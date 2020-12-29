The Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in America: December Update on House Price Inflation Gone Wild

The dollar lost purchasing power with regards to houses at the fastest rate in six years.
Prices of single-family houses jumped 8.4% in the US, the biggest year-over-year jump since March 2014, according to the Case-Shiller Home Price Index for October, released today. The index is based on the “sales pairs” method, comparing the price of a house that sold in the current month to the price of the same house when it sold previously, going back decades. By comparison, the National Association of Realtors’ house price index, which is based on “median prices,” has skyrocketed 15%. In this terrible economy with 9 million to 20 million people out of work, house prices have been fired up by record low interest rates, the $3 trillion the Fed has handed the markets, the shift of working from home and not wanting to live in an apartment or condo tower, and by a dose of panic-buying.
Los Angeles – the most splendid housing bubble of them all:
House prices in the Los Angeles metro rose by 1.1% in October from September and by 8.4% year-over-year, which put them 14.1% above the peak of the insane Housing Bubble 1. The Case-Shiller index was set at 100 for January 2000 across all 20 cities it covers. Today’s index value for Los Angeles of 312 means that house prices in the metro have more than tripled since January 2000 (+212%), making it the most splendid housing bubble on this list.
Today’s release of the Case-Shiller Home Price Index, named “October,” is a rolling three-month average of closings that were entered into public records in August, September, and October.
The Case-Shiller Index provides sub-indices for some cities. For Los Angeles, in addition to overall house prices, it provides data on condos, and for high-, mid-, and low-tier house prices.
Prices in the low-tier segment (black line) jumped 10.4% year-over-year and have nearly quadrupled since January 2000 (+281%). During Housing Bubble 1, this segment surged the most, and during the Housing Bust, it collapsed the most (-56%). High-tier prices (green line) jumped 8.0% year-over-year and are up 188% from January 2000. Condo prices (red line) have been increasing at the slowest rate of the four categories (0.5% month-over-month and 5.0% year-over-year):
San Diego:
House prices in the San Diego metro jumped 1.7% in October from September and by 11.6% from a year ago, having nearly tripled (+193%) since 2000:
This is “House-Price Inflation”: The Dollar lost purchasing power faster.
The Case-Shiller Index – by comparing the sales price of a house in the current month to the price of the same house when it sold previously – tracks the amount of dollars it takes to buy the same house over time, thereby measuring the purchasing power of the dollar with regards to houses. This makes the Case-Shiller Index a measure of “house-price inflation.” And what we’re looking at is the phenomenon that the dollar has lost purchasing power with regards to houses at the fastest rate in years.
San Francisco Bay Area:
The Case-Shiller Index for “San Francisco” – the Bay Area counties of San Francisco, San Mateo (northern part of Silicon Valley), Alameda and Contra Costa (East Bay), and Marin (North Bay) – rose 0.9% in October from September and was up 7.7% from a year ago. The index is up 50% from the crazy peak of Housing Bubble 1 and has nearly tripled since 2000:
San Francisco Condo Malaise:
But condo prices in the five-county Bay Area fell for the fifth month in a row and are down 2.3% from a year ago, and below where they’d first been in March 2018, amid a historic all-time record condo glut in San Francisco itself:
Seattle:
In the Seattle metro, house prices jumped 1.1% in October from September and 11.7% year-over-year, having surged 47% since the peak of Housing Bubble 1:
New York metro condos:
Not to be confused with Manhattan condos that are now undergoing a reckoning, Case-Shiller’s index for New York City condos includes all of New York City plus numerous counties in the states of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut “with significant populations that commonly commute to New York City for employment purposes.” In these vast and diverse markets, the index for condos has essentially been flat since late 2017 and is down a smidgen year-over-year and from the peak in October 2018:
Miami:
