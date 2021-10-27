Rents Spiked 10% to 25% in Half the Cities in October: How it’ll Push Up CPI Next Year, Ridiculing Fed’s “Transitory” Inflation

Everywhere but San Francisco? Only 11 of the 100 largest cities showed any year-over-year rent declines at all.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
In 16 of the 100 largest cities, the median asking rent of a one-bedroom apartment spiked by 20% to 25% in October. In 40 of those 100 cities, rents spiked by 15% to 25%. And in 50 of those 100 cities – in half of them! – rents spiked by 10% to 25%.
But there were only 11 cities where rents declined at all by any amount.
In total, across the 100 largest markets, the median asking rent for 1-BR apartments increased by 11% year-over-year in October, according to data in Zumper’s National Rent Report.
These are advertised rents (“asking rents”) for apartments listed at various rental listing services, including Multiple Listing Service. They’re not actual rents that tenants have been paying for months or years. They do not include rents for single-family houses; just apartments.
Asking rents show the current pricing of the market, as landlords see it. Actual deals negotiated between landlord and tenant may differ and may include incentives (one-month free, free parking, etc.), and the effective rents of signed leases could be lower. If a landlord gets too ambitious in their asking rents, tenants don’t bite, and landlord have to cut asking rents – which happened massively and with humorous effect in Newark, NJ, as we’ll see in a moment.
Asking rents are a price tag. “Median” means that half of the apartments are listed at higher rents, and half are listed at lower rents, and the range on both sides can be big.
Changes in asking rents reflect the underlying dynamics of the rental market. And these market dynamics differ dramatically from city to city, as we’ll see in a moment. Rents in New York City spiked, but not in San Francisco, were rents lumbered along multi-year lows and are still down 25% from the peak.
Red-hot “asking rents” v. ice-cold CPI rent that’s now warming up.
As bizarre as it seems, the red-hot surge of inflation as measured by the Consumer Price Index this year to 5.4% in September, which matched June, and both were the highest since July and August 2008 (5.6% and 5.4%), with all four being the highest since early 1991 – well, this red-hot 5.4% CPI was held down by the housing components, which account for one-third of total CPI and are exclusively based on rents.
The two CPI housing components are “rent” and “owner’s equivalent of rent.” They’re based on large-scale surveys of tenants and homeowners. These surveys ask tenants about their actual rent, including in rent-controlled apartments, and they ask homeowners what they think their home would rent for.
They’re both based on rents: the first on actual rents paid, and the second on the homeowner’s perception of the rental market. Combined they account for one-third of overall CPI.
Before the pandemic, these measures clustered around 3.5% but plunged during the pandemic to 2% and below.
Over the past few months, the soaring “asking rents” have started to filter into those two CPI rent measures, and in September, CPI rent (red) increased to 2.4% (from 1.8% in the spring) and CPI “owner’s equivalent of rent” (green) rose to 2.9% (from 2.0% in the spring):
“Asking rents” have to translate into actual rents that enough tenants pay – via new leases signed or rent increases – before they start moving the needle of the CPI rent index, and this takes a while, but it has started to happen.
And “owners equivalent of rent,” which is based on the owner’s perception of the rental market, is influenced by information the owner obtains about the rental market, such as this article. And this perception is picking up the surge in the asking rents faster than the “rent” index, as the chart above shows.
Going forward, the surging asking rents we see detailed below will further filter into the CPI rent measures over the next few months and next year, and since they weigh about one-third of total CPI, they will move the needle, just when this “transitory” inflation was supposed to fade. And those surging rents will ridicule the Fed’s “transitory” theme of inflation.
Red hot “asking rents.”
The cities were the median 1-BR asking rent surged the most were less expensive rental markets:
- Irving, TX (+25% to $1,270)
- Mesa, AZ (+25% to $1,220)
- Tampa, FL (+24% to $1,480)
- Knoxville, TN (+24% to $990)
- Glendale, AZ (+23% to $1,190).
