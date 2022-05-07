Holy-Moly Mortgage Rates Hit 5.64%, 10-Year Treasury Yield 3.12%, Long-Term Treasury Bond Fund Gets Massacred

So the Fed Gets Ready to Walk Away from the Bond Market, and All Kinds of Stuff Happens.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The price of the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF [TLT], which tracks an index of Treasury securities with long maturities, dropped another 1.5% on Friday, after having dropped 2.7% on Thursday. It has plunged 21% year-to-date and 33.7% from the peak in August 2020. In return for this plunge in price, investors get a yield that has risen to 3.0%.
August 2020 marked the peak of the greatest bond-market bubble in US history. It was when the 10-year Treasury yield hit historic lows while our favorite hype mongers predicted that it would drop below zero and become negative. But this bond bubble is blowing up. And this is what the “bond massacre” looks like for investors who’d thought they’d invested in a conservative instrument, when in fact they’d bought a high-risk bet on the continuance of the bond bubble, a bet on long-term interest rates going negative. And WHOOSH went their money:
Holy-Moly Mortgage Rates.
Mortgage rates are shooting higher relentlessly. The daily measure of the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate by Mortgage News Daily reached 5.64% on Friday, the highest in the data going back to 2009.
The weekly measure by Freddy Mac of the average weekly 30-year fixed mortgage rate, which lags behind a little, spiked to 5.27% the highest since June 2009.
Holy-Moly Mortgage Payments.
Home prices have spiked and mortgage rates have spiked on top of it by over two percentage points and more. How much difference does it make in terms of the monthly payment?
In 2021, a home bought at the national median price at the time of $326,300, with 10% down, and financed at the average 30-year-fixed mortgage rate at the time of 3.09%, came with a monthly payment of $1,251.
In 2022, a home bought at the median price of $375,300, with 10% down, and financed at 5.27% came with a monthly payment of $1,869.
In other words, the mortgage payment jumped by nearly 50%, and related expenses of property taxes and insurance also increased. This 50% jump in cost of homeownership at the current price is going to wipe out demand from big layers of potential buyers.
Most people, when they apply for a mortgage, get a rate that is guaranteed for a certain period of time, such as three months. Many current buyers still have rate locks that were obtained in prior months, and they’re not fully feeling the spike in mortgage rates. But people who get their mortgages today are feeling it.
The volume of purchase-mortgage applications has already dropped substantially as has the volume of home sales. And over the next few months, the new reality in the housing market will become more apparent.
Interest rate repression, including through QE, caused the biggest housing bubble ever. Interest rate increases, including through QT, are going to unwind it. It’s the Fed’s effort to get the housing bubble under control before it tears up the financial system again.
The Fed finally thinks about cracking down on inflation.
The Fed has ended QE, and this week it raised short-term policy rates a second time, this time by 50 basis points. It also confirmed what it had hinted at in the minutes from the prior meeting that it would reduce the assets on its balance sheet starting on June 1 by not replacing maturing securities.
This Quantitative Tightening or QT has been discussed for months, and there were no surprises in the announcement of QT, and the bond market has been anticipating it and reacting to this anticipation. Yields have shot higher, which means that prices of bonds with long maturities have dropped – and not just a little, as demonstrated by the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF.
The 10-year Treasury yield rose by 7 basis points on Friday to 3.12%, the second day in a row of closing above 3%. It’s now just a hair from the high in the prior tightening cycle when the yield peaked at 3.24% on November 8, 2018. When the 10-year yield moves beyond 3.24%, it will be the highest since 2011:
The two-year Treasury yield, which had spiked in the prior months in anticipation of many hikes in short-term policy rates, has over the past few trading days remained roughly in the same range, and on Friday closed at 2.72%, down a tad from the recent high last Tuesday of 2.78%, which had been the highest since January 2019.
For the two-year yield, it has been a huge move in just seven months. The magic number is 2.83%, beyond which you have to go back to 2007 to find higher yields.
Future bond buyers benefit from the higher yields.
Current holders of long-term bonds are having to sit through the bond massacre, after decades of having been coddled by the greatest bond bull market ever.
