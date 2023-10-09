Our Experience with the Collapse of the Dollar’s Purchasing Power for Used Cars, Auto Insurance, Repair Costs, Rental Cars

Or why auto insurance has gotten so ridiculously expensive — after used vehicles have gotten so ridiculously expense.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
I’m going to lay out some crazy shocking numbers relating to used car prices, cost of repairs, insurance, and rental cars. This isn’t data, but it’s one incident that illustrates what we’ve discussed here for the past two years, the craziness of what has happened in terms of inflation – and just how far the purchasing power of the dollar has plunged with regards to used vehicles, repair costs, insurance, and rental cars.
And the most shocking part is that it isn’t even shocking anymore, it just makes you feel crappy, and we griped and grumbled, but paid, spending money like drunken sailors, as inflation has taken root in its insidious ways, thereby confirming what Powell had said, that consumers “hate inflation, hate it,” and that they’re in a foul mood, but keep spending.
Our 2018 Ford Fusion Hybrid, with 75,000 miles on the odometer, got rear-ended. My wife, who was driving it back from work, was not injured. The driver-side airbags deployed. The rear was fairly symmetrically crushed. And the front left corner, which got shoved into the vehicle in front, got bent up, and the headlight assembly was destroyed.
We had bought the vehicle from a rental car company in February 2020 with 35,000 miles on it for about $15,000, before used-vehicle prices began to spike in the craziest manner never before even thought possible.
The insurance adjuster looked at the vehicle for 10 minutes and totaled it – meaning that he estimated that it would cost at least 80% of the vehicle’s replacement cost to fix it. It was apparently such a clear-cut case that he didn’t even bother to have the vehicle taken to a body shop where the damaged panels could be removed to get a look at the damage underneath, check for damage of the suspension parts, etc.
Stunning item #1: The insurance company offered us nearly $18,000 for the vehicle that we’d bought for $15,000 three-and-a-half years and 40,000 miles earlier. Normally, that vehicle might have been worth $10,000. Obviously, this isn’t some kind of collector’s car that might gain value, but a run-of-the-mill former rental car; what changed is the purchasing power of the dollar that, with regards to used vehicles, has essentially collapsed over a three-year period.
Stunning item #2: Repair costs, so parts, labor, paint, and supplies. Even a less-than-exhaustive look by the adjuster determined that it would cost at least 80% of nearly $18,000 to fix the vehicle, so at least $14,000 in repair costs. If the suspension parts turned out to be damaged, it would cost more on top of that. No telling what the ultimate repair cost would have been.
So bye-bye. An auction company picked it up. It’s common that such vehicles are purchased to be exported to a cheap-labor country, often in Central Asia, to be repaired with cheap but highly skilled labor and cheap parts, and for this then creampuff to be sold for a nice price in one of the Gulf states or elsewhere in that part of the world. This is a big trade, and part of the dynamics behind the thriving used-vehicle exports.
Shocking item #3: The cost of the replacement vehicle. The $18,000 would have bought roughly what we had: a 2018 Ford Fusion Hybrid with about 75,000-ish miles on it. There were some for sale in that range.
But our sweet spot where we buy is 1-3 years old, with 25,000 to 35,000 miles on it. We found one in that range at a CarMax about 100 miles away, a 2020 Fusion SE Hybrid with 25,000 miles. It was originally a lease return that had been bought by another person and then traded in. The Carfax checked out, everything was fine. The price? Close to $23,000 before title, tax, and license fees, doc fees, etc. We moaned and groaned and bought it.
Shocking item #4: The price of the rental. We rented a compact car from Enterprise, for one week, and it was $519. That was more than double last time we’d rented a compact car from Enterprise, which was over Labor Day 2019 for a week from Salt Lake City.
Shocking item #5: Auto insurance premium, oh my. Our last two auto renewals – September 2022 and September 2023 – had been a shocker; and when we changed the vehicle to this vehicle, because it was a newer model, another lump was tacked onto the premium, with the effect that our insurance premium went up 50% over the two-year period. It’s not that this insurance has suddenly gotten so much better, but that the purchasing power of the dollar with regards to auto insurance has plunged over those two years.
One of the reasons why auto insurance has gotten so much more expensive is the effect I just described here: the collapse of the purchasing power of the dollar with regards to used vehicles and repair costs; instead of paying us about $10,000 for the old vehicle, the insurance company paid us about $18,000; and repair costs have skyrocketed for vehicles that the insurance company pays to have repaired.
