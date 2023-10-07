My Take on What QT Has Done to Stocks, Bonds, Commercial Real Estate (Lots of Bloodletting) & What it’ll Do Going Forward

Fundamentals boiled down to QE or QT since 2009. Now there’s lots of QT, globally, to battle the worst inflation in decades.
By Wolf Richter. This is the transcript of my podcast on Sunday, October 1, THE WOLF STREET REPORT.
A big part of Wall Street and stock market jockeys, and bond-market gurus, queens, and kings, have variously predicted, clamored for, or begged for a big-fat recession. Ever Since about June 2022, they want that big-fat recession because it would “force” the Federal Reserve to pivot, to cut rates, to end Quantitative Tightening, and to restart quantitative easing – the good ol’ money printing.
And this clamoring for a big-fat recession is still going on. The recession-mongers have fanned out and they’re everywhere doing a lot of heavy breathing. And it’s still going on because bets on the stock market went sour.
The Nasdaq is now down by over 18% from its peak in November 2021. The S&P 500 index is down 11% since its peak in January 2022. I mean, how could stocks be even allowed to drop?
Stocks ran out of steam in late 2021 when the Fed started talking about higher rates, ending money-printing, and eventually start the opposite of money-printing, quantitative tightening. By the time money-printing ended and the Fed hiked its policy rates in March 2022, stocks had already dropped a bunch.
They didn’t drop because the economy was bad, far from it. They dropped because money printing and interest rate repression had fueled this huge run-up since 2009. Free money makes all things possible.
In 2018, the Fed gingerly engaged in quantitative tightening, and the S&P 500 dropped nearly 20%. So we know that works.
Stock prices balloon under money-printing and deflate under quantitative tightening. That has by now been established.
This was further confirmed by another bout of that in March through July this year. In March several regional banks collapsed, not because of their loans going bad, which was the problem during the Financial Crisis, but because bond prices had plunged because market yields had soared, which scared the bejesus out of their depositors who then yanked their money out, creating the biggest fastest run-on-the-bank ever, and the banks were history in no time, and other banks were getting lined up against the wall to be shot as well.
So the Fed and the FDIC stepped in to bail out depositors, not investors. Investors got dismembered. And for the Fed it meant throwing about $400 billion in short-term liquidity at the banking system in no time, and that $400 billion in liquidity had the effect that stocks suddenly rocketed higher.
But the Fed continued shedding its securities, and then it drained out the liquidity it had sprayed at the banks, and this turned into the fastest quantitative tightening ever, and by July the show was over. In August, stocks fell, and in September they fell a lot more.
This stock market rose from 2009 to incredible highs in 2021, fueled by money printing, many trillions of dollars over the years, and near-zero policy interest rates.
This was a global phenomenon, with all major central banks doing the same thing, money printing and interest rate repression.
But then the worst inflation kicked off in early 2021, and eventually central banks responded to put a lid on it. And so here we are: massive global QT and much higher rates, promised for much longer. The Bank of Japan is the only exception. And the US economy is still plugging along just fine.
At these astronomical levels of the stock market – still astronomical despite the declines so far – stock prices cannot handle quantitative tightening. Stocks had been driven higher by money printing, and now we have the opposite, global quantitative tightening, and stocks are heading lower.
That’s why Wall Street is clamoring for a big-fat recession: They’re hoping it would “force” the Fed to end QT and restart QE. But the Fed is battling inflation, and it has now also figured out what its asset purchases, its money-printing orgy, have accomplished, and it lost its appetite for it.
And bets on long-term bonds have turned horribly sour. Just look at long-term Treasury bond funds to see the carnage. Those were marketed as a conservative yield investment.
The iShares 20-plus-year Treasury bond ETF, with the ticker of TLT, is down nearly 50% from the peak in August 2020, which marked the peak of the 40-year bond bull market, which had turned into a bond bubble. Since then, bond yields have risen and bond prices have fallen.
Back in mid-August 2020, the government sold 30-year Treasury securities at auction at a yield of 1.4%. Now the 30-year yield is at 4.7%, and the 30-year Treasuries that these investors bought in August 2020 have now lost about half their value in the market. Investors will not have a capital loss if they hold these securities to maturity in August 2050, and they’ll collect 1.4% in interest every year along the way. But if they try to sell today, they’ll lose about 50%.
New investors might like to buy those bonds because now they come with lower prices and a nice 4.7% yield. But investors that bought those bonds three years ago are getting crushed.
At the same time, short-term Treasury bills have gotten very popular with their high yields, now at around 5.5%, and their small downside. But investors in long-term Treasury securities and corporate bonds have gotten crushed.
For bond-fund managers, this is a horror show. That’s why they’re clamoring for a big-fat recession: they want the Fed to cut rates, and end Quantitative Tightening, and they want the Fed to restart money printing so that their bond funds can recover.
