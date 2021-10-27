Rents Spiked 10% to 25% in Half the Cities in October: How it’ll Push Up CPI Next Year, Ridiculing Fed’s “Transitory” Inflation

Everywhere but San Francisco? Only 11 of the 100 largest cities showed any year-over-year rent declines at all.

In 16 of the 100 largest cities, the median asking rent of a one-bedroom apartment spiked by 20% to 25% in October. In 40 of those 100 cities, rents spiked by 15% to 25%. And in 50 of those 100 cities – in half of them! – rents spiked by 10% to 25%.

But there were only 11 cities where rents declined at all by any amount.

In total, across the 100 largest markets, the median asking rent for 1-BR apartments increased by 11% year-over-year in October, according to data in Zumper’s National Rent Report.

These are advertised rents (“asking rents”) for apartments listed at various rental listing services, including Multiple Listing Service. They’re not actual rents that tenants have been paying for months or years. They do not include rents for single-family houses; just apartments.

Asking rents show the current pricing of the market, as landlords see it. Actual deals negotiated between landlord and tenant may differ and may include incentives (one-month free, free parking, etc.), and the effective rents of signed leases could be lower. If a landlord gets too ambitious in their asking rents, tenants don’t bite, and landlord have to cut asking rents – which happened massively and with humorous effect in Newark, NJ, as we’ll see in a moment.

Asking rents are a price tag. “Median” means that half of the apartments are listed at higher rents, and half are listed at lower rents, and the range on both sides can be big.

Changes in asking rents reflect the underlying dynamics of the rental market. And these market dynamics differ dramatically from city to city, as we’ll see in a moment. Rents in New York City spiked, but not in San Francisco, were rents lumbered along multi-year lows and are still down 25% from the peak.

Red-hot “asking rents” v. ice-cold CPI rent that’s now warming up.

As bizarre as it seems, the red-hot surge of inflation as measured by the Consumer Price Index this year to 5.4% in September, which matched June, and both were the highest since July and August 2008 (5.6% and 5.4%), with all four being the highest since early 1991 – well, this red-hot 5.4% CPI was held down by the housing components, which account for one-third of total CPI and are exclusively based on rents.

The two CPI housing components are “rent” and “owner’s equivalent of rent.” They’re based on large-scale surveys of tenants and homeowners. These surveys ask tenants about their actual rent, including in rent-controlled apartments, and they ask homeowners what they think their home would rent for.

They’re both based on rents: the first on actual rents paid, and the second on the homeowner’s perception of the rental market. Combined they account for one-third of overall CPI.

Before the pandemic, these measures clustered around 3.5% but plunged during the pandemic to 2% and below.

Over the past few months, the soaring “asking rents” have started to filter into those two CPI rent measures, and in September, CPI rent (red) increased to 2.4% (from 1.8% in the spring) and CPI “owner’s equivalent of rent” (green) rose to 2.9% (from 2.0% in the spring):

“Asking rents” have to translate into actual rents that enough tenants pay – via new leases signed or rent increases – before they start moving the needle of the CPI rent index, and this takes a while, but it has started to happen.

And “owners equivalent of rent,” which is based on the owner’s perception of the rental market, is influenced by information the owner obtains about the rental market, such as this article. And this perception is picking up the surge in the asking rents faster than the “rent” index, as the chart above shows.

Going forward, the surging asking rents we see detailed below will further filter into the CPI rent measures over the next few months and next year, and since they weigh about one-third of total CPI, they will move the needle, just when this “transitory” inflation was supposed to fade. And those surging rents will ridicule the Fed’s “transitory” theme of inflation.

Red hot “asking rents.”

The cities were the median 1-BR asking rent surged the most were less expensive rental markets:

Irving, TX (+25% to $1,270)

Mesa, AZ (+25% to $1,220)

Tampa, FL (+24% to $1,480)

Knoxville, TN (+24% to $990)

Glendale, AZ (+23% to $1,190).