Shocking item #6: we weren’t really shocked anymore and paid, having expected this, after having been confronted with this mess for a while, and having seen it work its way into everything. Inflation has taken root.
Question would be what a comparable non-hybrid vehicle would, including insurance, have cost. Over the estimated time, milage, potential repair cost that you would own said vehicle, what would the cost difference be. Not that you would have run these numbers, but I would be curious to know this before I had made a similar purchase.
1. This article was about price increases of the “same” product and services over time (=inflation), not about trying to save money by substituting a cheaper product.
2. “Substitution” is a factor that is included in the PCE price index and drives down the PCE price index (but it’s not included in the CPI). It’s a different topic and doesn’t belong in this topic here. One topic per article.
3. You’re giving me advice on how to buy or what to buy. I’m the last person on earth who will listen to your advice about cars. Look at my bio, LOL
5. FYI, we cut our fuel costs in half by buying it back in 2020, compared to the prior vehicle we had. At $5 -$6.20 a gallon, you do the math.
Sobering report Wolf. Yet another example of how we are living in a counterintuitive economy. Well illustrated by your comment of “thereby confirming what Powell had said, that consumers “hate inflation, hate it” and that they’re in a foul mood but keep spending.”
Possibly the “better buy it today because it will be more expensive tomorrow” mindset has become ingrained after the inflation levels of the past few years. Regardless of the Fed’s comments and rate hikes.
Search on the keywords “effects of interest rate hikes” and one item from the results is that these hikes “reduce spending and consumer demand.” Ah, no. Not this time around. Another result from that same search states that rate hikes “cause consumers to spend less.” Again, no. At least not yet. Yet another example of a result that was probably expected by the Fed but has failed to materialize.
The Fed is now walking a tightrope between recession and decreased inflation. Will they make it to the soft landing at the end of the rope? Hard to say.
I don’t think the Fed is too worried about a recession… if it happens it happens. Priority 1 for them is getting inflation under control. Priority 2 is reducing their balance sheet back to something resembling normal times (QT).
We are in day 437 of recession watch here at Wolfstreet.
You said “ Search on the keywords “effects of interest rate hikes” and one item from the results is that these hikes “reduce spending and consumer demand.” Ah, no. “
At some point, austerity will kick in as a consumer reaction. (If we’re fortunate, maybe even as a new-fangled fiscal direction!). The period of austerity will be very painful…
my insurance went down $59 when I sold 2015 F-150($30k truck)
and put on 2003 f-150 POS
virtually NO CHANGE in premium
Most of the premium is liability of you driving, not your truck.
Wolf, I said this and still say, anything made or serviced by Americans would cost am arm and more. The so called offshoring is going to exasperate this situation. Think about making a doctor out of our own kids (yes, I did with 2 kids) and the cost from birth to degree Vs importing a foreign trained doctor, just to give an example. We have been subsidised by foreigners due to a number of reasons (petrodollar, ex) and that advantage is slowly disappearing. Think what is happening in UK, where the sun was never supposed to set?
Universities in some countries are very affordable ( and sometimes even free ).
Nothing is free. Go to one of those countries and pay 80% tax rate. Even if you don’t go to college you’re paying for everyone else.
“There are eight million stories in the naked city. This has been one of them.”
Good rundown Wolf. The parts of your story that I am experiencing are the price increases on auto insurance… 20% spike two months ago on a 22 year old SUV with no claims history… AND the rental car experience. I went to my college reunion last weekend and it was actually cheaper to Uber around all weekend (50 miles from the airport) than to rent a car… a LOT cheaper.
SpencerG wrote:
> I went to my college reunion last weekend and it was actually
> cheaper to Uber around all weekend (50 miles from the airport)
> than to rent a car… a LOT cheaper.
I rarely rent cars anymore since UBER/Lyft is not only cheaper but avoids having to deal with picking up and dropping off a rental car.
The inflation is a lot more than official. It is shocking how expensive it has become to live in the USA. I live in rural New England, and difficult these days to get a burger + beer and get out of there for less than $30 with tip and taxes. When did $17 for a burger or sandwich become the standard???
But the restaurants are full. People are paying these prices. Rents, house prices, restaurants, paying to get house fixed, etc…has just become so terribly expensive.
