Will Risk Parity Blow Up…???

By Harris “Kuppy” Kupperman, founder of Praetorian Capital, Adventures in Capitalism:
For four decades, the US stock market has traded up and to the right. During those brief moments of setback, treasuries rallied strongly. The fact that these two asset classes seemed to offset each other, creating a smoothed-out return profile, was not lost on certain fund managers who created portfolios comprised of the two. Then, to better market this portfolio to the sorts of institutional investors who cannot bear drawdowns, the overriding strategy was given the pseudo-intellectual sounding Risk Parity moniker.
Over time, the reliability of Risk Parity funds has astonished most observers, especially after being tested by fire during the GFC. As a result, portfolio managers took the logical next step and added copious leverage—because in finance, when you do a back-test, every return stream works better with leverage.
Naturally, as Risk Parity continued to produce returns, inflows bloated these funds. Risk Parity strategies, in one form or another, now dominate many institutional asset allocations. While everyone makes their sausage a bit differently, trillions in notional value are now managed using this strategy—long equities, long treasuries. Are they highly-leveraged time-bombs??
Taking a step back, it’s important to ask, what created this smooth stream of Risk Parity returns? Was it investor brilliance or was it a four-decade period of declining interest rates that systematically increased equity market multiples while reducing bond yields? What if all the sausage-making was just noise?
This then brings out the next logical question; what happens if the rate cycle has now turned and we have an extended period of both increasing interest rates and declining equity market multiples?
During the darkest Covid days of March 2020, I distinctly remember a few days where the equity market crashed along with treasuries. It was so highly unusual, that it was memorable. I kept saying to myself, “well, this is odd…”
Later on, we learned that during the global margin call caused by Covid, multiple Risk Parity funds were forced to de-lever and sell both legs of their trade (dumping both equities and bonds). For the first time that I can remember, bonds did not act as the anticipated hedge to an equity market crack-up. They actually accelerated the crack-up as collateral values crashed.
When a strategy gets too crowded, particularly with excess leverage to augment returns, we often see that strategy act “funny” around stress-points. This is because when any large player gets into trouble, they de-gross, which starts a feedback loop, forcing someone else to get into trouble and also de-gross—it simply cascades.
Fortunately for everyone, the Fed stepped in with unlimited liquidity. It turned out to be an excellent time to buy pretty much anything with a CUSIP. However, that week in March should have been a wake-up call for everyone in the Risk Parity world. Instead, I suspect they’ve made a few small tweaks and continued with their prior strategy.
For some time, I have been very clear that the disinflation cycle has been turning. Sure, I was a bit early, and the cycle overshot my wildest expectations. However, that’s how tops get made. Now, with each passing day, complete with new and bizarre forms of price inflation, it is increasingly obvious that the multi-decade disinflationary cycle has turned.
We’re barely into the first innings and supply chains are breaking, while prices are soaring. Just wait until the Global Central Planners really get going with their “fixes” which will naturally accentuate the inflationary pressures.
This will get nasty for many risk assets and their valuations will come in—at a time when treasuries also sell off due to inflationary pressures. I don’t think most Risk Parity portfolios are ready for what’s coming.
The Risk Parity sell-off of March 2020 was the warning that everyone should have paid attention to. Now, once again, bonds are getting wobbly while equities are also acting heavy. Some of the nastiest days over the past month were on days when both equities and treasuries sold off at the same time. Inflation expectations are starting to get priced into the markets—gradually, then suddenly.
What if the Fed is not there to backstop the Risk Parity funds? What if the Fed is forced to tackle a failed energy policy that was mangled by ESG? A 60/40 portfolio can suffer through bad periods if it isn’t levered. Put some leverage on that and watch out.
Ever since March 2020, I’ve been convinced that these Risk Parity funds will blow up spectacularly with any rise in inflation expectations, as both legs of the trade get shredded.
It's getting closer to game-time on that theory. I'm not saying that this is a tomorrow sort of thing, maybe it takes a few quarters, but I think we're well into the death-rattle stage for Risk Parity strategies. When something that is this widely adopted blows up, it tends to blow up spectacularly. I suspect this will get wild.
I think fate does not like our financial Ponzi scheme economy. So this risk parity play along with all the leverage is like a giant build up of dry tinder so that when the eventual financial forest fire comes it will burn hot and clean all the way down to the soil so new seeds can be planted from which can grow a better world.
Every investment strategy doesn’t work at some time. Main thing is to make sure your logic is sound and that the strategy can’t get you in trouble when it goes out of favor. Changing strategies when it goes out of favor usually has you selling at the wrong time.
What about all the conservative investors who had a strategy of staying in ST fixed income, to avoid an overpriced stock market? By the time the stock market recedes to reasonable valuations, they’ll have nothing left after inflation. They’ve already lost a ton as they watched the Fed print asset inflation from 2012 forward.
