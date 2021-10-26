Tesla’s Market Cap (Gigantic) v. Next 10 Automakers v. Tesla’s Global Market Share (Minuscule)

It’s a ridiculous comparison, but hey, the CEO walks on water.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Shares of Tesla [TSLA] jumped by 12.7%, to $1,024.86 on Monday, which pushed the company’s market capitalization to $1.01 trillion. This might not seem a huge amount these days, when trillions are flying by left and right, but it’s still a huge amount. Tesla now has a price-earnings ratio of 332, in an industry where PE ratios of 10 to 30 are typical in good years.
But Tesla is special, CEO Elon Musk walks on water, and nothing and no one can touch them, especially not regulators, who get routinely brushed off.
And with this market cap of $1.01 trillion, Tesla was worth as much as the next 10 most valuable global automakers combined: Toyota, BYD (China), Volkswagen (VW, Porsche, Audi, Skoda, Seat, etc.), Daimler, GM, BMW, Ford, Stellantis (includes FCA), Honda, and SAIC Motors (China):
Tesla’s share price gain on Monday puffed up its market cap by $115 billion in just one day – on news that it might sell $4.2 billion of low-margin rental cars to Hertz through 2022. Let that sink in for a moment.
That potential sale of 100,000 rental vehicles compares to 2-3 million rental vehicles that the other automakers sell to rental fleets in the US in a normal year.
That gain of $115 billion in a single day was larger than the market cap of every automaker, except the three most valuable of them: Toyota, Volkswagen, and BYD. The $115 billion single-day move added a Daimler plus Nissan plus Renault to Tesla’s market cap.
So how nuts is this?
In terms of global market share, a different picture evolves. Yes, Teslas global sales have soared over the years – from nearly nothing to very little.
So far this year, Tesla delivered 627,000 vehicles globally, of which 241,000 in Q3, a huge accomplishment, given the semiconductor shortages. For the year total, deliveries might approach 900,000 vehicles, which would be a huge push and would require a lot of walking on water. But it’s a round number, and we’ll work with it.
Total deliveries globally of light passenger vehicles by all automakers combined might come in at 75 million vehicles, which would be down substantially from 2019.
If these projections are on target – if Tesla can deliver 900,000 vehicles and all automakers globally combined can deliver 75 million vehicles – then Tesla’s global market share would surge to a record breath-taking dizzying 1.2%:
Hertz shares jumped 10% on Monday ahead of a share offering, and Tesla jumped 12.7%. But why does Tesla get into low-margin rental fleet sales if there’s strong retail demand? Read… Tesla Rental Deal is Propaganda Coup for Hertz’s “Selling Shareholders” & for Tesla. But Rental Fleets Are Low-Quality Sales Automakers Don’t Tout
This line, “That gain of $115 billion in a single day…..”. The 10 others less the biggest three is $450 billion (1000 – 550). So Tesla’s one day jump was just under a quarter of that, not more than all of it combined. [Or did I read this wrong?]
Ahh, just wording. You’re refering to each company’s market cap (including the smaller ones not on the list), not those 7 firms as a group. Got it.
I misread this too! Now I understand. Wolf may want to rephrase it slightly.
Wait for it. Tesla added another $50 Billion just this morning.
I am agnostic about Tesla and Musk. And have avoided the stock markets for decades – nothing more than gambling dens without the drinks and the eye-candy.
BUT. Fedex lost huge money for years (why would anyone pay $10 for a letter to cross the country when the Post Office was doing it for 5 cents).
Economies of Scale made Henry Ford, and despite all the government subsidies Musk has taken to get started down the runway, Tesla may well become very profitable.
333 times earnings profitable? All Musk needs to do is increase earnings 10 fold and it’s 33 times.
In this final blow-off of stealing money from savers, printing money and credit like there is no tomorrow (not a pun), Tesla is just 1 of the pack.
Done.
No it’s total market cap. Tesla’s total market cap = the top 10 auto makers total market cap.
What Federal Reserve bank creates in a month, Tesla created in a day.
We need “Musk is worth more than half of all billionaires combined” chart.
andy:
Other than the daily churning of shares, is there a buyer for all of Tesla at $1 Trillion valuation? Doubtful.
