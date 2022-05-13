Huge Percentage Gains — “Robinhood Soars 25%,” “Coinbase Soars 35%.” But You Can Barely See it on the Stairway to Heck

This is now a common phenomenon with these Imploded Stocks.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The headlines were everywhere last night and today: “Robinhood Soars…” or Robinhood Stock Soars…” because it soared, currently by 25% or so from the close last night, on the news that a “crypto billionaire,” namely Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and CEO of crypto exchange FTX, bought 56.3 million shares of Robinhood [HOOD] for a 7.6% stake for about $648.3 million, according to Robinhood’s 13D filing with the SEC late yesterday.
He bought those shares during the selloff, paying an average of $11.52 a share. When the filing came out, it was seen by the market – whichever algo or person is trading HOOD – as a sign of approval from a “crypto billionaire.”
That’s fine and dandy. But the headlines made it seem like Robinhood rebounded in some huge way, when in fact, those 25% came off a very low stock price, and represent a very small amount of actual dollars. At the current price of $10.68, that 25% bounce amounts to $2.12 for a company that once traded at $85.00 and is now still down 87% from the high last August. And that huge surge in price is just another minor step in the uneven stairway to heck (data via YCharts).
But here is the problem with “soars” off very low levels: When a stock plunges 90%, from $100 to $10, and then it soars 25%, it’s only back to $12.50, maybe where it had been a day or two before, and still down 87.5%, instead of down 90%. To get back to $100, the stock would have to “soar” by 900%.
These kinds of things are now happening constantly to the Imploded Stocks. Some news comes out, or no news comes out, or an analyst that had been hyping the stock all the way down during the implosion comes out with a piece of how everyone is wrong, and the stock that has been crushed suddenly spikes by a huge percentage, such as 25% or 30% or even 50%. But when you look at a one-year chart, you can barely see that “spike” which is just another little step on the uneven stairway to heck.
This also happened to a bunch of other Imploded Stocks today, including Coinbase [COIN], when an analyst at Oppenheimer, who’d been touting Coinbase all the way down, came out and said everyone was wrong after the company’s shares kathoomphed further, following its disastrous earnings and outlook, a 10-Q disclosure of its account holders being “unsecured creditors” in a bankruptcy filing, and a subsequent tweet storm by its CEO that informed the frazzled account holders that “We have no risk of bankruptcy…”
So the Oppenheimer analyst that had been hyping Coinbase all the way down with an “outperform” rating and a $197 price target then came out yesterday, saying that the new language in the 10-Q filing and the CEO’s tweets are “grossly misunderstood and being taken out of context.” And WHOOSH goes the stock in percentage terms, from the closing price on Wednesday of $53.72, up by 36%, to $71.65 currently, but on the chart since its IPO in April last year, it was just another small step on the uneven stairway to heck (data via YCharts):
Love the quote-marks around “crypto billionaire.” A very contingent thing, at present.
Swifties might dangle a little bait to suck in the last dip-buyers. But the whole zeitgeist was floating on gross oversupply of cheap money and credit. That hasn’t changed. Au contraire.
A favorite book title on this sort of volatility: “Juggling with Knives.”
No billionaire keeps all high net worth in worthless USD or worthy Gold. They are all tied in assets and stocks and bonds. So technically they are no different from crypto billionaire.
In the end those whose assets are well diversified are relatively safe from market fluctuations and I always wonder why these Billionaires do not diversify when they can. Its probably because they have strong conviction in heir asset holdings. That’s what made them Billionaires in the first place.
Re “So technically they are no different from crypto billionaire.”
Uh, no. Ownership of the rights to profits from productive assets such as factories, farms, buildings and so on is very different from ownership of cryptocurrency digital tokens.
Well said. Crypto produces nothing.
They do not diversify because they cannot exit (for the most part) without crashing their stock 90%.
Kunal, I predict we will Tesla up 40-50% in a day. When it bounces off $200 or so.
