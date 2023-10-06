A Jobs Report You’d Expect from an Economy Plugging along Just Fine (What a Bummer?). Thing about Multiple Jobholders

The number of jobs created was even upwardly revised, for a change.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
As you’d expect from an economy that is plugging along just fine, the number of jobs created in the prior two months was revised up by 198,000, for a change, after a long series of downward revisions. And in September 336,000 jobs were created, per the survey of employers by the Bureau of Labor Statistics today.
It beat some economists’ expectations, and stock futures tanked instantly when AI-powered trading bots saw the headline and the upward revisions because Wall Street wants a big fat recession that would “force” the Fed to cut rates and end this horrible record QT and start QE all over again in their dreams because QE is now the only thing that works for stocks.
And over the past three months, 799,000 jobs were created, including the upward revisions for July and August, and that was fine.
Growth in overall employment, which includes the self-employed, per the separate survey of households, was fine too, rising by 576,000 over the past three months. The labor force continued to rise, and that was fine. The number of unemployed rose a tad but remained near historic lows. The prime-age labor participation rate – people between 24 and 54 – remained at the two-decade high, and that was fine. And the narrowest measure of the unemployment rate was unchanged near historic lows, and that was fine, etc., etc.
Folks can quibble with some of the details, but overall it was fine – it has been fine every month all year, exactly what you’d expect from an economy that’s just plugging right along.
So one of those details, the multiple jobholders.
They always come up in some gruesome way, like Americans are so poor that they have to hold down two to four jobs to even be able to live from paycheck-to-paycheck or whatever, and that these multiple job holders inflate the employment numbers, etc., etc., though for lots of people, a side-gig is a great thing – working from homers have become infamous for it.
The number of multiple jobholders rose in September to 8.15 million.
But the total number of workers has grown over the months, years, and decades. For example, over the past four decades, the number of workers has grown by about 40 million, along with the total population.
And so the number of multiple job holders as a percent of total jobholders was 5.0% in September and has been around 5.0% all year, in the middle of the range before the pandemic. In September 2019, before the pandemic, it was 5.3%. Those rates are historically relatively low. In the 1990s it was over 6%, and has trended lower since then. The chart shows the three-month-moving average, which was also 5.0% for September:
So that didn’t inflate the job numbers, what a bummer. And it’s right within the range with the Good Times before the pandemic, and it’s historically low. In March through June 2020, the number of multiple jobholders had collapsed, as had total employment, but since then, it recovered and is now back to pre-pandemic levels, and there is really nothing to get excited about, except maybe that people who want a side gig have a better chance of finding one in this tight labor market.
Great article Wolf. So far so good for the economy.
What will crack the stock market may not be the economy, but the bond market. TLT (20-30 year treasuries) set new 3-year low today. Down 50% from the top.
The chasm between the stock market and the treasury market is so wide something will snap. And what will snap will be the Magnificent 7. Give it 2-3 months, tops.
Yes, The stock market specially Mag-7 is so detached but it’s a matter of time I think.
Potentially it is when TLT snaps back that Mag-7 crashes. Look at Feb 2020 for example. Could be related to the yield curve “un-inversion” which just happened on 3-year and 30-year. I am sounding more and more like our local quant Micheal Engel.
“Give it 2-3 months, tops.”
How many times have I heard that in the last 2-3 years?
You heard it one times now. But keep looking at indexes, see how far that gets you. Informative reply, not.
Andy, my point is simple… You sound pretty sure of yourself. But market timing is notoriously difficult. It’s pretty common to see WS commenters promising that another great depression is just weeks away, so forgive me if I wasn’t supportive of your prediction.
I’m not hinting that a recession is impossible. Simply that 2-3 months seams a little slim when jobs aren’t showing weakness, the consumer remains strong, and the gov continues to dump new debt directly back into the economy to the tune of $2T/year, probably cancelling QT’s effect and then some.
Since you confidently put a timeline on it, we’ll know exactly how informative my response was in 2-3 months.
Not Sure, yes, fair enough, and totally agree about predictions. All I can say I put my money where my mouth is – loading up on June, Sept, Jan ’25 puts in obvious suspects. I like to leave enough time for self and the next guy. Plan to add next week. So will pay for being wrong. But, once in a generation opportunity, clearly.
