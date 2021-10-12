What the Record Spike in “Quits” Says about the Job Market, Inflation, and How Labor Gained Pricing Power

One more reason “transitory” and “temporary” have become a silly joke. Even the Fed is backing off promoting it.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The number of people who quit jobs voluntarily – to work for another company that offered higher wages and benefits and a signing bonus; to change careers entirely; to stay home and take care of the kids; to spend more time with their money; or whatever – spiked by another 242,000 people to a record of 4.27 million in August, up 19% from August 2019.
This is what the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today in its JOLTS report, based on a survey of 21,000 nonfarm business establishments and government entities.
The spike comes amid a very tight job market, with labor shortages cutting into sales and production, and contributing to transportation bottlenecks, amid record job openings that have been spiking for months, and amid aggressive efforts by companies to hire people away from other companies, which creates this spike of quits.
This enormous number of quits is the hallmark of a tight and competitive labor market that encourages workers to switch jobs to seek the greener grass on the other side of the fence.
The total quits rate – the number of quits during the month as a percent of total employment in the same month – jumped to a new record of 2.9%. But the quits rate at federal, state, and local governments was only 0.8%.
The private-sector quits rate spiked to a record 3.3%, with the highest quits rate in leisure and hospitality (6.4%) – which includes accommodation and food services (6.8%) – retail (4.7%) and professional and business services (3.4%):
Accommodation and food services is a huge industry, with relatively low wages, often crappy working conditions, including split shifts, night-and-weekend shifts, and during the pandemic, higher risks of infection than other jobs.
In total, 892,000 workers in accommodation and food services quit in August, 6.8% of all workers in that sector. Quits are always high in this sector. In August 2019 during the very tight labor market at the time, 5.1% quit, which had been the highest since before the Financial Crisis.
At higher-end restaurants and bars, waitstaff and bartenders can make good money from tips, and some chefs can make good money, but that is a minority in the sector. Most restaurants in the US are chain restaurants, fast-food joints, delis, and cafés, and for those workers, the income is mostly based on their low wages.
The quits rate is a measure of confidence among workers. It indicates that workers feel empowered to chase after higher wages and better and safer working conditions, better schedules, and the like, perhaps in a different industry.
It’s a sign of very strong demand for labor and aggressive hiring practices by companies to find labor, and a sign that they’re hiring workers away from other companies. When those workers quit to change jobs, they count as “quits.”
The Labor Department also reported that there were 10.4 million job openings in August, the second highest ever, after the upwardly revised record of July. This was up by 46% from August 2019:
The high number of job openings push employers to offer higher wages, better benefits, signing bonuses, and similar enticements to bring qualified people on board. This has the effect of attracting people who’re already working, and they quit their jobs to take a new job.
Workers are now seeing that they have pricing power. When they leave a job to get better wages and working conditions at another company, they create a headache at their old employer who now, in competition with other employers, has to find a new employee by having to offer higher wages to find qualified people.
This is a sign that inflationary pressures from higher wages are building up in the economy and are spreading through the economy. Higher wages and pricing power by labor are among the factors that give inflation more momentum and staying power. And it’s one of the reasons the terms “transitory” and “temporary” to describe this inflation have become a silly joke, and even the Fed is backing off promoting that silly joke.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Classic Metal Roofing Systems, our sponsor, manufactures beautiful metal shingles:
- A variety of resin-based finishes
- Deep grooves for a high-end natural look
- Maintenance free – will not rust, crack, or rot
- Resists streaking and staining
Click here or call 1-800-543-8938 for details from the Classic Metal Roofing folks.
Nice.
Very interesting take on quitting. I get it, having quit a few jobs over the years. I always caution young people not to get a rep as a job hopper, because when circumstances change those are the first to be let go unless they are protected by seniority provisions.
Some industries rely on quitters and expect it. I know quite a few helicopter pilots. It is very very common for them to take a new job every year, and play one company’s contract offer against another. And when times are tough the companies do the same right back. Aviation has to be the worst industry in the World for that. One friend of mine told me he knew they wouldn’t ask him back when he didn’t get an invite to the staff Christmas party. Ya think that was a solid clue? :-)
Union construction is a good gig. A company can only reserve so many call outs as permanent staff, then they have to go with who is dispatched off the job board. There is a continual cycle of employees to match the work. It is a fair process that allows change for both sides.
Don’t hate the player, hate the game
Without players there’s no game.
Self employment up, quits up.
Posted on a older thread.
These are the folks keeping me buried in work out in flyover.
Good for them. Need their energy & creativity. Corporate, administrative, or Govt. employment would just suck the life out of them.
Good for them. I also advise them to get what they can while this fake economy lasts.
An underrated statistic that may be worth a mention here is the average age of employees by company/sector. Many young talent leaves big corps. after 2-3 years simply because they can’t stand the control-mania managers have after they see risk and volatility in the economy, like right now. Mature industries have a maturing workforce and sometimes they just have a panic moment which can upset the dynamics of the whole labour market.
Oil&gas is my favourite example: big oil companies introduced dozens of early-retirement programs during the pandemic in order to hire younger talent as a replacement: the perfect opportunity for them to make sure the industry won’t die simply because all the employees deceased. I must say though that sending away the olds is just as challenging for them as attracing the youth.
Former employees moving into contractor roles can also impact these kind of measurements.
