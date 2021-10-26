House Construction Costs Spike Most since 1979 amid Materials Shortages. Unfinished Houses Pile Up, Total Inventory Highest since 2008. Prices Spike as Lower End Dies

A peek into the glass and windows shortage.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Shortages of windows and glazing have been reported for months. A survey of homebuilders, conducted by Burns Real Estate Consulting and released last week, found that 63% of the current construction delays of homebuilders are due to the shortage of windows. Lead times that were normally 2-3 weeks reached 4-15 weeks and for some products extending to 20-45 weeks.
Further up the pipeline, there is a glass shortage. When exploding demand that started last year hit labor shortages and material shortages at glass manufacturers, they were unable to run at full capacity and were unable to meet that demand. They started prioritizing what they make and put their customers on allocation.
This has affected all kinds of glass products, glassware, light fixtures, glass-doors, shower partitions, windows, and even WOLF STREET beer mugs, whose production has been “deprioritized” – it uses a lot of glass and is a low-margin product for the manufacturer – since the end of May, triggering the infamous WOLF STREET beer mug shortage.
Window manufacturers that buy glass and manufacture window frames and glass-doors are running into their own problems. “Window manufacturing – even in the most automated facilities – is very labor intensive, which makes the industry even more susceptible to labor shortages,” Burns Consulting said in the note, pointing at PGT Innovations [PGTI] and Cornerstone [CNR], which both blamed labor shortages in their earnings calls.
The supply of resin, which is used in the production of vinyl, which is used as cladding for some window frames, was disrupted when the Big Freeze hit Texas and the Gulf Coast. According to Burns, lead times for vinyl have expanded to 4-15 weeks, with some window manufacturers seeing 20-45 weeks. Manufacturers switched to alternate products for window frames, such as wood and aluminum, but they’re running into aluminum shortages….
Construction companies are trying to sort their way through this with alternate materials in order to avoid pausing a project because of shortages of all kinds, including some petroleum-derived insulation materials (due to the Big Freeze), steel beams, roofing materials, copper wiring, plumbing fixtures…
Builders have encountered shortages of a whole slew of appliances, making it difficult to deliver a competed house. And costs are surging across the board.
The index for construction costs of singled-family houses spiked 11.8% year-over-year in September, unrelenting in this range over the past four months, and the most since 1979, according to data by the Commerce Department today. The index is up 17.6% from September 2019. This excludes the cost of land and other non-construction costs:
The market for new houses: a mess where the lower end died.
Sales of new single-family houses in September rose from August, but were down by 18% from September last year, at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 800,000 houses, according to the Census Bureau this morning. Sales are far below their 2002-2007 heyday, as housing demand shifted to urban cores, triggering a large-scale construction boom of condo and rental apartment towers and mid-rise buildings, that are not included here. This is only single-family houses:
Inventory of houses for sale highest since 2008: Total inventory for sale – houses where construction has not yet started, houses under construction, and completed houses – at 379,000 houses in both August and September was the highest since October 2008:
Inventory for sale by stage of construction. A record of 106,000 single-family houses for sale have not yet been started as many projects are delayed by shortages of materials and labor:
Another 237,000 houses are under construction.
Unfinished houses – the total of houses where construction hasn’t started yet and houses under construction – reached 343,000 in August and September, accounting for a record 90.5% of total inventory for sale in August and September.
Completed houses for sale, at 36,000 in August and September, accounted for 9.5% of total houses for sale, a record low in the data going back to the 1970s – compared to the 25-year average of 28%:
Prices continued to spike as the high end boomed and the low end died. The median price – half the homes sold for more and half sold for less – rose to a record $408,800, up 18.7% from a year ago.
- The low end died. Almost no houses were sold under $200,000. Land and construction costs have outrun this segment of the market.
- In the $200,000 to $300,000 range, only 12,000 homes were sold, 19% of total sales, lowest on record, down from a share of 29% a year ago, and from 35% in September 2019.
- The $300,000 to $400,000 range accounted for 24% of total sales.
- The $400,000 to $500,000 range also accounted for 24% of the sales.
- And the high end, over $500,000 homes, accounted for a record 31% of sales.
The median price is skewed by a shift in mix, and part of what we’re seeing here is the death of the low end, and the boom at the high end, as sales have shifted to where the money is:
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Classic Metal Roofing Systems, our sponsor, manufactures beautiful metal shingles:
- A variety of resin-based finishes
- Deep grooves for a high-end natural look
- Maintenance free – will not rust, crack, or rot
- Resists streaking and staining
Click here or call 1-800-543-8938 for details from the Classic Metal Roofing folks.