Also, did not say anything about depression. This could be a fallacy that depression/recession must precede market crash. The Great Depression didn’t happen untill thousands of banks went under. Japanese were living large right up to the Lost Decade. We are in the roaring twenties 😄
Remember the old saying – “The stock market climbs a wall of worry”
The stock market was climbing 40-year bull in bonds. That is over now.
The stock market climbs on a wall of QE, LOL
Andy promised on Feb 1st that markets would crash by summer. Instead it went up over 11%. 4,148.95 on Feb 1 to 4,607.07 on July 27.
https://wolfstreet.com/2023/02/01/job-openings-collapse-in-information-sector-most-since-dotcom-bust-but-jump-in-vast-other-sectors-amid-overall-low-layoffs-discharges-strong-hiring-still-massive-quits-and-chur/#comment-494824
Funny: Andy didn’t know that the Fed would throw $400 billion at the banks in mid-March, which boosted stocks, and then the Fed sucked it all out again, plus a whole bunch more, and the party was over at the end of July, and stocks started sagging in August and September.
Right you are, Wolf. They did bail it out that time, with almost half a $Trillion. Didn”t count on that. Let’s see what they have now. Mag-7 is $11 Trillion, give ot take.
Z33, can you please find the ones where I made 6-10 times my money shorting Amazon, Facebook, and Tesla. All on record. Leave no stone unturned. Valuable research. Thanks buddy.
No one knows for sure but everyone knows that the valuations are not sustainable. But this can go on for quite some time.
The problem this time is: Interest rate regime has completely changed and it’s a new paradigm. Unless FED changes it stance, I don’t see market going up. I also know that FED is itching to do QE again in some hidden way like they did in March. FED is notorious to do QE in an implicit way and they don’t call it QE for obvious reasons.
FED needs to make sure that asset market remains elevated as they themselves are deeply and personally vested.
It is better to sit on cash earning 5+% plus than gambling on this market at these valuations.
The US Govt deficit does not help as well. It may mean rates have to go much higher.
My personal take is: FED’s balance sheet would be much higher than what it is today in next 10 years or so. 8 years back, who would have thought FED’s balance sheet would be this high. FED would use any and/or excuse to increase their balance sheet.
I know I differ from WR on this but I think time would prove me right which I hope not :-). We must remember one thing: FED is not working for common people but for themselves and their masters.
So, what’s happening with full time versus part time jobs?
but but but…..I want a recession…..where is my recession…..who toke my recession…….it was here just a minute ago……..
Lucky for eccles it looks like oil has topped for a while…….due to the recession……LOL……
When the UAW settles for a pay raise of 30% that ought to give the auto makers another excuse to hike car prices…….ready for it……..out the wazoo! Thank the lord for Toyota.
Looked at new vehicle inventory in St Louis this morning. One 2022 stood out as it was still considered a new car.
I remember some years past when new cars were being stored in a vacant drive in theater. Is it possible history is repeating?
The US Auto industry stopped innovating its supply chain of finished autos around 1922. They still believe that teh most efficient use of capital is to build large numbers of vehicles, put them onto the dealers’ lots and force the dealers to dispose them.
Just in time manufacturing is a concept that they are all well aware of, of they do not seem to practice it.
In 2023 there is no need for 60 or 90 days of supply of auto sitting in dealers lots rusting away, accruing inventory costs, etc.
The production process can be executed with small batch runs; supply chain is flexible and responsive enough that they could operate with 10 days of inventory and deliver special order vehicles in 15 to 20 days maximum anywhere USA.
Perhaps in another 100 years the US auto industry rediscovers the revolutionary new supply chain of 2023!
“The production process can be executed with small batch runs; supply chain is flexible and responsive enough that they could operate with 10 days of inventory and deliver special order vehicles in 15 to 20 days maximum anywhere USA.”
