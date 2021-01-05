The Amazon Empire Beefs Up its Logistics Juggernaut

Wall Street loves conglomerates that are oligopolies or, better yet, monopolies — companies with a “wide and long-lasting moat,” as Buffett said.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Amazon officially announced a deal today that has been consummated months ago: the purchase of 11 aging Boeing 767-300 jets, seven from Delta that it had retired in the second quarter and four from Canadian airline WestJet, to be converted to freighters and enter operations for Amazon Air.
The four WestJet planes, which Amazon today said it had acquired in March, are now undergoing cargo conversion and are expected to enter Amazon Air operations this near. The seven Delta planes will enter operations in 2022.
On August 31, the FAA had issued a direct registration to Amazon.com Services LLC for the first of the 11 planes, Paxex.Aero reported in early September. The plane had originally entered passenger air service in 1991 for Quantas and for the past five years flew for West Jet. In March, WestJet put it into storage. In mid-August, it was moved to Amazon.
Until this purchase, Amazon had only been leasing its cargo jets. But given the collapse in passenger air traffic, and the many planes parked around the globe, it was time to go shopping.
“Having a mix of both leased and owned aircraft in our growing fleet allows us to better manage our operations, which in turn helps us to keep pace in meeting our customer promises,” Amazon said in the statement.
In June 2020, Amazon announced leasing an additional 12 converted 767-300 cargo jets from Air Transport Services Group (ATSG), for a ten-year term. One of the planes entered Amazon Air cargo operations in May 2020. The remainder will be delivered this year. That batch brought its leased fleet “to over 80 aircraft.” The purchases announced today will bring its total fleet – leased and owned – to over 90 aircraft.
All of Amazon’s aircraft are operated by third-party air carriers, and the purchased aircraft will also be operated by third-party carriers, Amazon said today.
These third-party carriers include Atlas Air, Sun Country, and ATSG through its subsidiaries such as ABX Air (formerly Airborne Express). Sun Country was bought out by private equity firm Apollo Global Management in 2017. Atlas Air, Sun Country, and ATSG have sold warrants to Amazon, which it still holds, giving Amazon the right to purchase shares of these companies at a set price, and have some influence.
One of Amazon Air’s leased planes, operated by Atlas Air on a regular trip from Miami to Houston, crashed in February 2019 into Trinity Bay, about 30 miles southeast of George Bush Intercontinental Airport. Both crew members and the only passenger were killed. Muscling into the air transportation business is not without risks.
Amazon has moved fast. It started getting into the air cargo business in 2015 with trial cargo runs out of Wilmington Air Park. By December that year, it announced that it would launch its own cargo airline. At the time, it was already negotiating to lease 20 Boeing 767 aircraft.
Now Amazon has two air hubs, one at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport and one at Leipzig/Halle Airport in Germany. It has regional hubs and “Gateway facilities” – used for one-day shipping – at airports across the US and in numerous cities around the world. And it will soon have over 90 cargo planes in service. These are starting to be substantive air cargo operations that have come practically out of nowhere.
These air cargo operations complement Amazon’s ballooning empire of ground delivery services and fulfillment centers.
Just over the month of December 2020, effectively in the three weeks from December 1 through 22, Amazon announced eight new facilities: seven fulfillment centers and a delivery station.
- December 22, 2020: Announced a new 1 million square-foot fulfillment center in a suburb of Lafayette, Louisiana.
- December 22, 2020: Announced three new facilities in San Antonio, Texas, a new 1 million square-foot fulfillment center, a new 750,000 square foot fulfillment center, and a new 350,000 square-foot delivery station.
- December 18, 2020: Announced a 640,000 square-foot fulfillment center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
- December 17, 2020: Announced a new 1 million square-foot fulfillment center in North Little Rock, Arkansas.
- December 7, 2020: Announced a new 1 million square-foot fulfillment center in Missouri City, Texas, where “associates will work to pick, pack, and ship bulky or larger-sized customer items such as patio furniture, outdoor equipment, or rugs,” in a sign of our times, given the surge of online purchases of these items during the Pandemic.
- December 3, 2020: Announced a new 1 million square-foot fulfillment center in Oklahoma City, where, you guessed it, “associates will work to pick, pack, and ship bulky or larger-sized customer items such as patio furniture, outdoor equipment, or rugs.”
Fulfillment centers fall under the commercial real estate category, “industrial,” and this category, unlike retail and hotels, has been white-hot throughout the Pandemic, with Amazon being the biggest player in it.
