Inflation Expectations Come Unanchored: People Expect Red-Hot Price Increases to Eat Wage Gains plus their Lunch & Dinner

The Fed is going to have a heck of a time calling inflation expectations “well anchored.”
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
People are getting the drift: Inflation is rising at a hotter pace, and will continue to rise at a hotter pace, and will rise at nearly twice the rate of their pay increases. They understand that inflation is going to eat their pay increases plus their lunch and dinner too.
People are now blowing off the Fed’s ever shakier assertions that this inflation is “temporary” or “transitory” and will somehow magically go away on its own despite the massive monetary and fiscal stimulus still being thrown out there.
Consumers’ median inflation expectations for one year from now jumped to 5.3% in September (red line), the highest in the survey data going back to 2013, and the 11th relentless monthly increase in a row, according to the New York Fed’s Survey of Consumer Expectations today. Inflation expectations for three years from now jumped to 4.2% (green line), also the highest in the survey data.
“Inflation expectations” is a key metric the Fed watches closely. The term cropped up 12 times in the most-recently released minutes of the July 27-28 FOMC meeting. The Fed described those inflation expectations as “well anchored,” which cropped up three times. But those inflation expectations have become “unanchored.”
The idea is that consumer price inflation is in part a psychological phenomenon, that inflation expectations are a key factor in driving future inflation. The idea is that once consumers expect inflation in the future and accept it – what I call the inflationary mindset – they will adjust to it, and pay the higher prices, rather than refuse to buy at those prices.
We’ve already seen this in many places, including the crazy spiking used vehicle prices, and new vehicle prices. And thereby, the theory goes, these rising inflation expectations enable companies to raise prices and get away with it and thereby enable inflation to take off.
Those inflation expectations have been taking off for months, and the Fed is going to have one heck of a time explaining that they’re still “well-anchored.”
By category, inflation expectations are much worse.
People expect much faster price increases where they actually spend most of their money – housing, food, gasoline, health care, and college education – than what they expect for the theoretical overall inflation rate.
These categories are dominant in the basket of goods and services of the Consumer Price Index (CPI). Housing costs – based on different measures of rents – account for one-third of CPI.
So it’s interesting that consumers figure the overall inflation rate one year from now is going to be 5.3%, when they expect the dominant factors that drive this rate to be way higher, ranging from 5.9% for college education to 9.7% for rent:
- Home prices: dipped for fourth month in a row to +5.5% (down from a peak of 6.2% in May).
- Rent: +9.7% (new record)
- Food prices: +7.0%
- Gasoline prices: +5.9%
- Health care: +9.4%
- College education: +5.9%.
They expect price increases to outrun their earnings by a wide margin.
People expect their earnings in a year from now to be up by 2.9% from today, according to data from the same Survey of Consumer Expectations (green line in the chart below); but they expect overall prices to be 5.3% higher (red line). And worse, they expect actual prices in the dominant categories – housing, food, gasoline, health care, and college education – to be up between 5.9% and 9.7%.
People expect inflation to eat all of their earnings increases and eat their lunch and dinner on top of it. In sentiment surveys, consumers have already expressed their frustration with this concept, as they’re coming to understand that inflation is just the loss of the purchasing power of their dollars, and their wages denominated in dollars, and does not represent “growth”:
These inflation expectations are also nurtured by the Fed’s monetary policies – the 0% interest rate policy and $120 billion a month in QE – along with the stimulative effects of the government’s deficit spending.
The Fed, which has been saying it will back off these policies, hasn’t lifted the foot off the accelerator yet, but is barreling through one red light after another.
For consumers, the loss of purchasing power of their labor is real and painful.
For wealthy asset holders, the purchasing power of the dollar is less an issue, and it’s no issue higher up on the wealth scale. There, the fear-factor is what the Fed might do to crack down on inflation because that would bring down bond prices (as yields rise), and it would bring down stock prices as interest rates rise and credit gets more expensive and harder to get, and higher bond yields will attract dividend investors away from stocks, and it would bring down real estate prices because today’s inflated prices don’t make sense at much higher mortgages rates.
We have THE WORST politicians, bankers and media in history. They are destroying everything that was once good about the USA. RIP.
I think the feckless proletariat has some blame. It’s all a reflection of the masses.
They elect the politicians, choose their media outlets, they are the bankers and Wharton business grads that have mortgaged the future.
Like him or hate him, H.L. Menken comes to mind.
even after raising rents 10% – fiat $dollar lost nearly 30% in 2021
In the case of the USA, the design and implementation of the election system may prove the electorate guilty, but not the masses. The masses did not vote. The choises are also wetted in favour of the few and rich.
Exactly
No. Americans just do not rock the boat but are not to blame for its crooked crew. Since the parasitic banksters managed to create by lies their “Federal” Reserve, they have taken over the government and are running America for their own good, not for ordinary Americans.
If they get away with creating a digital currency and send printed fiat directly to their favored constituencies it will get even worse. Absolute power corrupts.
Amen. Check your newer credit card and checking account statements carefully. Banks were fined before for putting in fake charges or miscalculations in them to maximize their profits.
Now, since I paid off my credit cards, I have been noticing small errors, always in my bank’s favor, in them. I guess their profits from credit cards declined too much.
