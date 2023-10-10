EV SPAC VinFast Collapses 92% in 31 Trading Days, $213 Billion in Fake Market Cap Evaporated in Hilarious Manner…..

Obviously, this kind of idiocy should never happen in a healthy stock market. But it has happened a lot.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
VinFast Auto, the Vietnamese EV maker that’s part of the Vietnamese conglomerate VinGroup and that went public in the US via merger with a SPAC less than two months ago on August 15, 2023, has now become one of the all-time favorites in my pantheon of Imploded Stocks. The SPAC’s just keep on giving in the most hilarious manner.
On August 25, as the stock price was exploding, I laid out in detail the case of this misbegotten creature in the article, EV Maker VinFast’s Market Cap Spikes to $159 Billion on 9th Day of Trading. This Stuff Would Be Hilarious if it Weren’t so Serious. And I said, “as an extra special for VinFast, I’m keeping a beautiful slot open in my increasingly crowded pantheon of Imploded Stocks.”
And now VinFast has obtained this beautiful slot in my Imploded Stocks. Within 31 trading days, its shares [VFS] have imploded by 92%, and its market cap has imploded from over $230 billion to a still ridiculous $17 billion. But it’s a start. Couldn’t have happened to a better bunch of people. Thoughts and prayers. This is a chart of the stunning idiocy of this stock market:
The SPAC’s shares were at $10 on August 11, shot to $37 on the day of the merger, and then to the all-time high of $90 on August 28, giving the company a beyond-ridiculous market cap of over $230 billion, about five times the market cap of GM, though the outfit just started selling a few hundred imported EVs in the US; and in Vietnam, half of the feeble production was sold to the conglomerate’s own taxi company.
The world, whose EV SPACs had already been shoved into the pantheon of Imploded Stocks starting in 2021 – was simply speechless in front of such a creature – in front of the idiocy of the stock jockeys that were playing this game amid the detritus of EV SPACs, some of which have already filed for bankruptcy.
Having floated 0.3% of its shares in the US, while its chairman Pham Nhat Vuong effectively controls 99.7% of the shares, it was clearly designed to be a meme stock and not much else with a tiny float and a ridiculous valuation to begin with that then, enthusiastically embraced by the meme stock jockeys, shot beyond ridiculous.
Clearly, the company hoped to use this beyond-ridiculous share price to sell more shares in a secondary offering to the meme-stock jockeys, and take their money and burn it. Hopefully, the company can still pull it off – it couldn’t happen to a better bunch of people, thoughts and prayers in advance.
VinFast CFO David Mansfield admitted that it would try to sell more shares “for sure” over the next 18 months, and a market cap of $100 billion would allow it to raise a whole lot more cash from the meme-stock crowd than a market cap of $17 billion, or worse, $2 billion, or worse $50 million.
Obviously, this kind of idiocy should never happen in a healthy stock market. This is just nuts. But then, we live in an era where cryptos, which represent nothing, have no earnings or revenues or use, are driven to beyond-ridiculous highs only to then collapse, and it’s just like a big video game, but maybe a lot more fun. With VinFast it’s the same thing. It really doesn’t matter what the company does or fails to do. And there are essentially no victims here, just a lot of consensual hallucination.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Thanks WR for this report.
Coincidently, I saw a VFS SUV in my hood today.
“Obviously, this kind of idiocy should never happen in a healthy stock market.” ==> We don’t have healthy and Free market. Everything is governed by FED.
Rising prices of stocks, bonds, fixed assets from the Fed counterfeiting money, and suppressing interest rates, have produced no value for the country. It has only shifted paper wealth to the top, to the very people who already have/had everything they need.
In many ways it has been an economic crime without repercussions to the perpetrators.
Absolutely agree. The market is constantly manipulated by FED, by reckless money printing. They printed absurd amounts of money after 2008/2009 crisis, pandemic and 2023 banking crisis.