No, what made the lopsided percentage billionaires is the greatest asset bubble of all time. That’s the real root cause behind their billionaire “wealth”. 735 billionaires in 2021 versus 13 in 1982 or 1983.
Most billionaires own assets that are mostly bags of hot air. See Wisdom Seeker’s post above mine.
Compare what most of these people own now and its “value” to the few billionaires and actual superrich a half century or more ago. Most of the supposed “value” increase isn’t from additional real production, but from the credit mania which provides leverage to inflate financial values higher.
There are exceptions to what I am telling you here where these more recent very wealthy own meaningful ownership stakes of actual substance (such as in Oracle and MSFT) but the price level is still exponentially inflated by the mania.
I haven’t done a quantitative study but I suspect that “Short-Covering Fridays” are fairly common in nasty bear markets.
My sense is that many traders don’t want to be too short over any given weekend: markets are closed, so short positions are sitting ducks facing desperate policymakers coming onto the Sunday talk shows to float trial balloons for new options to try to prop things up…
Desperate policymakers trying this…Trying to declare OPEC an anti-competitive monopoly/ cartel and to open them to lawsuits/damages in US courts. NOPEC legislation – A replay of the 1973 oil embargo is a logical response. Sue That!!
Also on the table is PRICE CONTROLS for energy companies in the USA ….a huge success in times past…
or real news
Traders covered their shorts on Thursday morning on the gap down at the open. Tesla would be a good example. Traders know gaps generally get filled after a decline. This, following the CPI print.
A lot of shorts have fairly tight stops in place just for this type of event. And when shares rise 5% or 10% or whatever, those stops (if they even work) will automatically buy shares and cover the short. That kind of buying doesn’t even require trading. It happens automatically throughout the ascent of the shares as they hit various stops along the way. Since all of these Imploded Stocks are heavily shorted (“biggest no brainer in the history of mankind”), there is a lot of this kind of automatic buying going on that gets triggered when shares hit the price of the stop. This automatic buying when shorts get stopped out is a really powerful driver of those rallies – hence the name “short covering rally.”
And then it stops. And the descent continues anew.
And now it is simply a matter of having the self-discipline to wait and see how far, and for how long, the assumed short-term bounce will go, that is, in terms of percent retracement of the previous leg down. Sometimes, one gets lucky and initiates a position at, or very near, a short-term top. It truly is the “biggest no brainer in the history of mankind,” but the problem for so many market participants is that they have “too many brains” and tend to over-complicate things. Self-discipline is the key, in my opinion, to keep from blowing out one’s account. Perhaps that is one reason why market participants don’t last. That, coupled with, the need to be right on every trade.
Regarding last Thursday, market internals were approaching extreme levels (the indicators I track, anyways), so the proverbial rubber band was stretched fairly tight, signaling an impending rally.
As your imploding list of stocks demonstrates, on an individual basis, many stocks certainly have been “thackamuffled” to date. But in terms of the averages, I’d have to say they’ve been fairly well-behaved in this down market, thus far. Makes me wonder if there really is a “wizard,” tracking the VIX? Really, no kidding!
It seems some of the semiconductors might be coming back to life, that is, a reversal in trend, from down to up, so something to pay attention to. As a group, semis are still weak.
It’s a run on shadow-assets and issuers (and firms balanced on them). These aren’t the MOST shadowy, but close enough.
I would like to take a moment to thank PPT for their hardwork….now can you all please stop getting drunk and do the same for the rest of the market please? We need you more than ever and if you guys have some free time, please work your in the altcoin market…those lunatics are losing their mind for real this time.
October ’29 during the plunge, one of the grandees of NY finance stepped up and placed a loud bid for shares of US Steel at an elevated price, trying to psych the market upward. No go. If enough people sense a sudden need for cash, the cascade can be overwhelming. Now, as then, the Fed is not standing there with outstretched arms.
Could become a game of chicken, though.
