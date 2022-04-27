Mortgage Volume Gets Crushed by Spiking Interest Rates: What it Means for Future Home Sales and Consumer Spending

The boom is over. And there are broader effects.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Spiking mortgage rates multiply the effects of exploding home prices on mortgage payments, and it has taken layer after layer of homebuyers out of the market for the past four months. And we can see that.
Mortgage applications to purchase a home fell further this week and were down 17% from a year ago, hitting the lowest level since May 2020, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s weekly Purchase Index today. The index is down over 30% from peak-demand in late 2020 and early 2021, which was then followed by the historic price spikes last year.
“The drop in purchase applications was evident across all loan types,” the MBA’s report said. “Prospective homebuyers have pulled back this spring, as they continue to face limited options of homes for sale along with higher costs from increasing mortgage rates and prices. The recent decrease in purchase applications is an indication of potential weakness in home sales in the coming months.”
The culprit of the plunge in volume: The toxic mix of exploding home prices and spiking mortgage rates. The average interest rate for 30-year fixed rate mortgages with 20% down and conforming to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac limits, jumped to 5.37%, the highest since August 2009, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s weekly measure today.
What this means for homebuyers, in dollars.
The mortgage on a home purchased a year ago at the median price (per National Association of Realtors) of $326,300, and financed with 20% down over 30 years, at the average rate at the time of 3.17%, came with a payment of 1,320 per month.
The mortgage on a home purchased today at the median price of $375,300, and financed with 20% down, at 5.37% comes with a payment of $1,990.
So today’s buyer, already strung out by rampant inflation in everything else, would have to come up with an extra $670 a month – that represents a 50% jump in mortgage payments – to buy the same house.
Now figure this with homes in the more expensive areas of the country where the median price, after the ridiculous spikes of the past two years, runs $500,000 or $1 million or more. Homebuyers are facing massively higher mortgage payments in those markets.
The combination of spiking home prices and spiking mortgage rates has the effect that layers and layers of buyers are leaving the market. And we’re starting to see that in the decline of mortgage applications.
The Fed has caused this ridiculous housing bubble with its interest rate repression, including the massive purchases of mortgage-backed securities and Treasury securities.
And the Fed is now trying to undo some of it by pushing up long-term interest rates. It’s the Fed’s way – too little, too late – of trying to tamp down on the housing bubble and on the risks that the housing bubble, which is leveraged to the hilt, poses for the financial system.
What it means for consumer spending.
When mortgage rates fall, homeowners tend to refinance their higher-rate mortgages with lower-rate mortgages, either to lower their monthly payment, or draw cash out of the home, or both.
The wave of refis that started in early 2019, as the Fed did its infamous U-Turn and mortgage rates declined, became a tsunami starting in March 2020, as mortgage rates plunged to record lows over the next few months. Homeowners lowered their monthly payments, and spent the extra cash that the lower payments left them. Other homeowners extracted cash via cash-out refis and spent this money on cars and boats, and they paid down their credit cards to make room for future spending, and this money was recycled in various ways and boosted the economy. And some of it too was plowed into stocks and cryptos.
This effect ended months ago. By now, applications for refinance mortgages collapsed by 70% from a year ago, and by 85% from March 2020. Refis no longer support consumer spending, stocks, and cryptos.
What it means for the mortgage industry.
Mortgage bankers know that they’re in a highly cyclical business. Faced with rising mortgage rates, and collapsing demand for refis, and lower demand for purchase mortgages, the mortgage industry has started laying off people.
Add Wells Fargo, one of the largest mortgage lenders in the US, to the growing list of mortgage lenders that have reportedly started the layoffs late last year and so far this year, including most notoriously Softbank-backed mortgage “tech” startup Better.com, but also PennyMac Financial Services, Movement Mortgage, Winnpointe Corp., and others.
Wells Fargo confirmed the layoffs last Friday and a statement blamed the “cyclical changes in the broader home lending environment,” but didn’t disclose in which locations of its far-flung mortgage empire it would trim mortgage bankers, and how many.
So that boom is over. And the Fed has just now begun to push up interest rates, way too little and way too late, but it is finally plodding forward in order to deal with this rampant four-decade high inflation, after 13 years of rampant money-printing – an inflation of the magnitude the majority of Americans has never seen before.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Many realtors and mortgage folks hopefully learned to code during the pandemic.
Perhaps the ones that didn’t go through the same kind of bust in 2008. Probably not though.
Restaurants need way more kitchen help
For what? Robots can and are replacing most of the ‘help.’
No, they’re not.
“Restaurants need way more kitchen help”
Hard work for low pay. You’re not going to get it.
20% of the salespeople make 80% of the money anyway, and they’re still standing when the part timers and newbies are gone until a fresh batch come along to pay ridiculous licensing and training fees when the next wave comes. It’s a real racket now.
I did it many decades ago and it was 150 bucks and 3 months’ evening courses, then straight into a brokerage where I worked part time. I ended up hating it, but my timing was great – the market took off right about the day I started working. Stuff was up 50% over a few months even though interest rates were ~15%. Later the market dumped, and I was gone like so many others when the easy times faded – I had lost interest anyway.