I’m starting to push back and going out to restaurants less. I do it more as a social thing to get together with friends (can eat at home vastly cheaper). It’s just gotten to the point where I do not want to support getting gouged and really the quality and service is not great either these days. Especially for the price you pay.
The people who are getting really killed by inflation are fixed income early retirees and retirees. Espeically if they rent. Especially if they are waiting until 70 to collect social security (at least that is pegged to CPI).
People in the work force in unions, UPS ($170k drivers), gov’t jobs, Amtrak ($121k ave pay) – are at least getting wage hikes. Retirees or self-employed folks are getting killed with inflation.
Fortunately I don’t drive so the auto inflation doesn’t affect me directly (though it does vicariously, of course).
As for restaurants, I agree completely. Thankfully I live mostly in Europe where the tipping madness of the US and Canada hasn’t taken hold. But I visit the States frequently and a $30 meal becomes $40 or more after taxes and tips. In NYC at nice but not exceptional restaurants a dinner for two with drinks is at least $150. And frequently the service is minimal to say the least.
Better to buy high-quality ingredients and cook at home, and support local farmers if you can. Much healthier!
So quit tipping Pavel. And if the servers don’t like it, tough… get some skills and find a better job.
You sound nice.
If you can’t afford the tip don’t go to a restaurant–or move to Europe. How bout that?
I absolutely hate eating out and it works for me.
I prefer eating simple home made meals than eating out.
BTW, my auto insurance has increased 70% in last 3 years. I did shop around.
Yes, but can you cook?
It is also better to fix your German car yourself. Saved thousands of dollars this way.
n the last 3 years, I got hike of 15% on my salary.
The cumulative inflation in last 3 years must be at-least 60%.
The govt metrics about inflation is all manipulated.
Translation: What’s needed is a good old fashioned, serious recession.
It’s the ONLY thing that’s going to restore some level of price sanity.
My friend got his roof replaced due to “hail” damage. I know exactly how much the materials cost or about $5,500. His insurance company paid $26K to replace the roof. His deductible was only $2,500, so he didn’t care.
But, he should care. Crimes like this make insurance go up drastically.
*What’s needed is a good old fashioned, serious recession.*
I think this recession is expected by all the governments and central banks of the world to start the wild money printing again.
To be honest, I don’t know what’s better, a good recession or persistently high inflation and interest rates
Yeah, we need a recession WITHOUT the “wild money printing”. I am hoping that the Fed has learned its lesson about attempting to repeal the business cycle.
Well, CME FedWatch Tool guessing no rate hikes in the next 2 meetings. We’re not in a recession and Govt running $2T annual deficit. So I’d imagine in a recession rates will be 0% and deficit $4T+. Fed cares about rate of change of prices, not actual price levels. So if prices shoot up 30% in a year, but if it is up “only” 2% the following year, it’s ok.
Wolf, I’d be interested in your thoughts on why this has hit the auto industry so hard. I think we were all brought up to believe that competitors had to work hard to produce and cut prices to gain market share and profits. One would think that the manufacturing and supply chain issues would have worked themselves out by now, so the industry should have returned to some level of normalcy. Maybe this would be a post by itself.
I’m not saying inflation isn’t somewhat entrenched, but it seems to be especially virulent in the auto industry and rent. Most Americans two largest expenditures.
This is one of the big mysteries about inflation. Most people (except those whose cars get ruined in accidents) can just keep driving what they have for a year or two or longer, and the first price increases would have caused sales to collapse, dealers would have been overstocked, and with sales plunging, prices would have gone back down. It would have been the end of the story. But during the pandemic, people wanted to change vehicles and were willing to pay whatever. It was astonishing to watch, and I shared my astonishment at the time. This should have never ever happened. It made no economic sense. Cars are not like food – since most people can just wait a month or a year when prices go crazy. But they didn’t. Something had broken, and the inflationary mindset has kicked off.
Cars are not like food but it is still a necessity when needed.
A point in case is: “Close to $23,000 before title, tax, and license fees, doc fees, etc. We moaned and groaned and bought it.”
You were forced to buy. I was in the same board few months back and I was forced to buy.
@WR: OTOH, I am curious about your opinion on coming CPI report ? Would it go higher ?
After driving my used car for 40k miles and apparently breaking even on it’s current price from the purchase, my insurance went up 30% over the last year and that’s with just liability on it, figuring the costs for collision coverage wouldn’t be worth it.
