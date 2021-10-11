Apartment Conversions from Old Office Buildings, Hotels, Factories: The Numbers

A costly slow process that gives some buildings a second life.
What is going to happen to resolve the office glut, the enormous amount of excess office space? In many of the top markets, available office space for lease now exceeds 20% of the total office space, including 26% in San Francisco and 33% in Houston. With so much office space available, companies upgrade from their old digs to the latest and greatest when their lease expires. But what is going to happen to their old digs?
Commercial buildings – not the land – are depreciated to zero, and for most of them, that’s the ultimate value. But for some, there is a second life with a different purpose: Redevelopment into residential buildings.
For 2021, a total of 20,122 apartments are expected to be completed, in 151 buildings of all types, with a surging share of office buildings, according to Yardi Matrix data cited by sister company RENTCafé. But it’s not huge: By comparison, new construction starts of multi-family buildings with five or more units averaged around 370,000 units per year over the past five years. The number of completed buildings in 2021, at 151, are over double the number in the prior two years.
Redevelopment of commercial buildings into residential buildings is a slow and expensive process, often involving the building defaulting on its debts and ending up with the lenders that sell it, usually at a big loss, to a developer who, now with a much lower cost base, can spend lots of money to redevelop it into apartments.
Office conversions have been the leader since 2013, and they shot higher in 2020 and 2021 and have far outdistanced factory and hotel conversions. Hotel conversions are easier to accomplish because the existing floorplans, utilities, and other aspects are less costly to adapt for residential use. But the real volume going forward is in office buildings, given the vast amount of space available, though they’re more costly to convert than hotels:
Redevelopments could cost about 30% to 40% less than new construction for the same number of units, but only if the cost of the site and the building is not significantly higher than the cost of site acquisition for new construction, according to Emil Malizia, at the Department of City & Regional Planning, at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, cited by RENTCafé.
This is why a landlord that owns the office building at the cost of an office building, and uses it as collateral for loans, cannot redevelop the building. This would be too costly; and the lenders would refuse. So when the office building empties out, the landlord lets it default and go back to lenders which then sell it for cents on the dollar to a developer, who then owns it at a much lower cost base and can then invest large amounts to redevelop the building.
Here is an office redevelopment, in Washington, D.C., The Wray with 150 apartment units, in a building once occupied by the State Department:
The pandemic travel collapse special: In terms of applications for redevelopments filed during the pandemic itself, in 2020 and 2021, when many hotels were closed, hotel buildings jumped to the number 1 building type for conversions, with 86 hotel buildings, or 30% of total projects, initiating an application for redevelopment to residential, according to RENTCafé.
Going forward, for 2022 and beyond, 306 buildings are already in the pipeline for redevelopment, with an expected 52,700 apartment units. This includes projects that are under construction, to be completed in 2022 and after, as well as projects that are in the approval process or in the planning stages, according to Yardi Matrix data. Of them, 23% are office conversions:
|Top 10 Residential Conversions 2022 and Beyond
|1
|Office
|23.4%
|2
|Factory
|17.4%
|3
|Hotel
|15.2%
|4
|Healthcare
|9.7%
|5
|Warehouse
|8.3%
|6
|School
|6.4%
|7
|Retail
|4.4%
|8
|Community center
|3.6%
|9
|Government
|2.8%
|10
|Financial
|2.1%
Office conversions take years before construction can even start. First, the remaining tenants – they have long-term leases – have to leave. The building has to go through a default and foreclosure process so that lenders can sell it. Then the lenders have to find a developer willing to take on the project, and a deal has to be made. Then the developer has to start the planning, obtain funding, get the permits, etc. before construction can even start.
If no developer can be found because the building is not worth redeveloping, or is not suitable for redevelopment for other reasons, such as location, or would cost too much to redevelop, given the local housing market, and if it can no longer compete in the local office market, it may have to be torn down after years of sitting there empty and boarded up, to make room for new construction, a small park, or a parking lot.
Stayed with a friend over the weekend in a newly renovated downtown Chicago building. Most recently a law office, and now an apartment complex. Pretty nice place…definitely on the luxury side of pricing and amenities. It wasn’t my taste because the whole place felt like a hotel, but it was near maximum occupancy already.
Seems there is some hope for old office buildings.
People left Chicago due to high taxes, political corruption (the FBI’s largest anti-corruption unit is in chicago)
union dominance (Ever seen a Wal-Mart in Chicago? No, they’re just outside the city border), an economy heavily dominated by government jobs, and rampant street violence but then returned to live in repurposed office buildings “definitely on the luxury side of pricing and amenities”?
I can’t wait to see the refurbished Fukushima reactor.
There are 8 Walmarts within Chicago City Limits.
https://www.walmart.com/store/directory/il/chicago
Go to news blog CWBCHICAGO dot com and see the latest in Chicago’s best areas, including a short video on uber-hipster Wicker Park the past weekend.
