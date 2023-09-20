“Carefully,” Dude: Powell at the Press Conference

Our drunken sailors “hate inflation, hate it,” and are in a foul mood, but are in good shape and keep spending.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
I still have no idea why the Fed has not yet implemented my suggestion – made publicly multiple times in 2023, including here, here, here, here, here, and here – to equip Powell with a Taser that he keeps under the lectern during the post-meeting press conference, and when a reporter asks a stupid, repetitive, or hypothetical question, he pulls it out, aims, ZZZZZAPPP, and “Next question.” That would be immensely helpful and would cut the press conference from the current hour or so, down to 15 minutes.
The Fed today held the top of its policy rates at 5.50%, and the dot plot indicated that there will be one more hike in 2023, to 5.75% at the top, and in a shocker, it indicated that at the end of 2024, the rate would still be 5.25%, only two rate cuts in 2024, instead of four as projected in June. So that caused a slew of Taser-questions.
“Carefully,” dude.
The key word at the FOMC post-meeting press conference was “carefully.” Powell said it 12 times, and even said, “…proceed carefully, as I keep saying.” That was Powell’s theme today. The reporters had other ideas.
“We’re in a position to proceed carefully in determining the extent of additional policy firming that may be appropriate,” he said in the prepared remarks to set the tone. And, “Given how far we have come, we are in a position to proceed carefully as we assess the incoming data and the evolving outlook and risks.”
Rates have gone up a lot, and they’ll go up a little more, and once they stop going up, we’re not going to cut them for a while, inflation has come down a bunch from the peak last year but is still way too high, stuff is unpredictable, monthly data bounces up and down, and we’ll just have to wait, but we believe we’re on the right track, and we take our time with the rate hikes and “proceed carefully.”
For markets, the Fed isn’t proceeding carefully enough, though: Late afternoon, the 10-year Treasury yield spiked to 4.41%, in sort of a delayed reaction, and stocks fell broadly after the press conference, with the S&P 500 index down 0.9% and the Nasdaq Composite down 1.5%.
Upward drift of the dots continues.
Today’s dot plot which was part of the Fed’s “Summary of Economic Projections” (SEP), continued the trend that was started in the fall of 2021 that each dot plot is more hawkish than the prior ones, each one projecting higher rates for even longer, and this upward drift of the dots has not been broken yet.
So in the press conference, one reporter after another, from this angle and from that angle, tried to push Powell into saying something dovish about the missing rate cuts, but to no avail. A Taser would have performed miracles. ZZZZZAPPP. “Next question.”
When are rates restrictive enough? “You know ‘sufficiently restrictive’ only when you see it.”
“Real interest rates now are well above mainstream estimates of the neutral policy rate, but we are mindful of the inherent uncertainties in precisely gaging the stance of policy.”
“We are prepared to raise rates further if appropriate, and we intend to hold policy at a restrictive level until we are confident that inflation is moving down sustainably toward our objective.”
“What we decided to do was maintain a policy rate and await further data. We want to see convincing evidence that we have reached the appropriate level, and we have seen progress, and we welcome that, but we need to see more progress before we will be willing to reach that conclusion.”
“Real interest rates are meaningfully positive, and that’s a good thing. We need policy to be restrictive so that we can get inflation down to target, and we are going to need that to be the case for some time.”
“That’s what we need to get to. And we have been moving toward it, and as we have gotten closer to it, we slowed the pace at which we’ve moved. I think that was appropriate. And now that we are getting closer, again, we have the ability to proceed carefully.”
“We understand that it’s a real rate (adjusted for inflation) that will matter, and that needs to be sufficiently restrictive. And, again, you know ‘sufficiently restrictive’ only when you see it. It’s not something you can arrive at with confidence in a model or in various estimates.”
“But let’s say if we get to that level, then the question is how long do you stay at that level, and that’s another set of questions.”
“For now the question is trying to find that level where we think, we can stay there. And we haven’t gotten to a point of confidence about that yet.”
The economy is surprisingly strong: so higher for longer.
“Economic activities have been stronger than we expected, stronger than I think everyone expected, so what you’re seeing is this [policy] is what people believe as of now will be appropriate in order to achieve what we are looking to achieve, which is progress toward our inflation goal as you see in the SEP.
“We have learned all through the course of the last year that actually we needed to go further than we had thought. You go back a year, and what we wrote down, it’s actually gotten higher and higher.” The upward drift of the dots.
