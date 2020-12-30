US Stimulus & Shifts in Consumer Spending Hit Trade Deficit

The one-way street of Globalization by Corporate America.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
So that was inevitable, after the US stimulus efforts: The US trade deficit in goods – exports minus imports of goods – hit a record in November of $84.8 billion, blowing by the prior record established in August, according to the advance estimate of US International Trade in Goods by the Commerce Department. This advance estimate will likely be adjusted one way or the other with the more complete batch of trade data early next year.
During the Financial Crisis, the trade deficit narrowed drastically as imports fell because US consumers cut back on buying goods, imported goods, though they continued buying services, which are mostly not imported. Now the opposite is happening: Consumers bought record amounts of durable goods, but curtailed their spending on services. And much of this merchandise they bought was imported:
This is among the peculiar effects of the US efforts to stimulate the economy with government handouts to consumers and companies, with Fed handouts to the financial markets, and with the Fed’s interest rate repression. Trillions of dollars have been flying by so fast it’s hard to see them.
These effects were heightened by the Pandemic shift from buying services, such as flights, lodging, and gym memberships, to goods such as hot tubs for the deck to vacation at home, laptops to learn at home, and bike trainers to work out at home.
One of those effects is that the US stimulated the manufacturing economies of China, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and other countries where these goods are made. But they in turn aren’t buying enough US goods, for myriad of reasons, including that the US no longer manufactures many of those goods because corporate America globalized its supply chains and offshored production.
Imports of goods have surged to $212 billion in November, according to the advance estimate by the Commerce Department today. This was still short of the record set in October 2018 ($219 billion).
Exports of goods have ticked up to $127 billion but remain below the 2018 levels which themselves were just a fraction of imports at the time. And the gap between imports and exports – the trade deficit in goods — has kept widening over the years:
The value of imports is a negative in the GDP calculations. The value of exports is a positive in the GDP calculations – hence the colors in the above chart, green or exports and red for imports.
The US consumer economy has been driven by Corporate America’s relentless globalization and its ambition to have the last shred of merchandise be manufactured in other countries, particularly cheap countries. The US tax system also encourages them to do so.
In terms of retailers, Walmart was one of the big trailblazers decades ago. But now, they’re all doing it. Ecommerce makes it easier. Amazon has perfected it; on its platform, Americans can buy directly from Chinese and Indian manufacturers.
Corporate America sells a lot of goods in other countries. For example, all US automakers are big in China. GM and its joint ventures are the number one automaker in China. But these vehicles are manufactured in China, and now some of them are imported into the US.
Tesla is doing the same thing; it obtained $1.6 billion in funding from government entities in China to set up manufacturing plant and a design center in China. The Model 3s it sells in China, and soon the Model Y, are made in China. It’s now doing the same in Germany for its sales in Europe.
The majority of Apple’s revenues come from markets outside the US, and overseas is where most of its products that it sells there are made.
US consumer goods companies, automakers, and many other manufacturers have largely abandoned making their products in the US and exporting them. Globalization has become a one-way street.
American companies are powerhouses overseas, but they have shifted more and more production from the US to other countries. That’s why even a boom in American-branded consumer goods sold overseas doesn’t boost US exports and manufacturing. But a boom in the sales of goods in the US, such as the deficit-funded stimulus-powered boom now, boosts US imports. Thanks to that one-way street of globalization.
Consumers earned more in November than in the Good Times, but a lot less than back when free Pandemic-money was massively hailing down. Read… Majestic Overshoot of Stimulus Money Ended. Faced with Second Wave, Americans Cut Back, Even on Durable Goods
Not a peculiar effect at all. The purpose of the federal government is to kill everything and everyone. The frenzy has been accelerating since 1970. Total success is near!
“…since 1790.”
There. Fixed it for you ;)
Lol 100%
1970 is correct. In the good old days they didn’t kill white people.
Frenzy? Just wait till Janet is Treasurer.
Polistra:
“The purpose of the CORPORATE federal government is to kill everything and everyone.”
There, fixed it for u…….
Back in the early 1990’s when the idea of “globalization” was the fiery fantasy of corporate US it didn’t take a donkey to understand what was going to happen or what the future of the American Commons would be. Back then I was aghast at the common attitudes of too many of my compatriots. They believed it would be the answer to all capitalist problems. I had no other illusions but the reality of the future rape of the American working class.
We live in a corporate state.
And that is Fascism.
How does a foreign country make an american happy? Sell him an american product!