New York City was the only one of the 10 most expensive markets where 1-BR rents spiked by 20% or more year-over-year: by 22% to $3,100 – having shot up by 32% since the low point in January this year:

In Miami, another of the top 10 most expensive markets, 1-BR rents jumped by 18% year-over-year to $2,070.

In San Diego, also in the top 10 most expensive, 1-BR rents jumped by 15% to $2,060.

In Boston, 1-BR rents spiked by 5% for the month and by 15% year-over-year to $2,530, having re-gained the sky-high pre-pandemic levels:

These are the 50 cities, of the largest 100 cities, were 1-BR rents surged 10% to 25% year-over-year. These are massive rent increases in half the biggest 100 cities, and they will move the CPI needle!

The 50 Cities where 1-BR rents jumped 10% – 25% 1-BR $ Y/Y % 1 Irving, TX $1,270 25% 2 Mesa, AZ $1,220 25% 3 Tampa, FL $1,480 24% 4 Knoxville, TN $990 24% 5 Glendale, AZ $1,190 23% 6 Orlando, FL $1,470 23% 7 Detroit, MI $930 22% 8 Boise, ID $1,400 22% 9 New York, NY $3,100 22% 10 St Petersburg, FL $1,540 21% 11 Colorado Springs, CO $1,140 21% 12 Plano, TX $1,440 21% 13 Denver, CO $1,690 21% 14 Bakersfield, CA $1,000 21% 15 Anchorage, AK $1,140 20% 16 Scottsdale, AZ $1,890 20% 17 Gilbert, AZ $1,670 19% 18 Miami, FL $2,070 18% 19 Las Vegas, NV $1,230 18% 20 Spokane, WA $1,050 18% 21 Cleveland, OH $1,380 18% 22 Chandler, AZ $1,520 18% 23 Henderson, NV $1,540 18% 24 Atlanta, GA $1,720 17% 25 Nashville, TN $1,480 17% 26 San Antonio, TX $1,040 16% 27 Phoenix, AZ $1,200 15% 28 Tucson, AZ $830 15% 29 Reno, NV $1,210 15% 30 San Diego, CA $2,060 15% 31 Raleigh, NC $1,220 15% 32 Anaheim, CA $1,860 15% 33 Austin, TX $1,470 15% 34 Charlotte, NC $1,400 15% 35 Virginia Beach, VA $1,240 15% 36 Salt Lake City, UT $1,170 15% 37 Dallas, TX $1,410 15% 38 Jacksonville, FL $1,100 15% 39 Boston, MA $2,530 15% 40 El Paso, TX $790 15% 41 Washington, DC $2,240 14% 42 Akron, OH $650 14% 43 Winston Salem, NC $860 13% 44 Albuquerque, NM $840 12% 45 Fresno, CA $1,220 12% 46 Aurora, CO $1,230 12% 47 Fort Worth, TX $1,140 11% 48 Durham, NC $1,260 11% 49 Pittsburgh, PA $1,220 10% 50 Lincoln, NE $910 10%

Other expensive markets.

In terms of CPI, what matters are month-to-month and year-over-year changes in the two rent-based indexes, not the changes compared to pre-pandemic levels. Below are some of the biggest and most expensive rental markets where rents are still below pre-pandemic levels, but are either flat or up year-over-year, and some are up sharply year-over-year.

In San Francisco, the median asking rent for one-bedroom apartments for October remained at $2,800 for the third month in a row, and was flat year-over-year, and still down 25% from June 2019:

In San Jose, representing Silicon Valley, the median 1-BR rent spiked 5% in October from September, and by 9% year-over-year, to $2,310. But it remained 9% below the peak before the pandemic:

In Seattle, 1-BR asking rents jumped 4% for the month and 9% year-over-year, to $1,750. But they remain 8% below their pre-pandemic levels:

In Los Angeles, 1-BR rents rose 2% for the month and by 7% year-over-year, to $2,140. But they remain 5% lower than before the pandemic:

The 11 cities where rents fell year-over-year.