“It’s a good thing that the economy is strong. It’s a good thing that the economy has been able to hold up under the tightening that we’ve done. It’s a good thing that the labor market is strong. The only concern, and it just means this, if the economy comes in stronger than expected, that just means we will have to do more in terms of monetary policy to get back to 2%, because we will get back to 2%.”
Why is the economy so strong, despite higher rates? We’re guessing.
“I guess it’s fair to say that the economy has been stronger than many expected given what’s been happening with interest rates. Why is that?”
“One explanation is that household balance sheets and business balance sheets have been stronger than we had understood, and so that spending has held up in that kind of thing. We are not sure about that. The savings rate for consumers has come down a lot. Questions whether that is sustainable. It could just mean that the data effect is later.”
“It could also be that the neutral rate of interest is higher for various reasons. We don’t know that. It can also be that policy hasn’t been restrictive enough for long enough.”
“There are many candidate explanations. We have to, in all of this uncertainty, make policy, and I feel like what we have right now is what’s still a very strong labor market, and there are many candidate explanations. We have to, in all of this uncertainty, make policy.
Where the heck is the neutral rate?
“Stronger economic activity means rates; we have to do more with rates, and that’s what the meeting is telling you. In terms of what the neutral rate can be, we know it by its works.
“It may, of course, be that the neutral rate has risen. You do see [participants] raising their estimates of the neutral rate. And it’s certainly plausible that the neutral rate is higher than the longer-run rate. Remember, what we write down in the SEP is the longer-run rate. It is certainly possible that the neutral rate at this moment is higher than that.”
“And [the possibility that the neutral rate moved higher] is part of the explanation for why the economy has been more resilient than expected.”
Soft landing, ZZZZZAPPP.
When asked if he would call “the soft landing now a baseline, an expectation,” Powell said, “No, I would not do that. I’ve always thought that the soft landing was a plausible outcome, that there was a path to a soft landing. I have thought that, and I’ve said that since we lifted off.”
“It’s also possible that if the path is narrowed, and it has widened apparently, ultimately this may be decided by factors that are outside of our control at the end of the day, but I do think it’s possible, and I also think this is why we are in a position to move carefully, again, that we will restore price stability.”
Then later, Bloomberg News asked, “I was surprised to hear you say that a soft landing is not a primary objective.”
Instead of pulling out his Taser for the nth time today, and ZZZZZAPPP, Powell replied, “To begin, a soft landing is a primary objective, and I did not say otherwise. I mean, that’s what we have been trying to achieve for all of this time.”
External factors: energy prices, strikes, student loan payments, you name it, we got it.
He was asked how list of external factors would impact the Fed and the economy.
“There is a long list, and you hit some of them. It’s the strike, it’s the government shutdown, resumption of student loan payments, higher long-term rates, oil price shock. There are a lot of things that you can look at, and so what we try to do is assess all of them and handicap all of them. Ultimately though, there is so much uncertainty around these things.”
“The strike, the thing about it is it’s so uncertain. We have looked back at history. It could affect economic output, hiring and inflation, but that’s going to depend on how broad it is, and how long it’s sustained for. And it also depends how quickly production can make up for lost production. None of those things are known now. It’s very, very hard to know. So you just have to leave that uncertain.”
If we don’t get inflation under control now…
“The worst thing we can do is to fail to restore price stability because the record is clear on that. If you don’t restore price stability, inflation comes back, and you can have a long period where the economy is just very uncertain, and it will affect growth, it will affect all kinds of things. It can be a miserable period to have inflation constantly coming back, and the Fed coming in and having to tighten again and again.”
“So the best thing we can do for everyone, we believe, is to restore price stability. I think today we have the ability to be careful at this point and move carefully. That’s what we are planning to do.”
The people who are “most hurt by inflation.”
“The people who are most hurt by inflation are the people who are on a fixed income. If you are a person who spends all of your income, you don’t really have any meaningful savings, you spend all of your income on the basics of life, clothing, food, transportation, heating, the basics, and prices go up by 5, 6, 7%, you are in trouble right away; whereas even middle-class people have some savings and some ability to absorb that.”
“It is for those people as much as anybody that we need to restore price stability. We want to do it as quickly as possible. Obviously, we would like the current trend to continue, which is that we are making progress without seeing the kind of increase in unemployment that we have seen in the past.”
The drunken sailors “hate inflation, hate it,” and are in a foul mood, but are in good shape and keep spending.