Today, for a license up here in Kanada it’s about 8 thousand dollars and a ‘learning path’ that takes a year, then an articling period for two years with a broker, a license fee of about 600 dollars, and several more education courses, 2,000 a year in fees, 1,300 dollars one-time fees.
Ironically, my mortgage lender graduated with a CS degree but the money was better in mortgages.
It only means that volumes will keep declining and prices will keep rising slowly. America will soon become renters nation like much of the rest of the world. Homeowners will refuse to sell at any lower price knowing well that in the long run it will only appreciate. Those who will sell due to extreme reasons will be sold very quickly with many bidders.
In Bay Area, despite tech stock crash and despite mortgage rates rise, and despite work from home and little to no immigration, home prices continues to rise and in good areas 1-2M overbidding on 3-4M asking price is very common. And these are very old, tiny 2K sqft homes in poor condition.
Despite what experts have been telling , home prices in US will NEVER drop again because homeowners have tasted the blood and know that Fed will always save their bottom in the long run as long as they are patient.
🤣 You’re so funny.
Do you actually believe this or are you practicing writing for “The Onion?” Because if you believe it I am at a loss for words.
LOL
Maybe he thinks that the fed will drop rates to negative and turn the free money spigot back on. In that case, home prices in nominal dollars could stay flat or even rise! (While the currency inflates to worthlessness.)
Is there you there Lawrence Yun or Chris Thornberg? What are you doing wasting your time trying to “sense” into us naysayers? Plenty of dumb lemmings out there for you to convince.
Tell them how great or how much it make sense to take a 40yr mortgage out or consider ARM all over again as I heard from one news story coming out of Houston yesterday.
We need to bring back option ARM’s to keep the housing bubble from popping. And if that doesn’t work interest only 50 year mortgages.
You must be the mosquito that had two lobotomies.
KUNAL
‘Fed will always save their bottom in the long run’
They are already behind the curve in containing the inflation which will keep increasing, until resolution of Uraine war, supply chain squeeze, cost food is increasing all over the world. so are the private and public debts in record territory in the human history!?
Will they really contain inflation or told to reverse, just before Nov elections! May be you believe in Fed’s miracles!?
But prices still aren’t coming down. While this is bad for mortgage lenders, it’s no relief to prospective buyers and renters, who continue to pay higher & higher prices as inventory shrinks.
When and if prices do come down, they’ll still be far above 2020 levels.
They will come down when sellers are trying to sell to buyers that aren’t in the market anymore.
Last bust took five years to play out. During the first year, people didn’t even know it was a bust. So be patient.
The Bay Area and Silicon Valley not immune from price declines. Huge glut in commercial in the mid 90’s with housing price declines too.
More people realizing they are screwed on property tax. Those transplants to Austin, Texas are beginning to find out what they are in store for. No prop 13 in Texas.
And you had three lobotomies…
These scumbag mortgage lenders owe us over 3K in fees that they never paid us. If they are ripping us off I hate to think what they are doing to the lemming masses that are lined up at their doorstep to go into debt on some overpriced shack for the rest of their life.
“So today’s buyer, already strung out by rampant inflation in everything else, would have to come up with an extra $670 a month – that represents a 50% jump in mortgage payments – to buy the same house.“
In one year, how does that not look like anything other than a massive bubble?
People keep asking what will prick the bubble.. it’s already been pricked. But as a wise man once said “nothing goes to heck in a straight line”
ARMs usage doubled from 3 months ago. Now 17% of the weighted loan amount. I bet that gets above 30% shortly.
Minutes,
Yes, this is interesting from an inflation point of view: People pile into housing as a hedge against inflation, where your monthly costs are locked in and don’t change. But that assumes that you get a fixed-rate mortgage.
With an ARM, your interest rate adjusts higher in a long-term inflationary environment, precisely the environment people are trying to dodge by buying a house in the first place. So when the mortgage rate resets, they’ll have a higher monthly payment, which defeats at least part of the purpose of having bought the home as an inflation hedge.
OK, there’s gotta be some room for ‘costing me an ARM and a leg’ joke around here somewhere…
LOL
My credit union just offered me an 18 month CD with an interest rate of 1.75%. I told them to sign me up for a 100K CD. Looks like the interest rates are finally getting off zero bound. The lemmings that followed Jim Cramers’ advice or Lawrence Yun are going to wish they had sat on the sidelines.
If bad knock-on effects hit jobs generally, this postpones some price drops until the resets happen. My understanding is there is still a teaser rate (?) and then the interest in a series of resets, converges to reflect the rate rises over time.
I got an ARM in ’94 that worked out OK. Later refi’d to fixed.
Prop tax 20% higher, too…
Many people don’t know that if everybody’s home in the same taxing area goes up by 20%, your property tax stays the same. Your RE tax is based on the local government budget, not your individual home appreciation.
