Thank You for Your Generous Support of WOLF STREET!! And if You Were Out Last Sunday, a Reminder: Please Donate

Your support is very special and tells me that what I’m doing here in my little corner matters to you. Thank you!
Dear Readers,
Thank you so much for your generous support since the donation reminder last Sunday, and thank you for your support throughout the year. Many of you have supported WOLF STREET for years. I appreciate each donation immensely.
I’m just the little guy winding my way through between the boots of giants, trying not to get crushed. So your support is crucial in helping WOLF STREET thrive and build community without paywall and without ad-blocker blockers and without driving everyone nuts with totally intrusive ads.
Your support of WOLF STREET is very special. Your donations tell me that what I’m doing here – my little thing in my little corner – matters to you. I can see some aspects of the community that has grown around the site, and it warms my heart.
I will keep everyone updated on the shortage of the WOLF STREET beer-and-iced-tea mugs. My Mug List is getting longer, and it’s eagerly waiting for the moment that a pallet of mugs that I ordered them on May 31, 2021, finally gets unloaded at the WOLF STREET media mogul empire headquarters. But we don’t even have a production date yet. I’m so looking forward to the end of these shortages that keep rippling through the economy.
And if you haven’t had a chance to donate yet…
If you were busy or on vacation last Sunday and Monday and missed the whole spectacle, let me remind you now:
Three ways to donate: Zelle; Credit Card via PayPal, and check.
- Zelle. If you use Zelle, this is the best solution. Please contact me at howlatwolfstreet@gmail.com to get my Zelle info.
- Credit card via PayPal. The “Donate” button takes you to WOLF STREET’s PayPal page. You do not need a PayPal account. If it asks you to set up a PayPal account, something went wrong. Just back out. Tip: On that initial PayPal page: first, enter the amount you wish to donate; second, click on the WHITE button, “Donate with a Debit or Credit Card”:
- Mail a check (very much appreciated):
Wolf Street Corp
1288 Columbus Ave. #196
San Francisco, CA 94133
Thank-you gesture for your very generous donation of $100 or more:
If you donate $100 or more, and if you let me know that you would like a still-out-of-stock “Nothing Goes to Heck in a Straight Line” WOLF STREET beer-and-iced-tea mug, I will put your name on the Mug List.
If you want a mug, and donated $100 or more, please email me at: howlatwolfstreet@gmail.com
Please include:
- Your name
- Your shipping address in the US (I cannot ship outside the US)
- Your phone number (FedEx will not deliver without it).
This will get your name on the Mug List. Please be patient.
Thank you, Dear Readers, for forming the community around WOLF STREET!
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Wolf, you, like someone else I know, work(s) relentlessly to make the world a better place. Thank you.
Hear Hear Dan!!!
And some folks I know are willing to put up an original MUG for auction, only one of our collection to be sure:
With final bidder to send a check or MO donation to a wonderful cause directly to the Wolfster, and I will pledge to send the mug directly to the HIGH bidder as soon as Wolf confirms the donation…
I am not really any kind of ”collector” although I have advised my better half the mugs we have are very likely to be worth MILLIONS in her lifetime.
NOT kidding as the NEW mugs will NOT be as valuable as the originals as every collector knows, eh???
Companies are using the created spectre of so-called ‘inflation’ as a price-gouging opportunity to boost profit and line shareholder pockets, report shows…
Yes, and that is precisely part of the “inflationary mindset,” as I call it. And the other part of that inflationary mindset is that their customers (businesses and consumers) are now PAYING those inflated prices. You have to have both side to get this kind of raging inflation.
An oasis of sanity and reason in a desert of hype and accusations. Well done, sir.
These are the same beer mugs that magically turn into shot glasses when the markets and the economy turn really, really bad.
You need two of them, one in each hand, to make for a balanced diet.
At least some of these supply chain disruptions are engineered to create shortages and a rationale for raising prices. Glass may be one of them.
All others raise prices just because they can get away with it because people have become addicted to blowing money on things they don’t want, don’t need, and can’t afford, enabled by unfortunate features of human brain chemistry and psychology and a conditioned lack of self-control.
Please enjoy your shot glasses responsibly.
I like the site because it is not sensationalist: data is well presented and conclusions drawn accordingly. Lyn Alden is also very rational and data driven.
Zerohedge and others are just clickbait.
It is nice to see GDP shrinking by 1.4% which will help dry up all of the excess liquidity sloshing around in the US economy leading to ludicrous price gouging in a number of economic sectors.
This thread is not about discussing other topics–it’s an opportunity to thank Wolf for all his hard work and for his unbiased economic analysis. He is also very patient with people who constantly talk about urban legends like Plunge Protection Team. So please thank him.
P.S. I am tempted to reply to your question that the GDP increase over the past two years was all an illusion. Much of it happened due to massive printing and government borrowing (so the spending in GDP went up and showed as positive). If you factor in inflation, GPD is has definitely been negative by a long shot.
I am retired and not able to give very much, but I dropped a few coins in. You are a great resource. Sincere thanks for your efforts