“When you have hammer in your hand, every problem looks like a nail.” FED tries to solve every economic crisis by printing money, constantly manipulating the market. They printed so much money in so little time, that they turned the brains of the investors into mush. They believe that money is infinite.
FED through numerous round of QE and interest rate suppression has turned a lot of people into chase the hype zombie…and once you turn zombie there’s no coming back, just like in Walking Dead..
That’s why it’s more hilarious to watch Papa Powell to try in his attempt…it will be hell of a fight to counter conditional behavior build over the last 2 decades…
The Federal Reserve has nothing whatsoever to do with the stock markets in the United States and doesn’t own even a single stock.
What are you all taking over there in Southern Cali? Is it the same stuff that makes you think housing will go up forever?
Of course the Fed has everything to do with the stock market. Where does the money come from for these idiots to buy SPACs?
“Obviously, this kind of idiocy should never happen in a healthy stock market. This is just nuts.”
^^^Exactly my thoughts almost every day I log in to check how my investments are doing. No matter how negative the news, the march continues into oblivion.
I’m curious how long before the entire A.I. hype machine will become VINFAST. I’m shocked how hard even the extremely intelligent investors are hyping A.I. at the moment, buyers beware…
Personally don’t fight the madness anymore and do well investing as long as I turn off most logical thought processes, yet I’m in constant disbelief as it all seems too good to be true.
Ever I question how humanity got this far???…HA
I get interrupted regularly by Bill Gates AI parrot. The real hard questions it is verboten to answer. But when you are looking for infantile, mechanical answers to questions you already know, then it is outstanding.
Reminds you of that song “Take the money and run…”
NC is giving Vinfast 1.2B in incentives to build a manufacturing plant. I hope it works out better than NY’s solar panel plant incentives. Not holding my breath.
These welfare payments from taxpayers to corporate welfare queens are a massive scandal – and no one is able to stop them.
Gotta wonder, who were the bag holders?
There are no bag holders. Everyone got what they wanted: a lot of fun. Like going to a casino for a night of drinking and gambling and coming out the next morning with a hangover. It was a huge amount of fun, and for the rest of your life you’ll be bragging about how you lost so much money so fast.
And a few of the people who got in early and got out before the collapse – and their efforts to get out CAUSED the collapse – are laughing all the way to the next casino.
EV SPAC VinFast Collapses 92% in 31 Trading Days, $213 Billion in Fake Market Cap Evaporated in Hilarious Manner…..
Those who created this debacle represent teh “Best and teh Brightest” minds in investments and finance… Graduates of highly selective Ivy League schools. Mere mortals, whose money they manage so wisely are not even allowed to breathe the rarefied air to which they are entitled by virtue of their superior education and investing skills.
Advanced degrees in sheep shearing. Passes as an ag dept at Harvard.
Shift recently declared bankruptcy…they went from $118 to $0.20.
They never made it to meme status.
Wolf,
Next to last paragraph, “… of $100 billion would allow it to rase a whole lot more cash from the meme-stock crowd …,”
Maybe you meant ‘raise’, but perhaps it was ‘raze’ or even ‘erase’.
As always, great stuff.
Or “Craze”
I thought raze was what Wolf had meant Your suggestion of “erase” is priceless and makes perfect sense.
If I had my druthers, I’d go for “erase” 🤣
I would be really surprised if this SPAC would not fail dramatically, lots of idiocy there for sure.
Wolf, perhaps would be a worthy topic about TLT, BND (and such). These were very popular bonds ETFs with the retail investors. Implosions-like there! Deep red since the start of the indexes, and after last 10y. But they were promised to be safe…. Boo.
Agreed anyone who invested in these spaces or really any IPO assumes a level of risk.
The collapse of TLT is well documented here and wolf is absolutely right about the way people buying bond ETFs versus just buying bonds and holding them to maturity is idiotic.
Still any financial advisor or independent financial advice via typical online resources or dang even Buffett and the 60/40 portfolio or Target date funds. Literally nearly everything has said buy bonds for safety and a 2-4% gain annually.