New York City was the only one of the 10 most expensive markets where 1-BR rents spiked by 20% or more year-over-year: by 22% to $3,100 – having shot up by 32% since the low point in January this year:
In Miami, another of the top 10 most expensive markets, 1-BR rents jumped by 18% year-over-year to $2,070.
In San Diego, also in the top 10 most expensive, 1-BR rents jumped by 15% to $2,060.
In Boston, 1-BR rents spiked by 5% for the month and by 15% year-over-year to $2,530, having re-gained the sky-high pre-pandemic levels:
These are the 50 cities, of the largest 100 cities, were 1-BR rents surged 10% to 25% year-over-year. These are massive rent increases in half the biggest 100 cities, and they will move the CPI needle!
|The 50 Cities where 1-BR rents jumped 10% – 25%
|1-BR $
|Y/Y %
|1
|Irving, TX
|$1,270
|25%
|2
|Mesa, AZ
|$1,220
|25%
|3
|Tampa, FL
|$1,480
|24%
|4
|Knoxville, TN
|$990
|24%
|5
|Glendale, AZ
|$1,190
|23%
|6
|Orlando, FL
|$1,470
|23%
|7
|Detroit, MI
|$930
|22%
|8
|Boise, ID
|$1,400
|22%
|9
|New York, NY
|$3,100
|22%
|10
|St Petersburg, FL
|$1,540
|21%
|11
|Colorado Springs, CO
|$1,140
|21%
|12
|Plano, TX
|$1,440
|21%
|13
|Denver, CO
|$1,690
|21%
|14
|Bakersfield, CA
|$1,000
|21%
|15
|Anchorage, AK
|$1,140
|20%
|16
|Scottsdale, AZ
|$1,890
|20%
|17
|Gilbert, AZ
|$1,670
|19%
|18
|Miami, FL
|$2,070
|18%
|19
|Las Vegas, NV
|$1,230
|18%
|20
|Spokane, WA
|$1,050
|18%
|21
|Cleveland, OH
|$1,380
|18%
|22
|Chandler, AZ
|$1,520
|18%
|23
|Henderson, NV
|$1,540
|18%
|24
|Atlanta, GA
|$1,720
|17%
|25
|Nashville, TN
|$1,480
|17%
|26
|San Antonio, TX
|$1,040
|16%
|27
|Phoenix, AZ
|$1,200
|15%
|28
|Tucson, AZ
|$830
|15%
|29
|Reno, NV
|$1,210
|15%
|30
|San Diego, CA
|$2,060
|15%
|31
|Raleigh, NC
|$1,220
|15%
|32
|Anaheim, CA
|$1,860
|15%
|33
|Austin, TX
|$1,470
|15%
|34
|Charlotte, NC
|$1,400
|15%
|35
|Virginia Beach, VA
|$1,240
|15%
|36
|Salt Lake City, UT
|$1,170
|15%
|37
|Dallas, TX
|$1,410
|15%
|38
|Jacksonville, FL
|$1,100
|15%
|39
|Boston, MA
|$2,530
|15%
|40
|El Paso, TX
|$790
|15%
|41
|Washington, DC
|$2,240
|14%
|42
|Akron, OH
|$650
|14%
|43
|Winston Salem, NC
|$860
|13%
|44
|Albuquerque, NM
|$840
|12%
|45
|Fresno, CA
|$1,220
|12%
|46
|Aurora, CO
|$1,230
|12%
|47
|Fort Worth, TX
|$1,140
|11%
|48
|Durham, NC
|$1,260
|11%
|49
|Pittsburgh, PA
|$1,220
|10%
|50
|Lincoln, NE
|$910
|10%
Other expensive markets.
In terms of CPI, what matters are month-to-month and year-over-year changes in the two rent-based indexes, not the changes compared to pre-pandemic levels. Below are some of the biggest and most expensive rental markets where rents are still below pre-pandemic levels, but are either flat or up year-over-year, and some are up sharply year-over-year.
