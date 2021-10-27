Suddenly Hawkish Bank of Canada Ends QE, Moves Rate Hikes Forward. 1-Year and 2-Year Yields Spike

Spooked by inflation not being temporary.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Following its policy meeting today, the Bank of Canada announced that it would end QE outright beginning November 1. And – unexpected by economists – it moved rate hikes closer, with April 2022 now showing up as the expected date of a liftoff, up from the second half in 2022, with four rate hikes expected next year.
In response, the Canada 2-year yield spiked by 21 basis points, to 1.08%, having more than doubled over the past four weeks. The 1-year yield spiked by 19 basis points today to 0.72%, having nearly tripled over the past five weeks:
The BoC started tapering its purchases of securities a year ago by ending its MBS purchases outight and tapering its GoC bond purchases multiple times. In the spring, it began to reduce its holdings of short-term Canada Treasury bills and repos. And it ended other smaller programs.
Its total assets, at C$502 billion, are down by 13% from the peak in March:
The BoC holds C$426 billion in GoC bonds. Its announcement today said that it would roughly maintain this level for the time being.
Repos, the biggest asset category on its balance sheet during the 2020 bailout spree, are down to just C$30 billion. Government of Canada short-term Treasury bills, formerly the third biggest asset category, are nearly gone.
It still holds C$17 billion of Provincial bonds, C$5 billion of Government of Canada Real Return bonds (what we’d call TIPS in the US), C$10 billion in derivatives, and C$5 billion of MBS. Other asset categories have already been whittled down to nothing, including corporate bonds, Commercial Paper, and Provincial Money Market securities.
As per today’s announcement, the top red line, GoC bonds, is going to flatten going forward:
So this is the end of QE in Canada. The BoC said it would shift to the “reinvestment phase,” where it no longer adds to its holdings of government securities, but only replaces maturing government securities with new GoC bonds.
These replacement purchases will not match “one-for-one” the securities that are maturing and rolling off the balance sheet “because the maturities are large and unevenly spaced,” it said in the separate Market Notice. Instead, the BoC will space the replacement purchases out over time.
It will buy only GoC bonds. The maturing Real Return bonds will be replaced with GoC bonds. It will buy roughly one third of the replacement GoC bonds in the primary market and two thirds in the secondary market.
The BoC didn’t specify when it would start letting the GoC bonds roll off the balance sheet without replacement to reduce its holdings, which would allow long-term yields to drift higher. The beginning of this roll-off period may be timed to occur around the first rate hike. Allowing long-term yields to drift higher while raising short-term rates would keep the yield steeper. The roll-off also would reverse some of the prior QE. In the chart above, this would show up with the top red line bending downward, as other securities categories have already done.
This is all about inflation not being temporary.
The Canadian Consumer Price Index in September spiked 4.4%, the fastest increase since 1992, and it’s not exactly making a lot of effort at being “temporary,” and this rattled some nerves:
“The main forces pushing up prices – higher energy prices and pandemic-related supply bottlenecks – now appear to be stronger and more persistent than expected,” the BoC said in the statement today.
“The Bank now expects CPI inflation to be elevated into next year, and ease back to around the 2 percent target by late 2022,” it said.
Clearly, the BoC has moved away from the Fed-sponsored theme that this surge in inflation is nothing to worry about because it’s temporary and will go away on its own, despite the massive ongoing monetary stimulus. It seems, only the Fed is still clinging to this hope of “temporary,” though even there, doubts have emerged.
Today’s inflation worries in the BoC’s statement are a hawkish deviation from BoC Governor Tiff Macklem’s observations earlier in October that largely dismissed the inflation spike. So the BoC is now turning to efforts to crack down on inflation by at least removing the monetary stimulus.
This, despite reduced growth, as housing activity is expected to decline faster.
This hawkish tone comes despite the BoC’s dialing back of growth expectations. In its Monetary Policy Report, also released today, the BoC downgraded GDP growth in Canada to 5.1% for 2021, which is still huge, but down from its 6.0% projection in July. Among the factors leading to the lower but still red-hot growth expectation for 2021 were lower exports, softer business investment due to the supply chain chaos, and notably, a sharper decline in housing activity.
I can’t find any U.S. law that says using the dollar is mandatory.