Powell likes controlling perception
but he has lost that ability with his incredulous explanations.
Savers have never ever been punished to the degree they are now….at least 5%
And by an intentional arrangement of the Fed
pegged rates and promoted inflation
h
Yeah….but you still have 95% left !
@DC
And that’s before you get to the ‘ Medical’ industry.
The strategy here should be this:
How can I design an AI algorithm that will make money on this reality?
The next question is how can I design multiple financial system algorithms
to make money on those who invest in all forms of financial engineering.
Further on, is how can I use AI to skim off the various transactions to make risk free money.
How will risk parity fare in this world?
What will the new form of risk parity look like then?
I see great opportunity in making money with inflation and wonder why there is no sense of how AI might make all of us money since those here are oriented to the question of “How can I make money on this reality?”
But, what will happen when every college major out of MIT has their own version of “investment algorithms” competing with other algorithms….
Inflation is just one of the environs to make money.
That is our mission.
How will we who do not use AI compete in this emerging reality?
How much longer will we last in the technological Hunger Games????
You can get started with the basics of AI with python in a day.
Get yourself a Jupyter notebook through anaconda. Download the required libraries (sklearn, pandas, matplotlib, etc etc). Track down a data source, could be as simple as google sheets stock tool. Start trying out various methods, random forest, linear regression etc etc.
Additionally all of these tools are free to use by anyone. Watch a couple YouTube videos and get started!
I don’t think any of that makes much difference when the music stops. You better own some cash, precious metals and some of the bluest of the blue chips when things lock up.
I’d be very interested in a list of the bluest chip stocks out there. Maybe Wolf could do an article on that.
No matter how many times people toss around phrases like “artificial intelligence” and “cloud computing”, computers are still only very fast adding machines.
No, they can make decisions faster than a human can and can front-end the bait-tank anchovies on Robin Hood with Citadel skimming from the entire school of anchovies. Study this example and you will change your view….
Citadel skimming a few cents of each transaction Robing Hood channels to it is AI? One learns something new every day.
The real Adam Smith would turn in his grave at such scam.
Garbage in garbage out. Decisions?
High Frequency Trading?
High frequency theft.
It is not trading when you dont have an idea, are neither buyer nor seller, until you get a peek at the incoming orders
Its not information, or data, it’s speed. The first daytrader needed a fast connection (T1?) which they could not get from their ISP. Now you need algorithms, which are hopefully positioned closer to the source. In history it was the displacement between telegraph (stock ticker) and telephone which created the 29 market crash. Then telephone trading was slower than computers (maybe some of you remember calling your broker to make a trade and watching it happen on your computer) None of it really mattered until they did away with mail in certificates. The next step is to reduce the time to clear a trade which disadvantages the small trader, whose funds are often held up waiting to clear. The stock market is a positive sum market, (the casino adds money to the pari-mutuel pool) – which is not so difficult to game with computer skimming methods, like the first insider to figure out how to capture the half pennies in electronic banking transactions. The only thing important in stock trading is knowing what the crowd will be doing after you make your trade.
In ’29 I that it was cuz lag Spanish Flu?
So lighten up Bix, and dance the Charleston, take a cruise up the river, look over a 4 leaf clover, and have no bananas for sale, unless yer Hunter..
‘In history it was the displacement between telegraph (stock ticker) and telephone which created the 29 market crash’
The factors leading up to 29 are well covered in Galbraith’s The Great Crash. The ticker being late merely made the tension worse. The Crash was well underway when the ticker was seriously late. If it had been just late coms, then the next days attempts to stabilize the market by Morgan Jr would have succeeded. But the probs were fundamental, most historians now tracing them back to WWI.
b
AS,
AI is nothing more than pattern recognition. The biggest problem is you need accurate data to establish a pattern. Most of the data used to establish patterns is not necessarily accurately derived or true. What you see may not be true, and what you derive from it, may not be relevant.
In other words, it’s hard to program AI to win/play against a fraud. It’s easier to program a fraud and attract suckers by letting them win occasionally.
AI = GIGO
Don’t really want to bet my security on a zero instead of one…
Trends are not binary
Those who think only in those terms don’t think much of trends
But, trends are valuable especially if you have more players in on the move in different places.
I am not talking about somebody building a radio shack kit.
These people are at the level of Peter Theil, Larry Ellison, and other not in the limelight players known mainly in the trade….
This is big and easy money on all of our little nickels.
Peter Theil is the most interest as he already has the money and he now is about the power (as in the Department of Defense, CIA and the like) gained by the functions of Palintar that make the rest look like chump change issues.
Those in the AI realm use our fear against us like one of the ways that lions hunt….
The old lion is positioned in the grass with all other lions in the pride positions on the other side of the herd prey….
Once the old lion roars the prey run right into the other pride members waiting on the other side for quick and ready meals made….
I do not claim to be 100% correct BUT I do say you can talk about the problem all day long and commiserate on how it used to be and how’s that working for you????
I really admire and appreciate Wolf doing what he does here.
What this website did for me was get me to where I now see the likely trajectory for all here which seems to be middle class all the way to the investor class with many business types in the mix.