In San Francisco, the median asking rent for one-bedroom apartments for October remained at $2,800 for the third month in a row, and was flat year-over-year, and still down 25% from June 2019:
In San Jose, representing Silicon Valley, the median 1-BR rent spiked 5% in October from September, and by 9% year-over-year, to $2,310. But it remained 9% below the peak before the pandemic:
In Seattle, 1-BR asking rents jumped 4% for the month and 9% year-over-year, to $1,750. But they remain 8% below their pre-pandemic levels:
In Los Angeles, 1-BR rents rose 2% for the month and by 7% year-over-year, to $2,140. But they remain 5% lower than before the pandemic:
The 11 cities where rents fell year-over-year.
The biggest declines in 1-BR rents occurred in Chesapeake, VA, (-19% to $1,000) and Newark, NJ (-15% to $1,260.
Newark is a case of landlords’ failed aspirations. They were trying to benefit from the exodus of New York City during the pandemic by jacking up their asking rents, thinking New Yorkers would be stupid enough to fall for it. And so they jacked up their rents last year by huge amounts, but New Yorkers didn’t fall for it, and so landlords had to cut their asking rents to get their units filled, and those 1-BR asking rents are now below their pre-pandemic levels:
The table shows the 11 cities where the median 1-BR rent declined year-over-year. This includes the Bay Area city of Oakland (-1%):
|The 11 Cities where 1-BR rents fell by any %
|1-BR $
|Y/Y %
|1
|Chesapeake, VA
|$1,000
|-19%
|2
|Newark, NJ
|$1,260
|-15%
|3
|Minneapolis, MN
|$1,170
|-9%
|4
|Philadelphia, PA
|$1,360
|-9%
|5
|Milwaukee, WI
|$950
|-9%
|6
|St Louis, MO
|$900
|-7%
|7
|Providence, RI
|$1,530
|-6%
|8
|Richmond, VA
|$1,140
|-4%
|9
|Kansas City, MO
|$950
|-4%
|10
|Laredo, TX
|$750
|-1%
|11
|Oakland, CA
|$2,000
|-1%
All of the largest 100 rental markets.
The table below shows the largest 100 rental markets that Zumper tracks, with 1-BR and 2-BR median asking rents in October, and year-over-year percent changes, in order of the price of 1-BR rents (if your smartphone clips the 6-column table on the right, hold your device in landscape position):
|Rents, Top 100 Cities
|1-BR $
|Y/Y
|2-BR $
|Y/Y
|1
|New York, NY
|$3,100
|22%
|$3,310
|14%
|2
|San Francisco, CA
|$2,800
|0%
|$3,860
|5%
|3
|Boston, MA
|$2,530
|15%
|$2,800
|5%
|4
|San Jose, CA
|$2,310
|9%
|$2,850
|6%
|5
|Washington, DC
|$2,240
|14%
|$2,960
|10%
|6
|Los Angeles, CA
|$2,140
|7%
|$2,950
|6%
|7
|Miami, FL
|$2,070
|18%
|$2,730
|18%
|8
|San Diego, CA
|$2,060
|15%
|$2,730
|15%
|9
|Oakland, CA
|$2,000
|-1%
|$2,650
|1%
|10