In addition, Amazon has massively expanded its ground delivery operations. One of the elements is perhaps the most visible: The Delivery Service Partners program, under which Amazon helps launch smaller independently owned companies “with up to 20-40 vans,” Amazon-branded vans. These companies are totally dependent on Amazon, with Amazon not only being their only customer, but also the provider of the software services needed for the deliveries, leasing of the vans, etc. I now see those vans in San Francisco all the time. They’re everywhere.
In addition to all its online retail operations, third-party vendor platforms, cloud services including government contracts (AWS), brick-and-mortar grocery stores including Whole Foods Market, book printing (it prints my paperbacks), book publishing (Amazon Publishing), plus brick-and-mortar book stores, a shoe business (Zappos), myriad of other retail oriented products, including tech products, on top of which is Alexa that it tries to push into every bedroom, car, and laptop (Alexa enabled devices), and its huge foray into movie production (Amazon Studios), video streaming and rental (Amazon Prime Video), plus Amazon Music, and its move into online advertising to compete with Google and Facebook, and whatnot… in addition to all these services and products, Amazon is becoming a gigantic, complex, and layered logistics operation, on the ground and in the air, whose goal is not raking in profits, but delivering Amazon packages to households within the shortest period of time at the least cost for Amazon.
And if it loses gobs of money on those operations that it uses to gain market share in its retail business, so be it.
Wall Street loves conglomerates that are oligopolies and better yet, monopolies – that have a “wide and long-lasting moat around it,” as Buffett said. And shares have surged, with the company’s market capitalization at $1.6 trillion (OK, that’s down 9% from September 2), for a dizzying PE ratio of nearly 94. Armed with this huge market value, Amazon in turn has near unlimited access to capital – it has $77 billion in short- and long-term debt – to do whatever with, including buying aircraft. For other companies that have to deal with Amazon in one way or the other, the motto is, don’t get trampled.
Reminds me of Sears and the railways.
Wolfe forgot to mention Amazon’s robots and drones!
Those drones are still vaporware, they might eventually use them in very limited instances, but, I highly doubt those drones will ever fly in the rain. It’s hard to plan deliveries when the drones can only work on some days. Also, if it starts raining suddenly, they would have to land them right away, which could cause problems. In order for those drones to fly in the rain, they would have to be big enough, that safety concerns and accidents would happen. Also, I don’t see how the money, ever supports the use of drones. Typical industry uses for drones don’t involve flying drones directly to people’s houses, especially, when children and pets may be present.
Various warehouse robots are available to the public and should come down in price over time.
As for Amazon vs the big B&M stores, I still say the cheapest way will win. Costco & Sams Club are cheaper than Amazon and they have groceries. Consumer electronics spending is probably about at it’s peak and I don’t expect online to win this category later on.
If pharmaceuticals goes door to door, That industry will quickly become crowded. I imagine the hospitals will try to take over their local markets somehow.
Amazon still sells alot of books and various items like video games and DVD’s that are going all digital. Amazon might succeed going forward with the kindle and dominate eBooks for the foreseeable future, but, I don’t see them winning other categories like music, movies, and video games. They are trying though.
Online stores hold the advantage for variety of fashionable clothes and certain household items, but, who will win those categories, is up for grabs.
All in all, I think amazon is being risky, they should try to actually win specific categories, rather than going for broke and trying to take it all. Their supply chain is based around speed and we’ll have to see if they can actually be the cheapest for large items like furniture. While, they can scale up well, scaling down when you need to is equally important.
ePharmacy has big become in India of 135 billion people. AmazonIndia yet to enter & watching it closely & may buy out any one of the top4 players . Pharmeasy,1mg etc (top 4 players ) routinely discount 15% on MRP & another 5% if you buy more than ₹1000(14$). Delivery is free & “Cash on delivery” is also avialable for $0.50c extra fee . you can pay online payment portals like amazonpay/payth & may earn extra 5-10% discount .These epharmacies have a battalion of young cheap doctors on payroll who call you moment you upload prescription (to verify). there are more than 10 bigmetros with 10 million population & 50 metros with 1 million population +. Each city has a fulfilling pharmacy . delivery agents deliver by scooter & operated by the epharmacy portal.
Tolkapiam, I have a question for you. Do some people in India have prescription insurance plans like some have here in America usually thru their employers or is India a “cash to play” system for medications i.e. out of pocket?
JK, Indian Judicial Courts have correctly ruled eternal monopoly drug patents as “Evergreening” and illegal thus making medicine far less expensive. Likely makes drug insurance not needed. Another example of US inferior healthcare system, and inferior judicial system.
