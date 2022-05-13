Massive Stock Market Leverage Unwinds amid Brutal Bloodletting

Margin debt started dropping a month before the Nasdaq went south, and it’s still dropping.
The total amount of leverage in the stock market is unknown and takes many forms. The only form that is tracked and reported on a monthly basis is margin debt. The other forms, such as Securities Based Lending (SBL) and hedge funds leveraged at the institutional level are not tracked. Not even banks and brokers that fund this leverage know how much total leverage their client has from all brokers combined, which became clear when the family office Archegos imploded in March 2021 and wiped out billions of dollars in capital at the prime brokers that had provided the leverage.
But margin debt – the tip of the iceberg and indicator of the direction of the overall stock market leverage – dropped by $27 billion in April from March, to $773 billion, according to Finra, which gets this data from its member brokers. Margin debt peaked in October last year at $936 billion and started falling in November. Over those six months, it has dropped by $163 billion, or by 17%. But leverage is still massive, and the unwind has a long way to go:
Not included in the margin debt data today is May. So far in May, the S&P 500, despite today’s rally, has dropped 6.2%, and the Nasdaq 8.3%, and many of the imploded stocks have gotten brutally crushed over those two weeks, including Coinbase, whose huge gigantic rally since Thursday morning didn’t amount to flyspeck compared to the devastating plunge in the prior two weeks and since its IPO and is barely visible on the stairway to heck since the IPO.
These kinds of selloffs trigger big bouts of forced selling amid margined stock jockeys that have concentrated on these stocks.
Hundreds of stocks have plunged by very large amounts, by 70%, and 80%, and even over 90% in a replay of the beginnings of the Dotcom Bust, only bigger and broader, and it’s going stock by stock, and it started in February last year, and seriously got going in November, and some of those I’ve captured in my special column Imploded Stocks.
Here is a sampling of well-known names amid the brutal bloodletting. The percentages are from their highs through the close on May 13:
- Carvana: -90%
- Vroom: -98%
- Rivian: -85%
- Snap: -70%
- Pinterest: -76%
- Netflix: -73%
- Wayfair: -84%
- Chewy: -78%
- Shopify: -77%
- Teladoc: -89%
- Lyft: -77%
- Zoom: -79%
- Palantir: -81%
- GameStop: -80%
- AMC: -84%
- Coinbase: -83%
- Zillow: -81%
- Redfin: -88%
- Compass: -75%
- Opendoor: -82%
- MicroStrategy: -85%
- Robinhood: -87%
- Moderna: -72%
- Beyond Meat: -87%
- Peloton: -90%
- DoorDash: -72%
Leveraged investors in those instruments had to reduce their margin as their collateral values vanished into the ether, something overnight, turning these investors into forced sellers to raise the cash needed to pay down their margin debt.
A margined investor that was heavily concentrated in these stocks and didn’t dump them in time could get wiped out and might be thinking about rejoining the labor force to help solve the labor shortages.
Margin debt peaked in October. The Nasdaq was a month behind and peaked in November. Since then, margin debt has dropped by 17%, and the Nasdaq has dropped by 27%. And in terms of stock market leverage, that’s the tip of the iceberg.
When lots of investors take on leverage to buy stocks, and leverage rises, it creates buying pressure with borrowed money, fueling heat in the market.
But when investors come under pressure because of their leverage and vanishing collateral values, they sell stocks, and it creates selling pressure.
This is how stock prices and margin balances are linked. High leverage in the stock market is a precondition for a spike in stock prices and a precondition for a massive sell-off, which then unwinds that leverage. It takes leverage to go to these kinds of extremes.
Margin debt and stock market “events.”
The trick is to not get sidetracked by the absolute dollar amounts over the decades. They don’t really matter. What matters are the steep increases in margin debt before the selloffs, and the steep declines during the sell-offs. The chart shows the relationship between margin debt and “events” in the S&P 500 index.
But nothing compares, neither in dollars nor in percentages nor in sheer beauty, to the near-vertical spike in margin debt from March 2020 through October 2021, during the Fed’s $4.7 trillion money-printing binge and interest rate repression mania, and all of it is now unwinding:
Although not formal margin debt I wonder how much of the peaking up to 50B/quarter mortgage equity withdrawal has been placed in the market, as has been irresponsibly advised. Or maybe thats just considering retail investors losses differently.
Would be nice if we have data to see how much leverage or margin like instruments are being use to buy properties, especially for the mom and pop investors.
Those percentage drop from all time high for these high flying stock, wish same thing can happen for ultra expensive RE market like SF or SoCal
Shouldn’t this graph be corrected for inflation to give a more realistic picture since we’re comparing current dollars to past dollars?
