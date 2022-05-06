State of the American Debt Slaves: Borrowing More to Buy Less due to Raging Inflation

Credit card balances up 3.0% from March 2019, but CPI inflation up 13%, LOL. Auto sales plunged, but auto loans jumped. You guessed it, ridiculous price increases.
Credit card balances ticked up 1.9% in March from February, not seasonally adjusted, to $1.036 billion, according to the Federal Reserve today. Compared to three years ago, March 2019, the last March before the pandemic, this was up by only 3.0%.
In other words, credit card balances are now just 3% higher than there were three years ago, after three years of inflation, including raging inflation for the past 12 months that increased the prices of nearly everything that consumers buy with their credit cards.
Over the three years, during which credit card balances rose a total of 3%, CPI inflation jumped by 13%. In other words, even credit card borrowing cannot keep up with this raging inflation, LOL, and that their credit card debts, the most onerously expensive debt, is growing more slowly than inflation over the longer term is for once a good thing for the American debt slaves:
Note in the chart above how consumers paid down their credit cards and other revolving credit during the first 12 months of the pandemic, and then they started charging again, gradually getting back to where they’d been on a nominal basis, but never catching up with inflation and a “real” basis.
Seasonal adjustments galore.
Consumer spending is very seasonal, and so is the usage of credit cards. Balances peak in December every year, and fall off in January and February. Massive seasonal adjustments are used to smooth this out. In March, these seasonal adjustments added $62 billion to the revolving credit balance and pushed the figure up to $1.097 trillion, seasonally adjusted, up by 2.9% from February.
This chart shows the actual revolving credit balances (red line) and the seasonally adjusted revolving credit balances (green line):
Auto loans and leases in the first quarter – this is quarterly data, not monthly – jumped by 1.6% from Q4 and by 7.6% year-over-year, to a record 1.34 trillion, according to the Federal Reserve today.
This increase in auto loans and leases came amid a plunge in purchases of new vehicles and a drop in purchases of used vehicles, accompanied by holy-moly price increases.
- The CPI for use vehicles in Q1 spiked by 35% year-over-year.
- The CPI for new vehicles jumped by 12.5%.
These ridiculous price increases had the bizarre effect that consumers cut way back on their purchases of vehicles but borrowed a lot more to finance them:
The majority of auto loan balances outstanding derive from the purchase of new vehicles, rather than used vehicles, due to their much higher prices – the average transaction price of new vehicles in Q1 was around $47,000.
But new vehicle sales in Q1 plunged by 15.8% year-over-year and by 17.7% from Q1 2019, to 3.28 million vehicles, the worst Q1 since 2011, and right back where they’d been in 1979. This was due to semiconductor shortages, supply-chain chaos, production delays, inventory shortages, and nearly empty dealer lots.
The number of used vehicles sold retail by dealers in Q1 fell, including by 15% year-over-year in March.
So what you’re seeing reflected in the increase of the auto loan balances are two big factors, going in the opposite direction, with the ridiculous price increases winning the game:
- A plunge in the number of vehicles sold
- A ridiculous spike in vehicle prices.
So this is the status of the American debt slaves: They’re having to borrow a lot more to fund the purchases of a lot less because everything has gotten so much more expensive, thanks to this raging inflation.
“status of the American debt slaves: They’re having to borrow a lot more to fund the purchases of a lot less”
Such is the case for everything.
The real question I have is, should the fed keep on their track and not fold to using their tools to stop a plunge, what happens when consumers get turned upside down on all of the assets they own?
I guess the fed realizes that destroying the world reserve currency was a bad idea so the lower and middle class eat it now? Not that they don’t necessarily deserve it if you ask me. I’ve been uncomfortable watching the show for a few years now. Reminds me of when I was a youngin and everyone had a realtor wife, pontoon boat, Hummer, and jetski.
Maybe I should get studied up on being a repo man. Or perhaps a foreclosure specialist if such a thing exists.
Autos, toys, beanie babies, who cares. I don’t suspect the stock market will be saved either as the real money will cash out before they really go insolvent. The main thing is housing though. With the run up we’ve seen recently, I’m wondering if we are heading towards the realm of Canada, western Europe, or Australia. Save for Japan, seems like the highly developed western world all tracks towards an apartment renter society where housing is only achieved through inheritance or by dint of extreme wealth.
