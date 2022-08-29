Deep-Subprime & Subprime Auto Loans Miraculously Cleaned up by Credit-Score Inflation

Credit-score inflation throws a monkey wrench into the calculus of credit risk.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
A miracle in American consumerism happened during the pandemic, the era of mortgage forbearance, student loan forbearance, and rent moratoriums, and free money sent to consumers via stimulus checks and PPP loans: credit score inflation.
Of the total number of auto loans and leases outstanding in Q2, the share of borrowers with “deep subprime” credit ratings (credit scores of 300-500 on Experian’s credit score scale) plunged from 4.3% in 2017 to a share of only 1.9%, according to Experian’s State of the Automotive Finance Market report for Q2 2022.
This means that the majority of deep-subprime borrowers with auto loans improved their credit scores and moved into higher categories. For example, a deep-subprime borrower might have improved their credit score from 450 to 520, thereby moving up into subprime.
Of the total number of auto loans and leases outstanding, the share of borrowers with “subprime” credit ratings (credit scores of 501-600) has dropped from 18.5% in 2017 to a share of 14.5% in Q2 2022 (red line in the chart below). This means that many subprime borrowers improved their credit scores and moved into higher categories.
As you’d expect, the share of “near subprime” (credit score of 601-660), that many subprime borrowers and some deep-subprime borrowers moved into, rose from 17.5% in 2017 to a share of 18.4% in Q2, according to Experian (green line in the chart below).
Of the total number of auto loans and leases outstanding, the share of borrowers with “prime” credit ratings (credit scores of 661-780) jumped from 40.2% in 2017 to a share of 45.7% in Q2 2022, as many near-subprime and subprime borrowers moved up into this category.
But the share of “super prime” borrowers (credit scores of 781-850) has been roughly flat with 2017:
An amazing miracle. But how did it happen?
Student loan forbearance. Starting in March 2020, all federal student loans were automatically enrolled in forbearance programs. Loans in forbearance no longer count as “delinquent,” no matter how delinquent they were. And the delinquency rate of federal student loans plunged from around 10% in 2019 to 0%.
In other words, as far as the credit ratings are concerned, those delinquencies among federal student loans were cured, and it improved borrowers’ credit scores, though they didn’t actually make any payments.
Private student loans didn’t participate in the forbearance, and the delinquencies still out there are concentrated among them.
In addition, since these student loans in forbearance were on ice, not accruing interest and borrowers not making payments, borrowers could use the money from the not-made loan-payments to get caught up on other bills, which would further improve their credit scores.
The federal student-loan forbearance program has been extended through December 31, 2022.
Mortgage forbearance. Same principle here. Millions of home mortgages were entered into forbearance programs. Delinquent mortgages in forbearance didn’t count as delinquent, which cured the delinquency on the credit reports.
In addition, borrowers didn’t have to make mortgage payments during the forbearance period and could spend the money on other stuff, such as getting caught up with their other debts and curing those delinquencies.
Most of the mortgages have now exited forbearance, and given the surge in home prices over the period, as a last resort, borrowers could usually sell the home and pay off the mortgage.
Rent moratoriums allowed renters to divert funds from rent payments to other causes and catching up with their bills and car payments.
In addition, waves of government cash, from stimulus payments to PPP loans, washed across the US, allowing people to get caught up on their debts.
As a consequence, delinquency rates plunged to record lows during the pandemic across auto loans, credit cards, mortgages, student loans, and other consumer loans. Third-party collections and bankruptcies also plunged to record historic lows. And credit scores began to surge.
Credit-score inflation throws a monkey wrench into credit risk calculus.
But credit scores didn’t improve because American borrowers suddenly became vastly more responsible. They improved because of the dynamics that cured delinquencies on credit reports.
But those dynamics were pandemic-specials that cleaned up the credit reports of millions of Americans that now appear to have made their payments on time, and appear to have caught up on their payments, when in fact it was mass-forbearance that produced that effect, along with stimulus payments that aren’t scheduled to recur.
And that’s a problem for lenders. Lenders use credit reports and credit scores to evaluate the credit risk of a borrower – how likely they are to default on their debts in the future. The assumption is that past delinquencies are predictors of future delinquencies.
Lenders charge higher interest rates to compensate them for higher credit risks. Subprime rated customers borrow at higher rates than prime-rated customers because lenders face a higher risk of credit losses – similar to corporate junk bonds. But credit-score inflation is now throwing a monkey wrench into the equation and turning the already iffy credit score system into an even less reliable predictor of credit risk.
We live in a time of rampant dishonesty. Heard this recently and it’s simple enough and I’ve found it sadly true. It’s everywhere.
That is some strange voodoo economics, because I thought that increasing interest rates increase the risk of bad debts and delinquencies.
Here in Toronto:
Compared the second quarters of 2021 and 2022 shows an interesting pattern — personal bankruptcies have fallen by 7.5%, but debt settlement proposals have gone up by 22.8% in Toronto.
For more context, Q2 2021 saw a higher number of personal bankruptcies (720), but fewer proposals (2,307).
[Number of personal bankruptcies in Toronto up by 22.2% in just three months
Imaan Sheikh Aug 10 2022, 5:52 pm]
Real estate “experts” keep saying that we’ll never have a housing crash this time because the lending standards are much better than they were before the Great Recession.
However, this ground-breaking analysis completely changes that assumption…
Yes, lending standards are only in the basement now instead of sub-basement. That’s really impressive, isn’t it?
Wolf, in addition to the factors that you pointed out, it’s important to note that higher average credit scores have a strong positive correlation with simply the length of a credit expansion cycle.