So, if your home went up 20%, and the neighbors saw a 25% increase, you may actually see a 5% reduction in your RE tax.
That said, inflation may be driving up local government budgets.
In California, all residential property taxes are set at a very low 1.25% (approximately) of the purchase price and then can only increase by 1% per year no matter how long a person owns the residential property that they live in.
Are you under the impression that everybody lives in your state?
@Bobber: “Your RE tax is based on the local government budget, not your individual home appreciation.”
In theory, yes. In practice, local governments find a way to spend every penny that comes in, and many pennies that don’t. We’re not expecting anything but a massive total tax increase with the reevaluation.
SoCalBeachDude,
The annual prop 13 property tax increase limit in California is 2%.
Most certainly not here in California.
Another plus to CA is that at 55 you take take your tax rate with you if you move.
Simple example: you bought your home 10 years ago for $500k and pay $5k a year in taxes, basically locked in.
House has appreciated to $1M due to price insanity, but you’re still paying the $5K. You want to move to a same price house elsewhere (same price since everything is up) but your prop taxes would double to $10k.
At 55 you can take your original price basis with you when you move. So you could sell for $1m, and buy for $1m, and keep the $5k tax. If you buy a more expensive house you pay the base, and only extra tax on the difference in the new price and the sold price.
The idea is that empty nesters can downsize and move to resorts and such, and open up family housing supply.
The same law also took a wack out passing the low tax rate on inherited housing if not occupied by the heir, which was also a good thing.
Anybody that’s asked me in recent years I told to plan for at least 8%, 10% if you’re conservative, and if you have to take anything over a 20 year mortgage you can’t afford it.
Wolf: ” … risks that the housing bubble, which is leveraged to the hilt, poses for the financial system ….”
I wonder if this can be a 2008 redux. The system-wide leverage is lower this time, right? But there may be hidden leverage adjustments to come. We don’t have NINJA loans out there, but we do have a lot of phantom assets (not just NFTs) bound to be exposed. So asset values reset down, and liabilities up. Loan exposure can get scarier than even these numbers.
Since 2008, the entire landscape has changed. Among the changes: the banks are no longer on the hook to the extent they were then. The residential mortgages they carry on their balance sheets are relatively small. They offloaded most of them via MBS to investors and taxpayers that are on the hook this time. The Fed can let housing go, if it chooses, and it might have to because of inflation.
> The Fed can let housing go
I’d love for you to expand on this more
He means the Fed doesn’t have to take extreme steps to protect the banking system to the extent it had to when the last housing bubble popped.
Or, the Fed doesn’t give a wazoo if the taxpayers have to pay for it!
Point made by maxpower is very important. The mosquito with two lobotomies earlier suggested that the Fed will rescue the pathetic dimwits who are buying into the insanity when reality intervenes. No chance this time around. And last time they weren’t rescuing the dimwit bubble buyers, they were rescuing the banks. No need for that this time. The market is in for a shock.
Leverage that seems reasonable when you’re gainfully employed (let alone getting big raises by job hoping) can crush you if you get laid off. Some of these mortgage payments are a big nut to cover every month. At least no one has to worry about student loans! :)
Just curious, John…
Do you have to declare the student loan on a mortgage application even if it’s in forbearance…
Or is it a wink,wink, nod,nod…
Does it affect your DTI..
Thanks…
I apologize for the long post, Wolf, but it’s extremely pertinent to set the record straight once and for all. I am sick and tired of stupid mouthbreathers and intellectually lazy people parroting BS, eyes closed, oblivious to reality, so I will post this again:
May 24, 2018
“In his corner of American finance, where hard selling meets hard luck, Angelo Christian is a star, and he looks the part…
Each time Christian sells a home loan, the company he works for, American Financial Network Inc., takes as much as 5 percent—$12,500 on a $250,000 loan, to be distributed among his staff, corporate headquarters, and, of course, himself. As he and his team chase more than 250 leads a week, they’re on pace to close 50 a month. Christian says he has a Lamborghini on order to go with his Mercedes.
He calls back a customer who’s spent hours watching his sales videos: “Bad Credit, I Can Help,” “Fresh Start: Credit Boost,” and “Go For Your Dreams.” This would-be homeowner has a 596 credit score, putting him in the subprime range. His car has been repossessed, something that would likely disqualify him at the Bank of America branch next door.
“Usually a repo that’s like three years old, we’re not really going to sweat that,” he assures the caller. “We’re pretty lenient here.” He steers his prospect to several $400,000 homes with swimming pools. “Have your wife check that out,” he says, referring to a remodeled kitchen with granite countertops. “She’s going to love it.”
Many of Christian’s customers have no savings, poor credit, or low income—sometimes all three. Some are like Joseph Taylor, a corrections officer who saw Christian’s roadside billboard touting zero-down mortgages. Taylor had recently filed for bankruptcy because of his $25,000 in credit card debt. But he just bought his first home for $120,000 with a zero-down loan from Christian’s company. Monthly debt payments now eat up half his take-home pay. “If he can help me, he can help anyone,” Taylor says. “My credit history was just horrible.”