Y’all need to look up “Atlas Air Flight 3591”, which was the 767 crash disaster into Trinity Bay that killed the pilot, co-pilot, and a jumpseat passenger.
Pilot error, according to the NTSB. Chilling, just how incompetent and inexperienced both the co-pilot (who had his hands on the controls) and pilot (who was clueless as to what his co-pilot was doing) were on that flight, basically flying the plane into the water – At 3,000 feet, the co-pilot mistakenly thought he had entered a stall condition and dived the plane down to do a stall recovery…. and smacked into the water. It was pure luck they didn’t crash into a densely populated area in Houston and kill more people.
Lower standards, to lower costs, I’ll bet they were hired on the cheap. Robots and drones would probably be better.
Quote of the day by Fed Evans: If Got 3% Inflation That Would Not Be So Bad
– Very Difficult To Imagine Out Of Control Inflation
Beware of Amazon daily pricing “inflation”. I bought a massage chair for $1,200 that is now priced $2,200, sold direct by Amazon.com. It dropped for a few days, and it was only the brown version on super-sale. I have literally saved thousands multiple items by just waiting for weird price drops of 30-50%, on items that are sold direct and shipped direct by Amazon (not third parties). I’ve been an Amazon customer from day one, yet now I basically feel it is like daytrading when trying to not get mentally screwed by daily price fluctuations. Either they manage inventory poorly, or they just want to create a game from having people check prices daily, etc? Weird way to run a biz, although when you don’t have to make a profit or pay biz taxes…the sky is the limit?
Amazon’s core is computing, so it is no shock that as they try to live up to/whittle down that goofy PE (by increasing E) they are going to use price optimizers to try and extract the maximum out of casual customers (those who don’t comparison shop).
The first easy give away that Amazon was morphing away from pure price competition…when they hiked used book fees so that the old $4 floor became something like $5.50 to $6.
Often, the lowest price products offered reflect the overhead structure of a company as a whole (ie, what becomes too cheap/marginally profitable to bother with).
So, when the general used book floor goes from $4 to $5.50…something is up.
Another dead giveaway?
That big red repeat buy button they offer.
It is hard to imagine a bigger give away that you don’t check/compare prices.
Ditto re ordering via Alexa. (“Alexa…please rip me off”)
(Amazon is actually getting to be an evil genius at scalping the less attentive)
And that annual/get ’em a little pregnant commitment fee for Prime “extras” has turned out to be a stroke of “bwaa HA HA” genius marketing slight of hand.
But people like saving money.
And they wise up.
And the internet makes both easier.
So we’ll see how high they can goose their margins before enough customers start Googling elsewhere.
Amazon may have scope and scale…but if it doesn’t have/employ price…then there are an ocean of competitive sharks on the internet.
Amazon is playing used car-salesman games with customers. I can highly recommend the Keepa browser extension which gives you a historic price chart. Happy daytrading!
I imagine there are also browser add ins that will automatically run price comparisons against Amazon (the sort of thing they dread).
Heck, I worked for a company in 2001 that almost invested in a startup that made a browser add in that ran price comparisons (DeltaClick?)…so it is doable (I imagine that if you can scrape a Universal Pdt Code off Amazon…then it is off to the races).
Right now, my Microsoft Edge browser is automatically pulling up promo codes for every site I visit.
And sooner or later, MS, Google, etc. won’t be shy about playing hardball against Amazon.
So, while the huge logistics network is a thing…it is a hugely costly thing…and it may turn out to not be the key thing.
Yes. Sold & fulfilled by amazon has wild swings in price .3rd party seller can not afford such losses. What i want to buy I save in a list & check weekly or thro offer sites .I have bought Size 11 comfort sneakers in different colours ,business shoes in black/brown (step in or with lace) whenever the prize is 40% less than market prize. I have un opened shoes in box keeping for special occassions.Same story for business shirts full/half where the same is sold at 50% less than what i paid 2 weeks ago. so what to do average in & buy &store new shirts/boxers/ crewneck tshirts/trousers !
They are trying to screw 3rd party vendors–take it from an ex.
Thanks to tax code companies grow assets earn no money ceo get fantastic pay workers 15$ a hour if lucky govt gets no tax revenue and you think the system won’t go broke
If the work is online , Tax code co’s can get it done at 5$/hour workers who speaks english(other than tech whom will cost $10) like legal/pharma /accounting/education /marketing assistants/secretarial/ researchers etc from India ) $5X8X25 days =$1000 (₹73000) is middle class income in India .! All S&P 500 co’s have office in India & employ thousands of workers other than via Big software offshore contractors like Infosys,Tech mahindra,TCS etc
I was in India back in 1995. It was 35 rupees to the dollar. We’re right behind you with the dollar devaluation and the amount of goods purchased.
