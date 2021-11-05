Jobs Data Shows Something Big Changed in this Monstrously Overstimulated Economy

Record GDP, record consumer spending, record private investment, but the number of workers accomplishing these feats is down by 4.7 million.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The jobs report’s two components – the survey of 60,000 households and the survey of 697,000 individual worksites – came back together today, after having diverged in September in a way that had caused a lot of premature hand-wringing about the labor market.
Households reported that the number of people working, including the self-employed, rose by 359,000 in October after having jumped by 526,000 in September, and by 509,000 in August, for a total of 1.39 million over those three months, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics today. This is still down by 4.7 million people from February 2020 (red line).
Employers reported that they added 531,000 employees to their payrolls in October. This includes governments, but they shed jobs for the second month in a row. Over the past three months, including large upward revisions for August and September, payrolls grew by 1.33 million employees. This is still down by 4.2 million people from February 2020 (green line):
Something big has changed.
As jobs have struggled to bounce back, and remain well below pre-pandemic levels, the economy overall, as measured by real GDP, surpassed its pre-pandemic record in Q2 2021. Consumer spending surpassed its pre-pandemic record in Q1 2021. Private investment in buildings, equipment, and the like started setting new records in Q4 last year. Retail spending, which is part of consumer spending but doesn’t include services, has been blowing out every record all year.
But the number of people actually working to accomplish these feats is down by 4.7 million. Let that sink in for a moment.
That’s the weird phenomenon: The economy has been monstrously over-stimulated to get consumers, businesses, and governments to spend record amounts of money, and it is creating lots of spending that counts in GDP, and it’s creating lots of job opportunities. But millions of people, for whatever reasons, have chosen not to rejoin the labor force, triggering widespread shortages of labor, materials, and components.
The labor force phenomenon.
The “labor force” consists of people who are working or who are actively looking for a job in the four weeks prior to the survey of households and are available to work. Many people are still not looking for a job for whatever reason – many decided to retire or are temporarily resting on their stock-market-crypto-housing gains, while others can’t find affordable daycare centers, etc. If they’re not actively looking for a job, they’re not included in the labor force.
So there were 6.0 million people who said they’d like to have job someday but weren’t actively looking for a job or were unavailable to take a job during the four-week period prior to the survey and therefore didn’t count as part of the labor force. There are always a lot of people in this category, but this was still nearly 1 million higher than in February 2020.
The labor force has increased very little over the past 12 months, after initially bouncing back sharply from the collapse in April last year. In October, it barely ticked up and only partially reversed the decline of September, and it remains down by 3.1 million people from December 2019 – among the amazingly askew post-pandemic-boom charts that show that something big has changed in society:
This squished-down labor force, combined with a smaller number of people actively looking for a job (the officially unemployed), caused the headline unemployment rate to drop to 4.6%.
The labor force that is still short by 3.1 million people, the labor shortages that employers are complaining about, and the record spike in unfilled job openings that employers are trying to fill — all tell different aspects of the same story:
Employers have been raising wages to attract people, confident that they can pass on the costs from those wage increases to their customers, which has triggered the largest wage increases across all industries in two decades…
…and the worst consumer price inflation since 2008 and 1991:
Employment in federal, state, and local governments fell for the second month in a row, in October by 73,000 workers. At 21.9 million, government employment was down by 909,000 workers from where it had been before the pandemic.
Federal government employment during the pandemic has remained roughly steady outside of the spike during the Census. In October, employment ticked down by 3,000 to 2.88 million.
Employment at state and local governments plunged early on during the pandemic and started to bounce back. But that bounce stalled in August and has reversed some since then.
State governments shed 25,000 jobs in October, most of them in education. After two months of declines, jobs are now down to 5.03 million. Local governments shed 45,000 jobs, almost all of them in education, the second month in a row of declines, now down to 14.01 million:
Employment in manufacturing rose by 60,000 workers – including by 28,000 in the auto industry – to 12.5 million jobs. Payrolls were still down by 270,000 employees, or by 2.1%, from February 2020, as manufacturers are screaming about shortages of materials, components, and labor that prevent them from meeting demand for their products:
Employment in the leisure and hospitality industry jumped by 164,000 jobs in October, as restaurants, bars, hotels, and casinos were offering higher pay and, in many cases, improved schedules in their efforts to attract workers. Some people that used to work in that industry have moved on when the industry shut down. Employment was still down by 1.38 million from the peak in February 2020:
Employment in Construction rose by 44,000, to 7.5 million workers, even as construction companies were struggling with shortages of all kinds of materials that stalled projects and produced a record number of unfinished houses. Employment in the sector was still down by 150,000 from February 2020.
In the reddit, antiwork is the fast growing group in the last three months. Lot of young millennial and genZ are venting out the poor conditions of the work, lower salary and lack of healthcare and leave benefits like in Europe. As I was afraid “striketober” did not happen. But in future, it may be strike december or Jan 2022. Most of them are still employed but still complaining. They do not have savings or lot of money to outlast for six months or so. If americans do not have $400 in emergency savings, what do they have to loose? No home, crappy job with no benefits and poor healthcare. if reddit apes can bring the citadel down, reddit apes can also do a general strike.
