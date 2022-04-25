Deep-Junk-Rated Carvana Gets $4.5 Billion from New Investors, after Shares Collapsed by 79%, Hoping the World Hasn’t Run out of Greater Fools Yet

The cash-burn machine needs new fuel.
Carvana, which sells used cars online, is rated deep-junk, and has been losing a ton of money every year, even in the hottest used-car market ever, and whose shares collapsed by 79% from the peak in August last year, now needs to extract more cash from investors to fuel its cash-burn machine and to pay for the $2.2 billion acquisition of Adesa.
Adesa runs wholesale auto auctions and provides related services through brick-and-mortar venues around the US and Canada. Its customers include the biggest used-car dealers that buy and sell at these auctions, and automakers that sell their rental program cars at these auctions.
The fact that a large used-car dealer buys an auto auction house that caters to other used-car dealers and automakers is a problem. Those other used-car dealers compete with Carvana, and they can buy their cars at other auctions. And the automakers can sell their program cars at other auctions. And now there are already rumors that they’re thinking about severing their relationship with Adesa following the purchase by Carvana. This would be a new nightmare for Carvana, after spending $2.2 billion on that deal.
So Carvana needs $2.2 billion to fund the Adesa purchase, and it needs tons of money to fund its cash-burn machine. And now we know how and how much it’s going to raise.
Carvana [CVNA] is offering new securities last week and this week, that total $4.5 billion, with something for everyone:
A preferred stock offering of $1 billion, in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers. This was announced on April 20.
A common stock offering of $1.25 billion, first announced last week. Today, it disclosed that it priced the 15.625 million shares at $80, for proceeds of $1.225 billion after underwriter discounts but before expenses. Priced at $80, the offering reflects a 79% collapse from the peak in August last year:
A junk-bond offering of $2.275 billion, whose final details were announced today, of senior unsecured notes maturing in 2030. Moody’s today rated the bonds Caa2, which is deep junk and only two notches above C, which designates default on Moody’s scale (my cheat sheet for corporate credit ratings by ratings agency).
Carvana already had $5.8 billion in debt at the end of last year, composed of $3.6 billion in long-term debt and $2.2 billion in short-term debt. That is a lot of leverage already. Now it is adding to it.
Moody’s today downgraded Carvana’s overall corporate credit rating by one notch to Caa1, which is three notches above Moody’s designation for default. Moody’s explains:
“The downgrade reflects Carvana’s very weak credit metrics, persistent lack of profitability and negative free cash flow generation which we expect to continue as the company embarks on building out, adequately staffing and ramping up acquired sites and existing locations to where they are cash flow positive on a sustained basis.
“The downgrade also reflects governance considerations particularly Carvana’s financial policies which support its external floor plan facilities going current despite the expectation for significant negative free cash flow as well as its decision to finance the ADESA acquisition partially with debt despite its very high leverage.
“Carvana is acquiring the assets of ADESA Inc which includes 56 properties on which it will build its own Inspection and Refurbishment Centers (IRC) as well as leverage its existing sites and logistics.
“The stable outlook recognizes Carvana’s lack of near dated debt maturities and its historic ability to access the public debt and equity markets to support its cash deficits.”
What Moody’s is saying is that despite large leverage, persistent losses, and persistent negative cashflows, Carvana has been able to bamboozle public markets into forking over more money to keep it afloat, and that ability to extract money from new investors to pay off existing investors is why the outlook is “stable” after today’s downgrade.
For Carvana’s shareholders, tighter financial conditions – which is what the Fed attempts to accomplish by rate hikes and QT – pose a massive risk.
Tighter financial conditions will make investors more prudent and careful, and in the future will make funding more difficult and expensive to get for Carvana. But it will need new funding to service existing investors and fuel its cash-burn machine.
Carvana had $5.8 billion in debts, and after the junk-bond offering will have more debt, and those debt holders have rights, and if they don’t get paid, it could trigger a debt restructuring that leaves stockholders out in the cold.
But for now, no problem: Investors are still chasing yield and they’re still buying the dips, and they’re still smelling an opportunity to sell those shares to the greater fool, hoping that the world hasn’t run out of greater fools yet.
Your last paragraph sums up my “philosophy”. I buy as a trend emerges, ride it till it falters, then cash out at 5-6% profit and hand over to the next genius. And there’s a whole horde of geniuses out there.