Arguably, these “conservative” investors applied sound logic, but their strategy has resulted in gradual financial demise with no prospect of reversal. They played by the rules, but as it turned out, the rules changed without their knowing, as central banks went the quiet but forbidden path of monetizing debts.
And Pelosi & Schumer who are really running the show versus Biden are getting ready to flash another $4.7T in fuel on the growing fire. I’d call it scorched earth.
And to me, the biggest CRAZY of it all is this:
Medicare Part A goes bust by 2026.
Medicare Part B was $500B in the red last year.
Social Security will go bust around 2030ish.
And not a single $0.01 of these new taxes are going to fill any of these donut holes. None! In fact, Congress is about to make things worse by passing Vision, Dental & Hearing for Medicare. Yikes!
Risk parity trade doesn’t make sense anymore. Super low bond yields are required to justify equity prices. Bond yields need to rise and equity valuations will have to fall. In other words, bonds and equities will fall in tandem. No more inverse correlations.
Very well said. The final questions are: when and how fast?
I don’t see this one taking 40 years to play out ; )
I think arguing over yields and bonds is pointless is just detail.
The fact that the Fed can manipulate the government in favor of certain individuals and against other individuals and see it as collateral damage for the ones that get screwed over… Shows that we do not have a so-called “free economy.”
It’s rigged to the core.
For example in my industry the big players are immediately granted all the newest exemptions and so forth. But the little companies they have to sit back and wait until the big players already have their feet knee deep in the technology. Which obviously gives a huge market advantage to them.
And that’s just a small example.
Free market my ass.
The Feds supports the institutions, the integrity of the institutions (banks) is essential to the well being of the individual. Post pandemic they nationalized the economy. Now if a small business fails, a larger corporation which can spread the risk, and has the advantage of borrowing at low rates from them, will replace that business with a franchise model. Displaced small business owners go to work for the franchise. Alternately small businesses arise to compete with the franchise models. The corporate models then learn to adapt to their customers, who are also employees, by paying higher wages. So it’s a virtuous cycle. In China they have decided to take money away from the big corporations and invest in small businesses. This isn’t because they feel an obligation to the lower income class, but their economy is a command economy whereas our economy, (more of a free market) responds to imbalances, including the Fed, which now exhorts Congress to create more fiscal spending. Same program, different ideologies. Capitalism is not anarchy, no matter what the Koch brothers think.
“So it’s a virtuous cycle.” For the crony fascist big corporations. Destroy small independent companies and replace them with government crony obedient large corporations. No small business owner I know wants that. But the government is pushing them into debt with forced closings and business restrictions.
“whereas our economy, (more of a free market)” BS. Selling your book?
What a load of crap you are pushing. Just get the government out of business regulations that favor their cronies. It’s all designed to destroy independence from the government in business, schools, and health.
I dunno, buddy. Banks, and really the lion’s share of the financial sector is fit for total excision. Not only do banks frequently cause catastrophe, but they also largely do… Nothing. Or at least not something that couldn’t otherwise be done automatically. Kahneman, and I don’t remember the numbers, looked over a large bank’s reports and found most managers didn’t beat the index most of the time. As far as capital allocation, that could be done algorithmically, and then in person. By far and large, though, it seems like finance is and has been for some time outmoded. I could cite some interesting information, but I suspect this is a pretty easy inference to make and I’ll let you make it yourself.
The whole thing with corporations, I’m not a fan of. A corporation is a structure, rules, hierarchy, dependencies that stretch far and wide and ultimately limit the degrees of freedom given franchise X can leverage in the even they’re called to task. Y’know, inertia and obstacles. Basically it falls into the same category of Wolf’s logic pertaining to saturation. And consolidation of power, wealth, or plain capital is just a hazard. But even removing the long-range risks, consider the fact that a person is either now subject to working under somebody else’s whims as opposed to their own. And it also removes the degree of intimacy with the community. Instead you have a corporate office running 5000 locations making decisions based on sparse data in highly diverse localities, making bad decisions. And they’re doing it, as we all know, exclusively to increase profit. At least with a truly local business there’s the slight probability that the owner has a vested interest in maintaining and supporting the locale. That the owner has legitimate connections with people inside the community, and has an interpersonal interest in promoting them. Ultimately, what a local business does, is create social currency (this is a term you’d ought to look up), and that is genuinely important in the health and wellbeing of individuals, groups, communities, and ultimately the whole state- but corporations in their sterility are simply incapacious in fostering this sort of growth.
The feedback loop, sure. But I can also justify heroin use using the same logic so is it really a good point to argue on?