This advice should have been accurate but we had a decade plus of manipulated rates (naughty naughty crooked government) and then COVID and inflation.
I agree tho it’s a shame that people have had large amounts of money in these bond ETFs and they have been hit hard… Necessary but still rough
Biker,
TLT has been featured here for over a year-and-a-half (since early 2022) giving lots of advance notice, so to speak, with beautiful charts. All you had to do is look at them.
The most recent one is here, Oct 3, bottom chart:
https://wolfstreet.com/2023/10/03/20-year-treasury-yield-spikes-to-5-13-yield-curve-gets-ready-to-uninvert-juicy-yields-tempt-but-bloodbath-may-not-be-over/
Here is an early one from May 2022, first chart:
https://wolfstreet.com/2022/05/07/so-the-fed-gets-ready-to-walk-away-from-the-bond-market-and-all-kinds-of-stuff-happens/
Everyone here who reads my bond-fund comments knows that I hate bond funds as investments, and that I think they’re only good as bets on the direction of interest rates. I have been saying this for many years, even during the bond bull market. I have been saying for many years that if you want to invest in bonds as a conservative investment, “buy bonds outright at auction and hold them to maturity” is the way to go, not bond funds. Bond funds are among the most mis-sold investments out there.
I knew you will write about this one Wolf the day Vinfast first listed. It’s good to see crap like this stock crash back down to earth…
Only sad part is the collapse happened so fast, doesn’t give Hollywood writers much materials to work with and turn it into a good TV show like the WeCrashed
wikipedia says Pham got his start in Ukraine producing dried fruit and instant noodles. Almost like 6 degrees of Kevin Bacon stuff.
Outside the SPAC arena (similar to professional wrestling), are the biggies like Apple, Microsoft, Google, Tesla, etc made of similar fabric?
All these would have to fall hmm like A LOT to “beat” the TLT/BND e.g. in the last 10 years. I do think this would be interesting story to tell.
And this is mind-blowing more than the fall of hight risk bets like memes. Like very risk intolerant investors failing often even more than hight risk growth investors that are OK with some gamble.
Apple is sitting on $50 billion in cash and short term investments, Microsoft has $100 billion, Google $150 billion, Tesla a measly $23 billion.
The problem is their unjustifiable valuations coming from zirp era.
All assets need to be resetted to higher rates environment and it may happen over time
Right now thr market is running on hopium about pivot..
Whp knows Fed may pivot.
Information is power.
I wonder how much of that cash would vaporize if/when the Spit Hits The Spam.
I think so. The bigger they are the harder they fall, it just takes a lot longer to take them down. I remember in the late 1980’s buying a computer when Apple was selling as the MacIntosh against very stiff competition from Atari, Timex-Sinclair, Commodore and others who got bumped out by Apple. The big internet search engines were AOL, Altavista, Lycos, Yahoo, Hotbot, Web Crawler and others who got knocked out by Google. I would bet there are tens of thousands of Tech Savvy genius’s working on their own version right now. It is just a matter of time before the next King is crowned.
No. They are overvalued but Apple Ms etc make products and profits NOW.
Moving on,,,all this blame the Fed bs…Charles Ponzi needed no help from the Fed. The South Sea Bubble did not need a Fed. The Tulip Bulb Bubble did not need a Fed. There wasn’t one. These spec manias are part of human nature. OK,,,the Fed hasn’t helped…lol, but the root cause? No.
Easy come. Easy go!
“Obviously, this kind of idiocy should never happen in a healthy stock market. But it has happened a lot.”
There’s too much liquidity, still. The FED should never have “paused,” it was completely unnecessary and a continued dereliction of their duties.
At least the bond market is no longer viciously fighting the Fed so it makes sense to me that helps tighten things… but let’s be real inflation is out of control and rates are just going to need to go higher it’s just a matter of time. More hikes could get back on the table if the inflation reports come in hotter like I believe wolf has suggested in the past.