Conclusion? All the old ways of “investing” are toast in the next say 5 years or less. The earlier discussion on risk parity really made this clear to me as in hardly any interest rate bearing instruments make any money and add inflation and you get prediction hell and oh did I mention taxes too? TOO MANY MOVING PARTS unless you are at the monitor day in and day out. In business you have to put your capital on the line and most will lose at that as the success ratio for most businesses given the cohort chosen is almost nil.
It is the long game that matters in life….
I do wish all here the best as I think we are the types of people that make things go round but AI is making most of us irrelevant. REMEMBER THAT THE MAIN FUNCTION OF AI IS TO REPLACE YOU AND ME IN EVERY AND ANY FUNCTION POSSIBLE TO THE BENEFIT OF ONLY A FEW….. US, THE MANY WILL SUFFER…. So, say in the next twenty years, what are you doing to do given this obvious reality that no one wants to admit?
Did anyone see the WSJ article on using Robot Trains yesterday? Another 150K job gone….
Ha ha ha!
Perfect description of our political system Petunia.
The part about programming a fraud with occasional wins.
There is one thing AI can not quantify…the threat of geo politcal events like an attack on Taiwan
When markets go nutz, many of these skimming operations shut down.
Thus when liquidity is needed they are gone
AS
So how long have you been this technology fan boy ?
Silicon Valley screws up more than the CIA.
Everytime the credit card reader fails in the grocery store we see the limitations of tech.
You know, like the self driving cars we were supposed to get five years ago.
Humans don’t need to worry. You can take out AI with a magnet.
This post embodies the entire attitude problem in the nation, and arguably for the global elites worldwide.
People with that attitude don’t want to actually do anything to make other people’s lives better (add value). These people just want to find a clever way to skim a profit to give themselves financial power so they can purchase goods and services produced by others.
This attitude is that of a parasite, not a producer.
P.S. AI methods fail in complex human systems because people adapt their behavior and push the system into a new regime for which the AI has no anticipatory training. The 1987 crash would be a good example of how hubris in automating trading systems leads to financial disaster.
This attitude is pervasive throughout the US population. Everybody wants something for nothing; nobody wants to work hard anymore. GREED has permeated the minds of seemingly everybody. Look no further than private autos, boats and RVs for sale, the crypto scam, Wallstreetbets, etc.
Work?
Sitting in the stock market for the last few years has taught what?
Those who did not or could not went out and worked and if they had any extra money and saved it, they lost.
Went backwards due to zero rates and promoted inflation.
So the lessons have been invest, sit back, dont save, borrow and buy.
Good lessons?
People elect the people they do based off policy right?
Isn’t that the point?
Because government spending has been out of control for decades and the reforms needed regarding contributions and term limits have essentially destroyed any prayer of rational fiscal responsibility.
So you can criticize what I viewed as a facetious post poking fun at quants, but I don’t agree that this about people’s desires. Pelosi and McConnel continually get reelected because they make life better for their constituents don’t they?
Completely agree.
We continue to invest heavily in our business to make products that work better, last longer, and are more efficient. All this in hopes that the market will eventually reward the effort with more dollars later. Our capital structure is simple, though we could probably complicate it to wring our some cash. It feels old fashioned these days, but there are still a lot of us out here doing business this way.
Still, I often feel it is money/time poorly spent. I wonder if perhaps the millions invested in plant and product over the past few years would have been better off invested in trailer parks, self-storage units, and plain old mutual funds. Let everyone else do the work, and ride on the cart for a change.
What keeps us on the difficult path of improvement is learning from stories like GE where the hard work of engineering got replaced with silly financial wizardry. In normal times, starving the golden goose eventually catches up with you. Lately… who knows.
Hear, Hear….
Is there anybody from Long Term Capital Management still around? They could give you some pointers.
Re: the paranoia about it and AI watching me etc. I see it all the time. I surf a lot of tech stuff usually just curious. Sure enough an ad pops up for something in that line. So what? In the old days, a human would note enquiries, and mail offers. In the old days a human would count cars to monitor traffic. Now a machine does it. So what?
If anything I find the fact that the selection of my ads is an auto process less disturbing than if a human did it.
“The Fed, which has been saying it will back off these policies, hasn’t lifted the foot off the accelerator yet, but is barreling through one red light after another.”
Brilliant analogy.
I wonder if they are on autopilot, waiting for something to break because they have no more effective tools. Raise interest rates the economy stalls, allow rampant inflation the economy stalls.
The Thelma and Louise movie ending comes to mind.
Michael, the “auto pilot” you mentioned just happens be the same as the driver-less vehicles that tend to crash. :)
can the Fed take the foot off the accelerator and allow interest rates to rise without bankrupting the federal government or for that matter chicago, new york, california etc?
BronxJewBoy,
A lot of debt has many more years of maturity left before it must be replaced by new debt. So rate hikes only impact a relatively small (but increasing) portion of debt for the first few years.
For example, if you just bought a house with a 30-year mortgage, even a sharp increase in mortgage rates isn’t going to impact you unless you want to sell the house (lower price), buy a new house (lower price, but finance with higher rates), or refinance the mortgage (with a higher rate). If you just sit tight for the term of the mortgage, you won’t feel the rate increases.
The federal government cannot go bankrupt because it controls its own currency. So you can remove this from your worry list.