Oh man maybe in fantasy land but not when you have to import a bunch of your parts from China/Taiwan. Then funnel them through a Mexico Tier 3 with a minimal value add and then funnel them through the US Tier 2 with another minimal value add and then finally to a Tier 1 who will sit on it in a giant warehouse after some minor assembly. The supply chains are long to get to those cheap parts from the backwoods of China, which actually does keep car prices from entering the stratosphere. Imagine if every chip was manufactured in the US with US material prices and labor costs? Cars would be even less affordable than they already are. So the supply chains alone are why they keep the inventory they do.
When short rates move higher it costs more for dealers to keep inventory on their lots even if vehicles are selling well. So, I would not be surprised tog see dealers not accepting as many new cars from the auto companies. Then the manufacturers have to store them somewhere. Strong car sales can be deceiving because sales are counted when the dealers buy the cars not when the public does.
“Strong car sales can be deceiving because sales are counted when the dealers buy the cars not when the public does.”
Total balderdash. The sales reports you see published in the newz are deliveries reported by the manufacturer that have been sold to the end user. It is not “wholesale” sales to dealers. It’s by RDR count (retail delivery record).
Dealers are insulated from interest rate hikes to a certain extent. First of all, the big chains own most of their inventory except for a few hundred $ balance – they leave that balance with their flooring source so they qualify for the insurance on said inventory. If they pay them off entirely, it’s the dealer’s problem if the vehicle gets stolen or destroyed. In addition, manufacturers (most that I am aware of) offer “floorplan assistance” in some amount and based on value of the vehicle (don’t remember if it’s MSRP or dealer net – pretty sure it’s MSRP.). If inventory turns fast enough, the dealer pockets the FPA as that amount is paid regardless of how long the vehicle stays in inventory.
Most dealers have floor lines with the manufacturer’s captive. Banks are fickle and get in and out of that business. The captives offer better terms in most cases and rarely will cut a dealer’s line of credit.
Can the automakers hike after the strike? I thought I saw that Tesla had cut prices again?
Big raises, profits turn to losses, government bails out Big 3, wash, rinse, repeat.
Last time, two of the big three filed for bankruptcy.
I wonder what a bailout of Stellantis would look like, it being a foreign company on its third bankruptcy in the US (not technically, due to changes in ownership). Wouldn’t think there would be much public appetite for that.
The thing is, I’ve been hearing about this” recession coming” for a whole year now, from the people I would expect know all these things, and are highly respected.
But I’m just mind boggled that nothing has happened.
It’s like Wolf is writing in his articles, the economy seems to be just working as it should be doing. But how is that possible? When everything people has been saying since Covid-19, is that inflation is out of control, the debt is out of control, the crash is here etc etc?
Even the ones i put my trust in are wrong about this whole thing, that’s what sucks.
Hopefully not until 2028 when the Trump corporate tax cuts expire.
“…..who toke my recession…”
Don’t bogart that slump, my friend. Pass it over to me.
The report if it does anything should help shut up the pivot-mongers and squawkers for once, they’re still droning on and on with their “Fed must pivot, Fed will pivot” towards rate cuts nonsense. Again and again, it’s just gotten to be noise pollution at this point. JPow and the other board members have clearly said they’re NOT pivoting and it’s not even in the cards. More interest rate hikes and QT are coming, inflation is still a serious problem and gets worse (on top of the damage from previous inflation), And, there’s still too much fiscal stimulus from debt spending while homelessness and shoplifting keep going up as rent and prices go up–everything from the evidence is yelling out loudly, inflation remains a major danger and the Fed is focussed on further rate hikes and QT to fight it. Which they confirm in their own words. But the pivot-mongers still don’t get it, they’re still babbling on like a bunch of drunks stuck on the same dumb message they can’t get out of their heads.
Speaking of drunks, one of our teams wrapped up a trip recently to some border cities for environment impact studies and from what they said, wondering if at least part of the “drunken sailor” effect from the ongoing consumer spending, might not just be from the like 260,000 people in September alone pouring across the US border every month? It’s hard to believe if you’re not there or haven’t talked to people in the region but it boggles the mind how many and how fast they’re coming–it’s not even mostly Venezuelans or Mexicans pouring in any more, the huge majority are from West Africa now esp they’re saying Senegal, Mauretania, Niger, Cameroon, and Nigeria and Mali along with some of the smaller countries there. Apparently flying in south of the border and then organizing huge caravans, one of the guys was saying in some cases whole villages in that region are practically emptying so the families can plead asylum in the US. A lot of them wound up in New York in the summer which is why we had those pictures from the Roosevelt hotel, literally no more space to fit them and that must be having effects on the monthly stats.