The Case-Shiller index for the Miami metro jumped by 1.5% in October from September and by 6.8% year-over-year, pulling within 6.1% of its totally crazy peak of Housing Bubble 1:
Portland:
House prices in the Portland metro rose 0.7% in October from September and 8.9% from a year earlier:
Washington D.C.:
The Case-Shiller Index for the Washington D.C. metro rose 1.3% in October from September and was up 8.2% year-over-year and thereby finally surpassed the crazy peak of Housing Bubble 1, hallelujah:
Boston:
The index for the Boston metro rose 1.5% in October from September and 9.4% year-over-year:
Tampa:
House prices in the Tampa metro rose 1.6% in October from September and 8.6% from a year earlier, and are now 1.6% above the crazy peak of Housing Bubble 1:
Denver:
The index for the Denver metro rose 0.9% in October from September and 7.0% year-over-year:
Phoenix:
For the Phoenix metro, the index rose 1.7% in October from September and 12.7% year-over-year, making it the market with the currently hottest house price inflation on this list of Splendid Housing Bubbles, ahead of San Diego (11.6%) and Seattle (11.7%). And prices almost caught up with the crazy peak of Housing Bubble 1:
Las Vegas:
The index for the Las Vegas metro rose 0.8% in October from September and 6.4% year-over-year, but remains 12% below the crazy peak of Housing Bubble 1:
Dallas:
House prices in the Dallas metro – counties of Collin, Dallas, Delta, Denton, Ellis, Hunt, Johnson, Kaufman, Parker, Rockwall, Tarrant, and Wise – jumped 1.4% in October from September and 6.5% year-over-year, having more than doubled since 2000.
This makes the Dallas metro the tail light of the Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in America, with the remaining markets of the 20-City Case-Shiller Index not having reached that point yet where it takes over twice as many dollars to buy the very same house than it took 20 years ago.
This would all explain why Burton Malkiel recommends that everyone should own some real estate (or an REIT).
I personally recomend owning a mortgage. It’s self-diversified thru owning real estate tax (they can’t take it from you).
Only problem with purchasing a mtg pool is the brokers have access to systems like “YieldBook” which accurately price them at a fair OAS. Then, they take advantage of the retail investor … they can locate mortgage pools trading cheap to the benchmark in the institutional market because of idiosyncrasies in the collateral and prepayment patterns, then sell you a piece with a significant markup, and you will never know you got taken for 25 to 50 bps, or even more. The problem is even worse if you invest in private pools.
You are better off in a mortgage ETF, as long as you were not counting on a ladder investment.
You are talking a 1/4 to 1/2 percent. Is that significant?
How much should a broker make for placing a mortgage to a retail investor?
I will give you a little more info … retail investors make mtge product purchase decisions on yield. But, that is a mistake. Institutional investors make mtge product purchase decisions on OAS.
A smart broker can find mtge products that look good on yield, but are terrible deals on OAS. These guys buy these deals in the institutional market, then trade them on yield to retail buyers.
Since you don’t have YieldBook, you can not figure out if you are getting a good deal, and you usually do not. The game is rigged against retail and I never saw a good deal on mtge paper sold in the retail channel. I would stick to ETF when it comes to mtge.
makruger,
The big issue with that philosophy is that some areas will be winners and others losers. For many, those houses in losing markets are anchors.
Wolf,
Housing Gone Wild…. you could further expand out the Wolfstreet Media empire with a series of videos, on VHS, literally. It’s a new spin on an old theme. And keeping it on VHS will bring back the nostalgia factor
Housing Gone Wild (by Wolf Richter), and sell if for $19.99.
It’s 1984. The above charts are what the Fed calls stable prices trending a little on the low side. All government language has been corrupted.
Treasury= Debt management department.
Defense Department= War Department
Stimulus= Dance a little longer Cinderella
Interest Rate= Paying people to hold your money so you don’t spend it.
Social Security= oh we didn’t plan for everyone retiring when they hit 62
Here’s the inflation that the Fed claims isn’t happening.
Right on RNYer.
And more inflation in the cards.
Go to the grocery store, an auto parts store, or a restaurant as it’s already there.