2001 –> 2008 was a shorter cycle than this one. We’re in year 10 to 12 of expansion depending on where one defines the previous bottom. Average FICO in 2008, was almost bang-on equivalent with average FICO score 7 years into this credit expansion cycle.
By 2019, nearly all of the bankruptcy fallout from irresponsible borrowers in 2008’s ensuing fallout had cleared the books. Did these people learn their lesson? As we all know, of course most of them did not. They’re still out there, but their FICO scores no longer represent their risk to lenders. If the cycle had not lasted as long, their FICO scores would have represented the risk because they would have been washed out again.
I think that any time an expansion cycle gets to the average length of bankruptcy processing time plus seven years, this kind of stuff starts to occur. And this time it was amplified by all the free money factors as you pointed out.
Thx, a nice lesson on credit risk and economic cycles.
I have a coworker that declared bankruptcy in 2009. Was planning on declaring bankruptcy in 2020. His house was going to auction, owed over $30k in back payments.
Pandemic hit. Foreclosure forbearance happened. He got to not pay his mortgage for 2 years and then submit for pandemic related relief and got his back payments covered by the government.
All the free money is probably going to keep him going for another year or two until the cycle continues. Yeah I would say it’s safe to say he didn’t learn anything from it, except hot to do it better the next time.
I personally saved over $15k/year in daycare costs for 3 years now since WFH.
Two thirds of student loan holders are women.
Just saying.
Coming back cuz this sounds kinda obnoxious on re-read so to ellaborate:
Its still true and aside from the larger demographic of student loan holders being women, women were also disproportionately affected by lockdown with job losses. And disproportionately left their jobs because they already were paid less than their male spouse as childcare/home schooling became a huge problem during the pandemic (and chilfcare shortage persists at current).
So when people discuss moral hazard, please remember who benefitted more from these interventions.
The billionaires of course. They benefited the most.
Closer to 2 1/2 years* to be nitpicky.
Another aspect of the fake financial system.
The supposed credit worthiness of the American consumer is dependent upon an artificial economy of “printing” and borrowing. Look at what happened during the GFC when so many supposedly “prime” borrowers defaulted at the first hint of economic duress.
I’m also expecting the USG to use more forbearance and moratoriums in the future. It didn’t appear to have any adverse impacts the last time so it supposedly can’t have any in the future either.
They don’t know that the supposed success was psychological. When market psychology no longer accommodates it, it will fail, just as it would have if tried earlier.
It didn’t succeed because the economics profession and those running government are so much smarter or more sophisticated than their predecessors.
It’s the same psychology which makes it possible for aggregate credit quality to be the lowest ever, even as intertest rates were also the lowest ever.
If only the Fed had some savvy consumer marketing pros….
“An amazing miracle. But how did it happen?”
It happened because the scoring systems used by the ratings agencies are defective, designed as they are to weasel the general population deeper into debt slavery, and not to accurately model credit-worthiness or risk.
Meanwhile, Bloomberg reports that U.S. Mortgage Lenders Are Starting To Go Broke.
Coincidence? I think not. The distortions are enormous, the very sort of thing you can expect when the FIC gets addicted to cheap money and in the blind pursuit of its wishful thinking comes to believe that financial risk can safely be ignored.
What’s worse is that any ‘growth’ of the U.S. economy depends on an even faster increase in debt, regardless of how unproductive that debt may be, which is plenty. The failure of debt to continue skyrocketing by itself guarantees a severe recession, without even figuring in the ongoing political, supply-chain, military, and ecological disruptions, which hardly anybody seems to account for in economic projections. Certainly not over at CNBC, where all the teleprompters remind presenters to SMILE!, no matter what.
A quick google search (I know, not scientific) indicates that by the middle of 2021, less than 5% of mortgages were in forbearance.
If that alone affected aggregate credit scores materially, then I’ll accept the argument that the best description is score inflation.
But we don’t have that data yet. Or do we?
If student loan borrowers used the breathing space to pay down other debts, is this not an indication of broad-based credit responsibility? If the aggregate scores of student loan borrowers shot up, isn’t this more indicative of systemic issues, rather than individual irresponsibility?
Every time I hear people brag about their credit scores I roll my eyes. I too had a great score before the GFC and a terrible one afterwards. The terrible score did not keep me from renting or buying a car or keeping most of my credit cards. If there is a point to credit scoring these days, it escapes me.
BTW, one of the credit bureaus keeps emailing me with messages about my increasing or decreasing score. I never bother to check, it is irrelevant to me.
Petunia credit score
You need it to have a credit card often or a good income ‘
and you need a C.C. to rent a car like at the airport
( they don’t take cash)
Beyond that I think they are just a scam seems to fit right in these days
I am happy to be one of the many that don’t use credit or a Credit card or a bank. A few bucks in a credit union to manage cash flow.
All other money at vanguard and a little precious metals for insurance.
Not using debt teaches you discipline and improves sleep.
That’s weird – you’d think the organizations that issue credit scores would tweak their models a bit to underweight credit behaviors over the last two and a half years while all the pandemic era shenanigans were going on.
You’d think, but their models are defective. They did it before when they created the 2008 mortgage crisis when they were overestimating credit scores to fuel that bubble.
There’s big money in debt peonage, so they tweak their models to encourage debt peonage and ignore the risk. Short-term gain at the expense of future pain. That’s how the Financial Industrial Complex runs the world, and that’s how they’re going to run it into the ground.
Why, when numerous situations are so clear and alarming, does they remain so stubbornly intractable to change? It is because those who have power in the world want it to be this way.