THE WOLF STREET REPORT: American Debt Slaves in the Weirdest Economy Ever

During the Financial Crisis, consumers deleveraged by walking away from their debts. And now, with 20 million people still claiming unemployment insurance? (You can also download THE WOLF STREET REPORT wherever you get your podcasts).
Another excellent report!
Too bad banks, as usual, are more important than people.
Indeed. It’s almost like the banks should not be allowed to have total control of the Fed.
They should be treated as public utilities and nationalized.
Amen. That would take care of 70% of America’s problems.
There’s something wrong with this guys research he says people used their pandemic money to pay down their debt but in another one he’s
says they used the money to by stuff at record levels which is it?? It can’t be both.
Paul Cat,
It’s both, as I said in this report and in all prior articles on the topic — they paid down their credit cards AND they bought record amounts of “goods”/”stuff.” But you forgot the biggie, “services.” As I said, consumers cut WAY back on “services,” which normally account for 70% of consumer spending; and overall spending is down from a year ago because of the reduced spending on services.
It’s an irony that most of the stimulus money was used to buy things.. and not on services. It means that China was the main benefactor of USA Stimulus monies.
That was Congress’s intent!
We manage more than 100 apartment units in SoCal.
Since the pandemic hit we had to hire a guy full time at the recycling garbage area as the amount of electronic packages and other cardboard boxes he has to process is insane.
We never had boxes and bottles of Don Perignon champagne and other expensive whiskies in the area , this year is beyond belief.
Rents have been paid on time, no issues whatsoever.
Sending money to people who haven’t lost income seems insane, I don’t know what our politicians are thinking.
All help should be targeted to people in need who have lost income.
I think when we look back at this period in the future, we will see it as the time of childish excess and overreaction.
Hahahaha!
The Plebs are developing a taste for “ Don Perignon Champagne hey! :)
What next Should they “ EAT CAKES NOW”?!! :)
They buying goods from china. Empty containers going back to china
Americans have no choice: e.g., a major, US retailer imports vast amounts of products from China, drove US businesses under with its low prices by getting products produced by quasi-slave labor in subsidized, Chinese, CCP factories, and made huge profits while it referred its low-paid employees to get food stamps, reportedly.
The ultra rich could completely evade paying taxes through their US foreign income tax laws, which exempted the billionaires’ foreign income from investments in China and other countries from US taxation until brought to the US. As a result, they just did not bring back the income to the US and just put it into foreign holding companies that in turn, sometimes, invested in the USA.
Read about Apple. See Fortune Magazine: “Apple Avoided Paying $40 billion in taxes now ….” We should create a windfall profits tax to re-capture the unpaid taxes that similar companies have avoided paying while parasitically having their US workers get food stamps, etc.
Reportedly, the USA has $211 trillion in liabilities and faces a demographic cliff from the baby boomers’ upcoming retirement. Given its current needs, I see no alternative to making the billionaires and millionaires finally pay a fair share of taxes, just as secretaries, waitresses, and others are forced to pay.
Create an IRS tax task force dedicated to auditing anyone with more than $20 million in assets. That alone should create huge tax receipts. In Los Angeles, at least, tax cheating by the rich is rife.
K, the government cannot sustain the military expenditures of 700 plus billion A YEAR. We cannot continue and when you read what was in the latest Covid bill, our money spent on things not even related to the country or spent on foolishness. I’m not saying Corporate should get so many breaks, but it starts with the government. Term limits or everyone is doomed.
That’s precisely the current plans A, B and C ! For the Democrats that are in power now!
But believe YOU Me, that plan is NOT THE PANACEA the us should be seeking .
It’s being tried before in the USSR and abandoned in CHI NA!
Well as Wolf said services took a hit, but at the same time I think some people simply replaced one type of debt with another i.e. credit card debt replaced with fintech debt.
The credit rating agencies are aware of the later, but not sure if anyone’s tracking the former.
Oops, I meant, the credit rating agencies are aware of the later, but not sure if anyone knows how much personal loan is being used to replace credit card debt.
MonkeyBusiness,
The proper name of the category of debt here that I called “credit card debt” is “revolving debt,” the vast majority of which is credit card debt. It also includes personal loans and similar revolving debts, but the amounts are not huge, compared to credit card debt.
BTW, HELOCs are not part of revolving debt; they’re part of mortgage debt because you’re getting a second mortgage.
It can be many things. Some actually invested their pandemic money.
It may seem unbelievable but there are people who don’t spend more than they earn, live within their means and save, in case things get tough due to unforeseen events, such as disability, sickness or, perhaps, economic disaster. That’s when cash is king and stocks are cheap. So, they bought stuff they may not have needed, they payed-down debt and they bought cheap stocks. :-)
Paul, if I got $1200 in stimulus, can’t I spend $700 on a big TV and $500 to pay down debt?
You should find some way of making your point that isn’t quite this obnoxious.
