How Will This Unwind? Amid Stimulus, Forbearance, Eviction Bans, Consumer Bankruptcies Dropped to Lowest in Decades. Commercial Chapter 11 Bankruptcies Highest in Years

Weirdest Economy Ever, as 20 million people still claim unemployment benefits.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Total bankruptcy filings by consumers and businesses in the US in 2020, across all chapters of bankruptcies, plunged by 30% from 2019, to just 529,000 filings, according to legal-services provider Epiq Systems. This was the lowest number of total bankruptcy filings since 1986.
The plunge in filings was largely driven by consumers, who account for 94% of total bankruptcy filings, and who were awash with stimulus money and extra unemployment benefits (historic Epiq data via American Bankruptcy Institute):
Bankruptcy filings by consumers alone plunged by 31% from a year ago to just 496,000 filings, the lowest since 1987. Following the Financial Crisis in 2011, consumer filings had surged to 1.38 million as consumers were unwinding their credit card debt, mortgages, and HELOCs. But not during this crisis. Though 20 million people are still claiming state or federal unemployment benefits, the opposite happened in the Weirdest Economy Ever.
Under a flood of stimulus money, consumers triggered a historic drop in credit card debt and a sharp drop in credit card delinquencies. Auto loan delinquencies also declined. But 5.5% of all mortgages are still in forbearance where borrowers don’t have to make mortgage payments – 2.7 million mortgages! And eviction bans allow renters to skip rent payments. And even consumers that were in arrears didn’t have to fend off creditors and landlords with a bankruptcy filing (historic Epiq data via American Bankruptcy Institute):
Total commercial filings under all chapters fell 15% to 33,000 filings, powered by a 40% drop in commercial Chapter 13 filings and a 14% drop in commercial Chapter 7 filings.
But commercial Chapter 11 filings – when a business attempts to restructure its debts while operating rather than liquidating – surged 29% to 7,128 filings, the highest since 2012 when the effects of the Financial Crisis were winding down.
These filings include some of the biggest names in retail and shale oil & gas, but also thousands of small businesses that ran out of financial rope, with their businesses either shut down or activities diminished to where they could no longer deal with their obligations:
In terms of larger companies that are publicly traded, or private companies whose debt is publicly traded – this is based on data from S&P Global – Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings rose 9% in 2020 after having already surged 13% in 2019, to 630 filings, eking past 2011 (629 filings), making it the largest number of filings since 2010:
These companies include the most illustrious examples of the brick-and-mortar meltdown that has been crushing mall stores for three years, but sharply accelerated during the Pandemic: J. C. Penney, Ascena Retail Group (Ann Taylor, LOFT, Lou & Grey, Lane Bryant, Cacique, Catherines, and Justice; it had already shut down Dressbarn in 2019), Neiman Marcus, Tailored Brands (Men’s Wearhouse, JoS. A. Bank), etc.
Another outstanding group of the Chapter 11 filers, vintage 2020, were the members of the Great American Oil & Gas Bust, such as Diamond Offshore, MC Dermott, Chesapeake Energy, California Resources, Denbury Resources, etc.
Among these larger companies, Chapter 11 filings, by sector, according to S&P Global:
- Consumer discretionary: 125
- Industrials: 84
- Energy: 69
- Healthcare: 57
- Consumer staples: 34
- Materials: 27
- Real estate: 25
- Information tech: 25
- Communication services: 22
- Financials: 14
- Utilities: 6
But not included in the bankruptcy filing data are the many small companies that shut down quietly, with the owners working out deals with their creditors, landlords, banks, and credit card companies, without resorting to a bankruptcy filing. Many small retail stores, restaurants, and services businesses, such as hair and nail salons, fall into this category. Tens of thousands of restaurants are said to have shut down permanently due to the Pandemic.
How will all this unwind?
In terms of consumers, they either face a reckoning when forbearance programs and eviction bans expire; or they face an iffy situation where the can gets kicked further down the road, with further extensions of forbearance programs and eviction bans.
Even if landlords cannot evict tenants, they can sue them for past-due rents, get a judgement, and execute on that judgement with collection efforts, and tenants may see a bankruptcy filing as the only exit. So this mess may well get sorted out in 2021 in a way where consumer bankruptcy filings spike.