Wonder if our favorite Cathie Woodshed has something to do with the coinbase coinpop..
She must be thinking to myself, I am following exactly what Buffet said, be greedy when others are fearful…
“Ark funds bought 240,791 shares of Coinbase (COIN) , the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, valued at $14.1 million. The stock has plunged 72% year to date amid weakness in the cryptocurrency market. To be sure, Coinbase has rebounded on May 13.”
Cathy is just wants all of Coinbase bitcoins in their user accounts when they go bankrupt.
ARKK puts…. ARKK puts.
It’s not even a dead cat bounce.
Granny has a cat that talks to her when she eats too many of those CBD gummies (not granny, the cat).
She says the cat told her to tell me that I should buy crypto when it goes to zero. And if it moves into negative territory, like oil did some time back, that I should double down.
I have never had a bad tip from that cat.
Thus again proving there are lies, damnable lies and statistics. :)
The only thing that’s sore, is investors’ rear ends…
“But here is the problem with “soars” off very low levels”
Yes, Wolf, and ZeroHedge is terrible at using words like Soar, Crash, Tumble, Explode, etc. Their tactic is to use 1 minute charts for clickbait articles.
What your article shows is that now everything smacks of desperation when the market makes these huge moves based on headlines and no context.
I believe the announcement was mainly timed to bounce up cryptos today so that holders will not be afraid to liquidate their coins that are in the hands of their “custodian” Coinbase. It seems to have worked, for now.
Best outcome for Schadenfreude-enjoyers like me would be a bounce in $BTC back to $40K.
If this happens, I guarantee you that everyone out there + Mom will HODL their precious cryptos all the way down to $zero where they belong. I would love to see this; you should, too.
cg,
In reality, someone always owns them. As we’ve seen with Luna which essentially went to zero, and which we see with all cryptos and stocks that go to zero: every single one of them is held by investors when they hit zero, whether that’s a long-time investor or a trader, and they become end users and cannot get rid of them because buyers have vanished. There is no “house” you can sell those back to.
I ended up with a couple of stocks that went to zero during the dotcom bust. After looking at them in my account for a few years and getting mad each time, I finally called my broker and asked them to remove them manually, which they did… happens all the time.
Difficult to understand investors are not “selling” this market. The volume on COIN was normal until about three days ago and the buy volume on this rally matched the capitulation selling. Its the same everywhere. The buyers and sellers in this market are choosing to set their exchange price lower, but very few are letting go of their stock. There are plenty of strategies to hedge losses, the more money you have the more sophisticated they are. The bad news for the bulls is that the rush to buy those shares back isn’t likely to happen, these are investors with plenty of stock already. The so called cash on the sidelines is bank reserves hemorrhaging OUT, 2 trillion rolled over every day. The fails are going to happen. There could be a liquidity event, nobody wants the stuff, but those things are very difficult to understand. 2008 happened when collateral was gutted from the system, and this looks very similar. RRPO is the hunt for collateral. A lot of these TECH stock plungers are sitting on some large losses, and maybe they covered themselves for a little while with put insurance. They still own the stock and the cost basis is still X + 50% in some cases. Bitcoin is a poster boy for liquidity traps, but its money isn’t it? No its company assets and they will liquidate it at bankruptcy. The difference between a dollar and a share of stock is exactly what? Sitting in cash is not a priority. Next stop the value bubble.
1) If a “Flash Crash” is seen as not being worthy of a mention in comparing a stock’s movement then let me propose that a “Momentary Spike” isn’t either. That said… looking at Robinhood’s August 2021 IPO price of $35 (or if you prefer… its price in November of 2021… also $35 or so) then it is STILL down by 70% or so.
2) Why would a large stock purchase by a “Crypto Billionaire” be “a sign of approval” that matters to anyone? Can’t a billionaire make an investment mistake? Of course they can– Warren Buffet is quite open about how often he whiffs on a pitch.