RTGDFA
This is what it says in the article right above the chart:
“The trick is to not get sidetracked by the absolute dollar amounts over the decades. They don’t really matter. What matters are the steep increases in margin debt before the selloffs, and the steep declines during the sell-offs. The chart shows the relationship between margin debt and “events” in the S&P 500 index.”
I always RTGDFA, but don’t you think there is useful information in the absolute dollar amounts or maybe a % of total market value or trade volume or some other metric to have an even better perspective? Your WTF annotations are always fun to look at, but the first thing that we all look at is how high that peak is above all the other peaks. It creates a possible mental bias when evaluating the big picture. I think the best example is how you have repeatedly pointed out that oil/products may look like they are making historical highs, but they are really not when inflation adjusted.
The long-term chart compares margin debt to S&P 500 selloffs. THAT IS ALL IT DOES. The S&P 500 isn’t adjusted for inflation either.
I’ve been telling you for a year that this margin debt is predicting problems in the stock market, and you people keep wanting me to adjust it away in some form (for inflation, via log scale, etc.) so you don’t have to look at the warning because you don’t like what the warning says. The purpose of this chart is to WARN ABOUT STOCK MARKET SELLOFFS. And now the stock selloff that it has been warning about is happening (started in November).
Not a sell off wolf. The market was just at a peak buying opportunity. Lots of folks got a bunch of industry leaders on sale the past week. Everything is back up like almost nearly 5% in just one day. That’s gotta be a record. Cramer says the world isn’t ending. Time to buy.
DJIA up to 40k by Christmas. I’ve personally bought 40k worth of crypto for half off just to match my dow prediction Don’t need a down payment for a house, real estate only goes up, can only buy if I hit the stock lottery. To the moon Wolf! To the moon! To the moon in our shiny new lambos!
It will be a game of musical chairs when the music stops, who’s on the fallen list that will not have chairs to sit on.
just think if the $1,500 TRILLION of derivatives were to go pfht
it might be wonderland of biggies
So buy when Marvin is increasing and sell when it starts going down
Who’s Marvin? Lol!!!
It’s disturbing how every single time the Federal Reserve starts normalizing policy (raising federal funds rates to 0.75% is hardly “tightening” yet), the entire financial media starts scaremongering over impending doom. Can’t go a single day without seeing “recession” or “stagflation” in the headlines. The CNBC talking heads are in bed with Wall Street, and all they want are lower rates & more stimulus.
Financial conditions are still historically super easy. Most of those imploded stocks are 3rd & 4th tier companies lacking credible business models (besides selling shares) and arguably should never have been allowed to go public to begin with.
Yes, it’s such a shame the Fed quit printing money to inflate stock prices because those overinflated stocks now cannot stand on their own two feet, and that includes the biggies, from Apple via Tesla to Facebook. Money printing pollutes the mind of investors.
But I agree with you; I don’t see a recession in the near future, and I’m not in the stagflation camp. There will be a recession some day because sooner or later recessions must happen, but I don’t see any data that point at a recession right now. What I see is a huge amount of demand, and some of the demand cannot be met by supply, so there is pent-up demand, and there is a huge amount of money still floating around among consumers, businesses, and states, that will be spent. So I don’t see a recession.
What I see is a stock market sell-off that will drag on for a long time because since 2009, the only thing that inflated stocks to these ridiculous levels was QE and interest rate repression, and they’re now gone. Now we will get interest rates of the kind we haven’t seen since 2006, and we’ll get QT, and that will pull the rug out from under stocks, even as the economy, in terms of GDP and employment, is plodding along reasonably well.
Yes.
Ultimately, the ‘Two Rules of Money’ must be obeyed.
1. Steal all you can…
2. Don’t get caught…
:)
I did my Smurfing again.
Going to my “banks” and drawing out cash, under $3,000 per day and less than $10,000 a month (so that I am not a drug dealing terrorist criminal).
So, I withdrew $2,700 from the teller who knows me and likes me (I know. Hard to believe but there are a few people who like me, or at least can fake it).
6 of the notes were the “new” paper notes. 21 were the old bills.
21 OLD paper notes
Now, I never get the old 5’s, 10’s or 20’s. Never. What happened to them? Or, the better question is, why am I getting old 100’s? Who made the decision to NOT shred them? To warehouse them? Who knew they may be needed?
Where are they going? Where are they?
The fact that I was fortunate to live all over the world, (and not even being born in America), gives me connections. So, I know the answer to my own question. These 100’s are going to Turkey, Lebanon, Venezuela, Brazil…the Dollarization of these Nations.
The people are dealing in Dollars. Even though the dollar is basically (not even basically) worthless, it is less worth less than the other paper.
I have also learned that silver coins from pre-1964 are being used in many of these countries. This may explain why the Premium on Silver “junk” coins is higher than the premium on any other Silver………..