260K is probably even an underestimate, so just for the summer alone, we’re talking about minimum 900K to maybe 1.1 million people or so claiming asylum as refugees or economic migrants at the US border on top of other immigration. It’ll be years for their cases to be heard and they’ll need to be housed, clothed and fed in meantime, so those sheer numbers must be costing the areas hosting them a fortune and putting great deal of upward pressure on prices for a lot of areas of consumer goods and services, esp basics like housing, healthcare and meals.
This feels a little contradictory – on one hand you’re saying the economy is doing great, the job numbers mean we’re far off from a downturn. On the other you’re attributing the increase in job numbers to the increase in migrants. If that were the case, the job numbers are not really holding up that well at all are they?
You bring up a good general point though I don’t know about the specifics, I wasn’t attributing the job numbers themselves to the huge increase in migrants at the border, unless tons of temp jobs being created to provide their immediate needs–I still doubt that would be enough to make a huge dent in the overall report. But the numbers in other reports probably are being affected a lot by this historic level of inflow, again it’s on top of normal immigration so maybe in the summer alone, all together like 1.5 or 2 million people coming. That’s got to be a contributor to consumer spending and inflation numbers with the sheer price pressure from purchases by all those people coming in at once, and others catering to them. Eric Adams seemed to be saying that, with his cry for help a few weeks ago. Pointing out the migrant crisis would be costing NYC something like $12 billion or more. And despite all those pictures by the Roosevelt hotel, New York is still getting just a fraction of the migrant levels other parts of the US are getting.
Those costs and debts are rough on the city authorities and localities, but probably mean a lot of revenue for the businesses that get paid for those goods and services for the migrant flows. So that means a lot more spending and inflation pressure even though the overall picture is increasing stress on the communities. This maybe goes to your general point, that’s why the reports have seemed contradictory to a lot of commenters, good news in some ways but so many Americans seeming to struggle too. Both are true, the numbers are overall summaries and the huge migrant flow raises some parts of the USA economy while hurting others.
If the US is literally taking in enough asylum seekers to equal the population of Wyoming every month or so, then this would clearly increase spending and inflation and growth in a macro sense. It’s part of why our econ profs were always suspicious of the actual utility of GDP, nominal at least as a useful measure–it doesn’t tell you what’s actually growing, and it can come from things like polluting plastic plants or medical bills or migrant crisis as much as productive things for a community. And the effects on other figures are going to be mixed. It probably does create some jobs with the sheer immediate needs of all the new migrants, especially when coming from countries like Senegal and Niger where there’s a big need for immediate medical care and translation. But it also probably puts downward pressure on wages in other’s, and almost certainly making local rents and housing more expensive.
Maybe the encouragement of illegal immigration is part of a plan to put downward pressure on wages, specifically wages of the lowest income earners. They can’t seem to help themselves but to screw low income earners.
Yeah this is one of the factors that doesn’t get talked about near as much like it should, that and the way the sheer numbers of migrants crossing the border must be contributing to the housing bubble and inflation generally all over the United States. The main cause of all these asset bubbles and the Everything Bubble generally has been the Fed’s reckless monetary policy over so many years especially with QE and the MBS purchases, that and the huge overstimulus from Covid–but for the affordable housing crisis across the USA, the worsening demand for housing with tight supply has got to be a big factor too. It’s already a struggle for young Americans to afford even basic starter homes as it is, but then add 260,000 asylum seekers (and probably a whole lot more) a month, and that’s pouring oil on the fire and putting even more upwards pressure on rent and mortgages.
They’ve been talking more openly about this in Canada and Australia too that also have terrible housing bubbles like the US, and they’re both taking in tons of migrants too. In fact a lot of the huge recent rush of asylum seekers from Senegal, Mali and the other West African countries have recently been coming into Canada and Australia with the same years long wait to get their cases heard (and like in the US few are ever deported even if their cases fail). Proportionally very high there though of course lower in totals. But there seems to be a lot more recognition about how the migration levels are eating up scarce housing and fueling high rents and the housing bubble there despite they’re doing monetary tightening.