Well yes and no. The velocity of money is declining and I read that people are going to be saving their “stimulus” if the can, for when the fit hits the shan. See Wolf’s most excellent piece on the number of mortgages in “forbearance.” When that explodes like a pressure cooker (no way left to let it out slowly), there will be masses of foreclosures, short sales and AH4R and Blackstone and the usual suspects will be there to buy them at say 65% of par. They will take them to foreclosure and either book their profit on the sale or take them away from Joe and Susie Sixpack and the others who “bought” with like 2.5% down. A 5% dip makes you a tenant with a mortgage. See http://www.peoplevmoney.com for an interesting read on the gross conflicts of Florida appellate judges who owned “bank stocks” and hammered down owners installing the “rocket docket” and other fudgery post 2008. Why people aren’t in the street rioting I dunno or maybe they will be. In France they’d be rioting. Here, everyone is too anesthetized with whatever they ingest and are in their silos. Bezos gained $340 billion in more wealth in this dumpster fire of an economy and even the Hot Waitress index doesn’t work anymore because small restaurants are getting decimated. Congress screws the little people and Fox and their ilk pit people who make $100k a year against poor people/working class while all the benefits flow to the top .0001%. Today, the top 1 percent of households own more wealth than the bottom 90 percent combined. #BITFD
speaking of inflation, I went to UPS to ship 2 medium-sized packages from Florida to Florida and paid over $55 for that. I remember paying 15 dollars per package cross country 5 years ago.
Amen! Also see health care and college tuition.
Notice that in today’s YoY figures released by Case-Shiller, Boston is the only Northeast city with a healthy YoY. Why? In my opinion, the biotech and drug industry, as well as the health care industry, which all have a heavy presence in the Boston metro, is raking in billions from govt COVID spending. That spending could last for years and years.
Also note how cities with large tourism revenue relative to GDP, like Las Vegas, Miami are underperforming YoY.
Boston is a ghost town.
Hopefully a reset to make things more affordable for next generation and a slow and steady (rather than boom bust) growth pattern that supports entrepreneurs and small business get back on their feet.
A 1BR nice condo at 450-550k should indicate a bottom.
True. Core city areas like South Boston, Back Bay, Fenway, are suffering … people want out of the high density condo and apartment life. And, they want out fast.
But, not too far away, where the single family homes start, it is white hot demand. I have some single family rentals just outside of the city limits and the demand is so extreme that I can’t figure out what the rent is … and I have cold feet with massive rent rises on my current tenants. I do have some morals. One is a family headed by a single mother … I don’t want to throw her out so I can jack the rent by 50% from the 2018 lease … God will get you for that one.
450-500k gets you a nice 2BR Condo in the Swamp..
lots and lots of Biotech and Pharma around Philly area, one of the nations Pharma hubs actually.
According to the genengnews website, these are the top 10 biotech/pharma hubs:
1) Boston/Cambridge – 18 of the top 20 firms
2) Bay Area – Lots of startups going public
3) NY/NJ – Mostly NJ
4) Maryland/Virgina/DC
5) San Diego
6) Philly
7) LA/OC
8) Raleigh/Durham
9) Seattle
10) Chicago
My opinion … SFRs close to office centers featuring Biotech/Pharma should work out well over the next decade. Can’t miss. Many of my recent rental applications ( Boston ) are for people working in this industry.
Interesting to see how San Francisco proper would dragdown Case-Shiller Bay Area, were it separated out.
“100 for January 2000 across all 20 cities it covers. Today’s index value for Los Angeles of 312 means that house prices in the metro have more than tripled since January 2000 (+212%),” Is that two a typo?
I think the inflation aspect to focus on here, is how current disinflation pandemic factors play into prior and current housing inflation. This is a crazy time, when dollar purchasing power isn’t making total sense. I think the future value of money will be worth less and perhaps that plays a part in people buying now, even at inflated levels. It’s hard to wrap a head around this, that future value is being discounted by todays lack of inflation. Buying inflated assets today is thus cheaper than buying future assets with higher inflation. As mortgage rates slowly drift higher later in 2021, that will not be driven by falling home prices — if anything, rates will go up because of too much demand for low rates.
