable bill to pay for that move. :-)
General Electric stock is circling the toilet bowl at 9 year lows (lowest since July 2009) while the S&P is at all time highs. It won’t be in the Fortune 500 much longer at this rate.
I completely agree.
A fun city attractive to 20 somethings, in a pleasant climate, good mass transit options, low traffic, access to an airport, and low crime tends not have affordable housing for long – especially after a major employer paying very good wages moves in. And it’s very, very hard for an employer to convince a single, college educated plus 25 year old to move to Peoria (nothing against Peoria).
In my opinion, the bigger problem is poor city planning, zoning regulations, and NIMBYism which interact to keep home prices rising for current homeowners while making the city unaffordable or a traffic nightmare for newcomers. Investments in infrastructure and zoning early on for higher density would help developers build and keep prices stable as population grows. Here in Seattle, all I see are the nearly militant homeowners blocking development – and we are all paying the price for that.
Low interest rates have enabled 20-somethings to overpay for housing in trendy metro areas. What may have been possible at 3.5% mortgage interest rates will not be possible at 5.5% or 6%. An unprecedented misallocation of resources has taken place over the last decade, all in the name of reflating a bubble across many different asset classes.
I am generally in agreement with the expectation that housing prices will eventually plateau and then decline due to a combination of rising interest rates and/or being toward the end of this current expansionary economic cycle. But seeing that this post infers we are currently in “Housing Bubble 2” by comparing to “Housing Bubble 1”, wouldn’t a more accurate way to test this assumption be to compare the housing price trend to income trends during the same period?
The reason I bring this up is because I recently looked at a chart showing the house price trend in the Southern California city where I live, and it was very similar to the charts presented here. I thought it completely reaffirmed that we are in Housing Bubble 2, but then I decided to put together a chart utilizing the same price information but also including median income data, and the results instead showed that “Housing Bubble 2” is nowhere near “Housing Bubble 1” because of the steady rise in income over the past decade, at least where I live. Perhaps this is particular to my local market, but I wonder if such an analysis for the metros presented in this post would reaffirm Housing Bubble 2 or disprove it. Perhaps I can look into it myself when time permits, but I was just wondering if Wolf has already done some similar research from this angle.
Housing Bubble 1 in Southern California was incredibly vicious when it collapsed (see LA chart; the San Diego chart looks the same). You don’t ever want to get near it again, ever. You don’t ever want to get to the point where Housing Bubble 2 is on an income-adjusted basis or inflation-adjusted basis anywhere near as bad as Housing Bubble 1 was.
The best thing you can HOPE for is an immediate end to the price increases and a very soft landing over the next many years. If prices go up further in Southern California, the landing will be harder.
The peak of the bubble last time was catastrophic in its collapse. That’s NOT the status to aspire to now.
I did open houses in Manhattan this sunday. Did 5 .
1.5 to 3M.
I was the only visitor each time not only de visu but also from the sign in sheet.
Anecdotal I know but still you don’t feel there’s a rush to buy out there.
Same in DC. Did opens both days. Only a couple visitors.
SoCal is boom and bust, happened many time sin history..although everyone here thinks ” this time is different” as socal is such a special place to live :-)
For Suzie – there is no reply button to your comment so answering here:
1. Most H1Bs (In SF Bay Area) are NOT cash buyers.
2. They do have some credit history, I guess. I personally know of a few who bought with 5% down with no PMI.
3. Some lenders accept RSUs in lieu of assets.
4. Local Hindi language radio stations are replete with ads for financing for H1Bs.
My point is the truth does prevail, though some times it takes too long.
I haven’t seen overseas all cash Chinese at open houses for about a year and starting to see fewer
H1B Indians.
Breaks my heart that as a 40yo with kids, having rented for 16y, after couple more years of this, there is a fair chance I will never own a home, despite PhD and silicon valley job. How is that for a social contract? Enjoy your assets, retired car mechanics, school teachers, widows of tram drivers and private equity funds I’m condemned to serve. Even if I were to get there, I will have handed you for your rundown bungalow ten times what you’ve ever earned. It’s not just me: many of my generation who work and have no inheritance. Well played!
“You don’t ever want to get to the point where Housing Bubble 2 is on an income-adjusted basis or inflation-adjusted basis anywhere near as bad as Housing Bubble 1 was”
it’ll probably be worse and last much longer. That is IF the banks and IF the government lets housing find a true price where it’s affordable without banks (letting people live 48 months mortgage free) and the FED dropping interest rates to zero (or this time negative for RE) and I say this because here’s what I experienced in the early 90’s (bubble #2 for me, current one is #4)
first time I looked at the house it was listed for $210K, but we kept looking, saw it again with a “price reduced” sign, it was listed for $199K. So we’re thinking smoking deal right, so we low balled and offered $175K they countered with $179 we settled at $177,500.
this was 1991, the price settle at $135K at about ’96 and I got back to “zero” in 2000. When I did the walk thru the old owner was bitching big time and every 5 minutes “you’re getting a hell of a deal” little did he know the prices were going to drop further. He claimed it’s high value was $230K.
$210 – $135 = ~33% drop but took me 9 years to get back to zero. on a side note my X never did get back to zero on here 2006 purchase.
About “it’ll probably be worse and last much longer. That is IF the banks and IF the government lets housing find a true price“.
That’s he rub: no government at least in the western world and definitely in the US will allow housing prices and demand to decrease over time frame longer than a couple of years. They will literally drop free home loans from helicopters :-) if that’s what it takes. So if there is one lesson from last crash: buy the dips!
Like it or not, that’s how our politics and now our way of governance has evolved in last 40 years. In this situation (especially in US as non-recourse loans) it just makes sense to borrow close to the maximum you can for houses. It sucks for the financially conservative, but I think large fraction of the population has accepted it.
Here in Portland many flippers and builders are being caught in trap between high lot prices and a declining top end price. The high end ( above $750) is dead in the water but many contractor/ flippers bought lots, or tear downs at high prices thinking we would soon see Bay Area home prices. Then they got crushed by higher than expected construction costs and fees. Many of these are languishing at above market prices, or have stalled out at 80% completion, behind chain link fences with frozen construction financing.
The Portland west side construction is still booming. What used to be hundreds of acres of farmland (Roy Rogers/Scholls Ferry) are now or soon will be wall-to-wall two story homes, town-homes apartments with “yards” 6-8 feet deep. Price of these starter homes has gone from 250k to 500k the last three years. One huge new high school just completed, another one just started 5 miles down the road (Sherwood). Same story in Wilsonville (10 miles south) or Hillsboro (10 miles west). We are talking thousands of new homes. I wonder where the jobs and people are supposed to come from to fill these homes.