|Scottsdale, AZ
|$1,890
|20%
|$2,540
|24%
|11
|Anaheim, CA
|$1,860
|15%
|$2,250
|13%
|12
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|$1,830
|9%
|$2,500
|15%
|13
|Santa Ana, CA
|$1,780
|9%
|$2,540
|14%
|14
|Seattle, WA
|$1,750
|9%
|$2,340
|11%
|15
|Atlanta, GA
|$1,720
|17%
|$2,190
|15%
|16
|Denver, CO
|$1,690
|21%
|$2,190
|14%
|17
|Gilbert, AZ
|$1,670
|19%
|$1,980
|24%
|18
|Long Beach, CA
|$1,610
|3%
|$2,150
|5%
|19
|Honolulu, HI
|$1,550
|2%
|$2,250
|4%
|20
|St Petersburg, FL
|$1,540
|21%
|$2,160
|26%
|21
|Henderson, NV
|$1,540
|18%
|$1,690
|24%
|22
|Providence, RI
|$1,530
|-6%
|$1,770
|0%
|23
|Chandler, AZ
|$1,520
|18%
|$1,740
|15%
|24
|Sacramento, CA
|$1,500
|3%
|$1,880
|9%
|25
|Chicago, IL
|$1,500
|0%
|$1,760
|-2%
|26
|Tampa, FL
|$1,480
|24%
|$1,750
|25%
|27
|Nashville, TN
|$1,480
|17%
|$1,580
|11%
|28
|Portland, OR
|$1,480
|6%
|$1,800
|0%
|29
|Orlando, FL
|$1,470
|23%
|$1,600
|15%
|30
|Austin, TX
|$1,470
|15%
|$1,830
|15%
|31
|New Orleans, LA
|$1,470
|3%
|$1,760
|4%
|32
|Plano, TX
|$1,440
|21%
|$1,910
|26%
|33
|Dallas, TX
|$1,410
|15%
|$1,900
|15%
|34
|Boise, ID
|$1,400
|22%
|$1,570
|23%
|35
|Charlotte, NC
|$1,400
|15%
|$1,610
|13%
|36
|Cleveland, OH
|$1,380
|18%
|$1,480
|24%
|37
|Philadelphia, PA
|$1,360
|-9%
|$1,730
|-1%
|38
|Baltimore, MD
|$1,320
|3%
|$1,380
|-14%
|39
|Irving, TX
|$1,270
|25%
|$1,750
|20%
|40
|Durham, NC
|$1,260
|11%
|$1,410
|14%
|41
|Newark, NJ
|$1,260
|-15%
|$1,550
|-15%
|42
|Virginia Beach, VA
|$1,240
|15%
|$1,450
|13%
|43
|Las Vegas, NV
|$1,230
|18%
|$1,440
|15%
|44
|Aurora, CO
|$1,230
|12%
|$1,610
|12%
|45
|Mesa, AZ
|$1,220
|25%
|$1,450
|21%
|46
|Raleigh, NC
|$1,220
|15%
|$1,410
|15%
|47
|Fresno, CA
|$1,220
|12%
|$1,580
|20%
|48
|Pittsburgh, PA
|$1,220
|10%
|$1,390
|7%
|49
|Houston, TX
|$1,220
|9%
|$1,530
|12%
|50
|Reno, NV
|$1,210
|15%
|$1,690
|21%
|51
|Phoenix, AZ
|$1,200
|15%
|$1,520
|19%
|52
|Glendale, AZ
|$1,190
|23%
|$1,470
|26%
|53
|Madison, WI
|$1,190
|1%
|$1,600
|14%
|54
|Salt Lake City, UT
|$1,170
|15%
|$1,450
|12%
|55
|Minneapolis, MN
|$1,170
|-9%
|$1,720
|-6%
|56
|Colorado Springs, CO
|$1,140
|21%
|$1,410
|15%
|57
|Anchorage, AK
|$1,140
|20%
|$1,240
|3%
|58
|Fort Worth, TX
|$1,140
|11%
|$1,520
|16%
|59
|Richmond, VA
|$1,140
|-4%
|$1,380
|-2%
|60
|Jacksonville, FL
|$1,100
|15%
|$1,330
|15%
|61
|Chattanooga, TN
|$1,080
|6%
|$1,220
|3%
|62
|Spokane, WA
|$1,050
|18%
|$1,400
|25%
|63
|San Antonio, TX
|$1,040
|16%
|$1,300
|15%
|64
|Norfolk, VA
|$1,040
|7%
|$1,330
|23%
|65
|Buffalo, NY
|$1,030
|0%
|$1,080
|-11%
|66
|Bakersfield, CA
|$1,000
|21%
|$1,200
|15%
|67
|Rochester, NY
|$1,000
|2%
|$1,170
|-2%
|68