Some large businesses have hugely benefited from bailout programs under the stimulus packages, which granted tens of billions of taxpayer dollars to Corporate America – what we now call taxpayer capitalism, where taxpayer capital is transferred to corporate shareholders and bondholders. In particular, shareholders and bondholders of airlines have benefited from taxpayer capitalism, without which a good bunch of them would have participated once again in airlines restructuring their debts in bankruptcy courts.
It may be that policy has shifted to extend-and-pretend for evermore, that bailout and stimulus packages will follow in an endless chain. But I doubt that.
Somehow this will need to get unwound. Tenants will have to pay their rents or leave. Landlords will have to pay their mortgages or hand the buildings to their lenders. Homeowners will eventually have to make mortgage payments too, even if the mortgage is modified, or sell the home or send the keys to lenders. Airlines are now burdened by a huge mountain of debt, and they will have to figure out how to stop the cash burn and survive with that debt.
Cruise operators and other businesses whose revenues have collapsed to near-zero for 10 months have raised many billions of dollars in equity and debt capital under the easiest credit conditions ever, where yield-starved investors fell all over each other to fund them, and thus dodged having to file for bankruptcy. They now have more debts than ever, they have fewer ships, and practically no revenues yet, and they have to figure out how to survive this without filing for bankruptcy.
Movie theater chains and other entertainment venues fall into the same category, except they now face a structural shift: consumers and studios have switched to streaming – a move that has long been underway but sharply accelerated during the Pandemic. And the movie theater business may never come back like it was before.
There are many other businesses where the old normal has simply evaporated and the new normal is going to be very tough. This includes the office sector of commercial real estate, which is getting hammered by working from anywhere. Many employees will eventually return to the office, at least on a part-time basis, but companies have now seen the light: They don’t need this huge office footprint. And they can cut costs by reducing it. Restructuring that sector, which hasn’t even started yet, will take years.
“Though 20 million people are still claiming state or federal unemployment benefits, the opposite happened in the Weirdest Economy Ever.”
That is a shockingly high number claiming unemployment benefits, to be sure. And it is way out of whack with official estimates of people considered unemployed.
U-3 unemployment rate was a 6.7% Dec 4 2020. Number of person unemployed was stated as 10.7 million (Nov 2020 figure).
But as usual, the devil is in the details. Pandemic with all its unemployment assistance programs has made the difficult task of measuring national unemployment even dicier than normal.
The GAO has faulted Labor Dept for faulty statistical processing that relies on ongoing state claims processed to represent the total claims. For example, each new week of unemployment appears as a separate claim, regardless if it is just one person with multiple weeks of claims being counted.
GAO also notes that fraud is part of the problem (no-brainer there!).
Statistics are apparently not gubmint bureaucrats strong suit.
From a stats point of view, look on the bad side to be safe…Maybe add the 10 million to the 20 million and get a true-ish unemployment figure of around 30 million….
Re: “It may be that policy has shifted to extend-and-pretend for evermore, that bailout and stimulus packages will follow in an endless chain. But I doubt that.
Somehow this will need to get unwound. ”
This (pandemic) is not over, until fat lady sings beautiful tune.
The new virus variant, including SARS-CoV-2 VOC 202012/01, 501Y.V1 or B.1.1.7 , isn’t really factored into any economic projections — yet. More than likely, the virus explosion in places like LA, are coming to any-town USA within a matter of weeks, at least in theory. The problem in LA shines a light on the smoking gun of hospitals being overwhelmed, deaths spiking and economic adaption, which probably will include shutting down cities.
We haven’t seen the new variant yet, but as a result of stupid social behavior, we’re all about to enter a new phase of a nightmare, compounded by stupidity and more endless streams of tribal stupidity, where half the population helps the virus spread even more rapidly … did I fail to mention that stupidity will help spread SARS-CoV-2 VOC 202012/01, 501Y.V1 or B.1.1.7 ????