Christian can do this kind of deal because he is, in effect, making the loan on behalf of the federal government through its most important affordable housing program. It’s a sweet deal: He gets his nearly risk-free commission. Taylor puts no money down. If things go south, the government ultimately bears the risk.
This kind of lending echoes the subprime mortgage boom that preceded the credit crisis of 2008.”
That’s just a snippet. The “there’s no subprime” liars need to go RTGDFA. And this article was from 2018. Subprime has been going strong this entire bubble. The whole thing is based upon fraud. THE ENTIRE BUBBLE. You can’t get prices like this without it. They did the same thing again because they didn’t learn last time and they got bailed out instead of going to the slammer.
How many first time buyer folks actually put 20% down?
Everyone I talk to buying a house is forced to get Mortgage Insurance…
Everyone is required to put 20% down on low-amount conforming loans which are purchased by Fannie Mae / Freddie Mac / Ginnie Mae. On Jumbo loans over that amount at least 20% if not much more is paid as a downpayment, and many buyers simply pay cash on high value home in the $1 million to $100+ million range.
FHA loans have down-payment requirements as low as 3%. VA mortgages can be had with ZERO down-payment.
People from money or extreme savers, or about 10-15% at most.
Plus many are getting help from parents. Their parents are sitting on a lot of equity and are loaning / giving the down payment to their kids.
As mentioned above, many young adults do not have 40k to 60k for a 20% down payment partly because they are young and it takes awhile to save up that much money.
I know several friends who took this path.
US inflation rate : from 5.6% in July 31 2008 down to minus (-)2.10 in July
31 2009. Up to 3.9% in Sept 30 2011, a 0.774 retracemet of the move down to 2009 low. After a correction to minus (-)0.20 in Apr 30 2015 up vertically to 8.5% in Mar 31 2022.
This inflation have probably reached it’s peak : Covid liquidity was wasted
on RE, used cars, tp…
CPI : from 5.6% in 7/31/2008 to(-)2.10%in 7/312009. Up to 3.9% in
9/30/2011, a 0.774 retracement. After correction to (-)0.20% in
4/30/2015 up vrtivally to 8.5% last month.
US CPI have probably reached it’s peak. JP liquidity was wated on RE, used cars, tp…
“US CPI have probably reached it’s peak”–let’s not forget that this inflation is only “temporary”.
In a hundred years they have never admitted that inflation is permanent.
That makes inflation permanently temporary.
Given that housing went up 30-40% in just two years in many areas, I suspect housing prices could drop 30-40% without hampering the economy a great deal. I assume the Fed now realizes this too, given the rate hiking plan. Let’s see if they stick with it. I have my doubts.
It would have been a lot easier if the Fed didn’t leave rates pressed to the floor for so long and didn’t unnecessarily buy so many mortgage backed bonds. Pandemic or no pandemic, it was a rookie error that strongly suggests a high degree of leadership incompetence.
Housing is by far the largest financial outlay and/or investment for nearly all Americans. The Fed stood by and watched housing costs rise 10-20% per year for a decade. For some unexplained reason, they thought it wouldn’t be a problem. Very foolish.
Unfortunately, it appears we have financially unsophisticated people running the nation’s monetary policy.
Some areas in San Diego have doubled in the last 2-3 years. It’s been an insane ride to watch.
By September of 2020, it was clear housing was not only going to be fine, but was seeing excess demand due to the pandemic. By December 2020, the fed should have stopped buying MBS. Instead, they kept buying all the way to 2022. Huge overshoot.
Hey sc7,
Did theBoston suburbs fall in line or do you still have the aberration in your area for the outside city center…
@Bobber – Good post.
Not only did they lower rates the Government handed out Trillions of dollars. Only 12% (unemployed) of the people needed the money, the others could not travel or go anywhere so a lot went into housing, stocks, cryptos. Plus all the people who did not have to make student loan payments suddenly could afford a house payment.
I think I had read studies prior to covid that student debt was a big obstacle in buying a home.
The FED hates deflation and over corrected and now they got a big inflation problem.
Time will tell if they will reduce the balance sheet by much as honestly….who thinks that they can lower it by even 50%?
I think they will do QT until it hurts the economy, then they will stop. Lets see how low they can go.
I’m not sure what we have gained by artificially supporting housing for the past 2 years on a scale never witnessed before.
Home as an inflation hedge? So repairs, insurance, and taxes don’t inflate? That is news to me.
“The Fed has caused this ridiculous housing bubble with its interest rate repression, including the massive purchases of mortgage-backed securities and Treasury securities.”
It’s an absolute disgrace. And then to sit back and boldly announce that they are going to “let inflation run hot for a while” when it was never more evident that prices were soaring and had become completely unhinged from fundamentals – which is in complete violation of their mandate – is unforgivable. Yet they reappointed Jerome Powell. “Heckuva job, Brownie,” is what I’m reminded of. There is almost no accountability in government anymore.
I know one thing – I would hate to be a house seller now. Your buyer pool just evaporated.