3) Wouldn’t it be of more value to Robinhood if the billionaire’s investment was going into its own coffers to shore up its Balance Sheet rather than into the market? In fact… wouldn’t that be of more value to current Robinhood shareholders?
Yes the language rules are interesting. I for one never buy the dip, I only buy the drop.
On a long enough timeline, everything is transitory on it’s way to heck.
Just read a strategist report from Barry Bannister’s team at Stifel on recent bitcoin swoon. It correlates Global Money Supply (Bloomberg), US Financial Conditions Index (Goldman Sachs), and PMI for Manufacturing index, to price movements of Bitcoin.
They conclude that “Bitcoin is over-priced relative to tighter U.S. financial conditions” and they “believe [it] still has downside to about $15,000.”
Finally, they use the amusing term “WWJD” (What will Jay do?) which I hadn’t seen before, putting a spotlight on the near religious belief in the omniscient powers of our Fed policy-makers to order economic outcomes.
Valuing Bitcoin at anything other than zero is a foolish endeavor, and so saying it’s worth $15,000 is no different than saying it’s worth $10 million. They’re both ridiculous. It has zero intrinsic value so to try to assign fundamentals is like playing make-believe as a child
Meanwhile, what’s going on in comercial real estate these days?
Real Estate both Commercial and Residential is hot! Don’t yet see any dent to these two.
Exactly
Noxactly?
Update on the office market coming soon. The short answer is: the office market will take years to get sorted out. Lots of restructuring ahead. The amount of empty office space on the market is just stunning.
The once red-hot industrial segment (warehouses, Amazon fulfillment centers, etc.) has suddenly gotten cold feet after Amazon said it would not need all that space it now has. This is a very new development — very new in terms of CRE where everything takes quarters and years.
How do interest rates play in commercial market valuations compared to residential? The only experience I had was looking at a commercial mortgage with a balloon after 3 years which makes it effectively a variable rate. Looks dangerous if interest rates are rising. I chickened out.
“Compound interest is the eighth wonder of the world. He who understands it, earns it … he who doesn’t … pays it.”
Albert Einstein.
PS. Negative compounding can get very ugly.
Percent up and percent down are tricky at best. It’s an area of math that doesn’t serve reality very well, and could use an improved way of expressing a change, so it works the same in both directions.
It’s worst of all when the base number is a percentage.
“Inflation just went up by 8%. ” This could mean that prices increased by 8%, or it could mean that inflation went from, say, 10% to 18%, or it could mean that inflation went up from 10% to 10.8%.
The last choice is never what the headline means, but the last choice is actually consistent with other uses of percent. If we say the PRICE increased by 8%, we mean the price was multiplied by 1.08.
The difference between monetar inflation and CPI is lost to most too. People «investing» in money may have confused some terminology and lack knowledge about what money is.
Crypto is the new dotcom.
Gonna take years to recover.
And many will never recover at all.
According to Buffet, Crypto is heading for zero. I believe it will actually go below zero, as you will have to pay a commission to get out of your position and write off the losses. Buffet is right on the money. Crypto is for suckers.
Two stocks ultimately heading for zero, exactly where both belong.
A F, I always like reading your comments. You close with some sort of moral judgement: “their foot shall slide in due time”, or similar. And I agree, those dissolute stocks should be reduced to zero, “exactly where they belong”. “Hellfire” or just “Frost”.
BTFD is still alive and well. There are way too many reckless gamblers out there, still. With every crash it’s just “buy, buy, buy!” ad nauseam. We have never needed an economic depression so badly as we do right now. Millions need to be humbled and sent back to work instead of gambling. It’s just sickening that getting high and trading crypto is considered an occupation.
By the way, I think these massive moves down in crypto followed by huge spikes are rigged dump and pump then dump again schemes by wealthy insiders.
hood wont survive much longer
It is often noted that a stock that has dropped 90% has first dropped 80% and then dropped an additional 50%. Something similar (not identical) works in reverse as Wolf is observing.