But the Fed is fighting the worst inflation in decades, which was in part caused by the Fed’s policies of years of money printing and interest rate repression.
Commercial real estate acts the same way as bonds. When yields rise, prices of fixed-income instruments and commercial real estate fall by definition. That part is inevitable.
Commercial real estate is in trouble. CRE investors are losing their shirts, just like holders of long-term bonds. Landlords face suddenly much higher interest rates that make their variable-rate mortgages economically infeasible, and that make it impossible to refinance a maturing fixed-rate mortgage because the current rent won’t cover the new interest payments. So landlords have walked away from their mortgages and have let the creditors take those properties and the losses. And as we are finding out on a daily basis now, many of these lenders are investors in Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities and mortgage REITs, rather than banks.
Landlords and lenders in the office sector have the additional issue of the rug getting pulled out from under their office towers by working-from-home and the corporate recognition that they don’t need this much office space. A stunning amount of the office space in central business districts is now vacant and available for lease or sublease. In a bunch of cities, these availability rates are near or above 30%.
Investors in shopping malls have been in trouble since about 2017 due to the ongoing brick-and-mortar meltdown, as I called it, brought on by Americans switching massively to ecommerce for their shopping. Landlords have walked away from numerous malls, letting lenders – again mostly investors in commercial mortgage-backed securities rather than banks – take the losses.
Even the biggest retail landlords, Simon Property Group and Brookfield, have walked away from malls, and Westfields is getting rid of its entire portfolio of malls in the US, either by walking away or by selling them. It got that process started by walking away from two malls in Florida in 2020 and 2021.
But don’t blame the economy. Bonds and stocks are not dropping because the economy is bad. The economy has been muddling through at about the pre-pandemic pace, and in the third quarter, it appears to have picked up some steam. Unemployment rates and unemployment claims are near historic lows. Tech hiring resumed despite all the breathless news about layoffs that sort of fizzled out earlier this year.
Consumers have been surprisingly eager and able to spend money, and they’ve been outspending inflation despite the much higher interest rates. They’ve gotten the biggest pay increases in 40 years, and they’re working in record numbers, and now they’re earning lots of interest on their trillions of dollars in CDs, savings accounts, money market funds, and Treasury bills, and they’re spending money hand over fist. I’ve been calling them drunken sailors all year.
Businesses are investing and spending. And the government is the biggest drunken sailor of them all, with its gigantic $2-trillion deficit spending during what are the Good Times.
So the economy has been plugging along at a pretty decent pace – and seems to be accelerating.
But prices of stocks, long-term bonds, and commercial real estate have dropped. They have dropped because there has been an epic change in the regime of monetary policies.
For stocks at these still ridiculously high levels, QT is toxic. Stocks need money-printing to rise from here. They got $400 billion this spring from the Fed, and stocks jumped, and then the Fed drained these $400 billion back out, and it drained another $300-billion-plus out since then, and it continues to drain liquidity and shed assets from its balance sheet, and stocks have been swooning since early August.
There is a direct connection between asset prices and money printing. QE inflates asset prices, and a lot of QE for about 13 years off and on inflated stock prices beyond recognition. Even modest QT, as we have seen in 2018, caused stock prices to tank. But back then, inflation was at or below the Fed’s target, and it was easy for the Fed to end QT.
But now there is a lot of inflation, and the whole game has changed, and all prior assumptions are out the window. And now there’s a lot of QT, and so stock prices are deflating, and other asset prices are deflating. There is no magic here. There was no magic in the run-up of stock prices either – it was QE; and now that there’s QT, it’s not magic either. Those are the fundamentals of the stock market now: QE or QT, until stock prices get down to some reasonable level, when other fundamentals start playing a role again. This was the transcript of my original podcast on Sunday, October 1, THE WOLF STREET REPORT.
“Those are the fundamentals of the stock market now: QE or QT, until stock prices get down to some reasonable level, when other fundamentals start playing a role again.”
So what’s a reasonable level for the DOW for example?
30K, 25K or lower?
I’m hopeful the Fed is forced to raise by 50-basis points before the end of the year. I get the need to slow down hikes, but like you said Congress is the biggest drunken sailor of them all.
I have to wonder if Congress, MSM and even Joe Voter will pay attention when higher for longer really starts to sink in by early 2024? And where will the interest expense be at the end of CY 2023? And what about FY 2024, since higher for longer now is starting to look like it’s possible that rates won’t drop next CY.
With the Federal deficit spending @ $2T, sky high property taxes supporting big increases in local spending, continued wage growth, & big yields for that top 40% of earners, one really has to wonder if we’re not at least 100-basis points away from the terminal FFR.
2800 PE 10-12
There was NEVER any ‘MMT’ at all in the US.
I agree. Congress & the Fed are committed to all the principles of MMT except the tax increases to curb inflation.