“…larger than the market cap of every automaker, except the three most valuable of them…”
$115 billion compared to the market cap of each automaker separately, not combined.
its a mad mad mad mad mad mad mad mad world.
Isn’t Hertz filed for chapter 11? And the market is listening to a dying company, as long as what they want to hear.
This is usually what happens in a cult.
That’s why I all Tesla nuclear Tesla results will be the same
That is exactly what I thought.
Who’s paying for this……guessing Tesla.
Hertz is dead in the water….have been for a while…
I wonder what Hertz’ creditors thought of the announcement ?
This will never happen…..but it had the effect.
Maybe the Fed will print the money for Hertz to buy the TSLA cars.
Why not?
Hertz apparently worked some bankruptcy magic and exited bankruptcy in July…
“Hertz’s Plan will eliminate over $5 billion of debt, including all of Hertz Europe’s corporate debt, and will provide more than $2.2 billion of global liquidity to the reorganized Company. Hertz also will emerge with (i) a new $2.8 billion exit credit facility consisting of at least $1.3 billion of term loans and a revolving loan facility, and (ii) an approximately $7 billion of asset-backed vehicle financing facility, each on favorable terms. The Plan provides for the payment in cash in full to all creditors and for existing shareholders to receive more than $1 billion of value.”
Yo !
Can this shows the market think all those ICE automakers are doomed because will have to dump entire factories, IP, logistics, etc… ?
Right on! Accepting the metaphor of “the market thinks”, the market has no idea of how to think about negative interest rates and negative P/E.
New word: future. Recently, TSLA was priced at >$3000, considering its navigation systems to be used in self-delivery vehicles, ongoing SpaceX synergies and Boring transit systems. Musk sees far ahead of conventional makers. His makes cars 3X faster than VW or Toyota and the world wants EV not ICE. His motors and batteries are best. The Hertz deal adds icing to the cake.
‘Old’ car manufacturers are priced on day to day facts. Tesla’s valuation is priced on hope.
Perception is everything……………….for a while.
Alan Greenspan and Ben Bernanke are the parents of this trillion dollar bag of hot air by juicing the stock market so that the market cap wealth will never be delivered as real earnings. It’s as phony as a Mississippi stock certificate.
You either didn’t read the article or ignored it entirely.
There are no future “fundamentals” that “justify” TSLA’s market cap. There will never be sufficient growth where it makes any sense to pay $332 for a $1 in earnings which isn’t even real money. It’s an accounting number. If someone here doesn’t believe me, go try spending earnings at the grocery store.
The only worse long term “investment” is holding negative coupon debt to maturity.
Musk also generates massive profits with only tiny amounts of investment capital.
I own a Tesla, and I’ve owned the stock before. I sold it like an idiot in May 2020 :).
It’s a wildly over valued company, no question. Elon drives one hell of a narrative.
It’s a great car, too. I can’t switch away from EV + autopilot that actually works again. Autopilot that you can rely on changes the driving experience entirely. I find it near impossible to drive an ICE.
Elon though is not the entrepreneur I once thought he was. He seems more evil the older he gets. It will be interesting to see how it all shakes out.
Just a small tidbit… talk to some smaller aerospace manufacturing suppliers and you’ll hear how evil Musk and Spacex really are.
I summon my Tesla with a whistle.
Musk is the epitome of a bull market personality. Just wait until the mania crashes and burns. His reputation is going to go down in flames with the stock prices of his two companies.
As documented here, TSLA “profits” during most of it’s history were from “regulatory credits”.
More recently, the company’s finances were rescued through a secondary market stock offering at insane bubble prices.
Without both, the company would have failed or been bought out at very low fraction of it’s market cap.
In my well to do area of South Florida, Tesla’s are literally a dime a dozen. I suspect because of it’s vehicle cost and it’s nitch market status that as new luxury EV’s enter the market in 2022 their sales will decrease. (body styles are now old) I have always felt that because of simplicity and synergies of design that Tesla would be valued higher as a software company and a seller of their high tech skate and battery platform. Let other manufactures slap on bodies and interiors. JMO
@Sailorgirl: Do you hear anything about the real-world range in your area? With the traffic and the need for year-round AC, I wonder how well the EV would actually do. Thanks.