FWIW
A plywood mill close to me, has run out of warehouse space for their unsold plywood. That’s what is happening on the ground in the real world.
Things are not as they seem.
I was curious when this would start happening.
You have a huge demand side shock and people get what they want or give up looking due to massive supply constraints. Then all of a sudden you get this huge supply side shock to a market that has lost most of its steam.
We already see the supply rising so whats out there already isn’t selling like it was 12months ago. What will happen in the next 12 mo.?
Retail prices will have to come down to match demand.
I work for a company that makes heaters for swimming pools. We are shipping more heaters than we ever have. We are unable to keep up with demand. On top of that we are struggling to get all of the semiconductor chips that we need for the control panels. The company has had to increase the hourly wage of the production people by more than $3/hr. And they have hired so many new people that there aren’t enough parking spaces. In the back of my mind I keep wondering how long until things reverse.
It reminds me of the late 90s/early 2000s. I was working for a fiber optics company and things were the same way. Then the dot com bust happened.
This “boom” is even more artificial than the dotcom bubble.
Glass industry is mainly energy intensive.
With prices of oil and natural gas this high, those windows won’t be cheap.
Inventory seems up sharply on that chart but it’s not what I see out there, nothing decent for sale or insane prices and bidding wars if smth good comes up.
I am thinking of putting my house for sale and rent for some time.
This insanity can’t last.
It seems hardly believable that Fed will destroy the dollar and let inflation out of hand.
I wonder what are the chances of buying back my house at 30% less in three years?
I wouldn’t count on it. Despite perpetual talk about the need for “more affordable” housing, the last time housing got more affordable it was deemed a national crisis and prompted a nuclear response. It could happen again, but you’d have to be nimble to take advantage … the Fed has shown it stands ready to throw the dollar under the bus to bail out its indebted constituency.
US Government: Number of Builders Declined 50% Between 2007 and 2012
Acquisitions to obtain market concentration. Horton is the biggest acquirer of them all. Used cheap corporate funding to reduce competition and gain pricing power. The American system.
“Houses for Sale, Construction Not Started” – what does this mean, really? If a homebuilder has 1000 vacant lots, they could advertise for sale anywhere between 0 and 1000 homes. How closely does this match real available supply?
Aside, I embraced meme investing last week. Normally I’m a conservative investor and if even I’m doing this crap (DWAC and BKKT), maybe the top is in. All I’ve learned this year is that I don’t know a damn thing about markets.
ivanislav
Go to a new development and look around. Some houses have been finished and were sold and people are living in them. Other houses are under construction, some already sold, others still for sale. Then there are some lots where construction hasn’t started yet, and the buyer gets to choose from some options in the plans.
If you buy a finished house, you don’t get to choose. If you buy an unfinished house, you might be able to choose finishes, flooring, kitchen, etc. If you buy a house that hasn’t been started yet, you get to choose a lot more.
All this is very routine.
So go walk into their sales office and say you’re interested in buying a house in that development, and see what they’ll show you. It’s kind of fun.
Interesting juxtaposition: there’s a high-end gated “country estates” development down the road from me, with a fancy brick keyed-entrance, but no houses built yet because local builders are overbooked; and near it, almost in sight, is an existing newish high-end home for sale with a recently “reduced price” added to the for sale sign.
What happened to the foreclosure moratorium? It’s been lifted but seemingly there were no consequences?
Home prices surged. People can sell their home and pay off the mortgage and have some cash left over, or people can refinance the home and take cash out. Lots of options when home prices are made to explode.
I am betting margins on the low end will soon be much better than high end, which has supply overhang. The rich have choices, people who must live in their houses are chained to their jobs. Look for automation to come to home building. Robot carpenter? Just reprogram your Roomba to work a nail gun.
Too bad Roombas can’t think, do math, substitute materials, organise the job site, etc. As a carpenter for over 40 years I can attest there is a bit more to it than banging nails.
As per the article there are materials delays in Canada as well, although the shipping and port back logs are not as severe as the US west coast. Vinyl products, steel siding, and anything requiring controls are delayed due to the chip nightmare. No delays in lumber, plywood, etc. There is a trades shortage and contractors are booked up.
Today I needed some 6″ single walled stove pipe for a new wood stove in my shop. I needed one whopping 36″ piece and two 45s. I cleaned them out at the dealer and had to settle for a 30″ piece. Used an old piece of pipe to make it work. Making a point to use locally owned businesses and staying away from the Home Depots of the world as much as possible.