It’s simple supply and demand, affects rent and housing prices like anything else. The only off-set I can see, it seems like lots more Americans leaving the US lately than ever before, that can free up at least some housing. Robb and the other reports are saying record numbers of wealthy Americans left America last year, and among people in our friend’s circle seems like everyone is going in their attic to dig up moldy old records about their great great great great grandfather from Poland, Italy, Germany or Ireland to get one of those “express citizenships” in Europe if you can prove your ancestry. (A hometown neighbor and his family just got their passport for France and are going next year) Same thing apparently also going on for Canada and Australia, but it’s hard to see this having enough of effect to off-set the population of Wyoming pouring into the US to plead asylum, every single month. Again, on the top of the normal migration levels. So this has got to be a factor on one hand putting downwards pressure on wages, and upwards pressure on housing costs on the other
Canada is taking in a lot of Africans from Nigeria or basically anyone who is desperate enough to come to Canada.
So in Canada immigration policy right now is roughly 1.25% of our pop, per year, for newcomers to the country. Those are pretty big numbers, coupled with increase from birth-death we are seeing almost 3% pop growth, something like 2.9% if I remember right.
We’ve done this for many many years and the pop growth through immigration has contributed to steady growth of the economy. IMO this was all manageable because those numbers were quite steady and predictable. Housing takes years to go from planning to move in ready, newcomers often take few years to go from entry level low skill jobs to skilled labour, businesses need to grow to accommodate higher consumer base and same for Gov services. You can do all that with a predictable growth in pop. However, durring covid we had a drop in immigration for a couple years, the gov responded by increasing it from 400k to 500k per year after that, and this up and down nature of it is a bit of a shock to communities, now we have some housing shortages for renters, we also have a labour shortage in trades which was brewing for a while and now it’s become exasperated, it’s not like many newcomers are coming with half their apprenticeship in plumbing or electrical or whatever they have to start fresh etc.
That’s kinda what I see in the US. Growing pop through immigration isn’t necessarily a disaster, it can work really well, but when you go through the “build a great wall” to “open the flood gates” flip flop process it’s going to be a shock and durring both periods really because when you close the taps you also put strain on businesses that relied on low skill labour for however many years. Mind you I’m not commenting on right or wrong of depending on newcomers for cheap labour or whatever but I think consistency in policy is the biggest thing even before the issue of numbers of people and type of immigration.
In recent years I am seeing more and more foreign born landlords and their kids in the Bay Area (from Asia, Latin America, Africa and Eastern Europe) buy property and pack in a ton of immigrants to maximize cashflow. One guy (born in America who grew up in home that just spoke Spanish) told me he maximizes his cashflow by “hot bedding” that is renting the same bed in the same room to a guy working in the landscape business to use at night and to another guy that works nights to use in the day.
P.S. My wife and I both have family that live in WY and I’m amazed how few people in the Bay Area have any idea that the “state” of WY (that is about 200x bigger than the “city” of SF) actually has LESS people than SF (or that the entire “state” of WY even has less people than the “city” of Portland, OR)
@The Real Tony
Yeah been hearing that too from our groups up north, Canada seems to have made a bizarre policy decision in the past decade, basing it’s whole economy on inflating and then re-inflating a massive housing bubble. To detriment of everything else in the economy, including young people’s prospects of ever owning a home or starting a family of their own. To keep the bubble inflated, the politicians and real estate investors had an actual agenda to increase migration levels to the moon to push up demand, apparently stuck on the idea that the migrants would be fine indefinitely to get stuck in squalor 8 renting and packed into a 1-BR together, making their landlords rich while they struggle for scraps.
But the authorities forgot one thing–if you drive up rents, home prices and other cost of living you not only squeeze out your own citizens, you make the country unattractive esp for skilled immigrants with a lot of choices. So social media is now filled with stories from Indian and Chinese migrants to Canada, some even 2nd or 3rd-gen who’ve been going back home in droves now they realize the opportunities to actually build their savings and a nest egg, much less own a nice home are shrinking even for big earning professionals in North America. The authorities then turn to other immigrant sources hoping they can bring enough of them in before most figure out how raw a deal it is to be stuck with such a bad cost of living crisis. That’s what the Canadian policy-makers have been doing lately with the huge influx from Nigeria, Eritrea and Somalia (the same thing Australia’s being doing with South Sudan and Congo) but there already signs that the newest waves are catching on to the bait and switch, and less and less seeing the benefit for all the costs.