I wonder if the real estate market isn’t bailed out or propped up. Didn’t happen last time, likely won’t this time. Again, I’d really like to stop living as a room renter from a stranger in an HOA dictated suburb so there is emotional investment weighing my skepticism.
I really hope all of it crashes. I’d like a reasonably affordable vehicle that isn’t 40 years old and requires the ethanol to be cleaned from the carb every 4 months and a modest 2br house in the woods that isn’t a million dollars. Even still, being on the outside, I’d say I’m better off than 90% of the current lot of low to middle class Americans.
This is a very good point. I recently learned about a condominium building, which association decided to sell to an investment firm of some sort. Apparently, if 70% of all condo owners decide to sell, the remaining 30% have no choice, but to sell also. Long story short, this investment firm will now convert those condos into rental units. I don’t know why, but it seems like your rent prediction is on track and there is a bigger plan in works behind the scenes.
I don’t think US residential real estate will come to resemble those countries nationally. To my knowledge, what most people believe of those countries doesn’t reflect reality. It’s mostly *better areas in) the larger cities and locations with desirable amenities. like beach property.
The end of the bond market mania means the end of cheap corporate financing and the loosest credit standards in history. So, I expect it also means the end of mass corporate buying of residential housing, not immediately but not that far in the future either. Years from now, I expect it to turn into selling.
I also expect a government moratorium when the economy tanks if housing market gets anywhere near as bad as GFC. Most homeowners have presumably refinanced to rates between 3% and 4% by now. At 3%, a moratorium costs $2.5B per month for every $1T in mortage debt. That’s a lot cheaper than massive foreclosures and the additional economic contagion, temporarily anyway.
Question is how long the bond market will accommodate it. At some point, the USG is going to have to choose what it’s going to subsidize because the days of subsidizing everything simultaneously at essentially no visible cost are going to end.
I don’t believe housing is anywhere near the top of the list. It’s not last either but there are many other things ahead of it, starting with the Empire. It’s always first.
Housing is so linked to inflation down the road, I believe. My folks bit off a big chunk of mortgage in 1970 with the expectation that inflation would make it much more affordable in a few years. Then, for my family, it worked out.
So, let’s say you buy a house for $400k today; at a mortgage closing in on 6%. Project to the future horizon with a couple probable scenarios.
1) Inflation stays at 10% for the next decade. And interest rates rise only partway to that level.
2) Inflation levels off at 5%, but interest rates climb to 8% & mortgage rates are at 9%.
In case #1, the cost to get a mortgage stays within reach, and the house appreciates and the cost to pay for it goes down. Buy now = winning.
In case #2, the cost to get a mortgage reduces potential buyers; the house does not really appreciate to keep pace since were are in a bubble at this time & demand will go down. And the mortgage payments will not be made much easier by inflation. Buy now = losing.
These are fairly possible scenarios. What’s behind the curtain? Door #1, Door #2, or some other door?
Life ain’t easy, is it?
I’m a used truck dealer and sales are at severe recession numbers. I barely survived 2008-2012 before the fed made boom kicked in. Looking at the math I’d say we’re facing 5 to 10 times worse consequences of all the new debt facing possible default by all kinds of parties including the Government. And that’s not taking into account Wars, Supply shortages from lockdowns and water shortage in CA. My economics study says the only solution to survive is a deep depression. To get inflation truly down for good hard assets will need to be repriced at fractions of their current value to begin a new low-cost basis. Then for example new Property Owners can rent their places for much less than today. The current system of debt expansion and derivatives by central banks has come to its conclusion in my opinion. It remains to be seen if they will allow the depression but I rather think the central banks will lead countries to World War when currencies fail(inflation) as history has always shown. And they will bring in their new system of control and monetary oppression and we’ll be happy because it (greed) was never their fault and they told us we must be happy.
Governments cannot prevent declining living standards because these entities produce no actual wealth. This belief is a complete myth.
Look at US “real” household median income and net worth reported by FRED. Since 1998/1999, both have essentially flatlined. This is an entire generation (over 20 years) and probably the worst performance in US history over a comparable timeframe.
