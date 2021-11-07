What’s Happening with the Massive Delinquencies of FHA High Risk & Subprime Mortgages Now that Foreclosure Bans Ended?

8.5% of FHA mortgages are still seriously delinquent — accounting for half of all seriously delinquent mortgages.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The FHA – a government agency that insures 7.5 million high-risk, low-down-payment mortgages, including subprime mortgages – has been at the core of the pile-up of delinquent mortgages during the period of the foreclosure moratorium and forbearance, when borrowers didn’t have to make mortgage payments.
Among FHA-insured mortgages, serious delinquencies (90+ days behind) have been dropping since the 12% peak in February. By the end of September, 8.5% of FHA mortgages, or 632,000 mortgages, were seriously delinquent, according to a report by the AEI Housing Center. This is still far higher than the rate before the pandemic of just over 4%, and accounted for over half of all seriously delinquent mortgages, though FHA mortgages account for only 17% of all mortgages.
The foreclosure moratorium ended on July 31. When the forbearance period ends for each mortgage depends on the borrower and when the mortgage was entered into a forbearance agreement. For more and more of these mortgages, forbearance is terminating, and this is when the borrower needs to deal with reality, of sorts.
How can a borrower exit the forbearance agreement?
Given the surge in home prices, many borrowers can sell the home for more than the balance of the mortgage; and they would then pay off the mortgage in full, thereby fix the arrearage, cover the selling expenses, and may even have some cash left over. This might be a great time to sell a home, after that kind of run-up in prices. And it solves the problem.
If borrowers can resume making normal payments on the existing mortgage, the missed payments will be added to the end of the mortgage, which moves the mortgage into “current” status.
If borrowers cannot resume making normal payments, they can work out a deal to have the mortgage modified to stretch out the term of the mortgage and lower the payments. If that doesn’t work, they can sell the home and pay off the mortgage.
Borrowers face foreclosure if they cannot meet the requirements of even a modified mortgage, and cannot sell the home for enough to pay off the mortgage.
The rampant price spikes of homes in most markets not only support the sale of the home to cure the delinquency, but also make mortgage modifications easier because many borrowers now have equity in their homes as a result of the home price gains.
Given the surge in home prices, a huge wave of foreclosures – as during the financial crisis – cannot happen. Home prices would have to fall broadly below mortgage balances before foreclosures become a mega-issue, which is what had happened in the run-up to the mortgage crisis.
How are FHA mortgages foreclosures doing?
Foreclosures among FHA-insured mortgages surged in August and September following the end of the foreclosure moratorium on July 31, but they surged off the very low levels (in the 15,000 range) during the foreclosure moratorium. By the end of September, there were 50,910 FHA mortgages in foreclosure, according to the AEI Housing Center, but that was still below pre-pandemic levels of around 75,000 foreclosures.
The foreclosure rate tripled in two months, from 0.2% through July, to 0.7% at the end of September.
The trend shows that over the next few months, foreclosures will likely surge beyond the pre-pandemic levels but are not going to reach the mega-proportions during the Financial Crisis since home sales, after the price gains, provide a functional cure for most distressed homeowners.
But foreclosure rates vary dramatically by market. And some markets have far higher foreclosure rates than the national average of 0.7%.
The table shows the 15 metros with the highest foreclosure rates among FHA-backed mortgages at the end of September. It also shows the number of FHA mortgages in those metros, and the number of those mortgages that are in foreclosure (data via the AEI Housing Center):
|Metro, foreclosures in September
|FHA count
|# in fore-closure
|% in fore-closure
|1
|Tallahassee, Fl
|9,644
|164
|1.7%
|2
|Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI
|77,943
|1,246
|1.6%
|3
|Chicago-Naperville-Evanston, Il
|171,768
|2,669
|1.6%
|4
|Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY
|23,256
|334
|1.4%
|5
|Oklahoma City, OK
|50,738
|722
|1.4%
|6
|Syracuse, NY
|20,194
|272
|1.3%
|7
|Cleveland-Elyria, OH
|65,552
|870
|1.3%
|8
|Jacksonville, FL
|47,153
|620
|1.3%
|9
|Columbus, OH
|57,938
|735
|1.3%
|10
|Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL
|12,741
|159
|1.2%
|11
|Tulsa, OK
|33,118
|406
|1.2%
|12
|Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR
|26,575
|316
|1.2%
|13
|Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL
|17,004
|201
|1.2%
|14
|Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN
|77,024
|892
|1.2%
|15
|Akron, OH
|10,420
|253
|1.2%
Foreclosure starts among FHA mortgages have also jumped, but from ultra-low levels during the foreclosure moratorium, to 2,000 starts in September, compared to the range of 10,000 starts before the pandemic.