I feel safe that nobody has a clue what’s happening and that most predictions and assumptions will be wrong.
Well, we’ve just started climbing the demographic hill of the millennials where each successive year for the next twenty a larger population than the previous enters what are typically prime earning years, forming families and increasing demand for housing, typically single-family-homes. Maybe builders are right to be bullish.
MC
Your statement “…I feel safe that nobody has a clue what’s happening and that most predictions and assumptions will be wrong….”
is about the most accurate prediction of the economic future I have heard in the past 12 years. :-)
Now is the time to buy what your business or your family will need long term. Once Biden’s in, you won’t be able to count on anything being available, and if it is, certainly not at today’s prices.
1) NY governor delayed evictions for two more months, saving tenants from being thrown to the cold. NY governor shift cost to the landlords. Section 8 Apartments will add cost to NY tax payers.
2) The lagging banking sector will be under stress, yearly in 2021, from mortgage payers.
3) Jan – March lake effect snow will freeze volume up north.
Short term thinking. By the time NY kommissars get to evictions it will be winter again.
Everyone seems to be counting on inflation without any growth in wages; and increasing assets prices with declining velocity of money. Can infinite debt substitute for real growth? We shall see.
The alternative theory — that this economy is going to explode in a deflationary bomb — seems more plausible to me.
2021 will be interesting.
The high cost state to low cost state migration is distorting both the high cost markets and low cost markets. Eventually, both housing markets will come down.
Those cashing out in high cost areas are mostly paying cash for what they consider cheaper homes. In many cases locals accuse them of overpaying for properties, but cash buyers can always overpay for property and come out ahead. It looks like inflation for awhile, but it is really deflationary.
For example, the average $300K home purchased with a mortgage pays an extra ~$150K in interest. If a cash buyer overpays by 10% ($30K), they will still be saving $120K on the house overall. The temporary inflation turns into longer term deflation/savings.
Even if the buyer gets a mortgage and overpays for the house, they are still saving relative to their old property. The mortgage will be smaller and the taxes and insurance as well. Still deflationary.
The higher cost area the buyer migrated from will eventually crack from lack of demand and that is also deflationary in the long run.
I’m hoping the Texas Gold Rush, currently underway, will push my paid for 2,000 sq.ft. brick home value from $242,000 (current appraisal value in The Woodlands, Texas) to a cool million.
Thanks to Californians making this possible, we will have enough for future assisted living costs for us and maybe a quick trip to Disneyland when we cash out.
I saw a chart recently that listed the Woodlands as one of the high mortgage default areas. So far house prices are high, but when those defaults go into foreclosure, watch out.
Exxon has 8,000 jobs here.
Also here are Occidental, Phillips, Chevron/Texaco, and two dozen other smaller oil companies. Then there are the oil service companies. But we do have a lot of Biotech firms too.
Great comment, Petunia. My problem as a buyer who needs to retire soon on a moderate budget, is that the long run is getting to be a very long run. I’m running out of runway.
I would have thought coronavirus would have burst housing bubble 2 but that doesn’t seem to be the case somehow. If that doesn’t burst it, what will?
This year has been about bidding up SFH away from the cities. Next year is the reckoning for all the condos and co-ops left behind (but still accruing fees and taxes).
What mucks it all up is the printing.
“If that doesn’t burst it, what will?”
A 1% rise in interest rates…
That’s exactly it, with the kind of runaway debt and inflation we are seeing now, the Fed will eventually lose control of interest rates. Even an increase of a point or two will crush the housing market. It will then turn in to a roach motel with no escape possible for the bag holders. I am not sure why people think buying at the lowest historical interest rate in history is a good idea. I bought my first house with a 10.5% fha loan but only cost $45,000. Over the next decade I could just refinance whenever the rates went down a couple of percent but my mortgage stayed the same size. Eventually my mortgage payment was less than my car payment. When you overpay at the lowest possible interest rate the only way out is the poor farm.