This mediocre performance also occurred during the biggest asset, credit and debt mania in the history of human civilization. Most inflated asset markets ever for 20+ years, lowest interest rates in history since about 2008, ridiculously lax credit standards the entire time, fake “growth” since 2008 almost entirely from above trend USG deficits, and FRB QE “printing”. Many of the same attributes in other major economies.
In other words, it took the most distorted artificial economy and financial system in history to produce these pathetic results.
So, the question then becomes, what’s the economic and financial environment going to look like with any return remotely resembling “normalcy”?
It’s a rhetorical question.
Governments can protect living standards by avoiding budget deficits and enforcing balanced trade. If they did those two basic things the country would not be in a pickle.
The filthy wealthiest people are damn good at promoting American cultural wars and gridlock that prevents almost all pragmatic compromises which would achieve those goals.
And there’s more…
Flat and declining housing prices means no more sweet equity to borrow against to pay down those cards.
It would be interesting to know how many people did borrow against home equity to pay down credit cards.
Seems like a good idea on the face of it, if you’re the type that would run up a large credit card balance (which I would NEVER do unless under some kind of duress). One would save roughly 15% in interest charges by switching from about 20% credit card interest charges to about 5% home loan interest charges. And if you were confident about your income not lagging too much behind inflation, you also win by paying back money that has lesser value.
But adding balance to a home loan would give me a very uneasy feeling of sands shifting beneath my feet.
For all those calling for demand destruction, an excess of goods could result in a severe recession.
“Okay Lou, I get your point. Wait a minute, I just lost it.” The mix has shifted from goods to services…fine. But if the card balances have fallen behind the price inflation, might this not suggest general souring of demand for all things not needed? My impression is that real shortages have been in things that are needed or closely wanted. That leaves about 90% of store shelves (and maybe warehouses) full of crap that ain’t gonna go anywhere fast. Howard the Duck may live in a world he did not create, but in a normal situation would this not be a sign of serious potential retrenchment on the horizon? “C’mon Lou. Let us keep fight club here in the basement and we won’t bother you anymore big fella.” [Insert scene of Wolf delivering yet another punch.]
People have a huge amount of money, from all kinds of sources. Overall spending is huge. They just don’t rely on credit cards as much. And consumers are outspending inflation.
This is consumer spending adjusted for inflation:
At this point it’s clear that Powell or Biden are simply stooges doing what they are scripted to do and take a fall for the system if need be.
How many of us really believe that Powell or Biden come in the office believing that they need to be careful because “God help me if I make a bad decision!”
No. They are just the frontmen that sign off on everything that’s thrown on their desk.
Like that scene in Goodfellas where the mob (who was really in control) are about to burn down the restaurant for insurance fraud and the mob is having the “owner” sign off on the documents.
There are three or more ways to free the debt slaves.
As in the US civil war, a party like the Republicans can go against the slave owning Democrats, fight, and “free” them or
some new owner can “buy” them and set them “free” or,
as in England in 1774, a court case, found slavery to be rather disgusting and passed a precedent which freed all slaves (via parliament) in the British Empire by 1806.
So which way will debt slaves be freed….
Civil war(riots) or
A new “generous” owner who took on their debt (as with stimmies) or
Such general disgust at the thought of debt and the banning of credit cards for running up debt…(like many of the comment section)
My guess is civil war……sorry…..
It’s ridiculous to create analogies comparing historical human slavery (a person being property and completely at the mercy of another person) with current “debt slaves” (people who made choices, and can declare bankruptcy or just leave some kind of jingle mail and walk away).
The type of irresponsible people who get themselves into a debt-slave type crisis will likely get themselves into another debt crisis eventually. Especially if they are rescued from the previous one with no skin in the game.
Making the greedy lenders pay would be a better solution. Civil war almost certainly would make things worse for the majority of responsible people.
Wolf, What is a plunge for you? A Drop in 10%, or 20%, or 30%? Trying to get a handle on what is significant here
The Q1 “plunge” in new vehicle sales took sales back to the level of sales 50 years ago (1970s, Nixon, et al). Is that plunged big enough?