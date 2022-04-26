Sales of New Houses Sag, Inventory Piles Up to Highest since 2008, as Mortgage Rates Spike. Homebuilder Costs Explode amid Shortages of All Kinds

Builders have abandoned the market below $300,000.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Sales of new single-family houses in March, in terms of the seasonally adjusted annual rate, fell 8.6% for the month and by 12.6% year-over-year to a rate of 772,000 houses, according to data from the Census Bureau today. Sales remain far below the boom years of 2002-2006.
Sales of new houses can serve as an early indicator of the housing market as the data are registered when sales contracts are signed, not when deals actually close, unlike sales of existing homes.
Sales by stage of construction: Houses were construction had not started yet accounted for 33% of the sales. Houses that were under construction accounted for 43%. And completed houses accounted for 23% of the sales.
The inventory of new single-family houses for sale rose to 407,000 houses in March (seasonally adjusted), the largest unsold inventory since August 2008, up by 52% from a year ago. This amounts to 6.4 months of supply at the current rate of sales.
Homebuyers faced a historic spike in mortgage rates, on top of the historic spike in prices, a toxic mix that made purchases increasingly difficult or impossible for many buyers, and took them out of the market.
The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate jumped from 4.1% at the beginning of March to 4.8% at the end of the month, up by 1.5 percentage points a year earlier, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. Since then, mortgage rates have pierced the 5% level:
Homebuilders faced a historic spike in costs, amid shortages of materials, supplies, and labor that have been hobbling construction projects and stalled deliveries of completed houses.
Construction costs of single-family houses – excluding the cost of land and other non-construction costs – spiked by 1.5% in March and by 17.3% year-over-year, according to separate data from the Census Bureau today. This was the fourth month in a row of 17% cost spikes year-over-year, the worst in the data going back to 1964. The prior record was the 14.6% spike in July 1979. And it was the 11th month in a row of double-digit spikes:
The median price of single-family houses sold is heavily skewed by the change in mix: The bottom has fallen out of the low end where now very few houses are sold. In March, only 15% of the houses sold for below $300,000. In March 2021, still 35% of the houses sold for below $300,000.
Now the bulge brackets are in the range between $300,000 and $500,000, accounting for nearly half the house sales in March.
The upward shift in price is a result of price increases and the shift by builders to go where the money is. And this caused the median price in March to jump by 21% year-over-year to $436,700. The median price means that half the homes sold were priced at over $436,700.
Thanks Wolf. Your data blows out of the water the argument that home prices will continue to rise up because “there is a shortage.” The housing crash 2.0 is slowly building.
“Nothing goes to Heck in a Straight Line.”
I should take a copy of your article to Lawrence Yun and hit him over the head with my Wolf Street Beer Mug.
With 400K for sale and <800K annual sales rate, the "months of supply" is sort of around 6 months now, isn't it? A spike in months of supply is a harbinger of a shift from sellers' to buyers' market…
6.4 months as per data.
Yes, months of supply a good way to look at it. Bond yields are going down a little bit but that will provide no relief. Once QT starts and the Fed sells MBS I believe mortgage rates will continue to go up to 6% this year.
The herd started running toward the cliff last year since everybody wanted to lock in low mortgage rates. With 5% rates the herd has smelled the danger and slowed down, but too late for the ones running in front.
Next week will be interesting.
Currently the Fed has stopped adding to their MBS portfolio, but they are still rolling over, that is buying new MBS to replace maturing ones to keep their holdings at the current size.
Next week they’ll announce changes to that policy.
As I understand it, 3 options are on the table:
Sit on their current portfolio and wind it down “slowly” by purchasing fewer new MBS than are maturing. This still applies some purchasing pressure to the MBS market, but less than previously.
Sit on their current portfolio and wind it down “naturally”, buying no further MBS. This removes purchasing pressure from the MBS market. This takes the least effort, they just “do nothing” and see where the market goes on its own.
Actively sell from the current porfolio to wind it down “faster”. This applies selling pressure to the MBS market.
On either the first or third options, the next question is “how much, how fast”?