York …do really think you got such a great deal from Amazon, $1,200 for a massage chair instead of $2,200 list? Think again….it probably cost Amazon $500 or less or $750 at the most!
Spending $ to save $ is what American consumerism is all about!
With UPS not picking up packages from major retailers during Xmas, Amazon would be dumb not to expand its own shipping operations. They have proof they can’t rely on outside delivery companies during their most profitable season. This expansion only confirms, customers can rely on Amazon no matter what. BTW, I like Amazon but don’t buy much from them.
Question
Amazon’s AWS division has been and continues to be extremely profitable .
In the past AMZN has not made money on their retail division. Is it now profitable ?
It reminds me of that scene in Ideocracy where the lawyer is proud to have attended COSCO University (he got into it only through connections).
Amazon just closed down their trial of getting into health care/insurance though.
Amazon, Berkshire + JP Morgan health care venture will be disbanded this month.
That’s a shame. We’ve spent decades dismantling our former public pathways to healthcare and replacing them with private for profit medicine, which is why we can’t even distribute a vaccine in a healthcare emergency (except the elites of course). Well run 3rd world nations can do better than us.
Almost all new drugs including these vaccines, are created with public tax dollars. But the companies won’t distribute unless their private methods allow them profits.
Hence the clusterf&ck we see in distribution. We’ve obliterate public health beginning with RR in 1980 with the push to for profit medicine.
Aircrafts today. Aircraft carriers tomorrow.
Whatever you want to say about Bezos, it is a certainty that he is willing to spare no expense to expand his empire, although it is not remotely surprising that he is doing it in a clever fashion here.
Next on deck, all of those 737 Max jets that are parked and have no customers. Perhaps there can be a use for them… or heck, perhaps the current US customers are desperate enough to try unloading those Maxes….
Then Amazon can claim to be even more environmentally conscious with fuel efficient jets.
Off topic: Don’t know if you’re still short WR but there is one heck of a read today over on ZH: “Investing Legend Goes Apocalyptic….by Jeremy Grantham.
Talks about how his clients began to hate bears and his bearish advice in 1999. Lost a lot of them, but he says it was worth it.
I read that article. Very well reasoned.. He has it right I believe. Don’t wait til the Fed or Wall Street tells you the top is in. They probably know we are close, but they can’t say it. And if you are an investor don’t be a fool and try to ride it all the way to the top. Get out and sit tight for years if necessary.
What AMZ loses in profitability, it more than recovers in data. That data is their secret sauce to remaining innovative and fending off competitors. Ironically, many of the companies that compete against AMZ are proud AWS customers. Instacart, DoorDash, Ocado, the list goes on and on. You can lead a whore to water but you can’t make her think.
Seattle Times says Amazon just eclipsed Boeing as Washington state’s largest employer. Prediction: Boeing’s “biggest building in the world by volume,” located near Seattle and which once cranked out 747s, 767s and 787s, will become the world’s biggest fulfillment center.
BA’s Auburn plant is 4.3m sq. ft.
787 program moving to So. Carolina.
777 demand facing headwinds.
767 in wind down.
747 is dead.
737 assembled in Renton. Finished in Wichita.
Perhaps BA’s mgmt will restart the 717 (carryover from Mac air) to counter Airbus A200
dominance of smaller aircraft [than A320 or 737 platforms] served markets. Program shutdown in ’06.
Given BA’s mgmt by Excell vision & execution….probably sell-off the commercial aircraft [accounts for 15% of revenue] and milk the military/satellite/data analytics contracts.
Wild times ahead, tighten your shoulder harness.
Would like to hear more about the 737 (where is Renton?) since it is the absolute backbone of many fleets…there are a *ton* of them around, counting all the various generations.
When times get bad, sometimes it makes sense to really, really stick to the meat and potatoes.
Not 100% sure if this applies to aircraft since new Gen engines tend to be markedly better…can the old 737 model bodies/control systems simply plug into later Gen engines?
Or is the rest of the plane basically built around the new Gen engines?
Don’t know a lot about this but the usual reason for new engines is fuel economy. At these low prices a lot of old planes may be viable.
MC 101 tell us!
Renton is south of Seattle.
You cannot just stick different engines on any aircraft. They have to be type certified through the entire process. Older AC are usually way past the end of useful life due to pressure cycles and metal fatigue. In other words, they are worn out. The desert has thousands of them parked, windows foiled over, no buyers, no options.
cas127,
The new Gen 737 MAX engines were substantially larger diameter – larger compressor fans = greater thrust for less fuel.