I did shop around on that front tho and found one that reduced the insurance by nearly 50% switching from “SF” to “A”. Was surprised that was possible. Will see if it was a bait n switch next year…
We usually buy a 2-3 year used car after our cars hit 10 years old. We have a 2013 Honda CR-V, but haven’t looked seriously at replacing it because my SO is happy with it and the prices feel insane compared to when we bought ~8 years ago. Previously, you could get a $8-10k discount by buying 2-3 years used. Now it looks like you’d be lucky to get $5k off MSRP. ‘course, numbers have suggested that supply/demand is especially out-of-whack for Honda. Here’s hoping that prices will calm down soon.
Without contesting anything else in your comment I need to note that Honda’s inventory is exactly where they want it. They’ve been working toward creating a low inventory environment for a long time.
Many, many things are dysfunctional about the automotive market, manufacturing, etc., but Honda is not a part of that dysfunction. They’re doing it exactly as they choose because they have the utmost confidence in their product and the loyalty of customers to back it up.
Yep I’m a fixed income (actually very little fixed) retired 65 year old that was in the oil business but too old to get hired after loosing my job in the shale bust in 2016. Boom bust oil business always possible. No regrets . Thank the oil business in USA for providing a bridge to inflated prices because the cheap oil and electricity provided since the 1980s has made a big impact on quality of life in USA . Higher for longer please. My 36 year old daughter is mentioning the high cost of services after 10 years of the good times after leaving college.
Worked for a beekeeper as a kid who talked about the Carter days. Sold a used bobcat loader for almost twice what he paid new only to turn around and pay an ungodly amount for a new one. My dad told stories about Carter days, not being able to find anti-freeze and car batteries or plumbing parts and only being able to buy gas on certain days and only a certain amount. Worked for another beekeeper who talk about how he paid 21% interest on his mortgage, think that was during Reagan. What did Mark Twain say about history rhyming?
Let the scales fall from our eyes, and truly see just what the federal reserve has done lo these last 24 years (and MORE). And it is essentially irreversible, at least without a cataclysm. I’m glad I’m old I won’t have to live past this horror to come
bags of wild frozen Haddock went from $16.95 pre-pandemic to $31.95, and it never came back down. I have not purchased any bags since. We never eat out, I mow my .5 acre, I cut coupons, I put off car repairs (once my car got totaled during this wait for repair and it saved me money). I do my own minor home repairs. I can not afford a new nor used car. I am supposedly upper-middle class based on retirement balance and family income. I have retreated to Victor Davis Hanson’s “monastery of the mind” (e.g. no MSM, no progtard streaming, no woke sports [used to do NFL, Tour France and Horse racing]). I am moving to TN to escape this cauldron of sin and depravity. I will carry a 44 spcl and grow tomatoes and apples. Don’t come looking for me.
A friend of mine told me that if the air bags deploy, the car is always totaled. This is due to the cost of cleaning up the car’s interior (the airbags apparently spray chemicals around during deployment ). Plus, new air bags and crash sensors…
Additionally, all those gizmos for things like adaptive cruise control are in the bumpers.
Wolf,
I believe the insurance companies total the vehicles and then sell them on auctions where the cars are disassembled for the parts which are worth more in total than the car’s value if repaired.
I had similar things happen 3 or 4 times as you described above, and in every case I made money on the minor accidents.
While it has been 7 or 8 years, I’ve been in dozens of body shops in the Bay Area, and labor was outrageous back then compared to the rest of the country. Back then, the posted hourly labor rate in the Midwest and South was in the low $40s, and in the Bay Area, it was $110++, depending on the shop.
It was prevalent to see faded cars that lived outdoors “keyed” down one side, across the hood, and down the other, getting a complete paint job via the insurance company.
We are in a similar situation our 15 year old van is starting to rust and we do not feel it is as dependable as we would like. so I looked for a used vehicle and I can get a 6 year old Mazda cx5 for 25000 or a new one for 34000 so the new one, sticker shock. but what is interesting is the van we were unsure of the going price so are taking bids and started at 3k we are up to 7k on the bids with a few willing to go to 10k if they can get financing. the van has low mileage but it is still 15 years old. We paid 25k for it used in 2010.
When my 19y son was thinking of getting a car, he took one look at the insurance costs and decided to stick with the bus. And I was offering the pay for the (10y old Mazda3) car!