That was my theory when rates were instantly slashed to zero amidst the financial crisis. I never dreamed of QE or that this could still be going on a decade later.
Thanks, Seneca.
It is funny that during an era when the internet provides an unprecedented level of *detailed* historical economic data (free, except for the cost of a few keystrokes) people will hazard many, many thousands of dollars…without doing a dollop of research.
And memories of the 2009 implosion don’t even require Google.
But, in fairness, the G’s ZIRP scheme machine is more and more clearly running out of gas…each subsequent bubble appears to be built on fewer actual transactions.
Perhaps the Fed’s wealth effect Nirvana is for 1 hyper inflated transaction to take place…and then for tens of millions to spend based off their Zillow Zestimates.
Trillions and trillions of government intervention saved the asset markets. They are busy saving the patient right now. We will see what his quality of life is when this is over.
Somebody is going to be getting a lower standard of living than they were counting on. If you are not in a politically connected group it’s coming out of your pocket in the future.
When its over the rich will get richer and the middle class will move down to the lower middle class, the lower middle to the poor, and the poor will be homeless or living in tent cities. We will be no different than a third world country. In a lot of respects we are already there. Most of Washington DC away from the monuments resembles a third world country,
No tree grows to the sky
1) SF Bay area and Condos are shortening the thrust. NYC Condos are in a trading range.
2) There is no sign of correction for the rest.
3) Vectors up to a new all time high, or to a lower high. Up in a strong momentum, or in a moderate momentum, but there is no sign of weakness in the RE business, except in the heavy weight RE markets of SF & NYC.
Peace and prosperity thru asset price inflation. Monetary policy so easy, even a caveman (named Jerome) could do it!
Ah, but he doesn’t appear to wear any of those off-brand Neanderthal genes … so tis the pity, NOT!
These inflated housing prices are the direct result of several factors:
1. The Fed keeping interest rates artificially low. The home prices are discounting this effect, since the monthly payment is lower than it would otherwise be.
2. Secondly, the 2017 tax law discourages selling your home when all your debt is grandfathered in and can be lost when you sell if you try to take out another jumbo mortgage. Unlike 2005/2006 I don’t see a lot of homes in the swamp (DC) up for sale. Realtors are complaining about a shortage of listings. Back then the “days on the market” when up the 2005/2006 meltdown began. Shortage of listings means higher prices.
3. The builders compound the problem by building monster homes that appeal to the millenial generation that are much bigger and more expensive than the homes that were on the lot, which were torn down. I wonder if the Case/Shiller index takes into account the much larger sq footage of the home than the one that was formerly there. If so then this index is inflated. Its comparing apples to oranges.
4. The government has not cut back on its workforce to any significant degree. While much of the country has suffered under lockdowns, layoffs, and business closures the fat cat government workers and the lobbiests and contractors that feed off the Fed government here have not suffered one bit and they are still living on the gravy train. They are the ones buying these expensive homes and bidding up the prices.
#3 Especially relevant in our hood in St Pete, FL SC:
Just saw the new 2500 SF home sold for $785K, before it is actually constructed on the lot, that the builder bought with the 1950 old house for $195K a couple months ago.
And similar all through this hood where houses were selling for less than $75K in 2013-15,,, now on ZippyLo for $200-225K.. or more. Only houses currently for sale are older ones, remodeled and waaayyy over priced for this hood,, all others are gone in one day.
So, Wolf et al:
1. Does the Case-Shiller differentiate between the houses on a lot, or does it just go by the address of the lot?
2. Does the C-S differentiate between the house as it was at the last sale and how it is with the 1,000 SF addition added between sales?
Curious to know, as it is a big difference for some of the houses I see in my bicycling.