But future buyers get a much better deal, being able to buy bonds at lower prices with higher yields. These yields may still not be enough to compensate for inflation, but very little compensates for inflation as the Everything Bubble has begun to deflate, certainly not stocks and cryptos, which have already cratered, and real estate is shaping up to be next.
And those future buyers still face rising yields after they buy the bonds, meaning lower prices for their bonds after they bought them. But hey, that’s the bad breath of the Everything Bubble the next day.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Hi Wolf,
How high do you think the US 10 Year could realistically get to ?
Great question :-]
I’ll answer with a question.
What time frame do you have in mind?
If you are looking out far enough, it will eventually blow past the 1981 high, by a large margin.
Specifically, concerning AF’s mention of the year 1981, the all-time high looks like it occurred in September of that year when the 10-year-yield peaked at… wait for it, it’s coming… 15.82%! Holy moly is right!! Heaven help those who bought a house with an adjustable rate mortgage these last few years!
Paul Volcker knew what had to be done, and he did it. Can today’s Fed replicate his actions today? I don’t think so, because back in those days, debt (personal/corporate) was much, much lower. Think today of those IDIOTIC GREEDY CEOs and board members of all the corporations that borrowed massive amounts of money to buy back shares in those share buyback programs. Yeah, they became wealthy, but what’s going to happen to their companies going forward. I think we know.
Don’t forget National debt being almost nothing! (Or at least well hidden…not sure).Reagan had only begun to deficit spend. Today’s FED could never do a Volcker, so he’s not exactly the FED hero he is often made out to be here…..usually in the Powell insults. Wolf does it well enough for me, thank you. I like guesses on how this will shake out, personal info, etc, but that’s just me…..everyone loves to just bitch now and then.
I don’t mind his (or anyone’s) excessive net wealth being insulted, though, have at it!
Bonds should.
Beat inflation
Pay you for your risk.
At least 10% for Treasuries.
Junk high tech bonds should be at 25%
I think stuff is already starting to break. ZH just had a article that Used Car Prices Are Crashing Near Record Pace.
11:35 AM — Tyler Durden
Used Car Prices Are Crashing Near Record Pace
They also had another article about things starting to break in the long term treasury markets too.
May 5, 2022 7:03 PM — Tyler Durden
Bond Market Is Breaking: The Last Three Times 30Y Treasury Yields Jumped More, The Fed Intervened
I started to buy TLT when it priced in 3% yeilds, and will keep buying my other 4 tranches is prices keep falling.
IMO everyone is on the bearish side of the bond boat, which means it’s time to seriously look at long term treasuries.
I think a lot of the inflation figures are lagging indicators, things will break and we’ll go back to ZIRP.
Like your optimism. Things will break, and we will go to NIRP.
Oh, they are gonna feel it.
When the house they just purchased drops in value by 50%
“Most people, when they apply for a mortgage, get a rate that is guaranteed for a certain period of time, such as three months. Many current buyers still have rate locks that were obtained in prior months, and they’re not fully feeling the spike in mortgage rates. But people who get their mortgages today are feeling it.”
Around here people are now getting variable rate mortgages starting at 5.65%. Since there still is shortage of affordable housing the low end first time buyers are still lining up for the slaughter. They have no other choice as the cost of renting is going up 20%. The higher end homes are sitting as they have become unaffordable.
I’m 20% TLT + 20% IAU (gold). Always figured that if T-bonds ever got whacked in an inflationary environment, then gold would boom as a store of value.
…at least I tried.
I guess we’ll see how wide the excesses of the “everything bubble” are. I always see liquidity as the ultimate calming influence for me. This works well when my fixed expenses have been gradually cut to the bone, and are relatively level. One’s balance sheet dictates “which economy” a person is living in.
As Wolf has noted, inflation’s hit to the dollar’s purchasing power does not (yet, anyway) equal these drawdowns in other assets. But nothing goes in a straight line ….
As Augustus Frost responded to a commenter above, it depends on your timeframe.
Over the last 4 years your gold hedge did it’s job, I think.
Where does one go to sell gold? Local pawn shop? Numismatic club?
The stark dichotomy of the eastern and western US is in terms of the housing market. I was looking at various markers compared to my own. It’s shockingly close in price between buying a house on Staten island vs buying a house in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.