|Chesapeake, VA
|$1,000
|-19%
|$1,300
|1%
|69
|Knoxville, TN
|$990
|24%
|$1,180
|24%
|70
|Arlington, TX
|$970
|9%
|$1,320
|12%
|71
|Cincinnati, OH
|$970
|2%
|$1,220
|9%
|72
|Indianapolis, IN
|$960
|4%
|$1,020
|2%
|73
|Kansas City, MO
|$950
|-4%
|$1,110
|-5%
|74
|Milwaukee, WI
|$950
|-9%
|$1,100
|-8%
|75
|Detroit, MI
|$930
|22%
|$1,050
|17%
|76
|Columbus, OH
|$930
|9%
|$1,140
|1%
|77
|Des Moines, IA
|$930
|5%
|$980
|3%
|78
|Lincoln, NE
|$910
|10%
|$1,010
|7%
|79
|Louisville, KY
|$910
|6%
|$1,050
|9%
|80
|Memphis, TN
|$900
|7%
|$950
|7%
|81
|St Louis, MO
|$900
|-7%
|$1,200
|-6%
|82
|Augusta, GA
|$880
|9%
|$990
|13%
|83
|Corpus Christi, TX
|$880
|7%
|$1,150
|9%
|84
|Winston Salem, NC
|$860
|13%
|$970
|14%
|85
|Tallahassee, FL
|$850
|8%
|$970
|2%
|86
|Baton Rouge, LA
|$850
|6%
|$1,000
|10%
|87
|Omaha, NE
|$850
|2%
|$1,120
|7%
|88
|Albuquerque, NM
|$840
|12%
|$1,070
|14%
|89
|Tucson, AZ
|$830
|15%
|$1,080
|15%
|90
|Syracuse, NY
|$830
|4%
|$960
|-4%
|91
|Greensboro, NC
|$810
|8%
|$930
|8%
|92
|Oklahoma City, OK
|$800
|5%
|$930
|2%
|93
|El Paso, TX
|$790
|15%
|$990
|18%
|94
|Lexington, KY
|$770
|6%
|$1,020
|15%
|95
|Laredo, TX
|$750
|-1%
|$950
|4%
|96
|Tulsa, OK
|$740
|9%
|$880
|6%
|97
|Shreveport, LA
|$710
|9%
|$800
|7%
|98
|Lubbock, TX
|$670
|3%
|$810
|4%
|99
|Akron, OH
|$650
|14%
|$760
|6%
|100
|Wichita, KS
|$630
|5%
|$800
|10%
Karma!
Hopefully lots more on the way.
“And so they jacked up their rents last year by huge amounts, but New Yorkers didn’t fall for it, and so landlords had to cut their asking rents to get their units filled, and those 1-BR asking rents are now below their pre-pandemic levels”
I thought the economy was absolutely fantastic. Hard to believe “printing” trillions and borrowing “out the wazoo” doesn’t have any impact on the real world supply of goods and services.
Also hard to believe that the loosest credit conditions in history have financialized the housing market and cratered affordability. That’s a real shocker.
Equally hard to believe that porous borders and lax immigration policy create upward pressure on rents, especially if it includes “free” rent at taxpayer expense.
Who could have imagined that?
The FED is a cabal of sociopathic liars who are beyond reproach. It doesn’t get any more embarrassing than Bernanke’s “subprime is contained.” How did he fair after that completely absurd lie? Very, VERY well. “Inflation is transitory” is Weimar Boy Powell’s “subprime is contained.” How will he fair? Every bit as well. The truth is these guys are lining each others’ pockets at the expense of society. That’s their entire mandate.