So foreclosures will continue to surge as more FHA mortgages come to the end of their forbearance plans, but they’re surging from the historically low levels during the foreclosure moratorium, and given the massive amount of home-price inflation during the pandemic, are not going to build into the tsunami of foreclosures seen during the Financial Crisis.
This assumes that home prices in those markets don’t head south over the next 12 months.
The Fed engineered this home price inflation with its $4.5 trillion in asset purchases, including purchases of mortgage-backed securities, to repress long-term interest rates, including mortgage rates to record lows, thereby driving up prices. It also created an enormous amount of excess liquidity that needed a place to go, and some of it piled into the housing market, driving up prices. And the Fed thereby bailed out mortgage lenders and their guarantors once again.
Extend and pretend worked out!
(Unless u are a first time home buyer, a teenager, a child, a baby, or someone that hasnt been born yet… then u r f’d)
Sorry kids, current aMEricans cannibalized the future to make themselves whole.
that’s the part that the wall street who worship the fed don’t get. the fed can’t actually fix problems, all it can do is transfer pain from them to someone else. but eventually, the pain comes back around, as it’s still out there.
If you Own a home/Mortgage now..
You have a nice fat target on your forehead..
Gov will want a lot of taxes and fees going forward..
They are Gonna be very hungry for money..
Middle Class with a home??
Yum, Yum…
Already happening with property taxes based on tax assessments based on insane bubble prices.
A nothing special 4bed/2bath home in a decent school district in Northern NJ, Long Island or Westchester County easily has $25,000 per year property taxes.
That’s obscene because there is nothing in those areas worth that kind of money.
you also get to pay $50 in tolls for the privilege of driving a few hours to dc
But it keeps the roads so clean and well maintained…
“you also get to pay $50 in tolls for the privilege of driving a few hours to dc”
Well a third bailout may be coming soon if the trend of GDP keeps going down. In fact the scary slope of the trend down would be headline news in more normal times. Will it auto-lock around the 2% moribund channel of not dead but not alive rate as in the past? It seems it doesn’t matter because all eyes are focused on over valued assets. Sumpin’ gonna happen and I ain’t got a clue. I just feel it in my bones.
More par for the course. A fake financial system on top of fake wealth and a fake economy.
Reminds me of suspending mark to market accounting in 2008. Pretend the loan is “cured” and “current” by adding missed payments to the back of the loan.
Yet another reason government guaranteed mortgages should not even exist.
Most Canadian mortgages are govt guaranteed. The current foreclosure rate is about 1 %. But unlike Freddy or Fanny they were never told a large percentage of loans HAD to be subprime.
I expect the number to rise as this whole RE corrects or crashes but not as far as US.
‘and given the massive amount of home-price inflation during the pandemic, are not going to build into the tsunami of foreclosures seen during the Financial Crisis.’
True, because the house can be sold to cover mortgage plus some cash (motive to not walk away)
But it will result in more sales because a lot of these folks will still be broke and prob wouldn’t qualify for HELOC.
The bankers I’ve spoken with say they’re not interested in HELOCs right now.
I think that would depend on the client and equity. Mind you, the person that doesn’t need a loan is always the one who is qualified, and vice versa. :-)
This is a huge assumption Wolf: “ This assumes that home prices in those markets don’t head south over the next 12 months.”
In your Zillow piece I think you may have argued that the real estate bubble is already leaking. What if we see a massive wave of selling for covering foreclosures, and zillow’s overbought houses, and, and…what is your take on the likely direction and magnitude of home prices over the next 12 months?