The biggest declines in 1-BR rents occurred in Chesapeake, VA, (-19% to $1,000) and Newark, NJ (-15% to $1,260.

Newark is a case of landlords’ failed aspirations. They were trying to benefit from the exodus of New York City during the pandemic by jacking up their asking rents, thinking New Yorkers would be stupid enough to fall for it. And so they jacked up their rents last year by huge amounts, but New Yorkers didn’t fall for it, and so landlords had to cut their asking rents to get their units filled, and those 1-BR asking rents are now below their pre-pandemic levels:

The table shows the 11 cities where the median 1-BR rent declined year-over-year. This includes the Bay Area city of Oakland (-1%):

The 11 Cities where 1-BR rents fell by any % 1-BR $ Y/Y % 1 Chesapeake, VA $1,000 -19% 2 Newark, NJ $1,260 -15% 3 Minneapolis, MN $1,170 -9% 4 Philadelphia, PA $1,360 -9% 5 Milwaukee, WI $950 -9% 6 St Louis, MO $900 -7% 7 Providence, RI $1,530 -6% 8 Richmond, VA $1,140 -4% 9 Kansas City, MO $950 -4% 10 Laredo, TX $750 -1% 11 Oakland, CA $2,000 -1%

All of the largest 100 rental markets.

The table below shows the largest 100 rental markets that Zumper tracks, with 1-BR and 2-BR median asking rents in October, and year-over-year percent changes, in order of the price of 1-BR rents (if your smartphone clips the 6-column table on the right, hold your device in landscape position):