And oh boy how it’s going to become a seller’s market. I kow you didn’t ask, but to be clear, there’s NEVER been a shortage of lumber since the pandemic started. There’s been shortages of things like cabinets and appliances due to labor and supply issues, but not lumber. That lumber at Home Depot has been stacked ceiling high for most of the last 2 years.
The entire lumber futures market is FIXED and worthy of a DoJ investigation. Congress will threaten an investigation into gasoline price fixing but not lumber. In either case, nothing happened anyway except lumber prices helping to push home prices s to astronomical / unsustainable levels.
Now, back to that seller’s market. There was a moment in time about a year ago, when the FED could have moved to start raising interest rates and to start QT. But they didn’t, why? Because of all the masking & shot mandates paralyzed the country into no doing what was needed, move quickly to intercept $11T worth of building inflation.
Now, the FED, Congress, America & the housing industry are on a collision course for a wipe out that could take 9 to 12 months to play out. Again, $11T worth of inflation doesn’t end well and could be a very hard landing indeed.
Yes, indeed. $40T printed/digitized globally in the past dozen (12) years has set the stage for what we’re witnessing today. We are running 15-20% inflation conservatively. This is the most egregious global monetary and fiscal policy in mankind.
Global assets are worth more than $550 trillion and the global money supply is tiny in comparison with the ‘value’ of assets.
So as a first time home buyer, which I am and have stepped back from the Home market for now, what do you think the best plan of action is? I know it’s easy to say I should wait but if I do will there be an actual benefit
It’s like when Wile E Coyote runs off the cliff and is still for a moment before gravity starts to set in.
The wealthier buyers tend to have access to larger pools of mortgage companies that will approve them and tend to be more knowledgeable about lock-ins.
This data is the last puff of sub-4% mortgage buyers desperate to buy something before they’re over 5%. That might knock the price up a bit but it’s a temporary effect; while there is nothing temporary about the growing inventory level + higher costs of building.
Might level off for a bit but parabolas don’t resolve in flat lines.
Many if not most ‘wealthier buyers’ simply pay cash.
If you want to see what wealthy people are doing look at the second home markets like Tahoe, Park City, and Sun Valley ID. They are getting rid of their properties at a rapid clip and a metro with a population of 15k (Sun Valley/Hailey) has more homes for sale than Boise, ID, population 225,000. Rick folks are taking profit right in front of our eyes.
Those are typically secondary vacation house in those areas.
Second home lakefront properties here in Northern Michigan (Traverse City, Petoskey, etc) are still in strong demand. No sign of a slowdown here yet.
Buy low and sell high.
Maybe they are smart enough to realize that owning property in a semi-arid climate, which takes lots of fuel ( gas, jet fuel) to get to, in a place where the local economy is based on snowfall in an era of higher temps and diminishing moisture is an investment that is running out of road. Kind of like selling your hot dog stand at the Roman Coliseum in AD 380, or your Disco in 1981.
As very clearly stated in this article, this information applies only to the sale of NEW HOMES, but there are very few to no ‘new homes’ here in nice areas of California where EXISTING HOMES sale prices are reach new highs every day. Earlier this month a neighbor put their house up for a very modest price of $2,150,000 and it received multiple bids in the first few days and closed at $2,650,000. The only real issue with that house is that it wasn’t a very nice house and will take a lot of work to fix.
Great for the new owners! Looking forward to a big decline in the next 12 months. We’ve moved past the FOMO stage into the looming crash, CASH or no cash.
I guess every area is different. I am seeing the exact opposite of what you stated. Not sure if I buy “EXISTING HOMES sale prices are reach new highs every day.” (The “every day” part of it.)
if the low end of new single family homes is vacated by builders what does market for existing homes or multi-family homes look like? Where are the incomes to support these prices? seems like it’s saying people at average incomes are going to have to find something other than new construction to buy.
Trailers?
Cardboard boxes under an overpass. In the future anyone living in a cardboard box will be seen as rich.
When I worked in Trinidad, the poor lived in cardboard shacks and the middle class had tin sheeting on their shacks replacing the cardboard.