Since the pandemic, I’ve been stocking up on items I don’t want to run out of, especially soaps, makeup, and other toiletries. Many are items from Europe, Japan, and Korea because they make better stuff and they are discounting it here in the US.
The shortages are real. I finally found a bottle of rubbing alcohol in the drug store today, after looking since March. I am trying to keep a month’s worth of groceries and supplies on hand, but it’s an ongoing project.
I had been looking for isopropyl alcohol as well to clean a CPU before putting on a heatsink, and couldn’t find anything. I ended up having to use my wife’s acetone.
Odd. I’m seeing plenty of that stuff in Walgreens and even Home Depot.
How recently? This was back in July or so.
Plenty of over-priced Isopropyl alcohol in stores where I’m at. Walmart.com has been selling the stuff cheap for months. If you want the 91%, that’s harder to find.
Everclear…
heh
Hi Petunia,
Trim supply shops carry gallon jugs of it (cleans sticky off of trimmers ;-)
Trump should have read this, the part abt US tax policy encourages outsourcing manufacturing outside the US. Would have saved him a lot of wasted time on tariffs. And he might have actually accomplished bringing jobs back to US.
Isn’t that what he tried to do by making the American corporate tax more competitive?
There was an attempt at a Border Adjustment Tax but a bipartisan effort to screw over the regular people stopped it.
The biggest corporations in America don’t pay tax anyways, so that really doesn’t matter. Moving manufacturing from China to poorer countries that don’t try to pull off pathetiic attempts to take over the worrld; will also reduce the trade deficit. Right now, the factory workers in China are actually getting poorer as they live in cramped shared housing and the CCP takes all the gains for themselves. While there is currently a middle class in China, it’s shrinking and it’s unclear just how big it is with all the BS the CCP says; the CCP will soon take away the middle classes money, once the current unsustainable system implodes. The middle class in China and the CCP itself (92 million members) will have alot less people in the future, when there is less money floating around, especially, as the CCP members like to take their money overseas.
America is the 3rd most populated country in the world. Moving Stuff to less populated countries will prevent the vast majority of the problems that have happened with the China move. Basic things like pharmaceuticals and packaging (food, and everyday basic items) will have to be required to be made in America.
To actually help the US economy the big move is to tax capital gains as regular income and ensure that the top 10% pay a responsible amount of taxes. There also has to be real competition in the marketplace, which will require a lot of simple things to be done.
Requiring furniture and appliances (that are also required to be durable) to be made in easy to repair ways could be a major way to reduce the trade deficit (this could be implemented through environmental and sustainability requirements and laws); if these items became more standardized or easy to repair, you could easily and cheaply have a local repair person come and fix your stuff, greatly reducing the trade deficit. The value of electronics will plummet in the near future so that doesn’t worry me, as long as foreign countries cannot just rip off our stuff.
It’s also worth noting that after the pandemic and all the stimulus ends, that people might have buying fatigue, especially if most B&M stores are gone. Eventually, I expect stores like Costco and Sams Club to be the dominant type of store for most items.
Big US companies don’t pay tax now.
That will change in China and Asia.
And they won’t let them get away with the games they play in Europe to avoid tax there.
More over pretty soon even the US will have to start balancing its budget and the likes of Amazon will be targeted quickly.
Another Big move, would be to require all US corporations that do business in China, to publish to the public an annual report; that would detail their business with China and everything they had to do to satisfy the CCP. Lying on this report (which would have to be signed by all the top executives), would have to carry a minimum sentencce of life. That would end most BS China tries to pull against the world, pretty fast. Other countries would have to adopt their own version of said bill.
“Isn’t that what he tried to do by making the American corporate tax more competitive?:
No.
Wolf has written on how the U.S. tax code specifically subsidizes and encourages firms to fire American workers and relocate factories/businesses to other countries, and hire cheaper labor there as replacements to Americans.
And I have first hand experience over the decades of this. On more than one job interview/conversation with co-workers, I was told the company is re-locating and firing American workers and replacing them with foreigners, by taking their IT/business unit to nations like Poland or India, because the Federal Government will give companies tax credits to do specifically that.
I was not surprised in the least, that I could not find in media reports any indication of Trumps advisors explaining this to him in any way. Not that he was known as a vortex seeking new facts and information, but he really did surround himself with old establishment hands clearly at variance with some of the things he claimed he wanted to do.
And it never had to happen or, at least, could have been a two-way street.
Germany still has a trade surplus with China. And fiercely protects its manufacturing base.