Thus, I’d say there will be a lot more extend-and-pretend, because we’ll be faced with a decimating event that will take another year to unwind. I’m not even sure if we have vaccinated 1% of our population, but that entire effort isn’t going to win a race with B.1.1.7 and all the stupid people out there that want total failure.
Don’t get me wrong, denial is a powerful thing and maybe people will buy into a recovery, but in order for that to work in a positive way, there will have to be more extend-and-pretend — otherwise, the wheels come off the happy bandwagon and everything turns super ugly.
B117 is only 1% different so the vaccine should work
Lots of people with a death wish, like the plague in the Middle Ages. The dance of death.
Ambrose, I don’t think the current spike in Covid-19,1,2,3 is necessarily due to coronavirus mutations, but due to the typical short memory span of many Americans. Forget the mask, forget the social distancing, forget the personal hygiene of handwashing & antiseptics, forget avoidance of large gatherings as we approach the One Year mark of government mandated behavior. May be too much to ask of a society that lives for the moment and thinks little of the future, near or distant. I think the Chinese plan to cull the world population is working better than expected.
A quick eyeballing suggests consumer bankruptcy levels should jump *at least* 200k/yr higher when they take their finger out of the drain hole, no?
“How will this unwind?”
Well.. right now in the District of Criminals, there a wholes Lotta ‘stimulus’ going on! … $hits gittin weird.
“This is not the stimulus you’re looking for” ..”move along now”, said the Capital Storm Trooper.
The Dems say getting $2000 stimulus checks out is their first order of business.
If $2000 is good, why not $10,000? All they have to do is start a night shift at the printing press and maybe purchase some additional presses.
Also, if they print $100 bills instead of the usual $20 bills, it would increase the pace of wealth creation by 500%. People could really use that money to pay down their debts, which would free them up to put more purchases on credit.
I really wish they would bring back the $500 notes and $1000 notes taken out of circulation in 1969. It really is hard to buy things with cash of higher value, but perhaps that is the point?
What I fear most about the global central banks creating digital currencies is the control over how we spend it, when we spend it, who gets negative rates, who gets positive rates, who gets more stimulus (winners), who gets less stimulus (losers), etc, etc, etc. And if you though American life was complex today, you will be shocked how crazy and comples it will get if the govt controls our spending and survival habits…
When you merge Monetary and Fiscal forces with a govt controlled digital currency, you create what I call a “Behavioral Economic Incentive System”, which is anything but a free society and free markets…
Hoping I’m wrong…yet I do believe we will see more economic, society, govt, healthcare, currency, and taxation changes in the next 3-5 years than we have seen in the last 30 years. It is going to be a wild ride…so pick and chose your time wisely as we all end up in the same “hole” in the end, the trick is to minimize the time spend in the rat race maze…
You assume that our financial system and economy won’t totally collapse in the next 3-5 years.
Gresham’s Law?
Dow up 500 points, move on, nothing to see, all hail Caesar Powell!
So now Wall Street is long Insurrection and Anarchy? My portfolio went up 1.47% on a day that feels more like civil war and less like euphoria to me, but who am I to judge.
At some point higher inflation, higher treasury yields, higher commodities…and a massively debased dollar will offset the infinite free money (M)agic (M)oney (T)ree/(T)rain that hits full force on January 20th, 2021…
How will this “Unwind”? My best guess is quickly, unexpectively, and poorly for EVERYONE, including the top 1%ers AND the bottom 99%ers…
Dems just won the control the Senate. It’s 100K for everyone.
Everything will be forgiven.
It’s not going to be Debt Out the Wazoo anymore. Wolf will need to think about something new.
Wolf,
Saw a headline in financial times, talk of debt forgiveness! Wow!
All so pathetic and tiring. Now a retired CPA and former college professor, I have been preaching for decades to folks, especially young people….make sure you have an emergency/rainy day fund – not very sexy but it is an insurance policy. But consumption is more important…stuff we don’t need, with money we don’t have to impress people we don’t like (G. Carlin) Well guess what, it has been raining heavily out there for a while now and will get worse. So, now they send “stimulus” checks in the mail. My immigrant parents would have been horrified. Indeed, we have met the enemy and….the enemy is us !!! Shocking as there is gambling in Casablanca after all !!!