“It’s a very hot labor market, and you are seeing high nominal wages, and you are starting to see real wage growth [adjusted for inflation] is positive by most measures. So I think overall households are in good shape.”
“Surveys are a different thing. Surveys are showing dissatisfaction, and I think a lot of it is just people hate inflation, hate it. And that causes people to say the economy is terrible.”
“But at the same time they are spending money, and their behavior is not what you would expect from the surveys. That’s kind of a guess at what the answer would be, but I think there is a lot of good things happening on household balance sheets and certainly in the labor market and with wages. The biggest wage increases have gone to relatively low-wage jobs, and now with inflation coming down, you see real wage growth.”
Why are you leaving out budget deficit as inflation driver?
The Fed is not allowed to discuss fiscal matters. That is Congress’s job, and the Fed religiously defers to Congress on fiscal matters. Powell is very clear about that every time, because every time he gets asked about it.
You should know that by now if you’ve ever listened to any Fed chairs getting asked that question.
The Federal Reserve has WARNED CONGRESS many times very explicitly about excess federal spending and deficits.
Bingo. The FED the past year has been trying to lower inflation and are trying to counteract the Fiscal Spending. The Fed stopped the monetary spending a few years ago and have been tightening the money supply.
In other words, the average guy needs to work harder for longer. That’s what I think he is saying…
This year, the average guy is doing fine b/c of wage growth. Next year, things can change quite fast and lots of folks will be swimming in debt. Saving rate is already starting to come down. We will see. This higher for longer will also hit the US gov hard since the low yield bond will be roll over with higher rate.
Savings rate is coming down, but they’re still saving — meaning making more than they’re spending. So at this rate, they can keep doing it forever.
I guess saving rate is +ve in aggregate but a lot of people could still be drawing down into savings or going into debt.
It is always hard to know all these details. But if I remember correctly (and I think you also mentioned in one of your articles) that the annualized saving is some 800B. That is not a whole lot given income.
So I would suspect that while in aggregate saving is positive, the cumulative inflation is hurting a lot of people and likely going to result in slowing of spending.
I guess all this is too hard to predict.
How are the Drunken Sailors going to save their two million dollars for retirement if they keep spending like this? I’d like to know so I could do it. My solution to inflation has been to quit spending and buy only what I absolulely need to survive, like food. I have no debt, no longer can drive so I’ve jettisoned my car and all the expense that goes with it. My life went on HOLD when the FED discontinued interest payments on savings and I stopped spending there too, except for stocks. Most people couldn’t live like this, for me, being in control of my finances is everything.
Here I am making a comment on the previous article and I almost think you wrote this one for me. haha :) I made a comment some weeks ago about inflation and fixed income vs non-fixed income. That was one stalemate I was trying to figure out. Inflation can be absorbed by workers to an extent, who job-hop for higher wages (reinforcing inflation) if necessary but what about the rest of folks who can’t? No one likes to think Granny has no other option other than to trust Tom Selleck and get a reverse mortgage. Then they wonder why they have no inheritance. There were a couple more things here, but it’s late and I’m east coast and gotta work tomorrow. Cheers. And thanks wolf for another great article.
PS My favorite non-funny quote from Powell:
“Rates have gone up a lot, and they’ll go up a little more, and once they stop going up, we’re not going to cut them for a while”
Well it is journalists that he is talking to. He does have to be somewhat explicit for them to get it into their heads.
“Now, children, listen carefully. The first little piggy, Burns, built his house out of low interest rate straw, and the big bad wolf of inflation blew it all down. But the second little piggy, Volcker, built his house out of high interest rate bricks, and the big bad wolf huffed and he puffed, but he couldn’t blow it down. And now this little piggy is building his house higher for longer, and if you don’t get the message, the big bad Wolf Richter will taze you.”
Question for this forum: if I assume that the inflation and interest rates are going to stay high for a few years from now, where would you allocate let’s say $100k today? Stocks, short term treasuries/CDs, real estate, gold? Thank you.
Private art/design auctions…rarities & collectibles… vintage industrial goods/equipment…vintage motor vehicles… NOS parts & supporting components for vintage equipment, motor vehicles…
If 100K is your nest egg I would keep it liquid. If I had to invest it for income I would keep it very short term, and still keep some in cash. I think gates are coming for “everything” so beware.
Productive capacity, in all forms.