The biggest irony is Canada’s cost of living excesses from all this are even driving out their own home grown citizens, making it hard or impossible to start a family and sending more to permanently leave Canada. Just like what’s happening in the US and Australia but even worse scale, so the politician and RE industry’s attempts to pump up the bubble are starting to flounder. Have had some friends and team members in Canada go that express citizenship route after digging up their ancestral documents, a perk of getting your passport in ex. Austria, Sweden or Hungary is, you then have the opportunity to go anywhere else in the EU. So a lot of them seem to be actually taking advantage of those much talked about ultra cheap homes in southern Italy, cold north in Finland or abandoned parts of rural France, Holland or Belgium, the ones where they say you can get a plot for around $20K tops. I always thought those were a bit sketchy but they’re apparently mostly legit. Although of course, you do have to do all the renovations and get things up to code yourself, which sometimes can be like just getting a new home constructed anyway. But it’s still a great deal compared to the bloated mess of a housing market they have back in North America.
Nice summary. Everything is doing fine in this economy: job market, assets, RE. Everything is awesome in almost every sense, except for the inflation (Yes the asset prices, including RE, are just a little lower than last summer, but still in the historic highs). All the economic metrics are the perfectly perfect condition to move forward, or even speed up with the QT to kill the inflation.
Remember the days when good job numbers would have boosted the stock market – weird times.
Looks like today maybe they have, green across the board right now.
When Telus & RBC announced massive job layoffs, their stock prices increased. It’s just like the activist shareholders at Xerox who gutted almost every permanent staff on the payroll, replaced the workforce with temporary labor.
That’s how sick the system has become.
Wolf said, “Wall Street wants a big fat recession”.
Yes!!!
Even the equity pros who aren’t hurting near as much as the bond pros wouldn’t mind a recession because it is easier for them to take money on the downside.
I don’t think the FED is going to accommodate them. I think the FED is going to obey their mandate.
I remain in my muddle-through portfolio but I am watching closely.
I don’t think the Fed would shy away from creating a recession to get inflation under control.
But they *would* pivot in the face of a major credit market event or a geopolitical black swan. If we manage to avoid the latter, I just see no chance of avoiding the former.
The Fed reflexively loosens in the face of cataclysm.
This is the problem. When they imagined QE out of thin air they set they precedent that they could meddle in political matters in a way that took pressure off of the decision makes (Congress & Executive branch).
So now the expectation if that the Fed has a role beyond setting interest rates and they will be heavily pressured to do so again.
It’s very hard to do something not, once, but two or three times and promise you’ve seen the error of your ways and will never overstep your bounds again, except now your masters expect you to make their job easier (and to be able to use you to deflect blame).
The ramifications of QE are finally coming home to roost.
Today’s stock market shows exactly why I’m 100% in cash. Futures went from up to down 200, to up 300. It’s a big algo circle ****, and I can’t possibly invest by reading 10Ks and 8Qs when the market trades this way.
Technicals suggested the market was somewhat oversold after the 6% decline from Sep 14 to Oct 3.
Investors realize the worst-case scenario for markets is a continued strong economy with rates staying high. There might no longer be a Federal Reserve Put on stock market valuations, but there is one on the economy – and with up to 5.5% of interest rates to cut in a potential recession, that’s a lot of ammunition. That’s why, in my opinion, the Oct 2022 lows are unlikely to be breached again in this cycle.
Rate cuts work when overall debt levels are low. Over indebted economies cannot be stimulated by low interest rates. Japan is an example. US from 2009 till 2014 is another example. And it wasn’t low rates that propped up the stock market. It was QE…..which forced folks to take on more risk. QE is over for good.
And in this cycle we enter with even higher debt and unlikely any form of QE. Even the Fed would admit that it is a failed policy. So IF there is a downturn, one should expect it to be long and painful.