DC,
Your first sentence can be stretched to include a great many additional institutions in Washington, DC, all of which are run by folks who are unelected. Cabal is right on!
My take is they want to keep jawboning about tightening so that people don’t ditch US asset markets (treasuries especially) while keeping inflation high to devalue the massive accumulated debts and thus put us back in a tenable position. Once they’ve stolen enough purchasing power/savings, they can normalize policy and lower inflation and everything resets at higher price levels. Their key concern, in my opinion, is to execute the process without having a loss of faith in the dollar or central banking structure.
Or a revolution. Just sayin’.
Yes, we can use some of those peaceful protests of 2020.
But I think we are now a ‘Netflix and Chill’ country and no longer a revolutionary country.
that might very well be their thought process, but if they do that, they can kiss goodbye to the dollar as the reserve currency. who wants to hold a currency as a store of value if we’ve already done that once?
Wolf,
Any thoughts on how much of these price increases may be due to artificially restricted supply from the eviction moratoriums? It was lifted last month, however I’m curious whether the cases are still slowly making their way through the courts and having an impact on the equation here.
Next to come are “influencers”, to “influence” the great swampy mass of rent-level-setters.
Big mammalian protuberances preferred.
Seems that markets oscillations are reaching new extremes of listed rental values, but are there takers at this level?
From U.K. perspective, I am not so sure. As it happens, we recently reviewed rents of some commercial tenants. With lots of noise shouting “increase” and equal amount saying “decrease “, we opted to keep the rents as they were for last 7 years.
Tenants are happy and landlords income is secured for next 7 years. I can go to my favourite Mediterranean haunts and buy some more waterfront land.
Red wine = very good. What’s not to like.
Big mammalian protuberances : credit FZ
With all the empty commercial space in NYC and SF, it’s hard to believe rents are as high as they are, regardless of the direction. If you are wfh and everything is closed or inconvenient, why pay all that rent money. Both of those cities are hard to live in, in the best of times, why pay more now. Doesn’t make any sense to me.
Also on Miami, if the condo repair situation is causing rents to rise due to empty condo buildings causing a housing shortage, I can understand the increase. If this is not the case, these rents cannot be supported by incomes in Miami or in Ft. Lauderdale. Even hedge funds are going to the Tampa area to avoid the high rents in Palm Beach. These Florida numbers seem high to me.
Great article Wolf!
I noticed on all of the charts, rent has not reached 2019 levels yet after plummeting during the pandemic.
I would expect rents to eventually achieve pre-pandemic levels as businesses re-open (plus some inflation).
The eviction moratorium is in the process of being lifted. Have all who were in forebearance paid up or have they been evicted? Do the charts reflect this? Will there be a glut of eviction properties coming?
Finally, as work-from-home became the norm in 2020, people purchased houses outside the cities and worked from home. Are they coming back to the cities? Do they have a second rental in the cities and a primary home now? Are they all thinking about selling the homes they just purchased elsewhere?
I don’t know why the Federal Reserve Board is attacking hard-working citizens. You shouldn’t discriminate against people, simply because they don’t own expensive housing, stocks, and bonds.
Any data on lease term?
I’m thinking drop short term to get by, then let em have it when the dust settles…
Oh, Wolfe, you are the one who taught me about the Fed. After they get done making hedonic adjustments for …I don’t know.. double pane windows, laminate floors, high efficiency heat pumps, etc. they will probably show the cost of renting actually went down. I mean, look how much cheaper the Fed says cars are today than 20 years ago.
I really wish Powell was asked questions by ordinary people instead of politicians. I would love to grill him on his qualifications. After all, he is a damnable lawyer, not even an economist.
There are so many ways these guys just lie.
That Powell is NOT an economist is one of the few things he got going for himself :-]
Ever since Trump trampled on him, he has just been trying to hang on to his job by printing money. That’s an institutional-political reaction.