“That’s why even a boom in American-branded consumer goods sold overseas doesn’t boost US exports and manufacturing. But a boom in the sales of goods in the US, such as the deficit-funded stimulus-powered boom now, boosts US imports. Thanks to that one-way street of globalization.”
I have finally conceded that global economics is above my pay grade and I only have to figure out my own personal economics in the system.
Glad I am retired because if you are in the labor market global economics means the sands under your feet are always shifting. When you need to provide a stable home life and stable income for your family it is a challenge.
The thing that I hope everyone understands is whatever goods you purchase someone was probably working really hard in a stressful situation to produce it. I find it very hard to discard older manufactured items because I know the amount of blood, sweat and tears that went into getting that product into the market at a profit. It ain’t as easy as it looks.
Truth.
I still can’t work out why anyone ever thought throwing trillions of dollars at a pandemic would solve that problem. Moreover this debt problem, which is what Wolf highlights and what all of this really is, had nothing to do with the pandemic anyway. It was used as an excuse to paper over the cracks because since September 2019 everything had been teetering on the edge anyway. Remember the repo crisis and junk bonds almost collapsing? The pandemic was the opportunity of a life time to kick the can down the road another year or two No wonder Powell & them all moved so fast to take advantage of it!
The ONLY plan the gov has for any U.S. crisis is to throw money at it. Plain and simple.
As I mentioned I went back and read about the Mississippi bubble. So many things are similar to now. I just read today that they had another paper money bubble 80 years later in France that ended in French revolution.
Paper money or fiat money in theory doesn’t have to be bad, but I am not aware of any government that when things got to where times look shakey could resist the temptation of printing their way out of temporary trouble. It works for a while as the money hits circulation. So it’s the go to move til it’s too late and you are an addict.
The danger in any bubble is that the peon will exchange.his hard earned labor for a soon to be worthless stock certificate or worthless government piece of paper.
Nobody thought that it would solve the problem. But it keeps the goods sector running and hopefully can the service sector be rebooted. Not trowing money at it would mean that there is no demand for goods and you end up in an epic recession.
Look at the bright side. When the US economy really collapses, after the pandemic, we will have all the garages, storage units, attics and landfills filled with stuff that can be used as feedstock for our future scavanger/recycling economy. But at that point we will realize that we would have better off making good stuff here, that we could still be using instead of picking through the worn out remains of 2 year old imported blenders and electric leaf blowers for bits we can use to keep the lights on.
Assuming we don’t have a huge blame a fest aka civil war. Because Americans are the most self retrospective people on earth ….. NO.
The right will blame the left, the left will blame the right, the center will blame the right and the left, and we will all be blaming China.
Yep. I’m retired and stuck at home in Arizona. I decided to take up a new hobby. I’ve spent hundreds of dollars on equipment from China: grow tent, LED lights, fans, pots, grow bags etc all to grow cannabis now that doing so is legal in my state. I bought seeds from Canada and the Netherlands. About the only thing I sourced domestically was potting soil and nutrients. The next ‘stimulus’ check should about cover it. Fun hobby, nurturing plants and watching them progress. Plenty of time spent on line learning how to do it right. I bought a flat screen TV, made in S Korea, with previous stimulus check.
But your crop will be American made…
Forever.
Hilariously, this is exactly the trope about poor people and gub’mint checks: they spend it on weed and flatscreen TVs.
Bravo, sir.
Perfect example of shifting consumer spending habits! The most important step is curing it so that it lasts a long time in storage cuz you can’t consume it all at once…unless you have a lot of friends.
American enginuity at its best.
Ed C,
Next thing is to take your operation to the IPO Level, surely it should pass the CES’s guidelines for a publicly listing a company!
I mean comparing to We Work and Co you’re a champ hands down :)
I still do not understand the reflation trade. There is zero growth in wages, labor is on its knees. And the Q3 M1/2 velocity of money numbers from the Fed (published on Dec. 22) seem like a trivial uptick from Q2. Oh, and Covid is exploding for Q4.
This is the economy that is supposed to “catch up” with sky-high stock valuations? I don’t get it.
Something tells me the Fed has as secret measure of money velocity that measures the velocity of trading on Wall Street – and is the ONLY velocity the Fed actually cares about.
They probably call it M/VIP.
Market Value Adjusted Money Velocity. MVAMV.
Yes but for the Important People (VIP). That’s the most important part. (It’s club and we’re not in it).
