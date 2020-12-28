Flying During Christmas Travel Period? Still in Collapse Mode

But don’t fear for airline shareholders & creditors; they get to benefit from another $15 billion via “Taxpayer Capitalism.”
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The days around the Christmas holidays have always been huge for leisure travel. Last year was huge too. But this year, with all the discouragements about traveling, the exhortations to stay at home, and with lots of people refusing to set foot inside an airport?
TSA checkpoint screenings of passengers that entered the secured areas at US airports during the Christmas travel period from Friday, December 18, through Sunday, December 28, ranged from 616,000 on Christmas Day to 1.28 million yesterday, the largest day since the collapse of airline traffic in March. But that biggest day yesterday was still down by 50% from Sunday after Christmas last year (2.58 million).
The seven-day moving average (bold line) was down 57% over the last few days, compared to a year ago. But it was the smallest plunge since the collapse of the air passenger business in March. The chart shows the daily percent decline (fine line) from the same weekday in the same week last year, and the 7-day moving average (bold line):
The Pandemic has given rise to numerous high-frequency data sets, including daily data sets that are reported the next day. They give an immediate picture of the that segment of the economy, but they’re somewhat raw.
One of them is the TSA’s data set on checkpoint screenings, released every morning for screenings the prior day. It compares these daily number of air passengers to the same weekday in the same week last year. This metric gets caught up in calendar shifts; for example, Christmas Day, which fell on Friday this year, is being compared to Friday, December 27, last year. The seven-day moving average irons out most of those calendar shifts.
In mid-December, TSA checkpoint screenings of passengers had dropped sharply as they normally do after the Thanksgiving travel burst, but they did so even more sharply than last year, and were between -67% and -72% compared to 2019, with the seven-day moving average at around -68% for nine days in a row. But then the ramp-up of the Christmas leisure travel burst began.
The chart below shows the number of TSA checkpoint screenings in 2020 (red) and 2019 (green) for each day and the seven-day moving average (bold):
Health experts may consider the travel numbers this year a big risk factor in spreading the virus – not necessarily being on an airplane, as we’re constantly being re-re-reassured, including by the airlines themselves, that the risks of contagion on an airplane are minimal; but the risks associated with the rest of the trip, including being in an airport, and whatever mixing and mingling people are doing at their destination with people that are not in their household.
But even the biggest travel days this year in terms of checkpoint screenings were still a pale imitation of last year.
For the airlines, this is tough. But fear not for the airlines. We the taxpayers will hand them another $15 billion via the new stimulus package just signed into law over the weekend, in addition to the tens of billions of dollars from the prior stimulus package, to bail out and enrich shareholders and creditors.
This is Taxpayer Capitalism – a new entry into the WOLF STREET lexicon – whereby taxpayer capital is used to enhance private profits. That system isn’t new; it’s as old as taxpayers themselves. But the term, Taxpayer Capitalism, is new, I think. If it is, you heard it here first.
For the guys at the paying end, middle class taxpayers who don’t own airline stocks, maybe the name should be Taxpayer Crapitalism.
That’s really it. I’ve been toying with just shutting my business and leaving the country. I’m paying a lot of taxes, I get nothing in return, and national debt is just piling up, making my savings worthless unless I successfully speculate. This is just insane.
I have a buddy who works for a big telecom. He pays taxes on 250k and none at all on his 20m (per year) stock package. So he’s got a lower tax bill than I do. He’s a nice guy, but seriously….
Unless America curbs the rich, it’s just going to collapse.
It’s also clear to me that the Republicans in the Senate will cave and go along with the $2,000 per person printed “stimulus.” Meaning that the dollar is devalued further and Apple, Amazon, and Walmart get stimulated.
I no longer even recognize this country anymore, and I’m certainly not proud of it.
It’s also clear to me that the Republicans in the Senate will cave and go along with the $2,000 per person printed “stimulus.”
I’ll bet you a dollar they won’t. The Republicans are the opposition party now, and so they have to pretend to care about fiscal to hamstring the democrats. I’m sure Biden is praying they oppose the $2000, since it’s obvious he’s a fiscal hawk.