No one is able to answer that question without any financial background. Liquidity looks real important now. Diversification is always important. Make sure you are protecting your health. Material things are an anchor that weigh you down. I have been adding T bills because they were nonexistent in my mix as they paid nothing. Now they pay over 5 %. Physical Gold has gained value at a 7.5 % compounded rate for the past 25 years. It needs to be purchased regularly over a lifetime. 5-10 percent allocation is fine. It is way under represented in American investor’s portfolios. No day trading stocks. No one knows the future.
Short term treasuries.
Treasury Bills.
Along with savings the average person also has to pay off any debt, and that’s going to get harder when inflation bites into the budget. Especially for anyone who’s not seeing an increase in wages or investment growth.
Housing costs are now proving to be the stickiest part of inflation and higher interest rates are not going to make that go away.
If it costs more to build more, because folks have to pay the fickle fiscal piper, these interest rates are going to be baked in for a long time, until someone doesn’t mind eating into their margins.
I can imagine this will even effect the other up-front investment intensive industries going through some changes now, like automotive.
Inflation might be slowing down, but now it’s being locked in for “the right kind of people.”
Hey, I think I get it.
When inflation starts making things too expensive, the solution is to make things even more expensive by having banks charge higher interest rates. This way they can make more money so they can keep up with higher prices, even though nobody else does.
It all works out.
Wolf…question…
With the avalanche of new treasury debt coming, if this new supply starts to shake the market, would the Fed allow rates to rise higher than their Fed Funds range?
LOL! Allow? You are correct, an avalanche of new debt must be issued, at the same time the number of buyers is decreasing! What do you think HAS to happen to rates in order to attract more buyers?
Unless the Fed buys all that new debt, rates are definitely going up.
There is nothing the Federal Reserve can do about that.
So basically he’s protecting granny with a fixed income. We don’t want her to pay an extra few percent in inflation. But anybody in the middle class and low classes, screw you, cuz we’re going to make you borrow money at a rate you can’t afford to pay it back
Most grannys ARE in the middle and lower classes, I think. Mine was, anyway.
You still believe the propaganda that low interest rates are good for the plebs. Might want to research a little more.
Yes, the people Earl is concerned about should be saving their money and earning 5-6%, not wasting money like drunken sailors. The practice of incurring debt to buy overpriced items will put people in an unstable financial position, potentially for life.
Incurring debt to purchase unnecessary items is particularly unwise.
You must be imagining Granny as a wealthy asset owner but most won’t be, they’ll have just enough to get by in their retirement years, inflation in long term will crush people like that. On the other hand, “middle class” workers are able to get bumps in wages and based on labor statistics are getting them, their borrowing costs are higher but if they know how to budget they are actually able to do something about the situation, fixed income people are generally F’d unless they’re already wealthy.
Seba, I didn’t say earn 5-6% entirely on fixed income. I’ve always recommended 20-30% stocks in a portfolio as a hedge against inflation. I wouldn’t go higher than 30% during these times of inflated stock valuations. In times of low stock valuations, I’d bump it up to 70%.
Inflation does not benefit the middle class.
Trade deficits and DEBT matter eventually, and that time is quickly approaching.
Hedge accordingly.
Forward guidance is meaningless. Bailey of the BoE has also come out with the “high for longer” line, this is all to manage expectations. I mean what Powell is saying well actually I’m not raising rates, but! in the -future- I will be doing something that has the same effect.
Hopefully he is just pausing to get a more accurate dataset of the economy. 10 year treasury yields are trending up still, or put it another way at a yield of 4.4% enough people wanted to offload them because they aren’t enough compensation for inflation expectations, the price went down.
I don’t know so well the stress tests for the US but for the UK we are getting uncomfortably close to the level that the banks were stress tested to for their mortgage and commercial loans i.e there is a point at which the banking system breaks and we are getting closer to that point, not further away. The reality is that he is risking an absolute disaster if inflation accelerates away but is not raising. I think this is because they don’t think they can raise rates without stuff breaking.
Anyway the announcement seems to have been a calming success but I bet behind the scenes they must be praying for good data.
I am surprised to hear that Powell is surprised about why the economy is running hot. I have the answer for it already. They printed exorbitant amount of money. This ginormous amount of money is circulating around and driving economic activity. As a result of this ridiculous money printing, asset prices almost doubled in last 5 years. Now, the middle-class feels richer than ever thanks to their housing equity and spending like drunken sailors. So the inflation stays up.
I love that Powell can’t say the obvious.