I do the exact opposite. I buy old, established companies that are profitable enough to pay 4-6% dividends for decades. Then I sleep well at night, knowing those divs will pay my bills.
I am an investor. You are a speculator. Nothing wrong with that. Did it for a long time, but not when the fed was raising rates and bursting bubbles all over the world. Good luck to you!
4-6% is great in a 2% inflation environment.
8.5% inflation, not so much.
There are times of High Risk
Significant declines..
Let’s Project a 38% Market Crash..
If an investor preserved thier Capital and lost 0 Dollars..
That would be a major gain..
This is just an observation
No Innocent Investors or Speculators were injured or killed during the making of this Observation.
Its like a B grade movie: The Kleptocracy Versus The Idiocracy
Doesn’t anybody do “Due Diligence” any more?
Shouldn’t Carvana (or its investment bank) have gone to the other car dealers (and car manufacturers) to ask if they would stop doing business with Adesa if Carvana bought them out?
Well, yes, if they cared. It is OPM, so no big deal.
This rings in my ear…
Fed Gov Fisher in the PBS documentary “The Power of the Federal Reserve” (can be seen on the PBS website)
said we pushed down long rates to FORCE (his word) the investor to take more risk.
I ask, IS THIS THEIR DUTY, is this what the Fed is there for?
This alters risk/ return ratios and PEs from historical norms…..this is strong handed and out of the scope of what the Fed’s duties are. They should stick to “stable prices” and MODERATE long term interest rates, ie not all time IMMODERATE lows that FORCE people to climb farther and farther out the limb. “Agency creep” for the quasi agency, not unlike an EPA or CDC.
In a nation that boasts of a system based on “checks and balances”, who checks the Fed? Certainly not Sherrod Brown and the Senate Banking committee per their inane questions at the last hearing.
historicus,
“PEs from historical norms …” made me look up Waste Management. This is the stock that I use as a benchmark for everything being out of wack.
Yes, it is a well run company in a business that will never go out of style. They pick up garbage. When I saw the PE ratio slipped down to 36.35, I thought that’s steady, but not at the 40 to 1 it has been.
Ah, then I glanced up at share price. At close 25 April = $155.96. Pre-Market 08:23 Am EDT =$164.25 (+ 5.32%)
Maybe the sales people did pick up that account at 38 degrees, 53 minutes, 34 seconds N by 77 degrees, 2 minutes, 45 seconds W???
By the way, two of my customers in the ticket business owned and operated mortuaries. A business that will always be in demand, eh?
Seem like a dumb purchase. I do want Carvana to succeed because like Tesla, they take away the shenanigans from dealing with car salesmen.
I don’t know why they bought Adesa. My best guess is that they were buying “sales growth” hoping to fool some to chase the stock or hoping for a short squeeze. It seems the stock is already fading after an initial bounce.
More downside to come …
So you are at the vending machine. Should you get the Flamin Hot Limon Crunchy Cheetos or the Dodge Charger Hellcat? Can’t fail, eh?
A car maintenance content producer on YouTube with over a million subscribers showed a car bought by one of his clients from an internet based used car vendor, may have been Carvana. That vendor supposedly pays to fix anything found wrong with a vehicle after the sale which would make one think they would check them carefully before they are bought and sold. This car wasn’t very old at all, but all sorts of expensive to fix but not obvious things to an owner were found in need of repair using a scanner. The content producer said that that company could easily go bankrupt if this was the case with other cars they sold.
There.s tons of money in used cars profit of3-5 k per vechile depending on how bad they screw u on trade in but this business model is stupid
Lessee…
You need more money to keep doing the very thing that you lose money doing…
Sounds like a plan for success…
I think the people running this are either crazy smart or pretty stupid…
Do they not think that other users of ADESA will figure out that Carvana wants to cherry pick cars coming through the auction ensuring that only the dregs will be available for auction purchase…
Without a fair opportunity , will other dealers even use ADESA, except for some bottom dwellers…
I’ve seen dealers using QR codes on their tv ads to get people to sell their used cars to them… Which tells me the industry is trying to focus on a more decentralized method of acquiring used cars to sell…
Or is it a plan to eventually dump the Carvana side and and focus on the auction side…
If you can’t make money in what was the worlds greatest used car mania, you’ve got to be the worlds worst management team and board of directors…
I can see them losing on both lines of business especially when, not if, they screw up the ADESA auction with the ADESA customers…