Trump’s $2000 ploy will likely fail because it was designed to fail. If Trump wanted to get more money to people he would have gone with a figure like $1200, which was much more likely to pass. He’s just looking for viewers for the Trump news network.
Not only that, but Biden has pledged even more stimulus after he takes office. I would assume that will be the bailing out of every state and city underwater from years of poor budgeting and over spending.
They will devalue the dollar without that 2 grand going to the plebes. Let us eat cake for once.
While I sympathize with your point, are you trying to say your friend makes $20M / Yr in stock profits and pays no tax on those profits? If in a 401K or in options, he will eventually sell and pay cap gains taxes and/or reg income taxes.
If he wills that wealth to heirs, it will be stepped up in value, but as they consume, taxes WILL be paid.
It’s even worse than it sounds. Cashed stock options can be invested directly into “opportunity zones,” thus avoiding the taxes from the stock sale. It’s a complete scam.
sure, capital gains taxes at a much lower rate, while most of us pay income taxes only. Most of us pay SS taxes on our entire income. In Joe’s example that is capped for the rich dude.
I don’t think curbing the rich would help anyone. Everyone believes rich people’s money is enough to solve any problems. Politics sell this idea, but governments are spending in trillions, that’s taking 1 million from 1 million people who have 1 million, and how long will it last? I believe the real problem is the size of government, the fact that government is allowed to borrow and to print money. A flat tax for everyone and every business, with a rate fixed in the constitution, that cannot be changed, let’s say, 5%, and they will have to spend what they have and no more, like the rest of us. The power of government in all its forms, around the world, is just disgusting.
Big-government vs. small government isn’t the issue. The current reality is, as Wolf says, taxpayer capitalism in which the state is a shell of what it could be for the people, and everything it could ever be for corporations. We have a loving nanny state for rich people, and a cheapskate uncle for everyone else.
America has been socializing corporate losses for a long time now. That, and these idiotic “trickle down” tax cuts, are where all the money is going.
“The Entrepreneurial State: Debunking Public vs. Private Sector Myths” – Mariana Mazzucato
I am well into the 1% and we do need to either raise taxes not necessarily by raising rates but by eliminating loopholes that are legal. We need to fund the IRS like we mean it. Current enforcement is a scandal. Very few in my peer group are paying their fair share. And we need to crack down on tax lawyers and accountants who insulate us from prison. One thought would be to add significant penalties to some brilliant tax evasion idea by a Harvard Law School graduate that is not approved. And we need to cut spending where we need to like defense, agricultural subsidies, pork, medical care with some sort of national care system with the doctors on salary with no production bonus. At least with lawyers when we stop paying no one dies right away. And we need to get rid of government programs and simply transfer payments to the poor perhaps with a national child support program since poor men have a lot of kids and can’t pay child support. Enforcement costs exceed the amount of money a minimum wage worker can pay by a wide margin. So child support enforcement is really a make work program for less competitive government attorneys from lower ranked law schools.
I’m fine with a flat tax as you propose as long as the first 50K or so is exempt, all forms of revenue are taxable at the same rate, and all exclusions are abolished. Naturally under those circumstances it’s going to need to be a lot higher than 5%.
Then it’s not a “flat tax” anymore is it Makruger?
5% for everyone is totally doable. If you make less than $50k per year that’s less than $2,500 per year, which is very reasonable.
I think 10% for everyone is probably more practical though. Yes, if you only make $15,000 per year, you are on the hook for $1,500 per year in taxes. But if you are in that position, you are going to need public assistance anyway, which the benefits of which will more than offset that $1,500.
Will never happen though. We are screwed because our politicians have no will to do the right thing, ever, and they don’t need to have any such will, because the people who elect them are stupid, selfish, and in many cases, willing to destroy everything good as long as it sticks it to “the other party”.
Put your savings in silver and gold and you will protect their purchasing power I did exactly what you’re thinking about in 2015 Lifeis much easier and simpler now and at 66 that’s just what the doctor ordered
Until it becomes a state, Puerto Rico offers great tax incentives. I got my wife, four kids and in-laws to move here. I own a business and operate stateside. My taxes are 4%. I pay nothing on capital gains. I bought a great home in Dorodo with all cash. In the states, I could never have done this. My sister and family is looking to move down (again, provided it doesn’t become a state). Private schools are a fraction of what we were paying in Miami and they are better. Don’t bring a nice car. Too many potholes.