“The people who are most hurt by inflation are the people who are on a fixed income. ”
Where was he when interest rates were pegged at near zero to March 22 to help rich asset holders and speculators while people on fixed income could not get a dime on their savings which they packed away over the years for their retirement. He was the one that did that.
Having Powel manage the Fed and the nations monetary policy is like putting Count Dracula in charge of your blood bank”
He was in a room asking how they can buy MBS even thought they have no remit, because his top priority is to raise asset prices above wages to force people to work longer for the same thing. He then asked if there’s any way he can raise asset prices and suppress wages to the other government officials present and they said they have several ideas around that, including education propaganda, endless immigration, slowing building permits and filling the press with stories about property ‘moguls’.
After that he went to spend some quality time with his kids, then read a bit of a novel.
All this endless fed speak is boring, meaningless and has zero relevance to the average person. Phd’s spend more than a decade in college and don’t have a f**king clue how the world works. Their models and data are pure crap, made up crap at that. Powell and his Phd’s just threw another bone to the grifters they work for.
Here is my boots on the ground observation on why people are spending and where the money is coming from: I took SS early because I had to to survive. I am spending it to fill in the gaps wages haven’t kept up with. Some is going to savings but most goes on bills and f**k it spending. I did this because I had observed others I know do the same, retired and working. Some took pensions, others withdrawals from retirement accounts. Almost nobody is getting significant raises.
Unemployment is bad, wages in tech are dropping, and jobs are scarce. You should come with me on my morning walks in the park, to see all the guys pushing baby carriages and playing tennis and disc golf, they don’t look happy. Right now these young people outnumber the usual old retired regulars. I know some have already used up their 6 months of unemployment insurance.
We are in a grifter economy, the money class is asset stripping with a vengeance and nobody in charge is stopping them. The poor are desperate and disconnected, the middle class are just hoping they can outlast this madness.
The middle class are hoping they can outlast it by joining the rentiers in the game.
> if I have a rental property my kids will be okay
Nope, it’s killing society and your kids will get sucked into it.
The only thing that can restore a healthy, wealthy society is rewarding wealth creation more than rentier activity.
That hasn’t happened for over two decades.
Petunia,
“Unemployment is bad, wages in tech are dropping, and jobs are scarce.”
Petunia, you’re full of it.
“…all the guys pushing baby carriages and playing tennis and disc golf, they don’t look happy.”
Is that you get your economic info? LOL. You don’t even know what you’re seeing. “They don’t look happy?” Jeeesus.
You’re extrapolating from your tiny world (a park?) that you don’t even understand (“don’t look happy,” LOL, I just cannot get over that), onto the rest of the country. Jeeesus, Petunia!!!
“Unemployment is bad, wages in tech are dropping, and jobs are scarce.”
Objectively untrue. Why do people take their anecdotes (“they don’t look happy”) when Wolf fills this website with actual facts/data on unemployment, wage growth, and job openings???
I’m one of those fathers fortunate enough to be able to take my kids to the park in the middle of the day thanks to the beauty of WFH and being able to take Teams calls on my device. And my income has gone up 3x over the past 5 years.
Maybe the reason they “don’t look happy” is they’re running into a sour puss while enjoying fresh air and quality time with their children.
Petunia
“…Their models and data are pure crap, …
Janet Yellen said the models they chose to follow were flawed.
Notice, it was not she who was wrong for choosing them…
In the real world, this excuse would not halt an immediate dismissal.
I agree with Petunia,
I’m seeing the same things she is seeing. I trust what I see and feel more than I believe the 500 Phd hucksters in the Fed who are putting out one lie after another. The only place that seems to be somewhat normal is the sports bar where I go every week. Everyone is half drunk, and betting on the outcome of football games. I’m joining in.
Powell can say whatever he likes, nobody believes him.
Why don’t they believe him? Because he’s folded before.
He didn’t need to buy MBS.
He bought MBS.
You know how he got so high up in life?
I bet, like all the rest of them, it was by having no ethics, no morals and no principles.
He’s going to prop it all up in due course, because that’s how they force you to work for longer for the same thing earlier generations got easier. He’s going to squeeze you in concert with the government who have their own tricks to prop up asset prices.
He’s going to look through price inflation, yet draw the line at wage inflation.
And he’s going to do it all in a suit you cannot even imagine the price of, then he’s going to have dinner with people who are rich off the backs of the working class, with courses broken by sorbet to refresh his pallet , all served by immigrants.