Just turned 80 recently and moved into a less expensive house and area after my wife died last year to keep expenses in line with less income.
I just got my car insurance bill last week and it’s up almost 50% from last year. Maybe getting older has something to do with this increase, but no claims in decades must help offset that.
I asked my broker to “shop it” for a lesser cost and she said “they already did”.
On a good note, I did find Honeycrisp (Minnesota grown) apples on sale at the grocer for $0.97 per pound when last week they were $2.97 per pound. I stocked up.
It’s misnomer that zero claims reduces your insurance costs – they simply slow down the increases. Insurance is a pooling of funds to cushion catastrophic losses for the entire population of insureds. The people who screw insurance companies pass their costs on to you, even if you’re honest.
As an illustration: Had an interesting experience with my Medigap policy this year. Got the “renewal” quote (your annual birthday present) and it was pushing $250 a month (up from $130 when I started 6 years ago). I called my Medicare broker and she said I could get the exact same coverage with the exact same company for $158 per month by moving to a different group. Apparently, the folks who can move out (reasonably healthy) do, the old group plods along with all the not-so-healthy left in that group, and the rates skyrocket as a result as the claims frequency and expense for that group is higher.
I. Did. Not. Know. That. But now I do. Insurance is tricky.
I have never understood why Americans love dealing with insurance.
Americans just don’t know any better. It is pretty much mandatory for most. If you have a mortgage on your house, your mortgage holder requires that you maintain home owner’s insurance. Most states require all citizens have auto insurance. A trip to the hospital after a car accident will bankrupt most Americans without health insurance. Apparently it is all necessary to live in a “free market” system. Of course when the price goes up we blame the President.
You know what else drives auto insurance costs?… your zip code.
I used to live in a place that was surrounded by ghetto on all three sides and only had to drive about 12-miles to work. Had my truck stolen while I lived there. My place wasn’t too bad but the neighborhoods around it were the pits.
I moved far away and had a commute of 97-miles one way. My rates were cut in half.
What do you mean by “group”? Medigap has plans, not groups. Sounds like you were moved to a different plan, which may have similar, but not the exact same coverage. Better call your broker.
You can shop companies and get wildly different premiums for the exact same plan.
The crazy cost of vehicles and insurance can provide some hidden “gotchas” for people that don’t think deeply about such things. I wanted to take my family to a ball game in the big city a few hours away and rented a big SUV so we could all fit in one vehicle. I realized that the value of the vehicle we were renting was about $80K, and if we wrecked it the rental company would also charge us for lost use of the vehicle, so I needed to make sure I had coverage for at least $100K. People say to use a major credit card and that will cover your rental insurance, but my credit card company only covers up to $50K, which wouldn’t even cover the vehicle. Some personal auto insurance coverages also cover rental cars, but mine didn’t, so I ended up adding a rider for the time I rented the vehicle just to be safe. It was cheaper than paying the rental companies insurance, but still more than I had expected.
A friend had the exact same thing happen. I asked what the totaled value was and if they could buy it back at that price? They bought it back and had a retired body man make the repairs.
Original cost of the car in 2019 $16,000
Salvage value paid $4.000
Cost to fix the damage $2000
Parts needed for the repair $1500
Total outlay $20,500
Check paid to my friend by
the insurance co.
to cover the loss $24,000
So my my friend got all his cash back , the car back, the car fixed, and made a few bucks! That is just amazing.
Purchasing power is fallen thru the floor but there is another reason not yet listed.
Regulation and fear of litigation has forced all forms of business to go to extremes on everything. This car was “fixed” for $2000 not “made new”. Only needed two new wheels and new front fender and used the old one to repair the rear quarter panel. It looks good and drives just like it used to. It carry’s a salvaged title. The bid to make new was $18,000 and they listed everything under the sun that “may” need replacement.
No wonder insurance is 50% higher. Next step is treating vehicles like appliances. Throwaways.
Point taken, but your math is off. Total outlay should be $23,500
That’s probably why I buried in all my restorations? LOL
I am grateful to hear your wife was not injured! Terrifying accident.
The Manheim Used Vehicle Index roughly matches with a lag the increase in premiums you describe above.
How long does it take after the moving average of the high volatility components of the inflation indexes that are stripped out start to be reflected in core inflation? You still have to buy food and energy and insurance. As you point out, everyone knows shockingly higher prices are here already.