Our hope is that the economy keeps chugging along as it is and we have zero stock and bond returns for 10-12 years with some inflation to bring some semblance of normal economy.
The market seems to assume that just as inflation comes down, it is back to the races….this will turn out to be a big illusion IMO.
Then again I am not an economist.
But that’s the point. The equities market shouldn’t trade based on “technicals” or the “tape,” but upon the quality and performance of the underlying companies.
It just trades on whatever the bankers want it to do. They only lockup bankers in Iceland. No one except the bankers knows when the ponzi will end. The only thing we know is the bankers will be the first ones out.
Given the current set-up, I wonder if rate cuts, when they come, will be as effective as in past cycles? With so many consumers already locked into very low rate mortgages, lower rates really won’t improve their finances. Maybe it helps thaw the housing market to some degree, but the lower rates won’t help lower the monthly expenses of many people who’ve already locked-in low rates.
In any event, the Fed had almost the same amount of interest rate ammunition in 2007, vastly lower debt levels in the economy, and a much less significant inflation problem, and we all know what happened next. I may be wrong, but I think the Oct 2022 lows will be breached before the end of the next recession whenever that may happen. I wouldn’t bee surprised in the March 2020 lows are breached too. We’ll see.
Stocks and real economy diverged several years ago. A bad real economy is good for stocks (fed put) but a good economy is also good for stocks (because it gives more ammunition for speculation)
Unless the excesses of fiscal and monetary policy are washed out, I would expect this to continue.
But it is really good that for now the Joes are having a good time. The market is a side show.
The problem is that this cannot continue. Something gives and then likely the poor will bear the brunt….once again. Another stock market bust and the faith of the American public in government and policy will hit a new low likely setting seeds for some kind of a big change.
Thanks Greenspan, Bernanke, Yellen and Powell for getting us here quickly.
I wouldn’t include Powell in this group of divine idiots. He made mistakes, but has taken some corrective action. Of course, time might prove me wrong.
LIFO,
Huh?
Having the Fed buy MBS during the pandemic was quite-possibly the greatest own-goal the Fed ever committed. And that’s on Powell.
About 30 years ago I worked with a young rich USC grad who was always the Last in and First out of the office. He was a business major at USC so he had to take at least one accounting class but he never knew why we gave him the nickname “Lifo”,,,
If you are holding 100% in cash in these times of galloping inflation…I think you are making a mistake.
BigAl,
“If you are holding 100% in cash in these times of galloping inflation…I think you are making a mistake.”
That’s what I think too. The 1970’s taught me that during inflationary times you own things things that rise with inflation.
I like strong companies (companies with big moats and long histories) that pay large ‘Qualified Dividends’ (most are ‘qualified’ but read the rules) which are taxed as long term capital gains and not as income. The tax difference can be quite significant.
You’re assuming that the big companies’ income won’t drop when consumer and business spending drops.
Einhal,
You said I was “assuming that the big companies’ income won’t drop when consumer and business spending drops.’… No, I am not assuming that.
What I am seeing is muddle through in the equity markets, up and down and around….
Further, if we have a recession which seems a little unlikely big safe company share prices will recover quickly afterward when economies and markets recover.
Meantime, in what I see as a muddle though market, I clip coupons and keep up with inflation and keep my taxes lower and stay in the game for the next hard rally which happens infrequently but carries a large share of equity appreciation. Timing for big rallies is very difficult!
I was a big rich bear last year. Best year ever for me when inflation was 9.5% and threasuries we’re paying ~ 4% I went short in a big way!
Now I see muddle through but if that changes I will change too.
Thomas Curtis, big safe company share prices may “recover” faster than others, and are less likely to go bankrupt, but the credit bubble caused by the 40 year bond market in bonds is now over.
That credit bubble (along with federal deficit spending) supports their businesses.
I agree that they’ll be worth something (as opposed to 0), but I don’t think it’s a safe bet that they’ll recover quickly to where they were, especially if many other businesses that were their customers go under.