What about the $2T deficits for the foreseeable future? And, I would bet your $1,000 right now that if we find ourselves in a real recession next year that Congress will pass some form of rent & mortgage relief.
MMT is alive and well, IMHO.
My simplistic (perhaps overly simplistic) view of stock valuation is based on P/E ratio. P/E should be greater than or equal to prevailing interest rates plus a risk premium. Now that interest rates are higher, earnings must increase or stock prices must come down. That’s my simplistic view in a nutshell. YMMV.
Agreed.
5.5% is currently the risk-free rate of return. Stocks must yield significantly more than that to be worth it.
Sorta seeing signs that retailers are somewhat hurting. Target has been offering some good sales. Amazon too. Their product prices are coming down from nose bleed highs.
Grocery stores are also having some good sales. And so the grocery prices are coming down if you shop the sales.
I’m of the opinion the consumer has clamped their wallet shut the past 3-6 months. Cuz I know I sure AF did, and I’m a gargantuan consumer if there ever was one.
But I do admit that the consensus around here is that the consumer is still bat sh… crazy and going bonkers at Costco. We’ll have to see who was more correct in time. :)
Almost every retailer will have “sales” and promos — that’s part of being a successful retailer and pushing foot traffic and revenues. To think that having “sales” is a sign of weakness means that you don’t understand retail. Ever heard of “Black Friday” or “Amazon Prime Day?”
I also have cut back on my spending and a few people around me have too, but we have to remember that I am 1 of ~40mil people in Canada and if you’re in the US you are a mere 1 of ~300mil people. The charts wolf provides are based on data for the entire USA not just you and your specific circle, if your assertion is that in the past 6MO spending is down then it’s not really a matter of opinion, data shows otherwise.
Anecdote about a mall near me:
This mall is located just over the MA/NH border. MA has sales tax (6.25%) while NH has none. The mall sees a significant amount of business from MA residents taking advantage of the sales tax arbitrige. Since these folks would have to pay tax on items shipped to their home, e-commcerce cannot compete on price.
At the small retailer I do order fulfillment for, I see a significant amount of customers with MA addresses placing orders for pickup at the NH stores, presumably for the tax arbitrige.
This is arguably a very small % of the market and doesn’t significantly affect the overall brick & mortar meltdown… but interesting to see certain businesses uniquely-positioned to remain resilient.
It seems a parcel service would do well in your area then if you’re looking for ideas . When I was living in metro Vancouver in Canada I was about 20min from the US border, across that border are numerous parcel services that give you a US address to ship to, you get notified by email and provided a locker code so you can stop by 24/7 and get your items. I took advantage of this a lot when USD was lower, bit less more recently but still for some items it makes sense. If you open up a parcel pickup place you can steal a lot of business from that mall 😆
Who spoke of QE prior to 2006/2007? No one — and, I mean NO ONE — knew the Fed could do such a thing.
Then … POOF! QE starts in full swing.
The gov’t/Fed “always” holds the wild card — ALWAYS! What will they do in 2024/2025? Less than 100 people “know” what’s coming, that is, Central Banker Chiefs and the leaders of the G20.
It’s a game. They know it; we know it. They will pull a rabbit out of their arse, people will protest, but life will go on with this “wild card”.
One thing that makes assessing the effect of the Fed’s balance sheet (Qs) especially murky right now is what is the relevant baseline? Compared to a year ago, the balance sheet has shrunk. But compared to the beginning of 2020, it’s grown. So is it tight or easy? And the answer isn’t necessarily even the same from the perspective of the bond market, stock market, labor market, etc.
Not to mention the influence of other variables, for instance fiscal policy. Bond yields aren’t just about the Fed any more. The markets are having to absorb a torrent of supply, and the price-yield level that attracts sufficient demand can’t not be affected.
Long story short: Overall asset prices are correlated with the fed balance sheet. You cant fight against it. If you do, you’ll loose your capital. Most startup investors and penny stock buyers already lost. Big tech and residential RE are holding well for now. But how long?
Fundamentals as a part of price discovery???
WHAT SORCERY IS THIS??
This article is one of the best I’ve read for a long time in general! It made a lot of sense. Thank you Wolf!
“And this clamoring for a big-fat recession is still going on. The recession-mongers have fanned out and they’re everywhere doing a lot of heavy breathing. And it’s still going on because bets on the stock market went sour.”
That’s probably it! :D
“…and other banks were getting lined up against the wall to be shot as well.”
I wonder what happened to all these other banks. It’s still to be continuned! :D
A big part of financial accounting and valuation required an assumed interest rate to value any financial asset. We now have one to work with. The low usable conservative interest rate is now five percent. Dividend and cash flow streams can now be valued. Everything financial asset has a value again and with many assets it will be a lot less than when interest rates were one and one half percent. It is time for the financial world to make sense again.