My 1993 E300 Diesel Mercedes was backed in to by a commercial truck while in my parking space at my shop. The trucking companies insurance company came out and inspected it from top to bottom ( rear quarter panel) and I was sure it would be totaled. But instead they cut me a check for $2800 and said I was lucky the value of my car had gone up so. much lately. I guess it is now a classic and worth $8000 or so.
My only problem now is I can’t find a body shop that will work on cars over 20 years old, even though the insurance company located and priced out the new parts ( yes Mercedes has parts for any age car) and salvage panels.
Luckily these things are built like a tank and the damage did not make it though the outer sheer metal, and it still drives straight and true.
All 3 of our kids graduated from college/university this year and needed a car for their jobs. Having bought used cars for years for our family we helped them out. Our used car prices here in Canada are insane. We gave each kid a budget of 10k. We had every car inspected by a mechanic. 2 of the 3 cars in this price range were rejected because of needed repairs. We wanted to purchase a Toyota or Honda each time but prices were just too high. This is what we got for 10k
2010 Hyundai Elantra-145000 kilometers. Bought in Halifax Nova. 9k purchase price, $1000 in work needed. Daughter drove it for a year, moved to Calgary Alberta for a job and needed $2800 in repairs to pass a provincial safety inspection.
2014 Hyundai Accent 52000 kilometers. 11k. Rear brake work needed. Un repaired dent and cracked front grill. Best car we could find at the time.
2010 Mazda 3. This car came from Vancouver and was an insurance rebuild. 10k. Rejected 2 other cars with inspections before purchasing. 1 month later after inspection power brake booster failed.
Repair costs here are $100-$150/hour.
My wife bought a 2012 Toyota Matrix higher end model in 2019 for 12k. We could sell this car after 5 years for the same price.
> Our used car prices here in Canada are insane.
Food prices are insane.
Housing prices are insane.
Car prices are insane.
Joint the dots. Your labour in Canada is worth next to *nothing*.
“…when the going gets insane, the insane turn pro…” (…with apologies to H.S. Thompson, RIP…).
may we all find a better day.
Also in wonderful Canada auto theft is increasing massively.
Up 50% in Quebec, presumably as more and more people turn to crime to make ends meet.
Montreal is the port where the stolen cars get shipped abroad. How can any Canadian survive when a home is a million dollars, and wages are $17/hr on average?
I was an idiot and backed into a pole even though I have a rear camera. Bumper and part of tailgate replaced. $500 for parts and $7500 for labor although just $500 for me. My old Dodge Dart would have had a small ding although admittedly the newer design are much safer for the individual as they absorb the force but labor costs make almost everything a total. For reasons I don’t know and am not asking them they didn’t raise my rates. When I was overseas my iPad broke where lightening connector went in. In US that would have been scrap but there it was $30 total. Not suggesting we have labor rates similar to SE Asia but perhaps could be designed to not be so labor intensive to fix.
They’re designed for you to buy a new one.
Get with the program citizen.
Median sales price of housing:
2020 Q1: 329k
Present: 416k
Up 25%.
Also:
1995 Q1 : 130k
2020 Q1 : 329k
Up 250%.
But we were told inflation was below 2%.
All the people who have the clout to make noise in the media own houses.
Nobody was complaining about something that either didn’t impact them or was beneficial.
Now suddenly *they* have to pay more for cars, food, etc, and inflation is suddenly visible to them.
And the extra cost of a car or food is manageable. You just can’t have your little treats on top so easily.
Housing costs completely detached from incomes and there was nothing younger people could do about it.
Yet this was completely ignored by older generations. That is disgusting.
Wolf wrote:
> Stunning item #2: Repair costs, so parts, labor, paint,
> and supplies.
As cars become more complex “repair” shops are turning into “replace” shops where they just “replace” all the parts that were damaged in the accident (not many old school guys with a hammer and dolly beating a fender back into shape after a “fender bender” anymore).
Many of the components on current vehicles are of the “no serviceable parts inside” design. That’s why they’re now called “automotive technicians” and not “mechanics”. Mechanics fix stuff….. technicians R&R modules…. more affectionately known as “firing the parts cannon”.
ElK – in the moto-biz, ‘technician’ was our euphemism for a ‘parts changer’ (…sadly, towards the end of my time in that career, that was the skillset level of too-many of the graduates coming out of the ‘trade schools’, ‘ticket-punched’ and short-changed by same…).
may we all find a better day.