The real range is like going to work and back, plus round trip for lunch. Drop the kids off to soccer practice and violin lessons. Drive to Costco. Pick up grandpa at the airport. Tops.
Tesla can expand 50% per year, others cannot. Tesla has more room to grow; dinosaur car companies are laden with billions upon billions of liabilities (ie. employee pensions). Tesla is electric from the ground up, legacy car companies are saddled to ICE.
Tesla is what Ford was at the beginning of the 20th century.
I think the problem most have with this is the mis-belief that no other company will be able to compete with Tesla in this space. They will have competition at some point and that competition will erode Tesla’s market share and share price over time.
In China, the world’s largest car market, the big Chinese manufacturers are far ahead of Tesla.
What is their combined market cap? A million yuan?
andy,
There are two Chinese giants in the “next 10” by market cap in the first chart above.
BYD’s market cap (converted to USA = $125 billion) is just shy of Volkswagen’s market cap. BYD is kind of a conglomerate. It makes all kinds of vehicles, including electric buses in the US, and it makes its own battery cells (from what I remember).
SAIC has a much lower market cap (converted to USD = $34 billion) — lower than Honda’s.
If you use Toyota which used to be the high bar of auto production you can see Tesla’s future if they were to get to be a high volume manufacturer making 10 million cars per year with no where else to grow. Toyota valued at around PE of 10 and price to sales around 1.
Give it up, those like the poster above don’t want to understand math and economics.
No, it’s the exact opposite. When Ford was as old as Tesla is now, Ford’s graphs were the reciprocal of Tesla’s graphs. Ford was SELLING as many cars as all the other makers combined. Ford’s market cap was ZERO because it was a privately held company.
Whilst the valuation is crazy, you are missing the point as to why Tesla is valued more than other car makers.
In 2014 Musk targeted 500,000 sales in 2020. (This was when Tesla had produced a few thousand) ms y thought it impossible yet they achieved it. Now they are forecasting 20 million in 2030.
Meanwhile all incumbents have billions invested in stranded assets and overall they haven’t yet produced a competitive product against Tesla’s. Legacy auto also have much larger debts than Tesla.
So it looks like it will be an apple/Nokia moment. Although on a slower timescale.
Musk via spacex on his own saved the US space program. He wasn’t taken seriously by the incumbents yet spacex has become the foremost space company leaving countries like Russia behind. With a record like that and considering the TAM of the transport sector it’s no wonder Tesla is valued more than the incumbents.
20 million vehicle sales by 2030? They are going to have about a 25% global market share or the auto market is going to explode in unit volume growth?
Did they really make such a ridiculous forecast?
Phones that fit in your pocket with big screens and internet access were new, electric cars are not.
Marketing and vaporware and the particular susceptibility of messianic hope and online meme crowd behaviors have led to this level of magical thinking. It vaults far beyond real world valuation metrics. Aspects of Musk are good, but many are bad. He acts like an eternal 14-year-old visionary with easy disregard for many aspects of reality. To me, he has not grown to a CEO adulthood, and his open disregard for legitimate truthfulness as required by securities laws (as in his fake tweet about taking Tesla private with funding at a stated level supposedly secured, and I’ve never seen a shred of substantiation). I’m disappointed the SEC didn’t deal more sternly with him at that point. To paraphrase Keynes, Musk can stay magically popular longer than most short sellers can stay solvent. But like so many other stories where reality hops in a cartoon space ship and takes off, I think I know how this ends. Of public personalities of this era, I see parallels with Trump: a vast field of breathless fans, most of all, keeps the machine aloft. Whatever merit is there, at some point bubble dynamics appear and can take over.
And I have diversification concerns about too much balanced on one individual. He seems to think he can switch hats effortlessly and hit home runs in all spheres. We’ll see. It worries me that his own personal wealth is so great he creates a sort of reality-distorting force field very hard to challenge or interrupt. And he’s not that funny.