“I know one thing – I would hate to be a house seller now.”
How about those people who bought a home during the pandemic to go work remotely in the country but kept their first home because of rising values? It might be time to start squirming a bit.
How about those buyers who will soon see their loans ‘underwater’?
Is the Fed stupid, insane or plain evil?
I’d say, none of the above. But it should have never lowered rates this far, and it should have never ever done QE. And if it hadn’t done those things, we wouldn’t have those problems today — the spike in asset prices and the surge in consumer prices. Now there is no good way out. It’s too late for that.
What are the odds that the FED never does QE again? I’m starting to see articles questioning not only the FED but the entire financial response to the pandemic by .gov. It’s obvious that it did more harm than good, but to have the msm start putting these articles out there means maybe some blame game is forthcoming since “there is no good way out” and they are waking up to “something wicked this way comes.”
I agree that there are signs that it is dawning on some policy makers (and some folks in the MSM) that QE has terrible consequences, after having denied it for over a decade.
And it looks like the Fed will stay away from QE as long as there is substantial inflation, even if markets crash.
I think the period of relatively low inflation is over for a while. I think we’re looking at many years of substantial inflation, higher rates, and QT. And no QE.
I agree with all of this. It does seem like a major shift is coming. Will be very hard for the young people whose entire adult lives have coincided with QE. But I sure hope QE dies. It has been a horrendous failure.
Reverse Repo Program : down from last week to $1.803T.
Let me grab my popcorn and hope for this epic movie to start soon. Besides my popcorn, I have my bottle of crocodile tears next to me ready to deploy for all the FOMO buyers that rushed in at the top.
Too bad we can’t see mortgage application by region, as I always said, SoCal hasn’t gotten the memo yet. Would be interesting to see if mortgage application drop at all in more nice to do neighborhood in SoCal. RedFin and Zillow sold and cross over over asking price (with higher price) that I am seeing doesn’t seem to support that from an anecdote perspective
I am seeing lot of price drops in San Diego. Not sure what the future entails but high home prices in san diego has definitely made quality of life pretty bad for everyone.
Over a quarter of SDG&E customers are behind on their electric bills according to the Union Tribune. Meanwhile, I’m still seeing houses sell for 300k over in San Diego…
I’d say the interest rate has some impact on this of course, but the bigger impact has been the inflation damage done to budgets.
When your budget gets a 25% or more hit, in a year, a lot of things get excluded in favor of basics. A 3% raise is long gone.
Moving to a new house, or renters buying a house is a huge undertaking in most budgets, and the first to get set aside when the squeeze is on.
If you doubt that costs of life are up at least 25% or more in the past 24 months, you aren’t living in the USA.
“If you doubt that costs of life are up at least 25% or more in the past 24 months, you aren’t living in the USA.”
Prices are up and corporate profits are at record highs.
There’s only two dots to connect here.
Prosecutions of corporations are at record lows.
Why Fed Gov should bail out unfunded >$100K pensions of state gov retirees in profligate states like CA,NY,CT or IL ?
But Fed Gov can’t leave in the lurch their minor brethren either.
Uncle Jerome and Auntie Janet to the resque.
Article:
“CHICAGO PENSION DEBT DROVE CITY PROPERTY TAXES UP 164% BEFORE COVID-19”
Now effective property tax rate in IL is 2.47%.Meaning that 4 homeowners whose shacks appreciated to $1M will pay $100K pension of one Retired State Government Sacred Cow.
It looks good in theory but the effect of this skyrocketing RE BS on Chicago is absolutely devastating.
Soon Chicago’s ultra-rich will build a Wall alongside Lake Shore Drive and seal off the Gold Coast.
And the rest of the City will look not much different from South Side (aka Gangbangers Paradise) where houses are surprisingly affordable:
$6,800
3 bd 2 ba
13612 S Wallace Ave, Riverdale, IL 60827
What is funny – in the first American bestseller “The Jungle” (published in 1906) Lituanian immigrant Jurgis Rudkus purchased his first house in the very same place for $7,000.
So,in the past 115 years the price of similar house went down $200 even in NOMINAL dollars.Everything is copacetic 😀
The Illinois Tier 1 pensions are the golden ones. As those roll off, Tier 2 could alleviate the blood letting. But, it won’t. There’s always corruption to fund in Illinois and property taxes will never decrease.
I sold my house in Springfield one year ago at a loss. But, I’m out from under the taxes (and property taxes are just part of the Illinois tax hell)
Friends sold a condo on Michigan avenue at a huge loss. At least they won’t get murdered and/or carjacked. You can, theoretically, replace money. Death is permanent.
I suggest you leave Illinois. And, do it with urgency.
😀
In the Heat of a Summer Night
In the Land of the Dollar Bill
When the Town of Chicago died
And they talk about it still…
(The Night Chicago Died, Paperlace, 1974)
This tune was quite popular in the 70’s-80’s but somehow faded into obscurity.Well, Chicago survived Al Capone and Bugs Moran.Did fine under Mr Daley.But it will not survive Jerome Powell & Lori Lightfoot.