Yeah. Everyone in the older generations conspired against their own children to destroy their future. Got it.
Many of us were passengers on the same bus as you, whether you want to admit it or not. I couldn’t afford a house in SoCal when I was in my 30’s and 40’s. Not a snowballs chance in hell. I was too busy paying for schooling…. and in my early 50’s I was paying two college tuitions plus room and board for both kids while trying to pay a mortgage on the house I bought in SoCal for way to much money as the result of a job transfer – and the mortgage rate was @7% at the time.
The blame lies with the people that vote for “gimmethat”. Free this and free that. Borrow money for school they have no ability or intention to pay back. Free money raises costs. Just look at how “affordable” health care has become in the U.S. since the launch of the “affordable health care act”. Few cheering from the crowd realized that was the best gift ever given by a politician to the insurance industry. Remember the quote: “You have to vote before you can read it” (or something to that effect). And no one got a free set of “bracelets” and a trip to the grey bar hotel as a result.
The point is that there are as many hustlers and grifters in the younger demographics as there are in the older. Those add to the carnage as well. (Like the work from home guy screwing his two employers that don’t know of each other and knocking down $500K or whatever he was bragging about). He’s out spending those dollars, adding fuel to the fire.
People forget how affordable medical care was only a few short years ago. I remember going to the hospital for surgery and paying the bill with the change from the ash tray in my car.
What goes up must…stay up for longer than eternity. Once the insurers have tasted that sweet,sweet profit they’re not gonna wanta reduce premiums even when their costs go down.
Water is wet.
Prices up longer than eternity, as it were.
Au revoir, mes amis
Sorry that you had to go thru all that wolf.
I totaled a car before the pandemic and went thru all that as well. Brand new suv, and they gave me more than I had left on the car loan. Went right back to the dealer up north and bought another. The guy was surprised I was back! They found one straight from the factory and had it shipped by train. Or something like that.
Car wrecks are no fun to go thru and the consumer is just getting killed these days.
My salary has gone down 22% by inflation calculator as of last checking. I’m really disliking this time period. :(
Refreshing to see an article showcasing inflation out here in the real world. The gov can run all kinds of razzle dazzle with their seasonally adjusted, revised, “real” numbers with hedonic analysis and all kinds of other B.S. “adjustments” figured in. They say the dollar has lost a paltry 30% of it’s value since 2013, but at the end of the day, we consumers know they’re full of it. Price is first and foremost the measure of the dollar’s value much more than it is a measure of a product’s value. This is simple… If a basic 6 year old car with 50k miles on it went for $10k a decade ago and now a 6 year old car of similar status with 50k miles on it goes for $20k now… Then the dollar has lost half of its value in the car market ovet that decade. House prices and rent are now easily double what they were 10 years ago in most places, even more in some places. And food is easily double what it was 10 years ago everywherr… Even the decade’s past $5 footlong is now a $10 footlong at subway (that’s bread, produce, meat, dairy, and condiments all in one).
The gov can say what they want, and the BLS inflation calculator can spit out whatever numbers they decide it should spit out, but that is all meaningless to the average American. In whatever order, a roof over one’s head with utilities, food, and transportation generally round out the top 3 costs for most Americans. If all 3 if those things have doubled in a last decade, then as far as the consumer is concerned, the dollar has lost half its value in that decade. Nobody is standing around the grocery store impressed with the hedonic improvements they’ve seen in the produce section. Nobody cares that a very occasional laptop purchase has become a little cheaper. They hate inflation, hate it when it hits them where it counts in their major day-to-day expenditures.
Why isn’t there more public outrage over the understatement of government inflation numbers(CPI, PCE)? Over the last 3 years all of the consumption items are up 30% to 50%…the math can’t compute to the government telling us its only 18% to 20%. Where are the pitchforks outside the BLS & the Eccles buildings?
In 2020, a 2-year old Ford hybrid for $15,000 USD ain’t bad.
But quite surprising in 2023, that a 3-year-old Ford hybrid went for $23,000 USD.
You should check the listings for second-hand cars and minibuses in Japan exporter sites: 50 people rushing for a car listing. Still happening.
Wolf, I’m sorry you had to experience this. Being down over $5,500 you had no intention of spending (plus all the accompanying inconvenience) is a real kick in the face after getting rear-ended. But most of all I’m happy that your wife is ok and wasn’t injured.