Or…how about M/VAMPS? (Market Value Adjusted Money Performance amongst Us)
I wonder what value this velocity fudge factor still has? It has now been falling through multiple boom/bust cycles. GDP is only one facet of the ‘value of money’, you could say that in our financialized country it’s even a negligible part, haha. So if with our modern QE/Not-QE/Steroid-QE tools we manage to grow money supply faster than GDP, then according to the FED it’s a sure sign that we should grow money supply even faster? As an engineer I feel there is something wrong with positive feedback loops, but I guess I’ll just have to trust our brilliant economists. After all they have always been right and anticipated every crisis long in advance.
Work at a fortune 100 with $50B+ in total assets. No raises this year because COVID decimated the banking industry. IDK. And after working insane hours to support operations during COVID (work from home workforce, PPP and banking changes) we got $200 for our annual ataboi. But as my co-worker reminds me we get a bonus in the form of a paycheck every two weeks.
Corporations are using covid as a reason not to give raises across industries.
Of course, corporations earnings reached a record high in Q3 2020.
Nathan, I’ll bet the execs got bonuses this year.
I worked in aviation for almost 20 years and that was the standard meme; whine might be more appropriate.
I finally learned to appreciate they were always going broke, forever. I told my 2nd to last boss, “You pretend to pay us and we’ll pretend to work”. My last flying job was part time, cash, and was so lucrative I told the owner I couldn’t accept what he was paying. Seriously. I would come in and do a trip…maybe 2 hours work and he wanted to pay me for a full day. Cash, under the table. We finally settled on a 1/2 day pay and breakfast….that we ate together at a local cafe. And he paid!
I really believe it depends (in some organizations) if they think they have you by the short and curlies. If you don’t need the work……
Re: “The US consumer economy has been driven by Corporate America’s relentless globalization and its ambition to have the last shred of merchandise be manufactured in other countries, particularly cheap countries. The US tax system also encourages them to do so.”
No matter what you think about trump or biden, the destruction of the American economy has been going on for many decades, and now, the pandemic exposes that structural decay very clearly. The on-going story of stagnate wages, offset by corporate greed, where the corporate few game the system and cease to invest in American growth. That’s one of the key drivers behind super low Treasury yields, i.e., future growth was already weak, not it’s crashing to zero.
Even if polarized politics are set aside — and the pandemic — how will the future of a more automated society, run by AI robots and insane CEO’s result in anything good for anyone (other than a few billionaires)?
I think 2021 will evolve into a slow recovery, that fades into stagflation, then darker times, unless of course, you have tons of money to burn.
Also see FRED’s:
(a) Average Weekly Hours of Production and Nonsupervisory Employees, Manufacturing, Hours, Seasonally Adjusted (AWHMAN)
(b) Real gross domestic product per capita, Chained 2012 Dollars, Seasonally Adjusted Annual Rate (A939RX0Q048SBEA)
As they say “you can’t make this stuff up”. Just hope people don’t use the stimulus to pay down the credit cards they ran up on the old crap they bought. Bad business for the banks. Buy the kids more expensive motorized skateboards, scooters, bikes, cars, etc for the kids to use for 5 minutes then leave laying around the yard.
Absolutely the best policy.
My neighbors are excellent at squandering every penny on their ungrateful hellions and I take great please in throwing out all their Chinese made treasures left scattered through-out the neighborhood.
If Congress would just keep giving them money, we’d all be saved!
Our corporations engage in share buybacks while these people engage in debt buybacks.
Let me see if I understand this.
US government prints money and sends it to its citizens.
US Citizens rush to buy stuff made in China with freshly printed dollars.
Chinese citizens work harder to make and send real stuff to US in exchange for paper money coming from infinite supply of Fed money tree.
Rinse and repeat till smth breaks.
It all looks like an extended warranty plan for the US citizens, how can you lose?
Yup. We don’t want to hold on to the worthless money. Let the Chinese have it.
So, this country is spending more than it makes (imports vs exports). Lovely. What’s new. I think I’ll try that.
Since I’m retired, I have a certain amount of income. And since I’m retired, the things I produce – in other words, my exports, are zero. And since I’m thinking my income won’t be sufficient for all the UNNECESSARY things I want in life, let’s open a credit card account and max it out. And when I hit my personal debt ceiling on that one, I’ll just vote to raise my personal debt ceiling and apply for another credit card. And when that debt ceiling is maxed out, I’ll vote to raise my debt ceiling again – rinse and repeat. And then I’ll rinse and repeat again. And rinse and repeat more more time again… until the credit card companies finally say no more!
