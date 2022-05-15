Housing Bubble Getting Ready to Pop, Used Cars Already Popped, and Inflation Goes Global

Wolf Richter with Kerry Lutz on the Financial Survival Network (recorded at the end of April).
I’m not sure housing prices will be a slow-moving thing in the future, in all areas. For example, if prices can rise 30% in a year, in some cities, based on low interest rates and positive wealth effect, it seems they could drop 30% in a year as those factors reverse.
It will depend greatly on:
1. Skin in the game. 0% down, closing costs rolled into closing and banking on sweet equity leveraged roll of the dice.
2. How long those who stop paying can sham to stave off foreclosure.
3. Consequences of non payment. Today, it’s fairly litte.
No need to worry. The government will start paying their mortgage. Why anyone works anymore puzzles me.
True, it’s the relatively small amount of new buyers, pandemic punters, and those betting on permanent work-from-underwear/remote-employment in the last 18 months who will be most affected by a 20-30% drop in housing. That’s why a drop greater than that is likely.
Prices were stretching the limits of affordability before the health scare. There won’t be a correction until prices are at least 30% less than now. 30% is just the froth. If an asset drops 50% it takes a 100% rebound to get back to the starting price. A 30% decline needs a 43% rebound, etc.
Demand was massively brought forward by the corona money blizzard. We are now entering the vacuum created by that. The recession already started.
2-4 years from now there will be good deals again. Hoping for that anyway. You don’t make money when you sell. You make money when you buy right.
Back 400 hundred years ago when I attended economics class…..the profs used to say……look for housing starts and airline traffic to determine the future of the US economy
Today it’s more……semiconductors
but…….if housing does soften……it ain’t good.
Mortgage applications the past two weeks have been positive…..sounds like the last desperate buyers want to get in before they get priced out. Semi’s are so screwed up with shortages that any forecast is a total guess.
Welcome to the world of……..everybody is confused…….except the fed who is positive that it’s all as clear as day……of course the day they are referring to is the day Katrina hit New Orleans.
The 9th ward would not have flooded if the corp of engineers had maintained the levy and the corp of engineers had their funding cut off in 2000.
In “normal” times a house was an “asset” that barely kept up with inflation and had huge holding costs of:
Mortgage
Taxes
Insurance
Maintenance
Security
Furnishings
Yard work
Utilities
Etc.
Now it’s a huge leveraged gamble to score massive amounts of free money and little consequences if it doesn’t work out.
Realtor market data is still showing monthly increases in average home prices that outpace my yearly income.
It’d be nice to have 3-4 start homes sitting collecting a couple hundred thousand every month on value. If you could time the market, hello 10 year earlier retirement. Or more.
I agree that prices have skyrocketed…BUT…there are two hard truths:
1. Demand still outstrips supply. There are simply not enough single-family homes – hence the spikes in apartment construction. See it all over Austin, TX.
2. Our homes, for decades, have been built by cheap labor and, as a result, a perfect storm has been brewing on the construction labor side for years.
Because the labor side has been predominantly driven by undocumented workers (which builders, realtors, architects, lenders, and homeowners gladly accept) they had no voice/leverage in improving their pay and quality of life. However, because fewer young people are going into the trades (“Geez dad, I want to be a barista and not a roofer”), and the tightening of the borders, there is definitely now a shortage of skilled labor.
Presently, the skilled labor force (albeit dwindling) is still dominated by undocumented workers, but they now have a voice and are finally getting just compensation. I’m glad these men and women are finally getting prosperity wages – not just “living wages” for their families. It’s time we ante up and pay realistic wages to build our homes.
It makes no sense that a realtor makes 3% to drive a pretty SUV and show a couple a house for 30 minutes (if even) and walk away with $30K on a $1,000,000 house. And a framer that risked his life to frame the same house over 3 weeks probably made .003 percent of $1,000,000.
When home prices fall, the construction costs will not inherently follow suit. No way.
On the coasts, it’s the land cost that is the primary input. When a 3,000 ft home on a postage stamp lot goes for $3M, land has to represent 60% or more of the cost. That land component is highly speculative and can fall fast.
Tightening of the Borders? Whoa. I must have missed that one. It’s relatively easy for predictions when you don’t encompass all the factors that are involved. Sure, housing availability is a factor. But, having a job and qualifying for the mortgage is also. It takes a ready, willing and able buyer for every seller. What about the companies entering a recession who have to layoff employees. Suddenly they’re not qualified. Could a downward spiral affect housing prices? Availability or not. There are always sellers have to sell regardless of “market” value. They will lower their price. Then the Appraisers start lowering their values as well. Homes don’t appraise for contract price. Bankers don’t lend. Stocks & Bond losses affect the amount of down payment available. I’m just saying there are a lot of factors to be considered.
I predict and I hope I am wrong that Home Prices will drop much faster
then expected especially in the first 3 Months after the Pop and in the Hi End Markets.
The way the Fed created this whole mess has created a trend of similar types of events all in the wrong direction.People have learned how to keep Money rather then let it flow .
Was learned it from the Fed it seems.
Banks and credit unions not raising savings rates on deposits but rather
keeping funds in house and the Fed word transitory comes to mind.
Such BS is not a Happy Camper situation.
Home speculators may jump to sell before Home prices drop father time will tell.
With the huge Inflation of home Value currently how could a huge drop be surprising ?
2020 to 2022 saw housing prices increase at a faster rate than 2004 to 2006. We have also seen mortgage rates rise at their fastest pace ever.
I suspect the decline in prices will likewise be swifter this time around. A 20 to 30% decline by this time next year is quite possible.
I think this Fall is when the panic will truly begin to set in.
Let the real estate collapse like Lehman! About time!
Okay, so let’s say it does drop precipitously…
Where are you?
You see a house you want to buy… at what point do you pull the trigger?
10% drop ? 20 % drop? 30 % drop? Is it a primo property or a dump? Mortgage rate vs price drop does matter….
Are you going to be pissed because you bought at a 20% drop and it continued to a 40% drop ?
Or did you wait and somebody else bought the property at a 20% drop while you were waiting for a further drop…
I would opine that when or if housing drops, you could just as bad off if you bought into the mania at very low interest rates as buying into a downturn now with higher interest rates without seeing how it shakes out…
Just because you can’t see the mines in the field,
doesn’t mean they’re not there…
RE problems are with two major climate events, sea level subsuming most of FLA and the CO River going dry. The Midwest is now blanketed with dust storms, was never habitable, (why the plains Indians were nomadic). Inflation represents the cost of being on high ground, financially or otherwise. This is the big reason why the auto market is otherwise buoyant, as a renter you can always get away from the place you are at. The problems in the [nomadic] economy are psychosomatic, cultural, micro-environmental. Destruction of habitat.