Western cities and counties show no relent. Well not much of one anyways. Fascinating how Boston and NYC are down and already seeing price drops. Rocket homes market report shows how many homes sell over/under asking. West is blazing a trail with 80-90% over at times. Meanwhile a lot of eastern seaboard cities tread water in neutral territory.
Some southern cities like Atlanta are still going strong but boy, north east and the Midwest seem to be dipping.
Wonder if history is repeating itself. But even still, my skeptical mind wonders if we can collapse as far as we’ve run up. We went mighty far up the mountain, when we slip and fall at the top who knows if Sisyphus will have to start over at the bottom or if a tree will catch the ball on the way down.
So in 2022, all the Fed has done so far is to end QE and raise the Fed benchmark rate by 0.75%. We haven’t even started QT and the mortgage rates are up to 5.64%.
Wow!!
Yes, we’re in for a quite a ride.
So…winning!!!!
I hear you loud and clear but we are not supposed to go there. What a dumb place in history we are.
Stock market may find a way to blast higher anyway since the end of this aspect of the mania is not confirmed. If it does, it should be an even narrower advance and the last hurrah.
RIP, TINA. We loved you but it’s time to say goodbye. Yes, breaking up is hard to do.
So…what’s left?
Nothing, so far, even keeps up with inflation.
Sometimes I feel like this is Charlie brown with Lucy and the football.
We have to stay at ZIRP, and I think the markets are going to break before the fall.
At that point inflation will be out of the news cycle and it will be deflation againg/back to ZIRP.
“We have to stay at Zero Interest-Rate Policy?”
Is that sarcasm? I am not sure if it is or is not, Azani.
It’s a matter of minimizing losses, in this environment, I think. Anchoring around making good money is just not in the cards. Holding on is mostly about having moved in the right way awhile back, before this startling dinner check arrived. Lots of money will just be running around in circles. Some will be frozen, deer-in-the-headlights.
Inflation, like war, like financial panics, is something just — here. It is like the air we breathe, like a tidal force we are all caught up in. We are all in this situation, but some have a little better-configured floats than others.
Correct. When the mania is actually over, all major asset classes will be losers measured in buying power.
That’s why I sound like a broken record when stating, the majority of Americans are destined to become poorer or a lot poorer over the indefinite future.
Once the “can kicking” ends, there is no escape from falling living standards for most Americans. Same for much of the world.
I read a lot of bearish posts here, but the sentiments still seem to be mostly abstract. It’s, we’re going to enter a major bear market, the economy is going to be bad or awful, and the environment is going to suck. But somehow some way, living standards won’t differ noticeably from now.
That’s not going to happen. Most Americans are going to take a big if not drastic hit to their lifestyle.
That’s what happens when cheap credit and loose credit standards can’t paper over extended economic and social decay in a society that is actually mostly broke. Most Americans won’t have access to credit to live beyond their means. The type of credit we have now wasn’t common until the 90’s and it can disappear again because it’s another result of the mania. It was never “normal”.
It took decades for credit standards to fall to these basement levels, so it won’t happen “tomorrow” but it’s coming. It won’t be decades from now either.
Inflation eats, silently, everything, 24 hours a day
Saving, real returns on stocks, profit margins, effective wages and salaries and eventually it eats turnover of money.
It is not going to be stopped until the inflationary depression (yes the “D” word) sends it back into a deflationary Hell.
Well Done Central banks, you have killed us all
“ Well Done Central banks, you have killed us all”
Not yet… there are actually a lot of folks pretty well positioned to ride the wave…
I don’t think people realize how serious the Fed is taking this screwup of monumental proportions…
I think they have given the stock and bond trading markets a sporting chance to adjust to the reality that’s coming…
I also think that consideration for the markets will soon be over…
Especially, if you continue to get hot CPI numbers…
With the Fed looking at a16-20 % inflation in a 2year period, they will have respond aggressively, stock market be damned…
Not great but many preferreds are selling way below par. ATT is safe.
TprC yields 6.36, call is 3/25.
Again, not great but not crazy either.
“RIP, TINA. We loved you but it’s time to say goodbye. Yes, breaking up is hard to do.”
Lots of folks have been piling into their 60-40 setups for a long time. Lots of pensions (and pensioners) must be nervously eyeing the numbers too. This is tens of millions of people. where else are they gonna go, investments-wise?