The name for the form of government in which a partnership of state and the largest corporations rule is…
fascism.
It isn’t capitalism of any sort…it is state sponsored krapitalism (state action using the facade of the free market).
At bottom though, the only thing that really allows this misbehavior to survive is the carefully cultivated public misperception that “bankruptcy” somehow results in the physical destruction of physical assets (vs. a simple change in shareholders) and therefore threatens long term welfare loss to the general public.
And a pandemic is probably a bad beach to die on for the general principle of absolute shareholder responsibility, since there are plenty of actors more responsible for the general chaos/loss than the airlines themselves (the banks skated on implosion 1.0 because of the newness of general ruin, the airlines are skating in implosion 2 because of the generalness of the ruin)
By the time implosion 3.0 rears up (ZIRP driven mis valuations making it a certainty) my guess is that the general public will be experienced, impoverished, and angry enough to require shareholder blood (note that even now cruise lines aren’t getting a direct bailout).
And note that DC has been bailing itself out via the manipulative transgression of norms/laws for far longer and for far, far, far more of its citizens wealth.
I’m not condoning the airline bailout, merely pointing out that it is predictable in the Era of the Sh*t State.
I think the airports are more of a hazard than the planes. In July we arrived in LA because it was the only way to get out of China and comply with the terms of our visas. The problem was that we were going to CT. Tickets from Beijing to JFK were $20,000, one way. LAX only cost $5000 for two people. The airports where you would change planes were Petri dishes. Atlanta had 40 TSA employees out sick with COVID and one dead. They closed the airport to disinfect it. Flying directly to JFK seemed like an option until I saw that they had 116 TSA employees sick with COVID and a 39-yr-old dog handler dead.
So it was road trip time. It wasn’t too bad. Hotels were almost empty, and we lived off takeout food to avoid restaurants. It made up for the road I had planned 50 years earlier.
The country had a huge bump in cases from the Thanksgiving travel. Any day now the Christmas season should be turning a new crop of sick and dying.
and to think in summer only 7 flights per day(don’t here these numbers) had covid sick people
wonder what it was over holidays
Roddy, I remember all too well since I had to visit a carwash after getting off a plane, how the smoke from the smoking section on the flight would circulate throughout the cabin before the plane landed. The fresh air doors would be primarily closed to avoid the drag created, esp. in the days of much higher jet fuel prices.
My question is: How is the air being filtered, sanitized (UV light would be nice if it kills the Bat Flu!), and diluted with fresh air at 10,000 ft. during the flights today. My little bro took a flight from Denver this summer, the roughest takeoff and landing airport in the country in my experience, and I held my breath until he had been on the ground void of the bug for about 3 weeks. Me not flying anytime soon, turbulence or not.
The air is compressed, dehumidified, and HEPA filtered. I worked building the 747 and L-1011 environmental systems 40 years ago at Hamilton Standard. The problem is that unless you have a hood over your head, the air you exhale visits your neighbors before it is sucked into the vents.
I think Covid is a kind of trend amplifier. It is not like old fashioned plagues that mostly just kill people. The corona virus seems to use our civilizations bad habits against us. We thought it was a good idea to give up a manufacturing economy and replace it with services, ” bada bing” the stool gets kicked out. We thought it was a good idea to globalize and create a trade system and tourism based on global air travel, ” bada bing” the stool gets kicked out. We thought we could replace factories and warehouses with shopping malls and office towers, ” bada bing” the stool gets kicked out. We should be taking a good hard look at these things ,especially air travel, and see if they ever had a future. Maybe we should take the hint and move on to something else.
Maybe it’s time to buy airline stocks with the vaccine roll out coming to your local pharmacy soon and the Fed free stimulus money for the airlines.
Plus, the folks who bought all those RV’s this Spring that they used this summer will have them for sale (or already sold) since they figured out it is not much fun in crowded campgrounds with cold showers.
Thailand had its first COVID fatality since November and is shutting down as infections spread.
Once you vaccinate the vulnerable and older people you might lower the fatality rate. Somehow the price of hospitalization went up. Medical bills are a leading cause of personal bankruptcies. The leading cause of death in America is not the flu.