100% cash could also mean cash parked in a HYSA safely earning
The stock market is driven by a few big players, who jump in when the SHTF, like today, to “protect” their investments. Algos (computer programs) should have driven the stock market lower, as they did at the open. But then the big players threw a bunch of money at it. As in a casino, the owners (the house) have the advantage. I prefer not to play their stupid games.
William Leake,
“The stock market is driven by a few big players” — Short term yes!
Medium to long term the fundamentals matter. I am in my muddle-through/dividend paying/keep my taxes low and keep up with inflation portfolio because who knows when the market will get a strong direction?
A few Keynes quotes:
“If we consistently act on the optimistic hypothesis, this hypothesis will tend to be realised; whilst by acting on the pessimistic hypothesis we can keep ourselves for ever in the pit of want.”
“By a continuing process of inflation, government can confiscate, secretly and unobserved, an important part of the wealth of their citizens.”
“Markets can remain irrational longer than you can remain solvent.”
—–++
Incidentally, I am a Keynesian during good times and a Monetarist during bad.
Keynes also wrote “In the long run we are all dead.” But good luck to you.
William Leake,
See the first Keynes quote that I listed which incidentally is real important to me because I lean bearish.
“If we consistently act on the optimistic hypothesis, this hypothesis will tend to be realised; whilst by acting on the pessimistic hypothesis we can keep ourselves for ever in the pit of want.”
The stock market decoupled from fundamentals around the year 1993 forty years ago. Before then it used to predict the economy 6 to 8 months in the future.
One man’s optimism is another man’s pessimism, and vice versa. Do whatever floats your boat. Nobody gets out of here alive no matter what they do.
We all know that the stock market is the economy!
My enthusiasm is more than a little tempered by the fact that MOST of the gains were in Services and Government.
Good-producing sectors didn’t even account for 1/10th of the gain.
Every month it’s the same, month after month: people are just nagging over this and over that, and the job market just keeps growing just about across the board, and these people keep being surprised by it. You need to look at the long-term charts and three-month averages of each category because they’re very volatile from month to month. Some go up, some go down on month-to-month.
Higher for longer…
Fiscal spending is out of control. Rates will continue to rise. Something will break. The Fed will then be forced to QE. Everything else is icing on the cake.
LOL! The “market” (i.e. central banks including the fed) can remain irrational longer than you can remain solvent… (unless you print currency too)
Any comment on the number of full time jobs? There is plenty of work being done and plenty of work to do (hence higher for a lot longer in many ways), however, I don’t necessarily see a nation of multiple part-time employees as a good thing. Stability is important (in prices too Mr. Powell).
The ” Lag Folks ” will soon be right or wrong. All the talk about taking 12-18 mos. for rate hikes to cool the economy will play out in the next 6mos as the rate hikes started in March 2022.
Historically that’s correct, the Fed trying to front run interest rates to speed things up so far hasn’t disrupted that 18 to 24 month cycle.
The Fed historically has followed ‘market rates’. You must take a gander to identify the goose.
For an insight into the effects and damage the ZIRP years did to the economy, read “The Lords of Easy Money, How the Federal Reserve Broke the American Economy” by Christopher Leonard.
Excellent book. I have it.
CME Fedwatch has cuts by mid year.
They’re saying like 70% chance of 425-500 by Dec 2024.
Bond Market still refuses to believe in sticky inflation.
Massive deflation will change many predictions.
Massive consumer price deflation?
Consumer and asset prices will decrease, but cause and effect are a bitch!
I’m skeptical about massive consumer price deflation in a fiat monetary system. Asset deflation seems very plausible to me, especially in financial assets. Bonds have already deflated a lot.
Ha. Doubt we will even see deflation in housing on a national average. Let alone anything else.
Something is putting money into this economy that is difficult to find. A national sales tax would be broad based and would cool off the economy in a completely distributed manner.
Wow, the government is spending like there is no limit (?), and the answer is another tax on already taxed income?
Like a good man always reminds us
“may we all find a better day”
Hi Wolf. Over the months you have sounded very pessimistic about the stock market short, mid and even long term (interests up for long) future because of the inflation going down not as fast as desired, and the resulting QT and Feds interests increases. These are head winds for sure.
But what do you recommend for stock holders? What have you done / planing to do personally? Have you sold all / most of your stock because of the pessimism?