I think oil and gas was highest in September so we should see that this month I believe.
Wall Street pushing the pause and pivot narrative again. Twisting everything the Fed says as being dovish now. A few Feds came out and said they may not need to raise rates since the market is doing it for them. Of course, wall street, in it’s usual denial and desperation, is calling it dovish. Also they have moved up the first-rate cut again. Sentiment changed this weekend with the war. And then you have the NAR, MBA, and NAHB penning a joint letter to the Fed demanding that the Fed not raise rates anymore and not sell any MBS’s. “Make Orwell Fiction Again” I can’t stand it anymore.
So if rates fall because of the narrative that the Fed doesn’t need to tighten as much with high yields… Then by that logic the Fed will have to tighten more because of falling yields lol like it matters, inflation is out of the box either way
Exactly, but that’s the narrative they are spinning now. I guess they are hoping the majority of people don’t engage in logic or maybe they haven’t thought it through. Probably the latter lol.
The insiders who were in by third week Aug 2022 are the culprits. Follow the money.
MW: US Treasuries are seeing longer bear market than stocks did in the 2008 financial crisis or the 2000 dot-com crash
….“ in front of the idiocy of the stock jockeys that were playing this game amid the detritus of EV SPACs, some of which have already filed for bankruptcy.”
All time epic statement. Using the word ‘detritus’ in a financial blog… well done. Well done, Wolf.
Isn’t the SEC supposed to protect against this obvious scam fraud?
Yes, “supposed to,” but in reality, if the SEC ever does anything, it starts only after everyone has gotten cleaned out, and then it tries to go after the perpetrators.
It all feels like the coal train in the tunnel in the end of atlas shrugged. full throttle through the tunnel with dumb ipos and free money with a millions of people on the train slinging their HELOC money, higher incomes or whatever they have… putting more coal in the train furnace to push the train faster through a tunnel with no light at the end. The dining cars still have great food. Just smells like coal and I can’t breathe things are so weird.
If you do a simple Google search today for “mortgage rates” there are multiple headlines about multiple housing groups (NAHB, MBA, NAR) beseeching the Fed to stop any further rate hikes.
Yes, they sent a joint letter to the Fed crying that they need the Fed to not raise rates again and not sell any MBS’s. Lance Lambert posted the actual letter on Twitter. Pathetic group.
Wolf: An anecdotal information from Seeking Alpha (where you also publish) commentor:
A company called Immunovant (a brainchild of the 38 year old genius who wants to be our next president) releases a positive news on their Phase I-A results for a drug (this is like a baby step; we have phase Ib, II and III that would take years to complete) and the stock doubles (pumped as a takeover candidate at some MightyFool; the company is already valued at 5B). Next day or two, the company comes up with the idea to collect more fresh money. Wen I try to point out the tiny details, this commentor, obviously a stock holder, says, “Yes, they need money for the infrastructure, cost of drug manufacture etc.
Yeah, I tried to go against these geniuses by shorting and lost my shirt and more!
Moral of the story: Go with the crowd or stay at home or you will end up in a stampede :)
Doctor-
“ Moral of the story: Go with the crowd or stay at home or you will end up in a stampede :) “
That’s a good warning on the unlimited risk inherent in shorting stocks. When you short a stock, you are a borrower, and you will need to pay up at an unknown future cost at and unknown future date. Your buyback might be voluntary, or it might be forced on you by your broker’s margin department.
Second moral: shorting stocks, is best used by fully diversified and emotion-free professionals with suitably deep pockets.
New EV’s that qualify for the federal tax credit purchased starting 1.1.24 can have the tax credit applied directly at the point of the sale and provided to the dealer. Some end of year EV sales may get pushed to early next year.
Hopefully Vinfast will leave a nice usable building in NC.
I think this stock is still so much overvalued and will probably be a penny stock in the future. This is not an investment advice.
I actually saw a VinFast on the streets of Toronto the other day.
Looks nice. I’ve heard the build quality is poor though.