VintageVNvet,
#1 and #2: Yes and Yes. From the Methodology, page 7:
“Price Anomalies. If there is a large change in the prices of a sales pair relative to the statistical distribution of all price changes in the area, then it is possible that the home was remodeled, rebuilt or neglected in some manner during the period from the first sale to the second sale. If there were no physical changes to the property, there may have been a recording error in one of the sale prices, or an excessive price change caused by idiosyncratic, non-market factors. Since the indices seek to measure homes of constant quality, the methodology applies smaller weights to homes that appear to have changed in quality or sales that are otherwise not representative of market price trends.”
https://www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/documents/methodologies/methodology-sp-corelogic-cs-home-price-indices.pdf
Finally, people are taking my advice and buying quality real estate and stock market indexes (S&P 500 way up this year too). Fed is printing like mad, so the only thing you will regret is not buying more.
Wolf,
I wonder what the above charts look like if magnified to focus only from about October 2016 (when the 10 yr T was about 1.6%), to October 2018 (when the Fed allowed the 10 yr T to rise to a “huge” 3.2%).
(Students of American Decline note…the annual 10 yr T never went below 3.2% from 1959 to…2008)
My guess is that the metro roller coasters were flat at best, to downish (transaction volumes fall before prices do).
For all the RE bulls…picture if the Fed were compelled to allow 10 yr Ts to rise to 5%, 6%, 7%, 8% (all very common for 50 yrs) …contemplate how monthly mortgage affordability evaporates if rates return to historical norms..after the Great Fed ZIRP slaughter has caused home prices to double or triple.
Benjamin Franklin observed, “Tis easier to build two chimneys than to keep one in fuel.”
By the time you subtract repairs, taxes, insurance, utilities, brokers fees, etc. the housing appreciation is not pure profit. The bigger the roof, the greater the cost of roof replacement. New flooring/carpet is another expense. Termites are a threat. The A/C repairman replaced a motor controller fried by a lightning powerline surge. Cracks appeared in the driveway. The washing machine died. It seems more economical to own than to rent, unless you move frequently.
People buying homes now because they believe the price will only be higher in the future – can we now say we are in a period of asset hyper-inflation?
Blackstone and the Fed will make sure that there’s always a floor to home prices!!!
The Zillow says my house increased 4.4% last 30 days. Up from around 2% a month lately. But that’s not inflation.
There is an appraisal issue here in DC. Some houses are being bid up so high the appraisers can’t even come close. When the appraisers tell you the value isn’t there, it must be real bad. Because they have been pretty consistent in making anything fly.
The values are not there. The appraisers are correct. There are three ways to appraise a property.
1. Market approach
2. cost approach
3. income approach
When ‘1’ outpaces ‘2’ and ‘3’ as is now the case that is a sure indication that we’re near the top of the bubble. The buyers of these houses will have to wait a long time just to break even if they are lucky. If they are unlucky they will have to walk away and leave the keys with the banker and have their credit ruined. This could be triggered by a normalization of interest rates or a 30 to 50% reduction in the Federal Workforce.
Gravedancer Sam Zell in a recent RealVision interview. Sitting on a pile of cash. “When everyone is going left, look right”. Does not believe COVID and the WFH fallout will have a lasting impact. People will want to be where the cultural action is, not the Kansas pig farm. Does not believe Zoom will permanently replace face to face get togethers. The trick might be to buy RE at the right time before he and Blackrock buy everything.
Otherwise if the Fed loses control of interest rates……
Unless you are a big investor, there won’t be deals for you.
Keep an eye at the commercial listings out there, there ain’t no bargains, everything is listed at prices beyond belief. It will stay this way as loans will be packed and sold at 10 cents on the dollar to black rock and cie at some point. Get some black rock shares instead.
Black rock and cie will eventually get its own police department to evict recalcitrant tenants, it will be a state within the state managing housing policy.
I think in Germany there was talk to ban big landlords from purchasing more than a certain number of units, maybe it’s not such a dumb idea.
Boomer,
Zell owns a lot of apartment buildings. So yes, he sure would try to make everyone think that way.