States can default on their debts, as can cities. A bunch of cities have already filed for bankruptcy, such as Detroit. They’re in better shape afterwards. There is no bankruptcy law for states, so this would be more complicated. But it would allow states to shed some of their debts, just like Detroit did, which would be good except for municipal bond holders.
Very true Wolf. Maybe one exception. If you lose your job(s), you won’t be able to pay the mortgage at any interest rate.
The wall street crowd is waiting for a crash. Buying for pennies on the dollar is a major way they make money.
Petunia,
Do you remember the “Flash Crash of 2010? That’s how Goldman Sachs and J. P. Morgan made a ton of money; buying stocks for a dollar that only minutes earlier had traded for forty-five dollars per share and minutes later were again trading at forty-five dollars per share.
Yes I remember that crash. I also think some of those trades were reversed, but not all of them. I’ll take a wild guess and say big players kept the gains and were able to reverse their losses. Others, not so much.
They might want a mini- crash, like we’ve seen several times when they bought the dip. They don’t want another GFC. In the early days Goldman almost went bankrupt. It had to convert to a Bank Holding Co so it could be bailed out. (See archived Vanity Fair: The Week Goldman Almost Died) Ironically, Lehman had been offered that status (I think after Bear) but decided it didn’t want the regulatory oversight that came with it.
And they really, really don’t want another Great Crash. That’s when every one who bought the bargains were in turn wiped out, and 10,000 US banks went under.
To be fair, the Fed has announced that they have held meetings to plan out how to have a plan to start slowly taking their foot off the accelerator sometime in the future… LOL.
Personally I wouldn’t be surprised to see some shock-and-awe policy changes within the next year. Watch the other central banks for clues; they’re all arms of one big global squid now. I still remember how surprised I was to see central bankers from one country moving to another country – I’d had no idea that national citizenship or loyalty wasn’t a requirement for the job! Who, then, do they serve?
Lots of dual citizens in the money business.
Mark Carney from the Bank of Canada to the Bank of England? To be fair, Canadians are Commonwealth citizens and can vote in UK elections if resident in the UK.
Frozen at the wheel comes to mind.
Where are the MMTers?
People will include rent, food, and energy in their inflation expectations. The Fed is lucky we aren’t reporting >6% expectations.
And who’s anticipating a 2%+ wage increase? My company is well into the whisper campaign that they just can’t afford raises due to higher costs.
Behind I’m a truck driver ,wages increased 20% been screwed long enough elites forget labor created this country not them
every union you can think of is thinking strike
“The Fed, which has been saying it will back off these policies, hasn’t lifted the foot off the accelerator yet, but is barreling through one red light after another.”
That’s why I always say to not listen to what they say, and watch what they do. The FED are LIARS. Diabolical.
Envision Rat Fink in a hot rod lettered with “Nu Skule” and “Eat Dust”. When the green flag drops, the fairplay stops, the logic flops, and you just try to beat out the cops (if anyone’s actually on the job).
Thanks for the Rat Fink reference! I haven’t thought of that since 1966. Suddenly I feel young!
Put it next to your Wild Woodpecker and Moon Equipped decals.
Depth Charge,
But they do use “forward guidance” — an official policy tool — to let markets know what to expect and prepare for it well in advance. There are no surprises anymore, like there used to be.
Current forward guidance on tapering: taper to begin in November and be completed mid-2022. This has not changed in a few months. Obviously, they’re not going to begin tapering in October when they said November.
Forward guidance on rate hikes has been getting changed with the potential beginning of rate hikes moving closer with every meeting.
They’re liars through and through, Wolf.
“Subprime is contained.”
~Ben Bernanke
“QE is temporary, and we will roll off our balance sheet when unemployment dips below 6.5%”
~Bernanke WSJ July 2009
Ben Bernanke should go back to waiting on tables like he used to do in his youth. On second thought, that would be an insult to all the hard working servers out there working their butts off.
Bernanke cause the worldwide fiasco we’re in today. Bernanke destroyed the business cycle.
@Tony
And his boss, who failed to kickstart economy for 8 years and leaned very heavily on ZIRP, QE and other acronyms.
The definition for the FED’s forward guidance is to buy the majority of 10yr treasuries at auction! Can’t be more ‘forward’ than that!
Potential? ROFLMAO!
Dont expect the arsonists to reach for the fire hose
Definite lack of familiarity with history. This is a tempest in a teapot compared to the last several thousand years.
That’s not to say this isn’t bad. It’s actually “normal” behavior for the rich and powerful but believe it or not, far less violent.
Rome under the emperors. France under Louis XVI. England under Charles I and then Cromwell to name a few.
But Louis XVI and Charles I are good examples of how the peasants can be pushed too far.
Most here are like I was….. Confused about what all this is going to mean.
The smart ones like Wolf will do really well for a while but things are much more risky and will it will only get worse.
Those like most of us cannot and will not last is the inevitable conclusion and we all sound like the cattle right before they go into the slaughter house as those coming to the door are screaming to those coming up behind “RUN, JUMP, DO WHATEVER YOU CAN TO GET OUT!!!!!!!!!
I urge you to go to one of these slaughter houses and stand there for as long as you can take it to desensitize to what is happening now with increasing intensity.