My wife manages a county-wide public wastewater district. Before the pandemic they were always losing employees to other cities and agencies because they have the best training programs but not the highest pay. During the pandemic they had a very sensible and fair approach to the virus with the mindset that the ratepayers needed to be served and the employees kept safe while getting the job done. The agency encouraged the vaccine but was insistent that it remain a matter of personal choice. My wife had to butt heads with county and state leaders on many occasions to fight the pressure to mandate the jab. She even repurposed a section of their lab to process covid tests quickly and cheaply in-house in case it comes to that. Now the district is flooded with employees wanting to work there from other agencies despite lower pay. Treating employees fairly and honestly goes a long way
I work at an employer on an on-call basis, but mostly, I’m booked in advance. I cut my hours per week to 0-24, but try to keep it at 8-16 per week. I do independent work too and it’s more agreeable when it pops up.
I just don’t need to work as much as I did before. I deal with welfare recipients frequently and pretty tired of it especially when I see all the blood sucking i.e. our tax dollars. Sick of it and been looking at this for over two decades. Also, insurance companies pay less and less and this causes my employer to cut assistant help which creates more stress. So, I’m going to be a slug like the welfare bums and let someone else be the tax donkey. I’m blessed to have alternative income which are rental properties. All paid off, hallelujah.
I definately think those of us older who have assets should work less at crappy jobs or conditions. Let the younger one’s with school loans pick up the hours. Let the employers suffer if they don’t get it.
All of this will just inevitably lead to a situation where automation gets pushed a lot harder, and a lot faster. Easy service jobs are poised to go the way of manufacturing jobs.
The motions for the robots are repetitive, there is functionally only so much difference between welding, turning a screw driver vs brewing a cup of coffee or flipping burgers.
If you look at McDonalds, there are already self ordering kiosks, the trend that you see with Starbucks and Chipotle style take out is just going to keep accelerating. Today’s unskilled labor needs to figure this out. This spike of quitting may sound good and feel good now, but in the background it’ll force businesses to get more focused on productivity, automation, etc, and when the inevitable crash comes, those jobs will no longer be there. And depending on government largess seem to be a poor substitute for a plan.
I totally get that companies would rather blow about 15 million US dollars and a few years to (maybe) develop robots that can change the bedspread and clean a room rather than paying 5 bucks more an hour now to some Mexican lady.
But. It’s not going to work out.
Capitalism is going to be found dead in its dilapidated mansion, presumably choked on its own vomit, before we know how to build that kind of AI.
We are entering a period of higher sustained inflation. The only way out is austerity and QT. The markets rely on loose fiscal and monetary policy to fuel their advance to the sky. QT is the end of the earnings growth narrative. We will enter the long slow unwind starting with the end of bond purchases all the way to balance sheet unload. Main Street is back and they are raising prices and forcing the government hand to stop printing dollars. The supply chain situation could normalize during QT and further fuel the downward price pressures. The growth story is based on government debt that went to PPP and bailouts, its a sham and a half.
QT and any tepid rate hikes will NOT be enough to fight inflation….
but they will likely try…
But those weak rate hikes with little impact on inflation will very likely be enough to roll the stock market over…..
So, being out of the stock market and in cash will be harmed by inflation that still exists OVER the interest rate environment.
Being in stocks slipping off of all time highs will also be a wealth destroyer.
And this is the DYSTOPIA created by the geniuses of central banking…who just couldnt take their foot off the accelerator …
It doesn’t quite add up though.
If you look at the labor force participation rate, it is still well below pre-pandemic levels. If the job market is so good, why are people staying on the sidelines? This is not consistent with a tight labor market so there has to be something added to the story to make the numbers add up.
I don’t know if it is just that old people left the job market and aren’t going back, if people are just working under the table more now or if it’s people who can’t get/afford child care and are just staying home or just a mismatch of people and jobs due to the pandemic dislocations (don’t need as many people staffing tourist traps, need more people working at the docks, etc.) or what, but it must be something, and the evidence so far doesn’t seem to point to pandemic benefits being the answer.
On the one hand, all these job openings going begging. On the other hand, all these people who were working before the pandemic but aren’t now. Why aren’t those people taking those jobs?
It seems obvious what is really happening and it’s just going to get worse.
If the stock market crashes by 40% you’ll see people coming off the sidelines super quick.
Right now there’s plenty of people thinking they can get live pretty well by doing the following:
1. Making content on Youtube.
2. Playing the market.
I’ll call your bluff! These ‘games’ no longer apply to these people. You don’t get out much, do you?
I was initially sanguine about inflation. I posted here that I’d wait until July or so to see if all the knots got untangled. Well, they didn’t get untangled, they got worse.
This will culminate in a wage-price spiral that will ultimately collapse into recession, if not outright depression. Yes Volcker ended inflation but only by bringing rates up to the appropriate level for inflation, followed by a recession.
I know Wolf doesn’t publicly espouse a particular economic philosophy but I sense he’s neither a Keynesian nor a monetarist. I suspect that he, like myself, tends toward an Austrian POV, and that means there’s no escaping the consequences of what has been done. And the damage will be proportional to the extent and duration of the distortion. IOW, a shit-ton.
I’ve been allocating my resources to both inflationary and deflationary scenarios since 2008 since I think we’ll see both. Right now what I see is inflation killing the dollar until everyone is depleted of dollars, followed by deflation, where the dollars you no longer have are worth a lot.
If you want a preview watch old episodes of The Waltons or read Sol Levinson’s Everything But Money. If you get a chance visit the Barter Theater in the tail end of Virginia. It’s not named after the Barter family. It got its name because there was no money but there was “stuff”. The theater charged admission priced in barter, eg, a ticket cost a certain amount of eggs, potatoes, etc.
People are not quitting their jobs. People are quitting on America.
Something has gone really really wrong in America and everyone knows it.