Many (I know) are having the deer in the headlights look, and reciting the mantra of buy and hold. When those folks bail out, locking in trillions in losses, there is the bottom. Spring of 2009, Spring of 2020. But this time supposedly the Fed is not there to backstop-and-prop it up. So it could go far.
Before the major bear market is over, there will be multiple March 2009 or March 2020 bottoms, all but the last one false.
Somebody has to own everything at all times, unless it goes bust.
Wait until the folks figure out the 40 part of that equation wasn’t really invested in bonds, but a fund that traded bonds….
Plus there was the year 2000 when no one believed equities could ever go down. Remember Lucent Technologies ? Everyone should remember that bear markets can be cruel. Plus there is no shame in taking profits. Lord knows the gains never come easy. So folks should just all sell together – crowd sell and get it overwith. Then we can all buy again because the Fed has a mandate to help us. None of this jives with the theory of investing. But we don’t live in that world. Good comment. Thanks.
When you add the price of homes in bubble terrritory with the price of financing these homes at these new mortgage rates, the cost to get in the door has just gone up 30% in just over a month. I wonder what the bull s$it CPI numbers will say when they come out next month. Anyone who believes these numbers well “I got a bridge over the East River in NYC I’ll sell ya”.
My next door neighbor pays 2 1/2 times to rent what I pay, all-in, to buy the same unit. I’m falling down thanking my lucky stars; she’s sweating every night. I wonder how much this is perceived inside the Beltway. The elections may be very interesting, with all the cross-currents. Fear of the gutter focuses the mind.
These mortgage rates are still extremely cheap, as cheap as AFTER the housing bubble ended. It just goes to show how ludicrous the FED has been to jump up an insane housing bubble for over a decade.
I don’t see how this ends without so many tears.
It will end in tears, but the question is who’s tears? My guess is that the fed will get the feds funds rate to 1.5% before all the wheels come off, “inflation” disappears overnight and the have to cut rates again.
The question is if it happens before or after the midterms..
Considering the actual quality of the mortgages being issued, rates are dirt cheap.
Concurrently, considering that the bond bear market has just started yet housing affordability (measured by payments to income) is within a whisker of the lowest ever, that should be a hint of what’s in store.
In Redmond WA, there continues to be high demand in Seattle in the $2M to $3M range. It’s amazing how fast prices rose these past two years. The median sold price went from $1.300M to $1.718M from April 2021 to April 2022 (just one year!).
It’s hard to understand why a median house should appreciate $418,000 in one year. A realtor in the know said the buyers are young with Chinese background. Why would this demand pop all of a sudden? Perhaps money is leaving the Chinese RE market and looking for quick RE investments in the US, given the growing RE problems in China.
Perhaps it’s a continued preference for RE investing, and high prices are feeding even higher prices. In any case, the rise in mortgage rates doesn’t appear to having an impact, at least given today’s low supply levels.
“ Perhaps money is leaving the Chinese RE market and looking for quick RE investments in the US, given the growing RE problems in China.”
I think you got it…
Desperation, to a degree…
Availability, I would think, is the name of the game on the oceanfront west coast versus price…
I don’t recall but didn’t Vancouver put the brakes on the Chinese…
I enjoy reading the comments. There are rational people in the world and they read Wolfe Street. Collectively we point to causes but no one can predict the future. All we can do is watch the metrics. One that is murky would be the amount of money borrowed for stocks. We get the 2 week delayed number but the banks and the hedge funds and their ilk don’t have to report. Does anyone have any way to see the leverage, other than retail margin interest ? We need to see when that debt unwinds – somehow.
The FED, with the blessing of CONgress, took over the economy 2008, with despicable results. The people who call this a “free market economy” are delusional. The FED has absolutely destroyed pricing in every corner of the free market. And CONgress has tinkered to exacerbate the problems. We need to return to a free market economy, where pricing is set by the market, not by the FED and .gov. QE should never be allowed again. END THE FED.
If/as long bonds drop further, what industries or institutions are most likely to face an existential threat?
Perhaps:
Insurance companies?
Pension plans?
Hedge funds?
Broker/Dealers?
Others???