The car jackings…
and the shootings where they just pull up to you and shoot you..
gang initiation things
The city of “big shoulders” now “big shootings”
After his initial articles, I am surprised that Wolf is not covering the unraveling of the Chinese real estate market as to its developers more. The CCP crooks will have to either decrease the amounts of stolen funds that they have been shipping out of China to buy expensive real estate throughout the world or develop condo conversions or other real estate developments or even bring back some of it back to China to cover their debts.
I predict that there will be definite contagion effects all over the world’s economies, since they are really all one, linked economic web. The crash is building slowly in China. I suspect that Chinese people, who will realize how they have been getting defrauded for years, will be too smart to allow the CCP developers to continue defrauding them. That will be the doom of those developers, if not of the CCP.
Speaking of conversion and redevelopment cost, the price of lumber is going up again. Yes, still much lower than the $1,600 during the bubble but double the prices from previous years.
But we all know that inflation is transitory and lumber prices will go down soon. /S
What’s interesting is that office to residential conversions have been going on for a while. I know that in DC, a lot of suburban office buildings found themselves in the wrong location and out of fashion. There was talk of conversion five or ten years ago. As usual, COVID hasn’t been changing trends, it has been accelerating them.
In the Swamp I noticed a lot of churches along with their rectories being converted into residential housing condominiums. This is occurring right on Capitol Hill in the high rent area.
Defunct brick and mortar shopping malls being converted to apartments by me…
then a collection of restaurants right out the door…
Those old office buildings, built like tanks, are already fairly compartmentalized.
Newer office buildings would seem much harder to convert.
New offices are easier to convert. They are basically concrete slabs stacked on top of each other with support beams.
In the PDX there are a couple of churches that have been converted in to brewpubs. My son used to live in a converted ice cream factory in Brooklyn. The key here is that these were all cool old buildings in interesting parts of town. Converting an old big box store in a strip mall in suburban Phoenix lacks the same sparkle.
Turn the empty office buildings into homeless luxury apartments. When Amazon moves out of Seattle to Bellevue and other eastside cities look for Seattle City Council to do this with the vacant Amazon bldgs for the homeless.
There are 2.883 apartment complexes in Houston with about 690,000 residents. More and more are built every year. Then you have the surrounding communities with their large amount of apartment complexes. Someday we will all be living in an apartment (except for the 1% I would guess).
“Redevelopments could cost about 30% to 40% less than new construction for the same number of units, but only if the cost of the site and the building is not significantly higher than the cost of site acquisition for new construction”
This was the most valuable info in the post since it seems to be saying that the shell and rough (very rough) internal plumbing, electrical, and HVAC account for 30% to 40% of new builds (thus saved in conversions…land being a wash per stated condition).
That seems like a lot of savings to me (slow or fast, foreclosures being inevitable…that is the predicate assumption of the whole exercise).
Imagine knocking 30% to 40% off new build apt rents…the medians won’t fall as much…but they will fall a lot.
Of course, conversions are a small percentage of new builds…but as least in theory they could be faster to mkt (shell/rough internals already built…do lenders *really* want to drag heels on hopeless cases? Maybe…there are plenty of foolish lenders…
Sounds like a short term solution that will work just until the next recession
It’s worth noting that a lack of zoning laws and planning (in relation to commercial vs residential areas) were a substantial reason for the decline of Detroit. There were of course bigger reasons as well, but the poor zoning planning was a major factor. If you had a factory surrounded by apartments, good luck trying to expand that factory. There was also quality of life issues such as various forms of pollution (air, noise, light) and much more.
In the present, imagine if you (a business owner) have a very expensive, very highly taxed office building in a downtown area and the building next to you, gets converted into apartments. The question is how long until some of these new neighbors start to complain about the traffic coming from your building, the lights on your building being on at night, and much more? Imagine if city hall starts to demand changes to the way your business operates in order to appease the new neighbors.
Many problems unforeseen and ignored, can result from doing things like converting office buildings into residential property. If we were to assume that the need for office space was going to decline substantially, you would be better off shrinking the office/commercial zone and expanding in from the edges. Only some buildings make sense to convert and the rest would have to be demolished and built from scratch. Anything borderline should be rebuilt.
It seems like an endeavor that would greatly benefit the nation were it incentivized in an infrastructure package perhaps? Help get existing leases off the hook, help the landlords to be able to release the property, get new real estate available in productive areas? Although I am sure the actual logistics would be much more complicated than they seem superficially.
But who am I kidding? If it helps the plebs, it can’t happen. And god forbid if it slowed down real estate appreciation by increasing supply relative to demand!
If working from home becomes permanent, then businesses which are supported by office workers will not survive . Between workers having no incentives to live near their former offices and businesses closing down, there will no need for residential conversions . Vast swatches of our cities will become ghost towns. Combine this with the trend toward defunding the police, crime will rise to previously unthinkable heights