Sound like a country you’re familiar with? Does to me, as foreign buyers of U.S. Treasuries are slowing their purchases of this country’s debt, which is causing the Fed to buy it all up.
Geez, that’s my solution. I need to find a personal Fed to keep me “solvent”! Hmmm, my family? Nope; my friends, not a chance;
At that point, I guess I’ll default and declare bankruptcy and walk away from all the debt, sticking it to others. At that point, I guess I’ll go back to living within my means, hoping those holding all my debt don’t send me to the better place!
On second thought, I think I’ll just continue living within my means.
Countries are not people and macro economics don’t work like micro economics. States can (even should) indefinitely increase their debt, but not too fast.
Char,
I don’t agree. Certainly long term financing is required for major projects and investments. But a state, any type of governmental entity, is a reflection of and representative for, their citizens. Free spending without care and attention to the citizens needs and responsibilities is misconduct, imho. We owe our responsibility to the state in taxation, and they owe us responsibility in return by respecting the time and effort it took to earn their funding.
As my Dad used to say, “There isn’t a money tree out in the backyard”. Nor, is there one in every park or state forest.
1) US Import is shortening it’s thrust since the 2008 low. 2020 is a test of 2018 low.
2) In the next decade import will shrink and USD will rise.
3) UST 10Y peaked in 1981 @15.8%. At the top there were x2 recessions : 1980 &1982.
4) There are always two sides in each bubble.
5) During the 1980 and 81/82 recessions SPX was grudgingly down.
6) Beyond that peak, on the right, there were x4 recessions. 2020 Covid-19 recession is the deepest since the 1929/33. In the 20’s there were x4 recessions : 20/21 @(-)38.1%// 23/24(-)25.4%// 26/27 @(-)12.2% and 29/33@(-)26.7%. // The 1910’s were no picnic, before, during and after WWI.
7) The 10Y was falling from the 1929 puny spike towards the 1945 bottom @1.7%. There were were x4 recessions on that down slope. The deepest was in 1937/38 @(-)18.2%.
8) Since 1945 recession @ (-)12.7%, going uphill to 1981, there were x7 recessions.Non were deep.
9) The 3M was hugging zero in the 1930’s and in the 1940’s as on the right hand side of the bubble. From from zero to zero, that’s how the Fed operate.
10) In the 40’s women were the work force, producing “industrial
goods” for export. They saved, because there was nothing to buy.
11) When the men came back the baby boomers were born.
12) The DOW and RE took off between 1949 to 1966, in a 17 years bull run.
Could robotics even the manufacturing field? Do we have to wait until there are absolutely no jobs left?
If anything USA was sitting on shelves besides Chinese made, I would pay more for it.
Put a cap on mark-ups that monopolized retailers can charge for imported goods. 100%?
“Could robotics even the manufacturing field? Do we have to wait until there are absolutely no jobs left?”
Just what exactly would you propose we start manufacturing now that 90% is already gone overseas?
Robotics is going to even the manufacturing field. Just not in the US, or not as much.
Cause a robotics engineer in China still costs less than a robotics engineer in the US. And where else are you going to find similarly skilled labor. Actually, could you even find a robotics engineer in the US? (that last line was sarcasm)
But the truth of the matter is that factories in China are already adapting robotics. They are smart enough to know what’s going to kill their business model, so they’ll do it themselves first. It’s Clayton Christensen done the right way. Disrupt yourself before someone else does it for you.
forget the deficit, it is only numbers in a computer and means nothing.
The US exchanges “computer numbers” for real stuff like iPhones and cars manufactured in China – this is the best deal ever.
I have always thought a chain such as Dollar General that only sold American made products would do gang busters The company would probably have to through America setting up manufacturing facilities to produce product At first it would be limited to what it could handle but as more people got on board producing American goods it would be a bonanza Just an idea
There’s a chain in the Buffalo area called Made In America. Always very quiet whenever I pass by.
I think everything Sears sold 50 or more years ago would have fit that description.
They’d have to change their name to Million Dollar General
13) The 10Y might be osc for several decades, in accumulation, on the
right hand side of the chart, including NR.
“One of those effects is that the US stimulated the manufacturing economies of China, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and other countries where these goods are made. But they in turn aren’t buying enough US goods” – simplification.