And when you know none of it adds up, when you know you’re being cheated, all the media will come out and assure you, cross their hearts, that it’s the panglossian best of all possible worlds.
Wish I knew…I’ve rotated some money from stocks to BDCs (ARCC, OCSL) and leveraged loans/credit CEFs (VVR, EVF) beginning of the year, not a bad move so far. In case of a hard landing credit may also blow up though :(
The Federal Reserve is a cartel owned by it’s member banks. If you want to know what the FED will do, they will do whatever it takes to make the banks happy (subject to some minor political influence).
If the FED was really concerned with stability, they could set the interest rate at whatever inflation is, and add 2%. Doing something like that, would, in my humble opinion, go a long way towards stability.
Old Ghost..
“….If the FED was really concerned with stability,…”
That’s how it used to be. The Fed made sure Fed Funds equaled or exceeded inflation to protect the holders of dollars. One look at a CPI vs Fed Funds chart, prior to 2008…will prove this.
The 2% inflation # is completely made up.
Cartel is exactly the right word to describe FRB that was initiated to stop WE, in this case all the LOLs WE (little ol ladies of all ages and genders etc.,) from our habit of saving our gold in jars in the backyard in the good times…
then using that gold in the bottoms of the crashes to BUY good solid assets from the bank, repeat bank ”rupt” banksters…
END THE FED!!! And let the markets decide/work…
the federal gov. is the one spending like drunken sailors. All of this is like a tidal wave splashing over the whole economy trying to keep this financial system afloat. It doesn’t seem to faze the gov. that interest expense as a percent of budget keeps rising. Anyone in a lot of variable debt is going to get kathoopjed.
If course it doesn’t phase the government.
It’s your money, your future money, and your children’s future money that they’re spending (if one can even afford to raise children these days).
> all the questions are dumb
If you were a journalist in that room and you asked a really strong, hard question about say MBS or why two people have to work longer for a home than one person in 1980s despite all the technology improvements, do you know what would happen?
You’d *never* get in that room again. Ever.
If you continued to write articles on the same vein? You’d find that you are subject to cuts “due to downsizing”. And then when you apply to other outlets you just can’t seem to get an interview.
You’re the guy who rocked the boat. And now you’re out.
You think they don’t know what to ask?
Someone asking hard questions and getting barred – has his happened before?
Who can ask questions is chosen by the Fed at the meeting. You can’t just start talking or put your hand up first.
So true.
“If you continued to write articles ….
Some anonymous bimbo from 20 years ago would accuse you of rape and the government would write stern letters to social media demanding you be removed – for the climate.
And…put on a “no travel” list, banned from owning a deadly #11 aluminum knitting needle, and eyeball scanned every time you use a quasi-public toilet facility. But hey, you’ll get that whopping 2% back when they electro-ding you for each half sheet you take off the roll…coming soon to a theater near you. “The TP card, don’t leave home without it!”.
As more “experts” realize that borrowing costs will remain higher for longer, let the CBO recalculate national interest costs next year, especially as we refinance about $7 trillion. We are going to blow through the $1T annual interest expense quicker than anyone will acknowledge. We already have if you take a hard look at how “net interest” is calculated.
It is depressing to see that people are expecting to see lower rates. Once expectations were unanchored, the first reaction is to spend savings on long term assets. This is simply the first wave of reactions, now coming back is the typical cycle worries.
I stated that it will take years to get inflation under control again. There will never be cheap rates in the next ten years, or more likely 20-30 years. 2020 was a generational low.
Now, it becomes difficult to see the vast amounts of stranded assets, and how costs will dictate much lower real values, in spite of nominally higher prices.
We finally got inflation through stimulus, and now comes a long cure.
We’ve had inflation for over twenty years in the one item that everyone needs that is also the most expensive item most people will ever buy.
Housing has risen above wages for *decades*.
People are expecting lower rates because that’s also what they’ve done for *decades*. Hardly unreasonable.
If you spend all your income, then inflation hurts you the most.
So don’t worry we’ll stop inflation (by slowing down the labor market and making sure you’re locked into your subsistence wages going forward).
Subsistence wages in the 1950s were $0.50 and hour.
That 50 cents would get my girlfriend and I hamburgers and cold drinks. A plate lunch was 75 cents each including coffee or tea. McDonalds hamburgers were 11 cents but we didn’t have one in the country, they were reserved for city folks, not country bumkins! The city cinema was 75 cents per person. Local was 10 cents matinee movie.
