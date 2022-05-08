Did the Fed Wait Too Long, Is the Stock Market Correction Over, Where’s the Fed Put, What’s the Psychological Effect on the Housing Market, and Will there Be Food Shortages?

My take also on the strength of the dollar and the impact of fuel prices on the economy. On This Week in Money by Howestreet.com, recorded May 5, 2022.
My goodness, that intro music…..
Imagine how much better off America would be if there was no QE and there was a sharp/quick recession in 2009-2010.
But, trillions were printed so those in power would not suffer at the polls.
I don’t think it had anything to do with the polls, I think it had to do with changing the rules of the game after it was clear that the wealthy special interests were about to take a bath on their bad bets.
All this “FED put” nonsense in conjunction with accounting gimmicks is akin to a football game where, after the winning field goal is clearly wide left, the goal post suddenly swings to the left where the kick goes through and what should have been the losing team celebrates while the team that played by the rules and won fair and square has to go home the loser.
I have literally zero interest in politics, but objectively speaking, it sure LOOKS like they are trying to dial up a recession conveniently timed for political purposes.
Fed Put -> Fed call
Is it true that used car prices are crashing at the fastest rate ever? If so, maybe we hit peak inflation and this is a leading indicator that deflation will return for some things and then disinflation for some of the other commodities affected by Russia / Ukraine?
Hard to say. Manheim auction numbers are coming down some – I wouldn’t call it crashing
CarGurus listing numbers show prices continuing to go up
Isn’t this a silly, crazy world where we have to properly time even the purchase of a vehicle?
No, it’s not true and Wolf responded to your bogus ZH claim yesterday. Could it happen? Absolutely, but Wolf is almost like a soothsayer of the auto market, and he pointed out that you fell for clickbait.
Indeed!
Azani,
You posted the same ZH headline clickbait BS here yesterday. And I shot it down yesterday. Next time, I’m going to delete it.
Used vehicle wholesale prices seasonally adjusted dipped 1% in April from March and were up 14% yoy. Not adjusted, the index was up 2.9% in April from March, and was up 16% yoy.
For ZH, a 1% dip seasonally adjusted is a “collapse.” But not here. Here, as I have covered it since last November, the ridiculous used vehicle prices are weakening from their ridiculous levels starting in November. They’re still sky-high, though they’re weakening. There is no “collapse.”
This is starting to look like a textbook broad-based market top. I can’t imagine that many industries will be spared outside of perhaps military spending.
I’ll continue to reduce consumption until this mess is over.
Excellent. Wolf you were great. I wish the world could all hear.
I can’t see the video. I’m very sad that such useful information can’t be learned in time
It’s audio only, not video. But if you cannot get YouTube, but can get MP3, let me know, and I’ll post the MP3 link here.
wolf，If you send it to tiktok, is it more popular? I heard that there are a lot of online celebrities in the United States who have attracted a lot of fans on tiktok and made money
It’s Howestreet’s podcast, not mine. I’m a guest on the show.
Yeah Wolf! go on tiktok! But first you got to put some purple dye in your hair, distend your earlobes, grow a pencil thin mustache, and get a unicorn poster with glitter.
One important question I’m struggling to understand is: What happens when the Fed sells assets through QT at a market price lower than what it purchased for during QE?
Is the difference (amount of decline) in market pricing, hence a ‘loss’ for the Fed, simply an indirect quasi-government welfare payment to the seller(s) of debt securities during the old QE period, including the government itself?
Although I feel I have a reasonable grasp of the basics of Fed balance sheet maneuvering, some of the more abstract issues (such as when it would be most advantageous to sell MBS vs. other debt and/or reverse repo strategies) still escape my understanding & I need to study a bit more.
Wolf’s interview answer where he said only 4% short term rates may be needed to quell inflation with sufficient QT seemed logical.