Cows live a lazy, cush, quiet life for the most part. They really only have one bad day.
I imagine it will be the same for those persons fully invested in stocks, thinking a 15% cash cushion redeployed after a 10-20% drop is going to save them. That’s akin to a cow trying to jump out of the ramp at the last minute.
What will happen to all the old school financial wizards in the new world of AI?
They are going to disappear with lighting speed living on capital draw down.
Inflation is the easiest way the government can rob us all….
What will be left when most of us here have little to no capital and no way to make money with Old School Investing options?
Dude,
Did you not read yesterday’s article by Kuppy?
There are no financial wizards…
Never were…
It’s all illusions of financial intelligence during the easiest 40 years of financial theft ever…
Didn’t need to be a wizard…
Just some really catchy names like HealthSouth, Enron, Bernie, etc..
Inflation on the ground I estimate at 20% compared to last year and a half.
If you buy a car, get gas, repair your vehicle, buy many things at Costco, and on and on it is 20% and I have a super low mortgage. What if I sold my home? I could not afford to buy it again. Million dollar homes around me and I am a piker at $750K if in perfect condition to sell.
Craziness is the theme and no amount of analysis will claim the fear, anxiety, angst, and fear of the future most fell all over.
Hard to know how to react when you know technology will win the day….
Old school is toast, the past will not return, best to figure out how to create a “soft landing” when the plane engines run out of gas….
“best to figure out how to create a “soft landing” when the plane engines run out of gas….“
Best to start out with enough gas to get you where you want to…
Plan carefully and be ready to change your plan as circumstances change…
Try to make it as boring as possible…
Works for flying and money…
AdamSmith
Agreed. Inflation is really 20%. Most of Wolf’s data is sourced from the government and like everything the government puts out, it is lies. Like the rental equivalent survey use to peg the housing inflation. Housing going up 19% year over year. rental surveys which show 1/3 of that amount. Gas prices are up here 100% over the prices last year.
Right. And the piece of equipment I was going to buy for my business DOUBLED. 20% is nothing compared to some of the price increases I’ve seen. The FED and .gov are lying through their teeth with their Potemkin Village eCONomic narrative.
“they will … pay the higher prices, rather than refuse to buy at those prices.”
Yes I could refuse to buy higher priced fuel oil, if I want to freeze to death in a house with frozen pipes (average low temp in mid-winter is 0 degrees F).
These surveys are interesting. Do random people in the survey really try to guess what prices might be in a year or three? I think what they are really measuring is the effectiveness of establishment propaganda. When people predict much higher prices that tells Dear Leaders that their propaganda is failing.
Congress and their new partner, the Fed, are out of control.
Trillions & more trillions of monetized debt to fund a 10,000 page lobbyist’s list of giveaway spending insanity. The ending will not be pretty.
B
One way to cure both inflation and the shortage of workers would be good old WWII style rationing, except with a twist. Everyone would get digital ration coupons for a bare minimum of toilet paper, Beans, Gas etc. But beyond that ration coupons would be based on hours worked in production important jobs. So the truck driver would have the ability to purchase more toilet paper than some rich layabout. That way people would have an incentive to work, key goods would not get bid-up based on price and we would signal that our priorities had shifted from financialization and workless income to production, hard work and thrift.
CBDC , it’s what’s for breakfast
Interesting. That would be one way to implement an alternative universal basic income. Might be fun to watch Powell, Kevin O’Leary and a lot of financial types actually have to work.
@Sc
I’ve still got a Govt petrol ration book issued to me in the 1970’s oil panic.
Can’t figure now, how come I never used them?
Bet they’re worth a few bucks now?
In other words, the beatings will continue until morale improves.
When one stops and realizes this is all by design and purposeful it makes perfect sense why the fed and politicians act so irrationally…..if at all.
“they will … pay the higher prices, rather than refuse to buy at those prices.”
If people are expecting price increases of ten percent, then that would pull forward some demand and contribute to reinforcing the spiral: you may want to refuse to pay those prices, but anything you can buy now instead of later is getting it for a discount on *those* prices …
Meta-violence is a type of violence where those who execute it do not lay hands on anyone and instead set up events that are as effective in destroying what ever is targeted.
One example is what is happening to parents in relation to raising their kids. The FREE education system gives the parents NO CHOICE in how the child will be indoctrinated as in all the “new” gender choices or whether or not they will educated to believe that Capitalism is BAD…..
The American Investor/Saver is suffering intentional meta-violence to destroy the existing system with all its attending destruction happening on an individual basis all without laying a hand on anyone. That is the new reality most do not understand.
The best analogy to understand looking at the world through the prism of “meta-violence” is like the original version with George Scott playing Uncle Scrooge. Notice that throughout the whole movie, Uncle Scrooge is being shown his life and the impact it is having on all involved.
This is what we are all experiencing and the reality is nothing can be done to return to the past. The only history that matters is those who know the future….in the new world the PAST MEANS NOTHING.
What you are pointing out is the upcoming collapse of European civilization. Hopefully, it won’t be complete while I am still here.
No, look to the educational system to see the collapse…
I’ve been watching it for years as I still take classes
Whole lotta assertions with your own personal bias equals more meta violence.