Retired in 2000 with a bit more and do not wish for the good old days. Those work days back then were 10 hours rather than eight.
Did you hear about the drunken sailor who bought 3 short term rentals for when he was out at sea, so as to make some income?
5.25% on December 31, 2024? What a great new year for my maturing GICs!
I bought some 6% GICs recently, but they mature in 18-24 months. So hopefully, in 2025 we get at least 4% 1-year GICs.
re: ““Real interest rates now are well above mainstream estimates of the neutral policy rate”
Real rates aren’t high enough. High real rates of interest incent workers to save and not speculate.
The Wicksellian r-star rate is fictitious. Investment “hurdle rates” are idiosyncratic. Business expenditures depend largely on profit-expectations, and favorable profit-expectations depend primarily on cost/price relationship of the recent past and of the present. Cost/price relationships are crucial, and they are particular; they cannot be adequately treated in terms of broad-aggregates or statistical weighted “averages”.
Howdy Folks We are only months into this chapter, 70s 80s lasted over a decade. They screwed up again, the medicine used will make it worse. Would love to see them tased Mr Lone Wolf, the script writers may take your suggestion, and write that into one of the episodes. Great idea for their show……
As a side note on how CPI “inflation can stay high. There are some feedback loops in how the consumer price index is assembled.
For one thing, CPI have, a maybe weak, coupling purchasing power. Then there is a strong connection between what people buy and the CPI. If purchasing power is down and price of essensials up, consumers will spend more of their purchasing power in essensials.
Those essensials will then make upp a larger part of the CPI and if price of essensials are up more than the average the CPI will be hit twice. Consumers spend more of their money on more expensive items.
MW: US Treasury yields (interest rates) head for highest levels in more than a decade after hawkish Fed projections as bond prices continue to fall…
MW: Dow falls 200 points as surging Treasury yields and U.S. dollar jolt stocks
Maybe the question should be “what does a soft landing actually mean…what is that metric”
And maybe a rhetorical one just to tease the zapper on why they didn’t talk about “carefully, carefully” when they dumped rates to zero and held them there in the face of a strong economy.
Finally, the conflating of plane terms with walking path widths just reaks of someone schooled at speaking but not answering anything
“…even middle class people have some savings and [can absorb]”
hey don’t worry that your meager retirement dreams are wasting away. You can continue to work!
“…they are spending money…their behavior is not what you expect from survey”
For those actually in the middle class and lower, those two statements seem to be related. Would be more honest to just say “hey your middle class, you’re a wage slave and always will be. Deal with it. Oh and please do try to stay healthy so you can keep toiling away”
Seems amazing to have to write it but…
if you have to work you are not middle class, you are working class.
historically the ‘middle class’ live off of rentier activity ie they don’t add value, they do not “work”
people who think they are on the “winning side” of the class war because while having to work they live in a slightly bigger apartment are going to learn the hard way in the next decade which side of the fence they were on all along.
Unemployment Claims hit 201 this morning………at this rate I’am going to have to get my 70 plus year old butt geared up to go back to work to help fill the job openings……..but…….of course the anxious enraged rabbit, J Powell, will be duly cautious in his study of the economy and inflation.
At least he is at 5 plus. Never thought the enraged rabbit would even move that far. As far as his dot plots……..just transpose those to the long range weather forecasts……..about the same accuracy.
Silly media announced with grand headlines that housing starts were down substantially……they forgot to mention that permits exploded to the upside.
He said “we’re not going to cut the for a little while” yet they project two rate cuts in 2024. So does he mean they’re not going to cut them significantly?
The most significant development is the incredible vanishing rate cut. From 4 to 2 this meeting. Then from 2 to 1 next meeting. After that,” What rate cut?”
Powell does not really mind the repetitive and dumb questions. I guess he has to do a press conference, so it is a lot easier to deal with simple and idiotic questions than ones that actually penetrate to the heart of the matter. I notice he always leaves the podium very quickly when the Q and A sessions are over.
The narrative just shifted from inflation to economic growth (too hot). Supply chain issues are a feature not a glitch; structural problems, China going offline, and not enough workers. The Fed has its 95 playbook, The Longest Pause, By 2000 CPI was 2%, GDP was 4% and the market crashed. There were exogenous factors, Y2K and the 2000 brokered election, so draw your own comparisons.