Maybe I miss something but I CANNOT understand how it is possible that a company that declared bankruptcy 1 year ago (HERTZ) could buy 100,000 cars (which are also very expensive) from Tesla and what is the interest of a user who by renting an electric car will have to refuel every 300 miles (if they find the electricity distributor)
Outside of COVID crazy times, EVs without incentives are still way more expensive out the door than ICE vehicles. As such, EVs still make a tiny fraction of overall light vehicle sales. There is no reason to believe that by time price parity with ICE vehicles arrives (and subsequently EVs actually become mainstream), the other auto makers’ EV offerings wouldn’t be up to par with Tesla’s.
Look for example at the reviews for the Ford Mustang Mach-E or the Kia EV6. These vehicles are their manufacturers’ very first try at a from-the-ground EV vehicles and they actually compare very favorably with the Model Y. Given this, the claim that the offerings from those other manufacturers won’t be able to compete with Tesla by the time price parity arrives in 4-5 years is simply ludicrous.
Teslas haven’t qualified for federal incentives for a while. All its US sales are now without federal incentives.
G,
Stock pump for impending IPO for the hedge funds who want to sell the stock to suckers…
Hertz hasn’t bought anything yet… they said they MIGHT….
Their statement should be illegal… it’s bullshit like this that ought to be outlawed…
Hell, Wolf could do the same thing… issue a press release saying he might buy 100,000 Teslas to build a rental fleet… up, up and away…
Jeez…
If you look at hertz and Tesla they have one thing in common, their return on capital has been less than their cost of capital for at least 12 straight years. It’s basically what you get when money printers remove a hurdle rate from projects and steal Grandma’s savings.
We don’t know the details. Rental cars are always financed in some way. One of the ways this is done is by loans that are secured by the cars; then these loans are securitized in to Asset-Backed Securities (bonds) and sold to investors. This is routine. But it could also be that there is a special deal between Tesla and Hertz to where Tesla funds those cars (in a lease-like arrangement) and then at the end takes those cars back and sells them as used, same as its regular lease-turn-ins.
Has Elon heard of a concept called – Paying a Dividend?
Elon is mulling over a dividend payable in bitcoins. This way the stock and the dividends apreciate. Win/win.
EVs are being shoved down out throats. Nobody wants them. Nobody is excited about them. Nobody talks about them. It’s all part of the green movement to destroy the remainder of the US middle class
Dividend? I’m not so sure that particular financial product is relevant to Tesla. Capital gains, sure. But dividends?
Casino tokens have one price when bought at the casino to play, another when bought in bulk by the casino.
When bought at the stock exchange casino the price of shares depend on the chance buyers imagine there is for a win at the casino. Just like casino tokens.😉
Price is what you pay, long term earnings is what you are stuck with unless you can find a buyer.
I have a brother who is pretty intimidated by the increase in EVs on the street. He owns an automobile parts franchise and is thinking about selling his business and retiring. I told him that EV cars must need parts too; he responded that his three best selling items are oil, oil filters, and radiator coolant — none of which are used by an EV car.
Most EVs do have some liquid cooling circuits for the battery and maybe the electric motor. I’m not sure how often you’re supposed to change the coolant though.
There’s at least 250 million light vehicles in the United States. It’s going to take a long time to replace them all with EVs, even if every car sold from here on out is electric.
I wonder how much maintenance and repairs on an EV would be if you amortized the eventual cost of battery replacement over the life of the car. How would it compare to an ICE vehicle?
I would advise people in his situation to sell because once more people realise EVs are the future and they require a lot less maintenance than ICE vehicles, businesses like tire brothers so lose value very quickly.
His most impressive feats have been his Falcon series of reusable launch vehicles, the Dragon spacecraft and Starlink global internet system. About the latter and the other massive satellite constellations for the same purpose planned by others, I hope this doesn’t set us up for the Kessler Syndrome.
With his Starship, I think he’s bitten off more than he can chew with FAR more development challenges and risk than the Falcons. I don’t see how a launch vehicle with 30 (or whatever the current, constantly changing number is) of Raptor engines can ever be man-rated, at least without many more flawless launches than will ever be achieved considering the mass that those would place in orbit would be far more than current demand. He hopes to create the demand with extremely low cost to orbit, but I don’t see him achieving that extremely low cost or creating the market to put that much mass in orbit even if he did.