So…
The Fed lowers rates to near zero. Which makes it hard for the banks to make any profit.
But…Credit card rates have not moved from 25%.
Saving the banks with their high and fat profit margins.
But the pandemic stimulus checks and extra unemployment insurance checks went right to paying off credit card bills (not to mention the non payment of rent funds).
Crushing the banks.
The Fed looks up from the table stunned…
FHA mortgages are at 20% delinquencies.
But still consumers pay off credit cards!
The Fed needs the debt boom to keep going…damn these American consumers!!!!
Weirdest economy ever.
My solution:
Don’t play the game.
In spite of 20% of FHA loans being delinquent, Nov. new home sales increased 20% YOY.
Credit card debt, subprime auto loans, pay day loans and pawn shop loans are usury. It is good to pay down such debt.
Without a new stimulus deal, what is going to happen?
How appropriate it is– that “normal” folks are erasing their debt with money from the Fed’s magic money machine. Seems that it’s the same thing the Fed is trying to do when they use their magic money to buy questionable stuff in the corporate and treasury bond market.
I remember a magazine article from 1929: “Everyone ought to be rich!” The Fed should have a policy “Everyone ought to be free from debt.”
They seem to have the technology to make debt disappear at zero cost. That would up the consumption–a lot!
But I’m getting a little confused about what the term “money” now is supposed to mean.
Wolf what about student loan debt? You didn’t mention that.
That’s in a category of its own, for a number of reasons, including that consumers cannot walk away from it on their own, but government can and does let them walk away under numerous conditions that have been in the rule book for years.
The ideal situation for Americans facing a non responsive and even destructive series of government policies would be to get as much money as they think they are entitled to, refunds to be paid sometime in the future, if book keeping mistakes on their part.
Also to build and use up as much credit as possible to buy useful things like non perishable food, materials, soap, tradable goods, things that will be more expensive and or unobtainable in the near and distant future.
The bill on the maxed out cards? It will be paid sometime in the future by President Harris maybe?
If not, well bankruptcy and then new credit cards in a few years.
You lead the way!!!
I’ll be sleeping in my bitcoin and eating my gold.
Please, George, go back to ZH. You’re getting a little ahead of yourself….
Wasn’t it Bernanke who finally gave up the ghost and admitted he thought it better that one “die in debt than be deprived of nice things” or something to that effect?
Let it burn, why should American consumers be responsible for floating up the profits of banks and corporations.
Let the Chinese consumer be responsive. 🤪
1) The $600 stimulus check will not disrupt the greedy banks.
2) Mayors moved to remove loud & dominant food trucks from every choke points in NYC and other major cities, under the pandemic cause.
3) From Jan 21 2021 governors will force law and order, crush violent
mob, arrest protesters who take pictures of FBI agents and those
who dare to raise their hands on the police.
4) Will the governors bend the will of the mob, or vice versa. Will the mob resort to extreme actions, grow in strength, due to the toxic mentioned above, in Wolfstreet report…
What do you mean by “loud & dominant” with respect to a food truck? Are some “quiet & submissive”? Are they playing loud music?
In my small town of 50k I haven’t seen a change, nor have I heard of their removal elsewhere, so I’m wondering what’s up.
Loud and dominant trucks – trucks that dress up in colorful flamboyant clothes and are dominant in bed…or ubiquitous Amazon delivery vans aggressively parked on sidewalk on busy lanes with unauthorized markings and drivers playing loud music?
I saw some loud and dominant trucks in the country of Panama….they’re called the “diablos rojos” (red devils). If you’ve never seen one, please google. They are awesome!
Paying off credit card debt can be viewed as a defensive move in risky times. Not only do you decrease the financial hemorrhaging caused by the usurious interest rates, you have cleared the deck and have re-established the maximum allowed credit which you lmay likely need to access in the uncertain future.
I have noticed several on line merchants that offer 4 interest free payments from companies such as Afterpay, Affirm and Klarna at the checkout. They require only a cursory credit check and appear to be aimed at people who may have trouble getting credit cards or don’t want a credit card. So maybe these new “point-of sale” lending companies are taking some of the business away from bank card companies. Plus check out “point-of sale” lending. It is an interesting concept. Just a thought.
Steve,
Ever since there was a “sale,” there was “point of sale lending,” which went under different names over time.
Y’all cut up those credit cards, Capeesh?
I hope people will wake up to the fact that the Federal Reserve is not your friend and indeed is very hazardous to your financial health. We need to get behind a new movement to end the fed!
Don’t worry people. The stimulus has been signed. The party continues. Market opens with a bang tomorrow.
“They sent me no cash for Christmas, They sent me no cash for Christmas!, They sent me no cash for Christmas!!, So screw their good cheer!!!” With a bit of make-up, Franklin really does look kind of like Bozo the Clown.
That just means a lot of companies closed or a lot of Americans become lazy
So credit cards are scams? Good thing I never had one, even if I once got one sent my mail, I never used it and cut it into little pieces.