That’s why from the sufi’s to Merton each and every person is said to their own reality and trying to convince others of it is an act of violence (see not violent communication theory.) Trading what you believe students in public schools should not be taught is just another act of violence.
JC, you misunderstand my intentions.
Wolf helps all here understand what most do not
This website is helping many get a handle on this info
The conclusion you reach will hopefully avoid what is coming….
Those people in life who will tell you what no one else will are the one’s that matter….
We can disagree on many things but this is my only intention is to urge serious though about my assertions because if I am only half right I think you would still see we are all toast here….
The winning crowd hangs with AI and there will not, if any, good investment options that are worthwhile.
“Culture” and “the state” are the ultimate meta violence. These become so deeply embedded in our psyches that most people can’t even recognize how hopelessly filtered and biased we all truly are.
There are escape paths and countermeasures, however these meta-violent-narratives are extremely difficult to root out without singular dedication and focus.
This is all by design. . .
CBDC’s
UBI
Equity for Debt forgiveness
Biometric Digital ID’s
Demonitization of bank notes
Implementation of Carbon Footprint allowance
Anyone see velocity of money around? Gone and forgotten like bond vigilantes, but maybe about to burst on the scene with a sudden unstoppable ferociousness? I still think you can’t triple the balance sheet and not have consequences, but ten years ago we learned that there really is such a thing as a free lunch, so just print! Lots of chickens still to come home to roost …
You know where to see velocity of money? At a crowded weekend bar full of 20 somethings, 40 years ago when America was under construction.
This is what happens when you constantly reward Speculators (the Fed) over ordinary, honest, hard-working people
Yep
Bingo.
Workers earners savers punished by a promoted inflation coupled with interest rates that punish saving…unAmerican IMO
And to whose benefit? I think we know
This article aptly summarizes the result when attempting to create prosperity without actually increasing production to anywhere an equal extent.
Once again, a predominantly fake economy, not just now but since 2008: inflated government deficits, artificially low interest rates, the loosest aggregate credit conditions in human history, and the most collectively overvalued asset markets in human history.
It all adds up to one outcome, a noticeable decline in future living standards.
Good luck
If inflation is truly about to take off, then our government is actually taking the right steps … the same steps we should be taking individually
1. Borrow absolutely as much money as possible at artificially low interest rates.
2. Pull forward the purchase of every kind of product and service we could need before inflation pushes prices higher and out of reach.
3. Stretch out repayment terms on the borrowed money as long as possible into the future so as to pay back with devalued money
4. Keep a minimum amount of cash on hand since it will lose value faster and faster as time goes on
“….the same steps we should be taking individually”
But if you are wrong with that all-in strategy, you end up with loads of personal debt, a lot of depreciating consumer products, and very little cash. Even in this environment having a decent cash reserve in my opinion is critical but I’m still waiting for a 50% plus market drop.
Yes, and without realising it you’ve become a debt slave. It IS just what they want. They want you to keep paying them all that lovely interest for as long as possible. First interest rates will rise so you will be paying A LOT of cash per month. Then, just as you pay off the principal, the property market collapses and you lose 70% of your wealth. Back to square one.
If this is moving up, I’m moving out.
Nope CCCB
If inflation really takes off people need to reduce expenditures down to what they can afford and absolutely need, plus build a cushion for further shock. Buy less, not more. If you have no debt it is all a spectator sport. If you pile on debt expect a life of stress and worry with a possible looming bankruptcy because inflation is always addressed with higher interest rates and resulting unemployment.
Buying more when you have less to spend is not a solution for individuals.
What are the survey results for people with investments? And what do they say for interest rate expectations, staying low? As inflation just goes from 4 to 6 or 7 percent, the fed will be WAY behind the ball and will have to put a bitter pill in the punch bowl, better to just kick the can …
I’m afraid the Fed will have to put a candy bar in the punch bowl to fix this mess. The same kind they used to find at the bottom after being forced to empty the swimming pool. :) I’m starting to wonder if you could find two honest people within the entire institution running our monetary system. Almost seems like a Sodom & Gomorrah situation. Lord help us all.
Price increases/dollar value decreases may not only be whats ahead for us, but Shrinkflation will also occur. Same prices/less services, same prices/smaller packaging. I see it every place I go, grocery stores, hardware stores…
This is what the Fed wants. Mission accomplished.
Why do bond prices go down when interest rates rise?
When interest rates rise, stocks sell off, and go into bonds, right?
Wouldn’t that increase bond sales and thus lower yields?
No, when interest rate rises, both stocks and bonds sell off and goes into cash. People are waiting to buy both later at much lower prices.
enough,
“Why do bond prices go down when interest rates rise?”
Good question, complicated answer. The short form is: That’s by definition.
Here is the longer but still over-simplified form:
Bond yield calculations are complex because they involve the maturity date (“yield to maturity”). But I cheated and used an online bond-yield to maturity calculator to get this.
If you have a bond with a face value of $1,000, maturing in 20 years, with an annual coupon interest rate of 5%, you will receive $50 a year in interest for 20 years until the bond matures or defaults. When the bond matures, you get your $1,000 back. This is not impacted by interest rates.
But if you want to sell the bond, and market rates for this type of bond have risen to 10%, you cannot find buyers for your bond at face value ($1,000). No one will want to pay that much for it because it would only yield 5% when market yields have risen to 10%.