Is selling as a means to cover foreclosure going to last as a strategy if prices start unwinding faster than expected due to economic slowdown, rising mortgage interest rates, and the easing of QE?
Yes, this is a big issue. If home prices head south, the show will get a lot more complicated. But home prices move slowly. The last housing bust took 4 years to play out, and during the first year the declines weren’t huge. People that sell early would then be better off, which might further weaken home prices in that market. So this will be interesting to watch.
but the last bubble only took 12 months to inflate, so it stands to reason that everything is happening on an accelerated timeframe this time.
Crap…
You caught me…
But that was a DAMN nice truck…
My gut tells me a lot of the forebearances were opportunistic, as opposed to necessary. Why repay your loan if the government is going to forgive it some day? Same dynamic as student loans.
New problem.
Then these folks have to find somewhere to live.
“many borrowers can sell the home for more than the balance of the mortgage; and they would then pay off the mortgage in full, thereby fix the arrearage, cover the selling expenses, and may even have some cash left over. This might be a great time to sell a home, after that kind of run-up in prices. And it solves the problem.”
Rent for a year or two or three and then buy at a lower price?
You should read these reports of rent going up out the wazoo, except for Newark.
Terrible terrible advice.
If things go south in the mortgage market, Fed simply will start buying MBS again.
This sucker isn’t going down anymore as stars are aligned for the Fed to have unlimited powers when it comes to housing.
They get the moral high ground by pretending to do whatever it takes to save the people while in fact bailing out the irresponsible lenders and banks.
Two birds with one stone. This will never end.
Why should these people sell their homes for a profit and pay back their mortgages?
I’m pretty sure if they just demand the government forgive their debt and keep their homes for free. We live in an ask and you shall receive economy, and many see housing as a human right that should not require work to obtain.
I am near certain that people paying their mortgages are just suckers, just like those who are paying off their student loans.
Don’t pay your debts, this is America.
It sounds good but so far it hasn’t worked out for the folks that decided not to pay.
Very few student loans have been forgiven. Penalties, fines and amounts owed still piling up.
Even less government mortgages have been forgiven. Plenty of evictions now going on. You really want to fear every knock of the door?
And as I told my children, the government doesn’t do nothing for free. You will pay a price if you depend on government to pay what you voluntarily agreed to pay. Lots of strings will be attached
Hindsight is 20/20 I guess.
Should have started my own LLC and scraped off some of the cash for business loans like I knew a lot of other people did. I’d figured jail time was in the works for scamming uncle Sam but nope. Should have screwed over my landlord and stopped paying rent to have extra cash flow with no real detriments. Should have bought a 50k dollar diesel pickup and then sold it today for a profit. Should have bought a house a couple years back to not have to pay the mortgage for a year just to be able to sell it for a profit and stick it to the banks. Should have bought worthless buttcoins that are only good for laundering money and criminal enterprises and made millions. Should have bought Tesla stock with its p/e ratio of eleventy billion and made thousands.
What a crazy time to be alive. The more financially irresponsible you are, the wealthier you become. Is this what wealth effect truly is? Borderline criminal financial behavior is rewarded with free money?
There is something to be said for living beneath your means, being out of debt and knowing when you wake up every morning, that what is around you won’t go poof when the latest scam blows up…
Cough….Squidcoins….
Not a criminal thing.
Values.
Ethics and morals.
They be gone.
(Remind me, what was the point of them, anyway?)
This is going to sound dumb, and maybe it is, but how does one interpret the “foreclosure rate”?
Right now I don’t see a clear mapping between the rate charts and the more complete underlying reality of stock and flow.
Can a single home remain in foreclosure for multiple monthly data points? If it can, the “rate” could vary by multiples simply depending on how quickly foreclosures are processed, even though the bottom line would be the same.
Can a single home be foreclosed and taken off the books within a few days and thus not end up in the monthly figure at all?
The full picture includes cumulative 1) foreclosures 2) loans paid off and 3) new originations, which can then be parsed a number of ways, for example by vintage year, or delta rather than cumulative, or by asset value in place of percent.