Why? Back to those 30 Raptors. They’ve only just gotten 3 of them to work somewhat reliably on the last launch and I see the odds of cascading catastrophic failures among those 30 tightly packed engines to be high which will prevent both man-rating and low cost to orbit. See the Soviet N1 to know what I’m talking about.
All that said, his efforts are far better than the horrendous waste of $23 BILLION thus far for development and years behind schedule Space Launch System (SLS), better called the Senate Launch System since it is nothing more than a Space Shuttle jobs continuation program. I could go into great detail about what a stupid fiasco it is, but I’ll just point out that to amortize the development costs alone, if there were 23 launches of it in the future, the development cost expense for each launch, not even including the actual hardware, will be $1 BILLION PER LAUNCH.
I thought Captain Kirk is flying on Bezos starships.
He’s probably not wealthy enough to take the SpaceX Dragon orbital trip or, at least, doesn’t want to spend that kind of coin. So, he goes on Bezos’ suborbital trip. Afterwards, seeing an overweight Capt. Kirk crying led me to wanting to tell him to man up. Definitely not steely calm imaginary astronaut or starship captain material.
Heck, I saw Spock cry in the original series, but not Kirk. He came close during his last words in the final scene of one the most outstanding episodes, “City on the Edge of Forever” where he actually said something one didn’t hear on 60s TV, the word “hell” when he said, “Let’s get the Hell out of here.”
Suborbital? I thought they landed in a different county. Didn’t quite make it to Wichita.
Whilst starship is a different ballgame his track record speaks for itself.
Tesla is an electric car, battery storage, tunnel borer, and rocket developer all rolled into one.
If the Jetsons, Captain Kirk, or Dr Who owned a company, it would be Tesla.
Underground, overground, up in space… Tesla owns the future like no other.
A $2,000 stock price is now possible.
Until Apple arrives with the i-Car.
Does anyone see the irony that the Fed has pumped up stocks so high that Congress is going to start taxing billionaires stocks before they are sold? It’s all getting to be a big joke.
One thing about the wealth tax is how do you know who has to pay it unless everyone have list their assets? It will not raise the money they are counting on so they have to keep dropping the threshold. They probably just want to get political points by taxing billionaires and see if it will survive legal challenges.
It’s not a wealth tax. It’s a mark to market tax, and it applies only to public investments with established market values. This is why Elon Musk was tweeting against it today. He is a target of the tax. He and his buddy Peter Thiel think they should be billionaires without paying any tax whatsoever. AS you know, Thiel is the one who claims to have legally amassed $5 billion in an IRA having a contribution limit of $6,000 per year.
Musk said today that if the government comes after the billionaires’ money, they’ll come after our money next. He uses typical fear tactics to attack a rational policy.
When it comes to taking our money, the person we should fear most is Musk. Average Joe taxpayer is paying ridiculous subsidies to the world’s richest man and people that buy his expensive automobiles. Go figure.
Looks a little like a ponzi scheme.
Ponzi scheme is little
Tesla scheme is a whole new level of scheme and a quazillion time larger.
Your comparison is like stating that Jupiter and an asteriod look a little the same since both circle the sun.
IMHO, Wolfs comment that it is nuts is an enormous understatement but in his defense, I do not think the english language has a word for it to express it any better.
May be it is time to introduce the Tesla Scheme.
The real question from a marketing perspective, who is the better dancer, Elon Musk, or Greta Thunberg? She wins hands down, but then she supports his efforts at climate change.
Incentives for charging networks and raising the sales requirement before EV credit phaseout are both on the table as part of the infrastructure bill. I would not short until that bill is either passed and we for sure know the details, the bill fails, or the fed raises rates. The whole automotive sector is overvalued right now, it’s a shrinking industry not a growth industry. People are buying less cars/trucks and the companies make money through the financing deals, I don’t see how these stocks hold up to the growth targets in a lower vehicle sales environment, even with the “EV revolution”. The only reason Tesla looks in good shape is that they are having success in China, or so it appears, which could change on a dime.
China will have a hard time justifying expansion of Tesla within China, given that Tesla furthers the interests of the worlds richest man. That doesn’t fit will with China’s communist philosophy.
Perhaps China will steal Tesla’s production techniques and become a nightmare low-cost competitor.