But the point I really want to espouse here, is that we’re operating in a fairly novel system, which disfavors the largest proportion of people and benefits a very small margin at the end of the day. That the immense leverage granted to this class is not just an egregious injustice, but that it’s hazardous both socially, politically, ecologically and so on through various modes. These people might have hit the IQ ceiling, but at the end of the day they’re still human, at the end of the day they’re still handling imperfect information, and at the end of the day they’re seated in the throne of social, political, and economical control that’s never before been seen – it’s a considerable hazard to allow this to continue and that’s precisely what both the fed and the government are allowing by their succor. And this was a critical facet of free markets, the allowance of failure. It’s how selection pressure is applied – but now we’re interfering through means of artifice to keep the dead living at the expense – both in real terms and future volatility of our future selves and the whole of humanity as we march ever forward in tow of magnificent error.
Suppose you could say, because the banks (corporate franchise) wouldn’t lend, the shadow banks came about. Private business competes with franchises and the system achieves stasis. The system works less well in other countries (Japan zombie banks) and in China where nothing gets done other than by decree. So by analogy it’s a good system. Interesting that the Reddit crowd thinks Gamestop and AMC are good businesses. So far nobody is regulating that issue.
Thank you for the breath of fresh-air.
US markets didn’t recover from the 29 crash until WWII.
Japan still has not reached former stock market peaks after 30 years.
You can go a generation for basically zero return in stocks.
Especially after an epic run up.
Add to that, the wave of aging (globally), which may just be one of several shocks feeding into the vortex. 20 years of lost value is a bridge too far for millions, and now staring us in the face.
Given general household (and corporate) finances, I have steeled myself for the sight of the old and sick in the streets, at scale. Come to think of it, the young and sick are likely too. Inflation speeds it all up. Everybody has tickets to the game, but only the super-special ticket-holders get the few seats inside. Money loses its moneyness. It migrates somewhere — but crypto is so scam-riddled I’m not going there now.
I can imagine Stalin-style housing blocks to store all these insolvent folks. My area is kind of looking like that lately, and here in Californee, they passed a law allowing top-down rezoning anywhere for high-rise. Nice areas are being forced to accept ghetto density and denizens. Oh, the beauty of central planning! I think nature is like a vast balance, a balance sheet, and the postwar deferred bills are coming due. What a happy intoxication it was: grow everything with no consequences. California is a crowded trade. The USA is a crowded trade. Planet earth?
My strategies: First on my list was to “go primitive”: everything I need is walkable from here. Recreation too (and my health is thus very good). Then, I got that leverage down. That means downsizing investments marbled-through with leverage, like high-flying growth stocks with only a story. (I kept a few.) If this model breaks as described in this brilliant blog, the passive indexing takes a vast hit and drags down the weak quickly. Then the strong will go through a trough and re-emerge.
You should visit Manhattan some day and see “ghetto density” housing at its finest.
Its hard to know if we are at inflection point. Central banks and PhD economists and politicians can keep the debt game going a long time with evermore illogical schemes. Confidence will eventually break.
On a certain level, I agree. There’ve been many occasions over the last 40 years that the central banks have stepped in, picking winners and losers. However, at some point, their bag of tricks has to become just that.
My guess is there wasn’t nearly the amount of leverage from 1975 to 1985 as there is today. As such, we don’t need sustained double digit inflation to put the FED between a rock & a hard place.
To me, the most significant issue has been the FED continually saying transitory without defining how many months transitory is. Apparently, non-transitory appears to be 12+ months.
And the biggest difference this time around is the fiscal insanity is an order of magnitude greater today than 40 years ago.
“Fortunately for everyone, the Fed stepped in with unlimited liquidity.”
No. Fortunate for the rich and ultra rich . 95% of America got screwed.
FIFY
Add in our reliance on a business model they called “Just in Time” to the total disaster at the ports all over the world. Once you get this far behind with organizing the shipping distribution, there isn’t the room to sort it out much less fix it.
This mess is so disruptive to almost all businesses and it is not something that will be solved in a few month, or without government intervention.
We have interest rates to low to reflect risk or inflation. So we have extreme leveraged debt, a total mess in the business of business and delusion and denial across the board.
What possibly could go wrong?
In a pinch, the Federal Reserve will be authorized to buy equities. They got very close in 2020, buying corporate debt.
I suspect American elite commitment to personal responsibility and capitalism is about an inch deep. At the first sign that real money is being lost — the entire system will formally convert to corporate socialism. And this can be done easily — the 1% own the courts, the government, the Fed.
There will be very little opposition. The January 6 crowd thinks immigrants and woke university professors stole the American dream. Those folks are thus well conditioned to accept further expansion of corporate control of their lives — anything to “save the market.”
Agree with your former statements, disagree with your latter points.