=I suggest you leave Illinois.=
Yeah, thats the easiest thing to do.But being not very bright yet very stubborn person I’m gonna put up the last fight, following Lori Lightfoot advice:
“As Chicago police say 57% of carjacking suspects are juveniles, Lightfoot says youth feel ‘unloved'”
Love conquers everything.The only thing is: I have no idea how to implement this wonderful plan.
Ya think it is easy to befriend a gangbanger-carjacker, hug him gently, give him a big sloppy kiss and explain to him the error of his ways ?
You have but one life, my friend…
Use it well…
Your responsibility is to yourself…
No other…
Alive in southern Mississippi beats dead in Chicago any day of the week…
Wish you well…
Is crime way up in Springfield? I think Peoria had a record number of homicides last year. Champaign might’ve reached the same milestone.
I have a retired teacher friend who retired a few years ago at 55 in a Chicago suburb. She has a $90k pension / year. I think in 10 to 12 years of retirement she will have accumulated more retirement pay than what she made in her prior 30 years. Her friends will just be getting ready to retire and she will have already been paid $1 million in retirement when you add in COLA.
I am thinking, since we do not get to collect SS until 67, why do government employees get to collect their pension early?
When I look at local city budgets, 20 years ago, retirement benefits were about 30% of the budget. Now it is over 40% of the budget and in some cases 45% of the budget. They are sneeky about it because they will say we have to raise taxes or we will have to let go the fireman or policemen. They do not tell you the reason why they have to let the fireman go is because they have to divert more of the general funds to the generous pension plans. Because as I see it, property taxes keep going up and the local government has more inflows, then why are they having problems with current salaries.
The Plunge Protection Team (PPT) abandoned their trading desks in early afternoon and headed to the bar around the corner, instead of buying stocks and propping up the markets, as they were supposed to do under strict instructions from Powell and Yellen, according to people close to the matter. This time, they didn’t all leave at once to avoid getting in trouble, as they had done yesterday, but they abandoned their trading desks and headed out in twos and threes, and by 3:30 pm, the last ones were gone, according to a source inside the building. At the bar, they skipped the beer and started drinking bourbon right away, with CNBC on the screen above the bar, where stocks were spiraling down and giving up their gains. And soon they were singing raucously and pounding the bar with their fists, “The whole shit show’s coming apart, let it go, let it go, let it go,” according to people familiar with the matter.
I know you are messing around. But seriously what is BTFD? I have read it some comments.
Buy The F**king Dip. One of the oldest and most used strategies for speculation. However, in a down-market, BTFD has a tendency to keelhaul traders.
Buy the F#*%^# dip
Love your snark.
Those lazy PPT good for nothing sack of S$$$…..after counting on them for last decade and more, they dare to get ready to walk of the job now?
I really hope they didn’t also join the great resignation and decide to be a full time Youtuber now…
1) The Fed cannot raise rates > 8.5% to 10% to subdue inflation, because US gov debt is to high, gravity with Germany will not allow it, and a prolong
period of buybacks, increased corp debt, higher than 80% of total
assets for many corp.
2) The Fed will keep rates moderately elevated,
until higher dx and a lower cpi, – still above normal – will hurt investors.
3) JP will not cut rates as he did in Xmas 2018, he will reduce the RRP warchest to provide liquidity, when necessary.
4) And pray.
“The Fed cannot raise rates > 8.5% to 10% to subdue inflation, because US gov debt is to high”
As noted….ONLY new debt meets the higher rates.
Michael, you sound like you’re long…and this cant be happening. It is ..and it must.
Historicus – I was listening to a podcast. They said the Government has 6 trillion of debt coming do this year. Plus add in the normal government deficit.
Who is going to buy this debt that needs to be rolled over?
In reading the following in the NY Times, it appears that the famous economist Kenneth Rogoff that our $30 trillion in debt is not a principal problem (whatever that means)
————————————–
And some economists argue that a more recent economic phenomenon — inflation — may have a silver lining in that it could chip away at the nation’s debt burden.
Kenneth Rogoff, a Harvard University economist, said that rising prices essentially watered down the value of outstanding debt and increased tax revenue as incomes rise. He suggested that markets appeared to be largely unfazed by the possibility of higher interest rates so far and that given the other risks to the economy amid the pandemic, the scale of the national debt was not as worrying as it sounded.
“You would rather have no debt, of course,” Mr. Rogoff said of the $30 trillion total. “But compared to other issues at the moment that’s not the principal problem.”
That was from Feb 1, 2022. It looks like the markets are a bit fazed. LOL
Michael Engel
Mkts couldn’t tolerat rate at 2.45% in late 2018!
Now even if they can raise to 2%, I will be surprised!
And with QT, double whammy!
SOFT LANDING any one?
4 months ago, a house in my subdivision was about to be listed at $420k. It sold before it went on the market. Buyers didn’t even walk through the house or do an inspection. According to the sellers, the buyers peeked through the windows and made an offer for $475k to discourage them from listing and waived all contingences.