That said, many people – but not all – will return to the city centers because for them, living out in the suburbs or the sticks just doesn’t cut it long term. That’s a different lifestyle than living in a tower with a doorman where everything is taken care of, and where you can walk to 100 favorite restaurants and other venues within 30 minutes. That lifestyle remains appealing to many people — once the restaurants are up and running again.
Serious food for thought. If the Government borrows $2000 and gives it to you, should you?
Loan it back to them by purchasing t-bills?
Buy gold and stash it away?
Pay off $2000 on your debt?
All three of those would not be what the feds want you to do with it in my opinion which probably means you should do one of the three.
I’m not smart like the other folks on this board, but I would first ask what kind of debt, at what interest rate?
I was going to say mortgage at first. My thinking was the gov. just borrowed $2000 for you at about 3/4% and gave it to you. Since they screwed you by borrowing it, how should you make the best of a deal you didn’t ask for.
I am glad to see Wolfe say that housing prices are rising due to the falling purchasing power of the dollar.
The value of houses always falls over time just like cars.
I fully expect money velocity to start increasing as people no longer want to be left holding large amounts of fiat dollars for any great length of time, preferring instead to buy a real asset as quickly as possible.
The first sign of hyper-inflation is a falling currency.
The second sign of hyper-inflation is increasing money velocity.
We are seeing early signs of both.
Gold and silver prices can not be used as an early indicator for signs of hyper-inflation because when governments are printing money, it is no problem for them to keep suppressing metal prices with the printed money, 8up until the moment there is suddenly no gold or silver to buy at any price.
Once the dam breaks, it is then too late to protect yourself.
” the value of houses always falls over time just like cars”Yes, all houses are a depreciating asset, but the LAND is not.
1. Marriage rates dropped since the 80s.
2. There are less millennials than the boomers.
3. Boomers must transfer their wealth to sons or sell it to cover medical bills
4. Even if the dollars loose the purchase power, kids (Millennials or Gen Z) will get the houses or stocks
5. Some immigrants might buy homes or they are not so interested in houses similar Millennials or Gen Z
6. Either way price discovery mechanisms will workout and the properties will find their rightful prices and owners.
7. Ok, even if foreigners from Chinese soil or non-residents are buying up these houses, eventually, they sell it for a price or their kids will own them
8. Happy new year everyone!
Is there a volume of transactions adjusted Case Shiller index?
I would think prices are high because volume is low.
I might consider selling my house now but then I thought of all the covid risk I’m taking both buying and selling. Too risky and the logistics are poor.
Robert,
In general, sales volume has been very high in recent months. Highest since 2005 and 2006. Nationally, sales volume in Sep, Oct, and Nov was up around 25% year-over-year, according to the National Association of Realtors:
https://wolfstreet.com/2020/12/22/housing-market-goes-crazy-everyone-sees-it-can-last-and-then-the-first-dip-appears/
The Case-Shiller has counts of “sales pairs” for each market. For example, the number of sales pairs for Los Angeles was up 24% from a year ago.
Those who can get out might get out. The question of what causes this to go from potential to kinetic are ponderous chains indeed, many of which have been noted repititously. But perhaps the big wedge under their butts is not one of the things noted (see that looking right versus left problem noted by Boomer). Are we looking for love in all the wrong places? That said, I wonder exactly how much of the population in the “those who can’t get out” sector are using the circumstances to arm themselves. Real or not, a concern over what could be happening nearby may just be that one little thing that leads people to want to buy an escape at whatever the price must be their burden. Wall Street keeping statistics on how many new guns are being held as reserves in urban rental boxes?
It is impossible to do a proper appraisal of houses during this Covid-19 crisis. The appraiser can’t go into the property if it is occupied because of the toxic air inside the property. Been there, done that and almost wound up in the ICU. The appraiser has to use pictures supplied by the owner. What a joke. Who in their right mind would lend someone 1 million $$ without even looking at the collateral for the loan? This is total corruption and stupidity. Why are they allowing these cash out refinances when we’re in the middle of a pandemic? Greed! I hope all of these lenders go bankrupt. They will not get a bailout this time like they did in 2009/2010.