This new airline stimulus deal will have taxpayers pay the wages for non-working airline employees who would have otherwise been furloughed because there is not enough work for them to do (air travel is way down).
Such a sweet deal. No wonder I feel like I am trapped in a never-ending Twilight Zone episode.
Taxpayer Capitalism or just good old fashioned robbery?
I don’t know. But the TSA announced today that a 12th TSA employee (a New Orleans Supervisory Explosives Specialist) has died of Covid.
Other than buying gold, what is the best way?
Right, silver and colored diamonds are two tangible assets, non-financial, that can be purchased and sold anywhere in the world in any currency. Highly fungible, although the ice is, of course, less liquid, requiring evaluation by a potential buyer. Pink diamonds have been going thru the roof for the last 20 plus years. Ice is very easy to ship internationally (Malca-Amit), fully insured.
Sure, buying gold at the top always makes sense! 🙄
The arguments for buying stonks at the top are the same as for buying gold at the top. An inflation hedge
Who in their right mind would believe Gold is at its top? Gold doesn’t have a top or bottom It’s a store of value and it’s price is actually an indication of the strength or weakness of the fiat currency you measure it in I don’t believe we’re anywhere near a top with all this monetization and we are still below the 2011 high by the way
There are dollar bear ETF’s as well as other Forex ETF’s (€, £, ¥, etc.) that increase in value as the dollars loses value against them. Alternatively, a bond fund denominated in foreign currencies can provide the same effect.
Would be interesting to know the strings attached to these bailouts. Are the Execs allowed to take bonuses etc? Is it more like a giant PPP ?
If there is some oversight to the bailout, then I guess airline workers will get paid while small / med businesses get PPP for their employees and all us Giggers get our unemployment.
The whole 2.0 package is a bailout for everyone. Not sure why airlines should be separated from everyone else though.
Are the Execs allowed to take bonuses?
Could “build back better” consider the elimination of stock buy backs? Capital is supposed to go toward plant and equipment and not be used to manipulate the price of a stock.
It used to be illegal.
They were smarter back then.
Capital goes towards bidding up stock prices, little goes to the actual companies. They get a small amount during IPOs and new issues.
While there’s a lot of material about how safe flying itself is in terms of an individual catching COVID on a flight, I can’t find much on how air travel, by facilitating the mixing of households across long distances, is increasing COVID spread.
It seems to me that it’s probably substantial. SoCal hospitals are swamped while “[a]ir travel substantially increased surrounding Thanksgiving and Christmas, and tens of thousands of travelers are expected to pass through LA’s international airport this week, officials say”.
These officials should consider closing the airports or severely limiting air travel.
TSA checkpoint figures are only part of the story. The result of depressed demand for air travel is that fares are at historic lows. A week ago my friends and I found fares from Houston to LAX for $27.00 each way. You can’t take an Uber from IAH to downtown Houston for that. Airlines are bleeding cash even on full flights.
I believe that we should let all of these chronically mismanaged airlines go bankrupt,. That is what would happen if you and I would had dramatically mismanaged our businesses for decades, and treated our customers like S%*#.
“Bankruptcy” is a very cleansing process. Let a new management team clean up the airlines messes.
We all know an investors group would rush in to buy American Airlines assets at their true value in a bankruptcy scenario. Then they would reopen at a realistic level.
Please STOP giving the airlines my money congress -let them fail!
Stop propping up these companies that have had terrible policies on all levels for decades. Readers – has your business gotten a check from a 15 billion dollar “free for all” fund like the airlines? I did not think so.
Let them fail. It is their own fault. Just look at their “stock buy back” policies on the internet. It will sicken you.
The republicans have destroyed any reasoning for lower capital gain or corporate and personal taxes. At this point since the government has taken the risk from running a business out of the equation with the zero rates and government handouts to business…..we all own every business. So we might as well all get a big portion of the earnings. Its time to raise taxes substantially…….and I used to be a Reagan Republican.
GA want $2,000 and the republican will cave in.
Much happier as a taxpayer supporting U.S. airlines rather than overseas “initiatives” that happen only because lobbyists can yank the money out of our pockets. This $17 billion (and the one before that and the one before that) is still a drop in the bucket compared to that.