Belive me, there is already a lot of strike in small companies. Layoffs for not getting the poke. Thanksgiving travel would be telling. One funny information is, thanksgiving 2021 is costly. Average of <$1 per pound to $1.36 per pound for a turkey. Gas prices anyone? Better learn to walk…
For those who are interested in more detailed growth statistics of any reddit groups there’s a subredditstats website that shows antiwork is the #1 fastest growing subreddit for the last month, but for the last week, CryptoCurrency has taken the clear lead, adding nearly twice as many subscribers as antiwork. You can pull up detailed charts for each group, which are quite interesting.
There was an interesting report on CBS News tonight about people applying for entry-level jobs but can’t get past the algorithms that screen out everybody with some kind of imperfection. For years I have been saying that employers want to pick employees like ordering machinery from a catalog. They have now pushed this approach to the extreme.
One person talked about applying to 60 employers but only a handful actually bothered to call him back. As usual the bosses are claiming that all workers without jobs are stupid, lazy, and shiftless, and deserve suffering in order to force them into work. As usual the reality is quite different.
Great point.
A friend of mine had to completely rewrite his resume to get through this screening.
Mark Cuban put out a tweet earlier today. He said “4% of people in the USA have quit their jobs because of Crypto gains, and the vast majority made under 50k. ”
So there you go.
Don’t you have to cash in the Crypto gains to take time off?
You borrow against them. Leverage!! Free money!! A miracle!!
GDP is sinking from a projected 9% that ended up at 6 and now might get to 2. The Fed in Atlanta is saying sub 1 may be coming. Seems to me that the Fed better replace the bearings in the Money Printer with those silky smooth cool running German high speed bearings and Get Er’ Done. Start printing and jacking up that GDP. It’s much more profitable to build a $150k F150 than a plain old work truck for $30k.This is a command and control USSR type of economy that the Kremlin could only dream about. So crank up the money printer and lets go Brrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr and on to a 10% GDP. We are booooooming according to all Gov’t data. Inflation is the small price we have to pay. Cocktail Shrimp and Avacado dip is plentiful in George Town , so why be concerned about inflation? Hit that dip and sauce another shrimp.
2.2% annual GDP growth is average for the US over the past 10 years. The US hasn’t seen 3% annual GDP growth since 2005. 6% annual GDP growth is NUTS for the US.
When I was young and entering the labor force four decades ago, it was very difficult to find even a miserable job. I would have given anything for this job market.
I don’t care what anyone says, this is a good time to be starting out. Job hop and work hard. Keep expenses down and try to avoid consumer debt and the rest will take care of itself. To this day, I do work that know one else wants to do…
Two possibilities- either most of the growth is completely fake, or there were a lot of completely zero/negative productive people in the labor force.
Has anyone else been annoyed by this meme that’s been repeated so many times lately about how household formation in the US has exceeded the number of housing units built by something like 5 million and that we therefore have a shortage of 5 million homes? What I would like to know is how this meme even makes any sense to anyone. If a new household is formed, they must be moving into a housing unit, so how can household formation exceed the number of new housing units built?
If you haven’t heard this meme before, there’s a you tube clip that explains it in 45 seconds. Just search for meet kevin the housing crisis for a video published on September 14th, and the relevant part starts at exactly 50 seconds into the video.
I’ve asked this question in other places, but for some reason, I get completely ignored everywhere else, so I thought I’d try asking the question here.
I am aware that the original source of the meme is a 24 page report published by the NAR titled Housing is Critical Infrastructure Social and Economic Benefits of Building More Housing, published in June. I’ve read this report and the crux of the argument appears in the middle of page 9. I thought this report would be mocked, but everyone seems to take it seriously. I think even Danielle DiMartino-Booth said that she doesn’t believe it. I know she said she doesn’t believe it, but that concedes that it’s possible. I was expecting her to say it’s preposterous. Or am I the only one who thinks that?
It’s ERC and PPP money. The treasury has figured out how to increase the money supply without dealing with the Fed. The treasury wants inflation the FED does not. I have not been able to figure out how much the ERC credit is but it’s big. And all the PPP fraud will go on unprosecuted – the money still flowing freely in society. After years of not being able to get money to the people the treasury through PPP and ERC has provided billions of cash, swimming through society, increasing prices and creating consumer inflation. The haves are dwindling the have nots growing larger the money is getting bigger and bigger all the time. Unlike like the Fed expansionary policies which increased monetary capacity but did not increase m0 money supply the treasury giving money directly to the people increases GDP. After 40 years we are at a transitionary time. The next 40 years is inflation. Buckle up it’s going to get weird. The desire to be in a non deflationary asset such as BTC is going to grow and grow
Perhaps this validates the contention that the economy all along had spare capacity that was not being used?
We have excessively constrained growth for decades, due to inflation fears.
The big picture: We need higher gdp growth permanently. If China continues to double our GDP growth their economy will be twice the size of our economy in a third of a century.
Now is not a good time to think small.
Baby Boomers left the market for true retirement after Covid. All the retired pensioners that loved working at the local schools for a little spending money quit. No one wants those jobs because they do not pay well. There is a ton of jobs out there and a lot of people do not want them. It was a warning many years ago that the new generation is entitled and the hard workers quit. Salary has gone up, but not enough to afford housing or cars. What is there left to work toward? Remember the day of monopoly controls? We could use some of those again to make assets affordable for the generation that wants to work for something.
People will choose to work(or not) for their own reasons. The BLS will choose what Stats it releases(or not) for it’s own reasons.
Correction for my own reason, ‘its’, not ‘it’s’. BLS, take note.