God bless you, you made me laugh.
They will get a bigger bailout than in 2009, they already are, Fed is buying billions in MBS every month.
Good thing this isn’t widespread because real estate is local and there is only so much land and water and foreign buyers that are looking for a way to launder money and people are moving to the suburbs around places like Bakersfield and Waco and El Paso and all those desirable locations where there are so many tech jobs .. oh wait maybe everywhere is like everywhere else
And maybe real inflation would be reflected in precious metals- (auto spelling)
1) The RE casino is global.
2) There are two bubbles : the first one was created between 1995 and
2006. // The second started in 2012 and cont until these days.
3) The safest market in US is NYC. // The most manipulated markets are Las Vegas & Phoenix.
4) Buy& Hold properties between 2003 to 2020 is very risky in most cities. In extreme volatile markets, with small down payments, owners are likely to lose their houses.
5) Buy & Hold before the 90’s is safe.
6) The condo market in NYC lost 17% between 2006 and 2012. Las Vegas lost 62%. // Phoenix was down 56%.
7) Between 2012 and Dec 2020 NYC Condos were up from 190 to 270,
or up 42%. Las Vegas more than doubled, up from 100 to 210. // Phoenix is doing better, up between from 100 to 220.
10) One small business owner bought a half a dozen properties in the early 2000’s. Phoenix RE was better than his business. He indulged himself with debt. He got into troubles with his banks and his suppliers, lost his RE and his business barely survived.
No bubble at all.
1. No Subrimes with changing high interest rates. Mortgages not available for everyone who asks. You need proper income to get a loan. Fixed mortgages.
2. Low inventory, unlike in 2006. One of the factors driving prices up.
3. RE not growing 15-20% a year nationwide. Like in 2002 – 2007 period. Even 8.5% seems prety moderate, giving Covid Exodus 2020 fenomina.
4. New record on median down-payment, roun 20k, means people actually have money to buy.
5. Fed Monetary Policies. Nobody was printing trillions of $ in 2002 – 2006. We see assets inflation of all kinds now days.
6. Low interest rates, major reason for price growth, unlike in 2002 – 2006 when int.rates was pretty high, up to 8% on some mortages.
Forbes has an interesting take on number 2. The low vacancy is because the eviction moratorium does not allow for the natural movement and eviction of those who would normally move on to a place where they could afford. When the moratoria ends they will not be able to pay the back rent owed to the landlord. Both are in a bad spot.
In other words, the scarcity in housing has everything to do with the fact that the natural flow of movement of properties is being blocked by the government like a clogged toilet, and the bowl keeps filling up with pent up demand to move through the pipes. Everything is flooded, everything.
Drunk Gambler,
FHA insures mortgages with 3% down, to people with non-stellar credit ratings. November delinquency rate of FHA mortgages = 17.5%. Seriously delinquency (over 90 days) = 12%. But due to foreclosure bans and forbearance, you’re not seeing these homes being foreclosed on.
VA delinquency rate in Q3: 8.2% — again forbearance deals and foreclosure bans keep these homes from being foreclosed on.
5.5% of all mortgages are now in forbearance. That’s 2.7 million mortgages where homeowners are not making payments.
Being a Cleveland Browns fan and seeing Cleveland as #5 appreciation price city (Zero Hedge report today) on the list proves the US is in a highly serious bubble.
No worries, Browns lost to the Jets and will “choke” against the Steelers to keep their playoff drought intact. Book it!!! Hey, it’s the Browns…..
The Case-Shiller index sounds more like the home flipper index. I’m constantly seeing the same trash houses selling and re-selling for higher prices every 2-3 years. It’s like a game of musical chairs and the winner loses.
It all sounds like sour grapes to me at this point.
“5.5% of all mortgages are now in forbearance.” Do we know, at this point, how many people will default on their mortgages, when forbearance program is over? Cuz some people will resume their payments when it happens. So they treat forbearance like a legal break from the mortgage. Saving plenty of $ meanwhile.