Water supply usually consisted of a black painted 55-gallon drum on the roof. The kids wore uniforms for school. If you were fortunate to own a car, it usually had over 400,000 miles on it.
The real-estate bubble is a wealth-inequality issue, and we’ve got a serious problem there (unless your end goal is a permanent under-class of renters and debt-slaves).
Construction Costs VS Inflation may be a ongoing issue until extremes
are reached then inflation will take over in the short run
Existing Homes will follow the money trail Up and Down .
Short Term Interest Rates going up may have a hard time interacting .
With Savings Rates like CD’s as Banks and Credit unions try to Keep the money in house not caring about the Public.
Corruption within Various Government agencies like the Fed shall continue control
How Can Making A Market Fly with all this continued corruption ?
Timber….. Look out below.
It’s interesting how the u.s differs from the UK . Here in the uk very little is for sale and what is for sale is so ridiculously priced that it just sits there and is reduced month after month. Everyone that relies on the churn of property to make money must be taking a hammering but the question is, what is going to break first and get the market moving again ?
As always, apparently SoCal (LA/OC/SD) didn’t get the memo or the usual disclaimer “Your result may vary” peak of Spring season is around the corner, guess we will see how this will play out or this is just a slow mo reaction for SoCal
” historic spike in mortgage rates”… sort of a joke that mortgage rates over 5% is a shocker… when I bought my home in 1999, I thought I was getting a steal at 6.875% given that rates had been above 10% in the early 90s!
It’s not the level (5.2%), but the “spike” from 3.2% to 5.2% — two full percentage points — in just four months. In other words, over a four-month period, interest expense on a house purchase jumped by 62%.
Also, home prices are a lot higher this time, so the two percentage points make a big difference.
Sure, mortgage rates were 12% at some point but I remember being able to buy a great house for 100k.
I really resent it some times that people only think about nominal value. “Oh, my home has gone up from 100k to 1 million since I bought it 40 years ago.” Well, 1 million now is almost like 100k 40 years ago. I remember being able to buy a Camaro V6 for $2,800 and then being able to upgrade to V6 plus more options for another $400. What does $400 upgrade means now, an extra cup holder?
Wolf,
In general there are a lot of local markets that are different than the national average date. In Glendale Burbank ( north of Los Angeles) we see last week sold houses and apartments with 18 – 25% over asking price. The prices go for $1.5m to $2-3milion , unaffordable!
Do you have a plan to show information for specific location, just like before? Such as Los Angeles, San Diego, Sacramento , etc
“Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in America” coming later today. That goes by market. But it’s an entirely different measure than these new houses here.
A new breed of innovative, disruptive home builders, eliminating debris,
– like Ukraine debris, prefab modern designs buildings, will find new markets, new customers, who cannot afford the current houses prices, with paper walls, wooden floors and Shingle roofs, for half prices.
The National Association of Realtors reported: “the inventory of unsold existing homes increased to 950,000 as of the end of March. …2.0 months (sales) at the monthly sales pace.
In spite of these inventory levels, prices have been rising. No sign of a widespread housing bust yet.
We are seeing the “Melt Up” similar of 2008. We have been receiving emails from two builders for 28 months. We have seen monthly 10-30K price increases on the base price of every house since 2021. What was 215K (1/2020) for a new build is now 430K and they took away a finished basement, upgraded kitchen, craftsman front, and back yard porch. The exact same house on 1/2020 was 215k is now 700K. Much of that is due to the 100K so called “upgrades” that use to be included to be considered luxury. I have the house prices next to each other. Insane! We received our weekly email that due to supply issues they were pushing the starting price another 2K this week. Eerily like 2008!
I’ve heard some horror stories of buyers putting down huge deposits on new homes only to find the builder running into financial trouble and unable to complete the construction of the home, or worse yet filing for bankruptcy. Has this really happened before and is this in the cards this time around if interest rated keep spiking? I don;t hear many people in the crooked real estate industry talkin about it.
Off topic — the BTFD crowd is sleeping on the job today.