Why is Wolf and his readers crying foul on the Fed and inflation running hot? Maybe demand your services to be paid in gold/silver? Food for thought.
“Maybe demand your services to be paid in gold/silver?”
Sheesh. Buying gold and silver to keep around is one thing. Using it to make or receive online payments in the modern world is quite another. This is the nuttiest idea I’ve heard in a long time. Thank god I don’t live in the middle ages.
Or in Utah (the Utah Legal Tender Act of 2011)… But I would love to receive my invoices via mounted messenger. Must be a sight to see.
Gold and silver are like any currency. You’ll lose 3-4% when you convert it from your home currency, and then lose another 3-4 % when you convert it back to your home currency.
Gold and silver are about as volatile as the worse 3rd world currency too.
Maybe have a little since it’s pretty, but it’s worse than crypto when it comes to transactions IMO.
Coming back to the BOC, I’ll be surprised if they have the guts to do more than two .25 rate hikes before they lose their resolve.
I personally think the cost of living is greatly over stated. If it was really bad, restaurants here in Vancouver wouldn’t be packed all the time with people dishing out the cost of 4x meals in groceries for a single meal at the restaurant.
Where is the master QE genius Bernanke hiding these days? We have not seen him for months…he knows what is coming for his grand, reckless global and hubristic economic experiment with people’s livelihoods and lives.
So what does this say about us? Yellen says inflation to go until the end of 2022 (which really means a lot longer), CPI is grossly understated, anyone paying attention knows we’re getting hosed on prices, but there’s no talk of pulling the reins in on this. Other countries are figuring it out. I think we’re doing this, in part, to screw our creditors.
Biden wants Powell to make the call to raise rates because politically it’s suicide. Then he can fire him for causing a downturn. Powell’s no fool, he knows he just needs to keep the balls in the air until February when his term is renewed.
Whoever raises rates will destroy the fragile economy after the stock market self destructs from all the deleveraging. Layoffs multiply and all those firms that doubled and tripled their regular orders all of sudden cancel them again thereby inducing more layoffs.
Too much inflation sucks but the guaranteed mauling that would happen with a rate hike is not something Biden or Powell want to take on.
Better for Biden or Powell to let some other shock kill the stock market than to intentionally shoot it down with a rate hike. Then they can have cover for raising rates.
GoC bonds seem to be heading off the chart. Might be WTF terriroty in 12 short months. This being based on current trajectory plus the statement about replace the other assets as they mature with GoC bonds. 1/2 Trillion C$ and rising
Way to go little brother Canada
Nathan Dumbrowski,
Misunderstanding? Read it again. The BoC announced today that it will stop adding to the GoC bonds, as I said in the first paragraph. So they wont go off the chart. The line will become flat starting Nov 1.
For example: When C$1 billion GoC bonds mature, they’re paid off by the government, and the BoC gets its C$1 billion in cash back. It will buy C$1 billion in new GoC bonds to replace the maturing bonds. And the total balance will remain flat.
And when the roll-off period begins, the line will begin to dip, as I said.
What it happening right here :-]
Read it again. It looks like from the read through…It will buy only GoC bonds. The maturing Real Return bonds will be replaced with GoC bonds. It will buy roughly one third of the replacement GoC bonds in the primary market and two thirds in the secondary market
It looks like they have plans to shift all future purchases towards GoC bonds
In the chart and in the data, the Real Return bonds are included in the GoC bonds, lust like the Fed’s TIPS are included in its Treasury holdings. They’re not separated. They’re all government bonds.
In case you’re confused, the maturing GoC bonds will be replaced by GoC bonds.
That line of government bonds will become flat.
Also note this line right under the chart:
“The BoC holds C$426 billion in GoC bonds. Its announcement today said that it would roughly maintain this level for the time being.”
And this line:
“As per today’s announcement, the top red line, GoC bonds, is going to flatten going forward:”
This — “It will buy only GoC bonds. The maturing Real Return bonds will be replaced with GoC bonds. It will buy roughly one third of the replacement GoC bonds in the primary market and two thirds in the secondary market.” — means exactly what it says, namely that it will not buy bonds other than GoC bonds to make those replacements.
The whole currency of debt has fuelled far too much wanton consumption. I’m glad to hear credit costs will rise.