You have to drop the price until the $50 coupon payment represents a 10% yield to maturity on the purchase price of the bond. So you’ll have to drop the price of your bond to $575 in order for your bond to produce a 10% yield to maturity for the buyer (you can check this with a yield-to-maturity calculator).
The buyer gets the $50 a year for 20 years, plus $1,000 in face value in 20 years when the bond matures and is redeemed. Since the buyer paid $575 for the bond, the buyer has capital gains of $425, in addition to the $50 in annual interest payments. This combination produces a 10% yield to maturity.
This is how bonds drop by definition when yields (interest rates) rise.
We have a historic battle here between two forces, kind of Godzilla vs King Kong.
Inflationary factors:
– money printing + zirp + reckless risk-taking by people and businesses alike
– temporaly damaged just-in-time logistics (and its predictability) by temporary restrictions
– temporaly (or permanent?) shift of demand to durable goods (from services)
Deflationary factors:
– fall of money velocity
– credit saturation
– rising wealth gap (fall of global solvent demand).
– demographic cliff
– cheap oil depletion.
Also, distinguish the essentials (food, water, energy, shelter, health) from comfort (entertainment and pleasure of all kinds). This might be important one day. The social pain is not the same.
I agree with this except
– cheap oil depletion should be in the ‘Inflationary factors’, right?
– Add technology to the ‘Deflationary factors’ list. Especially, billion dollars unicorns with cash-burning machines. They lose money on every sale but make up for it on volume. However, investors love pumping money into these unicorns!
Amazon’s executive management team doesn’t see any inflation going forward.
Amazon is offering a bonus of $125 per month for any driver that works 4 tens each week until the end of the year. That works out to be around .75 an hour or less that 400 dollars over three months.
If you miss a shift for whatever reason, no bonus.
Packages are already backing up and we are less than a month away from the xmas ramp up where package counts will double.
75% of all Amazon delivery drivers quit within the first month.
They have installed cameras in the vans to visually capture driving infractions.
My DSP alone is returning between 300 – 500 packages a day undelivered.
Xmas will be a disaster for Amazon.
Amazon took deliveries in house in part to ensure deliveries especially during peak times like xmas.
The executive management team at Amazon believes that anyone who cannot delivery 300 packages a day or 1 package every two minutes is lazy.
Already short 1,000 of drivers heading into peak delivery season, Amazon needs to retain every driver they can and basically double driver count within a month. $125 isn’t going to sway any driver from leaving or taking the position.
Xmas season will show that Amazon’s deliver anything for free business model is a fail, as tens of thousands of packages will go undelivered. That they offered less than a $500 bonus is telling.
I start with Fedex next week. I am going to enjoy watching the Amazon Executive team do what they do best, “dictate the fail”.
Driver shortage for : ports, amazon, school buses, long haul..
Automation not there yet…
That might be inflationary….
It will be fun to watch this. If they decide to give some of the packages to the US postal system, there will be more problems. Our postal system here can’t even deliver mail without screwing it up on a routine basis.
The truth is that the FED and CONgress have been actively backstopping the wealthy and their reckless bets with their “extraordinary measures” for almost a decade and a half now. It’s time to put these parasites in their financial graves – ALL OF THEM.
People think Volcker raised rates to kill inflation, which is wrong. He raised rates to bring them into line with inflation. Inflation and interest rates were disconnected. Once he reestablished equilibrium then both rates and inflation fell to more normal levels. Higher inflation correlates with higher yields. The problem here on a lesser scale is real rates are historically high, the spread between the two. The degree of economic drag is the same even if nominally rates and inflation are a lot lower. Even with excess reserves piling up at the banks the Fed is loath to tighten credit. Volcker was a holdover Fed chief, like Powell and the markets had been through a lost decade. He has a lot more wiggle room, and no inclination to use it. Inflation can do what it wants.
Forty years was about managing an economic imbalance between rates and inflation? Achieving an equilibrium and scoring at the bar?
Then it would of stand to reason today, rates and inflation are managed to satisfy the Peoples idea(s) of rates and inflation. So fact those nutters and their disinfo, it’s part of the process.
good point
You can not save… they have made certain of that. 5% inflation with pegged zero rates
then you must buy what “they” already own
Stocks and real estate
Thats the game
Who got the nod that the Fed would promote inflation and once running hot, would do nothing? For in the past, the Fed would raise Fed Funds to equal the inflation…and it was reasonable to assume they would continue that diligence. But now they shirk their duties and to know in advance that they would ignore their mandates was the inside job.
From Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic: “It is becoming increasingly clear that the feature of this episode that has animated price pressures — mainly the intense and widespread supply chain disruptions — will not be brief,”
The Fed will feature entertain Gone With the Wind, after a brief episode of Disney’s Playful Pluto sh*ts on your lawn
lololololol…..
I will be sure and bring my Oscar Meyer Weiner Wagon and park outside the next Fed meeting. They all remind me of a package of weiners LOLOL
“-mainly the intense and widespread supply chain disruptions-”
More LIES from these PATHOLOGICAL LIARS.
Per Bloomberg (10/12/2021):
Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said this year’s inflation surge is lasting longer than policymakers expected, so it’s not appropriate to refer to such price increases as transitory.