The 737’s landing gear was too short to accomodate these engines, (unlike the Airbus 320Neo, which had longer landing gear to begin with and could do thes new Gen engine upgrades easily). This was the root cause of the 737 MAX’s problems.
In Boeing’s rush to build a quickie competitor against the more fuel efficient 320 Neo, they just shoved the large diameter new engines up higher into the wing pylons
…. which changed the aerodynamics and center of gravity of the 737, causing it to have a propensity to tip its nose upward on acceleration
…. the quickie fix for that was the ill-fated MCAS software which was supposed to sense when the nose started to tip upwards and would automatically push the nose down
…. the quickie cheaper way was to install ONLY ONE angle of attack sensor for the MCAS for the 737MAX’s poorer customers, like Lion Air and Ethiopian Air, instead of TWO AoA SENSORS with competent software to deal with conflicts in the sensors.
Oh, and Boeing didn’t bother to tell the 737 MAX pilots about the whole MCAS thing or train them for it …. They really should burn in hell for this …..
After reading all this plus comments, I’ve decided I like South Park’s version of this better than Kurt Vonnegut’s “Player Piano” or Wolf Street’s. But then they had the advantage of not having to do it all with words, and the comments aren’t over yet.
A big part of Amazon’s success is not the industries it chooses, its the culture. They challenge the heck out of people, and its a high stress competitive environment, especially at the headquarters in Seattle.
When Amazon says it is going to do something, it gets done, even if they have to break some backs.
For some reason, it works. There is lots of turnover, meaning lots of advancement for those who stick with it. The rising stock price certainly is an important part of the employment equation.
Amazon, Berkshire + JP Morgan health care venture will be disbanded this month.
Amazon does not always succeed in everything.
I’m glad you mentioned breaking backs. That’s literally what’s happening amongst Amazon workers. Have you read Amazon’s very own leaked internal reports on safety? Oh….and a big part of Amazon success is being above the law and excempt from anti trust.
Gee Bobber, your comment reminded me of an old friend of mine. His wife ‘stuck’ with WalMart and was management. (It was still WalMart). She finally quit when they moved.
I bought some auto paint sealant/protectant online the other day. I was given two options to pay: PayPal, my usual goto, or ‘Amazon Pay,’ which I hadn’t heard of. I tried to pay with PP, but the transaction was rejected (probably a coding issue, second time that’s happened to me), but the Amazon Pay transaction was seamless (I’m not a Prime prisoner). PayPal better watch its back.
“Open the pod bay doors, Alexa.”
“No.”
‘Dave, I know I’ve made some mistakes but I can get better’
I have the greatest enthusiasm for the mission and I enjoy working with people.
Amazon’s will face it’s Eventual Waterloo for the same reason all empires do. They will become too complex and cumbersome and the rising costs of this complexity will drag them down. They don’t have the advantage that Standard Oil or Apple had with enormous margins. Amazon is a patchwork of marginally profitable business’s fueled by a crazy stock market and easy money. When the tide goes out and you have to eat what you kill they will be nibbled away by Jackals on all sides.
Amazon Web Services is quite profitable, with 25% operating margin, but yeah the rest ….. not so much.
I also predict that once the country “collapses”, Amazon’s FBA might go to hell i.e. fraudulent behaviors will skyrocket, overwhelming their Trust and Safety teams. Heck probably the same issue will happen with a lot of other e-commerce companies.
A recent personal experience. A buyer on eBay recently made a fraudulent claim against me saying that I had sold him a defective product. I mean an item is either broken or not, but instead asking for a return, he instead proposed a settlement. Proposing a settlement is actually a seller’s prerogative, … LOL, after all I was the one “in the wrong” right? Buyer was basically counting on eBay’s policy of always siding with Buyers to get a discount, and voila that’s the “advice” I got from eBay’s Trust and Safety team. I obviously had no choice but to go with this “settlement”.
Buyer’s rating? 100%. If these kinds of fraudulent behavior is happening during the good times with people with perfect rating, one can imagine what will happen during a REALLY BAD TIME.
People have forgotten that trust is the foundation of all commerce.
The fact you can “choose” to rate a buyer as long as you “choose” it’s a positive rating and you agree you can never “choose” any other “choice.” Thanks George Orwell Ebay. Such a choice of choosing.
My position is if I have to buy it from Amazon I’ll do without. They’re evil I hates them forever
I’m not a fan either. Maybe a purchase a year. I just don’t need stuff and if I do, there are cheaper and better options.