Rents, Top 100 Cities 1-BR $ Y/Y 2-BR $ Y/Y 1 New York, NY $3,100 22% $3,310 14% 2 San Francisco, CA $2,800 0% $3,860 5% 3 Boston, MA $2,530 15% $2,800 5% 4 San Jose, CA $2,310 9% $2,850 6% 5 Washington, DC $2,240 14% $2,960 10% 6 Los Angeles, CA $2,140 7% $2,950 6% 7 Miami, FL $2,070 18% $2,730 18% 8 San Diego, CA $2,060 15% $2,730 15% 9 Oakland, CA $2,000 -1% $2,650 1% 10 Scottsdale, AZ $1,890 20% $2,540 24% 11 Anaheim, CA $1,860 15% $2,250 13% 12 Fort Lauderdale, FL $1,830 9% $2,500 15% 13 Santa Ana, CA $1,780 9% $2,540 14% 14 Seattle, WA $1,750 9% $2,340 11% 15 Atlanta, GA $1,720 17% $2,190 15% 16 Denver, CO $1,690 21% $2,190 14% 17 Gilbert, AZ $1,670 19% $1,980 24% 18 Long Beach, CA $1,610 3% $2,150 5% 19 Honolulu, HI $1,550 2% $2,250 4% 20 St Petersburg, FL $1,540 21% $2,160 26% 21 Henderson, NV $1,540 18% $1,690 24% 22 Providence, RI $1,530 -6% $1,770 0% 23 Chandler, AZ $1,520 18% $1,740 15% 24 Sacramento, CA $1,500 3% $1,880 9% 25 Chicago, IL $1,500 0% $1,760 -2% 26 Tampa, FL $1,480 24% $1,750 25% 27 Nashville, TN $1,480 17% $1,580 11% 28 Portland, OR $1,480 6% $1,800 0% 29 Orlando, FL $1,470 23% $1,600 15% 30 Austin, TX $1,470 15% $1,830 15% 31 New Orleans, LA $1,470 3% $1,760 4% 32 Plano, TX $1,440 21% $1,910 26% 33 Dallas, TX $1,410 15% $1,900 15% 34 Boise, ID $1,400 22% $1,570 23% 35 Charlotte, NC $1,400 15% $1,610 13% 36 Cleveland, OH $1,380 18% $1,480 24% 37 Philadelphia, PA $1,360 -9% $1,730 -1% 38 Baltimore, MD $1,320 3% $1,380 -14% 39 Irving, TX $1,270 25% $1,750 20% 40 Durham, NC $1,260 11% $1,410 14% 41 Newark, NJ $1,260 -15% $1,550 -15% 42 Virginia Beach, VA $1,240 15% $1,450 13% 43 Las Vegas, NV $1,230 18% $1,440 15% 44 Aurora, CO $1,230 12% $1,610 12% 45 Mesa, AZ $1,220 25% $1,450 21% 46 Raleigh, NC $1,220 15% $1,410 15% 47 Fresno, CA $1,220 12% $1,580 20% 48 Pittsburgh, PA $1,220 10% $1,390 7% 49 Houston, TX $1,220 9% $1,530 12% 50 Reno, NV $1,210 15% $1,690 21% 51 Phoenix, AZ $1,200 15% $1,520 19% 52 Glendale, AZ $1,190 23% $1,470 26% 53 Madison, WI $1,190 1% $1,600 14% 54 Salt Lake City, UT $1,170 15% $1,450 12% 55 Minneapolis, MN $1,170 -9% $1,720 -6% 56 Colorado Springs, CO $1,140 21% $1,410 15% 57 Anchorage, AK $1,140 20% $1,240 3% 58 Fort Worth, TX $1,140 11% $1,520 16% 59 Richmond, VA $1,140 -4% $1,380 -2% 60 Jacksonville, FL $1,100 15% $1,330 15% 61 Chattanooga, TN $1,080 6% $1,220 3% 62 Spokane, WA $1,050 18% $1,400 25% 63 San Antonio, TX $1,040 16% $1,300 15% 64 Norfolk, VA $1,040 7% $1,330 23% 65 Buffalo, NY $1,030 0% $1,080 -11% 66 Bakersfield, CA $1,000 21% $1,200 15% 67 Rochester, NY $1,000 2% $1,170 -2% 68 Chesapeake, VA $1,000 -19% $1,300 1% 69 Knoxville, TN $990 24% $1,180 24% 70 Arlington, TX $970 9% $1,320 12% 71 Cincinnati, OH $970 2% $1,220 9% 72 Indianapolis, IN $960 4% $1,020 2% 73 Kansas City, MO $950 -4% $1,110 -5% 74 Milwaukee, WI $950 -9% $1,100 -8% 75 Detroit, MI $930 22% $1,050 17% 76 Columbus, OH $930 9% $1,140 1% 77 Des Moines, IA $930 5% $980 3% 78 Lincoln, NE $910 10% $1,010 7% 79 Louisville, KY $910 6% $1,050 9% 80 Memphis, TN $900 7% $950 7% 81 St Louis, MO $900 -7% $1,200 -6% 82 Augusta, GA $880 9% $990 13% 83 Corpus Christi, TX $880 7% $1,150 9% 84 Winston Salem, NC $860 13% $970 14% 85 Tallahassee, FL $850 8% $970 2% 86 Baton Rouge, LA $850 6% $1,000 10% 87 Omaha, NE $850 2% $1,120 7% 88 Albuquerque, NM $840 12% $1,070 14% 89 Tucson, AZ $830 15% $1,080 15% 90 Syracuse, NY $830 4% $960 -4% 91 Greensboro, NC $810 8% $930 8% 92 Oklahoma City, OK $800 5% $930 2% 93 El Paso, TX $790 15% $990 18% 94 Lexington, KY $770 6% $1,020 15% 95 Laredo, TX $750 -1% $950 4% 96 Tulsa, OK $740 9% $880 6% 97 Shreveport, LA $710 9% $800 7% 98 Lubbock, TX $670 3% $810 4% 99 Akron, OH $650 14% $760 6% 100 Wichita, KS $630 5% $800 10%