Last week a similar home went up at $495k. Open house was a circus, have seen several realtors show the house. ZERO offers and it’s been listed a full week.
What a difference a few months make. The rate jump stopped the circus.
My brother in law said it’s slowed significantly overnight.
1) The German 3M is (-) 0.72%.
2) Russia cut energy to Poland. Poland will buy from other countries, at higher prices, because have been ready. Inflation in Poland will definitely rise.
3) There is a refinery on the Polish / German border. This refinery
provide oil to Berlin. Poland will induce inflation Germany and Europe.
4) The German yield curve is hooked to (-)0.72% at the front end. The long duration will rise, until recession will cut demand.
“the housing bubble, which is leveraged to the hilt”
Wolf, this isn’t accurate and it’s worth reassuring folks that the housing market isn’t collapsing anytime soon. Everyone wants to think this is financial crisis 2.0 and to argue the housing market is overleveraged is completely false. Homeowners have more equity now than at any other point in history. Even if you bought your home 12 months ago you’ve already seen it appreciate at least 20%.
I don’t think housing is leveraged but with inflation and mortgage rate increases ( increased almost 100% in last 1.5 year or so ), the affordability of people to buy home has gone down. A lot of people have bough second/vacation home and if the yields in safe assets e.g. cds/bonds etc increases quite a lot, a lot of people would bail out. Then the psychology shifts causing more and more people to bail out.
Homeowners who have bought to live won’t sell but investors would for sure.
That concept didn’t play out from 2007 to 2009.
Uh, based on ‘current’ value?
Rock Financial (Quicken Loans) just announced a buying out of positions in the mortgage division. 2000 people. This is in Detroit and they will also look forward to the auto meltdown in the cards.
Thanks for sharing this info. I’ve been expecting quicken to get into trouble.
I do closings for a living – for some time cash sales have dominated – at least three to one over lender deals.
No sign that cash sales are slowing at all – both land and housing are still in high demand – took in several new deals this week – some well over asking.
It appears the party will go on for bit longer.
David…
as long as loose money is looking for some type of return, a fair return denied by the Federal Reserve policies for 12 years….
The real estate buyer’s metric is simply….”Inflation is OVER any other return…replacement costs of these homes are skyrocketing…thus, the fruit on the low branches are harvested.”
Until this changes…more of same. I agree with you.
So you’re claming that >75% of home buyers are all cash? What market and price range, because the stats don’t back that?
Your statement about 3 to 1 cash vs loans is completely inconsistent with data that is published on this issue, which indicates that cash purchases are more like 1 in 4, or thereabouts. I suppose you could be an anomaly, but I suggest the readers here look at published data.
People looking for homes will be priced out….
Corporations looking for any type of return will KEEP BUYING like it’s their job…..and it is.
Pyramiders will do the same…until they are hurt. Imagine all the “mom and pop” …”we own ten properties and are renting them out”…..are out there? And they did the right thing…but they must realize real estate is the most illiquid of markets…and you have to get out before the top is in.
Until people and corporations can make similar money in fair returns on fixed income, without the management hassles, RE taxes, etc…real estate continues in this bizzarro world. Thanks be to Fed.
Historicus, I wonder how well the Fed has capitalized the Blackstones of the world, and other structural buyers? As Wolf said, the toxic mix of high rates and high prices surely has priced out the (relatively) sane portion of the market. Future generations, starting with Gen Z are priced out. There needs to be a balance of income vs expenses. Not a problem for the hydra that is turning people into renters.
GMac,
Blackstone and the other ilk weren’t created from thin air…
Someone/something gave them the money they have….
That’s where your problem with them should lie…
With the recent introduction of the 40 year fixed mortgage by FHA. The housing market can still be viable for people looking to purchase. The 40 year rate is the same as the 30 year rate, so the monthly payment will be lower. This should inflate the purchasing power of people to keep house prices from falling in the near term.
Talking to some young professionals, rent increases are keeping them saving any money. So buying a house and renting a room to offset the costs is the long term strategy they are employing.
Trix,
“With the recent introduction of the 40 year fixed mortgage by FHA. The housing market can still be viable for people looking to purchase.”
Pulling some Trix?? You’re spreading BS here. The 40-year FHA mortgage is only for FHA borrowers coming out of Covid forbearance with their current home. It’s a loan modification of an existing FHA mortgage where the borrower fell behind on payments. YOU CANNOT BUY A HOME WITH A 40-YEAR FHA MORTGAGE.
Real estate is not in a bubble, merely overbought in a long-term uptrend. A reversion to the mean is often quoted here, but the mean has been steadily rising, decade after decade. Some locales can expect undershoot, such as Phoenix, Las Vegas, Detroit, and Miami did, in the last bust. Other locales may pull back a few percent and then remain on a high plateau. This, based on studying the charts, going back to the 70’s. In addition, mortgage moratoriums will return if conditions reach “crisis” level. The government and Fed will once again, save the day. No sarc.