From what I’ve read, the Jan 6 crowd sees the US as a post-Constitutional Republic and corporate socialism as its new enemy.
… to add: They have no clue how to stop corp socialism, tho.
«Corporate socialism» by the government. With corporate control of the government it will be the US version of political systems seen before, fascism.
With a strong corporation as the leader. That will be a new twist to a system best known by having a strong leader.;)
I disagree. People will recognize that an equity market bailout is bailing out the rich. They might not have realized it in 2008, but they do now.
The private sector is fueled by debt leverage. The donor class lives on interest, cap gains and rents–all of which are leveraged for maximum returns. To the donor class. But what of wages? If they do not rise sufficiently the rug gets pulled out from under the creditors. I believe that’s the deflation narrative economist Michael Hudson promotes.
I don’t see Inflation as a problem from where I’m looking. There are some short-term supply issues that will be worked out over the next couple of quarters and by this time next year no one will be one bit worried about any Inflation issues.
It’s a transitory issue. It has no legs.
The 2020s are set to be a Booming Decade with big gains in the stock market through to 2030. I am very bullish.
I’d advise you folks to get in while the going is good or you’ll miss out!
I think IF you look deep into the supply chain issues you’ll discover that they may not be so short term. I’m guessing 5 years on the short side and 10+ on the more realistic side. Rising energy and raw material costs are not going to help in the short nor long term.
It appears to me that the short term quarterly profit ideology that has been employed over much of the developed world is showing up its weaknesses in Spades.
How are rising energy and raw materials going to negatively effect the supply chain? The supply chain is all about logistics.
???
There is the supply chain and the stuff in the chain. The chain exists to move the stuff. It could function perfectly with nothing in it, but no one would think this satisfactory.
As to how does rising energy prices effect supply chain: the supply chain uses energy. The ship uses oil. the plane uses jet fuel.
That would just increase costs, which would be passed on to the end consumer of the product.
Not sure how that would make the supply chain collapse.
Maybe if you could give an example?
You forgot the /s tag. Or you’ve been smoking something.
Thanks Wolf
Loved the link. Article nailed it.
Kuppy has been added to my required reads.
Typo: may risk assets
Should be
many risk assets
Aren’t CDS the key to risk parity. If those spreads blow out the hedge is too expensive. Someone must have realized that when a bond is bought on margin to borrow against, that both assets can rise, and inversely they should fall together. If I am buying stocks on bond collateral, there’s your margin call. Add: The bond market rises on the back of the reserve currency, US dollar. USG shifting assets as reserves to foreign countries to settle trade deficits has had the cumulative effect of cheapening the dollar.
I don’t know about death rattle, but the fat lady is definitely clearing her throat.
But the question is always the same: just how likely is the Fed to change its spots? I’ve been surprised over and over again since 2003 – plus 2022 is an election year with a lot of risk for the party in power.
Will the Fed really take away the punch bowl in order to take inflation?
Is this your put Wolf?
Seems like and make sense.
My brother-in-law is agonizing over 5 t bills at 1.75% wondering what to do thinking about annuities.
My thought on annuities is no way as you are locked in and I think you would get screwed by this strategy.
Any thoughts on this given the risk parity concept?
The risk with annuities isn’t just the lock in.
There is also default risk.
Watched a hedge fund manager comment on how buying up the distressed assets/debts resulting from the Evergrande mess would be a wonderful opportunity. They are already investing in the “sort of” defaulted debt. They can’t wait to buy more and slice and dice it. Reminds me of the line in The Big Short, “dog shit wrapped in cat shit.”
And anybody who thinks there isn’t contagion occurring from this is mistaken.
Forbes had a piece saying Evergrande was just a blip compared to the 8 trillion that Chinese local govs have borrowed for similar projects, plus hiways, malls, stadiums, etc. many with no rational basis.
Don’t know what its status is now but the world’s largest mall / park in China had only got to 5% occupancy and part was being demolished.
The world’s largest creator of credit since the GFC was China.
There will never be a time when the Fed will not step in. We have seen over and over they will protect the banks and markets.
Once a fellow threw a large spoon of oatmeal at me
missed and hit a tree and it stuck . Inflation is like that.
Only persistent wage increases that stick lead to
hard inflation. Product shortages and supply issues
will get resolved unless you are under sanctions
like some countries.
Inflation for the US Federal Reserve will be transitory for almost 12 years as in 2032 they will be switching to a digital dollar, electronic, digital currency and we will be even more enslaved into a world of more fake, non tangible money and economics.
Remember Portfolio Insurance back in the days? Look guys, you can have your cake and eat it too!!! Everyone was gangsta till Black Monday (October 1987).
This is it!
I’ve been wondering where is historical low interest rate market is heading. Now everything is clear to me.
Great post with tons of common sense. Thanks!