I think it would be interesting if a Gas Station would price their gasoline in Silver Mercury Dimes. Imagine a sign saying ” REGULAR: 29 Cents”. But, then, the owner of the station would be arrested for being a Terrorist, or Privileged, or a Rand supporter.
I get $3000 at a time also Don’t really look at the quality just stick it back I’m shocked at the dollar being so strong I can’t wrap my head around it
Maybe we can’t imagine how bad the dollar’s competitors are.
Like the Rouble you mean, which is the best performing currency this year.
Wolf said:
“What matters are the steep increases in margin debt before the selloffs…”
How does the margin loan interest rate (effectively a variable rate, I thin) correlate to the short and long term interest rates set or influenced by the Fed. I would assume the FFR strongly influences the margin rate, and therefore by keeping rates down, Fed is implicated in the steep spikes that lead up to the sell-offs.
Doesn’t sound like a recipe for market stability to me.
Is it me, or does that chart look like a swan?
The first one, yes, I can see it, if I try.
A white one.
Maybe margin debt as a percentage of overall market cap makes more sense to track than absolute numbers.
RTGDFA
This is what it says in the article right above the chart:
“The trick is to not get sidetracked by the absolute dollar amounts over the decades. They don’t really matter. What matters are the steep increases in margin debt before the selloffs, and the steep declines during the sell-offs. The chart shows the relationship between margin debt and “events” in the S&P 500 index.”
Wolf, def read the article. Q I have is how to think about the steepness of the increases and decreases to understand the significance of the latest decrease. I think some of these questions are getting at OK what’s the level these need to get back to in order to no longer be distorting to the upside. I know some are refuting that there’s a problem, but I’m interested in the absolute level only as a measuring stick for when it’s no longer excessively stimulative to prices on a historic/relative basis.
For your bleeding unicorn list I nominate Grab holdings. Which by my calc is down 83.5% from its 52 week high – which wasn’t even right after the IPO. As you say there are many stocks that are down that much.
Yet the S&P is just barely touched -20% before bouncing off the number – the big caps are not rotting on the vine like the no-revenue stocks (also just like 2001).
People still have money as Wolf pointed out. Housing will need to turn south by quite a bit before there’s a bigger crash in the stock market.
PPI came in hot again so CPI will be hot next month too. The Pew Research Center recently did a survey on Americans’ biggest concerns and Inflaton came in tops with 70% people saying that it’s a concern. The next one, Affordable Health Care is another inflation related item too. We are probably looking at riots later this summer or by fall.
One of my former co-workers is now working for Bird Scooters. Stock symbol BRDS. They make electric scooters that you rent in the city. He got a terrific bump in salary when he went there. They are a new company, founded in 2017. So I thought I would look up their stock today, down 82.8% YTD.
Quarterly Financials:
Net income -39.5 million
Net profit margin -73.26%
Not so good?
One of our team members just left my company, global financial, to go work for Zoom. We all wished him the best. Scary times anywhere near these companies that are newish. They made him an offer he could not refuse. I expect Zoom will be bought up by a big player. I remember applying in 2000’s for cars.com and the sticking point was low pay and high stock option. Six months later that interviewer was interviewing with me.
Once upon a time (before the Great Recession), margin interest rates at the major brokerage firms were much closer to the Fed Funds rate than they are these days. I suspect that margin interest is a major source of profits for these firms these days.
I went to see a street fight and an economics debate broke out.
“I went to see a street fight and an economics debate broke out”
Who said that? At the least you inserted it on the perfect site, and if it’s your own line, kudos!
I see the same things as Mr Wolf but the numbers make me scratch my head.(scratch, scratch?) There is still huge amounts of money floating about and people are still buying but USA growth fell by over 1% last quarter…. So if growth drops another 1% this quarter then it’s officially a recesssion but it’s not, because there is still money about and people are still spending….(scratch, scratch?)
Anyway, glad to see that awful product fake meat lost 87%. Never understood why veggies and vegans want to have their food taste of meat if it’s so bad…. (scratch, scratch) They seem to think fake meat made by a chemical company using a chemical process is so much better for you (scratch, scratch?) It really is beyond me…
The problem with Beyond Meat was a bit more subtle. There are two or three existing fake meat companies (Loma Linda, Morningstar) who have been serving the veggy market for many decades. The new product isn’t better than the old, and the veggy audience isn’t very large anyway. The investors who dumped money into Beyond Meat were obviously not veggies, and didn’t understand the specialized market situation.
In trying to figure out how far this will all fall that the last (long run historical) chart shows that the Margin “highs” always get higher… and so do the “lows.”
If so then the Margin debt wind down should end at about $600 billion. Another $173 billion to go.