Those are “US Goods” made in China. Apple and Nike get major profit, China gets 50$ from 1 iPhone sold, Apple gets the most of it. Reality is more complicated as always…
Drunk Gambler,
Yes, it’s a lot more complicated… China gets to design and build the factories and the roads and railroads and the shipping terminals, and it gets to train and hire the engineers that design all that, and the workers to build all that. And the Chinese construction equipment makers get to design and make the equipment; and Chinese industrial engineering companies get to design the manufacturing plants, and the industrial robots, and all that. And thereby, China gets to educate and train an entire generation of engineers that do that, and workers that implement it…
As you can see, offshoring manufacturing has a deep and wide impact on an economy, not just on the laid-off workers of the closed factory.
Corporate America, with its focus on short-termism, share buybacks, offshoring, and tax benefits, is in the process of ruining the US economy, as you can see, if you open your eyes.
And NO, the stock market is NOT the economy.
Exactly, China has industrial capitalism, we have financial capitalism.
In order for industrial capitalism to make money, they have to produce things.
In order for financial capitalism to make money, asset prices must go up.
This game can go on longer than anyone can remain solvent.
And how long have we heard the preening about being a ‘service economy’. Serve needs and wants with credit and borrowed money. Sell arms, and tariff countries that displease. This will come to a crashing halt when the US dollar is no longer used for energy sales and/or reserve currency. You’ll recognise the end is nigh when people are picking their own fruit and vegetables instead of using Latin Americans.
Drunk Gambler,
And if Apple invests this profit overseas, whether in a mailbox account in Ireland to escape US taxes, or by building a facility in China, it also just supports other economies. Yes, the real economy is more complicated than just stock market bs.
1. Stimulus money to a regular US person is $600. 330 million will receive around 200 billion. Where the rest of 700 billion is going?
2. Thank the Gov. here in US. In India, people get nothing. Zero. There are people in India with no checks in their mailbox…
3. If government really wants to boost economy, invest in infrastructure. It pays a lot. Totally regulate how the medical bills are paid. Also education.
4. If a person is so poor, what difference does it make he brought a gaming station or invest the money in Tesla shares?
5. Corporations transcend nations. Just because a company is born in USA doesn’t mean they stay there always. They have a whole world to conquer.
6. I hope they send another $1200 stimulus check (2000-600). The drama over $2000 vs $600 is just like a lovers-quarrel. Soon they will forget the drama and our extra money will be sent to us
7. I have no trouble with Mr. Engels. I will use paragraphs or bulletins appropriate to the talking points.
Well done. Equally convoluted.
Missing in these charts are our huge exports of Intellectual Property (for free).
Free? No. For cheap labor + ballooning deficit + increasing debt or as Wolf likes to say it ….. Debt Out of the Wazoo.
Free is better than what we have.
Nothing that Joe can’t fix. In the next 8 years. After the last 48.
Wolf, as someone in the industry, Amazon isn’t really selling straight from Chinese manufacturers. It’s more enabling fly by night mainly Chinese middlemen to easily sell to Americans. If past retail spending was 70% remaining in America and 30% for Chinese manufacturers, Amazon is doing 15% for Amazon, 20% for American services such as shipping, and 65% back to China. Effectively exporting an extra hundred billion or so a year.
Now that we’re doing a lot more cooking at home, after they closed all the restaurants in Montgomery County, MD, I started reading the labels on the food I buy at the supermarket to avoid getting sick from all the preservatives they put in the food to prolong shelf life, but I noticed a garlic spice that I bought that made me sick and had a label, “packaged in China”. So now grocery stores are now buying a lot of their transportable food items from China. The store manager confirmed that about 30% of the items in supermarket were imported from China.
Just don’t buy any dog food or dog treats made in China. Really bad news.
Doubtful if it is not an Asian supermarket. Garlic is special with respect to China because they are the largest exporter/producer. It is like finding out that your olive oil comes from Italy.
There is excellent garlic and olive oil from California.
Not only all the manufacturing jobs but all the service jobs that don’t require hands on contact will be gone. We are moving towards a society where the only jobs left in the US will be those that require hands on contact, like landscapers, Dental hygenists, auto mechanics, plumbers, carpenters, etc. All the other jobs will be outsourced to the cheapest foreign labor country with no pollution, environmental, or safety standards. Based on recent trends it looks like the American people are OK with that.
Don’t count the dental hygenist out so fast. I had a virtual eye doctor. While that appointment was a sham and I rescheduled with a real doctor, I wouldn’t be surprised to see a future where you sit in a chair and the dentist in the video screen tells the assistant where to scrape, etc.
Most of the export data to China is crude oil which could very easily be diverted to another country.