“Transitory is a dirty word,” Bostic said in a virtual speech to the Peterson Institute for International Economics on Tuesday. He spoke with a glass jar labeled “transitory” at his side, depositing $1 each time he used the “swear word,” as it’s become known to him and his staff over the past few months.
So the Feds use coin toss 50/50 odds when predicting if inflation continues to go up or comes back down…for real???…LOL
Per Bloomberg:
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, who said he favors starting to taper in November and finishing by the first quarter of 2022 to give the central bank flexibility to raise rates if necessary.
“The story that inflation will come down naturally is a reasonable one, but I only want to put 50% probability on that scenario,” Bullard said Tuesday in a televised interview with CNBC. “I have got to put some probability on a scenario where inflation stays high or even goes higher.”
The choice for central bankers: it seems the economy can collapse on a real basis because prices are too high (inflation), or the economy can collapse nominally because CB’s raised rates to combat inflation.
Every other fiat monetary system in history has reached this point.
Price of of a dental bridge just went through the roof. I’m having one installed to replace a Maryland bridge which lasted 14 years and then didn’t work anymore. I would have been better off doing the complete bridge 14 years ago when the price was much lower. Cost $7,800. Insurance will hopefully pay some of that. Well look on the bright side. I’m helping boost the GDP and helping my local businesses during this pandemic. Money well spend.
That’s a lot, but I could see that it’s individual custom work with some medical liability risk. If you can afford it, it’s better spent on a happy mouth than on some other things.
At least you’ll be able to chew your boot leather when groceries keep climbing. :-)
Seriously, ouch and good luck. I just bought a crown last year and that was bad enough.
Wolf, what do you think of Austrian economics?
Ha, I try not to think about all these numerous economic theories that have sprouted over the past few hundred years — most of them debunked long ago by everyday reality. I have lots of other things to do in life. I’m a down-to-earth kinda guy.
“An economist is an expert who will know tomorrow why the things he predicted yesterday didn’t happen today.”
=Health care: +9.4%=
Those increases are for bitcoin billionaires,they are flush with money,let’em pay thru the nose…
During my recent annual checkup I spotted one suspicious-looking MD who was treated like leper and ate his lunch in splendid solitude.
My favorite giggly Hispanic nurse told me he is a Temp hired thru LocumTenens for $110 per hour for 25 hours work week.
Well,A Temp is A Temp is A Temp,even with MD dog tag.
I told the nurse:
Watch him !
En algo debe haberse metido
(He must have gotten into something)
Qién sabe en qué andaba
(Who knows what he was up to ?)
Which caused a burst of merriment.
And started me thinking:
Should the necessity arise,would it be more cost-efficient for me to hire MD say,for 1.5 hours directly from LocumTenens ? And get a discount for payment in lowly cash ???
Wolf, you have an article on inflation but how do you define inflation? It appears inflation is no longer easily defined. I go with the traditional inflation is the expansion of the money supply.
The current Oxford dictionary defines it as “a general increase in prices and fall in the purchasing value of money.”
How can we possibly understand inflation if everyone doesn’t agree on what it actually is?
Inflation Cortez,
A regular dictionary isn’t going to help you here because this is economic data; specialty financial dictionaries might be a better bet.
This is consumer price inflation, which is measured in different ways in the US. Each measure is very well defined. The most common inflation measure that nearly everyone knows about is the Consumer Price Index for urban consumers (CPI-U). It’s often called just “CPI.” But there is also CPI-W (used for SS COLAs), the PCE price index, etc. CPI has subcategories for each item in the basket, such as new vehicles, ground beef, rent, etc. So there is a CPI new vehicles, CPI ground beef, etc. It’s all very precisely defined. I cover this stuff when the data comes out.
The electorate deserves the inflation it has and will receive. I say bring on the pain in spades they have voted for. Only pain and more pain will focus the electorate on what is important. They might realize if enough self-inflicted inflation pain rains down that their power-less neighbors beliefs and behavior may not be causing it as they have been told by their cool aid merchant in Congress. It might be that the powerful are the cause. Let us see if the electorate can figure it out. I doubt it. They will believe what that are told to believe. Most people want for a King. Liberty is damn scary.
Here is the big picture.
If we have inflation, but the economy keeps growing, then things will work out. However, if we have inflation, but the economy stalls, then it will be ugly.
I bet we have growth with inflation, so I am not so worried.
And, a vibrating stalled stock market is the perfect setup for another leg up in house prices. I am keeping my fingers crossed.
“The idea is that consumer price inflation is in part a psychological phenomenon”
I can’t believe how true this is. I’m seeing it happen with me.
Because I lived and worked with inflation in the 60/70’s
I’ve got 15% in my mind for inflation and I’m looking at 4-5% now and thinking what’s all the fuss about, but I’m missing the point that most folks haven’t seen the 70’s, so this is a big deal to them and I suppose in percentage terms it is. From 2% to 5% is +150%, In the 60\70’s, 5% to 15% was +300%.
The future fear factor of what happens next is probably a major psychological aspect. In that regard, if wages don’t kick off in a big way, I don’t see a 70’s scenario but I didn’t see the 70’s coming either so, so much for that.