Total bullcrap. Are you blind? We recently went through an extreme swing in prices only ten to fifteen years ago. Maybe you are the mosquito that has had ten lobotomies.
Given that rates are now higher than when housing was 20% lower, what has changed between now and back then? Was everyone mad in 2019?
Or are you wrong and prices will revert.
Commenting on the home price drop.
Maybe in SF where people can move to globally but in USA home prices have and will drop.
Rural american (high fuel and transport) the reason folks have migrated from farms to big cities for jobs and efficiency.
Mining towns including oil boom towns!
SF is a tech town with global reach and industry is tech not mining or farming or manufacturing.
My home in 1980 in Tulsa Ok lost 80 percent of its value from 1985 to 1990 with oil.
House prices can and will fall!
Hi,
Wolf knows me by phone and email so he can hold this over my head later if I am wrong:
I have been in the real estate industry since 1986 in coastal California. First in mortgage until 2006 and then became a Realtor in 2005. I went through the whole subprime nightmare in San Diego from 2005 to 2009 and became a foreclosure/short sale agent in 2006 of that. Since the end of 2009, I have been a Realtor on the Monterey Peninsula for a big national luxury brokerage. Okay, table set, now here is my take on things.
I truly believe the middle class is getting wiped out and the US is going to become a renter nation other than at the tippy top.
As Wolf knows, last October, my husband and I decided to sell our house here. We did a modest rehab, put it on the market in mid-January, and sold in 4 days for all cash. I knew that the getting could get better and knew that it was good enough already. Now we rent from clients. Wolf knows this, too. He also knows we put down just about half on an investment property for almost a million in Fort Collins, CO and closed about two weeks ago. The current tenant wants to stay forever, it cash-flows right now with his current rent, he wants to stay at the higher rent we are raising it to when his lease is out in a few months.
We get to write-off every last cent of that property against income taxes. That more than makes up for the bit of income tax on the profit.
If we were to eventually convert it to a second home or to a primary residence, we would still get to write off all the mortgage interest expense and property taxes.
We bought there because we can see it as a viable place to live someday should we born and bred Californians, generations back on both sides, finally get pushed out of this state. We know that we do not want to be stuck as renters only. We understand that property values may crash but it’s okay because we have a scrumptious fully amortizing 30 year fixed conforming loan and again all that interest is a 100 percent deduction whether it’s an investment property, a second home, or a primary residence. We bought a vintage home in excellent condition but dated so plenty of upgrades are possible and in the best part of the historic district of a major college town. All the stuff you are supposed to do. Check, check, and check.
Since 2012, we have been making money as property owners by selling higher than we paid for and by the exceptional tax deduction benefits of property ownership. It pains me as a Realtor to say that home ownership appears to be dwindling for the middle class and possibly all but disappearing. I can also tell you first-hand that almost all of my clients have zero intention of selling what they have. There is no point in leaving what they have. They have it beautiful and it’s only ugly out there if you don’t already own a home.
That’s it. Wolf, you can remind us of this declaration later whether it was right or wrong. April 25, 2027-ish?
You better figure out Colorado is running out of water ,people don’t realize it
“We bought there because we can see it as a viable place to live someday should we born and bred Californians, generations back on both sides, finally get pushed out of this state. ”
Don’t let the door hit you on your way out.
Your assessment depends on complete disfunctionality in the market in the sense that there simply won’t be any or much transacting. If that was a viable mechanism for preserving price levels in any asset it would have already happened long ago. But it hasn’t. The balance between sellers and buyers is, instead, affected by numerous degrees of freedom that are constantly evolving. I’m afraid your assessment is fundamentally flawed and has no merit whatsover.
Very good insight and truly appreciate your take.
I am in Southern CA as well and with ever rising home prices, the problem I see is worsening Quality of Homes.
Good neighborhoods with million dollar plus homes have 4-6 cars. Coastal homes front are taken by homeless people.
The point is: If this inequality worsens then the rich people’s lives won’t be as good. Just go to any 3rd world country and see how the freedom of rich people are curtailed there.
I see it coming to USA especially in CA for sure.
How do employers hire people when they cannot get decent housing for the salary?
I am in SoCal.
Here are my first hand observations:
A 2 bedroom condo can easily accommodate 2 couples ( 4 people ).
Same condo can accommodate 4 bachelors.
These condos rent out for $2500/month.
A million dollar home with 4 bedroom can house 8 adults/4 couples.
Every Single family home in san Diego has 4-6 cars which tells you a lot.
A lot of garages are being converted to studio house and are rented out.
Talk about third-worldization of Southern CA
please stay out of Colorado! we hate Californians, and your liberal policies that created these problems. Don’t come here and recreate these issues.
Stability is the judge,
adjudicating every grievance.
Every thing I love about America
feels like a memory.
The other thing that I realized the other day was that Politicians tell me what I want to hear so that I will vote for them.
Regardless whether they agree with what I would like to see American society return too.
Which brings me to my economic comment about the obvious disequilibrium of risk in the credit markets, which is undefined, by definition of ZIRP, under a radical interest rate repression scheme like QE.