Residential construction these days is very diverse, especially compared with just a few decades ago AB:
More and more better ”mobilhomes” and modular homes, including ”park model” RV trailers are out there and many many more than meets the eyes, and will continue to expand in popularity.
Choices for designs have expanded from about 200 SF up to now very nice 3 bedroom 2 bath spacious homes built in a factory, installed on a prepared lot in one day, then carports with storage sheds, even swimming pools, added within another week or two.
On the other hand are the increases in true modular construction where modules are lifted off a truck and then bolted together, with no wheels on the modules, etc., etc.
Far cry from the months of construction needed when I started back in the ’50s, not to mention the ”settling” of green framing lumber needed then before the new work was stable enough to apply final finishes, etc.,
And now there are appearing beginning tokens of 3-D printing of small houses out there and improvements for that technology will be coming.
Industry has made a lot of progress from what was basically majority the same process since the middle ages 50 years ago.
The boys and girls at the Fed can explain this away in 30 words or less. This is proabaly a good sign and I am sure they got a doozy of a description for it. Can’t wait for Jerome to trot it out.
Looking at the inventory price distribution. Just wait until the interest rate cycle really turns. Not sure it’s happened yet. It’s been downhill since 1981 and every time I thought it might be over, it wasn’t.
Look at who got wealthy since 1981. Follow the money. It’s a system which benefits a select few.
“It’s a system which benefits a select few.”
Agree, DC, and it’s a wonder that they get elected!
Perhaps, by say Easter 2023, new living experiences in a area that’s going to be up and coming ( ya’ know) Will find it’s place again.
All that will be needed is the happy marriage of hormones and a real estate novelist.,
Wolf…
Your opinion on what Blackrock and Blackstone and other investment “raiders” of real estate are having on the real estate market…and the American dream of owning a home.
And if you so choose, a comment on Blackrock being in the Federal Reserves “tent” while the Fed keeps pumping money into a mortgage market with housing prices screaming.
It has been reported that housing sales are 16% corporate/investment purchases, rather than family.
Last time inflation was in this area, even lower, 1999 and 2006, the 30yr mortgage was 6%. Now 3%. I point to who is in the “tent” and the optics of that arrangement.
My comment….People can not save to buy a house…for to save is to lose 5% a year …at the current inflation…as housing leaps 18%.
VRBO, in concert with no fair return on savings, has made investors buy anything which they can perhaps get a fair return.
This is not good for society…it is an attack on the American Dream of owning your own home. And I suspect because it is the “American Dream”, it is under attack by people who really don’t like America. IMO.
Rip me up.
I agree with most of that. You have to buy with a small downpayment so that you can get in sooner than later. Until the value of the home appraises 20% higher, you have to pay PMI. That is all you can do. Get a small downpayment and roll the dice.
Last year I built a screened in porch with a steel roof using only US and Canadian made materials, to help the stalled economy.
This year I have abstained from buying any construction materials. I wanted to build a second storage shed this year but elected to just use up leftover materials from previous years instead.
There are no reasonably priced metal sheds available here in Canada (nor last year). Everybody has sheds for sale but once you click on the picture, they say out of stock! Just time wasting click bait!
Since I never got around to building the shed this year, I found more interesting diversions, I will target next year to build the shed. However not everybody can be as flexible, hence shortages and higher prices. I suspect when supply finally catches up to demand, the demand won’t be there!
I thought the job requests would finally slow in October.
Wrong again. We are all hoping for a early winter.
Spend time doing maintenance & servicing work equipment,
then south for a lot of surf fishing. Counting down the days.
Altos Research says we are going to end the year around 301k homes for sale inventory which is a record low and he believes come spring time will mean inventory for sale will be lower than 300k. This is based on for sale inventory in the spring is usually less than inventory in the fall.
They need to get some of those new homes built.
I still get at least 2 to 3 calls a week and post cards form investors for my rental home. Maybe we are near the peak of short term prices as I get bombarded now more than I ever had in the past 10 years.
U.S. coal stock inventory is at a 24 year low. Nat gas storage is a little low but the U.S. produces way more nat gas than it consumes.
But other countries are seeing low coal inventory and low nat gas storage so this is pushing up oil as the former two have seen crazy price increases.
I guess one of the underlying problems is Europe had a longer and colder winter last year, a hot summer, and plus wind used to power wind turbines was 28% lower than in the past.
Hopefully there is not a cold winter.